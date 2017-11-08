Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA Regional Semifinals
ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30
Division I
Region 1
1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium
2 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 3 Mentor (10-1) at Parma Byers Field
Region 2
1 Tol. Whitmer (11-0) vs. 5 Lewis Center Olentangy (8-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium
2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Lincoln (7-4) at Westerville North Stadium
Region 3
1 Centerville (10-1) vs. 5 Pickerington North (9-2) at Springfield Evans Stadium
2 Hilliard Bradley (11-0) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (10-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Region 4
1 Cin. St. Xavier (10-1) vs. 4 Cin. Sycamore (9-2) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium
2 Cin. Colerain (9-2) vs. 3 Mason (9-2) at Cin. Princeton Mancusco Viking Stadium
Division II
Region 5
1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Lyndhurst Brush (9-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
2 Barberton (11-0) vs. 3 Bedford (10-1) at Ravenna Gilcrest Field at Portage Community Bank Stadium
Region 6
1 Avon (11-0) vs. 4 Medina Highland (9-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium
2 Wadsworth (11-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (10-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium
Region 7
1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-1) vs. 5 New Albany (7-4) at Westerville South Wildcat Stadium
2 Massillon Washington (8-3) vs. 6 Ashland (9-2) at Wooster Follis Field
Region 8
1 Cin. La Salle (9-2) vs. 4 Sidney (10-1) at Miamisburg Holland Field
2 Cin. Winton Woods (10-1) vs. 3 Cin. Anderson (10-1) at Lakota West Firebird Field
Division III
Region 9
1 Canfield (11-0) vs. 4 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-2) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium
7 Tallmadge (8-3) vs. 6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at Richfield Revere Joe Papano Stadium
Region 10
1 Tol. Central Catholic (9-2) vs. 5 Clyde (9-2) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium
2 Bay Village Bay (11-0) vs. 3 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) at North Royalton Stadium
Region 11
1 Bellefontaine (10-1) vs. 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (10-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
2 Cols. Independence (9-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (10-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium
Region 12
1 Trotwood-Madison (11-0) vs. 5 Day. Dunbar (8-3) at Vandalia Butler Memorial Field
7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-3) vs. 6 New Richmond (9-2) at Monroe Hornet Stadium
Division IV
Region 13
1 Steubenville (11-0) vs. 5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-4) at Salem Reilly Stadium
2 Perry (11-0) vs. 6 Girard (10-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 14
1 Bellville Clear Fork (11-0) vs. 5 Bellevue (8-3) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium
2 Shelby (11-0) vs. 3 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field
Region 15
1 Newark Licking Valley (11-0) vs. 5 New Concord John Glenn (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
7 Duncan Falls Philo (8-3) vs. 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook
Region 16
1 Germantown Valley View (11-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field
2 Cin. Wyoming (11-0) vs. 6 Cin. Indian Hill (9-2) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium
Division V
Region 17
1 Canfield South Range (11-0) vs. 4 Akron Manchester (9-2) at Louisville Leopard Stadium
7 Wickliffe (8-3) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (10-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium
Region 18
1 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0) vs. 5 Tontogany Otsego (9-2) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium
2 Marion Pleasant (9-1) vs. 3 Archbold (9-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 19
1 Wheelersburg (11-0) vs. 5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (9-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field
2 Portsmouth West (10-1) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (9-2) at Chillicothe Zane Trace Athletic Facility
Region 20
8 Cin. Reading (8-3) vs. 5 West Jefferson (10-0) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium
2 Middletown Madison (9-2) vs. 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at Liberty Twp. Lakota East
Division VI
Region 21
1 Rootstown (11-0) vs. 4 Creston Norwayne (10-1) at Green Memorial Stadium
2 Mogadore (9-1) vs. 3 Kirtland (11-0) at Solon Stewart Stadium
Region 22
1 Liberty-Benton (10-1) vs. 4 Hicksville (9-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex
7 Carey (8-3) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-3) at Sparta Highland Fishburn Field
Region 23
1 Nelsonville-York (11-0) vs. 4 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) at New Lexington Jim Rockwell Stadium
2 Chillicothe Southeastern (11-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (10-1) at Lucasville Valley Stadium
Region 24
1 Lima Central Catholic (10-1) vs. 4 Coldwater (8-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
2 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0) vs. 3 Spencerville (9-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VII
Region 25
1 Dalton (11-0) vs. 4 Windham (9-2) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium
2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) vs. 3 East Canton (9-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium
Region 26
1 Norwalk St. Paul (11-0) vs. 5 Tiffin Calvert (8-3) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium
2 McComb (9-2) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium
Region 27
1 Danville (10-1) vs. 5 Glouster Trimble (9-2) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium
7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (9-2) vs. Hannibal River (7-4) at The Plains Athens
Region 28
1 Convoy Crestview (10-1) vs. 4 Minster (7-4) at Lima Spartan Stadium
2 Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (7-4) at Allen East Goodwin Field
PREP VOLLEYBALL
OHSAA State Tournament
At Wright State University
Thursday’s State Semifinals
DIVISION I
Massillon Jackson vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, noon
Dublin Coffman vs. Cincinnati Ursuline, 2
FINAL: Saturday, 11 a.m.
DIVISION IV
Buckeye Central vs. New Bremen, 4
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Fairfield Christian, 6
FINAL: Saturday, 1
Friday’s State Semifinals
DIVISION III
Independence vs. Coldwater, noon
Versailles vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 2
FINAL: Saturday, 3
DIVISION II
Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Parma Padua, 4
Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Kettering Alter, 6
FINAL: Saturday, 5
PREP BOYS SOCCER
OHSAA State Tournament
Wednesday’s State Semifinals
Division I
AT NORDONIA HIGH SCHOOL
Medina 2, Cleveland St. Ignatius 0
AT LONDON HIGH SCHOOL
Beavercreek 1, Dublin Coffman 0, 2OT
FINAL: Medina (16-1-5) vs. Beavercreek (21-0-2), Saturday, 7 at MAPFRE Stadium
Division II
AT STRONGSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Bay Village Bay 2, Aurora 1
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus DeSales 2, Kettering Alter 0
FINAL: Bay Village Bay (15-4-1) vs. Columbus DeSales (21-0-1), Saturday, 1 at MAPFRE Stadium
Division III
AT CLYDE HIGH SCHOOL
Ottawa Hills 1, Kidron Central Christian 0
AT XENIA HIGH SCHOOL
Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3, Columbus Grandview Heights 1
FINAL: Ottawa Hills (20-0-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (17-3-1), Saturday, 4 at MAPFRE Stadium
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
OHSAA State Tournament
Tuesday’s State Semifinals
Division I
AT SANDUSKY HIGH SCHOOL
Perrysburg 1, Massillon Jackson 0
AT CENTERVILLE ALUMNI STADIUM
Loveland 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 1 (OT)
FINAL: Perrysburg (17-2-3) vs. Loveland (21-1), Friday, 7 at MAPFRE Stadium
Division II
AT BRECKSVILLE-BROAFVIEW HTS.
Mentor Lake Catholic 1, Mansfield Madison 0
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Cincinnati Indian Hill 4, Sunbury Big Walnut 0
FINAL: Mentor Lake Catholic (18-3-1) vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill (21-0-1), Friday, 3:30 at MAPFRE Stadium
Division III
AT SANDUSKY PERKINS
Kirtland 2, Liberty-Benton 1
AT BEAVERCREEK HIGH SCHOOL
Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3, Columbus Grandview Heights 1
FINAL: Kirtland (15-4-3) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (21-1), Friday, noon at MAPFRE Stadium
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149
Miami 4 4 0 .500 116 179
N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193
Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117
Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208
Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171
Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208
Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214
Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179
Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178
Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172
Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Detroit 4 4 0 .500 206 186
Green Bay 4 4 0 .500 181 191
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155
Seattle 5 3 0 .625 189 149
Arizona 4 4 0 .500 139 201
San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Arizona, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1
Minnesota at Washington, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1
New Orleans at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Chicago, 1
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1
Cleveland at Detroit, 1
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25
New England at Denver, 8:30
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Monday’s Games
Miami at Carolina, 8:30
Thursday, Nov. 16
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:25
Sunday, Nov. 19
Baltimore at Green Bay, 1
Arizona at Houston, 1
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1
Washington at New Orleans, 1
Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1
Detroit at Chicago, 1
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1
Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1
Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30
Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets
Monday, Nov. 20
Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30
NFL Injury Report
Thursday’s Game
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEAHAWKS: OUT G Luke Joeckel (knee), RB Eddie Lacy (groin), DE Marcus Smith (concussion). DOUBTFUL: S Earl Thomas (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB D.J. Alexander (ankle), WR Paul Richardson (groin), DT Sheldon Richardson (oblique), CB Richard Sherman (achilles). CARDINALS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Brittan Golden (groin), WR Chad Williams (back). Sunday
Sunday’s Games
CINCINNATI BENGALS at TENNESSEE TITANS — BENGALS: DNP: K Randy Bullock (back), RB Jeremy Hill (ankle), LB Kevin Minter (elbow), DT Pat Sims (calf), S Shawn Williams (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Tyler Boyd (knee), LB Vontaze Burfict (thigh), DE Michael Johnson (back), WR Brandon LaFell (hamstring), DE Chris Smith (ankle). TITANS: DNP: WR Eric Decker (illness), LB Derrick Morgan (knee), G Quinton Spain (toe), TE Delanie Walker (ankle). FULL: LB Nate Palmer (ankle).
CLEVELAND BROWNS at DETROIT LIONS — BROWNS: LIMITED: CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (hamstring), WR Kenny Britt (knee), S Ibraheim Campbell (hamstring), DT Trevon Coley (neck), CB Jason McCourty (ankle), DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin), S Jabrill Peppers (toe). FULL: LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), CB Jamar Taylor (ribs). LIONS: DNP: DE Ezekiel Ansah (back), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle). LIMITED: S Don Carey (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), G T.J. Lang (illness), T Greg Robinson (ankle).
DALLAS COWBOYS at ATLANTA FALCONS — COWBOYS: DNP: K Dan Bailey (right groin), WR Dez Bryant (knee, ankle), T Tyron Smith (back, groin). LIMITED: DT Maliek Collins (foot). FULL: CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), WR Noah Brown (thigh). FALCONS: DNP: K Matt Bryant (right calf), WR Julio Jones (ankle), LB Duke Riley (knee). LIMITED: RB Devonta Freeman (knee), DT Grady Jarrett (ribs), DE Takkarist McKinley (shoulder), CB Desmond Trufant (ankle).
GREEN BAY PACKERS at CHICAGO BEARS — PACKERS: DNP: TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder), T Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Morgan Burnett (groin), DT Quinton Dial (chest). LIMITED: LB Ahmad Brooks (back), G Justin McCray (ankle), LB Nick Perry (foot), LB Joe Thomas (ankle). FULL: G Lane Taylor (ankle). BEARS: DNP: CB Bryce Callahan (knee), T Tom Compton (ankle), CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), TE Dion Sims (illness), LB Danny Trevathan (calf). LIMITED: G Kyle Long (finger), WR Markus Wheaton (groin). FULL: C Hroniss Grasu (hand), LB John Timu (ankle, knee), C Cody Whitehair (elbow).
HOUSTON TEXANS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — TEXANS: DNP: LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), TE Ryan Griffin (concussion), DE Joel Heath (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (knee). LIMITED: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), S Marcus Gilchrist (shoulder), WR Chris Thompson (shoulder). FULL: G Jeff Allen (hand), DT Brandon Dunn (back), WR Bruce Ellington (ribs), WR Will Fuller (knee), LB Ben Heeney (elbow), LB Jelani Jenkins (hand), C Greg Mancz (knee), DE Carlos Watkins (knee), LS Jonathan Weeks (knee). RAMS: Practice Not Complete.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CHARGERS: Practice Not Complete. JAGUARS: DNP: DT Marcell Dareus (illness), WR Marqise Lee (knee). LIMITED: WR Arrelious Benn (groin), G A.J. Cann (triceps), G Patrick Omameh (knee), T Jermey Parnell (knee), CB Jalen Ramsey (groin). FULL: QB Blake Bortles (right wrist).
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — VIKINGS: DNP: DE Everson Griffen (foot), T Mike Remmers (concussion), G Jeremiah Sirles (knee), DE Stephen Weatherly (knee). LIMITED: S Anthony Harris (hamstring), G Danny Isidora (ankle). FULL: QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), G Nick Easton (calf), WR Michael Floyd (hamstring), WR Laquon Treadwell (toe). REDSKINS: DNP: DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DT Arthur Jones (shoulder), T Trent Williams (knee). LIMITED: WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), TE Vernon Davis (hand, hand), G Shawn Lauvao (stinger), C Spencer Long (knee, knee), T Morgan Moses (ankle, ankle), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), TE Niles Paul (concussion), WR Brian Quick (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring), G Brandon Scherff (knee). FULL: CB Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), CB Fabian Moreau (ankle).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at BUFFALO BILLS — SAINTS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (chest), S Kenny Vaccaro (groin). LIMITED: DE Alex Okafor (ankle), WR Michael Thomas (ankle), G Larry Warford (abdomen). BILLS: DNP: T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), WR Zay Jones (ankle). LIMITED: TE Charles Clay (knee), CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring).
NEW YORK GIANTS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — GIANTS: DNP: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (quadricep), LB Keenan Robinson (quadricep). LIMITED: LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), CB Donte Deayon (ankle), LB Calvin Munson (quadricep), G Justin Pugh (back), DT Dalvin Tomlinson (ankle), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle), DE Kerry Wynn (knee). 49ERS: Practice Not Complete.
NEW YORK JETS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — JETS: DNP: CB Morris Claiborne (foot), RB Matt Forte (knee), DT Ed Stinson (neck), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot), G Brian Winters (abdomen). LIMITED: QB Christian Hackenberg (right finger), RB Lawrence Thomas (concussion). FULL: T Kelvin Beachum (knee), S Terrence Brooks (hamstring), G James Carpenter (shoulder), LB Bruce Carter (hamstring), DE Kony Ealy (back), C Jonotthan Harrison (hand), LB Josh Martin (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), T Brandon Shell (neck), DE Leonard Williams (back). BUCCANEERS: DNP: DE Robert Ayers (ankle, calf), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), DE William Gholston (neck), T Donovan Smith (knee), QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder). LIMITED: CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder), G J.R. Sweezy (knee).
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — STEELERS: DNP: LB James Harrison (back). LIMITED: S Michael Mitchell (achilles). COLTS: DNP: WR Kamar Aiken (hamstring), DE Henry Anderson (throat), LB John Simon (neck). LIMITED: CB Vontae Davis (groin), CB Quincy Wilson (knee). FULL: RB Matt Jones (ankle)
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DENVER BRONCOS — PATRIOTS: DNP: DT Malcom Brown (ankle), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder). LIMITED: WR Danny Amendola (knee), CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion, ankle), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder), CB Eric Rowe (groin). BRONCOS: DNP: RB Jamaal Charles (not injury related), WR Bennie Fowler (ankle), G Ronald Leary (elbow), C Matt Paradis (back), DT Domata Peko (not injury related), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring). LIMITED: RB C.J. Anderson (ankle), LB Todd Davis (ankle), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), T Donald Stephenson (calf), S Darian Stewart (thigh). FULL: WR Cody Latimer (knee), LB Brandon Marshall (shoulder), LB Shane Ray (wrist).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 10 2 .833 —
Toronto 6 4 .600 3
Philadelphia 6 4 .600 3
New York 6 5 .545 3½
Brooklyn 4 7 .364 5½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 7 4 .636 —
Washington 5 5 .500 1½
Charlotte 5 6 .455 2
Miami 4 6 .400 2½
Atlanta 2 9 .182 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 8 3 .727 —
Cleveland 5 6 .455 3
Indiana 5 7 .417 3½
Milwaukee 4 6 .400 3½
Chicago 2 7 .222 5
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 8 3 .727 —
Memphis 7 4 .636 1
San Antonio 7 4 .636 1
New Orleans 6 5 .545 2
Dallas 2 10 .167 6½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 3 .700 —
Portland 6 5 .545 1½
Denver 6 5 .545 1½
Utah 5 6 .455 2½
Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 8 3 .727 —
L.A. Clippers 5 5 .500 2½
L.A. Lakers 5 6 .455 3
Phoenix 4 7 .364 4
Sacramento 2 8 .200 5½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Cleveland 124, Milwaukee 119
Dallas 113, Washington 99
New Orleans 117, Indiana 112
New York 118, Charlotte 113
Toronto 119, Chicago 114
San Antonio 120, L.A. Clippers 107
Denver 112, Brooklyn 104
Philadelphia 104, Utah 97
Memphis 98, Portland 97
Sacramento 94, Oklahoma City 86
Wednesday’s Results
Detroit 114, Indiana 97
Orlando 112, New York 99
Boston 107, L.A. Lakers 96
Miami at Phoenix, late
Minnesota at Golden State, late
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 7
New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30
Cleveland at Houston, 8
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10
Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7
Charlotte at Boston, 7:30
Indiana at Chicago, 8
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 9
Miami at Utah, 9
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 9
Orlando at Phoenix, 9
Brooklyn at Portland, 10
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7
Memphis at Houston, 8
Sacramento at New York, 8
Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30
Cleveland at Dallas, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 8:30
Philadelphia at Golden State, 8:30
Brooklyn at Utah, 9
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9
Orlando at Denver, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 15 11 2 2 24 59 42
Toronto 17 10 7 0 20 65 60
Ottawa 14 6 3 5 17 51 47
Detroit 16 8 7 1 17 45 43
Boston 14 6 5 3 15 41 44
Montreal 16 7 8 1 15 44 57
Buffalo 15 5 8 2 12 38 54
Florida 14 4 8 2 10 48 59
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 17 9 6 2 20 45 59
New Jersey 14 9 4 1 19 50 45
Columbus 16 9 6 1 19 52 46
N.Y. Islanders 15 8 5 2 18 55 48
N.Y. Rangers 17 8 7 2 18 56 57
Washington 16 8 7 1 17 47 51
Philadelphia 15 7 6 2 16 47 43
Carolina 13 5 5 3 13 35 38
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 16 12 3 1 25 53 37
Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 40
Nashville 15 8 5 2 18 40 42
Colorado 14 8 6 0 16 48 47
Dallas 15 8 7 0 16 42 43
Chicago 15 7 6 2 16 43 36
Minnesota 14 5 7 2 12 42 44
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 15 11 2 2 24 52 34
Vegas 15 9 5 1 19 52 44
Vancouver 15 8 5 2 18 42 37
San Jose 13 8 5 0 16 36 30
Calgary 15 8 7 0 16 38 43
Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 43 47
Edmonton 14 5 8 1 11 32 44
Arizona 17 2 13 2 6 42 68
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Edmonton 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT
Buffalo 3, Washington 1
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 1
Carolina 3, Florida 1
Nashville 3, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 1
Montreal 3, Vegas 2
Vancouver 5, Calgary 3
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 4, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Boston 2
Tampa Bay at San Jose, late
Thursday’s Games
Edmonton at New Jersey, 7
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7
Minnesota at Montreal, 7:30
Arizona at St. Louis, 8
Detroit at Calgary, 9
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Ottawa at Colorado, 2
Boston at Toronto, 7
Florida at Buffalo, 7
Carolina at Columbus, 7
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30
Winnipeg at Vegas, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1
Colorado at Ottawa, 1
Buffalo at Montreal, 7
Toronto at Boston, 7
Columbus at Detroit, 7
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7
Chicago at Carolina, 7
Florida at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8
Winnipeg at Arizona, 10
Vancouver at San Jose, 10
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
New York 1, Toronto 0, Toronto advances on away goals
New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advances on aggregate 4-3
Western Conference
THURSDAY RESULT
Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances on aggregate 2-0
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Houston 2, Portland 1, Houston advances on aggregate 2-1
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 28
Miami (Ohio) 24, Akron 14
Wednesday’s Results
Ohio 38, Toledo 10
W. Michigan 48, Kent St. 20
Thursday’s Games
North Carolina (1-8) at Pittsburgh (4-5), 7:30
Georgia Southern (0-8) at Appalachian St. (5-4), 7:30
Ball St. (2-7) at N. Illinois (6-3), 7
Friday’s Games
Brown (2-6) at Dartmouth (6-2) at Boston, 8
Temple (4-5) at Cincinnati (3-6), 7
Washington (8-1) at Stanford (6-3), 10:30
BYU (2-8) at UNLV (4-5), 10:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Duke (4-5) at Army (7-2), Noon
NC State (6-3) at Boston College (5-4), Noon
Georgetown (1-8) at Bucknell (4-5), Noon
CCSU (6-3) at Duquesne (7-2), Noon
Penn (4-4) at Harvard (5-3), Noon
Morehead St. (3-6) at Marist (3-6), Noon
Gardner-Webb (1-8) at Monmouth (NJ) (8-1), Noon
Rutgers (4-5) at Penn St. (7-2), Noon
Villanova (4-5) at Rhode Island (3-6), Noon
Bryant (4-5) at Robert Morris (2-7), Noon
Sacred Heart (3-6) at St. Francis (Pa.) (5-4), Noon
Colgate (5-4) at Lafayette (3-6), 12:30
Holy Cross (4-6) at Lehigh (3-6), 12:30
Yale (7-1) at Princeton (5-3), 1
Wagner (3-6) at Stony Brook (7-2), 1
Columbia (6-2) at Cornell (3-5), 1:30
Elon (8-1) at New Hampshire (6-3), 2
Wake Forest (5-4) at Syracuse (4-5), 3
Albany (NY) (3-6) at Delaware (6-3), 3:30
SMU (6-3) at Navy (5-3), 3:30
Maine (4-4) at UMass (2-7), 4
SOUTH
Arkansas (4-5) at LSU (6-3), Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) at Mississippi (4-5), Noon
Florida (3-5) at South Carolina (6-3), Noon
UConn (3-6) at UCF (8-0), Noon
Virginia Tech (7-2) at Georgia Tech (4-4), 12:20
San Diego (7-2) at Davidson (2-7), 12:30
Drake (5-4) at Campbell (6-4), 1
Austin Peay (6-4) at E. Kentucky (3-6), 1
Norfolk St. (3-6) at Howard (6-3), 1
Stetson (2-8) at Jacksonville (6-3), 1
Savannah St. (2-7) at NC A&T (9-0), 1
Hampton (5-4) at SC State (2-6), 1:30
Wofford (8-1) at VMI (0-10), 1:30
Jackson St. (1-8) at Alabama A&M (3-6), 2
Middle Tennessee (4-5) at Charlotte (1-8), 2
Morgan St. (1-8) at Delaware St. (1-8), 2
The Citadel (5-4) at Furman (6-3), 2
Tennessee Tech (1-8) at Murray St. (2-7), 2
Bethune-Cookman (5-4) at NC Central (7-2), 2
Mercer (4-5) at W. Carolina (7-3), 2
Towson (3-6) at William & Mary (2-7), 2
Grambling St. (8-1) at Alabama St. (3-5), 3
MVSU (2-7) at Alcorn St. (6-3), 3
ETSU (4-5) at Samford (6-3), 3
SE Missouri (2-7) at Tennessee St. (5-4), 3
Jacksonville St. (8-1) at UT Martin (5-4), 3
Georgia (9-0) at Auburn (7-2), 3:30
Florida St. (3-5) at Clemson (8-1), 3:30
Richmond (5-4) at James Madison (9-0), 3:30
Charleston Southern (5-4) at Kennesaw St. (8-1), 3:30
Presbyterian (3-6) at Liberty (5-4), 3:30
FAU (6-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-5), 3:30
Virginia (6-3) at Louisville (5-4), 3:30
Michigan (7-2) at Maryland (4-5), 3:30
Kentucky (6-3) at Vanderbilt (4-5), 4
Troy (7-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-8), 4:30
Arkansas St. (5-2) at South Alabama (3-6), 5
W. Kentucky (5-4) at Marshall (6-3), 6:30
Tulane (3-6) at East Carolina (2-7), 7
Old Dominion (3-6) at FIU (6-2), 7
Northwestern St. (3-6) at McNeese St. (7-2), 7
Alabama (9-0) at Mississippi St. (7-2), 7
Notre Dame (8-1) at Miami (8-0), 8
MIDWEST
Indiana (3-6) at Illinois (2-7), Noon
Oklahoma St. (7-2) at Iowa St. (6-3), Noon
Nebraska (4-5) at Minnesota (4-5), Noon
Michigan St. (7-2) at Ohio St. (7-2), Noon
Valparaiso (4-5) at Butler (6-4), 1
W. Illinois (6-3) at Indiana St. (0-9), 1
Youngstown St. (4-5) at S. Illinois (4-5), 2
E. Washington (5-4) at North Dakota (3-7), 2:05
N. Iowa (5-4) at Missouri St. (3-6), 3
Illinois St. (6-3) at S. Dakota St. (7-2), 3
West Virginia (6-3) at Kansas St. (5-4), 3:30
South Dakota (7-2) at N. Dakota St. (8-1), 3:30
Iowa (6-3) at Wisconsin (9-0), 3:30
Purdue (4-5) at Northwestern (6-3), 7
Tennessee (4-5) at Missouri (4-5), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
Baylor (1-8) at Texas Tech (4-5) at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-7) at Prairie View (3-5), 2
Lamar (1-8) at Houston Baptist (1-8), 3
Southern Miss. (5-4) at Rice (1-8), 3:30
Nicholls (7-2) at Stephen F. Austin (4-5), 4
Georgia St. (5-3) at Texas St. (2-7), 4
UTEP (0-9) at North Texas (6-3), 5
Kansas (1-8) at Texas (4-5), 6
Southern U. (6-3) at Texas Southern (1-7), 6
Sam Houston St. (8-1) at Abilene Christian (2-7), 7
Cent. Arkansas (8-1) at Incarnate Word (1-8), 7
New Mexico (3-6) at Texas A&M (5-4), 7
UAB (6-3) at UTSA (5-3), 7
TCU (8-1) at Oklahoma (8-1), 8
FAR WEST
N. Colorado (2-6) at Montana (6-3), 3
Southern Cal (8-2) at Colorado (5-5), 4
San Jose St. (1-9) at Nevada (1-8), 4
Weber St. (7-2) at Portland St. (0-9), 5
Washington St. (8-2) at Utah (5-4), 5:30
Montana St. (4-5) at N. Arizona (6-3), 7
S. Utah (7-2) at UC Davis (5-4), 7
Sacramento St. (5-4) at Cal Poly (1-8), 9:05
Arizona St. (5-4) at UCLA (4-5), 9:30
Wyoming (6-3) at Air Force (4-5), 10:15
Oregon St. (1-8) at Arizona (6-3), 10:15
Boise St. (7-2) at Colorado St. (6-4), 10:30
Fresno St. (6-3) at Hawaii (3-6), 11
PRO GOLF
LPGA Tour
Blue Bay LPGA
First Round
(a-amateur)
Sun Young Yoo 32-33 — 65 -7
Xiang Sui 32-34 — 66 -6
Lizette Salas 32-35 — 67 -5
Lee-Anne Pace 34-33 — 67 -5
Na Yeon Choi 32-35 — 67 -5
Pernilla Lindberg 35-32 — 67 -5
Jeong Eun Lee 34-33 — 67 -5
Ashleigh Buhai 32-35 — 67 -5
Sung Hyun Park 34-34 — 68 -4
Austin Ernst 34-34 — 68 -4
Azahara Munoz 34-34 — 68 -4
Peiyun Chien 34-34 — 68 -4
Shanshan Feng 34-35 — 69 -3
Ariya Jutanugarn 32-37 — 69 -3
Moriya Jutanugarn 34-35 — 69 -3
Alison Lee 33-36 — 69 -3
Mi Jung Hur 35-34 — 69 -3
Alena Sharp 34-35 — 69 -3
Caroline Masson 37-33 — 70 -2
a-Lei Ye 34-36 — 70 -2
Yanhong Pan 37-33 — 70 -2
Yunjie Zhang 33-37 — 70 -2
Minjee Lee 36-35 — 71 -1
Sandra Gal 35-36 — 71 -1
Jessica Korda 37-34 — 71 -1
Nelly Korda 36-35 — 71 -1
Haru Nomura 35-36 — 71 -1
Emily K. Pedersen 36-35 — 71 -1
Candie Kung 37-34 — 71 -1
Hyo Joo Kim 35-36 — 71 -1
Karine Icher 35-36 — 71 -1
Lindy Duncan 36-35 — 71 -1
Jenny Shin 37-34 — 71 -1
Pornanong Phatlum 36-35 — 71 -1
Ayako Uehara 34-37 — 71 -1
Nicole Broch Larsen 38-33 — 71 -1
Megan Khang 35-36 — 71 -1
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 37-35 — 72 E
Olafia Kristinsdottir 35-37 — 72 E
Jennifer Song 37-35 — 72 E
Bronte Law 38-34 — 72 E
Kelly W Shon 34-39 — 73 +1
Ryann O’Toole 35-38 — 73 +1
Michelle Wie 38-35 — 73 +1
Sarah Jane Smith 35-38 — 73 +1
Chella Choi 37-36 — 73 +1
Morgan Pressel 37-36 — 73 +1
Tiffany Joh 36-37 — 73 +1
Xiyu Lin 37-37 — 74 +2
Mi Hyang Lee 35-39 — 74 +2
Amy Olson 36-38 — 74 +2
Wei-Ling Hsu 37-37 — 74 +2
Simin Feng 39-35 — 74 +2
Gaby Lopez 38-36 — 74 +2
Su Oh 37-37 — 74 +2
Ruixin Liu 36-39 — 75 +3
Yu Liu 39-36 — 75 +3
Mariajo Uribe 40-35 — 75 +3
Mengzhu Wang 36-39 — 75 +3
a-Zixuan Zhou 38-37 — 75 +3
Liying Ye 36-39 — 75 +3
Brittany Lang 38-37 — 75 +3
Weiwei Zhang 36-39 — 75 +3
In-Kyung Kim 38-38 — 76 +4
Anna Nordqvist 38-38 — 76 +4
Christina Kim 38-38 — 76 +4
Yan Liu 37-39 — 76 +4
Jing Yan 36-40 — 76 +4
a-Yeying Song 38-38 — 76 +4
Sandra Changkija 38-39 — 77 +5
Cydney Clanton 40-38 — 78 +6
Jiayun Li 39-39 — 78 +6
Beatriz Recari 41-37 — 78 +6
Mel Reid 40-38 — 78 +6
Jaye Marie Green 41-37 — 78 +6
Yani Tseng 39-39 — 78 +6
Joanna Klatten 39-39 — 78 +6
Yanjiao Jiang 37-43 — 80 +8
Ying Luo 42-38 — 80 +8
Katie Burnett 41-40 — 81 +9
Taoli Yang 42-41 — 83 +11
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Dana LeVangie pitching coach, Ramon Vazquez major league coach and Steve Langone manager, advance scouting.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Named Victor Rodriguez assistant hitting coach.
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Exercised the 2018 option on INF Jay Baum.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Oklahoma City Thunder F Paul George, G Russell Westbrook and coach Billy Donovan $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating.
Football
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Jake Fisher on the Reserve-NFI list. Signed OT Eric Winston.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Darrius Hillary from the practice squad. Placed DB Reggie Porter on injured reserve. Signed OL Korren Kirven to the practice squad. Claimed LB Josh Keyes. Waived LB Deon King.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OT Menelik Watson on injured reserve. Signed OT Cyrus Kouandjio.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived TE Martellus Bennett.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated QB Teddy Bridgewater from the PUP list. Placed QB Sam Bradford on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Tavaris Barnes and WR Keenan Reynolds to the practice squad. Released OL Givens Price and WR Shakeir Ryan from the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Alan Quine from Bridgeport (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina’s Joey Leach and fined him an undisclosed amount for a slashing incident in a Nov. 7 game against Reading.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced G Dan Vladar was reassigned to the team from Providence (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Named Oka Nikolov goalkeeper coach and Junior Gonzalez assistant coach on the club’s technical staff. Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football
CONCACAF — Named Jason Roberts director of development and Etienne Siliee development manager of the Caribbean.
College
AUBURN — Fired men’s associate head basketball coach Chuck Person.
BARTON — Named Jim Chester baseball coach.
CUMBERLAND — Named Scott Barbe men’s volleyball coach.
NYIT — Hired Kat Zabielski assistant athletic director for compliance.
LOCAL & AREA
Findlay High Basketball Tickets
Reserved tickets are available for the upcoming Findlay High School boys basketball season in the newly-renovated FHS main gym. All reserved seats are equipped with seat backs and are on sale for $110 per seat for the complete 11 game home schedule. If intersted, call the athletic office at 419-425-8216 or stop in between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Credit card payment can be accepted in the office.
McComb Football Tickets
McCOMB — Football playoff tickets for McComb’s game Friday night against Pandora-Gilboa at Napoleon will be on sale in the high school office today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Cost of adult and student tickets are $8. At the gate they will be $9. Children 6 and over will be required to have a ticket to enter the game.
Liberty-Benton Football Tickets
Liberty-Benton will be selling football playoff tickets in the high school office today through Friday during school hours and also Thursday night during the team meal. Presale tickets are $8. All tickets at the gate are $9.
Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach
FOSTORIA — Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.