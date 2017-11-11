Youth sports: Booster basketball set

Posted On Sat. Nov 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools.
At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School.
Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January.
Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28.
For more information, contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.

