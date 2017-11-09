Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA Regional Semifinals

ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30

Division I

Region 1

1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

2 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 3 Mentor (10-1) at Parma Byers Field

Region 2

1 Tol. Whitmer (11-0) vs. 5 Lewis Center Olentangy (8-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium

2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Lincoln (7-4) at Westerville North Stadium

Region 3

1 Centerville (10-1) vs. 5 Pickerington North (9-2) at Springfield Evans Stadium

2 Hilliard Bradley (11-0) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (10-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4

1 Cin. St. Xavier (10-1) vs. 4 Cin. Sycamore (9-2) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium

2 Cin. Colerain (9-2) vs. 3 Mason (9-2) at Cin. Princeton Mancusco Viking Stadium

Division II

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Lyndhurst Brush (9-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

2 Barberton (11-0) vs. 3 Bedford (10-1) at Ravenna Gilcrest Field at Portage Community Bank Stadium

Region 6

1 Avon (11-0) vs. 4 Medina Highland (9-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

2 Wadsworth (11-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (10-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Region 7

1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-1) vs. 5 New Albany (7-4) at Westerville South Wildcat Stadium

2 Massillon Washington (8-3) vs. 6 Ashland (9-2) at Wooster Follis Field

Region 8

1 Cin. La Salle (9-2) vs. 4 Sidney (10-1) at Miamisburg Holland Field

2 Cin. Winton Woods (10-1) vs. 3 Cin. Anderson (10-1) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division III

Region 9

1 Canfield (11-0) vs. 4 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-2) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium

7 Tallmadge (8-3) vs. 6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at Richfield Revere Joe Papano Stadium

Region 10

1 Tol. Central Catholic (9-2) vs. 5 Clyde (9-2) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium

2 Bay Village Bay (11-0) vs. 3 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) at North Royalton Stadium

Region 11

1 Bellefontaine (10-1) vs. 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (10-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

2 Cols. Independence (9-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (10-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 12

1 Trotwood-Madison (11-0) vs. 5 Day. Dunbar (8-3) at Vandalia Butler Memorial Field

7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-3) vs. 6 New Richmond (9-2) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division IV

Region 13

1 Steubenville (11-0) vs. 5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-4) at Salem Reilly Stadium

2 Perry (11-0) vs. 6 Girard (10-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 14

1 Bellville Clear Fork (11-0) vs. 5 Bellevue (8-3) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

2 Shelby (11-0) vs. 3 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field

Region 15

1 Newark Licking Valley (11-0) vs. 5 New Concord John Glenn (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

7 Duncan Falls Philo (8-3) vs. 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook

Region 16

1 Germantown Valley View (11-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field

2 Cin. Wyoming (11-0) vs. 6 Cin. Indian Hill (9-2) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium

Division V

Region 17

1 Canfield South Range (11-0) vs. 4 Akron Manchester (9-2) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

7 Wickliffe (8-3) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (10-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 18

1 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0) vs. 5 Tontogany Otsego (9-2) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

2 Marion Pleasant (9-1) vs. 3 Archbold (9-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 19

1 Wheelersburg (11-0) vs. 5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (9-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

2 Portsmouth West (10-1) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (9-2) at Chillicothe Zane Trace Athletic Facility

Region 20

8 Cin. Reading (8-3) vs. 5 West Jefferson (10-0) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

2 Middletown Madison (9-2) vs. 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at Liberty Twp. Lakota East

Division VI

Region 21

1 Rootstown (11-0) vs. 4 Creston Norwayne (10-1) at Green Memorial Stadium

2 Mogadore (9-1) vs. 3 Kirtland (11-0) at Solon Stewart Stadium

Region 22

1 Liberty-Benton (10-1) vs. 4 Hicksville (9-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

7 Carey (8-3) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-3) at Sparta Highland Fishburn Field

Region 23

1 Nelsonville-York (11-0) vs. 4 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) at New Lexington Jim Rockwell Stadium

2 Chillicothe Southeastern (11-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (10-1) at Lucasville Valley Stadium

Region 24

1 Lima Central Catholic (10-1) vs. 4 Coldwater (8-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

2 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0) vs. 3 Spencerville (9-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII

Region 25

1 Dalton (11-0) vs. 4 Windham (9-2) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) vs. 3 East Canton (9-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium

Region 26

1 Norwalk St. Paul (11-0) vs. 5 Tiffin Calvert (8-3) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium

2 McComb (9-2) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 27

1 Danville (10-1) vs. 5 Glouster Trimble (9-2) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium

7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (9-2) vs. Hannibal River (7-4) at The Plains Athens

Region 28

1 Convoy Crestview (10-1) vs. 4 Minster (7-4) at Lima Spartan Stadium

2 Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (7-4) at Allen East Goodwin Field

PREP VOLLEYBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

At Wright State University

Thursday’s State Semifinals

DIVISION I

Cleveland St. Joseph 3, Massillon Jackson 1

Cincinnati Ursuline 3, Dublin Coffman 2

FINAL: Saturday, 11 a.m.

DIVISION IV

New Bremen 3, Buckeye Central 1

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Fairfield Christian, 6

FINAL: Saturday, 1

Friday’s State Semifinals

DIVISION III

Independence vs. Coldwater, noon

Versailles vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 2

FINAL: Saturday, 3

DIVISION II

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Parma Padua, 4

Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Kettering Alter, 6

FINAL: Saturday, 5

PREP BOYS SOCCER

OHSAA State Tournament

State Semifinals

Division I

Medina 2, Cleveland St. Ignatius 0

Beavercreek 1, Dublin Coffman 0, 2OT

FINAL: Medina (16-1-5) vs. Beavercreek (21-0-2), Saturday, 7 at MAPFRE Stadium

Division II

Bay Village Bay 2, Aurora 1

Columbus DeSales 2, Kettering Alter 0

FINAL: Bay Village Bay (15-4-1) vs. Columbus DeSales (21-0-1), Saturday, 1 at MAPFRE Stadium

Division III

Ottawa Hills 1, Kidron Central Christian 0

Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3, Columbus Grandview Heights 1

FINAL: Ottawa Hills (20-0-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (17-3-1), Saturday, 4 at MAPFRE Stadium

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

OHSAA State Tournament

Tuesday’s State Semifinals

Division I

Perrysburg 1, Massillon Jackson 0

Loveland 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 1 (OT)

FINAL: Perrysburg (17-2-3) vs. Loveland (21-1), Friday, 7 at MAPFRE Stadium

Division II

Mentor Lake Catholic 1, Mansfield Madison 0

Cincinnati Indian Hill 4, Sunbury Big Walnut 0

FINAL: Mentor Lake Catholic (18-3-1) vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill (21-0-1), Friday, 3:30 at MAPFRE Stadium

Division III

Kirtland 2, Liberty-Benton 1

Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3, Columbus Grandview Heights 1

FINAL: Kirtland (15-4-3) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (21-1), Friday, noon at MAPFRE Stadium

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179

Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149

Miami 4 4 0 .500 116 179

N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193

Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117

Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208

Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131

Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171

Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158

Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208

Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214

Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198

L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179

Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178

Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194

N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155

Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159

Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172

Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135

Detroit 4 4 0 .500 206 186

Green Bay 4 4 0 .500 181 191

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155

Seattle 5 3 0 .625 189 149

Arizona 4 4 0 .500 139 201

San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1

Minnesota at Washington, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Chicago, 1

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1

Cleveland at Detroit, 1

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25

New England at Denver, 8:30

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday’s Games

Miami at Carolina, 8:30

Thursday, Nov. 16

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:25

Sunday, Nov. 19

Baltimore at Green Bay, 1

Arizona at Houston, 1

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1

Washington at New Orleans, 1

Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Chicago, 1

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Nov. 20

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30

NFL Injury Report

Sunday’s Games

CINCINNATI BENGALS at TENNESSEE TITANS — BENGALS: DNP: K Randy Bullock (back), RB Jeremy Hill (ankle), LB Kevin Minter (elbow), DT Pat Sims (calf), S Shawn Williams (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Tyler Boyd (knee), LB Vontaze Burfict (thigh), DE Michael Johnson (back), WR Brandon LaFell (hamstring), DE Chris Smith (ankle). TITANS: DNP: WR Eric Decker (illness), LB Derrick Morgan (knee), G Quinton Spain (toe), TE Delanie Walker (ankle). FULL: LB Nate Palmer (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at DETROIT LIONS — BROWNS: LIMITED: CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (hamstring), WR Kenny Britt (knee), S Ibraheim Campbell (hamstring), DT Trevon Coley (neck), CB Jason McCourty (ankle), DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin), S Jabrill Peppers (toe). FULL: LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), CB Jamar Taylor (ribs). LIONS: DNP: DE Ezekiel Ansah (back), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle). LIMITED: S Don Carey (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), G T.J. Lang (illness), T Greg Robinson (ankle).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at BUFFALO BILLS — SAINTS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (chest), S Kenny Vaccaro (groin). LIMITED: DE Alex Okafor (ankle), WR Michael Thomas (ankle), G Larry Warford (abdomen). BILLS: DNP: T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), WR Zay Jones (ankle). LIMITED: TE Charles Clay (knee), CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — STEELERS: DNP: LB James Harrison (back). LIMITED: S Michael Mitchell (achilles). COLTS: DNP: WR Kamar Aiken (hamstring), DE Henry Anderson (throat), LB John Simon (neck). LIMITED: CB Vontae Davis (groin), CB Quincy Wilson (knee). FULL: RB Matt Jones (ankle)

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 16 12 2 2 26 64 43

Toronto 17 10 7 0 20 65 60

Ottawa 14 6 3 5 17 51 47

Detroit 16 8 7 1 17 45 43

Boston 14 6 5 3 15 41 44

Montreal 17 7 9 1 15 44 60

Buffalo 15 5 8 2 12 38 54

Florida 14 4 8 2 10 48 59

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 15 9 4 2 20 52 48

Pittsburgh 17 9 6 2 20 45 59

Columbus 16 9 6 1 19 52 46

N.Y. Islanders 15 8 5 2 18 55 48

Philadelphia 16 8 6 2 18 50 44

N.Y. Rangers 17 8 7 2 18 56 57

Washington 16 8 7 1 17 47 51

Carolina 13 5 5 3 13 35 38

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 16 12 3 1 25 53 37

Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 40

Nashville 15 8 5 2 18 40 42

Colorado 14 8 6 0 16 48 47

Dallas 15 8 7 0 16 42 43

Chicago 16 7 7 2 16 44 39

Minnesota 15 6 7 2 14 45 44

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 15 11 2 2 24 52 34

Vegas 15 9 5 1 19 52 44

Vancouver 15 8 5 2 18 42 37

San Jose 14 8 6 0 16 37 35

Calgary 15 8 7 0 16 38 43

Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 43 47

Edmonton 15 6 8 1 13 35 46

Arizona 17 2 13 2 6 42 68

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 4, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 5, San Jose 1

Thursday’s Results

Edmonton 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Minnesota 3, Montreal 0

Arizona at St. Louis, late

Detroit at Calgary, late

Vancouver at Anaheim, late

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Colorado, 2

Boston at Toronto, 7

Florida at Buffalo, 7

Carolina at Columbus, 7

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1

Colorado at Ottawa, 1

Buffalo at Montreal, 7

Toronto at Boston, 7

Columbus at Detroit, 7

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Carolina, 7

Florida at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10

Vancouver at San Jose, 10

Sunday’s Games

New Jersey at Chicago, 7

Edmonton at Washington, 7

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 8

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 10 2 .833 —

Toronto 7 4 .636 2½

Philadelphia 6 4 .600 3

New York 6 5 .545 3½

Brooklyn 4 7 .364 5½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 7 4 .636 —

Washington 6 5 .545 1

Charlotte 5 6 .455 2

Miami 5 6 .455 2

Atlanta 2 9 .182 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 8 3 .727 —

Cleveland 5 7 .417 3½

Indiana 5 7 .417 3½

Milwaukee 4 6 .400 3½

Chicago 2 7 .222 5

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 9 3 .750 —

Memphis 7 4 .636 1½

San Antonio 7 4 .636 1½

New Orleans 6 6 .500 3

Dallas 2 10 .167 7

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 4 .636 —

Portland 6 5 .545 1

Denver 6 5 .545 1

Utah 5 6 .455 2

Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 2½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 9 3 .750 —

L.A. Clippers 5 5 .500 3

L.A. Lakers 5 7 .417 4

Phoenix 4 8 .333 5

Sacramento 2 8 .200 6

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Detroit 114, Indiana 97

Orlando 112, New York 99

Boston 107, L.A. Lakers 96

Miami 126, Phoenix 115

Golden State 125, Minnesota 101

Thursday’s Results

Washington 111, L.A. Lakers 95

Toronto 122, New Orleans 118

Houston 117, Cleveland 113

Philadelphia at Sacramento, late

Oklahoma City at Denver, late

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30

Indiana at Chicago, 8

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 9

Miami at Utah, 9

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 9

Orlando at Phoenix, 9

Brooklyn at Portland, 10

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7

Memphis at Houston, 8

Sacramento at New York, 8

Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30

Cleveland at Dallas, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 8:30

Philadelphia at Golden State, 8:30

Brooklyn at Utah, 9

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9

Orlando at Denver, 9

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 3:30

Miami at Detroit, 4

Houston at Indiana, 6

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

New York 1, Toronto 0, Toronto advances on away goals

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advances on aggregate 4-3

Western Conference

THURSDAY RESULT

Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances on aggregate 2-0

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Houston 2, Portland 1, Houston advances on aggregate 2-1

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 28

Miami (Ohio) 24, Akron 14

Wednesday’s Results

Ohio 38, Toledo 10

W. Michigan 48, Kent St. 20

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina (1-8) at Pittsburgh (4-5), 7:30

Appalachian St. 31, Georgia Southern 6

Morthern Illinois 63, Ball St. 17

Friday’s Games

Brown (2-6) at Dartmouth (6-2) at Boston, 8

Temple (4-5) at Cincinnati (3-6), 7

Washington (8-1) at Stanford (6-3), 10:30

BYU (2-8) at UNLV (4-5), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Duke (4-5) at Army (7-2), Noon

NC State (6-3) at Boston College (5-4), Noon

Georgetown (1-8) at Bucknell (4-5), Noon

CCSU (6-3) at Duquesne (7-2), Noon

Penn (4-4) at Harvard (5-3), Noon

Morehead St. (3-6) at Marist (3-6), Noon

Gardner-Webb (1-8) at Monmouth (NJ) (8-1), Noon

Rutgers (4-5) at Penn St. (7-2), Noon

Villanova (4-5) at Rhode Island (3-6), Noon

Bryant (4-5) at Robert Morris (2-7), Noon

Sacred Heart (3-6) at St. Francis (Pa.) (5-4), Noon

Colgate (5-4) at Lafayette (3-6), 12:30

Holy Cross (4-6) at Lehigh (3-6), 12:30

Yale (7-1) at Princeton (5-3), 1

Wagner (3-6) at Stony Brook (7-2), 1

Columbia (6-2) at Cornell (3-5), 1:30

Elon (8-1) at New Hampshire (6-3), 2

Wake Forest (5-4) at Syracuse (4-5), 3

Albany (NY) (3-6) at Delaware (6-3), 3:30

SMU (6-3) at Navy (5-3), 3:30

Maine (4-4) at UMass (2-7), 4

SOUTH

Arkansas (4-5) at LSU (6-3), Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) at Mississippi (4-5), Noon

Florida (3-5) at South Carolina (6-3), Noon

UConn (3-6) at UCF (8-0), Noon

Virginia Tech (7-2) at Georgia Tech (4-4), 12:20

San Diego (7-2) at Davidson (2-7), 12:30

Drake (5-4) at Campbell (6-4), 1

Austin Peay (6-4) at E. Kentucky (3-6), 1

Norfolk St. (3-6) at Howard (6-3), 1

Stetson (2-8) at Jacksonville (6-3), 1

Savannah St. (2-7) at NC A&T (9-0), 1

Hampton (5-4) at SC State (2-6), 1:30

Wofford (8-1) at VMI (0-10), 1:30

Jackson St. (1-8) at Alabama A&M (3-6), 2

Middle Tennessee (4-5) at Charlotte (1-8), 2

Morgan St. (1-8) at Delaware St. (1-8), 2

The Citadel (5-4) at Furman (6-3), 2

Tennessee Tech (1-8) at Murray St. (2-7), 2

Bethune-Cookman (5-4) at NC Central (7-2), 2

Mercer (4-5) at W. Carolina (7-3), 2

Towson (3-6) at William & Mary (2-7), 2

Grambling St. (8-1) at Alabama St. (3-5), 3

MVSU (2-7) at Alcorn St. (6-3), 3

ETSU (4-5) at Samford (6-3), 3

SE Missouri (2-7) at Tennessee St. (5-4), 3

Jacksonville St. (8-1) at UT Martin (5-4), 3

Georgia (9-0) at Auburn (7-2), 3:30

Florida St. (3-5) at Clemson (8-1), 3:30

Richmond (5-4) at James Madison (9-0), 3:30

Charleston Southern (5-4) at Kennesaw St. (8-1), 3:30

Presbyterian (3-6) at Liberty (5-4), 3:30

FAU (6-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-5), 3:30

Virginia (6-3) at Louisville (5-4), 3:30

Michigan (7-2) at Maryland (4-5), 3:30

Kentucky (6-3) at Vanderbilt (4-5), 4

Troy (7-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-8), 4:30

Arkansas St. (5-2) at South Alabama (3-6), 5

W. Kentucky (5-4) at Marshall (6-3), 6:30

Tulane (3-6) at East Carolina (2-7), 7

Old Dominion (3-6) at FIU (6-2), 7

Northwestern St. (3-6) at McNeese St. (7-2), 7

Alabama (9-0) at Mississippi St. (7-2), 7

Notre Dame (8-1) at Miami (8-0), 8

MIDWEST

Indiana (3-6) at Illinois (2-7), Noon

Oklahoma St. (7-2) at Iowa St. (6-3), Noon

Nebraska (4-5) at Minnesota (4-5), Noon

Michigan St. (7-2) at Ohio St. (7-2), Noon

Valparaiso (4-5) at Butler (6-4), 1

W. Illinois (6-3) at Indiana St. (0-9), 1

Youngstown St. (4-5) at S. Illinois (4-5), 2

E. Washington (5-4) at North Dakota (3-7), 2:05

N. Iowa (5-4) at Missouri St. (3-6), 3

Illinois St. (6-3) at S. Dakota St. (7-2), 3

West Virginia (6-3) at Kansas St. (5-4), 3:30

South Dakota (7-2) at N. Dakota St. (8-1), 3:30

Iowa (6-3) at Wisconsin (9-0), 3:30

Purdue (4-5) at Northwestern (6-3), 7

Tennessee (4-5) at Missouri (4-5), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Baylor (1-8) at Texas Tech (4-5) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-7) at Prairie View (3-5), 2

Lamar (1-8) at Houston Baptist (1-8), 3

Southern Miss. (5-4) at Rice (1-8), 3:30

Nicholls (7-2) at Stephen F. Austin (4-5), 4

Georgia St. (5-3) at Texas St. (2-7), 4

UTEP (0-9) at North Texas (6-3), 5

Kansas (1-8) at Texas (4-5), 6

Southern U. (6-3) at Texas Southern (1-7), 6

Sam Houston St. (8-1) at Abilene Christian (2-7), 7

Cent. Arkansas (8-1) at Incarnate Word (1-8), 7

New Mexico (3-6) at Texas A&M (5-4), 7

UAB (6-3) at UTSA (5-3), 7

TCU (8-1) at Oklahoma (8-1), 8

FAR WEST

N. Colorado (2-6) at Montana (6-3), 3

Southern Cal (8-2) at Colorado (5-5), 4

San Jose St. (1-9) at Nevada (1-8), 4

Weber St. (7-2) at Portland St. (0-9), 5

Washington St. (8-2) at Utah (5-4), 5:30

Montana St. (4-5) at N. Arizona (6-3), 7

S. Utah (7-2) at UC Davis (5-4), 7

Sacramento St. (5-4) at Cal Poly (1-8), 9:05

Arizona St. (5-4) at UCLA (4-5), 9:30

Wyoming (6-3) at Air Force (4-5), 10:15

Oregon St. (1-8) at Arizona (6-3), 10:15

Boise St. (7-2) at Colorado St. (6-4), 10:30

Fresno St. (6-3) at Hawaii (3-6), 11

PRO GOLF

OHL Classic at Mayakoba

By The Associated Press

First Round

Patton Kizzire 32-30 — 62 -9

Vaughn Taylor 32-32 — 64 -7

Rickie Fowler 33-32 — 65 -6

Brandon Harkins 32-33 — 65 -6

Retief Goosen 33-33 — 66 -5

Fabian Gomez 32-34 — 66 -5

Xinjun Zhang 34-32 — 66 -5

Austin Cook 34-32 — 66 -5

Martin Piller 33-33 — 66 -5

Keith Mitchell 33-33 — 66 -5

Chez Reavie 32-35 — 67 -4

Patrick Rodgers 34-33 — 67 -4

Scott Brown 34-33 — 67 -4

Kevin Chappell 33-34 — 67 -4

Ricky Barnes 33-34 — 67 -4

Anirban Lahiri 33-34 — 67 -4

Si Woo Kim 33-34 — 67 -4

Pat Perez 34-33 — 67 -4

John Huh 33-34 — 67 -4

Carlos Ortiz 33-34 — 67 -4

Matt Every 36-32 — 68 -3

Gary Woodland 36-32 — 68 -3

Ken Duke 35-33 — 68 -3

Nick Taylor 33-35 — 68 -3

Joel Dahmen 35-33 — 68 -3

Rob Oppenheim 35-33 — 68 -3

John Oda 33-35 — 68 -3

Geoff Ogilvy 34-34 — 68 -3

Kevin Streelman 35-33 — 68 -3

Ryan Armour 32-36 — 68 -3

Russell Knox 34-34 — 68 -3

Brian Gay 33-35 — 68 -3

Charles Howell III 34-34 — 68 -3

J.J. Spaun 34-34 — 68 -3

Ben Silverman 33-35 — 68 -3

Whee Kim 35-34 — 69 -2

Greg Chalmers 35-34 — 69 -2

Brian Stuard 35-34 — 69 -2

Emiliano Grillo 35-34 — 69 -2

Chris Stroud 36-33 — 69 -2

Jhonattan Vegas 33-36 — 69 -2

Richy Werenski 35-34 — 69 -2

Andrew Landry 33-36 — 69 -2

Brice Garnett 35-34 — 69 -2

Alex Cejka 38-31 — 69 -2

Tyrone Van Aswegen 34-35 — 69 -2

Blayne Barber 34-35 — 69 -2

Jason Kokrak 32-37 — 69 -2

Graeme McDowell 35-34 — 69 -2

J.T. Poston 33-36 — 69 -2

Talor Gooch 33-36 — 69 -2

Conrad Shindler 32-37 — 69 -2

Oscar Fraustro 36-33 — 69 -2

Adam Schenk 36-33 — 69 -2

Tyler Duncan 37-32 — 69 -2

Luke List 37-33 — 70 -1

Martin Flores 35-35 — 70 -1

Ryan Moore 36-34 — 70 -1

Sangmoon Bae 36-34 — 70 -1

Tim Wilkinson 36-34 — 70 -1

Hunter Mahan 35-35 — 70 -1

Alex Kang 35-35 — 70 -1

Corey Conners 34-36 — 70 -1

Aaron Wise 38-32 — 70 -1

Seamus Power 35-35 — 70 -1

Bryson DeChambeau 32-38 — 70 -1

Zach Johnson 35-35 — 70 -1

Danny Lee 32-38 — 70 -1

Derek Fathauer 32-38 — 70 -1

Nicholas Lindheim 34-36 — 70 -1

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 36-34 — 70 -1

Beau Hossler 36-34 — 70 -1

C.T. Pan 38-33 — 71 E

Nick Watney 35-36 — 71 E

Chesson Hadley 37-34 — 71 E

Mac Hughes 35-36 — 71 E

Abraham Ancer 36-35 — 71 E

Ethan Tracy 34-37 — 71 E

Nate Lashley 36-35 — 71 E

Wyndham Clark 34-37 — 71 E

Cameron Tringale 36-35 — 71 E

Troy Merritt 36-35 — 71 E

Shawn Stefani 37-34 — 71 E

Charley Hoffman 36-35 — 71 E

Ben Martin 36-35 — 71 E

Roberto Diaz 34-37 — 71 E

Sean Jacklin 35-36 — 71 E

Brett Stegmaier 37-34 — 71 E

Lanto Griffin 37-34 — 71 E

David Lingmerth 36-36 — 72 +1

Johnson Wagner 36-36 — 72 +1

Patrick Reed 36-36 — 72 +1

J.J. Henry 36-36 — 72 +1

Andrew Putnam 35-37 — 72 +1

Javier Colomo 37-35 — 72 +1

Kyle Thompson 37-35 — 72 +1

Tom Hoge 37-35 — 72 +1

Matt Jones 37-35 — 72 +1

Zac Blair 36-36 — 72 +1

Steve Wheatcroft 39-33 — 72 +1

Camilo Villegas 36-36 — 72 +1

Peter Malnati 40-32 — 72 +1

Jim Herman 33-39 — 72 +1

Stewart Cink 35-37 — 72 +1

Jonathan Byrd 37-35 — 72 +1

Brian Davis 37-35 — 72 +1

Bronson Burgoon 33-39 — 72 +1

Billy Hurley III 37-36 — 73 +2

Aaron Baddeley 36-37 — 73 +2

Smylie Kaufman 36-37 — 73 +2

Sung Kang 36-37 — 73 +2

Ted Potter, Jr. 36-37 — 73 +2

Matt Atkins 37-36 — 73 +2

Sam Ryder 35-38 — 73 +2

Mark Wilson 37-37 — 74 +3

Ernie Els 38-36 — 74 +3

Rory Sabbatini 37-37 — 74 +3

Brandon Hagy 39-35 — 74 +3

Sam Saunders 36-38 — 74 +3

Byeong Hun An 37-38 — 75 +4

Cameron Champ 39-36 — 75 +4

Andrew Yun 41-34 — 75 +4

D.A. Points 39-36 — 75 +4

Harris English 37-38 — 75 +4

Denny McCarthy 37-38 — 75 +4

Jason Bohn 39-37 — 76 +5

Jordan Niebrugge 39-37 — 76 +5

Jon Curran 42-35 — 77 +6

Zecheng Dou 38-40 — 78 +7

Tom Lovelady 40-38 — 78 +7

Stephan Jaeger 41-37 — 78 +7

LPGA Tour

Blue Bay LPGA

Second Round

(a-amateur)

Ashleigh Buhai 67-68 — 135 -9

Shanshan Feng 69-67 — 136 -8

Sun Young Yoo 65-74 — 139 -5

Lizette Salas 67-73 — 140 -4

Sandra Gal 71-70 — 141 -3

Nelly Korda 71-70 — 141 -3

Ariya Jutanugarn 69-72 — 141 -3

Karine Icher 71-71 — 142 -2

Moriya Jutanugarn 69-73 — 142 -2

Lee-Anne Pace 67-75 — 142 -2

Xiang Sui 66-76 — 142 -2

Nicole Broch Larsen 71-72 — 143 -1

Megan Khang 71-72 — 143 -1

Hyo Joo Kim 71-72 — 143 -1

Jessica Korda 71-72 — 143 -1

Alison Lee 69-74 — 143 -1

Alena Sharp 69-74 — 143 -1

Austin Ernst 68-75 — 143 -1

Jeong Eun Lee 67-76 — 143 -1

Minjee Lee 71-73 — 144 E

Peiyun Chien 68-76 — 144 E

Sung Hyun Park 68-76 — 144 E

Na Yeon Choi 67-77 — 144 E

Su Oh 74-71 — 145 +1

Mi Jung Hur 69-76 — 145 +1

Gaby Lopez 74-72 — 146 +2

Sarah Jane Smith 73-73 — 146 +2

Jennifer Song 72-74 — 146 +2

Ayako Uehara 71-75 — 146 +2

Jenny Shin 71-75 — 146 +2

Caroline Masson 70-76 — 146 +2

Azahara Munoz 68-78 — 146 +2

Pernilla Lindberg 67-79 — 146 +2

Amy Olson 74-73 — 147 +3

Pornanong Phatlum 71-76 — 147 +3

Kelly W Shon 73-75 — 148 +4

Morgan Pressel 73-75 — 148 +4

Olafia Kristinsdottir 72-76 — 148 +4

Lindy Duncan 71-77 — 148 +4

Haru Nomura 71-77 — 148 +4

a-Lei Ye 70-78 — 148 +4

Anna Nordqvist 76-73 — 149 +5

Mi Hyang Lee 74-75 — 149 +5

Ryann O’Toole 73-76 — 149 +5

Michelle Wie 73-76 — 149 +5

Chella Choi 73-76 — 149 +5

Candie Kung 71-78 — 149 +5

Yanhong Pan 70-79 — 149 +5

Wei-Ling Hsu 74-76 — 150 +6

Bronte Law 72-78 — 150 +6

Yunjie Zhang 70-80 — 150 +6

Xiyu Lin 74-77 — 151 +7

Emily K. Pedersen 71-80 — 151 +7

Yani Tseng 78-74 — 152 +8

In-Kyung Kim 76-76 — 152 +8

Yu Liu 75-77 — 152 +8

Brittany Lang 75-77 — 152 +8

Tiffany Joh 73-79 — 152 +8

Beatriz Recari 78-75 — 153 +9

Sandra Changkija 77-76 — 153 +9

Yan Liu 76-77 — 153 +9

a-Zixuan Zhou 75-78 –153 +9

Weiwei Zhang 75-78 — 153 +9

Simin Feng 74-79 — 153 +9

Jiayun Li 78-76 — 154 +10

Jaye Marie Green 78-76 — 154 +10

Christina Kim 76-78 — 154 +10

Joanna Klatten 78-77 — 155 +11

Jing Yan 76-79 — 155 +11

Mengzhu Wang 75-80 — 155 +11

Liying Ye 75-80 — 155 +11

Katie Burnett 81-76 — 157 +13

Mel Reid 78-79 — 157 +13

Ruixin Liu 75-82 — 157 +13

Mariajo Uribe 75-82 — 157 +13

Cydney Clanton 78-80 — 158 +14

a-Yeying Song 76-82 — 158 +14

Ying Luo 80-79 — 159 +15

Yanjiao Jiang 80-85 — 165 +21

Taoli Yang 83-86 — 169 +25

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 72-WD

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Rick Schu assistant hitting coach,

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Chip Hale bench coach, Derek Lilliquist pitching coach, Kevin Long hitting coach, Tim Bogar first base coach, Bobbby Henley third base coach and Joe Dillon assistant hitting coach.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating after a Nov. 7 game at Cleveland.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled G Ben McLemore and F Ivan Rabb from Memphis (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

NFL — The six-game suspension of Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott was reinstated after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied his motion for an injunction.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Scott Orndoff to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Derron Smith from Cincinnati’s practice squad. Waived-injured DB Ibraheim Campbell.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released CB Vontae Davis. Signed WR Matt Hazel from the practice squad. Signed WR KeVonn Mabon to the practice squad. Activated OT/G Denzelle Good from injured reserve. Placed DT Henry Anderson on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Tyler Marz to the practice squad. Released OL Brad Seaton from the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned D Roland McKeown to Charlotte (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Marcus Johansson on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 1. Activated RW Kyle Palmieri off injured reserve.

National Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Claimed F Mark Zengerle off waivers from Rochester.

SOCCER

Soccer

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Named Kurt Schmid director of player personnel and scouting.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Brad Friedel coach.

College

RUTGERS — Named Carmen Young volunteer director of player development for the swimming and diving program.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

College Athletics

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Ashland at Findlay, 6

Ohio Northern at Wilmington (OAC), 6

volleyball

Findlay at Hillsdale (GMAC), 7

NCAA DIVISION III REGIONAL

AT OTTERBEIN

Ohio Northern vs. DePauw, 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball

The Fostoria High School boys basketball team will conduct the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Basketball program this winter for boys in grades 4-6 at Fostoria and St. Wendelin schools. At no cost, youngsters will receive instruction and play games under the supervision of Fostoria’s coaching staff and members of the varsity and junior varsity teams on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and Jan. 6 and 13 at either FHS or the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Participants will also play at halftime of selected boys basketball games in December and January. Each youngster will receive a T-shirt. Advance registration is required by Nov. 28. For more information, contact FHS head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at tloomis@fostoriaschools.org.

Findlay High Basketball Tickets

Reserved tickets are available for the upcoming Findlay High School boys basketball season in the newly-renovated FHS main gym. All reserved seats are equipped with seat backs and are on sale for $110 per seat for the complete 11 game home schedule. If intersted, call the athletic office at 419-425-8216 or stop in between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Credit card payment can be accepted in the office.

McComb Football Tickets

McCOMB — Football playoff tickets for McComb’s game Friday night against Pandora-Gilboa at Napoleon will be on sale in the high school office today from 8 a.m. until noon. Cost of adult and student tickets are $8. At the gate they will be $9. Children 6 and over will be required to have a ticket to enter the game.

Liberty-Benton Football Tickets

Liberty-Benton will be selling football playoff tickets in the high school office today during school hours. Presale tickets are $8. All tickets at the gate are $9.

Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach

FOSTORIA — Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

Comments

comments