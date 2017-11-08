Prep sports: Van Buren trio sign with D-II schools

Posted On Wed. Nov 8th, 2017
A trio of Van Buren athletes signed to play college athletics at the NCAA Division II level on Wednesday.
Wednesday was the first day of the NCAA early signing period, when senior athletes in all sports except football and soccer can sign binding letters of intent.
Hunter Foltz will play golf at the University of Findlay. He led the Black Knights to state-tournament appearances in each of his four seasons, including a runner-up placement as a junior. Foltz was also the Division III Northwest District tournament medalist this season.
Classmate Angel Garcia will play baseball at Findlay. Garcia put up impressive numbers last spring to earn a first-team all-Blanchard Valley Conference honor, as he batted .446 with 11 doubles and 27 RBIs.
Jaden Tabler will take his skills to the baseball team at Ohio Dominican University.
Tabler batted .403 for the Black Knights last season while bashing three doubles and two triples and driving in 25 runs.

