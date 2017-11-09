All-Star volleyball match is Sunday

A total of 64 volleyball players from 36 Northwest Ohio schools will be on hand at Fostoria High School Sunday for the 24th annual Fostoria Athletic Boosters All-Star Volleyball Match.

There will be two matches featuring the East and West Gold teams starting at 5:30 p.m. A match between the West and East Red all-star teams will follow.

Rosters and coaches for the games are listed below.

Gold East All-Stars

Addie Ackerman, Emily Stump, Buckeye Central; Dana Worst, Hannah Zimmerman, Carey; Kiely Taylor, Old Fort; Lindsay Bouillon, Emily Peters, New Riegel; Brooke Casperson, Adrienne Wehring, Fremont St. Joseph; Kennedy Smith, Tiffin Calvert; Jacque Burns, Hailey Coppus, Hopewell Loudon; Aubrey Saylors, Seneca East; Chloe Morelock, Saydie Halbeisen, Gibsonburg; Destini Oler, Mohawk.

COACHES — Rachel Griffith, Tiffin Calvert; Carrie Weaver, Hopewell Loudon; Jolynn Brossia: Gibsonburg.

Gold West All-Stars

Alyssa Jordan, Addy Lafferty, Olivia Griggs, Arlington; Kadalena Duran, Chloe Spoon, McComb; Lydia Reineke, Van Buren; Amanda Clymer, Madi Yeater, Vanlue; Katelyn Weinandy, North Baltimore; Emma Saltzman, Karly Rentz, Arcadia; Roni Risner, Cory Rawson; Paige Fenstermaker, Kayla Ferguson, Pandora Gilboa; Madison Robson, Emily Jones, Hardin Northern; Kierra Meyer, Emily Butler, Leipsic.

COACHES — Ashley Siefer, Pandora-Gilboa; Brooke Stover, North Baltimore.

Red West All-Stars

Aimee Ritter, Maddison Bassitt, Bluffton; Sam Greenhill, Woodmore; Taiah Douglas, Peighton Troike, Elmwood; Faith Biddle, Mackenzie Feathers, Lakota; Julia Rausch, Alex Talley, J’Breonn Jones, Fostoria; Kennedy Nicely, Zion Richardson, Jaclyn Ghesquiere, Otsego; Kayla Bekier, Megan Kelly, Lake.

COACHES — Any Gosche, Lakota; Andrea Bouldin, Woodmore.

Red East All-Stars

Abby Dornbusch, Ashley Riley, Oak Harbor; Shaina Orewiler, Isidora Burling, Bucyrus; Mackenzie Murphy, Hannah Otley, Liberty-Benton; Lillie Orians, Lucy Smith, Upper Sandusky; Lindsey Weickert, Jazmin Bulger, Fremont Ross; Jenna Coffman, Bailey Alspach, Wynford; Brittney Haas, Findlay, Carly Rosen, Shayna Schwartz, Tiffin Columbian.

COACHES — Kari Shull, Fremont Ross; Donielle Crall, Upper Sandusky.

