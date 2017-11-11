Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA Regional Semifinals

Division I

Cin. Colerain 49, Mason 21

Cin. St. Xavier 37, Cin. Sycamore 7

Cle. St. Ignatius 45, Euclid 22

Mentor 21, Lakewood St. Edward 13

Pickerington Cent. 42, Hilliard Bradley 31

Pickerington N. 42, Centerville 12

Powell Olentangy Liberty 17, Gahanna Lincoln 14

Tol. Whitmer 32, Lewis Center Olentangy 29

Division II

Akr. Hoban 49, Lyndhurst Brush 0

Avon 28, Medina Highland 10

Barberton 35, Bedford 0

Cin. La Salle 41, Sidney 6

Cin. Winton Woods 52, Cin. Anderson 21

Massillon Washington 28, Ashland 7

New Albany 30, Cols. Walnut Ridge 6

Olmsted Falls 21, Wadsworth 20

Division III

Akr. SVSM 28, Tallmadge 7

Bay Village Bay 21, Parma Padua 7

Canfield 22, NDCL 7

Cols. Hartley 44, Cols. Independence 14

Day. Chaminade Julienne 26, New Richmond 21

Dresden Tri-Valley 36, Bellefontaine 30, OT

Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Clyde 27

Trotwood-Madison 64, Day. Dunbar 26

Division IV

Bellevue 21, Clear Fork 13

Cin. Wyoming 25, Cin. Indian Hill 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Germantown Valley View 20

New Concord John Glenn 33, Newark Licking Valley 27

Perry 50, Girard 21

Philo 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 6

Shelby 47, St. Marys Memorial 7

Steubenville 19, Youngs. Mooney 14

Division V

Canfield S. Range 34, Akr. Manchester 14

Johnstown-Monroe 35, Portsmouth W. 6

Marion Pleasant 28, Archbold 24

Middletown Madison Senior 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 27

Eastwood 41, Otsego 14

Sullivan Black River 44, Wickliffe 6

W. Jefferson 35, Reading 28

Wheelersburg 35, Gahanna Cols. Academy 16

Division VI

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 46, Southeastern 22

Coldwater 24, Lima Cent. Cath. 17

Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Hicksville 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 41, Carey 0

Kirtland 34, Mogadore 28

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Spencerville 0

Nelsonville-York 26, Beverly Ft. Frye 20, OT

Rootstown 35, Creston Norwayne 6

Division VII

Cuyahoga Hts. 46, E. Can. 14

Dalton 41, Windham 13

Danville 27, Glouster Trimble 10

Delphos St. John’s 14, Sidney Lehman 7

Hannibal River 59, Portsmouth Sciotoville 8

Minster 35, Convoy Crestview 32

Norwalk St. Paul 45, Tiffin Calvert 7

Pandora-Gilboa 28, McComb 9

PREP VOLLEYBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

At Wright State University

Thursday’s State Semifinals

DIVISION I

Cleveland St. Joseph 3, Massillon Jackson 1

Cincinnati Ursuline 3, Dublin Coffman 2

FINAL: Saturday, 11 a.m.

DIVISION IV

New Bremen 3, Buckeye Central 1

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Fairfield Christian, 6

FINAL: Saturday, 1

Friday’s State Semifinals

DIVISION III

Coldwater 3, Independence 1

Versailles 3, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 1

FINAL: Saturday, 3

DIVISION II

Parma Padua 3, Mentor Lake Catholic 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 3, Kettering Alter 2

FINAL: Saturday, 5

PREP BOYS SOCCER

OHSAA State Tournament

State Semifinals

Division I

Medina 2, Cleveland St. Ignatius 0

Beavercreek 1, Dublin Coffman 0, 2OT

FINAL: Medina (16-1-5) vs. Beavercreek (21-0-2), Saturday, 7 at MAPFRE Stadium

Division II

Bay Village Bay 2, Aurora 1

Columbus DeSales 2, Kettering Alter 0

FINAL: Bay Village Bay (15-4-1) vs. Columbus DeSales (21-0-1), Saturday, 1 at MAPFRE Stadium

Division III

Ottawa Hills 1, Kidron Central Christian 0

Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3, Columbus Grandview Heights 1

FINAL: Ottawa Hills (20-0-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (17-3-1), Saturday, 4 at MAPFRE Stadium

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

OHSAA State Tournament

Tuesday’s State Semifinals

Division I

Perrysburg 1, Massillon Jackson 0

Loveland 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 1 (OT)

FINAL: Loveland 1, Perrysburg 0

Division II

Mentor Lake Catholic 1, Mansfield Madison 0

Cincinnati Indian Hill 4, Sunbury Big Walnut 0

FINAL: Cincinnati Indian Hill 2, Mentor Lake Catholic 0

Division III

Kirtland 2, Liberty-Benton 1

Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3, Columbus Grandview Heights 1

FINAL: Cincinnati Summit Country Day 4, Kirtland 0

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179

Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149

Miami 4 4 0 .500 116 179

N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193

Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117

Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208

Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131

Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171

Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158

Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208

Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214

Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198

L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179

Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178

Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194

N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155

Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159

Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172

Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135

Detroit 4 4 0 .500 206 186

Green Bay 4 4 0 .500 181 191

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165

Arizona 4 5 0 .444 155 223

San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Seattle 22, Arizona 16

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1

Minnesota at Washington, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Chicago, 1

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1

Cleveland at Detroit, 1

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25

New England at Denver, 8:30

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday’s Games

Miami at Carolina, 8:30

Thursday, Nov. 16

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:25

Sunday, Nov. 19

Baltimore at Green Bay, 1

Arizona at Houston, 1

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1

Washington at New Orleans, 1

Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Chicago, 1

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Nov. 20

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30

NFL Injury Report

Sunday’s Games

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — STEELERS: OUT: LB James Harrison (back). COLTS: OUT: WR Kamar Aiken (hamstring), LB John Simon (neck). QUESTIONABLE: WR T.Y. Hilton (groin), CB Quincy Wilson (knee).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — VIKINGS: OUT: T Mike Remmers (concussion), G Jeremiah Sirles (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DE Everson Griffen (foot/back), S Anthony Harris (hamstring), DE Stephen Weatherly (knee). REDSKINS: OUT: DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DT Arthur Jones (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: LB Zach Brown (ankle), WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), G Shawn Lauvao (stinger), C Spencer Long (knees), T Morgan Moses (ankles), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), TE Niles Paul (concussion), WR Brian Quick (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring), G Brandon Scherff (knee), T Trent Williams (knee).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CHARGERS: QUESTIONABLE: T Joe Barksdale (foot), LB Hayes Pullard (neck). JAGUARS: QUESTIONABLE: G A.J. Cann (triceps), WR Marqise Lee (knee), G Patrick Omameh (knee), T Jermey Parnell (knee).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at BUFFALO BILLS — SAINTS: OUT: S Kenny Vaccaro (groin). QUESTIONABLE: T Terron Armstead (chest), G Larry Warford (abdomen). BILLS: OUT: T Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle), WR Zay Jones (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: TE Charles Clay (knee), CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring), T Seantrel Henderson (back).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at CHICAGO BEARS — PACKERS: OUT: OT Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Morgan Burnett (groin), DT Quinton Dial (chest). QUESTIONABLE: LB Ahmad Brooks (back), G Justin McCray (ankle), LB Joe Thomas (ankle). BEARS: QUESTIONABLE: DB Bryce Callahan (knee), OL Tom Compton (ankle), OL Kyle Long (finger), DB Sherrick McManis (hamstring), DL Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), TE Dion Sims (illness), LB Danny Trevathan (calf).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at TENNESSEE TITANS — BENGALS: OUT: RB Jeremy Hill (ankle), LB Kevin Minter (elbow), DT Pat Sims (calf). DOUBTFUL: S Shawn Williams (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: K Randy Bullock (back). TITANS: OUT: G Quinton Spain (toe). QUESTIONABLE: S Brynden Trawick (neck), TE Delanie Walker (ankle).

NEW YORK JETS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — JETS: OUT: RB Matt Forte (knee), DT Ed Stinson (neck). QUESTIONABLE: CB Morris Claiborne (foot), C Jonotthan Harrison (hand), WR ArDarius Stewart (groin), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/foot), G Brian Winters (abdomen). BUCCANEERS: OUT: DE William Gholston (neck), QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder). DOUBTFUL: CB Robert McClain (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Robert Ayers (ankle/calf), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder), T Donovan Smith (knee), G J.R. Sweezy (knee).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at DETROIT LIONS — BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin). LIONS: OUT: G T.J. Lang (concussion), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle). DOUBTFUL: DE Ezekiel Ansah (back). QUESTIONABLE: S Don Carey (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring).

HOUSTON TEXANS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — TEXANS: OUT: LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), DE Joel Heath (knee). RAMS: OUT: RB Malcolm Brown (knee). DOUBTFUL: TE Derek Carrier (hamstring), LB Robert Quinn (illness).

NEW YORK GIANTS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — GIANTS: OUT: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (quad), LB Keenan Robinson (quad). DOUBTFUL: CB Donte Deayon (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), LB Calvin Munson (quad), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle), DE Kerry Wynn (knee). 49ERS: OUT: TE George Kittle (ankle), LB Elijah Lee (knee), DE Aaron Lynch (calf), WR Trent Taylor (ribs). QUESTIONABLE: DE Solomon Thomas (knee), CB K’Waun Williams (quad).

DALLAS COWBOYS at ATLANTA FALCONS — COWBOYS: OUT: K Dan Bailey (right groin). QUESTIONABLE: CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), WR Dez Bryant (knee/ankle), DT Maliek Collins (foot), T Tyron Smith (back/groin), TE Geoff Swaim (knee). FALCONS: OUT: LB Duke Riley (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Andy Levitre (knee).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DENVER BRONCOS — PATRIOTS: OUT: DT Malcom Brown (ankle), OT Marcus Cannon (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: WR Danny Amendola (knee), TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder), CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder), CB Eric Rowe (groin). BRONCOS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Todd Davis (ankle), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), OT Donald Stephenson (calf).

Monday’s Games

MIAMI DOLPHINS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — DOLPHINS: DNP: T Ja’Wuan James (hamstring), S Michael Thomas (knee), RB Damien Williams (illness). LIMITED: WR Jakeem Grant (illness). FULL: QB Jay Cutler (ribs), DE William Hayes (hamstring), LB Mike Hull (shoulder/ankle), G Ted Larsen (biceps), CB Bobby McCain (hamstring), C Mike Pouncey (hip), DT Ndamukong Suh (knee). PANTHERS: DNP: C Ryan Kalil (neck). FULL: S Mike Adams (concussion), WR Kaelin Clay (ribs), K Graham Gano (right knee), DE Charles Johnson (not injury related), TE Chris Manhertz (concussion), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (ankle), RB Jonathan Stewart (toe), T John Theus (concussion), G Trai Turner (knee).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 11 2 .846 —

Toronto 7 4 .636 3

New York 6 5 .545 4

Philadelphia 6 5 .545 4

Brooklyn 4 7 .364 6

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 7 4 .636 —

Washington 6 5 .545 1

Miami 5 6 .455 2

Charlotte 5 7 .417 2½

Atlanta 2 10 .167 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 9 3 .750 —

Indiana 6 7 .462 3½

Cleveland 5 7 .417 4

Milwaukee 4 6 .400 4

Chicago 2 8 .200 6

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 9 3 .750 —

Memphis 7 4 .636 1½

San Antonio 7 4 .636 1½

New Orleans 6 6 .500 3

Dallas 2 10 .167 7

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 4 .636 —

Denver 7 5 .583 ½

Portland 6 5 .545 1

Utah 5 6 .455 2

Oklahoma City 4 7 .364 3

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 9 3 .750 —

L.A. Clippers 5 5 .500 3

L.A. Lakers 5 7 .417 4

Phoenix 4 8 .333 5

Sacramento 3 8 .273 5½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Washington 111, L.A. Lakers 95

Toronto 122, New Orleans 118

Houston 117, Cleveland 113

Sacramento 109, Philadelphia 108

Denver 102, Oklahoma City 94

Friday’s Results

Detroit 111, Atlanta 104

Boston 90, Charlotte 87

Indiana 105, Chicago 87

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, late

Miami at Utah, late

Milwaukee at San Antonio, late

Orlando at Phoenix, late

Brooklyn at Portland, late

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7

Memphis at Houston, 8

Sacramento at New York, 8

Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30

Cleveland at Dallas, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 8:30

Philadelphia at Golden State, 8:30

Brooklyn at Utah, 9

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9

Orlando at Denver, 9

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 3:30

Miami at Detroit, 4

Houston at Indiana, 6

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7

Monday’s Games

Sacramento at Washington, 7

Cleveland at New York, 7:30

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9

Minnesota at Utah, 9

Denver at Portland, 10

Orlando at Golden State, 10:30

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 17 13 2 2 28 69 45

Toronto 18 11 7 0 22 68 62

Ottawa 15 7 3 5 19 55 50

Detroit 17 8 8 1 17 48 49

Boston 15 6 5 4 16 43 47

Montreal 17 7 9 1 15 44 60

Florida 15 5 8 2 12 52 60

Buffalo 16 5 9 2 12 39 58

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 15 9 4 2 20 52 48

Pittsburgh 18 9 7 2 20 46 63

Washington 17 9 7 1 19 51 52

Columbus 17 9 7 1 19 53 49

N.Y. Islanders 15 8 5 2 18 55 48

Philadelphia 16 8 6 2 18 50 44

N.Y. Rangers 17 8 7 2 18 56 57

Carolina 14 6 5 3 15 38 39

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 17 13 3 1 27 56 39

Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 40

Nashville 15 8 5 2 18 40 42

Colorado 15 8 6 1 17 51 51

Dallas 15 8 7 0 16 42 43

Chicago 16 7 7 2 16 44 39

Minnesota 15 6 7 2 14 45 44

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 16 11 3 2 24 54 39

Vegas 15 9 5 1 19 52 44

Calgary 16 9 7 0 18 44 46

Vancouver 16 8 6 2 18 43 41

Anaheim 16 7 6 3 17 47 48

San Jose 14 8 6 0 16 37 35

Edmonton 15 6 8 1 13 35 46

Arizona 18 2 13 3 7 44 71

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Edmonton 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Minnesota 3, Montreal 0

St. Louis 3, Arizona 2, SO

Calgary 6, Detroit 3

Anaheim 4, Vancouver 1

Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 2

Friday’s Results

Ottawa 4, Colorado 3, OT

Toronto 3, Boston 2, OT

Florida 4, Buffalo 1

Carolina 3, Columbus 1

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, late

Winnipeg at Vegas, late

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1

Colorado at Ottawa, 1

Buffalo at Montreal, 7

Toronto at Boston, 7

Columbus at Detroit, 7

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Carolina, 7

Florida at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10

Vancouver at San Jose, 10

Sunday’s Games

New Jersey at Chicago, 7

Edmonton at Washington, 7

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 8

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7

St. Louis at Calgary, 9

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

New York 1, Toronto 0, Toronto advances on away goals

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advances on aggregate 4-3

Western Conference

THURSDAY RESULT

Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances on aggregate 2-0

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Houston 2, Portland 1, Houston advances on aggregate 2-1

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 28

Miami (Ohio) 24, Akron 14

Wednesday’s Results

Ohio 38, Toledo 10

W. Michigan 48, Kent St. 20

Thursday’s Results

North Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 31

Appalachian St. 31, Georgia Southern 6

Morthern Illinois 63, Ball St. 17

Friday’s Results

Dartmouth 33, Brown 10

Temple 35, Cincinnati 24

Washington (8-1) at Stanford (6-3), late

BYU (2-8) at UNLV (4-5), late

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Duke (4-5) at Army (7-2), Noon

NC State (6-3) at Boston College (5-4), Noon

Georgetown (1-8) at Bucknell (4-5), Noon

CCSU (6-3) at Duquesne (7-2), Noon

Penn (4-4) at Harvard (5-3), Noon

Morehead St. (3-6) at Marist (3-6), Noon

Gardner-Webb (1-8) at Monmouth (NJ) (8-1), Noon

Rutgers (4-5) at Penn St. (7-2), Noon

Villanova (4-5) at Rhode Island (3-6), Noon

Bryant (4-5) at Robert Morris (2-7), Noon

Sacred Heart (3-6) at St. Francis (Pa.) (5-4), Noon

Colgate (5-4) at Lafayette (3-6), 12:30

Holy Cross (4-6) at Lehigh (3-6), 12:30

Yale (7-1) at Princeton (5-3), 1

Wagner (3-6) at Stony Brook (7-2), 1

Columbia (6-2) at Cornell (3-5), 1:30

Elon (8-1) at New Hampshire (6-3), 2

Wake Forest (5-4) at Syracuse (4-5), 3

Albany (NY) (3-6) at Delaware (6-3), 3:30

SMU (6-3) at Navy (5-3), 3:30

Maine (4-4) at UMass (2-7), 4

SOUTH

Arkansas (4-5) at LSU (6-3), Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) at Mississippi (4-5), Noon

Florida (3-5) at South Carolina (6-3), Noon

UConn (3-6) at UCF (8-0), Noon

Virginia Tech (7-2) at Georgia Tech (4-4), 12:20

San Diego (7-2) at Davidson (2-7), 12:30

Drake (5-4) at Campbell (6-4), 1

Austin Peay (6-4) at E. Kentucky (3-6), 1

Norfolk St. (3-6) at Howard (6-3), 1

Stetson (2-8) at Jacksonville (6-3), 1

Savannah St. (2-7) at NC A&T (9-0), 1

Hampton (5-4) at SC State (2-6), 1:30

Wofford (8-1) at VMI (0-10), 1:30

Jackson St. (1-8) at Alabama A&M (3-6), 2

Middle Tennessee (4-5) at Charlotte (1-8), 2

Morgan St. (1-8) at Delaware St. (1-8), 2

The Citadel (5-4) at Furman (6-3), 2

Tennessee Tech (1-8) at Murray St. (2-7), 2

Bethune-Cookman (5-4) at NC Central (7-2), 2

Mercer (4-5) at W. Carolina (7-3), 2

Towson (3-6) at William & Mary (2-7), 2

Grambling St. (8-1) at Alabama St. (3-5), 3

MVSU (2-7) at Alcorn St. (6-3), 3

ETSU (4-5) at Samford (6-3), 3

SE Missouri (2-7) at Tennessee St. (5-4), 3

Jacksonville St. (8-1) at UT Martin (5-4), 3

Georgia (9-0) at Auburn (7-2), 3:30

Florida St. (3-5) at Clemson (8-1), 3:30

Richmond (5-4) at James Madison (9-0), 3:30

Charleston Southern (5-4) at Kennesaw St. (8-1), 3:30

Presbyterian (3-6) at Liberty (5-4), 3:30

FAU (6-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-5), 3:30

Virginia (6-3) at Louisville (5-4), 3:30

Michigan (7-2) at Maryland (4-5), 3:30

Kentucky (6-3) at Vanderbilt (4-5), 4

Troy (7-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-8), 4:30

Arkansas St. (5-2) at South Alabama (3-6), 5

W. Kentucky (5-4) at Marshall (6-3), 6:30

Tulane (3-6) at East Carolina (2-7), 7

Old Dominion (3-6) at FIU (6-2), 7

Northwestern St. (3-6) at McNeese St. (7-2), 7

Alabama (9-0) at Mississippi St. (7-2), 7

Notre Dame (8-1) at Miami (8-0), 8

MIDWEST

Indiana (3-6) at Illinois (2-7), Noon

Oklahoma St. (7-2) at Iowa St. (6-3), Noon

Nebraska (4-5) at Minnesota (4-5), Noon

Michigan St. (7-2) at Ohio St. (7-2), Noon

Valparaiso (4-5) at Butler (6-4), 1

W. Illinois (6-3) at Indiana St. (0-9), 1

Youngstown St. (4-5) at S. Illinois (4-5), 2

E. Washington (5-4) at North Dakota (3-7), 2:05

N. Iowa (5-4) at Missouri St. (3-6), 3

Illinois St. (6-3) at S. Dakota St. (7-2), 3

West Virginia (6-3) at Kansas St. (5-4), 3:30

South Dakota (7-2) at N. Dakota St. (8-1), 3:30

Iowa (6-3) at Wisconsin (9-0), 3:30

Purdue (4-5) at Northwestern (6-3), 7

Tennessee (4-5) at Missouri (4-5), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Baylor (1-8) at Texas Tech (4-5) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-7) at Prairie View (3-5), 2

Lamar (1-8) at Houston Baptist (1-8), 3

Southern Miss. (5-4) at Rice (1-8), 3:30

Nicholls (7-2) at Stephen F. Austin (4-5), 4

Georgia St. (5-3) at Texas St. (2-7), 4

UTEP (0-9) at North Texas (6-3), 5

Kansas (1-8) at Texas (4-5), 6

Southern U. (6-3) at Texas Southern (1-7), 6

Sam Houston St. (8-1) at Abilene Christian (2-7), 7

Cent. Arkansas (8-1) at Incarnate Word (1-8), 7

New Mexico (3-6) at Texas A&M (5-4), 7

UAB (6-3) at UTSA (5-3), 7

TCU (8-1) at Oklahoma (8-1), 8

FAR WEST

N. Colorado (2-6) at Montana (6-3), 3

Southern Cal (8-2) at Colorado (5-5), 4

San Jose St. (1-9) at Nevada (1-8), 4

Weber St. (7-2) at Portland St. (0-9), 5

Washington St. (8-2) at Utah (5-4), 5:30

Montana St. (4-5) at N. Arizona (6-3), 7

S. Utah (7-2) at UC Davis (5-4), 7

Sacramento St. (5-4) at Cal Poly (1-8), 9:05

Arizona St. (5-4) at UCLA (4-5), 9:30

Wyoming (6-3) at Air Force (4-5), 10:15

Oregon St. (1-8) at Arizona (6-3), 10:15

Boise St. (7-2) at Colorado St. (6-4), 10:30

Fresno St. (6-3) at Hawaii (3-6), 11

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Cup

Phoenix Can-Am 500

Lineup

1. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 137.942 mph.

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 137.936.

3. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 137.926.

4. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 137.641.

5. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 137.583.

6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 137.247.

7. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 137.190.

8. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 137.075.

9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 136.711.

10. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 136.467.

11. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 136.374.

12. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 136.224.

13. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 136.841.

14. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 136.322.

15. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 136.307.

16. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 136.302.

17. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 136.281.

18. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 136.044.

19. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 135.864.

20. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 135.670.

21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 135.588.

22. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 135.308.

23. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 135.227.

24. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 134.862.

25. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 135.634.

26. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 135.354.

27. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 135.318.

28. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 135.293.

29. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 135.014.

30. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 134.847.

31. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 134.695.

32. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 134.519.

33. (23) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 133.551.

34. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 133.546.

35. (7) Joey Gase, Chevy, 133.482.

36. (66) David Starr, Toyota, 132.558.

37. (15) DJ Kennington, Chevy, 132.251.

38. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 131.617.

39. (51) Kyle Weatherman, Chevy, 127.042.

40. (00) Derrike Cope, Chevy, 0.000.

PRO GOLF

PGA TOur

OHL Classic at Mayakoba

Partial Second Round

Patton Kizzire 62-70 — 132 -10

Brian Gay 68-65 — 133 -9

Brandon Harkins 65-68 — 133 -9

Si Woo Kim 67-68 — 135 -7

Oscar Fraustro 69-66 — 135 -7

Alex Cejka 69-67 — 136 -6

Anirban Lahiri 67-69 — 136 -6

Kevin Streelman 68-68 — 136 -6

Russell Knox 68-68 — 136 -6

Roberto Diaz 71-65 — 136 -6

Beau Hossler 70-66 — 136 -6

Retief Goosen 66-70 — 136 -6

Chez Reavie 67-69 — 136 -6

Jason Kokrak 69-68 — 137 -5

Vaughn Taylor 64-73 — 137 -5

Ryan Armour 68-69 — 137 -5

J.J. Spaun 68-69 — 137 -5

Nicholas Lindheim 70-67 — 137 -5

J.T. Poston 69-68 — 137 -5

C.T. Pan 71-66 — 137 -5

Shawn Stefani 71-67 — 138 -4

Bryson DeChambeau 70-68 — 138 -4

Charles Howell III 68-70 — 138 -4

Carlos Ortiz 67-71 — 138 -4

Talor Gooch 69-69 — 138 -4

Adam Schenk 69-69 — 138 -4

Brett Stegmaier 71-67 — 138 -4

Matt Jones 72-67 — 139 -3

Geoff Ogilvy 68-71 — 139 -3

Cameron Tringale 71-68 — 139 -3

Graeme McDowell 69-70 — 139 -3

Danny Lee 70-69 — 139 -3

Jonathan Byrd 72-67 — 139 -3

Zac Blair 72-68 — 140 -2

Tyrone Van Aswegen 69-71 — 140 -2

Camilo Villegas 72-68 — 140 -2

Zach Johnson 70-70 — 140 -2

Derek Fathauer 70-70 — 140 -2

Denny McCarthy 75-65 — 140 -2

Blayne Barber 69-72 — 141 -1

D.A. Points 75-66 — 141 -1

Pat Perez 67-74 — 141 -1

John Huh 67-74 — 141 -1

Conrad Shindler 69-72 — 141 -1

Lanto Griffin 71-70 — 141 -1

Tyler Duncan 69-72 — 141 -1

Matt Every 68-73 — 141 -1

Troy Merritt 71-71 — 142 E

Steve Wheatcroft 72-70 — 142 E

Peter Malnati 72-70 — 142 E

Stewart Cink 72-70 — 142 E

Sam Ryder 73-69 — 142 E

Ben Silverman 68-74 — 142 E

Ben Martin 71-72 — 143 +1

Mark Wilson 74-69 — 143 +1

Charley Hoffman 71-73 — 144 +2

Harris English 75-69 — 144 +2

Ted Potter, Jr. 73-71 — 144 +2

Brian Davis 72-72 — 144 +2

Bronson Burgoon 72-72 — 144 +2

Byeong Hun An 75-69 — 144 +2

Sean Jacklin 71-74 — 145 +3

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 70-75 — 145 +3

Sam Saunders 74-72 — 146 +4

Matt Atkins 73-73 — 146 +4

Luke List 70-76 — 146 +4

Brandon Hagy 74-73 — 147 +5

Jim Herman 72-75 — 147 +5

Jordan Niebrugge 76-71 — 147 +5

Jon Curran 77-71 — 148 +6

Sung Kang 73-75 — 148 +6

Stephan Jaeger 78-70 — 148 +6

Jason Bohn 76-72 — 148 +6

Tom Lovelady 78-79 — 157 +15

LPGA Tour

Blue Bay LPGA

Third Round

a-amateur

Shanshan Feng 69-67-73 — 209 -7

Moriya Jutanugarn 69-73-68 — 210 -6

Ashleigh Buhai 67-68-76 — 211 -5

Sung Hyun Park 68-76-68 — 212 -4

Na Yeon Choi 67-77-68 — 212 -4

Jessica Korda 71-72-70 — 213 -3

Jeong Eun Lee 67-76-70 — 213 -3

Lizette Salas 67-73-73 — 213 -3

Lee-Anne Pace 67-75-72 — 214 -2

Sandra Gal 71-70-73 — 214 -2

Austin Ernst 68-75-72 — 215 -1

Ariya Jutanugarn 69-72-74 — 215 -1

Ayako Uehara 71-75-70 — 216 E

Megan Khang 71-72-73 — 216 E

Hyo Joo Kim 71-72-73 — 216 E

Sun Young Yoo 65-74-77 — 216 E

Mi Hyang Lee 74-75-68 — 217 +1

Michelle Wie 73-76-68 — 217 +1

Sarah Jane Smith 73-73-71 — 217 +1

Pernilla Lindberg 67-79-71 — 217 +1

Karine Icher 71-71-75 — 217 +1

Alison Lee 69-74-75 — 218 +2

Nelly Korda 71-70-77 — 218 +2

Olafia Kristinsdottir 72-76-71 — 219 +3

Morgan Pressel 73-75-72 — 220 +4

Azahara Munoz 68-78-74 — 220 +4

Minjee Lee 71-73-76 — 220 +4

Peiyun Chien 68-76-77 — 221 +5

Bronte Law 72-78-72 — 222 +6

Chella Choi 73-76-73 — 222 +6

Ryann O’Toole 73-76-73 — 222 +6

Yanhong Pan 70-79-73 — 222 +6

Kelly W Shon 73-75-74 — 222 +6

Lindy Duncan 71-77-74 — 222 +6

Haru Nomura 71-77-74 — 222 +6

Pornanong Phatlum 71-76-75 — 222 +6

Gaby Lopez 74-72-76 — 222 +6

Su Oh 74-71-77 — 222 +6

Xiang Sui 66-76-80 — 222 +6

Jenny Shin 71-75-77 — 223 +7

Alena Sharp 69-74-80 — 223 +7

Emily K. Pedersen 71-80-73 — 224 +8

Anna Nordqvist 76-73-75 — 224 +8

a-Lei Ye 70-78-76 — 224 +8

Amy Olson 74-73-77 — 224 +8

Mi Jung Hur 69-76-79 — 224 +8

Christina Kim 76-78-72 — 226 +10

In-Kyung Kim 76-76-74 — 226 +10

Brittany Lang 75-77-74 — 226 +10

Tiffany Joh 73-79-74 — 226 +10

Candie Kung 71-78-77 — 226 +10

Jennifer Song 72-74-80 — 226 +10

Liying Ye 75-80-72 — 227 +11

Simin Feng 74-79-74 — 227 +11

Yani Tseng 78-74-75 — 227 +11

Yu Liu 75-77-75 — 227 +11

Xiyu Lin 74-77-76 — 227 +11

Caroline Masson 70-76-81 — 227 +11

Nicole Broch Larsen 71-72-84 — 227 +11

Joanna Klatten 78-77-73 — 228 +12

Beatriz Recari 78-75-76 — 229 +13

Wei-Ling Hsu 74-76-79 — 229 +13

Jaye Marie Green 78-76-76 — 230 +14

Yunjie Zhang 70-80-80 — 230 +14

Jiayun Li 78-76-77 — 231 +15

Yan Liu 76-77-78 — 231 +15

Cydney Clanton 78-80-75 — 233 +17

Jing Yan 76-79-78 — 233 +17

Mengzhu Wang 75-80-79 — 234 +18

a-Zixuan Zhou 75-78-81 — 234 +18

Mariajo Uribe 75-82-78 — 235 +19

Sandra Changkija 77-76-82 — 235 +19

Weiwei Zhang 75-78-82 — 235 +19

Katie Burnett 81-76-79 — 236 +20

Ruixin Liu 75-82-81 — 238 +22

Ying Luo 80-79-81 — 240 +24

a-Yeying Song 76-82-84 — 242 +26

Yanjiao Jiang 80-85-85 — 250 +34

Taoli Yang 83-86-83 — 252 +36

Mel Reid 78-79-WD

PGA Champions Tour

Champions Cup

Lee Janzen 33-31 — 64 -7

Paul Goydos 34-30 — 64 -7

Vijay Singh 34-30 — 64 -7

Jerry Smith 31-34 — 65 -6

Glen Day 33-32 — 65 -6

Corey Pavin 34-32 — 66 -5

David Toms 31-35 — 66 -5

Joe Durant 33-33 — 66 -5

Paul Broadhurst 33-34 — 67 -4

Billy Mayfair 35-32 — 67 -4

Brandt Jobe 35-32 — 67 -4

David Frost 33-35 — 68 -3

Scott Dunlap 34-34 — 68 -3

Tom Lehman 34-34 — 68 -3

Jerry Kelly 35-33 — 68 -3

Scott McCarron 34-34 — 68 -3

John Daly 36-33 — 69 -2

Tommy Armour III 34-35 — 69 -2

Jeff Sluman 36-33 — 69 -2

Duffy Waldorf 36-33 — 69 -2

Scott Parel 37-32 — 69 -2

Scott Verplank 36-33 — 69 -2

Fred Couples 33-36 — 69 -2

Colin Montgomerie 34-35 — 69 -2

Kevin Sutherland 36-33 — 69 -2

Marco Dawson 35-35 — 70 -1

Stephen Ames 36-34 — 70 -1

Doug Garwood 36-35 — 71 E

Kirk Triplett 35-36 — 71 E

Bernhard Langer 35-36 — 71 E

Gene Sauers 36-36 — 72 +1

Kenny Perry 35-37 — 72 +1

Wes Short, Jr. 37-36 — 73 +2

Billy Andrade 36-37 — 73 +2

Fred Funk 36-38 — 74 +3

Miguel Angel Jimenez 36-38 — 74 +3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 69, Iona 67

Binghamton 76, Morgan St. 59

Boston College 85, Maine 65

Bowling Green 78, Drexel 69

Delaware St. 71, Cairn 50

George Washington 84, Howard 75

Harvard 73, MIT 64

Hofstra 77, Army 74

Holy Cross 69, Sacred Heart 64

Miami (Ohio) 55, Fordham 54

New Hampshire 95, Wheelock 39

Penn St. 86, Campbell 75

Providence 84, Houston Baptist 55

Rutgers 94, CCNY 38

Seton Hall 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 68

St. John’s 77, New Orleans 61

Syracuse 77, Cornell 45

UConn 70, Colgate 58

UMass 74, Mass.-Lowell 69

SOUTH

Alabama 82, Memphis 70

Clemson 85, W. Carolina 57

Coastal Carolina 102, Piedmont International 50

Coll. of Charleston 68, Siena 60, OT

Davidson 110, Charleston Southern 62

Delaware 76, Richmond 63

Duke 97, Elon 68

FIU 70, Florida Memorial 47

Furman 101, Bob Jones 48

George Mason 67, Lafayette 65

Georgetown (Ky.) 76, Martin Methodist 56

Georgia 79, Bryant 54

Georgia Southern 85, Wake Forest 83

Jackson St. 84, Millsaps 46

James Madison 80, Bridgewater (Va.) 50

Kentucky 73, Utah Valley 63

LSU 99, Alcorn St. 59

Lipscomb 98, Emory 83

Louisiana Tech 112, Texas-Tyler 71

Maryland 76, Stony Brook 61

Middle Tennessee 104, Trevecca Nazarene 52

Mississippi St. 96, Alabama St. 68

N. Kentucky 81, ETSU 63

NC State 102, VMI 67

North Carolina 86, N. Iowa 69

Old Dominion 57, Towson 54

Pikeville 92, Bethel (Tenn.) 69

S. Illinois 81, Winthrop 66

South Carolina 73, Wofford 52

Stetson 98, Webber 89

Tennessee 88, Presbyterian 53

The Citadel 109, Oglethorpe 73

UAB 96, Jacksonville 67

VCU 94, Grambling St. 65

Virginia 60, UNC Greensboro 48

Virginia Tech 111, Detroit 79

Young Harris 84, Barton 75

MIDWEST

Butler 82, Kennesaw St. 64

Cent. Michigan 108, Siena Heights 48

Cincinnati 107, Savannah St. 77

Dayton 78, Ball St. 77

E. Michigan 92, Spring Arbor 60

Ferris St. 75, Quincy 60

Indiana St. 90, Indiana 69

Lindenwood (Ill.) 74, Bemidji St. 63

Oakland 85, Fort Wayne 71

Ohio St. 95, Robert Morris 64

SE Missouri 81, Missouri Baptist 69

Wisconsin 85, SC State 50

Xavier 101, Morehead St. 49

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 107, Cent. Arkansas 66

Lamar 74, Tulsa 67

North Texas 122, Eureka 65

Texas A&M 88, West Virginia 65

FAR WEST

E. Washington 82, Walla Walla 61

Fresno St. 96, UC Santa Cruz 65

Stanford 78, Cal Poly 62

EXHIBITION

Georgia St. 90, Carver 50

Radford 72, Georgia Southwestern 63

Friday Women’s Scores

EAST

Army 73, Binghamton 60

Boston College 65, Bryant 42

Boston U. 74, Northeastern 73

Bucknell 76, Rider 71

Buffalo 87, Delaware 73

Colgate 70, Canisius 63

Columbia 73, Providence 64

Dartmouth 66, Vermont 56

Fairleigh Dickinson 76, Rutgers-Newark 40

Fordham 55, UMBC 46

La Salle 74, Lafayette 47

Loyola (Md.) 78, Cornell 63

Md.-Eastern Shore 92, Valley Forge Christian 38

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Sacred Heart 64

Navy 77, Marist 70

Penn St. 86, Siena 72

Pittsburgh 66, Youngstown St. 58

Princeton 72, George Washington 52

Rhode Island 81, Mass.-Lowell 64

Richmond 72, Fairfield 67

Seton Hall 91, St. Peter’s 49

St. Bonaventure 76, Niagara 58

St. John’s 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 49

Syracuse 95, Morgan St. 68

Temple 96, Delaware St. 72

Tulane 42, Maine 34

UMass 111, Maine-Fort Kent 45

Villanova 71, Hartford 53

West Virginia 102, CCSU 52

Yale 62, LIU Brooklyn 51

SOUTH

Alabama 90, Alabama A&M 32

Alcorn St. 84, SE Louisiana 77

Anderson (SC) 79, Clayton St. 36

Bethune-Cookman 101, Edward Waters 60

Blue Mountain 76, Pikeville 74

Catawba 94, Mount Olive 81

Charlotte 75, Duquesne 72

Chowan 89, Apprentice 57

Clemson 41, Kennesaw St. 28

Coastal Carolina 73, Lees-McRae 47

Coll. of Charleston 85, Lipscomb 69

Colorado 71, Samford 60

Davidson 70, W. Carolina 57

ETSU 87, Cincinnati 77

East Carolina 66, SC-Upstate 53

Elon 98, Winthrop 37

Florida St. 109, North Florida 51

Gardner-Webb 72, Pfeiffer 53

Georgia Tech 75, Appalachian St. 41

Hampton 70, North Carolina 66

High Point 111, NC Wesleyan 54

Jackson St. 79, Millsaps 41

Jacksonville St. 103, Brewton-Parker 44

Kentucky 101, Sacramento St. 70

Liberty 63, Old Dominion 55

Louisiana Tech 64, Grambling St. 53

Louisiana-Lafayette 66, New Orleans 57

Louisville 80, SE Missouri 40

Marshall 90, Longwood 45

Maryland 91, Albany (NY) 58

Memphis 79, Tennessee St. 75

Mercer 73, UCF 64

Miami 77, FIU 69

Middle Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 54

Midway 85, Lourdes 59

Mississippi 75, Northwestern St. 44

NC AandT 60, Georgia Southern 49

NC State 64, Jacksonville 44

Ohio Christian 84, Union (Ky.) 82

Rutgers 76, James Madison 63

Savannah St. 86, LaGrange 44

South Carolina 99, Alabama St. 31

South Florida 61, LSU 55

Southern Miss. 82, William Carey 44

Stetson 92, Thomas (Ga.) 41

Tennessee Tech 84, Tenn. Wesleyan 66

Troy 89, Stillman 62

UNC-Greensboro 96, Southern Wesleyan 35

Virginia Tech 99, Wagner 32

Wake Forest 73, Texas Southern 56

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 77, E. Kentucky 60

Bradley 69, Omaha 56

Creighton 66, Wichita St. 61

Dayton 72, Harvard 66

Drake 77, Milwaukee 73

E. Michigan 83, Florida A&M 61

Fort Hays St. 76, Upper Iowa 46

IUPUI 54, N. Iowa 48

Illinois 64, Fort Wayne 50

Iowa 83, Quinnipiac 67

Iowa St. 81, South Dakota 76

Kansas St. 74, Stephen F. Austin 49

Miami (Ohio) 91, Detroit 64

Michigan 75, George Mason 61

Minot St. 79, Rocky Mountain 53

Missouri Western 76, SW Minnesota St. 46

N. Dakota St. 87, Mayville St. 43

N. Illinois 93, E. Illinois 64

Ohio St. 85, Stanford 64

Purdue 79, Cent. Michigan 69

Rio Grande 67, Concordia (Texas) 49

S. Dakota St. 92, NJIT 48

S. Illinois 84, UT Martin 72

Saint Louis 60, Indiana St. 59

Toledo 74, St. Francis (Pa.) 66

UIC 66, Bethel (Ind.) 46

W. Kentucky 79, Missouri 76

Wright St. 106, Northwestern Ohio 52

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 65, Sam Houston St. 54

North Texas 86, Mid-America Christian 52

Oklahoma St. 86, Incarnate Word 35

SMU 68, Nicholls 61

Texas A&M-CC 87, Texas Lutheran 56

FAR WEST

Arizona 71, Iona 58

Oregon St. 65, North Dakota 55

Pepperdine 83, Long Beach St. 71

Rice 69, Grand Canyon 59

San Diego St. 77, Presbyterian 50

Southern Cal 98, Montana St. 47

Weber St. 75, Utah Valley 57

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Walt Weiss bench coach, Eric Young Sr. first base coach and Sal Fasano catching coach.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named John Mallee hitting coach and Dusty Wathan third base coach. Retained coach Rick Kranitz.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Keivan Berges and SS Austin Wobrock to contract extensions.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF D.J. Martinez.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Davis Adkins to a contract extension.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned C Deyonta Davis, F Ivan Rabb and G/F Wayne Selden Jr. to Memphis (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

NFL — Fined Cincinnati WR A.J. Green $42,541 and Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston $12,154 for their actions during last week’s games.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured OT Greg Robinson. Released CB Adairius Barnes from the practice squad. Signed WR Bradley Marquez to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Curtis McKenzie from Texas (AHL). Traded D Ludwig Bystrom to Florida for D Reece Scarlett.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled RW Jesse Puljujarvi from Bakersfield (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Adam Vay from Iowa (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Adam Chapie from Greenville (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Chris Driedger from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned G Connor Ingram and D Matt Spencer from Syracuse (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned F Tyler Wong to Quad City (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled G Nick Riopel from Adirondack (AHL). ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina F Andrew Cherniwchan three games.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Corey Durocher. Signed F Alex Foster. Released G Brandon Billie as emergency backup.

INDY FUEL — Loaned G Etienne Marcoux to Laval (AHL).

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released G J.P. Anderson.

College

NCAA — Suspended Clemson men’s basketball F David Skara nine games.

ARIZONA — Suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Mark Phelps five days and men’s basketball F Keanu Pinder one game for violating NCAA rules.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Announced senior F B.J. Gladden has been suspended from the men’s basketball team indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

SUNY FREDONIA — Named Gerald R. Fisk director of athletics and recreation.

WINTHROP — Signed men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey to a five-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

LOCAL SPORTS

Friday’s Results

College Athletics

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Findlay 148, Ashland 79

Ohio Northern 172, Wilmington 89

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Findlay 149, Ashland 87

Ohio Northern 203, Wilmington 59

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

College Athletics

CROSS COUNTRY

Bluffton & Ohio Northern in NCAA Division III regional at Ohio Wesleyan

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Penn State-Behrend at Ohio Northern

FOOTBALL

Baldwin-Wallace at Ohio Northern (OAC), 1:30

Bluffton at Defiance (HCAC), 1:30

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Lewis & Hillsdale at Findlay, 1

John Carroll at Ohio Northern, 1

VOLLEYBALL

NCAA DIVISION III REGIONAL

Ohio Northern at Otterbein, 5

women’s BASKETBALL

Findlay vs. Wayne State, Lake Erie Conference Challenge, Painesville, 6

wrestling

Findlay at Eastern Michigan Open, 9 a.m.

Ohio Northern at Mount Union Invitational, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Events

College Athletics

women’s BASKETBALL

Findlay vs. Tiffin, Lake Erie Conference Challenge, Painesville, 2

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Thursday Night Classic League

High series: (men) Rookie Wright, Ringer 10 Pro Shop, 741; (women) Christi Volk, Lil Red Bakery, 564. High game: (men) Cloyce Wolfe III, Lil Red Bakery, 278; (women) 215.

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball

The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. For more information, contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.

Findlay High Basketball Tickets

Reserved tickets are available for the upcoming Findlay High School boys basketball season in the newly-renovated FHS main gym. All reserved seats are equipped with seat backs and are on sale for $110 per seat for the complete 11 game home schedule. If intersted, call the athletic office at 419-425-8216 or stop in between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Credit card payment can be accepted in the office.

