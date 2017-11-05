Monday’s scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA Regional Semifinals
ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30
Division I
Region 1
1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium
2 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 3 Mentor (10-1) at Parma Byers Field
Region 2
1 Tol. Whitmer (11-0) vs. 5 Lewis Center Olentangy (8-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium
2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Lincoln (7-4) at Westerville North Stadium
Region 3
1 Centerville (10-1) vs. 5 Pickerington North (9-2) at Springfield Evans Stadium
2 Hilliard Bradley (11-0) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (10-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Region 4
1 Cin. St. Xavier (10-1) vs. 4 Cin. Sycamore (9-2) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium
2 Cin. Colerain (9-2) vs. 3 Mason (9-2) at Cin. Princeton Mancusco Viking Stadium
Division II
Region 5
1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Lyndhurst Brush (9-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
2 Barberton (11-0) vs. 3 Bedford (10-1) at Ravenna Gilcrest Field at Portage Community Bank Stadium
Region 6
1 Avon (11-0) vs. 4 Medina Highland (9-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium
2 Wadsworth (11-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (10-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium
Region 7
1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-1) vs. 5 New Albany (7-4) at Westerville South Wildcat Stadium
2 Massillon Washington (8-3) vs. 6 Ashland (9-2) at Wooster Follis Field
Region 8
1 Cin. La Salle (9-2) vs. 4 Sidney (10-1) at Miamisburg Holland Field
2 Cin. Winton Woods (10-1) vs. 3 Cin. Anderson (10-1) at Lakota West Firebird Field
Division III
Region 9
1 Canfield (11-0) vs. 4 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-2) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium
7 Tallmadge (8-3) vs. 6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at Richfield Revere Joe Papano Stadium
Region 10
1 Tol. Central Catholic (9-2) vs. 5 Clyde (9-2) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium
2 Bay Village Bay (11-0) vs. 3 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) at North Royalton Stadium
Region 11
1 Bellefontaine (10-1) vs. 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (10-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
2 Cols. Independence (9-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (10-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium
Region 12
1 Trotwood-Madison (11-0) vs. 5 Day. Dunbar (8-3) at Vandalia Butler Memorial Field
7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-3) vs. 6 New Richmond (9-2) at Monroe Hornet Stadium
Division IV
Region 13
1 Steubenville (11-0) vs. 5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-4) at Salem Reilly Stadium
2 Perry (11-0) vs. 6 Girard (10-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 14
1 Bellville Clear Fork (11-0) vs. 5 Bellevue (8-3) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium
2 Shelby (11-0) vs. 3 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field
Region 15
1 Newark Licking Valley (11-0) vs. 5 New Concord John Glenn (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
7 Duncan Falls Philo (8-3) vs. 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook
Region 16
1 Germantown Valley View (11-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field
2 Cin. Wyoming (11-0) vs. 6 Cin. Indian Hill (9-2) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium
Division V
Region 17
1 Canfield South Range (11-0) vs. 4 Akron Manchester (9-2) at Louisville Leopard Stadium
7 Wickliffe (8-3) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (10-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium
Region 18
1 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0) vs. 5 Tontogany Otsego (9-2) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium
2 Marion Pleasant (9-1) vs. 3 Archbold (9-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 19
1 Wheelersburg (11-0) vs. 5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (9-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field
2 Portsmouth West (10-1) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (9-2) at Chillicothe Zane Trace Athletic Facility
Region 20
8 Cin. Reading (8-3) vs. 5 West Jefferson (10-0) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium
2 Middletown Madison (9-2) vs. 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at Liberty Twp. Lakota East
Division VI
Region 21
1 Rootstown (11-0) vs. 4 Creston Norwayne (10-1) at Green Memorial Stadium
2 Mogadore (9-1) vs. 3 Kirtland (11-0) at Solon Stewart Stadium
Region 22
1 Liberty-Benton (10-1) vs. 4 Hicksville (9-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex
7 Carey (8-3) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-3) at Sparta Highland Fishburn Field
Region 23
1 Nelsonville-York (11-0) vs. 4 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) at New Lexington Jim Rockwell Stadium
2 Chillicothe Southeastern (11-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (10-1) at Lucasville Valley Stadium
Region 24
1 Lima Central Catholic (10-1) vs. 4 Coldwater (8-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
2 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0) vs. 3 Spencerville (9-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VII
Region 25
1 Dalton (11-0) vs. 4 Windham (9-2) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium
2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) vs. 3 East Canton (9-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium
Region 26
1 Norwalk St. Paul (11-0) vs. 5 Tiffin Calvert (8-3) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium
2 McComb (9-2) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium
Region 27
1 Danville (10-1) vs. 5 Glouster Trimble (9-2) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium
7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (9-2) vs. Hannibal River (7-4) at The Plains Athens
Region 28
1 Convoy Crestview (10-1) vs. 4 Minster (7-4) at Lima Spartan Stadium
2 Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (7-4) at Allen East Goodwin Field
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT HUDSON
Massillon Jackson 3, Brecksville 1
AT NORWALK
Cleveland St. Joseph 3, Toledo St. Ursula 2
AT WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE
Dublin Coffman 3, Columbus DeSales 1, 2
AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST
Cin. Ursuline 3, Cin. Mount Notre Dame 1
Division II
AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS
Mentor Lake Cath. 3, Cleveland Hts. Beaumont 1
AT LEXINGTON
Parma Padua 3, Lexington 0
AT ZANESVILLE
Sunbury Big Walnut 3, Granville 1
AT VANDALIA BUTLER
Kettering Alter 3, Springfield Kenton Ridge 1
Division III
AT BARBERTON
Independence 3, Canton Central Catholic 0
AT LAKE
Coldwater 3, Eastwood 0
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Versailles 3, Casstown Miami East 2
AT LOGAN
Tuscarawas Valley 3, Chillicothe Southeastern 2
Division IV
AT ELIDA
Buckeye Central 3, Carey 0
AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT
New Bremen 3, Fort Loramie 1
AT UNIONTOWN LAKE
Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Dalton 1
AT LANCASTER
Lanc. Fairfield Christian 3, Ports. Notre Dame 1
OHSAA State Tournament
At Wright State University
Thursday’s State Semifinals
DIVISION I
Massillon Jackson vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, noon
Dublin Coffman vs. Cincinnati Ursuline, 2
FINAL: Saturday, 11 a.m.
DIVISION IV
Buckeye Central vs. New Bremen, 4
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Fairfield Christian, 6
FINAL: Saturday, 1
Friday’s State Semifinals
DIVISION III
Independence vs. Coldwater, noon
Versailles vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 2
FINAL: Saturday, 3
DIVISION II
Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Parma Padua, 4
Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Kettering Alter, 6
FINAL: Saturday, 5
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Saturday’s Regional Finals
Division I
AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA
Cleveland St. Ignatius 1, Hunting Valley 0, 2OT
AT SANDUSKY
Medina 3, Sylvania Northview 1
AT DUBLIN SCIOTO
Dublin Coffman 5, Dublin Jerome 0
AT LEBANON
Beavercreek 3, Cincinnati Anderson 2
Division II
AT TWINSBURG
Aurora 5, Gates Mills Hawken 0
AT MANSFIELD MADISON
Bay Village Bay 4, Elida 1
AT BlOOM-CARROLL
Columbus DeSales 5, Albany Alexander 0
AT CENTERVILLE
Kettering Alter 2, Tipp City Tippecanoe 0
Division III
AT WADSWORTH
Kidron Central Christian 2, Rootstown 0
AT LIMA SENIOR
Ottawa Hills 2, Mansfield Christian 1, shootout
AT WAVERLY
Columbus Grandview Heights 6, South Webster 0
AT LIBERTY TOWNSHIP LAKOTA EAST
Cincinnati Summit Country Day 2, Troy Christian 0
OHSAA State Tournament
Wednesday’s State Semifinals
Division I
AT NORDONIA HIGH SCHOOL
Cleveland St. Ignatius (15-3-2) vs. Medina (15-1-5), 7
AT LONDON HIGH SCHOOL
Dublin Coffman (18-1-2) vs. Beavercreek (20-0-2), 7
FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
Division II
AT STRONGSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Aurora (14-3-4) vs. Bay Village Bay (14-4-1), 7
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus DeSales (20-0-1) vs. Kettering Alter (17-2-3), 7
FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
Division III
AT CLYDE HIGH SCHOOL
Kidron Central Christian (15-4-2) vs Ottawa Hills (19-0-2), 7
AT XENIA HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus Grandview Heights (17-0-4) vs. Cincinnati Summit Cuntry Day (16-3-2), 7
FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday’s Regional Finals
Division I
AT SANDUSKY PERKINS
Perrysburg 1, Strongsville 0, shootout
AT WASDWORTH
Massillon Jackson 2, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 1, OT
AT TBA
Olentangy Liberty 2, Dublin Jerome 0
AT LEBANON
Loveland 1, Springboro 0
Division II
AT RAVENNA
Mentor Lake Catholic 2, Canfield 0
AT STRONGSVILLE
Mansfield Madison 2, Bay Village Bay 1
AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD
Sunbury Big Walnut 8, New Philadelphia 0
AT CENTERVILLE
Cincinnati Indian Hill 4, Tipp City Tippecanoe 1
Division III
AT TWINSBURG
Kirtland 5, Elyria Catholic 0
AT LAKE
Liberty-Benton 1, Archbold 0
AT WAVERLY
Columbus Grandviw Heights 2, Lynchburg Clay 1, OT
AT LAKOTA EAST
Cincinnati Summit Country Day 1, Cincinnati Madeira 0
OHSAA State Tournament
Tuesday’s State Semifinals
Division I
AT SANDUSKY HIGH SCHOOL
Massillon Jackson (17-2-2) vs. Perrysburg (16-2-3), 7
AT CENTERVILLE ALUMNI STADIUM
Powell Olentangy Liberty (13-5-3) vs. Loveland (20-1), 7
FINAL: Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
Division II
AT BRECKSVILLE-BROAFVIEW HTS.
Mentor Lake Catholic (17-3-1) vs. Mansfield Madison (20-1), 7
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Sunbury Big Walnut (16-2-4) vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill (20-0-1), 7
FINAL: Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
Division III
AT SANDUSKY PERKINS
Liberty-Benton (16-3-2) vs. Kirtland (14-4-3), 7
AT BEAVERCREEK HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus Grandview Heights (18-1-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (20-1), 7
FINAL: Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149
Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152
N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193
Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117
Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208
Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171
Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208
Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179
Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178
Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172
Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155
Seattle 5 3 0 .625 189 149
Arizona 4 4 0 .500 139 201
San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239
Late games not included
Thursday’s Result
N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21
Sunday’s Results
Jacksonville 23, Cincinnati 7
L.A. Rams 51, N.Y. Giants 17
New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 10
Carolina 20, Atlanta 17
Tennessee 23, Baltimore 20
Indianapolis 20, Houston 14
Philadelphia 51, Denver 23
Dallas 28, Kansas City 17
Arizona 20, San Francisco 10
Washington 17, Seattle 14
Oakland at Miami, 8:30
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Monday’s Game
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30
Thursday’S GAME
Seattle at Arizona, 8:25
Sunday’S GAMES
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1
Minnesota at Washington, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1
New Orleans at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Chicago, 1
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1
Cleveland at Detroit, 1
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25
New England at Denver, 8:30
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Monday, Nov. 13 GAME
Miami at Carolina, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 8 2 .800 —
Toronto 5 4 .556 2½
New York 5 4 .556 2½
Philadelphia 5 4 .556 2½
Brooklyn 3 6 .333 4½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 6 4 .600 —
Washington 5 4 .556 ½
Charlotte 5 5 .500 1
Miami 4 5 .444 1½
Atlanta 2 8 .200 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 7 3 .700 —
Indiana 5 5 .500 2
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2½
Cleveland 4 6 .400 3
Chicago 2 6 .250 4
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 8 3 .727 —
Memphis 6 3 .667 1
San Antonio 6 4 .600 1½
New Orleans 5 5 .500 2½
Dallas 1 10 .091 7
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 3 .700 —
Portland 5 4 .556 1½
Utah 5 5 .500 2
Denver 5 5 .500 2
Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 7 3 .700 —
L.A. Clippers 5 4 .556 1½
L.A. Lakers 4 5 .444 2½
Phoenix 4 6 .400 3
Sacramento 1 8 .111 5½
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Memphis 113, L.A. Clippers 104
Detroit 108, Sacramento 99
Minnesota 112, Dallas 99
New Orleans 96, Chicago 90, OT
Golden State 127, Denver 108
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 117, Cleveland 115
Miami 104, L.A. Clippers 101
Boston 104, Orlando 88
Washington 107, Toronto 96
Houston 137, Utah 110
San Antonio 112, Phoenix 95
New York 108, Indiana 101
Minnesota 112, Charlotte 94
Oklahoma City at Portland, late
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late
Monday’s Games
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9
Miami at Golden State, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 7
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7
New Orleans at Indiana, 7
Charlotte at New York, 7:30
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30
Brooklyn at Denver, 9
Philadelphia at Utah, 9
Memphis at Portland, 10
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Detroit, 7
New York at Orlando, 7
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8
Miami at Phoenix, 9
Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 15 11 2 2 24 59 42
Ottawa 14 6 3 5 17 51 47
Toronto 15 8 7 0 16 57 55
Detroit 15 7 7 1 15 42 41
Boston 12 5 4 3 13 34 37
Montreal 14 5 8 1 11 39 55
Florida 13 4 7 2 10 47 56
Buffalo 14 4 8 2 10 35 53
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 14 9 4 1 19 48 38
New Jersey 12 9 3 0 18 45 37
Pittsburgh 16 8 6 2 18 42 58
N.Y. Islanders 14 8 5 1 17 54 46
Philadelphia 15 7 6 2 16 47 43
Washington 14 7 6 1 15 43 46
N.Y. Rangers 15 6 7 2 14 47 52
Carolina 12 4 5 3 11 32 37
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 15 11 3 1 23 50 36
Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 42 39
Colorado 14 8 6 0 16 48 47
Dallas 14 8 6 0 16 41 39
Nashville 14 7 5 2 16 37 41
Chicago 14 7 5 2 16 43 34
Minnesota 12 5 5 2 12 37 35
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 14 10 2 2 22 48 31
Vegas 13 9 4 0 18 47 37
San Jose 13 8 5 0 16 36 30
Vancouver 13 7 4 2 16 35 31
Calgary 13 7 6 0 14 30 34
Anaheim 14 6 6 2 14 40 43
Edmonton 13 4 8 1 9 30 43
Arizona 15 2 12 1 5 39 62
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Vegas 5, Ottawa 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 4, OT
Montreal 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
Washington 3, Boston 2
St. Louis 6, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, SO
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4, SO
Chicago 2, Minnesota 0
Dallas 5, Buffalo 1
Arizona 2, Carolina 1, SO
Vancouver 4, Pittsburgh 2
Nashville 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, SO
Sunday’s Results
Detroit 4, Edmonton 0
N.Y. Islanders 6, Colorado 4
Montreal 2, Chicago 0
New Jersey at Calgary, late
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 7
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Minnesota at Boston, 7
Vegas at Toronto, 7
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30
Detroit at Vancouver, 10
Tuesday’s Games
Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Washington at Buffalo, 7
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7
Florida at Carolina, 7
Nashville at Columbus, 7
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7
Vegas at Montreal, 7:30
Vancouver at Calgary, 9
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
New York 1, Toronto 0, Toronto advances on away goals
New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advances on aggregate 4-3
Western Conference
THURSDAY RESULT
Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances on aggregate 2-0
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Houston 2, Portland 1, Houston advances on aggregate 2-1
Conference Championships
Eastern Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Nov. 28 or Nov. 29 match
Columbus at Toronto, TBD
Western Conference
tuesday, Nov. 21 match
Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9
At highest seed, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (56) 9-0 1,520 1
2. Georgia (5) 9-0 1,468 2
3. Notre Dame 8-1 1,357 5
4. Clemson 8-1 1,289 6
5. Oklahoma 8-1 1,258 8
6. Wisconsin 9-0 1,256 4
7. Miami 8-0 1,220 9
8. TCU 8-1 1,087 10
9. Washington 8-1 1,061 12
10. Auburn 7-2 875 16
11. Ohio St. 7-2 781 3
12. Oklahoma St. 7-2 766 11
13. Michigan St. 7-2 760 24
14. UCF 8-0 736 15
15. Southern Cal 8-2 718 17
16. Penn St. 7-2 717 7
17. Virginia Tech 7-2 537 13
18. Mississippi St. 7-2 464 21
19. Washington St. 8-2 420 25
20. Memphis 8-1 376 22
21. Michigan 7-2 184 –
22. South Florida 8-1 177 –
23. West Virginia 6-3 163 –
24. Iowa St. 6-3 155 14
25. Iowa 6-3 147 –
Others receiving votes: LSU 142, NC State 101, Toledo 31, Stanford 22, Boise St. 14, Arizona 14, Northwestern 6, Army 2, San Diego St. 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (64) 9-0 1624 1
2. Georgia (1) 9-0 1560 2
3. Wisconsin 9-0 1392 4
4. Clemson 8-1 1379 5
5. Notre Dame 8-1 1367 8
6. Miami 8-0 1326 6
7. Oklahoma 8-1 1314 9
8. Washington 8-1 1154 11
9. Texas Christian 8-1 1143 12
10. Auburn 7-2 900 15
11. Ohio State 7-2 881 3
12. Central Florida 8-0 854 14
13. Penn State 7-2 817 7
14. Southern California 8-2 778 17
15. Oklahoma State 7-2 764 10
16. Michigan State 7-2 609 NR
17. Virginia Tech 7-2 555 13
18. Mississippi State 7-2 462 22
19. Memphis 8-1 457 21
20. Washington State 8-2 376 NR
21. South Florida 8-1 306 23
22. Michigan 7-2 261 24
23. Iowa State 6-3 150 16
24. NC State 6-3 149 19
25. Louisiana State 6-3 136 20
Others Receiving Votes: West Virginia 120, Iowa 112, Stanford 58, Toledo 31, Boise State 29, Arizona 25, San Diego State 18, South Carolina 6, Northwestern 5, Troy 4, Army 3.
Saturday’s Results
EAST
Amherst 28, Trinity (Conn.) 20
Assumption 40, American International 3
Bates 24, Bowdoin 17
Bentley 27, New Haven 24, OT
Bethany (WV) 43, Grove City 34
Brockport 35, Alfred 25
Bryant 48, Sacred Heart 45
Buffalo St. 24, Hartwick 20
CCSU 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 10
California (Pa.) 30, Edinboro 13
Castleton 28, Gallaudet 17
Chowan 73, Lincoln (Pa.) 30
Cortland St. 24, Utica 23
Dartmouth 10, Cornell 0
Delaware 31, Maine 17
Delaware Valley 51, Misericordia 7
East Stroudsburg 37, Lock Haven 27
Endicott 52, Nichols 13
Fairmont St. 35, Concord 0
Framingham St. 39, W. Connecticut 35
Franklin & Marshall 42, Ursinus 28
Gannon 38, Clarion 28
Harvard 21, Columbia 14
Hobart 34, St. Lawrence 7
Holy Cross 42, Fordham 20
Husson 63, Alfred St. 0
Indiana (Pa.) 36, Mercyhurst 10
Ithaca 20, Union (NY) 3
James Madison 38, Rhode Island 3
Kutztown 65, Cheyney 0
LIU Post 49, Merrimack 7
Lafayette 7, Georgetown 0
Lebanon Valley 20, Lycoming 17
Lehigh 42, Bucknell 21
MIT 20, Norwich 0
Mass.-Dartmouth 37, Mass. Maritime 14
Merchant Marine 62, Catholic 27
Middlebury 41, Hamilton 20
Monmouth (NJ) 42, Presbyterian 21
Montclair St. 13, Rowan 3
Moravian 35, Dickinson 18
Morrisville St. 35, St. John Fisher 28
Mount Ida 58, Anna Maria 41
Muhlenberg 39, Gettysburg 14
NY Maritime 17, Dean 14
Penn 38, Princeton 35
Plymouth St. 24, Fitchburg St. 7
RPI 63, Rochester 14
Richmond 22, Villanova 0
Rutgers 31, Maryland 24
S. Virginia 16, William Paterson 6
Salve Regina 55, Becker 0
Shepherd 49, Charleston (WV) 12
Shippensburg 20, Bloomsburg 6
Slippery Rock 77, Seton Hill 38
South Florida 37, UConn 20
Springfield 62, Maine Maritime 0
St. Anselm 35, S. Connecticut 28
Stevenson 44, Wilkes 12
Stonehill 56, Pace 30
Stony Brook 28, Albany (NY) 21, OT
Susquehanna 33, McDaniel 10
Tufts 28, Colby 14
Urbana 36, W. Virginia St. 35
W. New England 42, Curry 28
WPI 44, Coast Guard 16
WV Wesleyan 21, Glenville St. 20
Wabash 48, Allegheny 41
Wagner 27, Robert Morris 7
Washington & Jefferson 31, Geneva 17
Waynesburg 31, St. Vincent 21
Wesleyan (Conn.) 35, Williams 0
West Chester 27, Millersville 24
West Virginia 20, Iowa St. 16
Widener 27, King’s (Pa.) 6
Worcester St. 35, Bridgewater (Mass.) 21
SOUTH
Alabama 24, LSU 10
Alabama St. 13, Jackson St. 3
Alcorn St. 47, Alabama A&M 22
Austin Peay 35, Tennessee Tech 28
Averett 41, Brevard 17
Benedict 20, Kentucky St. 16
Bethel (Tenn.) 35, Kentucky Christian 14
Bethune-Cookman 41, Morgan St. 28
Birmingham-Southern 20, Millsaps 17, OT
Bowie St. 77, Elizabeth City St. 21
Butler 23, Stetson 6
Campbell 42, Davidson 29
Campbellsville 58, Cumberland (Tenn.) 34
Carson-Newman 42, Lenoir-Rhyne 28
Catawba 17, Newberry 13
Centre 47, Sewanee 0
Charleston Southern 10, Gardner-Webb 9
Cincinnati 17, Tulane 16
Clemson 38, NC State 31
College of NJ 21, Christopher Newport 19
Cumberlands 52, Point (Ga.) 19
Delta St. 33, North Greenville 30
ETSU 24, VMI 6
Elon 33, Towson 30, 2OT
FIU 14, UTSA 7
Fayetteville St. 23, Winston-Salem 22
Ferrum 52, Greensboro 13
Florida St. 27, Syracuse 24
Frostburg St. 17, Kean 14
Georgia 24, South Carolina 10
Georgia St. 21, Georgia Southern 17
Hampden-Sydney 49, Shenandoah 43
Howard 37, Florida A&M 26
Huntingdon 55, Methodist 7
Jacksonville 20, Valparaiso 17
Jacksonville St. 59, Murray St. 23
Johns Hopkins 57, Juniata 14
Johnson C. Smith 27, Livingstone 14
Lane 28, Central St. (Ohio) 20
Liberty 27, Duquesne 24
Lindsey Wilson 37, Georgetown (Ky.) 14
Louisiana-Lafayette 19, South Alabama 14
Louisiana-Monroe 52, Appalachian St. 45
Mars Hill 56, UNC-Pembroke 44
Mary Hardin-Baylor 51, Louisiana College 20
Maryville (Tenn.) 35, LaGrange 23
McNeese St. 13, SE Louisiana 3
Miami 28, Virginia Tech 10
Middle Tennessee 30, UTEP 3
Mississippi 37, Kentucky 34
Mississippi College 30, Shorter 29
Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23
Morehouse 40, Clark Atlanta 0
NC A&T 35, Norfolk St. 7
NC Central 14, Hampton 6
New Hampshire 35, William & Mary 16
Nicholls 23, Houston Baptist 17
North Texas 24, Louisiana Tech 23
Northwestern St. 26, Abilene Christian 23, OT
Old Dominion 6, Charlotte 0
Randolph-Macon 38, Guilford 22
Reinhardt 54, Bluefield South 0
Samford 20, Mercer 3
Savannah St. 35, Delaware St. 21
Southern U. 37, Prairie View 31
St. Augustine’s 31, Shaw 14
Tennessee 24, Southern Miss. 10
Tennessee St. 60, Va. Lynchburg 0
Texas Southern 38, MVSU 21
Thomas More 56, Thiel 7
Tuskegee 50, Miles 20
UAB 52, Rice 21
Union (Ky.) 43, St. Andrews 42
Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17
Virginia 40, Georgia Tech 36
Virginia St. 40, Virginia Union 39
W. Carolina 31, The Citadel 19
Warner 34, Pikeville 21
Webber 42, Ave Maria 10
Wesley 30, Salisbury 20
West Florida 30, North Alabama 7
West Georgia 20, Florida Tech 13
Wofford 24, Chattanooga 21, 2OT
MIDWEST
Adrian 33, Olivet 22
Augustana (SD) 28, Concordia (St.P.) 13
Aurora 36, Concordia (Wis.) 14
Baldwin-Wallace 27, Heidelberg 10
Baylor 38, Kansas 9
Bemidji St. 17, St. Cloud St. 10
Benedictine (Ill.) 44, Wis. Lutheran 7
Bethel (Minn.) 42, Augsburg 22
Bluffton 65, Earlham 21
Carroll (Wis.) 60, North Park 21
Case Reserve 41, Westminster (Pa.) 10
Cent. Missouri 52, Northeastern St. 24
Cent. Oklahoma 27, Washburn 10
Central 23, Luther 21
Chadron St. 35, Black Hills St. 14
Chicago 19, Macalester 14
Colorado Mesa 69, S. Dakota Tech 7
Concordia (Moor.) 54, St. Olaf 12
Concordia (Neb.) 35, Briar Cliff 7
Cornell (Iowa) 41, Grinnell 20
Dakota Wesleyan 62, Dordt 52
Dayton 36, Marist 17
DePauw 37, Kenyon 32
Denison 36, Wooster 26
Dubuque 35, Coe 21
E. Illinois 23, E. Kentucky 20, OT
Emporia St. 30, Missouri Western 27
Eureka 63, Martin Luther 26
Evangel 34, Avila 14
Faulkner 54, Cincinnati Christian 3
Ferris St. 26, Davenport 0
Findlay 70, Alderson-Broaddus 28
Fort Hays St. 13, NW Missouri St. 12
Franklin 63, Anderson (Ind.) 17
Friends 49, Bethany (Kan.) 18
Graceland (Iowa) 42, William Penn 6
Grand View 30, Benedictine (Kan.) 27
Greenville 49, Minn.-Morris 21
Hillsdale 45, Malone 7
Hope 48, Albion 10
Iowa 55, Ohio St. 24
John Carroll 52, Otterbein 16
Kalamazoo 13, Rockford 6
Kansas Wesleyan 58, Bethel (Kan.) 24
Lake Forest 28, Illinois College 21
Lakeland 49, Concordia (Ill.) 13
Lindenwood (Mo.) 37, Missouri Southern 17
Mac Murray 34, St. Scholastica 26
Manchester 35, Hanover 34
Marian (Ind.) 62, Missouri Baptist 0
Marietta 49, Capital 21
Michigan 33, Minnesota 10
Michigan St. 27, Penn St. 24
Mid-Am Nazarene 37, Cent. Methodist 21
Midland 32, Hastings 24
Millikin 41, Elmhurst 7
Minn. Duluth 54, Minn.-Crookston 6
Minn. St.-Mankato 48, Wayne (Neb.) 27
Minn. St.-Moorhead 22, Minot St. 16
Missouri 45, Florida 16
Missouri St. 36, S. Illinois 28
Missouri Valley 27, Baker 22
Monmouth (Ill.) 52, Knox 10
Morningside 41, Doane 10
Mount St. Joseph 56, Defiance 10
Mount Union 59, Muskingum 7
N. Iowa 34, South Dakota 29
Nebraska Wesleyan 45, Simpson (Iowa) 38
North Central (Ill.) 43, Carthage 20
Northwestern 31, Nebraska 24
Northwestern (Minn.) 24, Crown (Minn.) 7
Northwood (Mich.) 35, Saginaw Valley St. 21
Notre Dame 48, Wake Forest 37
Notre Dame Coll. 31, Virginia-Wise 28
Oberlin 27, Hiram 14
Ohio Dominican 63, Kentucky Wesleyan 7
Ohio Northern 49, Wilmington (Ohio) 45
Peru St. 47, Culver-Stockton 42
Pittsburg St. 35, Nebraska-Kearney 13
Purdue 29, Illinois 10
Ripon 14, Lawrence 7
S. Dakota St. 33, N. Dakota St. 21
Siena Heights 48, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0
Sioux Falls 19, Upper Iowa 7
Southwestern (Kan.) 44, Ottawa, Kan. 17
St. Francis (Ill.) 28, Robert Morris-Chicago 18
St. Francis (Ind.) 40, Taylor 20
St. John’s (Minn.) 72, Hamline 6
St. Mary (Kan.) 39, Sterling 19
St. Norbert 47, Beloit 7
St. Thomas (Minn.) 58, Gustavus 7
St. Xavier 30, Olivet Nazarene 29, 2OT
Tabor 46, McPherson 29
Tiffin 14, Michigan Tech 7
Trine 41, Alma 6
UT Martin 16, SE Missouri 14
Valley City St. 40, Jamestown 14
W. Illinois 31, Illinois St. 14
Waldorf 41, Presentation 33
Walsh 31, Lake Erie 7
Wartburg 56, Buena Vista 14
Wayne (Mich.) 26, N. Michigan 24
Westminster (Mo.) 27, Iowa Wesleyan 21, OT
Wheaton (Ill.) 53, Augustana (Ill.) 10
William Jewell 13, Lincoln (Mo.) 3
Winona St. 45, SW Minnesota St. 7
Wis.-LaCrosse 21, Wis.-Stout 7
Wis.-Oshkosh 42, Wis.-Eau Claire 7
Wis.-River Falls 21, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 14
Wis.-Whitewater 17, Wis.-Platteville 16
Wisconsin 45, Indiana 17
Wittenberg 42, Ohio Wesleyan 23
Youngstown St. 66, Indiana St. 24
SOUTHWEST
Arizona Christian 63, Texas Wesleyan 7
Arkansas 39, Coastal Carolina 38
Arkansas Tech 48, SE Oklahoma 10
Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27
Cent. Arkansas 42, Lamar 14
E. Texas Baptist 66, McMurry 21
Grambling St. 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 26
Hardin-Simmons 55, Belhaven 7
Harding 44, East Central 13
Henderson St. 28, Ark.-Monticello 21
Houston 52, East Carolina 27
Kansas St. 42, Texas Tech 35, OT
Langston 14, SW Assemblies of God 10
Midwestern St. 45, Tarleton St. 42
NW Oklahoma St. 31, Oklahoma Baptist 24
New Mexico St. 45, Texas St. 35
Okla. Panhandle St. 34, Texas College 13
Oklahoma 62, Oklahoma St. 52
Ouachita 45, S. Arkansas 42
Sam Houston St. 57, Incarnate Word 20
Southwestern (Texas) 70, Howard Payne 6
TCU 24, Texas 7
Texas A&M Commerce 52, Texas-Permian Basin 0
UCF 31, SMU 24
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 41, Colorado 30
Army 21, Air Force 0
Azusa Pacific 41, W. Oregon 16
Boise St. 41, Nevada 14
CSU-Pueblo 31, Dixie St. 10
Cal Poly 35, Portland St. 28
California 37, Oregon St. 23
Carroll (Mont.) 24, Montana Western 15
Cent. Washington 51, Simon Fraser 0
Coll. of Idaho 64, Montana Tech 35
E. Oregon 21, Rocky Mountain 17
Fort Lewis 30, NM Highlands 20
Humboldt St. 48, Western St. (Col.) 3
Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14
Linfield 23, Puget Sound 0
Montana 17, N. Arizona 15
Occidental at Cal Lutheran, ccd.
S. Oregon 38, Montana St.-Northern 17
S. Utah 47, North Dakota 21
Sacramento St. 50, N. Colorado 21
San Diego 45, Drake 15
UC Davis 56, Idaho St. 17
UNLV 31, Hawaii 23
Utah St. 24, New Mexico 10
Washington 38, Oregon 3
Washington St. 24, Stanford 21
Weber St. 28, E. Washington 20
Wyoming 16, Colorado St. 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday Men’s Results
Clarke 87, Cardinal Stritch 72
Graceland (Iowa) 78, Ottawa (Kan.) 67
Indiana-East 87, St. Ambrose 77
Midland 70, Mount Mercy 65
Vincennes 83, E. Florida St. 78
William Penn 132, Maranatha Baptist 85
Saturday’s Women’s Results
Baker 79, Ottawa (Kan.) 55
Columbia (Mo.) 79, Culver-Stockton 69
Doane 57, Viterbo 45
Vincennes 126, Olive Harvey 26
William Penn 71, Emmaus Bible 55
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
Texas 500
Final Results
1. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334 laps, 59 points.
2. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 334, 51.
3. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 334, 47.
4. (35) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 334, 40.
5. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 334, 32.
6. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 334, 42.
7. (36) Joey Logano, Ford, 334, 30.
8. (34) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 334, 35.
9. (1) Kurt Busch, Ford, 334, 38.
10. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 334, 34.
11. (19) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 334, 26.
12. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 334, 25.
13. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 334, 27.
14. (6) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 334, 24.
15. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 334, 22.
16. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 334, 21.
17. (14) Danica Patrick, Ford, 333, 20.
18. (13) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 333, 19.
19. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 333, 18.
20. (25) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 333, 17.
21. (23) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 333, 16.
22. (26) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 333, 15.
23. (21) Paul Menard, Chevy, 332, 14.
24. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 332, 13.
25. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 332, 12.
26. (22) Landon Cassill, Ford, 331, 11.
27. (9) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 331, 10.
28. (37) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 330, 9.
29. (29) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 330, 8.
30. (24) David Ragan, Ford, 329, 7.
31. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 325, 6.
32. (30) Joey Gase, Chevy, 322, 0.
33. (32) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 322, 4.
34. (31) Ray Black Jr, Chevy, 305, 0.
35. (17) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 304, 2.
36. (20) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 303, 1.
37. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevy, accident, 282, 0, 18.
38. (33) David Starr, Chevy, accident, 237, 0, 0.
39. (39) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, engine, 227, 0, 1.
40. (40) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, engine, 159, 0, 1.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
FINAL RESULTS
x-Patrick Cantlay (500), $1,224,000 67-71-70-67–275 -9
Alex Cejka (245), $598,400 66-74-72-63–275 -9
Whee Kim (245), $598,400 65-72-72-66–275 -9
Patton Kizzire (115), $281,067 70-66-76-64–276 -8
J.T. Poston (115), $281,067 69-71-70-66–276 -8
Chesson Hadley (115), $281,067 74-65-69-68–276 -8
Bryson DeChambeau (85), $211,933 67-72-71-67–277 -7
Tom Hoge (85), $211,933 68-73-67-69–277 -7
Beau Hossler (85), $211,933 69-69-66-73–277 -7
Alex Kang, $150,733 70-73-71-64–278 -6
Graeme McDowell (64), $150,733 70-70-72-66–278 -6
Aaron Baddeley (64), $150,733 70-66-74-68–278 -6
William McGirt (64), $150,733 68-73-69-68–278 -6
A.J. McInerney, $150,733 71-70-70-67–278 -6
J.J. Spaun (64), $150,733 66-65-73-74–278 -6
Tony Finau (52), $112,200 69-69-69-72–279 -5
Talor Gooch (52), $112,200 71-67-77-64–279 -5
Charley Hoffman (48), $98,600 68-71-71-70–280 -4
Gary Woodland (48), $98,600 73-67-68-72–280 -4
Kevin Chappell (35), $61,483 67-71-75-68–281 -3
Jason Kokrak (35), $61,483 67-75-71-68–281 -3
Adam Schenk (35), $61,483 68-74-70-69–281 -3
Webb Simpson (35), $61,483 70-73-69-69–281 -3
Ryan Armour (35), $61,483 68-74-72-67–281 -3
Ryan Blaum (35), $61,483 66-74-72-69–281 -3
Sam Burns, $61,483 68-74-72-67–281 -3
Austin Cook (35), $61,483 73-70-70-68–281 -3
Brandon Harkins (35), $61,483 68-70-73-70–281 -3
Stephan Jaeger (35), $61,483 69-68-76-68–281 -3
Luke List (35), $61,483 71-70-70-70–281 -3
Trey Mullinax (35), $61,483 73-69-69-70–281 -3
Robert Garrigus (20), $35,284 70-65-77-70–282 -2
Peter Malnati (20), $35,284 67-72-74-69–282 -2
Nick Taylor (20), $35,284 69-71-74-68–282 -2
Aaron Wise (20), $35,284 73-69-70-70–282 -2
Byeong Hun An (20), $35,284 72-70-69-71–282 -2
Luke Donald (20), $35,284 72-70-73-67–282 -2
Scott Piercy (20), $35,284 69-74-68-71–282 -2
Ethan Tracy (20), $35,284 71-72-73-66–282 -2
Kevin Tway (20), $35,284 68-71-71-72–282 -2
Martin Flores (13), $24,480 71-71-70-71–283 -1
Brandon Hagy (13), $24,480 69-72-71-71–283 -1
Jim Knous, $24,480 71-71-73-68–283 -1
Seamus Power (13), $24,480 69-71-71-72–283 -1
Scott Stallings (13), $24,480 73-70-68-72–283 -1
Jimmy Stanger, $24,480 67-75-74-67–283 -1
Kelly Kraft (9), $18,292 67-65-79-73–284 E
Rod Pampling (9), $18,292 70-73-72-69–284 E
Ben Silverman (9), $18,292 69-73-76-66–284 E
Brett Stegmaier (9), $18,292 67-76-71-70–284 E
Ernie Els (7), $16,003 69-71-71-74–285 +1
Anirban Lahiri (7), $16,003 69-72-71-73–285 +1
Bubba Watson (7), $16,003 72-71-71-71–285 +1
Richy Werenski (7), $16,003 74-68-73-70–285 +1
Troy Merritt (7), $16,003 70-69-70-76–285 +1
Ryan Moore (7), $16,003 69-71-71-74–285 +1
John Huh (5), $15,028 66-73-71-76–286 +2
David Lingmerth (5), $15,028 71-69-75-71–286 +2
Jesse Mueller, $15,028 70-73-70-73–286 +2
Sam Saunders (5), $15,028 68-70-75-73–286 +2
Brian Stuard (5), $15,028 70-71-69-76–286 +2
Daniel Summerhays (5), $15,028 67-75-75-69–286 +2
Scott Brown (4), $14,348 73-70-73-71–287 +3
Derek Fathauer (4), $14,348 68-75-73-71–287 +3
Ryan Hogue, $14,348 68-73-75-71–287 +3
Harold Varner III (4), $14,348 70-72-72-73–287 +3
Kevin Streelman (4), $14,008 72-70-75-71–288 +4
Corey Conners (3), $13,668 70-71-74-74–289 +5
Brian Davis (3), $13,668 70-71-75-73–289 +5
Roberto D?az (3), $13,668 69-72-71-77–289 +5
Shawn Stefani (3), $13,668 69-73-74-73–289 +5
Chad Campbell (3), $13,192 75-68-75-72–290 +6
Russell Knox (3), $13,192 69-73-75-73–290 +6
Michael Thompson (3), $13,192 69-70-77-74–290 +6
Geoff Ogilvy (2), $12,852 71-72-77-71–291 +7
Camilo Villegas (2), $12,852 72-71-72-76–291 +7
Retief Goosen (2), $12,580 71-71-78-72–292 +8
James Hahn (2), $12,580 72-71-73-76–292 +8
x-won on second playoff hole
SPORTS TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Johnny Cueto has decided not to opt out of contract and will remain with the team.
Basketball
National Basketball League
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Tyler Cavanaugh to a two-way contract.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Recalled C Thomas Bryant from South Bay (NBAGL).
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Joel Hanley from Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Placed D Travis Hamonic on injured reserve, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled D Rasmus Andersson from Stockton (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Kristofers Bindulis from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Jake Paterson from Norfolk (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Allen F Vincent Arseaneau one game and Toledo F Tyler Barnes, pending review, an undetermined amount of games.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Connor Reilly.
BRAMPTON BEAST — Released G Nate Mahle as emergency backup.
READING ROYALS — Loaned D Adam Comrie to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
LOCAL & AREA
Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach
FOSTORIA — Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.