College Sports: Rutter named setter of the year

SPRINGFIELD — Columbus State Community College’s Allie Rutter, a 2016 St. Wendelin graduate, was named the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Setter of the Year and gained a spot on the all-conference first team.

Rutter, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, has handed out a team-high 441 assists and helped the Cougars to an 18-10 record and a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament, which begins today in Rochester, Minnesota.

She also last week earned her seventh conference Player of the Week honor of the season as she notched 17 assists, eight kills, six digs, two blocks and an ace in Columbus State’s win over Howard Community College for the NJCAA District G title.

Rutter, who doubles as a basketball player, also leads the Cougars with 397 digs.

Liberty-Benton graduate Carrigan Gray, the freshman setter for 37-0 Owens Community College, earned OCCAC honorable mention. She takes a team-high 769 assists into the national tournament.

Owens had the conference’s Coach of the Year and Player of the Year in Sonny Gray and Niki Polce, respectively. Polce was also named Libero of the Year.

