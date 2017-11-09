OHSAA State Volleyball Tournament: New Bremen stops Buckeye Central

DAYTON — New Bremen senior Paige Jones set a state tournament record with 47 kills as she led the No. 1-ranked Cardinals past No. 6 Buckeye Central 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-18 in a Division IV state volleyball semifinal at Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Dayton on Thursday.

The Cardinals advanced to take on Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (23-3) in the state final at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Nutter Center.

Jones’ 47 kills beat New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic’s Millie Patchan’s record of 40 set in the 2010 Division IV semifinals. Jones, a 6-foot senior hitter who will play volleyball for the University of Michigan, was also 101 of 109 spiking, setting a state tournament record for attack attempts in a match, and had 20 digs as the Cardinals improved to 27-1.

Jenna Karl, the two-time Northern 10 Conference player of the year, led Buckeye Central (26-2) with 15 kills and 23 digs. Addie Ackerman added 33 assists and Bailey Agin had 20 digs.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 3

FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN 0

DAYTON — Katie Hiestand had team-highs of 16 kills and 16 digs as Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas swept Lancaster Fairfield Christian 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 in a Division IV state semifinal on Thursday.

Angela Farolino dished out 35 assists for St. Thomas Aquinas (23-3), while Lourdes Myers had 11 kills.

Sophia DiGiannantoni had 16 assists for Fairfield Christian (25-4).

URSULINE ACADEMY 3

DUBLIN COFFMAN 2

DAYTON — Cincinnati Ursuline Academy’s Maggie Huber set a state tournament record for digs in a match with 56 as the Lions outlasted Dublin Coffman 25-21, 25-27, 21-25, 25-21, 15-5 in a Division I state semifinal Thursday.

Cincinnati Ursuline (27-1) advanced to take on Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (25-3) in the state final at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Nutter Center.

Logan Case recorded 62 assists for the Lions. Maddy Taylor totaled 21 kills and 21 digs, while Ali Thompson registered 18 kills and 18 digs.

ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY 3

MASSILLON JACKSON 1

DAYTON — Sadie Joyce and Logan Whitaker both dished out 23 assists while Beth Brady and Isabelle Micheli combined for 60 digs as Cleveland St. Joseph Academy beat Massillon Jackson 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 in a Division I state semifinal on Thursday.

Colleen Neitzel and Cecylia Guye had 16 and 15 kills, respectively, for St. Joseph (25-3).

Sarah Benson had 49 assists and Nikolette Zanolli added 34 digs to lead Massillon Jackson (25-2).

