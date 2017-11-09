All-Star volleyball match is Sunday

Posted On Thu. Nov 9th, 2017
PHOTOS BY DAVID SIMONIS
MEMBERS OF THE Red East All-Stars include front row (left to right): Abby Dornbusch, Bailey Alspach, Isidora Burling, Lindsay Weickert. Second row: Sydney Weickert, Lucy Smith, Lillie Orians, Jenna Coffman, Shayna Schwartz, Third row: coach Kari Shull, Jazmin Bulger, Britney Haas, Carley Rosen, Shaina Orweiler, coach Donielle Crall.

MEMBERS OF THE Red West All-Star team include front row (left to right): Karinne Moore, Faith Biddle, Meagan Kelley, Kennedy Nicely, J’Breonn Jones. Second row: Julia Rausch, Aimee Ritter, Mackenzie Feathers, Sam Greenhill, Alex Talley. Third row: coach Amy Gosche, Madison Bassitt, Taiah Douglas, Jaclyn Ghesquiere, Zion Richardson, Peighton Troike, coach Andrea Bouldin.

Members of the Gold East All-Stars include first row (left to right); Kennedy Smith, Hailey Coppus, Saydie Halbeisen, Addie Ackerman. Second row: Dana Worst, Hannah Zimmerman, Jacquelyn Burns, Aubrey Saylors, Destini Oler. Third row: coach Rachel Griffith, Brooke Casperson, Adrienne Wehring, Lindsay Bouillon, Kiely Taylor, Emily Stump, coach Carrie Weaver.

MEMBERS OF THE Gold West All-Star Team include front row (left to right): Katelyn Weinandy, Karly Renz, Alyssa Jordan, Addy Lafferty. Second row: Chloe Spoon, Kadalena Duran, Emily Jones, Madison Robson, Olivia Griggs, coach Ashley Siefer. Third row: coach Brooke Stover, Lydia Reineke, Kayla Ferguson, Paige Fenstermaker, Emily Butler, Kierra Meyer, Emma Saltzman.

A total of 64 volleyball players from 36 Northwest Ohio schools will be on hand at Fostoria High School Sunday for the 24th annual Fostoria Athletic Boosters All-Star Volleyball Match.
There will be two matches featuring the East and West Gold teams starting at 5:30 p.m. A match between the West and East Red all-star teams will follow.
Rosters and coaches for the games are listed below.
Photos of the teams are on Page A6.

Gold East All-Stars
Addie Ackerman, Emily Stump, Buckeye Central; Dana Worst, Hannah Zimmerman, Carey; Kiely Taylor, Old Fort; Lindsay Bouillon, Emily Peters, New Riegel; Brooke Casperson, Adrienne Wehring, Fremont St. Joseph; Kennedy Smith, Tiffin Calvert; Jacque Burns, Hailey Coppus, Hopewell Loudon; Aubrey Saylors, Seneca East; Chloe Morelock, Saydie Halbeisen, Gibsonburg; Destini Oler, Mohawk.
COACHES — Rachel Griffith, Tiffin Calvert; Carrie Weaver, Hopewell Loudon; Jolynn Brossia: Gibsonburg.
Gold West All-Stars
Alyssa Jordan, Addy Lafferty, Olivia Griggs, Arlington; Kadalena Duran, Chloe Spoon, McComb; Lydia Reineke, Van Buren; Amanda Clymer, Madi Yeater, Vanlue; Katelyn Weinandy, North Baltimore; Emma Saltzman, Karly Rentz, Arcadia; Roni Risner, Cory Rawson; Paige Fenstermaker, Kayla Ferguson, Pandora Gilboa; Madison Robson, Emily Jones, Hardin Northern; Kierra Meyer, Emily Butler, Leipsic.
COACHES — Ashley Siefer, Pandora-Gilboa; Brooke Stover, North Baltimore.
Red West All-Stars
Aimee Ritter, Maddison Bassitt, Bluffton; Sam Greenhill, Woodmore; Taiah Douglas, Peighton Troike, Elmwood; Faith Biddle, Mackenzie Feathers, Lakota; Julia Rausch, Alex Talley, J’Breonn Jones, Fostoria; Kennedy Nicely, Zion Richardson, Jaclyn Ghesquiere, Otsego; Kayla Bekier, Megan Kelly, Lake.
COACHES — Any Gosche, Lakota; Andrea Bouldin, Woodmore.
Red East All-Stars
Abby Dornbusch, Ashley Riley, Oak Harbor; Shaina Orewiler, Isidora Burling, Bucyrus; Mackenzie Murphy, Hannah Otley, Liberty-Benton; Lillie Orians, Lucy Smith, Upper Sandusky; Lindsey Weickert, Jazmin Bulger, Fremont Ross; Jenna Coffman, Bailey Alspach, Wynford; Brittney Haas, Findlay, Carly Rosen, Shayna Schwartz, Tiffin Columbian.
COACHES — Kari Shull, Fremont Ross; Donielle Crall, Upper Sandusky.

