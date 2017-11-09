Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA Regional Semifinals
ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30
Division I
Region 1
1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium
2 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 3 Mentor (10-1) at Parma Byers Field
Region 2
1 Tol. Whitmer (11-0) vs. 5 Lewis Center Olentangy (8-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium
2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Lincoln (7-4) at Westerville North Stadium
Region 3
1 Centerville (10-1) vs. 5 Pickerington North (9-2) at Springfield Evans Stadium
2 Hilliard Bradley (11-0) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (10-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Region 4
1 Cin. St. Xavier (10-1) vs. 4 Cin. Sycamore (9-2) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium
2 Cin. Colerain (9-2) vs. 3 Mason (9-2) at Cin. Princeton Mancusco Viking Stadium
Division II
Region 5
1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Lyndhurst Brush (9-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
2 Barberton (11-0) vs. 3 Bedford (10-1) at Ravenna Gilcrest Field at Portage Community Bank Stadium
Region 6
1 Avon (11-0) vs. 4 Medina Highland (9-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium
2 Wadsworth (11-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (10-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium
Region 7
1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-1) vs. 5 New Albany (7-4) at Westerville South Wildcat Stadium
2 Massillon Washington (8-3) vs. 6 Ashland (9-2) at Wooster Follis Field
Region 8
1 Cin. La Salle (9-2) vs. 4 Sidney (10-1) at Miamisburg Holland Field
2 Cin. Winton Woods (10-1) vs. 3 Cin. Anderson (10-1) at Lakota West Firebird Field
Division III
Region 9
1 Canfield (11-0) vs. 4 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-2) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium
7 Tallmadge (8-3) vs. 6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at Richfield Revere Joe Papano Stadium
Region 10
1 Tol. Central Catholic (9-2) vs. 5 Clyde (9-2) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium
2 Bay Village Bay (11-0) vs. 3 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) at North Royalton Stadium
Region 11
1 Bellefontaine (10-1) vs. 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (10-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
2 Cols. Independence (9-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (10-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium
Region 12
1 Trotwood-Madison (11-0) vs. 5 Day. Dunbar (8-3) at Vandalia Butler Memorial Field
7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-3) vs. 6 New Richmond (9-2) at Monroe Hornet Stadium
Division IV
Region 13
1 Steubenville (11-0) vs. 5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-4) at Salem Reilly Stadium
2 Perry (11-0) vs. 6 Girard (10-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 14
1 Bellville Clear Fork (11-0) vs. 5 Bellevue (8-3) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium
2 Shelby (11-0) vs. 3 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field
Region 15
1 Newark Licking Valley (11-0) vs. 5 New Concord John Glenn (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
7 Duncan Falls Philo (8-3) vs. 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook
Region 16
1 Germantown Valley View (11-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field
2 Cin. Wyoming (11-0) vs. 6 Cin. Indian Hill (9-2) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium
Division V
Region 17
1 Canfield South Range (11-0) vs. 4 Akron Manchester (9-2) at Louisville Leopard Stadium
7 Wickliffe (8-3) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (10-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium
Region 18
1 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0) vs. 5 Tontogany Otsego (9-2) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium
2 Marion Pleasant (9-1) vs. 3 Archbold (9-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 19
1 Wheelersburg (11-0) vs. 5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (9-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field
2 Portsmouth West (10-1) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (9-2) at Chillicothe Zane Trace Athletic Facility
Region 20
8 Cin. Reading (8-3) vs. 5 West Jefferson (10-0) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium
2 Middletown Madison (9-2) vs. 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at Liberty Twp. Lakota East
Division VI
Region 21
1 Rootstown (11-0) vs. 4 Creston Norwayne (10-1) at Green Memorial Stadium
2 Mogadore (9-1) vs. 3 Kirtland (11-0) at Solon Stewart Stadium
Region 22
1 Liberty-Benton (10-1) vs. 4 Hicksville (9-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex
7 Carey (8-3) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-3) at Sparta Highland Fishburn Field
Region 23
1 Nelsonville-York (11-0) vs. 4 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) at New Lexington Jim Rockwell Stadium
2 Chillicothe Southeastern (11-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (10-1) at Lucasville Valley Stadium
Region 24
1 Lima Central Catholic (10-1) vs. 4 Coldwater (8-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
2 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0) vs. 3 Spencerville (9-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VII
Region 25
1 Dalton (11-0) vs. 4 Windham (9-2) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium
2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) vs. 3 East Canton (9-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium
Region 26
1 Norwalk St. Paul (11-0) vs. 5 Tiffin Calvert (8-3) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium
2 McComb (9-2) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium
Region 27
1 Danville (10-1) vs. 5 Glouster Trimble (9-2) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium
7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (9-2) vs. Hannibal River (7-4) at The Plains Athens
Region 28
1 Convoy Crestview (10-1) vs. 4 Minster (7-4) at Lima Spartan Stadium
2 Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (7-4) at Allen East Goodwin Field
PREP VOLLEYBALL
OHSAA State Tournament
At Wright State University
Thursday’s State Semifinals
DIVISION I
Massillon Jackson vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, noon
Dublin Coffman vs. Cincinnati Ursuline, 2
FINAL: Saturday, 11 a.m.
DIVISION IV
Buckeye Central vs. New Bremen, 4
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Fairfield Christian, 6
FINAL: Saturday, 1
Friday’s State Semifinals
DIVISION III
Independence vs. Coldwater, noon
Versailles vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 2
FINAL: Saturday, 3
DIVISION II
Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Parma Padua, 4
Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Kettering Alter, 6
FINAL: Saturday, 5
PREP BOYS SOCCER
OHSAA State Tournament
Wednesday’s State Semifinals
Division I
AT NORDONIA HIGH SCHOOL
Cleveland St. Ignatius (15-3-2) vs. Medina (15-1-5), 7
AT LONDON HIGH SCHOOL
Dublin Coffman (18-1-2) vs. Beavercreek (20-0-2), 7
FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
Division II
AT STRONGSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Aurora (14-3-4) vs. Bay Village Bay (14-4-1), 7
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus DeSales (20-0-1) vs. Kettering Alter (17-2-3), 7
FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
Division III
AT CLYDE HIGH SCHOOL
Kidron Central Christian (15-4-2) vs Ottawa Hills (19-0-2), 7
AT XENIA HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus Grandview Heights (17-0-4) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (16-3-2), 7
FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
OHSAA State Tournament
Tuesday’s State Semifinals
Division I
AT SANDUSKY HIGH SCHOOL
Perrysburg 1, Massillon Jackson 0
AT CENTERVILLE ALUMNI STADIUM
Loveland 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 1 (OT)
FINAL: Perrysburg (17-2-3) vs. Loveland (21-1), Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
Division II
AT BRECKSVILLE-BROAFVIEW HTS.
Mentor Lake Catholic 1, Mansfield Madison 0
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Cincinnati Indian Hill 4, Sunbury Big Walnut 0
FINAL: Mentor Lake Catholic (18-3-1) vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill (21-0-1), Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
Division III
AT SANDUSKY PERKINS
Kirtland 2, Liberty-Benton 1
AT BEAVERCREEK HIGH SCHOOL
Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3, Columbus Grandview Heights 1
FINAL: Kirtland (15-4-3) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (21-1), Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149
Miami 4 4 0 .500 116 179
N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193
Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117
Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208
Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171
Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208
Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214
Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179
Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178
Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172
Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Green Bay 4 4 0 .500 181 191
Detroit 4 4 0 .500 206 186
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155
Seattle 5 3 0 .625 189 149
Arizona 4 4 0 .500 139 201
San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239
Thursday’s Result
N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21
Sunday’s Results
Jacksonville 23, Cincinnati 7
L.A. Rams 51, N.Y. Giants 17
New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 10
Carolina 20, Atlanta 17
Tennessee 23, Baltimore 20
Indianapolis 20, Houston 14
Philadelphia 51, Denver 23
Dallas 28, Kansas City 17
Arizona 20, San Francisco 10
Washington 17, Seattle 14
Oakland 27, Miami 24
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Monday’s Game
Detroit 30, Green Bay 17
Thursday’S GAME
Seattle at Arizona, 8:25
Sunday’S GAMES
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1
Minnesota at Washington, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1
New Orleans at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Chicago, 1
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1
Cleveland at Detroit, 1
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25
New England at Denver, 8:30
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Monday’s Game
Miami at Carolina, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 9 2 .818 —
Toronto 6 4 .600 2½
New York 6 4 .600 2½
Philadelphia 5 4 .556 3
Brooklyn 4 6 .400 4½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 6 4 .600 —
Washington 5 5 .500 1
Charlotte 5 6 .455 1½
Miami 4 6 .400 2
Atlanta 2 9 .182 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 7 3 .700 —
Indiana 5 6 .455 2½
Cleveland 5 6 .455 2½
Milwaukee 4 6 .400 3
Chicago 2 7 .222 4½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 8 3 .727 —
San Antonio 7 4 .636 1
Memphis 6 4 .600 1½
New Orleans 6 5 .545 2
Dallas 2 10 .167 6½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 3 .700 —
Portland 6 4 .600 1
Utah 5 5 .500 2
Denver 5 5 .500 2
Oklahoma City 4 5 .444 2½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 8 3 .727 —
L.A. Clippers 5 5 .500 2½
L.A. Lakers 5 5 .500 2½
Phoenix 4 7 .364 4
Sacramento 1 8 .111 6
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Boston 110, Atlanta 107
Brooklyn 98, Phoenix 92
Golden State 97, Miami 80
Tuesday’s Results
Cleveland 124, Milwaukee 119
Dallas 113, Washington 99
New Orleans 117, Indiana 112
New York 118, Charlotte 113
Toronto 119, Chicago 114
San Antonio 120, L.A. Clippers 107
Brooklyn at Denver, late
Philadelphia at Utah, late
Memphis at Portland, late
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, late
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Detroit, 7
New York at Orlando, 7
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8
Miami at Phoenix, 9
Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 7
New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30
Cleveland at Houston, 8
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10
Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7
Charlotte at Boston, 7:30
Indiana at Chicago, 8
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 9
Miami at Utah, 9
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 9
Orlando at Phoenix, 9
Brooklyn at Portland, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 15 11 2 2 24 59 42
Toronto 16 9 7 0 18 61 58
Ottawa 14 6 3 5 17 51 47
Detroit 16 8 7 1 17 45 43
Boston 13 6 4 3 15 39 40
Montreal 16 7 8 1 15 44 57
Buffalo 15 5 8 2 12 38 54
Florida 14 4 8 2 10 48 59
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 17 9 6 2 20 45 59
New Jersey 14 9 4 1 19 50 45
Columbus 16 9 6 1 19 52 46
N.Y. Islanders 15 8 5 2 18 55 48
Washington 16 8 7 1 17 47 51
Philadelphia 15 7 6 2 16 47 43
N.Y. Rangers 16 7 7 2 16 52 55
Carolina 13 5 5 3 13 35 38
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 16 12 3 1 25 53 37
Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 40
Nashville 15 8 5 2 18 40 42
Colorado 14 8 6 0 16 48 47
Dallas 15 8 7 0 16 42 43
Chicago 15 7 6 2 16 43 36
Minnesota 13 5 6 2 12 40 40
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 14 10 2 2 22 48 31
Vegas 15 9 5 1 19 52 44
San Jose 13 8 5 0 16 36 30
Calgary 14 8 6 0 16 35 38
Vancouver 14 7 5 2 16 37 34
Anaheim 14 6 6 2 14 40 43
Edmonton 14 5 8 1 11 32 44
Arizona 17 2 13 2 6 42 68
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Washington 3, Arizona 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3
Boston 5, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Vegas 3, SO
Winnipeg 4, Dallas 1
Detroit 3, Vancouver 2
Tuesday’s Results
Edmonton 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT
Buffalo 3, Washington 1
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 1
Carolina 3, Florida 1
Nashville 3, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 1
Montreal 3, Vegas 2
Vancouver at Calgary, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Edmonton at New Jersey, 7
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7
Minnesota at Montreal, 7:30
Arizona at St. Louis, 8
Detroit at Calgary, 9
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Ottawa at Colorado, 2
Boston at Toronto, 7
Florida at Buffalo, 7
Carolina at Columbus, 7
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30
Winnipeg at Vegas, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
New York 1, Toronto 0, Toronto advances on away goals
New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advances on aggregate 4-3
Western Conference
THURSDAY RESULT
Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances on aggregate 2-0
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Houston 2, Portland 1, Houston advances on aggregate 2-1
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 28
Miami (Ohio) 24, Akron 14
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo (8-1) at Ohio (7-2), 7
Kent St. (2-7) at W. Michigan (5-4), 7
E. Michigan (3-6) at Cent. Michigan (4-5), 8
Thursday’s Games
North Carolina (1-8) at Pittsburgh (4-5), 7:30
Georgia Southern (0-8) at Appalachian St. (5-4), 7:30
Ball St. (2-7) at N. Illinois (6-3), 7
Friday’s Games
Brown (2-6) at Dartmouth (6-2) at Boston, 8
Temple (4-5) at Cincinnati (3-6), 7
Washington (8-1) at Stanford (6-3), 10:30
BYU (2-8) at UNLV (4-5), 10:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Duke (4-5) at Army (7-2), Noon
NC State (6-3) at Boston College (5-4), Noon
Georgetown (1-8) at Bucknell (4-5), Noon
CCSU (6-3) at Duquesne (7-2), Noon
Penn (4-4) at Harvard (5-3), Noon
Morehead St. (3-6) at Marist (3-6), Noon
Gardner-Webb (1-8) at Monmouth (NJ) (8-1), Noon
Rutgers (4-5) at Penn St. (7-2), Noon
Villanova (4-5) at Rhode Island (3-6), Noon
Bryant (4-5) at Robert Morris (2-7), Noon
Sacred Heart (3-6) at St. Francis (Pa.) (5-4), Noon
Colgate (5-4) at Lafayette (3-6), 12:30
Holy Cross (4-6) at Lehigh (3-6), 12:30
Yale (7-1) at Princeton (5-3), 1
Wagner (3-6) at Stony Brook (7-2), 1
Columbia (6-2) at Cornell (3-5), 1:30
Elon (8-1) at New Hampshire (6-3), 2
Wake Forest (5-4) at Syracuse (4-5), 3
Albany (NY) (3-6) at Delaware (6-3), 3:30
SMU (6-3) at Navy (5-3), 3:30
Maine (4-4) at UMass (2-7), 4
SOUTH
Arkansas (4-5) at LSU (6-3), Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) at Mississippi (4-5), Noon
Florida (3-5) at South Carolina (6-3), Noon
UConn (3-6) at UCF (8-0), Noon
Virginia Tech (7-2) at Georgia Tech (4-4), 12:20
San Diego (7-2) at Davidson (2-7), 12:30
Drake (5-4) at Campbell (6-4), 1
Austin Peay (6-4) at E. Kentucky (3-6), 1
Norfolk St. (3-6) at Howard (6-3), 1
Stetson (2-8) at Jacksonville (6-3), 1
Savannah St. (2-7) at NC A&T (9-0), 1
Hampton (5-4) at SC State (2-6), 1:30
Wofford (8-1) at VMI (0-10), 1:30
Jackson St. (1-8) at Alabama A&M (3-6), 2
Middle Tennessee (4-5) at Charlotte (1-8), 2
Morgan St. (1-8) at Delaware St. (1-8), 2
The Citadel (5-4) at Furman (6-3), 2
Tennessee Tech (1-8) at Murray St. (2-7), 2
Bethune-Cookman (5-4) at NC Central (7-2), 2
Mercer (4-5) at W. Carolina (7-3), 2
Towson (3-6) at William & Mary (2-7), 2
Grambling St. (8-1) at Alabama St. (3-5), 3
MVSU (2-7) at Alcorn St. (6-3), 3
ETSU (4-5) at Samford (6-3), 3
SE Missouri (2-7) at Tennessee St. (5-4), 3
Jacksonville St. (8-1) at UT Martin (5-4), 3
Georgia (9-0) at Auburn (7-2), 3:30
Florida St. (3-5) at Clemson (8-1), 3:30
Richmond (5-4) at James Madison (9-0), 3:30
Charleston Southern (5-4) at Kennesaw St. (8-1), 3:30
Presbyterian (3-6) at Liberty (5-4), 3:30
FAU (6-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-5), 3:30
Virginia (6-3) at Louisville (5-4), 3:30
Michigan (7-2) at Maryland (4-5), 3:30
Kentucky (6-3) at Vanderbilt (4-5), 4
Troy (7-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-8), 4:30
Arkansas St. (5-2) at South Alabama (3-6), 5
W. Kentucky (5-4) at Marshall (6-3), 6:30
Tulane (3-6) at East Carolina (2-7), 7
Old Dominion (3-6) at FIU (6-2), 7
Northwestern St. (3-6) at McNeese St. (7-2), 7
Alabama (9-0) at Mississippi St. (7-2), 7
Notre Dame (8-1) at Miami (8-0), 8
MIDWEST
Indiana (3-6) at Illinois (2-7), Noon
Oklahoma St. (7-2) at Iowa St. (6-3), Noon
Nebraska (4-5) at Minnesota (4-5), Noon
Michigan St. (7-2) at Ohio St. (7-2), Noon
Valparaiso (4-5) at Butler (6-4), 1
W. Illinois (6-3) at Indiana St. (0-9), 1
Youngstown St. (4-5) at S. Illinois (4-5), 2
E. Washington (5-4) at North Dakota (3-7), 2:05
N. Iowa (5-4) at Missouri St. (3-6), 3
Illinois St. (6-3) at S. Dakota St. (7-2), 3
West Virginia (6-3) at Kansas St. (5-4), 3:30
South Dakota (7-2) at N. Dakota St. (8-1), 3:30
Iowa (6-3) at Wisconsin (9-0), 3:30
Purdue (4-5) at Northwestern (6-3), 7
Tennessee (4-5) at Missouri (4-5), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
Baylor (1-8) at Texas Tech (4-5) at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-7) at Prairie View (3-5), 2
Lamar (1-8) at Houston Baptist (1-8), 3
Southern Miss. (5-4) at Rice (1-8), 3:30
Nicholls (7-2) at Stephen F. Austin (4-5), 4
Georgia St. (5-3) at Texas St. (2-7), 4
UTEP (0-9) at North Texas (6-3), 5
Kansas (1-8) at Texas (4-5), 6
Southern U. (6-3) at Texas Southern (1-7), 6
Sam Houston St. (8-1) at Abilene Christian (2-7), 7
Cent. Arkansas (8-1) at Incarnate Word (1-8), 7
New Mexico (3-6) at Texas A&M (5-4), 7
UAB (6-3) at UTSA (5-3), 7
TCU (8-1) at Oklahoma (8-1), 8
FAR WEST
N. Colorado (2-6) at Montana (6-3), 3
Southern Cal (8-2) at Colorado (5-5), 4
San Jose St. (1-9) at Nevada (1-8), 4
Weber St. (7-2) at Portland St. (0-9), 5
Washington St. (8-2) at Utah (5-4), 5:30
Montana St. (4-5) at N. Arizona (6-3), 7
S. Utah (7-2) at UC Davis (5-4), 7
Sacramento St. (5-4) at Cal Poly (1-8), 9:05
Arizona St. (5-4) at UCLA (4-5), 9:30
Wyoming (6-3) at Air Force (4-5), 10:15
Oregon St. (1-8) at Arizona (6-3), 10:15
Boise St. (7-2) at Colorado St. (6-4), 10:30
Fresno St. (6-3) at Hawaii (3-6), 11
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Andrew Graham manager of Erie (EL), Mike Rabelo manager of Lakeland (FSL) and Lance Parrish manager of West Michigan (MWL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHPs Brady Rodgers, David Paulino and Jandel Gustave from the 60-day DL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Terry Bradshaw to hitting coach and Cal Eldred to pitching coach. Named Vance Wilson bullpen coach and Mitch Maier first base coach.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHPs Alex Meyer, Matt Shoemaker, JC Ramirez and Nick Tropeano from the 60-day DL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Assiged OF Niko Goodrum and LHP Ryan O’Rourke outright to Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHPs Trevor May, Phil Hughes and J.T. Chargois from the 60-day DL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned OF Zach Vincej outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned OF Cesar Puello, RHP Shawn Tolleson and C Curt Casali outright to Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned C Raffty Lopez and RHPs Luis Santos, Taylor Cole and Leonel Campos outright to Buffalo (IL). Claimed RHP Taylor Guerrieri off waivers from Tampa Bay.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of OF Noel Cuevas from Albuquerque (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned OF Pedro Florimon and Jesen Therien outright to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated RHPs Vince Velasquez, Jerad Eickhoff and Zach Eflin from the 60-day DL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Dan Runzler outright to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated 2B Josh Harrison from the 60-day DL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Alex Reyes from the 60-day DL.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed 1B/OF John Kukura.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Jack Fowler to a contract extension.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed catcher Kyle Pollock to a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Brady Muller.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Charlotte C Dwight Howard $25,000 for making an obscene gesture toward a fan.
PHOENIX SUNS — Traded G Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee for F/C Greg Monroe and two 2018 draft picks.
Football
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Zach Miller on injured reserve. Signed TE Ben Braunecker. Signed TE Colin Thompson to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Bronson Hill from the practice squad. Signed G Willie Beavers to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Dont’a Hightower on injured reserve. Signed DL Ricky Jean Francois. Re-signed DL Mike Purcell to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DE Jordan Williams and DB Tim Scott. Placed LB Nigel Harris on injured reserve. Reinstated CB Janoris Jenkins from suspension. Signed LB Kelvin Sheppard. Signed LB Deontae Skinner from Oakland’s practice squad.
SAN FRANCISOC 49ERS — Signed DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract. Placed OL Garry Gilliam on injured reserve.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Louis Domingue to Tucson (AHL). Recalled F Michael Sislo from Tucson.
CALGARY FLAMES — Removed F Jaromir Jagr from injured reserve. Assigned F Tanner Glass to Stockton (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Vladislav Kamenev to San Antonio (AHL) and F Brady Shaw to Colorado (ECHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled F Kyle Platzer from Wichita (ECHL) to Bakersfield (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Vitek Vanecek from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned F Kelly Zajac to South Carolina (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Returned F Kyle Bonis from loan to Toledo (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned F Brady Shaw to Colorado (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D James Melindy from Utah (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Wheeling F Garrett Meurs one game.
BRAMPTON BEAST — Added G Brandon Billie as emergency backup.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Traded G Branden Kromm to Quad City.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Traded the ECHL rights to G Ryan Faragher to Idaho
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Joe Sova.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released D Vytal Cote.
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Jordan Durston to a two-year contract and T Alex Bohl and D Charles Scanlan to one-year contracts.
Olympic Sports
USA GYMNASTICS — Named Kerry Perry president and CEO.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — D Robbie Rogers announced his retirement.
College
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Erin Brooks softball coach.
TEXAS — Suspended CB Holton Hill for the remainder of the season.
UCONN — Announced the retirement of women’s soccer coach Len Tsantiris.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Area Bowling
seneca lanes
MONDAY NITE SPARES
Standings: MNH Truck Leasing 26-6; Crystal Whipped 19.5-12.5; Royal Flush 18-14; Dick’s Auto Supply 18-14; Thibs’ Gang 16.5-15.5; Offset Electric 16-16; Shoulda Beens 16-16; TWB Victory Riders 15-17; Jack Green Hauling 15-17; J&P Truck and Trailer Repair 14-18; Wells 14-18; Last To Show 4-18.
High games, men: Mike Fox 245, Richard Campbell 235, Cas Anez 222, Ron Sander 214, John Petrlich 212.
High series, men: John Petrlich 631, Cas Anez 622, Richard Campbell 609, Ron Sander 609, Josh McCarley 549.
High game, women: Jen Anez 186, Marla Nye 179, Nicole Fox 175, Crystal Macias 165, Cindy Dible 160.
High series, women: Marla Nye 502, Jen Carey 493, Crystal Macias 461, Nicole Fox 455, Lona Collet 430.
LOCAL & AREA
McComb Football Tickets
McCOMB — Football playoff tickets for McComb’s game Friday night against Pandora-Gilboa at Napoleon will be on sale in the high school office today and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Cost of adult and student tickets are $8. At the gate they will be $9. Children 6 and over will be required to have a ticket to enter the game.
Liberty-Benton Football Tickets
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton will be selling football playoff tickets in the high school office today through Friday during school hours and also Thursday night during the team meal. Presale tickets are $8. All tickets at the gate are $9.
Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach
Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.