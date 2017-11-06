Prep volleyball: NR’s Gillig named first-team all-Ohio

New Riegel senior Brianna Gillig earned first-team honors in Division IV as the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released its all-Ohio picks for the 2017 season.

Gillig, a 5-10 hitter, helped the Blue Jackets win a share of the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division championship. She led her team with 470 kills with 72 aces, 25 blocks and 245 digs.

Buckeye Central coach Jackie Nye, a New Riegel graduate, shared the Coaches Achievement Award in Division IV with Carey’s Eric Vackert and Ottoville’s Kelsey Wolfe.

All-Ohio Volleyball

Division I

FIRST TEAM

Dana Axner, sr., Dublin Coffman; Diana Brown, sr., Columbus DeSales; Logan Case, soph., Cincinnati Ursuline; Kacie Evans, jr., Wadsworth; Natalie Steibel, sr., Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame; Ali Thompson, sr., Cincinnati Ursuline; Riley Wagoner, jr., Dublin Coffman; Shannon Williams, sr., Brecksville.

COACH OF THE YEAR “” Jeni Case, Cincinnati Ursuline.

SECOND TEAM

Anna Brinkman, sr., Brecksville; Joanna Change, jr., Toledo Notre Dame; Grace Dynda, jr., Mentor; Alexis Falzone, sr., Mentor; Armania Heckenmueller, sr., Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame; Maggie Huber, jr., Cincinnati Ursuline; Abbie Hughes, sr., Mason; Teagan Ochaya, sr., Mentor.

THIRD TEAM

Kirsten Badowski, jr., Brunswick; Hanna Bolinger, sr., Toledo St. Ursula; Maddie Fogg, sr., Olentangy Liberty; Maggie King, jr., Mason; Carrigan O’Reilly, jr., Olentangy Orange; Maryn Shinaberry, sr., Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit; Maddie White, sr., Ashland; Nikolette Zanolli, sr., Massillon Jackson.

NW OHIO HONORABLE MENTION

Samantha Fallis, sr., Sylvania Southview; Jillian Grant, sr., Anthony Wayne; Justice Wingate, sr., Toledo Notre Dame.

Division II

FIRST TEAM

Audrey Binzer, sr., Kettering Alter; Peyton Bloomer., jr., Oak Harbor; Katie Forsythe, sr., Gates Mills Gilmour; Elise Gray, sr., Parma Padua; Lauren Park, sr., Millersburg West Holmes; Adria Powell, jr., Hubbard; Josie Pry, soph., New Philadelphia; Terry Rania, soph., Medina Highland.

COACH OF THE YEAR “” Jim BeHarry, Parma Padua.

SECOND TEAM

Ila Angemeier, Mentor Lake Catholic; Keanna Avery, jr., Urichsville Claymont; Madi Eberst, sr., Chllicothe Unioto; Ella Grbac, sr., Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Marie Gross, sr., Kettering Alter; Macie Rhoads, sr., Circleville Logan Elm; Erin Shomaker, jr., Granville; Grace Turner, Cincinnati McNicholas.

THIRD TEAM

Ashley Browske, jr., Mentor Lake Catholic; Carly Carafa, sr., St. Paris Graham; Addison Conley, sr., London; Faith Grant, sr., Warren Howland; Olivia Kearns, sr., Lexington; Abigail Leigh, jr., Parma Padua; Norah Painter, sr., Lexington; Ashton Webb, jr., Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

NW OHIO HONORABLE MENTION

Anne Davidson, sr., Norwalk; Alaina Kelley, sr., Norwalk; Lexi Sauber, Wauseon.

Division III

FIRST TEAM

Jenni Carmichael, sr., Lore Buckeye Trail; Maura Collins, sr., Independence; Alexis Gilliand, sr., Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley; Tasha Kahlig, sr., Coldwater; Emily Londot, soph., Utida; Katelyn Meyer, sr., Eastwood; Jonni Parker, sr., Casstown Miami East; Kierrah Stewart, sr., Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley.

COACH OF THE YEAR “” Nikki Etzler, Coldwater.

SECOND TEAM

Carly Alt, sr., Ottawa-Glandorf; Camryn Chandler, sr., Piketon; MacKenzie Daub, sr., Ashland Crestview; Lauren Gilliland, soph., Coldwater; Marisa Gwinner, sr., Galion; Kyndall Hellyer, sr., Casstown Miami East; Camryn Jarrett, sr., Hanoverton United; Olivia Legando, jr., Huron; Ellie Ruby, sr., Wheelersburg.

THIRD TEAM

Maddy Bilinovic, soph., Independence; Samantha Canner, soph., Lore Buckeye Trail; Anna Donner, jr., Galion Northmor; Abbi Gillson, sr., Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley; Charlee Louden, sr., Seaman North Adams; Natalie Restille, jr., Ashland Crestview; McKenna Tucek, sr., Burton Berkshire; Danielle Winner, sr., Versailles.

NW OHIO HONORABLE MENTION

Hannah Horn, jr., Tinora; Brooke Kleman, sr., Ottawa-Glandorf; Jordyn Mitnik, Edison; Abigail, sr., Eastwood; Magey Sahmbre, jr., Ashland Crestview.

Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Brianna Gillig, sr., New Riegel; Meghan Hedrick, sr., Norwalk St. Paul; Paige Jones, sr., New Bremen; Jenna Karl, sr., Buckeye Central; Raquel Kessler, jr., Jackson Center; Sydney Kin, sr., Carey; Britney Siefring, sr., St. Henry; Melina Woods, sr., Ada.

COACH OF THE YEAR “” Diana Kramer, New Bremen.

COACHES ACHIEVEMENT AWARD “” Jackie Nye, Buckeye Central; Eric Vackert, Carey; Kelsey Wolfe, Ottoville.

SECOND TEAM

Kara Evers, sr., Marion Local; Carrie Fesenmyer, jr., Marion Local; Hayley Heitmeyer, jr., Leipsic; Rachel Kremer, jr., New Bremen; Tess Lepley, sr., Norwalk St. Paul; Kierra Meyer, sr., Leipsic; Lexi Smith, sr., Portsmouth Notre Dame; Rachel Williamson, sr., Antwerp.

THIRD TEAM

Addie Ackerman, sr., Buckeye Central; Sophia Albers, sr., Fort Loramie; Rachel Bleile, sr., Norwalk St. Paul; Madi Ellis, sr., Delphos St. John’s; Katie Heistand, sr., Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas; Julia Holdheide, sr., St. Henry; Addy Jarvis, sr. Vienna Mathews, sr.; Stacia Stieber, jr., Monroeville; Carley Stone, sr., Fort Recovery; Lizzie Willis, sr., Salineville Southern.

NW OHIO HONORABLE MENTION

Paige Bellman, sr., Columbus Grove; Courtney Hahn, sr., Lima Central Catholic; Alyson Johnson, Fremont St. Joseph; Carlee McCluer, sr., Columbus Grove; Destini Oler, sr., Mohawk.

