Wednesday’s Scoreboard

OHSAA Regional Semifinals

ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30

Division I

Region 1

1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

2 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 3 Mentor (10-1) at Parma Byers Field

Region 2

1 Tol. Whitmer (11-0) vs. 5 Lewis Center Olentangy (8-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium

2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Lincoln (7-4) at Westerville North Stadium

Region 3

1 Centerville (10-1) vs. 5 Pickerington North (9-2) at Springfield Evans Stadium

2 Hilliard Bradley (11-0) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (10-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4

1 Cin. St. Xavier (10-1) vs. 4 Cin. Sycamore (9-2) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium

2 Cin. Colerain (9-2) vs. 3 Mason (9-2) at Cin. Princeton Mancusco Viking Stadium

Division II

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Lyndhurst Brush (9-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

2 Barberton (11-0) vs. 3 Bedford (10-1) at Ravenna Gilcrest Field at Portage Community Bank Stadium

Region 6

1 Avon (11-0) vs. 4 Medina Highland (9-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

2 Wadsworth (11-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (10-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Region 7

1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-1) vs. 5 New Albany (7-4) at Westerville South Wildcat Stadium

2 Massillon Washington (8-3) vs. 6 Ashland (9-2) at Wooster Follis Field

Region 8

1 Cin. La Salle (9-2) vs. 4 Sidney (10-1) at Miamisburg Holland Field

2 Cin. Winton Woods (10-1) vs. 3 Cin. Anderson (10-1) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division III

Region 9

1 Canfield (11-0) vs. 4 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-2) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium

7 Tallmadge (8-3) vs. 6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at Richfield Revere Joe Papano Stadium

Region 10

1 Tol. Central Catholic (9-2) vs. 5 Clyde (9-2) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium

2 Bay Village Bay (11-0) vs. 3 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) at North Royalton Stadium

Region 11

1 Bellefontaine (10-1) vs. 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (10-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

2 Cols. Independence (9-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (10-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 12

1 Trotwood-Madison (11-0) vs. 5 Day. Dunbar (8-3) at Vandalia Butler Memorial Field

7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-3) vs. 6 New Richmond (9-2) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division IV

Region 13

1 Steubenville (11-0) vs. 5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-4) at Salem Reilly Stadium

2 Perry (11-0) vs. 6 Girard (10-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 14

1 Bellville Clear Fork (11-0) vs. 5 Bellevue (8-3) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

2 Shelby (11-0) vs. 3 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field

Region 15

1 Newark Licking Valley (11-0) vs. 5 New Concord John Glenn (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

7 Duncan Falls Philo (8-3) vs. 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook

Region 16

1 Germantown Valley View (11-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field

2 Cin. Wyoming (11-0) vs. 6 Cin. Indian Hill (9-2) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium

Division V

Region 17

1 Canfield South Range (11-0) vs. 4 Akron Manchester (9-2) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

7 Wickliffe (8-3) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (10-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 18

1 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0) vs. 5 Tontogany Otsego (9-2) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

2 Marion Pleasant (9-1) vs. 3 Archbold (9-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 19

1 Wheelersburg (11-0) vs. 5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (9-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

2 Portsmouth West (10-1) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (9-2) at Chillicothe Zane Trace Athletic Facility

Region 20

8 Cin. Reading (8-3) vs. 5 West Jefferson (10-0) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

2 Middletown Madison (9-2) vs. 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at Liberty Twp. Lakota East

Division VI

Region 21

1 Rootstown (11-0) vs. 4 Creston Norwayne (10-1) at Green Memorial Stadium

2 Mogadore (9-1) vs. 3 Kirtland (11-0) at Solon Stewart Stadium

Region 22

1 Liberty-Benton (10-1) vs. 4 Hicksville (9-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

7 Carey (8-3) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-3) at Sparta Highland Fishburn Field

Region 23

1 Nelsonville-York (11-0) vs. 4 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) at New Lexington Jim Rockwell Stadium

2 Chillicothe Southeastern (11-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (10-1) at Lucasville Valley Stadium

Region 24

1 Lima Central Catholic (10-1) vs. 4 Coldwater (8-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

2 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0) vs. 3 Spencerville (9-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII

Region 25

1 Dalton (11-0) vs. 4 Windham (9-2) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) vs. 3 East Canton (9-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium

Region 26

1 Norwalk St. Paul (11-0) vs. 5 Tiffin Calvert (8-3) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium

2 McComb (9-2) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 27

1 Danville (10-1) vs. 5 Glouster Trimble (9-2) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium

7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (9-2) vs. Hannibal River (7-4) at The Plains Athens

Region 28

1 Convoy Crestview (10-1) vs. 4 Minster (7-4) at Lima Spartan Stadium

2 Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (7-4) at Allen East Goodwin Field

PREP VOLLEYBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

At Wright State University

Thursday’s State Semifinals

DIVISION I

Massillon Jackson vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, noon

Dublin Coffman vs. Cincinnati Ursuline, 2

FINAL: Saturday, 11 a.m.

DIVISION IV

Buckeye Central vs. New Bremen, 4

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Fairfield Christian, 6

FINAL: Saturday, 1

Friday’s State Semifinals

DIVISION III

Independence vs. Coldwater, noon

Versailles vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 2

FINAL: Saturday, 3

DIVISION II

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Parma Padua, 4

Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Kettering Alter, 6

FINAL: Saturday, 5

PREP BOYS SOCCER

OHSAA State Tournament

Wednesday’s State Semifinals

Division I

AT NORDONIA HIGH SCHOOL

Cleveland St. Ignatius (15-3-2) vs. Medina (15-1-5), 7

AT LONDON HIGH SCHOOL

Dublin Coffman (18-1-2) vs. Beavercreek (20-0-2), 7

FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

Division II

AT STRONGSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Aurora (14-3-4) vs. Bay Village Bay (14-4-1), 7

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus DeSales (20-0-1) vs. Kettering Alter (17-2-3), 7

FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

Division III

AT CLYDE HIGH SCHOOL

Kidron Central Christian (15-4-2) vs Ottawa Hills (19-0-2), 7

AT XENIA HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus Grandview Heights (17-0-4) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (16-3-2), 7

FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

OHSAA State Tournament

Tuesday’s State Semifinals

Division I

AT SANDUSKY HIGH SCHOOL

Perrysburg 1, Massillon Jackson 0

AT CENTERVILLE ALUMNI STADIUM

Loveland 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 1 (OT)

FINAL: Perrysburg (17-2-3) vs. Loveland (21-1), Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

Division II

AT BRECKSVILLE-BROAFVIEW HTS.

Mentor Lake Catholic 1, Mansfield Madison 0

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Cincinnati Indian Hill 4, Sunbury Big Walnut 0

FINAL: Mentor Lake Catholic (18-3-1) vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill (21-0-1), Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

Division III

AT SANDUSKY PERKINS

Kirtland 2, Liberty-Benton 1

AT BEAVERCREEK HIGH SCHOOL

Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3, Columbus Grandview Heights 1

FINAL: Kirtland (15-4-3) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (21-1), Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179

Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149

Miami 4 4 0 .500 116 179

N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193

Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117

Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208

Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131

Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171

Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158

Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208

Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214

Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198

L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179

Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178

Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194

N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155

Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159

Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172

Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135

Green Bay 4 4 0 .500 181 191

Detroit 4 4 0 .500 206 186

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155

Seattle 5 3 0 .625 189 149

Arizona 4 4 0 .500 139 201

San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239

Thursday’s Result

N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21

Sunday’s Results

Jacksonville 23, Cincinnati 7

L.A. Rams 51, N.Y. Giants 17

New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 10

Carolina 20, Atlanta 17

Tennessee 23, Baltimore 20

Indianapolis 20, Houston 14

Philadelphia 51, Denver 23

Dallas 28, Kansas City 17

Arizona 20, San Francisco 10

Washington 17, Seattle 14

Oakland 27, Miami 24

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Game

Detroit 30, Green Bay 17

Thursday’S GAME

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25

Sunday’S GAMES

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1

Minnesota at Washington, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Chicago, 1

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1

Cleveland at Detroit, 1

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25

New England at Denver, 8:30

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday’s Game

Miami at Carolina, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 9 2 .818 —

Toronto 6 4 .600 2½

New York 6 4 .600 2½

Philadelphia 5 4 .556 3

Brooklyn 4 6 .400 4½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 6 4 .600 —

Washington 5 5 .500 1

Charlotte 5 6 .455 1½

Miami 4 6 .400 2

Atlanta 2 9 .182 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 7 3 .700 —

Indiana 5 6 .455 2½

Cleveland 5 6 .455 2½

Milwaukee 4 6 .400 3

Chicago 2 7 .222 4½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 8 3 .727 —

San Antonio 7 4 .636 1

Memphis 6 4 .600 1½

New Orleans 6 5 .545 2

Dallas 2 10 .167 6½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 3 .700 —

Portland 6 4 .600 1

Utah 5 5 .500 2

Denver 5 5 .500 2

Oklahoma City 4 5 .444 2½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 8 3 .727 —

L.A. Clippers 5 5 .500 2½

L.A. Lakers 5 5 .500 2½

Phoenix 4 7 .364 4

Sacramento 1 8 .111 6

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Boston 110, Atlanta 107

Brooklyn 98, Phoenix 92

Golden State 97, Miami 80

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 124, Milwaukee 119

Dallas 113, Washington 99

New Orleans 117, Indiana 112

New York 118, Charlotte 113

Toronto 119, Chicago 114

San Antonio 120, L.A. Clippers 107

Brooklyn at Denver, late

Philadelphia at Utah, late

Memphis at Portland, late

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, late

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7

New York at Orlando, 7

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8

Miami at Phoenix, 9

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 7

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30

Cleveland at Houston, 8

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10

Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30

Indiana at Chicago, 8

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 9

Miami at Utah, 9

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 9

Orlando at Phoenix, 9

Brooklyn at Portland, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 15 11 2 2 24 59 42

Toronto 16 9 7 0 18 61 58

Ottawa 14 6 3 5 17 51 47

Detroit 16 8 7 1 17 45 43

Boston 13 6 4 3 15 39 40

Montreal 16 7 8 1 15 44 57

Buffalo 15 5 8 2 12 38 54

Florida 14 4 8 2 10 48 59

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 17 9 6 2 20 45 59

New Jersey 14 9 4 1 19 50 45

Columbus 16 9 6 1 19 52 46

N.Y. Islanders 15 8 5 2 18 55 48

Washington 16 8 7 1 17 47 51

Philadelphia 15 7 6 2 16 47 43

N.Y. Rangers 16 7 7 2 16 52 55

Carolina 13 5 5 3 13 35 38

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 16 12 3 1 25 53 37

Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 40

Nashville 15 8 5 2 18 40 42

Colorado 14 8 6 0 16 48 47

Dallas 15 8 7 0 16 42 43

Chicago 15 7 6 2 16 43 36

Minnesota 13 5 6 2 12 40 40

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 14 10 2 2 22 48 31

Vegas 15 9 5 1 19 52 44

San Jose 13 8 5 0 16 36 30

Calgary 14 8 6 0 16 35 38

Vancouver 14 7 5 2 16 37 34

Anaheim 14 6 6 2 14 40 43

Edmonton 14 5 8 1 11 32 44

Arizona 17 2 13 2 6 42 68

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Washington 3, Arizona 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3

Boston 5, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Vegas 3, SO

Winnipeg 4, Dallas 1

Detroit 3, Vancouver 2

Tuesday’s Results

Edmonton 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Washington 1

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 1

Carolina 3, Florida 1

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 1

Montreal 3, Vegas 2

Vancouver at Calgary, late

Los Angeles at Anaheim, late

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Edmonton at New Jersey, 7

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7

Minnesota at Montreal, 7:30

Arizona at St. Louis, 8

Detroit at Calgary, 9

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Colorado, 2

Boston at Toronto, 7

Florida at Buffalo, 7

Carolina at Columbus, 7

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

New York 1, Toronto 0, Toronto advances on away goals

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advances on aggregate 4-3

Western Conference

THURSDAY RESULT

Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances on aggregate 2-0

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Houston 2, Portland 1, Houston advances on aggregate 2-1

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 28

Miami (Ohio) 24, Akron 14

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo (8-1) at Ohio (7-2), 7

Kent St. (2-7) at W. Michigan (5-4), 7

E. Michigan (3-6) at Cent. Michigan (4-5), 8

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina (1-8) at Pittsburgh (4-5), 7:30

Georgia Southern (0-8) at Appalachian St. (5-4), 7:30

Ball St. (2-7) at N. Illinois (6-3), 7

Friday’s Games

Brown (2-6) at Dartmouth (6-2) at Boston, 8

Temple (4-5) at Cincinnati (3-6), 7

Washington (8-1) at Stanford (6-3), 10:30

BYU (2-8) at UNLV (4-5), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Duke (4-5) at Army (7-2), Noon

NC State (6-3) at Boston College (5-4), Noon

Georgetown (1-8) at Bucknell (4-5), Noon

CCSU (6-3) at Duquesne (7-2), Noon

Penn (4-4) at Harvard (5-3), Noon

Morehead St. (3-6) at Marist (3-6), Noon

Gardner-Webb (1-8) at Monmouth (NJ) (8-1), Noon

Rutgers (4-5) at Penn St. (7-2), Noon

Villanova (4-5) at Rhode Island (3-6), Noon

Bryant (4-5) at Robert Morris (2-7), Noon

Sacred Heart (3-6) at St. Francis (Pa.) (5-4), Noon

Colgate (5-4) at Lafayette (3-6), 12:30

Holy Cross (4-6) at Lehigh (3-6), 12:30

Yale (7-1) at Princeton (5-3), 1

Wagner (3-6) at Stony Brook (7-2), 1

Columbia (6-2) at Cornell (3-5), 1:30

Elon (8-1) at New Hampshire (6-3), 2

Wake Forest (5-4) at Syracuse (4-5), 3

Albany (NY) (3-6) at Delaware (6-3), 3:30

SMU (6-3) at Navy (5-3), 3:30

Maine (4-4) at UMass (2-7), 4

SOUTH

Arkansas (4-5) at LSU (6-3), Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) at Mississippi (4-5), Noon

Florida (3-5) at South Carolina (6-3), Noon

UConn (3-6) at UCF (8-0), Noon

Virginia Tech (7-2) at Georgia Tech (4-4), 12:20

San Diego (7-2) at Davidson (2-7), 12:30

Drake (5-4) at Campbell (6-4), 1

Austin Peay (6-4) at E. Kentucky (3-6), 1

Norfolk St. (3-6) at Howard (6-3), 1

Stetson (2-8) at Jacksonville (6-3), 1

Savannah St. (2-7) at NC A&T (9-0), 1

Hampton (5-4) at SC State (2-6), 1:30

Wofford (8-1) at VMI (0-10), 1:30

Jackson St. (1-8) at Alabama A&M (3-6), 2

Middle Tennessee (4-5) at Charlotte (1-8), 2

Morgan St. (1-8) at Delaware St. (1-8), 2

The Citadel (5-4) at Furman (6-3), 2

Tennessee Tech (1-8) at Murray St. (2-7), 2

Bethune-Cookman (5-4) at NC Central (7-2), 2

Mercer (4-5) at W. Carolina (7-3), 2

Towson (3-6) at William & Mary (2-7), 2

Grambling St. (8-1) at Alabama St. (3-5), 3

MVSU (2-7) at Alcorn St. (6-3), 3

ETSU (4-5) at Samford (6-3), 3

SE Missouri (2-7) at Tennessee St. (5-4), 3

Jacksonville St. (8-1) at UT Martin (5-4), 3

Georgia (9-0) at Auburn (7-2), 3:30

Florida St. (3-5) at Clemson (8-1), 3:30

Richmond (5-4) at James Madison (9-0), 3:30

Charleston Southern (5-4) at Kennesaw St. (8-1), 3:30

Presbyterian (3-6) at Liberty (5-4), 3:30

FAU (6-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-5), 3:30

Virginia (6-3) at Louisville (5-4), 3:30

Michigan (7-2) at Maryland (4-5), 3:30

Kentucky (6-3) at Vanderbilt (4-5), 4

Troy (7-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-8), 4:30

Arkansas St. (5-2) at South Alabama (3-6), 5

W. Kentucky (5-4) at Marshall (6-3), 6:30

Tulane (3-6) at East Carolina (2-7), 7

Old Dominion (3-6) at FIU (6-2), 7

Northwestern St. (3-6) at McNeese St. (7-2), 7

Alabama (9-0) at Mississippi St. (7-2), 7

Notre Dame (8-1) at Miami (8-0), 8

MIDWEST

Indiana (3-6) at Illinois (2-7), Noon

Oklahoma St. (7-2) at Iowa St. (6-3), Noon

Nebraska (4-5) at Minnesota (4-5), Noon

Michigan St. (7-2) at Ohio St. (7-2), Noon

Valparaiso (4-5) at Butler (6-4), 1

W. Illinois (6-3) at Indiana St. (0-9), 1

Youngstown St. (4-5) at S. Illinois (4-5), 2

E. Washington (5-4) at North Dakota (3-7), 2:05

N. Iowa (5-4) at Missouri St. (3-6), 3

Illinois St. (6-3) at S. Dakota St. (7-2), 3

West Virginia (6-3) at Kansas St. (5-4), 3:30

South Dakota (7-2) at N. Dakota St. (8-1), 3:30

Iowa (6-3) at Wisconsin (9-0), 3:30

Purdue (4-5) at Northwestern (6-3), 7

Tennessee (4-5) at Missouri (4-5), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Baylor (1-8) at Texas Tech (4-5) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-7) at Prairie View (3-5), 2

Lamar (1-8) at Houston Baptist (1-8), 3

Southern Miss. (5-4) at Rice (1-8), 3:30

Nicholls (7-2) at Stephen F. Austin (4-5), 4

Georgia St. (5-3) at Texas St. (2-7), 4

UTEP (0-9) at North Texas (6-3), 5

Kansas (1-8) at Texas (4-5), 6

Southern U. (6-3) at Texas Southern (1-7), 6

Sam Houston St. (8-1) at Abilene Christian (2-7), 7

Cent. Arkansas (8-1) at Incarnate Word (1-8), 7

New Mexico (3-6) at Texas A&M (5-4), 7

UAB (6-3) at UTSA (5-3), 7

TCU (8-1) at Oklahoma (8-1), 8

FAR WEST

N. Colorado (2-6) at Montana (6-3), 3

Southern Cal (8-2) at Colorado (5-5), 4

San Jose St. (1-9) at Nevada (1-8), 4

Weber St. (7-2) at Portland St. (0-9), 5

Washington St. (8-2) at Utah (5-4), 5:30

Montana St. (4-5) at N. Arizona (6-3), 7

S. Utah (7-2) at UC Davis (5-4), 7

Sacramento St. (5-4) at Cal Poly (1-8), 9:05

Arizona St. (5-4) at UCLA (4-5), 9:30

Wyoming (6-3) at Air Force (4-5), 10:15

Oregon St. (1-8) at Arizona (6-3), 10:15

Boise St. (7-2) at Colorado St. (6-4), 10:30

Fresno St. (6-3) at Hawaii (3-6), 11

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Andrew Graham manager of Erie (EL), Mike Rabelo manager of Lakeland (FSL) and Lance Parrish manager of West Michigan (MWL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHPs Brady Rodgers, David Paulino and Jandel Gustave from the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Terry Bradshaw to hitting coach and Cal Eldred to pitching coach. Named Vance Wilson bullpen coach and Mitch Maier first base coach.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHPs Alex Meyer, Matt Shoemaker, JC Ramirez and Nick Tropeano from the 60-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assiged OF Niko Goodrum and LHP Ryan O’Rourke outright to Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHPs Trevor May, Phil Hughes and J.T. Chargois from the 60-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned OF Zach Vincej outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned OF Cesar Puello, RHP Shawn Tolleson and C Curt Casali outright to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned C Raffty Lopez and RHPs Luis Santos, Taylor Cole and Leonel Campos outright to Buffalo (IL). Claimed RHP Taylor Guerrieri off waivers from Tampa Bay.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of OF Noel Cuevas from Albuquerque (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned OF Pedro Florimon and Jesen Therien outright to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated RHPs Vince Velasquez, Jerad Eickhoff and Zach Eflin from the 60-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Dan Runzler outright to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated 2B Josh Harrison from the 60-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Alex Reyes from the 60-day DL.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed 1B/OF John Kukura.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Jack Fowler to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed catcher Kyle Pollock to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Brady Muller.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Charlotte C Dwight Howard $25,000 for making an obscene gesture toward a fan.

PHOENIX SUNS — Traded G Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee for F/C Greg Monroe and two 2018 draft picks.

Football

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Zach Miller on injured reserve. Signed TE Ben Braunecker. Signed TE Colin Thompson to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Bronson Hill from the practice squad. Signed G Willie Beavers to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Dont’a Hightower on injured reserve. Signed DL Ricky Jean Francois. Re-signed DL Mike Purcell to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DE Jordan Williams and DB Tim Scott. Placed LB Nigel Harris on injured reserve. Reinstated CB Janoris Jenkins from suspension. Signed LB Kelvin Sheppard. Signed LB Deontae Skinner from Oakland’s practice squad.

SAN FRANCISOC 49ERS — Signed DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract. Placed OL Garry Gilliam on injured reserve.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Louis Domingue to Tucson (AHL). Recalled F Michael Sislo from Tucson.

CALGARY FLAMES — Removed F Jaromir Jagr from injured reserve. Assigned F Tanner Glass to Stockton (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Vladislav Kamenev to San Antonio (AHL) and F Brady Shaw to Colorado (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled F Kyle Platzer from Wichita (ECHL) to Bakersfield (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Vitek Vanecek from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned F Kelly Zajac to South Carolina (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Returned F Kyle Bonis from loan to Toledo (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned F Brady Shaw to Colorado (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D James Melindy from Utah (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wheeling F Garrett Meurs one game.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Added G Brandon Billie as emergency backup.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Traded G Branden Kromm to Quad City.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Traded the ECHL rights to G Ryan Faragher to Idaho

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Joe Sova.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released D Vytal Cote.

Lacrosse

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Jordan Durston to a two-year contract and T Alex Bohl and D Charles Scanlan to one-year contracts.

Olympic Sports

USA GYMNASTICS — Named Kerry Perry president and CEO.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — D Robbie Rogers announced his retirement.

College

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Erin Brooks softball coach.

TEXAS — Suspended CB Holton Hill for the remainder of the season.

UCONN — Announced the retirement of women’s soccer coach Len Tsantiris.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Area Bowling

seneca lanes

MONDAY NITE SPARES

Standings: MNH Truck Leasing 26-6; Crystal Whipped 19.5-12.5; Royal Flush 18-14; Dick’s Auto Supply 18-14; Thibs’ Gang 16.5-15.5; Offset Electric 16-16; Shoulda Beens 16-16; TWB Victory Riders 15-17; Jack Green Hauling 15-17; J&P Truck and Trailer Repair 14-18; Wells 14-18; Last To Show 4-18.

High games, men: Mike Fox 245, Richard Campbell 235, Cas Anez 222, Ron Sander 214, John Petrlich 212.

High series, men: John Petrlich 631, Cas Anez 622, Richard Campbell 609, Ron Sander 609, Josh McCarley 549.

High game, women: Jen Anez 186, Marla Nye 179, Nicole Fox 175, Crystal Macias 165, Cindy Dible 160.

High series, women: Marla Nye 502, Jen Carey 493, Crystal Macias 461, Nicole Fox 455, Lona Collet 430.

LOCAL & AREA

McComb Football Tickets

McCOMB — Football playoff tickets for McComb’s game Friday night against Pandora-Gilboa at Napoleon will be on sale in the high school office today and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Cost of adult and student tickets are $8. At the gate they will be $9. Children 6 and over will be required to have a ticket to enter the game.

Liberty-Benton Football Tickets

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton will be selling football playoff tickets in the high school office today through Friday during school hours and also Thursday night during the team meal. Presale tickets are $8. All tickets at the gate are $9.

Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach

Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

