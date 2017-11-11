Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA Regional Semifinals
Division I
Cin. Colerain 49, Mason 21
Cin. St. Xavier 37, Cin. Sycamore 7
Cle. St. Ignatius 45, Euclid 22
Mentor 21, Lakewood St. Edward 13
Pickerington Cent. 42, Hilliard Bradley 31
Pickerington N. 42, Centerville 12
Powell Olentangy Liberty 17, Gahanna Lincoln 14
Tol. Whitmer 32, Lewis Center Olentangy 29
Division II
Akr. Hoban 49, Lyndhurst Brush 0
Avon 28, Medina Highland 10
Barberton 35, Bedford 0
Cin. La Salle 41, Sidney 6
Cin. Winton Woods 52, Cin. Anderson 21
Massillon Washington 28, Ashland 7
New Albany 30, Cols. Walnut Ridge 6
Olmsted Falls 21, Wadsworth 20
Division III
Akr. SVSM 28, Tallmadge 7
Bay Village Bay 21, Parma Padua 7
Canfield 22, NDCL 7
Cols. Hartley 44, Cols. Independence 14
Day. Chaminade Julienne 26, New Richmond 21
Dresden Tri-Valley 36, Bellefontaine 30, OT
Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Clyde 27
Trotwood-Madison 64, Day. Dunbar 26
Division IV
Bellevue 21, Clear Fork 13
Cin. Wyoming 25, Cin. Indian Hill 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Germantown Valley View 20
New Concord John Glenn 33, Newark Licking Valley 27
Perry 50, Girard 21
Philo 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 6
Shelby 47, St. Marys Memorial 7
Steubenville 19, Youngs. Mooney 14
Division V
Canfield S. Range 34, Akr. Manchester 14
Johnstown-Monroe 35, Portsmouth W. 6
Marion Pleasant 28, Archbold 24
Middletown Madison Senior 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 27
Eastwood 41, Otsego 14
Sullivan Black River 44, Wickliffe 6
W. Jefferson 35, Reading 28
Wheelersburg 35, Gahanna Cols. Academy 16
Division VI
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 46, Southeastern 22
Coldwater 24, Lima Cent. Cath. 17
Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Hicksville 7
Jeromesville Hillsdale 41, Carey 0
Kirtland 34, Mogadore 28
Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Spencerville 0
Nelsonville-York 26, Beverly Ft. Frye 20, OT
Rootstown 35, Creston Norwayne 6
Division VII
Cuyahoga Hts. 46, E. Can. 14
Dalton 41, Windham 13
Danville 27, Glouster Trimble 10
Delphos St. John’s 14, Sidney Lehman 7
Hannibal River 59, Portsmouth Sciotoville 8
Minster 35, Convoy Crestview 32
Norwalk St. Paul 45, Tiffin Calvert 7
Pandora-Gilboa 28, McComb 9
PREP VOLLEYBALL
OHSAA State Tournament
At Wright State University
Thursday’s State Semifinals
DIVISION I
Cleveland St. Joseph 3, Massillon Jackson 1
Cincinnati Ursuline 3, Dublin Coffman 2
FINAL: Saturday, 11 a.m.
DIVISION IV
New Bremen 3, Buckeye Central 1
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Fairfield Christian, 6
FINAL: Saturday, 1
Friday’s State Semifinals
DIVISION III
Coldwater 3, Independence 1
Versailles 3, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 1
FINAL: Saturday, 3
DIVISION II
Parma Padua 3, Mentor Lake Catholic 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 3, Kettering Alter 2
FINAL: Saturday, 5
PREP BOYS SOCCER
OHSAA State Tournament
State Semifinals
Division I
Medina 2, Cleveland St. Ignatius 0
Beavercreek 1, Dublin Coffman 0, 2OT
FINAL: Medina (16-1-5) vs. Beavercreek (21-0-2), Saturday, 7 at MAPFRE Stadium
Division II
Bay Village Bay 2, Aurora 1
Columbus DeSales 2, Kettering Alter 0
FINAL: Bay Village Bay (15-4-1) vs. Columbus DeSales (21-0-1), Saturday, 1 at MAPFRE Stadium
Division III
Ottawa Hills 1, Kidron Central Christian 0
Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3, Columbus Grandview Heights 1
FINAL: Ottawa Hills (20-0-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (17-3-1), Saturday, 4 at MAPFRE Stadium
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
OHSAA State Tournament
Tuesday’s State Semifinals
Division I
Perrysburg 1, Massillon Jackson 0
Loveland 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 1 (OT)
FINAL: Loveland 1, Perrysburg 0
Division II
Mentor Lake Catholic 1, Mansfield Madison 0
Cincinnati Indian Hill 4, Sunbury Big Walnut 0
FINAL: Cincinnati Indian Hill 2, Mentor Lake Catholic 0
Division III
Kirtland 2, Liberty-Benton 1
Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3, Columbus Grandview Heights 1
FINAL: Cincinnati Summit Country Day 4, Kirtland 0
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149
Miami 4 4 0 .500 116 179
N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193
Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117
Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208
Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171
Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208
Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214
Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179
Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178
Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172
Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Detroit 4 4 0 .500 206 186
Green Bay 4 4 0 .500 181 191
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 211 165
Arizona 4 5 0 .444 155 223
San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Seattle 22, Arizona 16
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1
Minnesota at Washington, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1
New Orleans at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Chicago, 1
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1
Cleveland at Detroit, 1
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25
New England at Denver, 8:30
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Monday’s Games
Miami at Carolina, 8:30
Thursday, Nov. 16
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:25
Sunday, Nov. 19
Baltimore at Green Bay, 1
Arizona at Houston, 1
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1
Washington at New Orleans, 1
Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1
Detroit at Chicago, 1
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1
Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1
Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30
Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets
Monday, Nov. 20
Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30
NFL Injury Report
Sunday’s Games
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — STEELERS: OUT: LB James Harrison (back). COLTS: OUT: WR Kamar Aiken (hamstring), LB John Simon (neck). QUESTIONABLE: WR T.Y. Hilton (groin), CB Quincy Wilson (knee).
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — VIKINGS: OUT: T Mike Remmers (concussion), G Jeremiah Sirles (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DE Everson Griffen (foot/back), S Anthony Harris (hamstring), DE Stephen Weatherly (knee). REDSKINS: OUT: DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DT Arthur Jones (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: LB Zach Brown (ankle), WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), G Shawn Lauvao (stinger), C Spencer Long (knees), T Morgan Moses (ankles), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), TE Niles Paul (concussion), WR Brian Quick (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring), G Brandon Scherff (knee), T Trent Williams (knee).
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CHARGERS: QUESTIONABLE: T Joe Barksdale (foot), LB Hayes Pullard (neck). JAGUARS: QUESTIONABLE: G A.J. Cann (triceps), WR Marqise Lee (knee), G Patrick Omameh (knee), T Jermey Parnell (knee).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at BUFFALO BILLS — SAINTS: OUT: S Kenny Vaccaro (groin). QUESTIONABLE: T Terron Armstead (chest), G Larry Warford (abdomen). BILLS: OUT: T Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle), WR Zay Jones (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: TE Charles Clay (knee), CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring), T Seantrel Henderson (back).
GREEN BAY PACKERS at CHICAGO BEARS — PACKERS: OUT: OT Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Morgan Burnett (groin), DT Quinton Dial (chest). QUESTIONABLE: LB Ahmad Brooks (back), G Justin McCray (ankle), LB Joe Thomas (ankle). BEARS: QUESTIONABLE: DB Bryce Callahan (knee), OL Tom Compton (ankle), OL Kyle Long (finger), DB Sherrick McManis (hamstring), DL Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), TE Dion Sims (illness), LB Danny Trevathan (calf).
CINCINNATI BENGALS at TENNESSEE TITANS — BENGALS: OUT: RB Jeremy Hill (ankle), LB Kevin Minter (elbow), DT Pat Sims (calf). DOUBTFUL: S Shawn Williams (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: K Randy Bullock (back). TITANS: OUT: G Quinton Spain (toe). QUESTIONABLE: S Brynden Trawick (neck), TE Delanie Walker (ankle).
NEW YORK JETS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — JETS: OUT: RB Matt Forte (knee), DT Ed Stinson (neck). QUESTIONABLE: CB Morris Claiborne (foot), C Jonotthan Harrison (hand), WR ArDarius Stewart (groin), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/foot), G Brian Winters (abdomen). BUCCANEERS: OUT: DE William Gholston (neck), QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder). DOUBTFUL: CB Robert McClain (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Robert Ayers (ankle/calf), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder), T Donovan Smith (knee), G J.R. Sweezy (knee).
CLEVELAND BROWNS at DETROIT LIONS — BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin). LIONS: OUT: G T.J. Lang (concussion), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle). DOUBTFUL: DE Ezekiel Ansah (back). QUESTIONABLE: S Don Carey (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring).
HOUSTON TEXANS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — TEXANS: OUT: LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), DE Joel Heath (knee). RAMS: OUT: RB Malcolm Brown (knee). DOUBTFUL: TE Derek Carrier (hamstring), LB Robert Quinn (illness).
NEW YORK GIANTS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — GIANTS: OUT: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (quad), LB Keenan Robinson (quad). DOUBTFUL: CB Donte Deayon (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), LB Calvin Munson (quad), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle), DE Kerry Wynn (knee). 49ERS: OUT: TE George Kittle (ankle), LB Elijah Lee (knee), DE Aaron Lynch (calf), WR Trent Taylor (ribs). QUESTIONABLE: DE Solomon Thomas (knee), CB K’Waun Williams (quad).
DALLAS COWBOYS at ATLANTA FALCONS — COWBOYS: OUT: K Dan Bailey (right groin). QUESTIONABLE: CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), WR Dez Bryant (knee/ankle), DT Maliek Collins (foot), T Tyron Smith (back/groin), TE Geoff Swaim (knee). FALCONS: OUT: LB Duke Riley (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Andy Levitre (knee).
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DENVER BRONCOS — PATRIOTS: OUT: DT Malcom Brown (ankle), OT Marcus Cannon (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: WR Danny Amendola (knee), TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder), CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder), CB Eric Rowe (groin). BRONCOS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Todd Davis (ankle), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), OT Donald Stephenson (calf).
Monday’s Games
MIAMI DOLPHINS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — DOLPHINS: DNP: T Ja’Wuan James (hamstring), S Michael Thomas (knee), RB Damien Williams (illness). LIMITED: WR Jakeem Grant (illness). FULL: QB Jay Cutler (ribs), DE William Hayes (hamstring), LB Mike Hull (shoulder/ankle), G Ted Larsen (biceps), CB Bobby McCain (hamstring), C Mike Pouncey (hip), DT Ndamukong Suh (knee). PANTHERS: DNP: C Ryan Kalil (neck). FULL: S Mike Adams (concussion), WR Kaelin Clay (ribs), K Graham Gano (right knee), DE Charles Johnson (not injury related), TE Chris Manhertz (concussion), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (ankle), RB Jonathan Stewart (toe), T John Theus (concussion), G Trai Turner (knee).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 11 2 .846 —
Toronto 7 4 .636 3
New York 6 5 .545 4
Philadelphia 6 5 .545 4
Brooklyn 4 7 .364 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 7 4 .636 —
Washington 6 5 .545 1
Miami 5 6 .455 2
Charlotte 5 7 .417 2½
Atlanta 2 10 .167 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 9 3 .750 —
Indiana 6 7 .462 3½
Cleveland 5 7 .417 4
Milwaukee 4 6 .400 4
Chicago 2 8 .200 6
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 9 3 .750 —
Memphis 7 4 .636 1½
San Antonio 7 4 .636 1½
New Orleans 6 6 .500 3
Dallas 2 10 .167 7
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636 —
Denver 7 5 .583 ½
Portland 6 5 .545 1
Utah 5 6 .455 2
Oklahoma City 4 7 .364 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 9 3 .750 —
L.A. Clippers 5 5 .500 3
L.A. Lakers 5 7 .417 4
Phoenix 4 8 .333 5
Sacramento 3 8 .273 5½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Washington 111, L.A. Lakers 95
Toronto 122, New Orleans 118
Houston 117, Cleveland 113
Sacramento 109, Philadelphia 108
Denver 102, Oklahoma City 94
Friday’s Results
Detroit 111, Atlanta 104
Boston 90, Charlotte 87
Indiana 105, Chicago 87
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, late
Miami at Utah, late
Milwaukee at San Antonio, late
Orlando at Phoenix, late
Brooklyn at Portland, late
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7
Memphis at Houston, 8
Sacramento at New York, 8
Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30
Cleveland at Dallas, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 8:30
Philadelphia at Golden State, 8:30
Brooklyn at Utah, 9
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9
Orlando at Denver, 9
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Boston, 3:30
Miami at Detroit, 4
Houston at Indiana, 6
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7
Monday’s Games
Sacramento at Washington, 7
Cleveland at New York, 7:30
Atlanta at New Orleans, 8
Memphis at Milwaukee, 8
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9
Minnesota at Utah, 9
Denver at Portland, 10
Orlando at Golden State, 10:30
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 17 13 2 2 28 69 45
Toronto 18 11 7 0 22 68 62
Ottawa 15 7 3 5 19 55 50
Detroit 17 8 8 1 17 48 49
Boston 15 6 5 4 16 43 47
Montreal 17 7 9 1 15 44 60
Florida 15 5 8 2 12 52 60
Buffalo 16 5 9 2 12 39 58
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 15 9 4 2 20 52 48
Pittsburgh 18 9 7 2 20 46 63
Washington 17 9 7 1 19 51 52
Columbus 17 9 7 1 19 53 49
N.Y. Islanders 15 8 5 2 18 55 48
Philadelphia 16 8 6 2 18 50 44
N.Y. Rangers 17 8 7 2 18 56 57
Carolina 14 6 5 3 15 38 39
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 17 13 3 1 27 56 39
Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 40
Nashville 15 8 5 2 18 40 42
Colorado 15 8 6 1 17 51 51
Dallas 15 8 7 0 16 42 43
Chicago 16 7 7 2 16 44 39
Minnesota 15 6 7 2 14 45 44
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 16 11 3 2 24 54 39
Vegas 15 9 5 1 19 52 44
Calgary 16 9 7 0 18 44 46
Vancouver 16 8 6 2 18 43 41
Anaheim 16 7 6 3 17 47 48
San Jose 14 8 6 0 16 37 35
Edmonton 15 6 8 1 13 35 46
Arizona 18 2 13 3 7 44 71
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Edmonton 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1
Minnesota 3, Montreal 0
St. Louis 3, Arizona 2, SO
Calgary 6, Detroit 3
Anaheim 4, Vancouver 1
Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 2
Friday’s Results
Ottawa 4, Colorado 3, OT
Toronto 3, Boston 2, OT
Florida 4, Buffalo 1
Carolina 3, Columbus 1
Washington 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, late
Winnipeg at Vegas, late
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1
Colorado at Ottawa, 1
Buffalo at Montreal, 7
Toronto at Boston, 7
Columbus at Detroit, 7
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7
Chicago at Carolina, 7
Florida at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8
Winnipeg at Arizona, 10
Vancouver at San Jose, 10
Sunday’s Games
New Jersey at Chicago, 7
Edmonton at Washington, 7
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 8
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30
Monday’s Games
Dallas at Carolina, 7
St. Louis at Calgary, 9
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
New York 1, Toronto 0, Toronto advances on away goals
New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advances on aggregate 4-3
Western Conference
THURSDAY RESULT
Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances on aggregate 2-0
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Houston 2, Portland 1, Houston advances on aggregate 2-1
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 28
Miami (Ohio) 24, Akron 14
Wednesday’s Results
Ohio 38, Toledo 10
W. Michigan 48, Kent St. 20
Thursday’s Results
North Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 31
Appalachian St. 31, Georgia Southern 6
Morthern Illinois 63, Ball St. 17
Friday’s Results
Dartmouth 33, Brown 10
Temple 35, Cincinnati 24
Washington (8-1) at Stanford (6-3), late
BYU (2-8) at UNLV (4-5), late
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Duke (4-5) at Army (7-2), Noon
NC State (6-3) at Boston College (5-4), Noon
Georgetown (1-8) at Bucknell (4-5), Noon
CCSU (6-3) at Duquesne (7-2), Noon
Penn (4-4) at Harvard (5-3), Noon
Morehead St. (3-6) at Marist (3-6), Noon
Gardner-Webb (1-8) at Monmouth (NJ) (8-1), Noon
Rutgers (4-5) at Penn St. (7-2), Noon
Villanova (4-5) at Rhode Island (3-6), Noon
Bryant (4-5) at Robert Morris (2-7), Noon
Sacred Heart (3-6) at St. Francis (Pa.) (5-4), Noon
Colgate (5-4) at Lafayette (3-6), 12:30
Holy Cross (4-6) at Lehigh (3-6), 12:30
Yale (7-1) at Princeton (5-3), 1
Wagner (3-6) at Stony Brook (7-2), 1
Columbia (6-2) at Cornell (3-5), 1:30
Elon (8-1) at New Hampshire (6-3), 2
Wake Forest (5-4) at Syracuse (4-5), 3
Albany (NY) (3-6) at Delaware (6-3), 3:30
SMU (6-3) at Navy (5-3), 3:30
Maine (4-4) at UMass (2-7), 4
SOUTH
Arkansas (4-5) at LSU (6-3), Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) at Mississippi (4-5), Noon
Florida (3-5) at South Carolina (6-3), Noon
UConn (3-6) at UCF (8-0), Noon
Virginia Tech (7-2) at Georgia Tech (4-4), 12:20
San Diego (7-2) at Davidson (2-7), 12:30
Drake (5-4) at Campbell (6-4), 1
Austin Peay (6-4) at E. Kentucky (3-6), 1
Norfolk St. (3-6) at Howard (6-3), 1
Stetson (2-8) at Jacksonville (6-3), 1
Savannah St. (2-7) at NC A&T (9-0), 1
Hampton (5-4) at SC State (2-6), 1:30
Wofford (8-1) at VMI (0-10), 1:30
Jackson St. (1-8) at Alabama A&M (3-6), 2
Middle Tennessee (4-5) at Charlotte (1-8), 2
Morgan St. (1-8) at Delaware St. (1-8), 2
The Citadel (5-4) at Furman (6-3), 2
Tennessee Tech (1-8) at Murray St. (2-7), 2
Bethune-Cookman (5-4) at NC Central (7-2), 2
Mercer (4-5) at W. Carolina (7-3), 2
Towson (3-6) at William & Mary (2-7), 2
Grambling St. (8-1) at Alabama St. (3-5), 3
MVSU (2-7) at Alcorn St. (6-3), 3
ETSU (4-5) at Samford (6-3), 3
SE Missouri (2-7) at Tennessee St. (5-4), 3
Jacksonville St. (8-1) at UT Martin (5-4), 3
Georgia (9-0) at Auburn (7-2), 3:30
Florida St. (3-5) at Clemson (8-1), 3:30
Richmond (5-4) at James Madison (9-0), 3:30
Charleston Southern (5-4) at Kennesaw St. (8-1), 3:30
Presbyterian (3-6) at Liberty (5-4), 3:30
FAU (6-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-5), 3:30
Virginia (6-3) at Louisville (5-4), 3:30
Michigan (7-2) at Maryland (4-5), 3:30
Kentucky (6-3) at Vanderbilt (4-5), 4
Troy (7-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-8), 4:30
Arkansas St. (5-2) at South Alabama (3-6), 5
W. Kentucky (5-4) at Marshall (6-3), 6:30
Tulane (3-6) at East Carolina (2-7), 7
Old Dominion (3-6) at FIU (6-2), 7
Northwestern St. (3-6) at McNeese St. (7-2), 7
Alabama (9-0) at Mississippi St. (7-2), 7
Notre Dame (8-1) at Miami (8-0), 8
MIDWEST
Indiana (3-6) at Illinois (2-7), Noon
Oklahoma St. (7-2) at Iowa St. (6-3), Noon
Nebraska (4-5) at Minnesota (4-5), Noon
Michigan St. (7-2) at Ohio St. (7-2), Noon
Valparaiso (4-5) at Butler (6-4), 1
W. Illinois (6-3) at Indiana St. (0-9), 1
Youngstown St. (4-5) at S. Illinois (4-5), 2
E. Washington (5-4) at North Dakota (3-7), 2:05
N. Iowa (5-4) at Missouri St. (3-6), 3
Illinois St. (6-3) at S. Dakota St. (7-2), 3
West Virginia (6-3) at Kansas St. (5-4), 3:30
South Dakota (7-2) at N. Dakota St. (8-1), 3:30
Iowa (6-3) at Wisconsin (9-0), 3:30
Purdue (4-5) at Northwestern (6-3), 7
Tennessee (4-5) at Missouri (4-5), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
Baylor (1-8) at Texas Tech (4-5) at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-7) at Prairie View (3-5), 2
Lamar (1-8) at Houston Baptist (1-8), 3
Southern Miss. (5-4) at Rice (1-8), 3:30
Nicholls (7-2) at Stephen F. Austin (4-5), 4
Georgia St. (5-3) at Texas St. (2-7), 4
UTEP (0-9) at North Texas (6-3), 5
Kansas (1-8) at Texas (4-5), 6
Southern U. (6-3) at Texas Southern (1-7), 6
Sam Houston St. (8-1) at Abilene Christian (2-7), 7
Cent. Arkansas (8-1) at Incarnate Word (1-8), 7
New Mexico (3-6) at Texas A&M (5-4), 7
UAB (6-3) at UTSA (5-3), 7
TCU (8-1) at Oklahoma (8-1), 8
FAR WEST
N. Colorado (2-6) at Montana (6-3), 3
Southern Cal (8-2) at Colorado (5-5), 4
San Jose St. (1-9) at Nevada (1-8), 4
Weber St. (7-2) at Portland St. (0-9), 5
Washington St. (8-2) at Utah (5-4), 5:30
Montana St. (4-5) at N. Arizona (6-3), 7
S. Utah (7-2) at UC Davis (5-4), 7
Sacramento St. (5-4) at Cal Poly (1-8), 9:05
Arizona St. (5-4) at UCLA (4-5), 9:30
Wyoming (6-3) at Air Force (4-5), 10:15
Oregon St. (1-8) at Arizona (6-3), 10:15
Boise St. (7-2) at Colorado St. (6-4), 10:30
Fresno St. (6-3) at Hawaii (3-6), 11
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Cup
Phoenix Can-Am 500
Lineup
1. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 137.942 mph.
2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 137.936.
3. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 137.926.
4. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 137.641.
5. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 137.583.
6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 137.247.
7. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 137.190.
8. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 137.075.
9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 136.711.
10. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 136.467.
11. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 136.374.
12. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 136.224.
13. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 136.841.
14. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 136.322.
15. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 136.307.
16. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 136.302.
17. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 136.281.
18. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 136.044.
19. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 135.864.
20. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 135.670.
21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 135.588.
22. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 135.308.
23. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 135.227.
24. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 134.862.
25. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 135.634.
26. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 135.354.
27. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 135.318.
28. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 135.293.
29. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 135.014.
30. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 134.847.
31. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 134.695.
32. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 134.519.
33. (23) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 133.551.
34. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 133.546.
35. (7) Joey Gase, Chevy, 133.482.
36. (66) David Starr, Toyota, 132.558.
37. (15) DJ Kennington, Chevy, 132.251.
38. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 131.617.
39. (51) Kyle Weatherman, Chevy, 127.042.
40. (00) Derrike Cope, Chevy, 0.000.
PRO GOLF
PGA TOur
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
Partial Second Round
Patton Kizzire 62-70 — 132 -10
Brian Gay 68-65 — 133 -9
Brandon Harkins 65-68 — 133 -9
Si Woo Kim 67-68 — 135 -7
Oscar Fraustro 69-66 — 135 -7
Alex Cejka 69-67 — 136 -6
Anirban Lahiri 67-69 — 136 -6
Kevin Streelman 68-68 — 136 -6
Russell Knox 68-68 — 136 -6
Roberto Diaz 71-65 — 136 -6
Beau Hossler 70-66 — 136 -6
Retief Goosen 66-70 — 136 -6
Chez Reavie 67-69 — 136 -6
Jason Kokrak 69-68 — 137 -5
Vaughn Taylor 64-73 — 137 -5
Ryan Armour 68-69 — 137 -5
J.J. Spaun 68-69 — 137 -5
Nicholas Lindheim 70-67 — 137 -5
J.T. Poston 69-68 — 137 -5
C.T. Pan 71-66 — 137 -5
Shawn Stefani 71-67 — 138 -4
Bryson DeChambeau 70-68 — 138 -4
Charles Howell III 68-70 — 138 -4
Carlos Ortiz 67-71 — 138 -4
Talor Gooch 69-69 — 138 -4
Adam Schenk 69-69 — 138 -4
Brett Stegmaier 71-67 — 138 -4
Matt Jones 72-67 — 139 -3
Geoff Ogilvy 68-71 — 139 -3
Cameron Tringale 71-68 — 139 -3
Graeme McDowell 69-70 — 139 -3
Danny Lee 70-69 — 139 -3
Jonathan Byrd 72-67 — 139 -3
Zac Blair 72-68 — 140 -2
Tyrone Van Aswegen 69-71 — 140 -2
Camilo Villegas 72-68 — 140 -2
Zach Johnson 70-70 — 140 -2
Derek Fathauer 70-70 — 140 -2
Denny McCarthy 75-65 — 140 -2
Blayne Barber 69-72 — 141 -1
D.A. Points 75-66 — 141 -1
Pat Perez 67-74 — 141 -1
John Huh 67-74 — 141 -1
Conrad Shindler 69-72 — 141 -1
Lanto Griffin 71-70 — 141 -1
Tyler Duncan 69-72 — 141 -1
Matt Every 68-73 — 141 -1
Troy Merritt 71-71 — 142 E
Steve Wheatcroft 72-70 — 142 E
Peter Malnati 72-70 — 142 E
Stewart Cink 72-70 — 142 E
Sam Ryder 73-69 — 142 E
Ben Silverman 68-74 — 142 E
Ben Martin 71-72 — 143 +1
Mark Wilson 74-69 — 143 +1
Charley Hoffman 71-73 — 144 +2
Harris English 75-69 — 144 +2
Ted Potter, Jr. 73-71 — 144 +2
Brian Davis 72-72 — 144 +2
Bronson Burgoon 72-72 — 144 +2
Byeong Hun An 75-69 — 144 +2
Sean Jacklin 71-74 — 145 +3
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 70-75 — 145 +3
Sam Saunders 74-72 — 146 +4
Matt Atkins 73-73 — 146 +4
Luke List 70-76 — 146 +4
Brandon Hagy 74-73 — 147 +5
Jim Herman 72-75 — 147 +5
Jordan Niebrugge 76-71 — 147 +5
Jon Curran 77-71 — 148 +6
Sung Kang 73-75 — 148 +6
Stephan Jaeger 78-70 — 148 +6
Jason Bohn 76-72 — 148 +6
Tom Lovelady 78-79 — 157 +15
LPGA Tour
Blue Bay LPGA
Third Round
a-amateur
Shanshan Feng 69-67-73 — 209 -7
Moriya Jutanugarn 69-73-68 — 210 -6
Ashleigh Buhai 67-68-76 — 211 -5
Sung Hyun Park 68-76-68 — 212 -4
Na Yeon Choi 67-77-68 — 212 -4
Jessica Korda 71-72-70 — 213 -3
Jeong Eun Lee 67-76-70 — 213 -3
Lizette Salas 67-73-73 — 213 -3
Lee-Anne Pace 67-75-72 — 214 -2
Sandra Gal 71-70-73 — 214 -2
Austin Ernst 68-75-72 — 215 -1
Ariya Jutanugarn 69-72-74 — 215 -1
Ayako Uehara 71-75-70 — 216 E
Megan Khang 71-72-73 — 216 E
Hyo Joo Kim 71-72-73 — 216 E
Sun Young Yoo 65-74-77 — 216 E
Mi Hyang Lee 74-75-68 — 217 +1
Michelle Wie 73-76-68 — 217 +1
Sarah Jane Smith 73-73-71 — 217 +1
Pernilla Lindberg 67-79-71 — 217 +1
Karine Icher 71-71-75 — 217 +1
Alison Lee 69-74-75 — 218 +2
Nelly Korda 71-70-77 — 218 +2
Olafia Kristinsdottir 72-76-71 — 219 +3
Morgan Pressel 73-75-72 — 220 +4
Azahara Munoz 68-78-74 — 220 +4
Minjee Lee 71-73-76 — 220 +4
Peiyun Chien 68-76-77 — 221 +5
Bronte Law 72-78-72 — 222 +6
Chella Choi 73-76-73 — 222 +6
Ryann O’Toole 73-76-73 — 222 +6
Yanhong Pan 70-79-73 — 222 +6
Kelly W Shon 73-75-74 — 222 +6
Lindy Duncan 71-77-74 — 222 +6
Haru Nomura 71-77-74 — 222 +6
Pornanong Phatlum 71-76-75 — 222 +6
Gaby Lopez 74-72-76 — 222 +6
Su Oh 74-71-77 — 222 +6
Xiang Sui 66-76-80 — 222 +6
Jenny Shin 71-75-77 — 223 +7
Alena Sharp 69-74-80 — 223 +7
Emily K. Pedersen 71-80-73 — 224 +8
Anna Nordqvist 76-73-75 — 224 +8
a-Lei Ye 70-78-76 — 224 +8
Amy Olson 74-73-77 — 224 +8
Mi Jung Hur 69-76-79 — 224 +8
Christina Kim 76-78-72 — 226 +10
In-Kyung Kim 76-76-74 — 226 +10
Brittany Lang 75-77-74 — 226 +10
Tiffany Joh 73-79-74 — 226 +10
Candie Kung 71-78-77 — 226 +10
Jennifer Song 72-74-80 — 226 +10
Liying Ye 75-80-72 — 227 +11
Simin Feng 74-79-74 — 227 +11
Yani Tseng 78-74-75 — 227 +11
Yu Liu 75-77-75 — 227 +11
Xiyu Lin 74-77-76 — 227 +11
Caroline Masson 70-76-81 — 227 +11
Nicole Broch Larsen 71-72-84 — 227 +11
Joanna Klatten 78-77-73 — 228 +12
Beatriz Recari 78-75-76 — 229 +13
Wei-Ling Hsu 74-76-79 — 229 +13
Jaye Marie Green 78-76-76 — 230 +14
Yunjie Zhang 70-80-80 — 230 +14
Jiayun Li 78-76-77 — 231 +15
Yan Liu 76-77-78 — 231 +15
Cydney Clanton 78-80-75 — 233 +17
Jing Yan 76-79-78 — 233 +17
Mengzhu Wang 75-80-79 — 234 +18
a-Zixuan Zhou 75-78-81 — 234 +18
Mariajo Uribe 75-82-78 — 235 +19
Sandra Changkija 77-76-82 — 235 +19
Weiwei Zhang 75-78-82 — 235 +19
Katie Burnett 81-76-79 — 236 +20
Ruixin Liu 75-82-81 — 238 +22
Ying Luo 80-79-81 — 240 +24
a-Yeying Song 76-82-84 — 242 +26
Yanjiao Jiang 80-85-85 — 250 +34
Taoli Yang 83-86-83 — 252 +36
Mel Reid 78-79-WD
PGA Champions Tour
Champions Cup
Lee Janzen 33-31 — 64 -7
Paul Goydos 34-30 — 64 -7
Vijay Singh 34-30 — 64 -7
Jerry Smith 31-34 — 65 -6
Glen Day 33-32 — 65 -6
Corey Pavin 34-32 — 66 -5
David Toms 31-35 — 66 -5
Joe Durant 33-33 — 66 -5
Paul Broadhurst 33-34 — 67 -4
Billy Mayfair 35-32 — 67 -4
Brandt Jobe 35-32 — 67 -4
David Frost 33-35 — 68 -3
Scott Dunlap 34-34 — 68 -3
Tom Lehman 34-34 — 68 -3
Jerry Kelly 35-33 — 68 -3
Scott McCarron 34-34 — 68 -3
John Daly 36-33 — 69 -2
Tommy Armour III 34-35 — 69 -2
Jeff Sluman 36-33 — 69 -2
Duffy Waldorf 36-33 — 69 -2
Scott Parel 37-32 — 69 -2
Scott Verplank 36-33 — 69 -2
Fred Couples 33-36 — 69 -2
Colin Montgomerie 34-35 — 69 -2
Kevin Sutherland 36-33 — 69 -2
Marco Dawson 35-35 — 70 -1
Stephen Ames 36-34 — 70 -1
Doug Garwood 36-35 — 71 E
Kirk Triplett 35-36 — 71 E
Bernhard Langer 35-36 — 71 E
Gene Sauers 36-36 — 72 +1
Kenny Perry 35-37 — 72 +1
Wes Short, Jr. 37-36 — 73 +2
Billy Andrade 36-37 — 73 +2
Fred Funk 36-38 — 74 +3
Miguel Angel Jimenez 36-38 — 74 +3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 69, Iona 67
Binghamton 76, Morgan St. 59
Boston College 85, Maine 65
Bowling Green 78, Drexel 69
Delaware St. 71, Cairn 50
George Washington 84, Howard 75
Harvard 73, MIT 64
Hofstra 77, Army 74
Holy Cross 69, Sacred Heart 64
Miami (Ohio) 55, Fordham 54
New Hampshire 95, Wheelock 39
Penn St. 86, Campbell 75
Providence 84, Houston Baptist 55
Rutgers 94, CCNY 38
Seton Hall 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 68
St. John’s 77, New Orleans 61
Syracuse 77, Cornell 45
UConn 70, Colgate 58
UMass 74, Mass.-Lowell 69
SOUTH
Alabama 82, Memphis 70
Clemson 85, W. Carolina 57
Coastal Carolina 102, Piedmont International 50
Coll. of Charleston 68, Siena 60, OT
Davidson 110, Charleston Southern 62
Delaware 76, Richmond 63
Duke 97, Elon 68
FIU 70, Florida Memorial 47
Furman 101, Bob Jones 48
George Mason 67, Lafayette 65
Georgetown (Ky.) 76, Martin Methodist 56
Georgia 79, Bryant 54
Georgia Southern 85, Wake Forest 83
Jackson St. 84, Millsaps 46
James Madison 80, Bridgewater (Va.) 50
Kentucky 73, Utah Valley 63
LSU 99, Alcorn St. 59
Lipscomb 98, Emory 83
Louisiana Tech 112, Texas-Tyler 71
Maryland 76, Stony Brook 61
Middle Tennessee 104, Trevecca Nazarene 52
Mississippi St. 96, Alabama St. 68
N. Kentucky 81, ETSU 63
NC State 102, VMI 67
North Carolina 86, N. Iowa 69
Old Dominion 57, Towson 54
Pikeville 92, Bethel (Tenn.) 69
S. Illinois 81, Winthrop 66
South Carolina 73, Wofford 52
Stetson 98, Webber 89
Tennessee 88, Presbyterian 53
The Citadel 109, Oglethorpe 73
UAB 96, Jacksonville 67
VCU 94, Grambling St. 65
Virginia 60, UNC Greensboro 48
Virginia Tech 111, Detroit 79
Young Harris 84, Barton 75
MIDWEST
Butler 82, Kennesaw St. 64
Cent. Michigan 108, Siena Heights 48
Cincinnati 107, Savannah St. 77
Dayton 78, Ball St. 77
E. Michigan 92, Spring Arbor 60
Ferris St. 75, Quincy 60
Indiana St. 90, Indiana 69
Lindenwood (Ill.) 74, Bemidji St. 63
Oakland 85, Fort Wayne 71
Ohio St. 95, Robert Morris 64
SE Missouri 81, Missouri Baptist 69
Wisconsin 85, SC State 50
Xavier 101, Morehead St. 49
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 107, Cent. Arkansas 66
Lamar 74, Tulsa 67
North Texas 122, Eureka 65
Texas A&M 88, West Virginia 65
FAR WEST
E. Washington 82, Walla Walla 61
Fresno St. 96, UC Santa Cruz 65
Stanford 78, Cal Poly 62
EXHIBITION
Georgia St. 90, Carver 50
Radford 72, Georgia Southwestern 63
Friday Women’s Scores
EAST
Army 73, Binghamton 60
Boston College 65, Bryant 42
Boston U. 74, Northeastern 73
Bucknell 76, Rider 71
Buffalo 87, Delaware 73
Colgate 70, Canisius 63
Columbia 73, Providence 64
Dartmouth 66, Vermont 56
Fairleigh Dickinson 76, Rutgers-Newark 40
Fordham 55, UMBC 46
La Salle 74, Lafayette 47
Loyola (Md.) 78, Cornell 63
Md.-Eastern Shore 92, Valley Forge Christian 38
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Sacred Heart 64
Navy 77, Marist 70
Penn St. 86, Siena 72
Pittsburgh 66, Youngstown St. 58
Princeton 72, George Washington 52
Rhode Island 81, Mass.-Lowell 64
Richmond 72, Fairfield 67
Seton Hall 91, St. Peter’s 49
St. Bonaventure 76, Niagara 58
St. John’s 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 49
Syracuse 95, Morgan St. 68
Temple 96, Delaware St. 72
Tulane 42, Maine 34
UMass 111, Maine-Fort Kent 45
Villanova 71, Hartford 53
West Virginia 102, CCSU 52
Yale 62, LIU Brooklyn 51
SOUTH
Alabama 90, Alabama A&M 32
Alcorn St. 84, SE Louisiana 77
Anderson (SC) 79, Clayton St. 36
Bethune-Cookman 101, Edward Waters 60
Blue Mountain 76, Pikeville 74
Catawba 94, Mount Olive 81
Charlotte 75, Duquesne 72
Chowan 89, Apprentice 57
Clemson 41, Kennesaw St. 28
Coastal Carolina 73, Lees-McRae 47
Coll. of Charleston 85, Lipscomb 69
Colorado 71, Samford 60
Davidson 70, W. Carolina 57
ETSU 87, Cincinnati 77
East Carolina 66, SC-Upstate 53
Elon 98, Winthrop 37
Florida St. 109, North Florida 51
Gardner-Webb 72, Pfeiffer 53
Georgia Tech 75, Appalachian St. 41
Hampton 70, North Carolina 66
High Point 111, NC Wesleyan 54
Jackson St. 79, Millsaps 41
Jacksonville St. 103, Brewton-Parker 44
Kentucky 101, Sacramento St. 70
Liberty 63, Old Dominion 55
Louisiana Tech 64, Grambling St. 53
Louisiana-Lafayette 66, New Orleans 57
Louisville 80, SE Missouri 40
Marshall 90, Longwood 45
Maryland 91, Albany (NY) 58
Memphis 79, Tennessee St. 75
Mercer 73, UCF 64
Miami 77, FIU 69
Middle Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 54
Midway 85, Lourdes 59
Mississippi 75, Northwestern St. 44
NC AandT 60, Georgia Southern 49
NC State 64, Jacksonville 44
Ohio Christian 84, Union (Ky.) 82
Rutgers 76, James Madison 63
Savannah St. 86, LaGrange 44
South Carolina 99, Alabama St. 31
South Florida 61, LSU 55
Southern Miss. 82, William Carey 44
Stetson 92, Thomas (Ga.) 41
Tennessee Tech 84, Tenn. Wesleyan 66
Troy 89, Stillman 62
UNC-Greensboro 96, Southern Wesleyan 35
Virginia Tech 99, Wagner 32
Wake Forest 73, Texas Southern 56
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 77, E. Kentucky 60
Bradley 69, Omaha 56
Creighton 66, Wichita St. 61
Dayton 72, Harvard 66
Drake 77, Milwaukee 73
E. Michigan 83, Florida A&M 61
Fort Hays St. 76, Upper Iowa 46
IUPUI 54, N. Iowa 48
Illinois 64, Fort Wayne 50
Iowa 83, Quinnipiac 67
Iowa St. 81, South Dakota 76
Kansas St. 74, Stephen F. Austin 49
Miami (Ohio) 91, Detroit 64
Michigan 75, George Mason 61
Minot St. 79, Rocky Mountain 53
Missouri Western 76, SW Minnesota St. 46
N. Dakota St. 87, Mayville St. 43
N. Illinois 93, E. Illinois 64
Ohio St. 85, Stanford 64
Purdue 79, Cent. Michigan 69
Rio Grande 67, Concordia (Texas) 49
S. Dakota St. 92, NJIT 48
S. Illinois 84, UT Martin 72
Saint Louis 60, Indiana St. 59
Toledo 74, St. Francis (Pa.) 66
UIC 66, Bethel (Ind.) 46
W. Kentucky 79, Missouri 76
Wright St. 106, Northwestern Ohio 52
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 65, Sam Houston St. 54
North Texas 86, Mid-America Christian 52
Oklahoma St. 86, Incarnate Word 35
SMU 68, Nicholls 61
Texas A&M-CC 87, Texas Lutheran 56
FAR WEST
Arizona 71, Iona 58
Oregon St. 65, North Dakota 55
Pepperdine 83, Long Beach St. 71
Rice 69, Grand Canyon 59
San Diego St. 77, Presbyterian 50
Southern Cal 98, Montana St. 47
Weber St. 75, Utah Valley 57
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Walt Weiss bench coach, Eric Young Sr. first base coach and Sal Fasano catching coach.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named John Mallee hitting coach and Dusty Wathan third base coach. Retained coach Rick Kranitz.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Keivan Berges and SS Austin Wobrock to contract extensions.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF D.J. Martinez.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Davis Adkins to a contract extension.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned C Deyonta Davis, F Ivan Rabb and G/F Wayne Selden Jr. to Memphis (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
NFL — Fined Cincinnati WR A.J. Green $42,541 and Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston $12,154 for their actions during last week’s games.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured OT Greg Robinson. Released CB Adairius Barnes from the practice squad. Signed WR Bradley Marquez to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Curtis McKenzie from Texas (AHL). Traded D Ludwig Bystrom to Florida for D Reece Scarlett.
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled RW Jesse Puljujarvi from Bakersfield (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Adam Vay from Iowa (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Adam Chapie from Greenville (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Chris Driedger from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned G Connor Ingram and D Matt Spencer from Syracuse (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).
American Hockey League
CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned F Tyler Wong to Quad City (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled G Nick Riopel from Adirondack (AHL). ECHL
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina F Andrew Cherniwchan three games.
BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Corey Durocher. Signed F Alex Foster. Released G Brandon Billie as emergency backup.
INDY FUEL — Loaned G Etienne Marcoux to Laval (AHL).
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released G J.P. Anderson.
College
NCAA — Suspended Clemson men’s basketball F David Skara nine games.
ARIZONA — Suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Mark Phelps five days and men’s basketball F Keanu Pinder one game for violating NCAA rules.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Announced senior F B.J. Gladden has been suspended from the men’s basketball team indefinitely for a violation of team rules.
SUNY FREDONIA — Named Gerald R. Fisk director of athletics and recreation.
WINTHROP — Signed men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey to a five-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
LOCAL SPORTS
Friday’s Results
College Athletics
MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING
Findlay 148, Ashland 79
Ohio Northern 172, Wilmington 89
MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING
Findlay 149, Ashland 87
Ohio Northern 203, Wilmington 59
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
College Athletics
CROSS COUNTRY
Bluffton & Ohio Northern in NCAA Division III regional at Ohio Wesleyan
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Penn State-Behrend at Ohio Northern
FOOTBALL
Baldwin-Wallace at Ohio Northern (OAC), 1:30
Bluffton at Defiance (HCAC), 1:30
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Lewis & Hillsdale at Findlay, 1
John Carroll at Ohio Northern, 1
VOLLEYBALL
NCAA DIVISION III REGIONAL
Ohio Northern at Otterbein, 5
women’s BASKETBALL
Findlay vs. Wayne State, Lake Erie Conference Challenge, Painesville, 6
wrestling
Findlay at Eastern Michigan Open, 9 a.m.
Ohio Northern at Mount Union Invitational, 10 a.m.
Sunday’s Events
College Athletics
women’s BASKETBALL
Findlay vs. Tiffin, Lake Erie Conference Challenge, Painesville, 2
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Thursday Night Classic League
High series: (men) Rookie Wright, Ringer 10 Pro Shop, 741; (women) Christi Volk, Lil Red Bakery, 564. High game: (men) Cloyce Wolfe III, Lil Red Bakery, 278; (women) 215.
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball
The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either Fostoria High School or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. For more information, contact Fostoria head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.
Findlay High Basketball Tickets
Reserved tickets are available for the upcoming Findlay High School boys basketball season in the newly-renovated FHS main gym. All reserved seats are equipped with seat backs and are on sale for $110 per seat for the complete 11 game home schedule. If intersted, call the athletic office at 419-425-8216 or stop in between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Credit card payment can be accepted in the office.