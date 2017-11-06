Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA Regional Semifinals

ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30

Division I

Region 1

1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

2 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 3 Mentor (10-1) at Parma Byers Field

Region 2

1 Tol. Whitmer (11-0) vs. 5 Lewis Center Olentangy (8-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium

2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Lincoln (7-4) at Westerville North Stadium

Region 3

1 Centerville (10-1) vs. 5 Pickerington North (9-2) at Springfield Evans Stadium

2 Hilliard Bradley (11-0) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (10-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4

1 Cin. St. Xavier (10-1) vs. 4 Cin. Sycamore (9-2) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium

2 Cin. Colerain (9-2) vs. 3 Mason (9-2) at Cin. Princeton Mancusco Viking Stadium

Division II

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Lyndhurst Brush (9-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

2 Barberton (11-0) vs. 3 Bedford (10-1) at Ravenna Gilcrest Field at Portage Community Bank Stadium

Region 6

1 Avon (11-0) vs. 4 Medina Highland (9-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

2 Wadsworth (11-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (10-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Region 7

1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-1) vs. 5 New Albany (7-4) at Westerville South Wildcat Stadium

2 Massillon Washington (8-3) vs. 6 Ashland (9-2) at Wooster Follis Field

Region 8

1 Cin. La Salle (9-2) vs. 4 Sidney (10-1) at Miamisburg Holland Field

2 Cin. Winton Woods (10-1) vs. 3 Cin. Anderson (10-1) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division III

Region 9

1 Canfield (11-0) vs. 4 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-2) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium

7 Tallmadge (8-3) vs. 6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at Richfield Revere Joe Papano Stadium

Region 10

1 Tol. Central Catholic (9-2) vs. 5 Clyde (9-2) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium

2 Bay Village Bay (11-0) vs. 3 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) at North Royalton Stadium

Region 11

1 Bellefontaine (10-1) vs. 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (10-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

2 Cols. Independence (9-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (10-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 12

1 Trotwood-Madison (11-0) vs. 5 Day. Dunbar (8-3) at Vandalia Butler Memorial Field

7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-3) vs. 6 New Richmond (9-2) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division IV

Region 13

1 Steubenville (11-0) vs. 5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-4) at Salem Reilly Stadium

2 Perry (11-0) vs. 6 Girard (10-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 14

1 Bellville Clear Fork (11-0) vs. 5 Bellevue (8-3) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

2 Shelby (11-0) vs. 3 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field

Region 15

1 Newark Licking Valley (11-0) vs. 5 New Concord John Glenn (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

7 Duncan Falls Philo (8-3) vs. 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook

Region 16

1 Germantown Valley View (11-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field

2 Cin. Wyoming (11-0) vs. 6 Cin. Indian Hill (9-2) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium

Division V

Region 17

1 Canfield South Range (11-0) vs. 4 Akron Manchester (9-2) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

7 Wickliffe (8-3) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (10-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 18

1 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0) vs. 5 Tontogany Otsego (9-2) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

2 Marion Pleasant (9-1) vs. 3 Archbold (9-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 19

1 Wheelersburg (11-0) vs. 5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (9-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

2 Portsmouth West (10-1) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (9-2) at Chillicothe Zane Trace Athletic Facility

Region 20

8 Cin. Reading (8-3) vs. 5 West Jefferson (10-0) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

2 Middletown Madison (9-2) vs. 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at Liberty Twp. Lakota East

Division VI

Region 21

1 Rootstown (11-0) vs. 4 Creston Norwayne (10-1) at Green Memorial Stadium

2 Mogadore (9-1) vs. 3 Kirtland (11-0) at Solon Stewart Stadium

Region 22

1 Liberty-Benton (10-1) vs. 4 Hicksville (9-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

7 Carey (8-3) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-3) at Sparta Highland Fishburn Field

Region 23

1 Nelsonville-York (11-0) vs. 4 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) at New Lexington Jim Rockwell Stadium

2 Chillicothe Southeastern (11-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (10-1) at Lucasville Valley Stadium

Region 24

1 Lima Central Catholic (10-1) vs. 4 Coldwater (8-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

2 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0) vs. 3 Spencerville (9-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII

Region 25

1 Dalton (11-0) vs. 4 Windham (9-2) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) vs. 3 East Canton (9-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium

Region 26

1 Norwalk St. Paul (11-0) vs. 5 Tiffin Calvert (8-3) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium

2 McComb (9-2) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 27

1 Danville (10-1) vs. 5 Glouster Trimble (9-2) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium

7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (9-2) vs. Hannibal River (7-4) at The Plains Athens

Region 28

1 Convoy Crestview (10-1) vs. 4 Minster (7-4) at Lima Spartan Stadium

2 Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (7-4) at Allen East Goodwin Field

PREP VOLLEYBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

At Wright State University

Thursday’s State Semifinals

DIVISION I

Massillon Jackson vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, noon

Dublin Coffman vs. Cincinnati Ursuline, 2

FINAL: Saturday, 11 a.m.

DIVISION IV

Buckeye Central vs. New Bremen, 4

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Fairfield Christian, 6

FINAL: Saturday, 1

Friday’s State Semifinals

DIVISION III

Independence vs. Coldwater, noon

Versailles vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 2

FINAL: Saturday, 3

DIVISION II

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Parma Padua, 4

Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Kettering Alter, 6

FINAL: Saturday, 5

PREP BOYS SOCCER

OHSAA State Tournament

Wednesday’s State Semifinals

Division I

AT NORDONIA HIGH SCHOOL

Cleveland St. Ignatius (15-3-2) vs. Medina (15-1-5), 7

AT LONDON HIGH SCHOOL

Dublin Coffman (18-1-2) vs. Beavercreek (20-0-2), 7

FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

Division II

AT STRONGSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Aurora (14-3-4) vs. Bay Village Bay (14-4-1), 7

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus DeSales (20-0-1) vs. Kettering Alter (17-2-3), 7

FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

Division III

AT CLYDE HIGH SCHOOL

Kidron Central Christian (15-4-2) vs Ottawa Hills (19-0-2), 7

AT XENIA HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus Grandview Heights (17-0-4) vs. Cincinnati Summit Cuntry Day (16-3-2), 7

FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

OHSAA State Tournament

Tuesday’s State Semifinals

Division I

AT SANDUSKY HIGH SCHOOL

Massillon Jackson (17-2-2) vs. Perrysburg (16-2-3), 7

AT CENTERVILLE ALUMNI STADIUM

Powell Olentangy Liberty (13-5-3) vs. Loveland (20-1), 7

FINAL: Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

Division II

AT BRECKSVILLE-BROAFVIEW HTS.

Mentor Lake Catholic (17-3-1) vs. Mansfield Madison (20-1), 7

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Sunbury Big Walnut (16-2-4) vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill (20-0-1), 7

FINAL: Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

Division III

AT SANDUSKY PERKINS

Liberty-Benton (16-3-2) vs. Kirtland (14-4-3), 7

AT BEAVERCREEK HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus Grandview Heights (18-1-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (20-1), 7

FINAL: Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179

Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149

Miami 4 4 0 .500 116 179

N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193

Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117

Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208

Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131

Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171

Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158

Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208

Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214

Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198

L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179

Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178

Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194

N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155

Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159

Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172

Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161

Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155

Seattle 5 3 0 .625 189 149

Arizona 4 4 0 .500 139 201

San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239

Late games not included

Thursday’s Result

N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21

Sunday’s Results

Jacksonville 23, Cincinnati 7

L.A. Rams 51, N.Y. Giants 17

New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 10

Carolina 20, Atlanta 17

Tennessee 23, Baltimore 20

Indianapolis 20, Houston 14

Philadelphia 51, Denver 23

Dallas 28, Kansas City 17

Arizona 20, San Francisco 10

Washington 17, Seattle 14

Oakland 27, Miami 24

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Game

Detroit at Green Bay, late

Thursday’S GAME

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25

Sunday’S GAMES

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1

Minnesota at Washington, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Chicago, 1

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1

Cleveland at Detroit, 1

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25

New England at Denver, 8:30

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday, Nov. 13 GAME

Miami at Carolina, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 9 2 .818 —

Toronto 5 4 .556 3

New York 5 4 .556 3

Philadelphia 5 4 .556 3

Brooklyn 3 6 .333 5

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 6 4 .600 —

Washington 5 4 .556 ½

Charlotte 5 5 .500 1

Miami 4 5 .444 1½

Atlanta 2 9 .182 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 7 3 .700 —

Indiana 5 5 .500 2

Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2½

Cleveland 4 6 .400 3

Chicago 2 6 .250 4

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 8 3 .727 —

Memphis 6 4 .600 1½

San Antonio 6 4 .600 1½

New Orleans 5 5 .500 2½

Dallas 1 10 .091 7

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 3 .700 —

Portland 6 4 .600 1

Utah 5 5 .500 2

Denver 5 5 .500 2

Oklahoma City 4 5 .444 2½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 7 3 .700 —

L.A. Clippers 5 4 .556 1½

L.A. Lakers 5 5 .500 2

Phoenix 4 6 .400 3

Sacramento 1 8 .111 5½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 117, Cleveland 115

Miami 104, L.A. Clippers 101

Boston 104, Orlando 88

Washington 107, Toronto 96

Houston 137, Utah 110

San Antonio 112, Phoenix 95

New York 108, Indiana 101

Minnesota 112, Charlotte 94

Portland 103, Oklahoma City 99

L.A. Lakers 107, Memphis 102

Monday’s Results

Boston 110, Atlanta 107

Brooklyn at Phoenix, late

Miami at Golden State, late

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7

New Orleans at Indiana, 7

Charlotte at New York, 7:30

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30

Brooklyn at Denver, 9

Philadelphia at Utah, 9

Memphis at Portland, 10

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7

New York at Orlando, 7

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8

Miami at Phoenix, 9

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 7

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30

Cleveland at Houston, 8

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10

Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 15 11 2 2 24 59 42

Toronto 16 9 7 0 18 61 58

Ottawa 14 6 3 5 17 51 47

Boston 13 6 4 3 15 39 40

Detroit 15 7 7 1 15 42 41

Montreal 15 6 8 1 13 41 55

Florida 13 4 7 2 10 47 56

Buffalo 14 4 8 2 10 35 53

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 13 9 3 1 19 49 42

Columbus 15 9 5 1 19 51 43

Pittsburgh 16 8 6 2 18 42 58

N.Y. Islanders 14 8 5 1 17 54 46

Washington 15 8 6 1 17 46 48

Philadelphia 15 7 6 2 16 47 43

N.Y. Rangers 16 7 7 2 16 52 55

Carolina 12 4 5 3 11 32 37

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 15 11 3 1 23 50 36

Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 42 39

Colorado 14 8 6 0 16 48 47

Dallas 14 8 6 0 16 41 39

Nashville 14 7 5 2 16 37 41

Chicago 15 7 6 2 16 43 36

Minnesota 12 5 5 2 12 37 35

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 14 10 2 2 22 48 31

Vegas 14 9 4 1 19 50 41

San Jose 13 8 5 0 16 36 30

Vancouver 13 7 4 2 16 35 31

Calgary 14 8 6 0 16 35 38

Anaheim 14 6 6 2 14 40 43

Edmonton 13 4 8 1 9 30 43

Arizona 16 2 12 2 6 41 65

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Detroit 4, Edmonton 0

N.Y. Islanders 6, Colorado 4

Montreal 2, Chicago 0

Calgary 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Monday’s Results

Washington 3, Arizona 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3

Boston 5, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Vegas 3, SO

Winnipeg at Dallas, late

Detroit at Vancouver, late

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Washington at Buffalo, 7

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7

Florida at Carolina, 7

Nashville at Columbus, 7

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7

Vegas at Montreal, 7:30

Vancouver at Calgary, 9

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Edmonton at New Jersey, 7

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7

Minnesota at Montreal, 7:30

Arizona at St. Louis, 8

Detroit at Calgary, 9

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

New York 1, Toronto 0, Toronto advances on away goals

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advances on aggregate 4-3

Western Conference

THURSDAY RESULT

Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances on aggregate 2-0

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Houston 2, Portland 1, Houston advances on aggregate 2-1

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATS FCS Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (162) 9-0 4050 1

2. Jacksonville State 8-1 3830 3

3. Central Arkansas 8-1 3692 4

4. Sam Houston State 8-1 3427 5

5. North Dakota State 8-1 3329 2

6. South Dakota State 7-2 3260 10

7. Elon 8-1 3027 7

8. Wofford 8-1 2902 8

9. North Carolina A&T 9-0 2772 9

10. South Dakota 7-2 2278 6

11. Western Illinois 6-3 2128 15

12. Stony Brook 7-2 1977 14

13. Grambling State 8-1 1911 13

14. Weber State 7-2 1835 19

15. Southern Utah 7-2 1636 17

16. Samford 6-3 1615 16

17. Illinois State 6-3 1391 12

18. New Hampshire 6-3 1088 21

19. Eastern Washington 5-4 1076 11

20. McNeese 7-2 848 22

21. Furman 6-3 692 23

22. Western Carolina 7-3 665 24

23. Kennesaw State 8-1 622 25

24. Northern Arizona 6-3 581 18

25. UNI 5-4 410 NR

Others receiving votes: Nicholls 376, Monmouth 338, Richmond 258, Montana 229, Delaware 196, Yale 63, North Carolina Central 36, Villanova 23, Austin Peay 22, Youngstown State 22, Duquesne 11, Eastern Illinois 9, Dartmouth 9, Howard 6, Columbia 4, Charleston Southern 4, Sacramento State 2.

FCS Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (26) 9-0 650 1

2. Jacksonville State 8-1 619 3

3. Central Arkansas 8-1 567 4

4. Sam Houston State 8-1 550 5

5. South Dakota State 7-2 538 8

6. North Dakota State 8-1 527 2

7. North Carolina A&T 9-0 478 7

8. Wofford 8-1 466 9

9. Elon 8-1 447 10

10. South Dakota 7-2 364 6

11. Grambling State 8-1 362 12

12. Weber State 7-2 346 14

13. Western Illinois 6-3 308 18

14. Samford 6-3 285 15

15. Stony Brook 7-2 238 21

16. New Hampshire 6-3 234 19

17. Nicholls 7-2 221 17

18. McNeese 7-2 177 22

19. Southern Utah 7-2 167 23

20. Illinois State 6-2 164 13

21. Eastern Washington 5-4 152 11

22. Monmouth 8-1 114 24

23. Kennesaw State 8-1 103 25

24. Northern Arizona 6-3 85 16

25. Western Carolina 7-3 65 NR

Others receiving votes: Northern Iowa 51, Richmond 38, Furman 37, Montana 27, Villanova 24, Delaware 20, The Citadel 9, Dartmouth 5, Yale 5, N.C. Central 3, Austin Peay 2, San Diego 2.

AFCA Division II Coaches

Record Pts Pvs

1. Minnesota State (21) 10-0 829 1

2. Shepherd (7) 9-0 799 2

3. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 10-0 761 3

4. Midwestern State 8-0 702 4

5. Fort Hays State (4) 10-0 695 6

6. Indianapolis 10-0 688 5

7. Central Washington 10-0 664 7

8. Assumption 9-0 573 10

8. Texas A&M-Commerce 8-1 573 9

10. Ashland 9-1 555 11

11. Ferris State 8-1 487 12

12. Wingate 9-0 453 14

13. Sioux Falls 9-1 452 13

14. Colorado Mesa 9-1 416 15

15. Virginia State 9-0 369 16

16. Humboldt State 8-1 312 17

17. Winona State 9-1 298 18

18. Northwest Missouri State 8-2 256 8

19. Bowie State 9-1 251 20

20. Eastern New Mexico 8-1 219 21

21. Findlay 9-1 190 22

22. West Alabama 8-2 155 23

23. Colorado St.-Pueblo 8-2 107 24

24. West Georgia 8-2 91 25

25. Shippensburg 9-1 83 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota-Duluth, 18, Slippery Rock, 12, Ouachita Baptist, 10, Grand Valley St., 9, Arkansas Tech, 7, California (Pa.), 5, Catawba, 5, Notre Dame (Ohio), 4, Delta St., 1, LIU-Post, 1.

AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pv

1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (45) 9-0 1291 1

2. Mount Union (6) 9-0 1250 2

3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 8-0 1200 3

4. St. Thomas (Minn.) (1) 8-1 1097 4

5. Delaware Valley 9-0 1064 5

6. Hardin-Simmons 8-1 1016 6

7. St. John’s (Minn.) 8-1 965 7

8. Linfield 7-1 906 8

9. Wittenberg 9-0 881 9

10. Washington & Jefferson 9-0 782 10

11. Illinois Wesleyan 8-1 741 11

12. Brockport 9-0 729 12

13. Wesley 8-1 674 13

14. North Central 8-1 669 14

15. Wartburg 9-0 564 15

16. Case Western Reserve 9-0 507 16

17. Frostburg State 8-1 455 17

18. Concordia-Moorhead 8-1 414 18

19. Berry 9-0 393 19

20. Johns Hopkins 8-1 314 20

21. Springfield 9-0 288 21

22. Wheaton (Ill.) 7-2 207 22

23. Trine 9-0 172 25

24. Huntingdon 8-1 92 NR

25. Wisconsin-La Crosse 7-2 71 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Whitewater 25, Plymouth State 19, DePauw 17, Framingham St. 15, Chapman 12, Franklin & Marshall 11, Husson 11, Salisbury 9, Trinity (Conn.) 7, Wisconsin-Platteville 5, Amherst 4, East Texas Baptist 3, Wabash 3, Carnegie Mellon 2, Centre 2, SUNY-Maritime 1.

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green (2-7) at Buffalo (3-6), 7:30

Akron (5-4) at Miami (Ohio) (3-6), 7:30

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo (8-1) at Ohio (7-2), 7

Kent St. (2-7) at W. Michigan (5-4), 7

E. Michigan (3-6) at Cent. Michigan (4-5), 8

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina (1-8) at Pittsburgh (4-5), 7:30

Georgia Southern (0-8) at Appalachian St. (5-4), 7:30

Ball St. (2-7) at N. Illinois (6-3), 7

Friday’s Games

Brown (2-6) at Dartmouth (6-2) at Boston, 8

Temple (4-5) at Cincinnati (3-6), 7

Washington (8-1) at Stanford (6-3), 10:30

BYU (2-8) at UNLV (4-5), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Duke (4-5) at Army (7-2), Noon

NC State (6-3) at Boston College (5-4), Noon

Georgetown (1-8) at Bucknell (4-5), Noon

CCSU (6-3) at Duquesne (7-2), Noon

Penn (4-4) at Harvard (5-3), Noon

Morehead St. (3-6) at Marist (3-6), Noon

Gardner-Webb (1-8) at Monmouth (NJ) (8-1), Noon

Rutgers (4-5) at Penn St. (7-2), Noon

Villanova (4-5) at Rhode Island (3-6), Noon

Bryant (4-5) at Robert Morris (2-7), Noon

Sacred Heart (3-6) at St. Francis (Pa.) (5-4), Noon

Colgate (5-4) at Lafayette (3-6), 12:30

Holy Cross (4-6) at Lehigh (3-6), 12:30

Yale (7-1) at Princeton (5-3), 1

Wagner (3-6) at Stony Brook (7-2), 1

Columbia (6-2) at Cornell (3-5), 1:30

Elon (8-1) at New Hampshire (6-3), 2

Wake Forest (5-4) at Syracuse (4-5), 3

Albany (NY) (3-6) at Delaware (6-3), 3:30

SMU (6-3) at Navy (5-3), 3:30

Maine (4-4) at UMass (2-7), 4

SOUTH

Arkansas (4-5) at LSU (6-3), Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) at Mississippi (4-5), Noon

Florida (3-5) at South Carolina (6-3), Noon

UConn (3-6) at UCF (8-0), Noon

Virginia Tech (7-2) at Georgia Tech (4-4), 12:20

San Diego (7-2) at Davidson (2-7), 12:30

Drake (5-4) at Campbell (6-4), 1

Austin Peay (6-4) at E. Kentucky (3-6), 1

Norfolk St. (3-6) at Howard (6-3), 1

Stetson (2-8) at Jacksonville (6-3), 1

Savannah St. (2-7) at NC A&T (9-0), 1

Hampton (5-4) at SC State (2-6), 1:30

Wofford (8-1) at VMI (0-10), 1:30

Jackson St. (1-8) at Alabama A&M (3-6), 2

Middle Tennessee (4-5) at Charlotte (1-8), 2

Morgan St. (1-8) at Delaware St. (1-8), 2

The Citadel (5-4) at Furman (6-3), 2

Tennessee Tech (1-8) at Murray St. (2-7), 2

Bethune-Cookman (5-4) at NC Central (7-2), 2

Mercer (4-5) at W. Carolina (7-3), 2

Towson (3-6) at William & Mary (2-7), 2

Grambling St. (8-1) at Alabama St. (3-5), 3

MVSU (2-7) at Alcorn St. (6-3), 3

ETSU (4-5) at Samford (6-3), 3

SE Missouri (2-7) at Tennessee St. (5-4), 3

Jacksonville St. (8-1) at UT Martin (5-4), 3

Georgia (9-0) at Auburn (7-2), 3:30

Florida St. (3-5) at Clemson (8-1), 3:30

Richmond (5-4) at James Madison (9-0), 3:30

Charleston Southern (5-4) at Kennesaw St. (8-1), 3:30

Presbyterian (3-6) at Liberty (5-4), 3:30

FAU (6-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-5), 3:30

Virginia (6-3) at Louisville (5-4), 3:30

Michigan (7-2) at Maryland (4-5), 3:30

Kentucky (6-3) at Vanderbilt (4-5), 4

Troy (7-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-8), 4:30

Arkansas St. (5-2) at South Alabama (3-6), 5

W. Kentucky (5-4) at Marshall (6-3), 6:30

Tulane (3-6) at East Carolina (2-7), 7

Old Dominion (3-6) at FIU (6-2), 7

Northwestern St. (3-6) at McNeese St. (7-2), 7

Alabama (9-0) at Mississippi St. (7-2), 7

Notre Dame (8-1) at Miami (8-0), 8

MIDWEST

Indiana (3-6) at Illinois (2-7), Noon

Oklahoma St. (7-2) at Iowa St. (6-3), Noon

Nebraska (4-5) at Minnesota (4-5), Noon

Michigan St. (7-2) at Ohio St. (7-2), Noon

Valparaiso (4-5) at Butler (6-4), 1

W. Illinois (6-3) at Indiana St. (0-9), 1

Youngstown St. (4-5) at S. Illinois (4-5), 2

E. Washington (5-4) at North Dakota (3-7), 2:05

N. Iowa (5-4) at Missouri St. (3-6), 3

Illinois St. (6-3) at S. Dakota St. (7-2), 3

West Virginia (6-3) at Kansas St. (5-4), 3:30

South Dakota (7-2) at N. Dakota St. (8-1), 3:30

Iowa (6-3) at Wisconsin (9-0), 3:30

Purdue (4-5) at Northwestern (6-3), 7

Tennessee (4-5) at Missouri (4-5), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Baylor (1-8) at Texas Tech (4-5) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-7) at Prairie View (3-5), 2

Lamar (1-8) at Houston Baptist (1-8), 3

Southern Miss. (5-4) at Rice (1-8), 3:30

Nicholls (7-2) at Stephen F. Austin (4-5), 4

Georgia St. (5-3) at Texas St. (2-7), 4

UTEP (0-9) at North Texas (6-3), 5

Kansas (1-8) at Texas (4-5), 6

Southern U. (6-3) at Texas Southern (1-7), 6

Sam Houston St. (8-1) at Abilene Christian (2-7), 7

Cent. Arkansas (8-1) at Incarnate Word (1-8), 7

New Mexico (3-6) at Texas A&M (5-4), 7

UAB (6-3) at UTSA (5-3), 7

TCU (8-1) at Oklahoma (8-1), 8

FAR WEST

N. Colorado (2-6) at Montana (6-3), 3

Southern Cal (8-2) at Colorado (5-5), 4

San Jose St. (1-9) at Nevada (1-8), 4

Weber St. (7-2) at Portland St. (0-9), 5

Washington St. (8-2) at Utah (5-4), 5:30

Montana St. (4-5) at N. Arizona (6-3), 7

S. Utah (7-2) at UC Davis (5-4), 7

Sacramento St. (5-4) at Cal Poly (1-8), 9:05

Arizona St. (5-4) at UCLA (4-5), 9:30

Wyoming (6-3) at Air Force (4-5), 10:15

Oregon St. (1-8) at Arizona (6-3), 10:15

Boise St. (7-2) at Colorado St. (6-4), 10:30

Fresno St. (6-3) at Hawaii (3-6), 11

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced president, business & media, Bob Bowman, will leave the commissioner’s office when his contract expires in December.

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended New York Yankees minor league RHP Rodrigo Garcia (DSL), Milwaukee minor league RHP Cristian Sierra (DSL) and free agent minor league SS Yeison Estevez, OF Andres Martinez and RHP Adolfo Molina 72 games apiece for violations of the minor league Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Oakland minor league 2B Justin Jones (Athletics-Arizona) 56 games and Boston minor league SS Deiner Lopez (Portland-EL) 50 games for violations of the minor league Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Declined 2018 options on LHP Wade Miley and SS J.J. Hardy. Announced C Welington Castillo declined his 2018 option, opting to become a free agent.

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Tim Hyers hitting coach and Andy Barkett assisting hitting coach.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Declined their 2018 option on LHP Boone Logan. Activated RHP Cody Anderson and RHP Dylan Baker from the 60-day DL. Purchased the contract of C Eric Haase from Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced LHP Mike Minor declined his mutual option.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Derek Shelton bench coach.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contracts of OF Jake Cave and RHP Nick Rumbleow from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned RHPs Michael Brady, Simon Castro and Josh Smith outright to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated RHPs Paul Blackburn, Andrew Triggs and Bobby Wahl and OF Dustin Fowler from the 60-day DL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Exercised their 2018 option on RHP Nathan Eovaldi.

TEXAS RANGERS — Exercised their 2018 option on LHP Martin Perez. Declined to exercise options on RHP Tony Barnette and 1B/DH Mike Napoli. Assigned RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkxand C A.J. Jimenez outright to Round Rock (TL). Reinstated INF Hanser Alberto and RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from the 60-day DL. Named Don Wakamatsu bench coach, Dan Warthen assistant pitching coach and Colby Lewis special assistant to the general manager. Promoted Ross Fenstermaker to director of pro scouting.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Declined 2018 option on OF Jose Bautista.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised the 2018 option on INF Daniel Descalso.

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed RHP Cory Mazzoni off waivers from San Diego. Selected the contract of RHP Matt Carasiti from Iowa (PCL). Assigned OF Leonys Martin outright to Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Declined the 2018 option on INF Alexi Amarista. RHP Greg Holland declined his 2018 option.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Declined the 2018 option on OF Andre Ethier. Exercised the 2018 option on INF Logan Forsythe. Assigned INF/OF O’Koyea Dickson outright to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated LHP Grant Dayton, RHP Yimi Garcia, LHP Scott Kazmir, LHP Adam Liberatore, RHP Josh Ravin and OF Andrew Toles from the 60-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed LHP Nik Turley off waivers from Minnesota.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned INF Alex Mejia outright to Memphis (PCL) and C Alberto Rosario outright making him eligible to become a minor league free-agent. Released RHP Trevor Rosenthal.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced RHP Tim Melville and C Hector Sanchez cleared outright waivers. Reinstated RHPs Carter Capps and Colin Rea, OF Alex Dickerson, and LHPs Robbie Erlin and LHP Matt Strahm from the 60-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Exercised their 2018 options on LHPs Madison Bumgarner and Matt Moore and 3B Pablo Sandoval. Named Curt Young pitching coach and Alonzo Powell hitting coach.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — C Matt Wieters exercised his 2018 option.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised the 2018 option on INF Manny Cruz.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Exercised the 2018 option on LHP Will Solomon. Traded LHP Bennett Parry to Long Island for a player to be named.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Exercised the 2018 options on RHP Fernando Cruz and LHPs Isaac Pavlik and Andres Caceres.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Marty Anderson.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed INF Justin Fletcher to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Exercised the contract options on RHP Alex Kenilvort, INF Andrew Brodbeck, RHP Brandon Quintero, INF Cosimo Canella, INF Danny Hoy, OF David Harris, RHP Derek DeYoung, RHP Garrett Kelly, LHP Gunnar Kines, RHP Isaac Sanchez, INF Jack Parenty, RHP James Joyce, C James Keller, RHP Joe Hauser, INF John Holland, INF Josh Gardnier, RHP Kagen Hopkins, RHP Kit Fowler, OF Kyle Ruchim, RHP Kyle Westwood, RHP Michael Wood, C Nick Oddo, LHP Rob McDonnell, INF Rock Shoulders, OF Sean Godfrey, INF Seth Spivey, INF Tanner Pinkston, RHP Tom Colletti, OF Zach Weigel, and INF Will Soto. Declined the option on INF Ryan O’Malley.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded C John Fidanza to the Evansville Otters for a player to be named.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans one game for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules during a Nov. 5 game against New Orleans. Suspended N.Y. Jets WR Jeremy Kerley four games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed C Daniel Munyer on injured reserve. Released OT Javarius Leamon from the practice squad. Signed C Max Tuerk from the L.A. Chargers practice squad and OT Storm Norton to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed CB D.J. White off waivers from Kansas City. Signed CB Denzel Rice to the practice squad. Waived C Dillon Day. Released CB Channing Stribling from the practice squad.

Arena Football League

ALBANY AFL — Named George Manias vice president/business operations.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced the retirement of M Andrea Pirlo.

College

FRESNO STATE — Announced the resignation of athletic director Jim Bartko. Named Steve Robertello interim athletic director.

GEORGE MASON — Announced men’s sophomore basketball F Daniel Relvao is leaving the program.

ILLINOIS — Announced defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson is on bereavement leave from the team.

SETON HALL — Announced the resignation of men’s soccer coach Gerson Echeverry.

SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE — Named Jon Cremmins assistant men’s basketball coach.

WEST VIRGINIA — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins on a four-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

LOCAL & AREA

Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach

Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

