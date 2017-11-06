Tuesday’s scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA Regional Semifinals
ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30
Division I
Region 1
1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium
2 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 3 Mentor (10-1) at Parma Byers Field
Region 2
1 Tol. Whitmer (11-0) vs. 5 Lewis Center Olentangy (8-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium
2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Lincoln (7-4) at Westerville North Stadium
Region 3
1 Centerville (10-1) vs. 5 Pickerington North (9-2) at Springfield Evans Stadium
2 Hilliard Bradley (11-0) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (10-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Region 4
1 Cin. St. Xavier (10-1) vs. 4 Cin. Sycamore (9-2) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium
2 Cin. Colerain (9-2) vs. 3 Mason (9-2) at Cin. Princeton Mancusco Viking Stadium
Division II
Region 5
1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Lyndhurst Brush (9-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
2 Barberton (11-0) vs. 3 Bedford (10-1) at Ravenna Gilcrest Field at Portage Community Bank Stadium
Region 6
1 Avon (11-0) vs. 4 Medina Highland (9-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium
2 Wadsworth (11-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (10-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium
Region 7
1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-1) vs. 5 New Albany (7-4) at Westerville South Wildcat Stadium
2 Massillon Washington (8-3) vs. 6 Ashland (9-2) at Wooster Follis Field
Region 8
1 Cin. La Salle (9-2) vs. 4 Sidney (10-1) at Miamisburg Holland Field
2 Cin. Winton Woods (10-1) vs. 3 Cin. Anderson (10-1) at Lakota West Firebird Field
Division III
Region 9
1 Canfield (11-0) vs. 4 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-2) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium
7 Tallmadge (8-3) vs. 6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at Richfield Revere Joe Papano Stadium
Region 10
1 Tol. Central Catholic (9-2) vs. 5 Clyde (9-2) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium
2 Bay Village Bay (11-0) vs. 3 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) at North Royalton Stadium
Region 11
1 Bellefontaine (10-1) vs. 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (10-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
2 Cols. Independence (9-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (10-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium
Region 12
1 Trotwood-Madison (11-0) vs. 5 Day. Dunbar (8-3) at Vandalia Butler Memorial Field
7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-3) vs. 6 New Richmond (9-2) at Monroe Hornet Stadium
Division IV
Region 13
1 Steubenville (11-0) vs. 5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-4) at Salem Reilly Stadium
2 Perry (11-0) vs. 6 Girard (10-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 14
1 Bellville Clear Fork (11-0) vs. 5 Bellevue (8-3) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium
2 Shelby (11-0) vs. 3 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field
Region 15
1 Newark Licking Valley (11-0) vs. 5 New Concord John Glenn (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
7 Duncan Falls Philo (8-3) vs. 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook
Region 16
1 Germantown Valley View (11-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field
2 Cin. Wyoming (11-0) vs. 6 Cin. Indian Hill (9-2) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium
Division V
Region 17
1 Canfield South Range (11-0) vs. 4 Akron Manchester (9-2) at Louisville Leopard Stadium
7 Wickliffe (8-3) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (10-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium
Region 18
1 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0) vs. 5 Tontogany Otsego (9-2) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium
2 Marion Pleasant (9-1) vs. 3 Archbold (9-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 19
1 Wheelersburg (11-0) vs. 5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (9-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field
2 Portsmouth West (10-1) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (9-2) at Chillicothe Zane Trace Athletic Facility
Region 20
8 Cin. Reading (8-3) vs. 5 West Jefferson (10-0) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium
2 Middletown Madison (9-2) vs. 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at Liberty Twp. Lakota East
Division VI
Region 21
1 Rootstown (11-0) vs. 4 Creston Norwayne (10-1) at Green Memorial Stadium
2 Mogadore (9-1) vs. 3 Kirtland (11-0) at Solon Stewart Stadium
Region 22
1 Liberty-Benton (10-1) vs. 4 Hicksville (9-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex
7 Carey (8-3) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-3) at Sparta Highland Fishburn Field
Region 23
1 Nelsonville-York (11-0) vs. 4 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) at New Lexington Jim Rockwell Stadium
2 Chillicothe Southeastern (11-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (10-1) at Lucasville Valley Stadium
Region 24
1 Lima Central Catholic (10-1) vs. 4 Coldwater (8-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
2 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0) vs. 3 Spencerville (9-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VII
Region 25
1 Dalton (11-0) vs. 4 Windham (9-2) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium
2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) vs. 3 East Canton (9-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium
Region 26
1 Norwalk St. Paul (11-0) vs. 5 Tiffin Calvert (8-3) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium
2 McComb (9-2) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium
Region 27
1 Danville (10-1) vs. 5 Glouster Trimble (9-2) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium
7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (9-2) vs. Hannibal River (7-4) at The Plains Athens
Region 28
1 Convoy Crestview (10-1) vs. 4 Minster (7-4) at Lima Spartan Stadium
2 Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (7-4) at Allen East Goodwin Field
PREP VOLLEYBALL
OHSAA State Tournament
At Wright State University
Thursday’s State Semifinals
DIVISION I
Massillon Jackson vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, noon
Dublin Coffman vs. Cincinnati Ursuline, 2
FINAL: Saturday, 11 a.m.
DIVISION IV
Buckeye Central vs. New Bremen, 4
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Fairfield Christian, 6
FINAL: Saturday, 1
Friday’s State Semifinals
DIVISION III
Independence vs. Coldwater, noon
Versailles vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 2
FINAL: Saturday, 3
DIVISION II
Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Parma Padua, 4
Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Kettering Alter, 6
FINAL: Saturday, 5
PREP BOYS SOCCER
OHSAA State Tournament
Wednesday’s State Semifinals
Division I
AT NORDONIA HIGH SCHOOL
Cleveland St. Ignatius (15-3-2) vs. Medina (15-1-5), 7
AT LONDON HIGH SCHOOL
Dublin Coffman (18-1-2) vs. Beavercreek (20-0-2), 7
FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
Division II
AT STRONGSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Aurora (14-3-4) vs. Bay Village Bay (14-4-1), 7
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus DeSales (20-0-1) vs. Kettering Alter (17-2-3), 7
FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
Division III
AT CLYDE HIGH SCHOOL
Kidron Central Christian (15-4-2) vs Ottawa Hills (19-0-2), 7
AT XENIA HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus Grandview Heights (17-0-4) vs. Cincinnati Summit Cuntry Day (16-3-2), 7
FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
OHSAA State Tournament
Tuesday’s State Semifinals
Division I
AT SANDUSKY HIGH SCHOOL
Massillon Jackson (17-2-2) vs. Perrysburg (16-2-3), 7
AT CENTERVILLE ALUMNI STADIUM
Powell Olentangy Liberty (13-5-3) vs. Loveland (20-1), 7
FINAL: Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
Division II
AT BRECKSVILLE-BROAFVIEW HTS.
Mentor Lake Catholic (17-3-1) vs. Mansfield Madison (20-1), 7
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Sunbury Big Walnut (16-2-4) vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill (20-0-1), 7
FINAL: Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
Division III
AT SANDUSKY PERKINS
Liberty-Benton (16-3-2) vs. Kirtland (14-4-3), 7
AT BEAVERCREEK HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus Grandview Heights (18-1-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (20-1), 7
FINAL: Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149
Miami 4 4 0 .500 116 179
N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193
Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117
Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208
Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171
Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208
Oakland 4 5 0 .444 196 214
Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179
Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178
Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172
Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155
Seattle 5 3 0 .625 189 149
Arizona 4 4 0 .500 139 201
San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239
Late games not included
Thursday’s Result
N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21
Sunday’s Results
Jacksonville 23, Cincinnati 7
L.A. Rams 51, N.Y. Giants 17
New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 10
Carolina 20, Atlanta 17
Tennessee 23, Baltimore 20
Indianapolis 20, Houston 14
Philadelphia 51, Denver 23
Dallas 28, Kansas City 17
Arizona 20, San Francisco 10
Washington 17, Seattle 14
Oakland 27, Miami 24
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Monday’s Game
Detroit at Green Bay, late
Thursday’S GAME
Seattle at Arizona, 8:25
Sunday’S GAMES
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1
Minnesota at Washington, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1
New Orleans at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Chicago, 1
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1
Cleveland at Detroit, 1
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25
New England at Denver, 8:30
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Monday, Nov. 13 GAME
Miami at Carolina, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 9 2 .818 —
Toronto 5 4 .556 3
New York 5 4 .556 3
Philadelphia 5 4 .556 3
Brooklyn 3 6 .333 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 6 4 .600 —
Washington 5 4 .556 ½
Charlotte 5 5 .500 1
Miami 4 5 .444 1½
Atlanta 2 9 .182 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 7 3 .700 —
Indiana 5 5 .500 2
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2½
Cleveland 4 6 .400 3
Chicago 2 6 .250 4
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 8 3 .727 —
Memphis 6 4 .600 1½
San Antonio 6 4 .600 1½
New Orleans 5 5 .500 2½
Dallas 1 10 .091 7
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 3 .700 —
Portland 6 4 .600 1
Utah 5 5 .500 2
Denver 5 5 .500 2
Oklahoma City 4 5 .444 2½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 7 3 .700 —
L.A. Clippers 5 4 .556 1½
L.A. Lakers 5 5 .500 2
Phoenix 4 6 .400 3
Sacramento 1 8 .111 5½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 117, Cleveland 115
Miami 104, L.A. Clippers 101
Boston 104, Orlando 88
Washington 107, Toronto 96
Houston 137, Utah 110
San Antonio 112, Phoenix 95
New York 108, Indiana 101
Minnesota 112, Charlotte 94
Portland 103, Oklahoma City 99
L.A. Lakers 107, Memphis 102
Monday’s Results
Boston 110, Atlanta 107
Brooklyn at Phoenix, late
Miami at Golden State, late
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 7
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7
New Orleans at Indiana, 7
Charlotte at New York, 7:30
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30
Brooklyn at Denver, 9
Philadelphia at Utah, 9
Memphis at Portland, 10
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Detroit, 7
New York at Orlando, 7
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8
Miami at Phoenix, 9
Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 7
New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30
Cleveland at Houston, 8
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10
Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 15 11 2 2 24 59 42
Toronto 16 9 7 0 18 61 58
Ottawa 14 6 3 5 17 51 47
Boston 13 6 4 3 15 39 40
Detroit 15 7 7 1 15 42 41
Montreal 15 6 8 1 13 41 55
Florida 13 4 7 2 10 47 56
Buffalo 14 4 8 2 10 35 53
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 13 9 3 1 19 49 42
Columbus 15 9 5 1 19 51 43
Pittsburgh 16 8 6 2 18 42 58
N.Y. Islanders 14 8 5 1 17 54 46
Washington 15 8 6 1 17 46 48
Philadelphia 15 7 6 2 16 47 43
N.Y. Rangers 16 7 7 2 16 52 55
Carolina 12 4 5 3 11 32 37
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 15 11 3 1 23 50 36
Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 42 39
Colorado 14 8 6 0 16 48 47
Dallas 14 8 6 0 16 41 39
Nashville 14 7 5 2 16 37 41
Chicago 15 7 6 2 16 43 36
Minnesota 12 5 5 2 12 37 35
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 14 10 2 2 22 48 31
Vegas 14 9 4 1 19 50 41
San Jose 13 8 5 0 16 36 30
Vancouver 13 7 4 2 16 35 31
Calgary 14 8 6 0 16 35 38
Anaheim 14 6 6 2 14 40 43
Edmonton 13 4 8 1 9 30 43
Arizona 16 2 12 2 6 41 65
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Detroit 4, Edmonton 0
N.Y. Islanders 6, Colorado 4
Montreal 2, Chicago 0
Calgary 5, New Jersey 4, SO
Monday’s Results
Washington 3, Arizona 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3
Boston 5, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Vegas 3, SO
Winnipeg at Dallas, late
Detroit at Vancouver, late
Tuesday’s Games
Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Washington at Buffalo, 7
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7
Florida at Carolina, 7
Nashville at Columbus, 7
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7
Vegas at Montreal, 7:30
Vancouver at Calgary, 9
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Edmonton at New Jersey, 7
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7
Minnesota at Montreal, 7:30
Arizona at St. Louis, 8
Detroit at Calgary, 9
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
New York 1, Toronto 0, Toronto advances on away goals
New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advances on aggregate 4-3
Western Conference
THURSDAY RESULT
Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances on aggregate 2-0
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Houston 2, Portland 1, Houston advances on aggregate 2-1
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
STATS FCS Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (162) 9-0 4050 1
2. Jacksonville State 8-1 3830 3
3. Central Arkansas 8-1 3692 4
4. Sam Houston State 8-1 3427 5
5. North Dakota State 8-1 3329 2
6. South Dakota State 7-2 3260 10
7. Elon 8-1 3027 7
8. Wofford 8-1 2902 8
9. North Carolina A&T 9-0 2772 9
10. South Dakota 7-2 2278 6
11. Western Illinois 6-3 2128 15
12. Stony Brook 7-2 1977 14
13. Grambling State 8-1 1911 13
14. Weber State 7-2 1835 19
15. Southern Utah 7-2 1636 17
16. Samford 6-3 1615 16
17. Illinois State 6-3 1391 12
18. New Hampshire 6-3 1088 21
19. Eastern Washington 5-4 1076 11
20. McNeese 7-2 848 22
21. Furman 6-3 692 23
22. Western Carolina 7-3 665 24
23. Kennesaw State 8-1 622 25
24. Northern Arizona 6-3 581 18
25. UNI 5-4 410 NR
Others receiving votes: Nicholls 376, Monmouth 338, Richmond 258, Montana 229, Delaware 196, Yale 63, North Carolina Central 36, Villanova 23, Austin Peay 22, Youngstown State 22, Duquesne 11, Eastern Illinois 9, Dartmouth 9, Howard 6, Columbia 4, Charleston Southern 4, Sacramento State 2.
FCS Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (26) 9-0 650 1
2. Jacksonville State 8-1 619 3
3. Central Arkansas 8-1 567 4
4. Sam Houston State 8-1 550 5
5. South Dakota State 7-2 538 8
6. North Dakota State 8-1 527 2
7. North Carolina A&T 9-0 478 7
8. Wofford 8-1 466 9
9. Elon 8-1 447 10
10. South Dakota 7-2 364 6
11. Grambling State 8-1 362 12
12. Weber State 7-2 346 14
13. Western Illinois 6-3 308 18
14. Samford 6-3 285 15
15. Stony Brook 7-2 238 21
16. New Hampshire 6-3 234 19
17. Nicholls 7-2 221 17
18. McNeese 7-2 177 22
19. Southern Utah 7-2 167 23
20. Illinois State 6-2 164 13
21. Eastern Washington 5-4 152 11
22. Monmouth 8-1 114 24
23. Kennesaw State 8-1 103 25
24. Northern Arizona 6-3 85 16
25. Western Carolina 7-3 65 NR
Others receiving votes: Northern Iowa 51, Richmond 38, Furman 37, Montana 27, Villanova 24, Delaware 20, The Citadel 9, Dartmouth 5, Yale 5, N.C. Central 3, Austin Peay 2, San Diego 2.
AFCA Division II Coaches
Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota State (21) 10-0 829 1
2. Shepherd (7) 9-0 799 2
3. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 10-0 761 3
4. Midwestern State 8-0 702 4
5. Fort Hays State (4) 10-0 695 6
6. Indianapolis 10-0 688 5
7. Central Washington 10-0 664 7
8. Assumption 9-0 573 10
8. Texas A&M-Commerce 8-1 573 9
10. Ashland 9-1 555 11
11. Ferris State 8-1 487 12
12. Wingate 9-0 453 14
13. Sioux Falls 9-1 452 13
14. Colorado Mesa 9-1 416 15
15. Virginia State 9-0 369 16
16. Humboldt State 8-1 312 17
17. Winona State 9-1 298 18
18. Northwest Missouri State 8-2 256 8
19. Bowie State 9-1 251 20
20. Eastern New Mexico 8-1 219 21
21. Findlay 9-1 190 22
22. West Alabama 8-2 155 23
23. Colorado St.-Pueblo 8-2 107 24
24. West Georgia 8-2 91 25
25. Shippensburg 9-1 83 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota-Duluth, 18, Slippery Rock, 12, Ouachita Baptist, 10, Grand Valley St., 9, Arkansas Tech, 7, California (Pa.), 5, Catawba, 5, Notre Dame (Ohio), 4, Delta St., 1, LIU-Post, 1.
AFCA Division III Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pv
1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (45) 9-0 1291 1
2. Mount Union (6) 9-0 1250 2
3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 8-0 1200 3
4. St. Thomas (Minn.) (1) 8-1 1097 4
5. Delaware Valley 9-0 1064 5
6. Hardin-Simmons 8-1 1016 6
7. St. John’s (Minn.) 8-1 965 7
8. Linfield 7-1 906 8
9. Wittenberg 9-0 881 9
10. Washington & Jefferson 9-0 782 10
11. Illinois Wesleyan 8-1 741 11
12. Brockport 9-0 729 12
13. Wesley 8-1 674 13
14. North Central 8-1 669 14
15. Wartburg 9-0 564 15
16. Case Western Reserve 9-0 507 16
17. Frostburg State 8-1 455 17
18. Concordia-Moorhead 8-1 414 18
19. Berry 9-0 393 19
20. Johns Hopkins 8-1 314 20
21. Springfield 9-0 288 21
22. Wheaton (Ill.) 7-2 207 22
23. Trine 9-0 172 25
24. Huntingdon 8-1 92 NR
25. Wisconsin-La Crosse 7-2 71 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Whitewater 25, Plymouth State 19, DePauw 17, Framingham St. 15, Chapman 12, Franklin & Marshall 11, Husson 11, Salisbury 9, Trinity (Conn.) 7, Wisconsin-Platteville 5, Amherst 4, East Texas Baptist 3, Wabash 3, Carnegie Mellon 2, Centre 2, SUNY-Maritime 1.
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green (2-7) at Buffalo (3-6), 7:30
Akron (5-4) at Miami (Ohio) (3-6), 7:30
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo (8-1) at Ohio (7-2), 7
Kent St. (2-7) at W. Michigan (5-4), 7
E. Michigan (3-6) at Cent. Michigan (4-5), 8
Thursday’s Games
North Carolina (1-8) at Pittsburgh (4-5), 7:30
Georgia Southern (0-8) at Appalachian St. (5-4), 7:30
Ball St. (2-7) at N. Illinois (6-3), 7
Friday’s Games
Brown (2-6) at Dartmouth (6-2) at Boston, 8
Temple (4-5) at Cincinnati (3-6), 7
Washington (8-1) at Stanford (6-3), 10:30
BYU (2-8) at UNLV (4-5), 10:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Duke (4-5) at Army (7-2), Noon
NC State (6-3) at Boston College (5-4), Noon
Georgetown (1-8) at Bucknell (4-5), Noon
CCSU (6-3) at Duquesne (7-2), Noon
Penn (4-4) at Harvard (5-3), Noon
Morehead St. (3-6) at Marist (3-6), Noon
Gardner-Webb (1-8) at Monmouth (NJ) (8-1), Noon
Rutgers (4-5) at Penn St. (7-2), Noon
Villanova (4-5) at Rhode Island (3-6), Noon
Bryant (4-5) at Robert Morris (2-7), Noon
Sacred Heart (3-6) at St. Francis (Pa.) (5-4), Noon
Colgate (5-4) at Lafayette (3-6), 12:30
Holy Cross (4-6) at Lehigh (3-6), 12:30
Yale (7-1) at Princeton (5-3), 1
Wagner (3-6) at Stony Brook (7-2), 1
Columbia (6-2) at Cornell (3-5), 1:30
Elon (8-1) at New Hampshire (6-3), 2
Wake Forest (5-4) at Syracuse (4-5), 3
Albany (NY) (3-6) at Delaware (6-3), 3:30
SMU (6-3) at Navy (5-3), 3:30
Maine (4-4) at UMass (2-7), 4
SOUTH
Arkansas (4-5) at LSU (6-3), Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4) at Mississippi (4-5), Noon
Florida (3-5) at South Carolina (6-3), Noon
UConn (3-6) at UCF (8-0), Noon
Virginia Tech (7-2) at Georgia Tech (4-4), 12:20
San Diego (7-2) at Davidson (2-7), 12:30
Drake (5-4) at Campbell (6-4), 1
Austin Peay (6-4) at E. Kentucky (3-6), 1
Norfolk St. (3-6) at Howard (6-3), 1
Stetson (2-8) at Jacksonville (6-3), 1
Savannah St. (2-7) at NC A&T (9-0), 1
Hampton (5-4) at SC State (2-6), 1:30
Wofford (8-1) at VMI (0-10), 1:30
Jackson St. (1-8) at Alabama A&M (3-6), 2
Middle Tennessee (4-5) at Charlotte (1-8), 2
Morgan St. (1-8) at Delaware St. (1-8), 2
The Citadel (5-4) at Furman (6-3), 2
Tennessee Tech (1-8) at Murray St. (2-7), 2
Bethune-Cookman (5-4) at NC Central (7-2), 2
Mercer (4-5) at W. Carolina (7-3), 2
Towson (3-6) at William & Mary (2-7), 2
Grambling St. (8-1) at Alabama St. (3-5), 3
MVSU (2-7) at Alcorn St. (6-3), 3
ETSU (4-5) at Samford (6-3), 3
SE Missouri (2-7) at Tennessee St. (5-4), 3
Jacksonville St. (8-1) at UT Martin (5-4), 3
Georgia (9-0) at Auburn (7-2), 3:30
Florida St. (3-5) at Clemson (8-1), 3:30
Richmond (5-4) at James Madison (9-0), 3:30
Charleston Southern (5-4) at Kennesaw St. (8-1), 3:30
Presbyterian (3-6) at Liberty (5-4), 3:30
FAU (6-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-5), 3:30
Virginia (6-3) at Louisville (5-4), 3:30
Michigan (7-2) at Maryland (4-5), 3:30
Kentucky (6-3) at Vanderbilt (4-5), 4
Troy (7-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-8), 4:30
Arkansas St. (5-2) at South Alabama (3-6), 5
W. Kentucky (5-4) at Marshall (6-3), 6:30
Tulane (3-6) at East Carolina (2-7), 7
Old Dominion (3-6) at FIU (6-2), 7
Northwestern St. (3-6) at McNeese St. (7-2), 7
Alabama (9-0) at Mississippi St. (7-2), 7
Notre Dame (8-1) at Miami (8-0), 8
MIDWEST
Indiana (3-6) at Illinois (2-7), Noon
Oklahoma St. (7-2) at Iowa St. (6-3), Noon
Nebraska (4-5) at Minnesota (4-5), Noon
Michigan St. (7-2) at Ohio St. (7-2), Noon
Valparaiso (4-5) at Butler (6-4), 1
W. Illinois (6-3) at Indiana St. (0-9), 1
Youngstown St. (4-5) at S. Illinois (4-5), 2
E. Washington (5-4) at North Dakota (3-7), 2:05
N. Iowa (5-4) at Missouri St. (3-6), 3
Illinois St. (6-3) at S. Dakota St. (7-2), 3
West Virginia (6-3) at Kansas St. (5-4), 3:30
South Dakota (7-2) at N. Dakota St. (8-1), 3:30
Iowa (6-3) at Wisconsin (9-0), 3:30
Purdue (4-5) at Northwestern (6-3), 7
Tennessee (4-5) at Missouri (4-5), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
Baylor (1-8) at Texas Tech (4-5) at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-7) at Prairie View (3-5), 2
Lamar (1-8) at Houston Baptist (1-8), 3
Southern Miss. (5-4) at Rice (1-8), 3:30
Nicholls (7-2) at Stephen F. Austin (4-5), 4
Georgia St. (5-3) at Texas St. (2-7), 4
UTEP (0-9) at North Texas (6-3), 5
Kansas (1-8) at Texas (4-5), 6
Southern U. (6-3) at Texas Southern (1-7), 6
Sam Houston St. (8-1) at Abilene Christian (2-7), 7
Cent. Arkansas (8-1) at Incarnate Word (1-8), 7
New Mexico (3-6) at Texas A&M (5-4), 7
UAB (6-3) at UTSA (5-3), 7
TCU (8-1) at Oklahoma (8-1), 8
FAR WEST
N. Colorado (2-6) at Montana (6-3), 3
Southern Cal (8-2) at Colorado (5-5), 4
San Jose St. (1-9) at Nevada (1-8), 4
Weber St. (7-2) at Portland St. (0-9), 5
Washington St. (8-2) at Utah (5-4), 5:30
Montana St. (4-5) at N. Arizona (6-3), 7
S. Utah (7-2) at UC Davis (5-4), 7
Sacramento St. (5-4) at Cal Poly (1-8), 9:05
Arizona St. (5-4) at UCLA (4-5), 9:30
Wyoming (6-3) at Air Force (4-5), 10:15
Oregon St. (1-8) at Arizona (6-3), 10:15
Boise St. (7-2) at Colorado St. (6-4), 10:30
Fresno St. (6-3) at Hawaii (3-6), 11
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced president, business & media, Bob Bowman, will leave the commissioner’s office when his contract expires in December.
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended New York Yankees minor league RHP Rodrigo Garcia (DSL), Milwaukee minor league RHP Cristian Sierra (DSL) and free agent minor league SS Yeison Estevez, OF Andres Martinez and RHP Adolfo Molina 72 games apiece for violations of the minor league Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Oakland minor league 2B Justin Jones (Athletics-Arizona) 56 games and Boston minor league SS Deiner Lopez (Portland-EL) 50 games for violations of the minor league Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Declined 2018 options on LHP Wade Miley and SS J.J. Hardy. Announced C Welington Castillo declined his 2018 option, opting to become a free agent.
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Tim Hyers hitting coach and Andy Barkett assisting hitting coach.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Declined their 2018 option on LHP Boone Logan. Activated RHP Cody Anderson and RHP Dylan Baker from the 60-day DL. Purchased the contract of C Eric Haase from Columbus (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced LHP Mike Minor declined his mutual option.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Derek Shelton bench coach.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contracts of OF Jake Cave and RHP Nick Rumbleow from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned RHPs Michael Brady, Simon Castro and Josh Smith outright to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated RHPs Paul Blackburn, Andrew Triggs and Bobby Wahl and OF Dustin Fowler from the 60-day DL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Exercised their 2018 option on RHP Nathan Eovaldi.
TEXAS RANGERS — Exercised their 2018 option on LHP Martin Perez. Declined to exercise options on RHP Tony Barnette and 1B/DH Mike Napoli. Assigned RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkxand C A.J. Jimenez outright to Round Rock (TL). Reinstated INF Hanser Alberto and RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from the 60-day DL. Named Don Wakamatsu bench coach, Dan Warthen assistant pitching coach and Colby Lewis special assistant to the general manager. Promoted Ross Fenstermaker to director of pro scouting.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Declined 2018 option on OF Jose Bautista.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised the 2018 option on INF Daniel Descalso.
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed RHP Cory Mazzoni off waivers from San Diego. Selected the contract of RHP Matt Carasiti from Iowa (PCL). Assigned OF Leonys Martin outright to Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Declined the 2018 option on INF Alexi Amarista. RHP Greg Holland declined his 2018 option.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Declined the 2018 option on OF Andre Ethier. Exercised the 2018 option on INF Logan Forsythe. Assigned INF/OF O’Koyea Dickson outright to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated LHP Grant Dayton, RHP Yimi Garcia, LHP Scott Kazmir, LHP Adam Liberatore, RHP Josh Ravin and OF Andrew Toles from the 60-day DL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed LHP Nik Turley off waivers from Minnesota.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned INF Alex Mejia outright to Memphis (PCL) and C Alberto Rosario outright making him eligible to become a minor league free-agent. Released RHP Trevor Rosenthal.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced RHP Tim Melville and C Hector Sanchez cleared outright waivers. Reinstated RHPs Carter Capps and Colin Rea, OF Alex Dickerson, and LHPs Robbie Erlin and LHP Matt Strahm from the 60-day DL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Exercised their 2018 options on LHPs Madison Bumgarner and Matt Moore and 3B Pablo Sandoval. Named Curt Young pitching coach and Alonzo Powell hitting coach.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — C Matt Wieters exercised his 2018 option.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised the 2018 option on INF Manny Cruz.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Exercised the 2018 option on LHP Will Solomon. Traded LHP Bennett Parry to Long Island for a player to be named.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Exercised the 2018 options on RHP Fernando Cruz and LHPs Isaac Pavlik and Andres Caceres.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Marty Anderson.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed INF Justin Fletcher to a contract extension.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Exercised the contract options on RHP Alex Kenilvort, INF Andrew Brodbeck, RHP Brandon Quintero, INF Cosimo Canella, INF Danny Hoy, OF David Harris, RHP Derek DeYoung, RHP Garrett Kelly, LHP Gunnar Kines, RHP Isaac Sanchez, INF Jack Parenty, RHP James Joyce, C James Keller, RHP Joe Hauser, INF John Holland, INF Josh Gardnier, RHP Kagen Hopkins, RHP Kit Fowler, OF Kyle Ruchim, RHP Kyle Westwood, RHP Michael Wood, C Nick Oddo, LHP Rob McDonnell, INF Rock Shoulders, OF Sean Godfrey, INF Seth Spivey, INF Tanner Pinkston, RHP Tom Colletti, OF Zach Weigel, and INF Will Soto. Declined the option on INF Ryan O’Malley.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded C John Fidanza to the Evansville Otters for a player to be named.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans one game for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules during a Nov. 5 game against New Orleans. Suspended N.Y. Jets WR Jeremy Kerley four games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed C Daniel Munyer on injured reserve. Released OT Javarius Leamon from the practice squad. Signed C Max Tuerk from the L.A. Chargers practice squad and OT Storm Norton to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed CB D.J. White off waivers from Kansas City. Signed CB Denzel Rice to the practice squad. Waived C Dillon Day. Released CB Channing Stribling from the practice squad.
Arena Football League
ALBANY AFL — Named George Manias vice president/business operations.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced the retirement of M Andrea Pirlo.
College
FRESNO STATE — Announced the resignation of athletic director Jim Bartko. Named Steve Robertello interim athletic director.
GEORGE MASON — Announced men’s sophomore basketball F Daniel Relvao is leaving the program.
ILLINOIS — Announced defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson is on bereavement leave from the team.
SETON HALL — Announced the resignation of men’s soccer coach Gerson Echeverry.
SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE — Named Jon Cremmins assistant men’s basketball coach.
WEST VIRGINIA — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins on a four-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
LOCAL & AREA
Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach
Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.