College Sports: Rutter named setter of the year

Posted On Thu. Nov 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

SPRINGFIELD — Columbus State Community College’s Allie Rutter, a 2016 St. Wendelin graduate, was named the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Setter of the Year and gained a spot on the all-conference first team.
Rutter, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, has handed out a team-high 441 assists and helped the Cougars to an 18-10 record and a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament, which begins today in Rochester, Minnesota.
She also last week earned her seventh conference Player of the Week honor of the season as she notched 17 assists, eight kills, six digs, two blocks and an ace in Columbus State’s win over Howard Community College for the NJCAA District G title.
Rutter, who doubles as a basketball player, also leads the Cougars with 397 digs.
Liberty-Benton graduate Carrigan Gray, the freshman setter for 37-0 Owens Community College, earned OCCAC honorable mention. She takes a team-high 769 assists into the national tournament.
Owens had the conference’s Coach of the Year and Player of the Year in Sonny Gray and Niki Polce, respectively. Polce was also named Libero of the Year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

Buffalo Bills w/Micah Hyde

Saints vs. Micah Hyde's Bills Week 10 game preview

Posted On08 Nov 2017
Browns vs Lions week 10 NFL

NFL Week 10 Previews: Browns (0-8) vs. Lions (4-4)

Posted On08 Nov 2017

MLB video: 2017 Gold Glove winners in action

Posted On08 Nov 2017
Roy Holladay dies in private plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

Video: MLB mourns loss of Pitcher Roy Halladay

Posted On08 Nov 2017
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green

Fights in 3 games show how senseless NFL fisticuffs can be

Posted On07 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company