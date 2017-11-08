Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA Regional Semifinals

ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30

Division I

Region 1

1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

2 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 3 Mentor (10-1) at Parma Byers Field

Region 2

1 Tol. Whitmer (11-0) vs. 5 Lewis Center Olentangy (8-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium

2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Lincoln (7-4) at Westerville North Stadium

Region 3

1 Centerville (10-1) vs. 5 Pickerington North (9-2) at Springfield Evans Stadium

2 Hilliard Bradley (11-0) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (10-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4

1 Cin. St. Xavier (10-1) vs. 4 Cin. Sycamore (9-2) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium

2 Cin. Colerain (9-2) vs. 3 Mason (9-2) at Cin. Princeton Mancusco Viking Stadium

Division II

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Lyndhurst Brush (9-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

2 Barberton (11-0) vs. 3 Bedford (10-1) at Ravenna Gilcrest Field at Portage Community Bank Stadium

Region 6

1 Avon (11-0) vs. 4 Medina Highland (9-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

2 Wadsworth (11-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (10-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Region 7

1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-1) vs. 5 New Albany (7-4) at Westerville South Wildcat Stadium

2 Massillon Washington (8-3) vs. 6 Ashland (9-2) at Wooster Follis Field

Region 8

1 Cin. La Salle (9-2) vs. 4 Sidney (10-1) at Miamisburg Holland Field

2 Cin. Winton Woods (10-1) vs. 3 Cin. Anderson (10-1) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division III

Region 9

1 Canfield (11-0) vs. 4 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-2) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium

7 Tallmadge (8-3) vs. 6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at Richfield Revere Joe Papano Stadium

Region 10

1 Tol. Central Catholic (9-2) vs. 5 Clyde (9-2) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium

2 Bay Village Bay (11-0) vs. 3 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) at North Royalton Stadium

Region 11

1 Bellefontaine (10-1) vs. 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (10-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

2 Cols. Independence (9-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (10-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 12

1 Trotwood-Madison (11-0) vs. 5 Day. Dunbar (8-3) at Vandalia Butler Memorial Field

7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-3) vs. 6 New Richmond (9-2) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division IV

Region 13

1 Steubenville (11-0) vs. 5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-4) at Salem Reilly Stadium

2 Perry (11-0) vs. 6 Girard (10-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 14

1 Bellville Clear Fork (11-0) vs. 5 Bellevue (8-3) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

2 Shelby (11-0) vs. 3 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field

Region 15

1 Newark Licking Valley (11-0) vs. 5 New Concord John Glenn (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

7 Duncan Falls Philo (8-3) vs. 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook

Region 16

1 Germantown Valley View (11-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field

2 Cin. Wyoming (11-0) vs. 6 Cin. Indian Hill (9-2) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium

Division V

Region 17

1 Canfield South Range (11-0) vs. 4 Akron Manchester (9-2) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

7 Wickliffe (8-3) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (10-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 18

1 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0) vs. 5 Tontogany Otsego (9-2) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

2 Marion Pleasant (9-1) vs. 3 Archbold (9-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 19

1 Wheelersburg (11-0) vs. 5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (9-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

2 Portsmouth West (10-1) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (9-2) at Chillicothe Zane Trace Athletic Facility

Region 20

8 Cin. Reading (8-3) vs. 5 West Jefferson (10-0) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

2 Middletown Madison (9-2) vs. 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at Liberty Twp. Lakota East

Division VI

Region 21

1 Rootstown (11-0) vs. 4 Creston Norwayne (10-1) at Green Memorial Stadium

2 Mogadore (9-1) vs. 3 Kirtland (11-0) at Solon Stewart Stadium

Region 22

1 Liberty-Benton (10-1) vs. 4 Hicksville (9-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

7 Carey (8-3) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-3) at Sparta Highland Fishburn Field

Region 23

1 Nelsonville-York (11-0) vs. 4 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) at New Lexington Jim Rockwell Stadium

2 Chillicothe Southeastern (11-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (10-1) at Lucasville Valley Stadium

Region 24

1 Lima Central Catholic (10-1) vs. 4 Coldwater (8-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

2 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0) vs. 3 Spencerville (9-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII

Region 25

1 Dalton (11-0) vs. 4 Windham (9-2) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) vs. 3 East Canton (9-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium

Region 26

1 Norwalk St. Paul (11-0) vs. 5 Tiffin Calvert (8-3) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium

2 McComb (9-2) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 27

1 Danville (10-1) vs. 5 Glouster Trimble (9-2) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium

7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (9-2) vs. Hannibal River (7-4) at The Plains Athens

Region 28

1 Convoy Crestview (10-1) vs. 4 Minster (7-4) at Lima Spartan Stadium

2 Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (7-4) at Allen East Goodwin Field

PREP VOLLEYBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

At Wright State University

Thursday’s State Semifinals

DIVISION I

Massillon Jackson vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, noon

Dublin Coffman vs. Cincinnati Ursuline, 2

FINAL: Saturday, 11 a.m.

DIVISION IV

Buckeye Central vs. New Bremen, 4

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Fairfield Christian, 6

FINAL: Saturday, 1

Friday’s State Semifinals

DIVISION III

Independence vs. Coldwater, noon

Versailles vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 2

FINAL: Saturday, 3

DIVISION II

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Parma Padua, 4

Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Kettering Alter, 6

FINAL: Saturday, 5

PREP BOYS SOCCER

OHSAA State Tournament

Wednesday’s State Semifinals

Division I

AT NORDONIA HIGH SCHOOL

Medina 2, Cleveland St. Ignatius 0

AT LONDON HIGH SCHOOL

Beavercreek 1, Dublin Coffman 0, 2OT

FINAL: Medina (16-1-5) vs. Beavercreek (21-0-2), Saturday, 7 at MAPFRE Stadium

Division II

AT STRONGSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Bay Village Bay 2, Aurora 1

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus DeSales 2, Kettering Alter 0

FINAL: Bay Village Bay (15-4-1) vs. Columbus DeSales (21-0-1), Saturday, 1 at MAPFRE Stadium

Division III

AT CLYDE HIGH SCHOOL

Ottawa Hills 1, Kidron Central Christian 0

AT XENIA HIGH SCHOOL

Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3, Columbus Grandview Heights 1

FINAL: Ottawa Hills (20-0-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (17-3-1), Saturday, 4 at MAPFRE Stadium

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

OHSAA State Tournament

Tuesday’s State Semifinals

Division I

AT SANDUSKY HIGH SCHOOL

Perrysburg 1, Massillon Jackson 0

AT CENTERVILLE ALUMNI STADIUM

Loveland 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 1 (OT)

FINAL: Perrysburg (17-2-3) vs. Loveland (21-1), Friday, 7 at MAPFRE Stadium

Division II

AT BRECKSVILLE-BROAFVIEW HTS.

Mentor Lake Catholic 1, Mansfield Madison 0

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Cincinnati Indian Hill 4, Sunbury Big Walnut 0

FINAL: Mentor Lake Catholic (18-3-1) vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill (21-0-1), Friday, 3:30 at MAPFRE Stadium

Division III

AT SANDUSKY PERKINS

Kirtland 2, Liberty-Benton 1

AT BEAVERCREEK HIGH SCHOOL

Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3, Columbus Grandview Heights 1

FINAL: Kirtland (15-4-3) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (21-1), Friday, noon at MAPFRE Stadium

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179

Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149

Miami 4 4 0 .500 116 179

N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193

Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117

Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208

Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131

Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171

Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158

Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208

Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214

Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198

L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179

Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178

Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194

N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155

Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159

Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172

Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135

Detroit 4 4 0 .500 206 186

Green Bay 4 4 0 .500 181 191

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155

Seattle 5 3 0 .625 189 149

Arizona 4 4 0 .500 139 201

San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1

Minnesota at Washington, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Chicago, 1

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1

Cleveland at Detroit, 1

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25

New England at Denver, 8:30

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday’s Games

Miami at Carolina, 8:30

Thursday, Nov. 16

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:25

Sunday, Nov. 19

Baltimore at Green Bay, 1

Arizona at Houston, 1

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1

Washington at New Orleans, 1

Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1

Detroit at Chicago, 1

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 1

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

New England vs Oakland at Mexico City, MX, 4:25

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:25

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

Open: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Carolina, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Nov. 20

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:30

NFL Injury Report

Thursday’s Game

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEAHAWKS: OUT G Luke Joeckel (knee), RB Eddie Lacy (groin), DE Marcus Smith (concussion). DOUBTFUL: S Earl Thomas (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB D.J. Alexander (ankle), WR Paul Richardson (groin), DT Sheldon Richardson (oblique), CB Richard Sherman (achilles). CARDINALS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Brittan Golden (groin), WR Chad Williams (back). Sunday

Sunday’s Games

CINCINNATI BENGALS at TENNESSEE TITANS — BENGALS: DNP: K Randy Bullock (back), RB Jeremy Hill (ankle), LB Kevin Minter (elbow), DT Pat Sims (calf), S Shawn Williams (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Tyler Boyd (knee), LB Vontaze Burfict (thigh), DE Michael Johnson (back), WR Brandon LaFell (hamstring), DE Chris Smith (ankle). TITANS: DNP: WR Eric Decker (illness), LB Derrick Morgan (knee), G Quinton Spain (toe), TE Delanie Walker (ankle). FULL: LB Nate Palmer (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at DETROIT LIONS — BROWNS: LIMITED: CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (hamstring), WR Kenny Britt (knee), S Ibraheim Campbell (hamstring), DT Trevon Coley (neck), CB Jason McCourty (ankle), DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin), S Jabrill Peppers (toe). FULL: LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), CB Jamar Taylor (ribs). LIONS: DNP: DE Ezekiel Ansah (back), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle). LIMITED: S Don Carey (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), G T.J. Lang (illness), T Greg Robinson (ankle).

DALLAS COWBOYS at ATLANTA FALCONS — COWBOYS: DNP: K Dan Bailey (right groin), WR Dez Bryant (knee, ankle), T Tyron Smith (back, groin). LIMITED: DT Maliek Collins (foot). FULL: CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), WR Noah Brown (thigh). FALCONS: DNP: K Matt Bryant (right calf), WR Julio Jones (ankle), LB Duke Riley (knee). LIMITED: RB Devonta Freeman (knee), DT Grady Jarrett (ribs), DE Takkarist McKinley (shoulder), CB Desmond Trufant (ankle).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at CHICAGO BEARS — PACKERS: DNP: TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder), T Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Morgan Burnett (groin), DT Quinton Dial (chest). LIMITED: LB Ahmad Brooks (back), G Justin McCray (ankle), LB Nick Perry (foot), LB Joe Thomas (ankle). FULL: G Lane Taylor (ankle). BEARS: DNP: CB Bryce Callahan (knee), T Tom Compton (ankle), CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), TE Dion Sims (illness), LB Danny Trevathan (calf). LIMITED: G Kyle Long (finger), WR Markus Wheaton (groin). FULL: C Hroniss Grasu (hand), LB John Timu (ankle, knee), C Cody Whitehair (elbow).

HOUSTON TEXANS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — TEXANS: DNP: LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), TE Ryan Griffin (concussion), DE Joel Heath (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (knee). LIMITED: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), S Marcus Gilchrist (shoulder), WR Chris Thompson (shoulder). FULL: G Jeff Allen (hand), DT Brandon Dunn (back), WR Bruce Ellington (ribs), WR Will Fuller (knee), LB Ben Heeney (elbow), LB Jelani Jenkins (hand), C Greg Mancz (knee), DE Carlos Watkins (knee), LS Jonathan Weeks (knee). RAMS: Practice Not Complete.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CHARGERS: Practice Not Complete. JAGUARS: DNP: DT Marcell Dareus (illness), WR Marqise Lee (knee). LIMITED: WR Arrelious Benn (groin), G A.J. Cann (triceps), G Patrick Omameh (knee), T Jermey Parnell (knee), CB Jalen Ramsey (groin). FULL: QB Blake Bortles (right wrist).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — VIKINGS: DNP: DE Everson Griffen (foot), T Mike Remmers (concussion), G Jeremiah Sirles (knee), DE Stephen Weatherly (knee). LIMITED: S Anthony Harris (hamstring), G Danny Isidora (ankle). FULL: QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), G Nick Easton (calf), WR Michael Floyd (hamstring), WR Laquon Treadwell (toe). REDSKINS: DNP: DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DT Arthur Jones (shoulder), T Trent Williams (knee). LIMITED: WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), TE Vernon Davis (hand, hand), G Shawn Lauvao (stinger), C Spencer Long (knee, knee), T Morgan Moses (ankle, ankle), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), TE Niles Paul (concussion), WR Brian Quick (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring), G Brandon Scherff (knee). FULL: CB Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), CB Fabian Moreau (ankle).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at BUFFALO BILLS — SAINTS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (chest), S Kenny Vaccaro (groin). LIMITED: DE Alex Okafor (ankle), WR Michael Thomas (ankle), G Larry Warford (abdomen). BILLS: DNP: T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), WR Zay Jones (ankle). LIMITED: TE Charles Clay (knee), CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring).

NEW YORK GIANTS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — GIANTS: DNP: LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (quadricep), LB Keenan Robinson (quadricep). LIMITED: LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), CB Donte Deayon (ankle), LB Calvin Munson (quadricep), G Justin Pugh (back), DT Dalvin Tomlinson (ankle), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle), DE Kerry Wynn (knee). 49ERS: Practice Not Complete.

NEW YORK JETS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — JETS: DNP: CB Morris Claiborne (foot), RB Matt Forte (knee), DT Ed Stinson (neck), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot), G Brian Winters (abdomen). LIMITED: QB Christian Hackenberg (right finger), RB Lawrence Thomas (concussion). FULL: T Kelvin Beachum (knee), S Terrence Brooks (hamstring), G James Carpenter (shoulder), LB Bruce Carter (hamstring), DE Kony Ealy (back), C Jonotthan Harrison (hand), LB Josh Martin (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), T Brandon Shell (neck), DE Leonard Williams (back). BUCCANEERS: DNP: DE Robert Ayers (ankle, calf), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), DE William Gholston (neck), T Donovan Smith (knee), QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder). LIMITED: CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder), G J.R. Sweezy (knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — STEELERS: DNP: LB James Harrison (back). LIMITED: S Michael Mitchell (achilles). COLTS: DNP: WR Kamar Aiken (hamstring), DE Henry Anderson (throat), LB John Simon (neck). LIMITED: CB Vontae Davis (groin), CB Quincy Wilson (knee). FULL: RB Matt Jones (ankle)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DENVER BRONCOS — PATRIOTS: DNP: DT Malcom Brown (ankle), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder). LIMITED: WR Danny Amendola (knee), CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion, ankle), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder), CB Eric Rowe (groin). BRONCOS: DNP: RB Jamaal Charles (not injury related), WR Bennie Fowler (ankle), G Ronald Leary (elbow), C Matt Paradis (back), DT Domata Peko (not injury related), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring). LIMITED: RB C.J. Anderson (ankle), LB Todd Davis (ankle), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), T Donald Stephenson (calf), S Darian Stewart (thigh). FULL: WR Cody Latimer (knee), LB Brandon Marshall (shoulder), LB Shane Ray (wrist).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 10 2 .833 —

Toronto 6 4 .600 3

Philadelphia 6 4 .600 3

New York 6 5 .545 3½

Brooklyn 4 7 .364 5½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 7 4 .636 —

Washington 5 5 .500 1½

Charlotte 5 6 .455 2

Miami 4 6 .400 2½

Atlanta 2 9 .182 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 8 3 .727 —

Cleveland 5 6 .455 3

Indiana 5 7 .417 3½

Milwaukee 4 6 .400 3½

Chicago 2 7 .222 5

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 8 3 .727 —

Memphis 7 4 .636 1

San Antonio 7 4 .636 1

New Orleans 6 5 .545 2

Dallas 2 10 .167 6½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 3 .700 —

Portland 6 5 .545 1½

Denver 6 5 .545 1½

Utah 5 6 .455 2½

Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 3

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 8 3 .727 —

L.A. Clippers 5 5 .500 2½

L.A. Lakers 5 6 .455 3

Phoenix 4 7 .364 4

Sacramento 2 8 .200 5½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 124, Milwaukee 119

Dallas 113, Washington 99

New Orleans 117, Indiana 112

New York 118, Charlotte 113

Toronto 119, Chicago 114

San Antonio 120, L.A. Clippers 107

Denver 112, Brooklyn 104

Philadelphia 104, Utah 97

Memphis 98, Portland 97

Sacramento 94, Oklahoma City 86

Wednesday’s Results

Detroit 114, Indiana 97

Orlando 112, New York 99

Boston 107, L.A. Lakers 96

Miami at Phoenix, late

Minnesota at Golden State, late

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 7

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30

Cleveland at Houston, 8

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10

Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30

Indiana at Chicago, 8

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 9

Miami at Utah, 9

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 9

Orlando at Phoenix, 9

Brooklyn at Portland, 10

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7

Memphis at Houston, 8

Sacramento at New York, 8

Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30

Cleveland at Dallas, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 8:30

Philadelphia at Golden State, 8:30

Brooklyn at Utah, 9

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9

Orlando at Denver, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 15 11 2 2 24 59 42

Toronto 17 10 7 0 20 65 60

Ottawa 14 6 3 5 17 51 47

Detroit 16 8 7 1 17 45 43

Boston 14 6 5 3 15 41 44

Montreal 16 7 8 1 15 44 57

Buffalo 15 5 8 2 12 38 54

Florida 14 4 8 2 10 48 59

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 17 9 6 2 20 45 59

New Jersey 14 9 4 1 19 50 45

Columbus 16 9 6 1 19 52 46

N.Y. Islanders 15 8 5 2 18 55 48

N.Y. Rangers 17 8 7 2 18 56 57

Washington 16 8 7 1 17 47 51

Philadelphia 15 7 6 2 16 47 43

Carolina 13 5 5 3 13 35 38

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 16 12 3 1 25 53 37

Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 40

Nashville 15 8 5 2 18 40 42

Colorado 14 8 6 0 16 48 47

Dallas 15 8 7 0 16 42 43

Chicago 15 7 6 2 16 43 36

Minnesota 14 5 7 2 12 42 44

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 15 11 2 2 24 52 34

Vegas 15 9 5 1 19 52 44

Vancouver 15 8 5 2 18 42 37

San Jose 13 8 5 0 16 36 30

Calgary 15 8 7 0 16 38 43

Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 43 47

Edmonton 14 5 8 1 11 32 44

Arizona 17 2 13 2 6 42 68

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Edmonton 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Washington 1

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 1

Carolina 3, Florida 1

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 1

Montreal 3, Vegas 2

Vancouver 5, Calgary 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 4, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Boston 2

Tampa Bay at San Jose, late

Thursday’s Games

Edmonton at New Jersey, 7

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7

Minnesota at Montreal, 7:30

Arizona at St. Louis, 8

Detroit at Calgary, 9

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Colorado, 2

Boston at Toronto, 7

Florida at Buffalo, 7

Carolina at Columbus, 7

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1

Colorado at Ottawa, 1

Buffalo at Montreal, 7

Toronto at Boston, 7

Columbus at Detroit, 7

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Carolina, 7

Florida at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10

Vancouver at San Jose, 10

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

New York 1, Toronto 0, Toronto advances on away goals

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advances on aggregate 4-3

Western Conference

THURSDAY RESULT

Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances on aggregate 2-0

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Houston 2, Portland 1, Houston advances on aggregate 2-1

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 28

Miami (Ohio) 24, Akron 14

Wednesday’s Results

Ohio 38, Toledo 10

W. Michigan 48, Kent St. 20

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina (1-8) at Pittsburgh (4-5), 7:30

Georgia Southern (0-8) at Appalachian St. (5-4), 7:30

Ball St. (2-7) at N. Illinois (6-3), 7

Friday’s Games

Brown (2-6) at Dartmouth (6-2) at Boston, 8

Temple (4-5) at Cincinnati (3-6), 7

Washington (8-1) at Stanford (6-3), 10:30

BYU (2-8) at UNLV (4-5), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Duke (4-5) at Army (7-2), Noon

NC State (6-3) at Boston College (5-4), Noon

Georgetown (1-8) at Bucknell (4-5), Noon

CCSU (6-3) at Duquesne (7-2), Noon

Penn (4-4) at Harvard (5-3), Noon

Morehead St. (3-6) at Marist (3-6), Noon

Gardner-Webb (1-8) at Monmouth (NJ) (8-1), Noon

Rutgers (4-5) at Penn St. (7-2), Noon

Villanova (4-5) at Rhode Island (3-6), Noon

Bryant (4-5) at Robert Morris (2-7), Noon

Sacred Heart (3-6) at St. Francis (Pa.) (5-4), Noon

Colgate (5-4) at Lafayette (3-6), 12:30

Holy Cross (4-6) at Lehigh (3-6), 12:30

Yale (7-1) at Princeton (5-3), 1

Wagner (3-6) at Stony Brook (7-2), 1

Columbia (6-2) at Cornell (3-5), 1:30

Elon (8-1) at New Hampshire (6-3), 2

Wake Forest (5-4) at Syracuse (4-5), 3

Albany (NY) (3-6) at Delaware (6-3), 3:30

SMU (6-3) at Navy (5-3), 3:30

Maine (4-4) at UMass (2-7), 4

SOUTH

Arkansas (4-5) at LSU (6-3), Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) at Mississippi (4-5), Noon

Florida (3-5) at South Carolina (6-3), Noon

UConn (3-6) at UCF (8-0), Noon

Virginia Tech (7-2) at Georgia Tech (4-4), 12:20

San Diego (7-2) at Davidson (2-7), 12:30

Drake (5-4) at Campbell (6-4), 1

Austin Peay (6-4) at E. Kentucky (3-6), 1

Norfolk St. (3-6) at Howard (6-3), 1

Stetson (2-8) at Jacksonville (6-3), 1

Savannah St. (2-7) at NC A&T (9-0), 1

Hampton (5-4) at SC State (2-6), 1:30

Wofford (8-1) at VMI (0-10), 1:30

Jackson St. (1-8) at Alabama A&M (3-6), 2

Middle Tennessee (4-5) at Charlotte (1-8), 2

Morgan St. (1-8) at Delaware St. (1-8), 2

The Citadel (5-4) at Furman (6-3), 2

Tennessee Tech (1-8) at Murray St. (2-7), 2

Bethune-Cookman (5-4) at NC Central (7-2), 2

Mercer (4-5) at W. Carolina (7-3), 2

Towson (3-6) at William & Mary (2-7), 2

Grambling St. (8-1) at Alabama St. (3-5), 3

MVSU (2-7) at Alcorn St. (6-3), 3

ETSU (4-5) at Samford (6-3), 3

SE Missouri (2-7) at Tennessee St. (5-4), 3

Jacksonville St. (8-1) at UT Martin (5-4), 3

Georgia (9-0) at Auburn (7-2), 3:30

Florida St. (3-5) at Clemson (8-1), 3:30

Richmond (5-4) at James Madison (9-0), 3:30

Charleston Southern (5-4) at Kennesaw St. (8-1), 3:30

Presbyterian (3-6) at Liberty (5-4), 3:30

FAU (6-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-5), 3:30

Virginia (6-3) at Louisville (5-4), 3:30

Michigan (7-2) at Maryland (4-5), 3:30

Kentucky (6-3) at Vanderbilt (4-5), 4

Troy (7-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-8), 4:30

Arkansas St. (5-2) at South Alabama (3-6), 5

W. Kentucky (5-4) at Marshall (6-3), 6:30

Tulane (3-6) at East Carolina (2-7), 7

Old Dominion (3-6) at FIU (6-2), 7

Northwestern St. (3-6) at McNeese St. (7-2), 7

Alabama (9-0) at Mississippi St. (7-2), 7

Notre Dame (8-1) at Miami (8-0), 8

MIDWEST

Indiana (3-6) at Illinois (2-7), Noon

Oklahoma St. (7-2) at Iowa St. (6-3), Noon

Nebraska (4-5) at Minnesota (4-5), Noon

Michigan St. (7-2) at Ohio St. (7-2), Noon

Valparaiso (4-5) at Butler (6-4), 1

W. Illinois (6-3) at Indiana St. (0-9), 1

Youngstown St. (4-5) at S. Illinois (4-5), 2

E. Washington (5-4) at North Dakota (3-7), 2:05

N. Iowa (5-4) at Missouri St. (3-6), 3

Illinois St. (6-3) at S. Dakota St. (7-2), 3

West Virginia (6-3) at Kansas St. (5-4), 3:30

South Dakota (7-2) at N. Dakota St. (8-1), 3:30

Iowa (6-3) at Wisconsin (9-0), 3:30

Purdue (4-5) at Northwestern (6-3), 7

Tennessee (4-5) at Missouri (4-5), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Baylor (1-8) at Texas Tech (4-5) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-7) at Prairie View (3-5), 2

Lamar (1-8) at Houston Baptist (1-8), 3

Southern Miss. (5-4) at Rice (1-8), 3:30

Nicholls (7-2) at Stephen F. Austin (4-5), 4

Georgia St. (5-3) at Texas St. (2-7), 4

UTEP (0-9) at North Texas (6-3), 5

Kansas (1-8) at Texas (4-5), 6

Southern U. (6-3) at Texas Southern (1-7), 6

Sam Houston St. (8-1) at Abilene Christian (2-7), 7

Cent. Arkansas (8-1) at Incarnate Word (1-8), 7

New Mexico (3-6) at Texas A&M (5-4), 7

UAB (6-3) at UTSA (5-3), 7

TCU (8-1) at Oklahoma (8-1), 8

FAR WEST

N. Colorado (2-6) at Montana (6-3), 3

Southern Cal (8-2) at Colorado (5-5), 4

San Jose St. (1-9) at Nevada (1-8), 4

Weber St. (7-2) at Portland St. (0-9), 5

Washington St. (8-2) at Utah (5-4), 5:30

Montana St. (4-5) at N. Arizona (6-3), 7

S. Utah (7-2) at UC Davis (5-4), 7

Sacramento St. (5-4) at Cal Poly (1-8), 9:05

Arizona St. (5-4) at UCLA (4-5), 9:30

Wyoming (6-3) at Air Force (4-5), 10:15

Oregon St. (1-8) at Arizona (6-3), 10:15

Boise St. (7-2) at Colorado St. (6-4), 10:30

Fresno St. (6-3) at Hawaii (3-6), 11

PRO GOLF

LPGA Tour

Blue Bay LPGA

First Round

(a-amateur)

Sun Young Yoo 32-33 — 65 -7

Xiang Sui 32-34 — 66 -6

Lizette Salas 32-35 — 67 -5

Lee-Anne Pace 34-33 — 67 -5

Na Yeon Choi 32-35 — 67 -5

Pernilla Lindberg 35-32 — 67 -5

Jeong Eun Lee 34-33 — 67 -5

Ashleigh Buhai 32-35 — 67 -5

Sung Hyun Park 34-34 — 68 -4

Austin Ernst 34-34 — 68 -4

Azahara Munoz 34-34 — 68 -4

Peiyun Chien 34-34 — 68 -4

Shanshan Feng 34-35 — 69 -3

Ariya Jutanugarn 32-37 — 69 -3

Moriya Jutanugarn 34-35 — 69 -3

Alison Lee 33-36 — 69 -3

Mi Jung Hur 35-34 — 69 -3

Alena Sharp 34-35 — 69 -3

Caroline Masson 37-33 — 70 -2

a-Lei Ye 34-36 — 70 -2

Yanhong Pan 37-33 — 70 -2

Yunjie Zhang 33-37 — 70 -2

Minjee Lee 36-35 — 71 -1

Sandra Gal 35-36 — 71 -1

Jessica Korda 37-34 — 71 -1

Nelly Korda 36-35 — 71 -1

Haru Nomura 35-36 — 71 -1

Emily K. Pedersen 36-35 — 71 -1

Candie Kung 37-34 — 71 -1

Hyo Joo Kim 35-36 — 71 -1

Karine Icher 35-36 — 71 -1

Lindy Duncan 36-35 — 71 -1

Jenny Shin 37-34 — 71 -1

Pornanong Phatlum 36-35 — 71 -1

Ayako Uehara 34-37 — 71 -1

Nicole Broch Larsen 38-33 — 71 -1

Megan Khang 35-36 — 71 -1

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 37-35 — 72 E

Olafia Kristinsdottir 35-37 — 72 E

Jennifer Song 37-35 — 72 E

Bronte Law 38-34 — 72 E

Kelly W Shon 34-39 — 73 +1

Ryann O’Toole 35-38 — 73 +1

Michelle Wie 38-35 — 73 +1

Sarah Jane Smith 35-38 — 73 +1

Chella Choi 37-36 — 73 +1

Morgan Pressel 37-36 — 73 +1

Tiffany Joh 36-37 — 73 +1

Xiyu Lin 37-37 — 74 +2

Mi Hyang Lee 35-39 — 74 +2

Amy Olson 36-38 — 74 +2

Wei-Ling Hsu 37-37 — 74 +2

Simin Feng 39-35 — 74 +2

Gaby Lopez 38-36 — 74 +2

Su Oh 37-37 — 74 +2

Ruixin Liu 36-39 — 75 +3

Yu Liu 39-36 — 75 +3

Mariajo Uribe 40-35 — 75 +3

Mengzhu Wang 36-39 — 75 +3

a-Zixuan Zhou 38-37 — 75 +3

Liying Ye 36-39 — 75 +3

Brittany Lang 38-37 — 75 +3

Weiwei Zhang 36-39 — 75 +3

In-Kyung Kim 38-38 — 76 +4

Anna Nordqvist 38-38 — 76 +4

Christina Kim 38-38 — 76 +4

Yan Liu 37-39 — 76 +4

Jing Yan 36-40 — 76 +4

a-Yeying Song 38-38 — 76 +4

Sandra Changkija 38-39 — 77 +5

Cydney Clanton 40-38 — 78 +6

Jiayun Li 39-39 — 78 +6

Beatriz Recari 41-37 — 78 +6

Mel Reid 40-38 — 78 +6

Jaye Marie Green 41-37 — 78 +6

Yani Tseng 39-39 — 78 +6

Joanna Klatten 39-39 — 78 +6

Yanjiao Jiang 37-43 — 80 +8

Ying Luo 42-38 — 80 +8

Katie Burnett 41-40 — 81 +9

Taoli Yang 42-41 — 83 +11

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Dana LeVangie pitching coach, Ramon Vazquez major league coach and Steve Langone manager, advance scouting.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Named Victor Rodriguez assistant hitting coach.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Exercised the 2018 option on INF Jay Baum.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Oklahoma City Thunder F Paul George, G Russell Westbrook and coach Billy Donovan $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating.

Football

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Jake Fisher on the Reserve-NFI list. Signed OT Eric Winston.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Darrius Hillary from the practice squad. Placed DB Reggie Porter on injured reserve. Signed OL Korren Kirven to the practice squad. Claimed LB Josh Keyes. Waived LB Deon King.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OT Menelik Watson on injured reserve. Signed OT Cyrus Kouandjio.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived TE Martellus Bennett.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated QB Teddy Bridgewater from the PUP list. Placed QB Sam Bradford on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Tavaris Barnes and WR Keenan Reynolds to the practice squad. Released OL Givens Price and WR Shakeir Ryan from the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Alan Quine from Bridgeport (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina’s Joey Leach and fined him an undisclosed amount for a slashing incident in a Nov. 7 game against Reading.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced G Dan Vladar was reassigned to the team from Providence (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Named Oka Nikolov goalkeeper coach and Junior Gonzalez assistant coach on the club’s technical staff. Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football

CONCACAF — Named Jason Roberts director of development and Etienne Siliee development manager of the Caribbean.

College

AUBURN — Fired men’s associate head basketball coach Chuck Person.

BARTON — Named Jim Chester baseball coach.

CUMBERLAND — Named Scott Barbe men’s volleyball coach.

NYIT — Hired Kat Zabielski assistant athletic director for compliance.

LOCAL & AREA

Findlay High Basketball Tickets

Reserved tickets are available for the upcoming Findlay High School boys basketball season in the newly-renovated FHS main gym. All reserved seats are equipped with seat backs and are on sale for $110 per seat for the complete 11 game home schedule. If intersted, call the athletic office at 419-425-8216 or stop in between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Credit card payment can be accepted in the office.

McComb Football Tickets

McCOMB — Football playoff tickets for McComb’s game Friday night against Pandora-Gilboa at Napoleon will be on sale in the high school office today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Cost of adult and student tickets are $8. At the gate they will be $9. Children 6 and over will be required to have a ticket to enter the game.

Liberty-Benton Football Tickets

Liberty-Benton will be selling football playoff tickets in the high school office today through Friday during school hours and also Thursday night during the team meal. Presale tickets are $8. All tickets at the gate are $9.

Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach

FOSTORIA — Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

