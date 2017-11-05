Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA Regional Semifinals

ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30

Division I

Region 1

1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

2 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 3 Mentor (10-1) at Parma Byers Field

Region 2

1 Tol. Whitmer (11-0) vs. 5 Lewis Center Olentangy (8-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium

2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Lincoln (7-4) at Westerville North Stadium

Region 3

1 Centerville (10-1) vs. 5 Pickerington North (9-2) at Springfield Evans Stadium

2 Hilliard Bradley (11-0) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (10-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4

1 Cin. St. Xavier (10-1) vs. 4 Cin. Sycamore (9-2) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium

2 Cin. Colerain (9-2) vs. 3 Mason (9-2) at Cin. Princeton Mancusco Viking Stadium

Division II

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Lyndhurst Brush (9-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

2 Barberton (11-0) vs. 3 Bedford (10-1) at Ravenna Gilcrest Field at Portage Community Bank Stadium

Region 6

1 Avon (11-0) vs. 4 Medina Highland (9-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

2 Wadsworth (11-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (10-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Region 7

1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-1) vs. 5 New Albany (7-4) at Westerville South Wildcat Stadium

2 Massillon Washington (8-3) vs. 6 Ashland (9-2) at Wooster Follis Field

Region 8

1 Cin. La Salle (9-2) vs. 4 Sidney (10-1) at Miamisburg Holland Field

2 Cin. Winton Woods (10-1) vs. 3 Cin. Anderson (10-1) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division III

Region 9

1 Canfield (11-0) vs. 4 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-2) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium

7 Tallmadge (8-3) vs. 6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at Richfield Revere Joe Papano Stadium

Region 10

1 Tol. Central Catholic (9-2) vs. 5 Clyde (9-2) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium

2 Bay Village Bay (11-0) vs. 3 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) at North Royalton Stadium

Region 11

1 Bellefontaine (10-1) vs. 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (10-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

2 Cols. Independence (9-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (10-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 12

1 Trotwood-Madison (11-0) vs. 5 Day. Dunbar (8-3) at Vandalia Butler Memorial Field

7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-3) vs. 6 New Richmond (9-2) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division IV

Region 13

1 Steubenville (11-0) vs. 5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-4) at Salem Reilly Stadium

2 Perry (11-0) vs. 6 Girard (10-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 14

1 Bellville Clear Fork (11-0) vs. 5 Bellevue (8-3) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

2 Shelby (11-0) vs. 3 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field

Region 15

1 Newark Licking Valley (11-0) vs. 5 New Concord John Glenn (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

7 Duncan Falls Philo (8-3) vs. 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook

Region 16

1 Germantown Valley View (11-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field

2 Cin. Wyoming (11-0) vs. 6 Cin. Indian Hill (9-2) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium

Division V

Region 17

1 Canfield South Range (11-0) vs. 4 Akron Manchester (9-2) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

7 Wickliffe (8-3) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (10-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 18

1 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0) vs. 5 Tontogany Otsego (9-2) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

2 Marion Pleasant (9-1) vs. 3 Archbold (9-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 19

1 Wheelersburg (11-0) vs. 5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (9-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

2 Portsmouth West (10-1) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (9-2) at Chillicothe Zane Trace Athletic Facility

Region 20

8 Cin. Reading (8-3) vs. 5 West Jefferson (10-0) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

2 Middletown Madison (9-2) vs. 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at Liberty Twp. Lakota East

Division VI

Region 21

1 Rootstown (11-0) vs. 4 Creston Norwayne (10-1) at Green Memorial Stadium

2 Mogadore (9-1) vs. 3 Kirtland (11-0) at Solon Stewart Stadium

Region 22

1 Liberty-Benton (10-1) vs. 4 Hicksville (9-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

7 Carey (8-3) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-3) at Sparta Highland Fishburn Field

Region 23

1 Nelsonville-York (11-0) vs. 4 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) at New Lexington Jim Rockwell Stadium

2 Chillicothe Southeastern (11-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (10-1) at Lucasville Valley Stadium

Region 24

1 Lima Central Catholic (10-1) vs. 4 Coldwater (8-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

2 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0) vs. 3 Spencerville (9-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII

Region 25

1 Dalton (11-0) vs. 4 Windham (9-2) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) vs. 3 East Canton (9-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium

Region 26

1 Norwalk St. Paul (11-0) vs. 5 Tiffin Calvert (8-3) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium

2 McComb (9-2) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 27

1 Danville (10-1) vs. 5 Glouster Trimble (9-2) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium

7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (9-2) vs. Hannibal River (7-4) at The Plains Athens

Region 28

1 Convoy Crestview (10-1) vs. 4 Minster (7-4) at Lima Spartan Stadium

2 Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (7-4) at Allen East Goodwin Field

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT HUDSON

Massillon Jackson 3, Brecksville 1

AT NORWALK

Cleveland St. Joseph 3, Toledo St. Ursula 2

AT WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

Dublin Coffman 3, Columbus DeSales 1, 2

AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST

Cin. Ursuline 3, Cin. Mount Notre Dame 1

Division II

AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS

Mentor Lake Cath. 3, Cleveland Hts. Beaumont 1

AT LEXINGTON

Parma Padua 3, Lexington 0

AT ZANESVILLE

Sunbury Big Walnut 3, Granville 1

AT VANDALIA BUTLER

Kettering Alter 3, Springfield Kenton Ridge 1

Division III

AT BARBERTON

Independence 3, Canton Central Catholic 0

AT LAKE

Coldwater 3, Eastwood 0

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Versailles 3, Casstown Miami East 2

AT LOGAN

Tuscarawas Valley 3, Chillicothe Southeastern 2

Division IV

AT ELIDA

Buckeye Central 3, Carey 0

AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT

New Bremen 3, Fort Loramie 1

AT UNIONTOWN LAKE

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Dalton 1

AT LANCASTER

Lanc. Fairfield Christian 3, Ports. Notre Dame 1

OHSAA State Tournament

At Wright State University

Thursday’s State Semifinals

DIVISION I

Massillon Jackson vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, noon

Dublin Coffman vs. Cincinnati Ursuline, 2

FINAL: Saturday, 11 a.m.

DIVISION IV

Buckeye Central vs. New Bremen, 4

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Fairfield Christian, 6

FINAL: Saturday, 1

Friday’s State Semifinals

DIVISION III

Independence vs. Coldwater, noon

Versailles vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 2

FINAL: Saturday, 3

DIVISION II

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Parma Padua, 4

Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Kettering Alter, 6

FINAL: Saturday, 5

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s Regional Finals

Division I

AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA

Cleveland St. Ignatius 1, Hunting Valley 0, 2OT

AT SANDUSKY

Medina 3, Sylvania Northview 1

AT DUBLIN SCIOTO

Dublin Coffman 5, Dublin Jerome 0

AT LEBANON

Beavercreek 3, Cincinnati Anderson 2

Division II

AT TWINSBURG

Aurora 5, Gates Mills Hawken 0

AT MANSFIELD MADISON

Bay Village Bay 4, Elida 1

AT BlOOM-CARROLL

Columbus DeSales 5, Albany Alexander 0

AT CENTERVILLE

Kettering Alter 2, Tipp City Tippecanoe 0

Division III

AT WADSWORTH

Kidron Central Christian 2, Rootstown 0

AT LIMA SENIOR

Ottawa Hills 2, Mansfield Christian 1, shootout

AT WAVERLY

Columbus Grandview Heights 6, South Webster 0

AT LIBERTY TOWNSHIP LAKOTA EAST

Cincinnati Summit Country Day 2, Troy Christian 0

OHSAA State Tournament

Wednesday’s State Semifinals

Division I

AT NORDONIA HIGH SCHOOL

Cleveland St. Ignatius (15-3-2) vs. Medina (15-1-5), 7

AT LONDON HIGH SCHOOL

Dublin Coffman (18-1-2) vs. Beavercreek (20-0-2), 7

FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

Division II

AT STRONGSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Aurora (14-3-4) vs. Bay Village Bay (14-4-1), 7

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus DeSales (20-0-1) vs. Kettering Alter (17-2-3), 7

FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

Division III

AT CLYDE HIGH SCHOOL

Kidron Central Christian (15-4-2) vs Ottawa Hills (19-0-2), 7

AT XENIA HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus Grandview Heights (17-0-4) vs. Cincinnati Summit Cuntry Day (16-3-2), 7

FINAL: Saturday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Saturday’s Regional Finals

Division I

AT SANDUSKY PERKINS

Perrysburg 1, Strongsville 0, shootout

AT WASDWORTH

Massillon Jackson 2, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 1, OT

AT TBA

Olentangy Liberty 2, Dublin Jerome 0

AT LEBANON

Loveland 1, Springboro 0

Division II

AT RAVENNA

Mentor Lake Catholic 2, Canfield 0

AT STRONGSVILLE

Mansfield Madison 2, Bay Village Bay 1

AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD

Sunbury Big Walnut 8, New Philadelphia 0

AT CENTERVILLE

Cincinnati Indian Hill 4, Tipp City Tippecanoe 1

Division III

AT TWINSBURG

Kirtland 5, Elyria Catholic 0

AT LAKE

Liberty-Benton 1, Archbold 0

AT WAVERLY

Columbus Grandviw Heights 2, Lynchburg Clay 1, OT

AT LAKOTA EAST

Cincinnati Summit Country Day 1, Cincinnati Madeira 0

OHSAA State Tournament

Tuesday’s State Semifinals

Division I

AT SANDUSKY HIGH SCHOOL

Massillon Jackson (17-2-2) vs. Perrysburg (16-2-3), 7

AT CENTERVILLE ALUMNI STADIUM

Powell Olentangy Liberty (13-5-3) vs. Loveland (20-1), 7

FINAL: Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

Division II

AT BRECKSVILLE-BROAFVIEW HTS.

Mentor Lake Catholic (17-3-1) vs. Mansfield Madison (20-1), 7

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Sunbury Big Walnut (16-2-4) vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill (20-0-1), 7

FINAL: Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

Division III

AT SANDUSKY PERKINS

Liberty-Benton (16-3-2) vs. Kirtland (14-4-3), 7

AT BEAVERCREEK HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus Grandview Heights (18-1-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (20-1), 7

FINAL: Friday, TBA at MAPFRE Stadium

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179

Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149

Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152

N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 181 193

Jacksonville 5 3 0 .625 206 117

Houston 3 5 0 .375 229 208

Indianapolis 3 6 0 .333 162 260

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131

Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 190 171

Cincinnati 3 5 0 .375 129 158

Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 253 208

Denver 3 5 0 .375 150 198

L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152

Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 283 179

Dallas 5 3 0 .625 226 178

Washington 4 4 0 .500 177 194

N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 129 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 221 155

Carolina 6 3 0 .667 168 159

Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 170 172

Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 158 198

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161

Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 6 2 0 .750 263 155

Seattle 5 3 0 .625 189 149

Arizona 4 4 0 .500 139 201

San Francisco 0 9 0 .000 143 239

Late games not included

Thursday’s Result

N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21

Sunday’s Results

Jacksonville 23, Cincinnati 7

L.A. Rams 51, N.Y. Giants 17

New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 10

Carolina 20, Atlanta 17

Tennessee 23, Baltimore 20

Indianapolis 20, Houston 14

Philadelphia 51, Denver 23

Dallas 28, Kansas City 17

Arizona 20, San Francisco 10

Washington 17, Seattle 14

Oakland at Miami, 8:30

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Game

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30

Thursday’S GAME

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25

Sunday’S GAMES

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1

Minnesota at Washington, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Chicago, 1

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1

Cleveland at Detroit, 1

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25

New England at Denver, 8:30

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday, Nov. 13 GAME

Miami at Carolina, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 8 2 .800 —

Toronto 5 4 .556 2½

New York 5 4 .556 2½

Philadelphia 5 4 .556 2½

Brooklyn 3 6 .333 4½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 6 4 .600 —

Washington 5 4 .556 ½

Charlotte 5 5 .500 1

Miami 4 5 .444 1½

Atlanta 2 8 .200 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 7 3 .700 —

Indiana 5 5 .500 2

Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2½

Cleveland 4 6 .400 3

Chicago 2 6 .250 4

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 8 3 .727 —

Memphis 6 3 .667 1

San Antonio 6 4 .600 1½

New Orleans 5 5 .500 2½

Dallas 1 10 .091 7

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 3 .700 —

Portland 5 4 .556 1½

Utah 5 5 .500 2

Denver 5 5 .500 2

Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 2

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 7 3 .700 —

L.A. Clippers 5 4 .556 1½

L.A. Lakers 4 5 .444 2½

Phoenix 4 6 .400 3

Sacramento 1 8 .111 5½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Memphis 113, L.A. Clippers 104

Detroit 108, Sacramento 99

Minnesota 112, Dallas 99

New Orleans 96, Chicago 90, OT

Golden State 127, Denver 108

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 117, Cleveland 115

Miami 104, L.A. Clippers 101

Boston 104, Orlando 88

Washington 107, Toronto 96

Houston 137, Utah 110

San Antonio 112, Phoenix 95

New York 108, Indiana 101

Minnesota 112, Charlotte 94

Oklahoma City at Portland, late

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9

Miami at Golden State, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7

New Orleans at Indiana, 7

Charlotte at New York, 7:30

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30

Brooklyn at Denver, 9

Philadelphia at Utah, 9

Memphis at Portland, 10

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7

New York at Orlando, 7

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8

Miami at Phoenix, 9

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 15 11 2 2 24 59 42

Ottawa 14 6 3 5 17 51 47

Toronto 15 8 7 0 16 57 55

Detroit 15 7 7 1 15 42 41

Boston 12 5 4 3 13 34 37

Montreal 14 5 8 1 11 39 55

Florida 13 4 7 2 10 47 56

Buffalo 14 4 8 2 10 35 53

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 14 9 4 1 19 48 38

New Jersey 12 9 3 0 18 45 37

Pittsburgh 16 8 6 2 18 42 58

N.Y. Islanders 14 8 5 1 17 54 46

Philadelphia 15 7 6 2 16 47 43

Washington 14 7 6 1 15 43 46

N.Y. Rangers 15 6 7 2 14 47 52

Carolina 12 4 5 3 11 32 37

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 15 11 3 1 23 50 36

Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 42 39

Colorado 14 8 6 0 16 48 47

Dallas 14 8 6 0 16 41 39

Nashville 14 7 5 2 16 37 41

Chicago 14 7 5 2 16 43 34

Minnesota 12 5 5 2 12 37 35

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 14 10 2 2 22 48 31

Vegas 13 9 4 0 18 47 37

San Jose 13 8 5 0 16 36 30

Vancouver 13 7 4 2 16 35 31

Calgary 13 7 6 0 14 30 34

Anaheim 14 6 6 2 14 40 43

Edmonton 13 4 8 1 9 30 43

Arizona 15 2 12 1 5 39 62

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Vegas 5, Ottawa 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 4, OT

Montreal 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

Washington 3, Boston 2

St. Louis 6, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, SO

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Chicago 2, Minnesota 0

Dallas 5, Buffalo 1

Arizona 2, Carolina 1, SO

Vancouver 4, Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Sunday’s Results

Detroit 4, Edmonton 0

N.Y. Islanders 6, Colorado 4

Montreal 2, Chicago 0

New Jersey at Calgary, late

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 7

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Minnesota at Boston, 7

Vegas at Toronto, 7

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30

Detroit at Vancouver, 10

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Washington at Buffalo, 7

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7

Florida at Carolina, 7

Nashville at Columbus, 7

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7

Vegas at Montreal, 7:30

Vancouver at Calgary, 9

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

New York 1, Toronto 0, Toronto advances on away goals

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advances on aggregate 4-3

Western Conference

THURSDAY RESULT

Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances on aggregate 2-0

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Houston 2, Portland 1, Houston advances on aggregate 2-1

Conference Championships

Eastern Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Nov. 28 or Nov. 29 match

Columbus at Toronto, TBD

Western Conference

tuesday, Nov. 21 match

Seattle at Houston, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 MATCH

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

At highest seed, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (56) 9-0 1,520 1

2. Georgia (5) 9-0 1,468 2

3. Notre Dame 8-1 1,357 5

4. Clemson 8-1 1,289 6

5. Oklahoma 8-1 1,258 8

6. Wisconsin 9-0 1,256 4

7. Miami 8-0 1,220 9

8. TCU 8-1 1,087 10

9. Washington 8-1 1,061 12

10. Auburn 7-2 875 16

11. Ohio St. 7-2 781 3

12. Oklahoma St. 7-2 766 11

13. Michigan St. 7-2 760 24

14. UCF 8-0 736 15

15. Southern Cal 8-2 718 17

16. Penn St. 7-2 717 7

17. Virginia Tech 7-2 537 13

18. Mississippi St. 7-2 464 21

19. Washington St. 8-2 420 25

20. Memphis 8-1 376 22

21. Michigan 7-2 184 –

22. South Florida 8-1 177 –

23. West Virginia 6-3 163 –

24. Iowa St. 6-3 155 14

25. Iowa 6-3 147 –

Others receiving votes: LSU 142, NC State 101, Toledo 31, Stanford 22, Boise St. 14, Arizona 14, Northwestern 6, Army 2, San Diego St. 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (64) 9-0 1624 1

2. Georgia (1) 9-0 1560 2

3. Wisconsin 9-0 1392 4

4. Clemson 8-1 1379 5

5. Notre Dame 8-1 1367 8

6. Miami 8-0 1326 6

7. Oklahoma 8-1 1314 9

8. Washington 8-1 1154 11

9. Texas Christian 8-1 1143 12

10. Auburn 7-2 900 15

11. Ohio State 7-2 881 3

12. Central Florida 8-0 854 14

13. Penn State 7-2 817 7

14. Southern California 8-2 778 17

15. Oklahoma State 7-2 764 10

16. Michigan State 7-2 609 NR

17. Virginia Tech 7-2 555 13

18. Mississippi State 7-2 462 22

19. Memphis 8-1 457 21

20. Washington State 8-2 376 NR

21. South Florida 8-1 306 23

22. Michigan 7-2 261 24

23. Iowa State 6-3 150 16

24. NC State 6-3 149 19

25. Louisiana State 6-3 136 20

Others Receiving Votes: West Virginia 120, Iowa 112, Stanford 58, Toledo 31, Boise State 29, Arizona 25, San Diego State 18, South Carolina 6, Northwestern 5, Troy 4, Army 3.

Saturday’s Results

EAST

Amherst 28, Trinity (Conn.) 20

Assumption 40, American International 3

Bates 24, Bowdoin 17

Bentley 27, New Haven 24, OT

Bethany (WV) 43, Grove City 34

Brockport 35, Alfred 25

Bryant 48, Sacred Heart 45

Buffalo St. 24, Hartwick 20

CCSU 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 10

California (Pa.) 30, Edinboro 13

Castleton 28, Gallaudet 17

Chowan 73, Lincoln (Pa.) 30

Cortland St. 24, Utica 23

Dartmouth 10, Cornell 0

Delaware 31, Maine 17

Delaware Valley 51, Misericordia 7

East Stroudsburg 37, Lock Haven 27

Endicott 52, Nichols 13

Fairmont St. 35, Concord 0

Framingham St. 39, W. Connecticut 35

Franklin & Marshall 42, Ursinus 28

Gannon 38, Clarion 28

Harvard 21, Columbia 14

Hobart 34, St. Lawrence 7

Holy Cross 42, Fordham 20

Husson 63, Alfred St. 0

Indiana (Pa.) 36, Mercyhurst 10

Ithaca 20, Union (NY) 3

James Madison 38, Rhode Island 3

Kutztown 65, Cheyney 0

LIU Post 49, Merrimack 7

Lafayette 7, Georgetown 0

Lebanon Valley 20, Lycoming 17

Lehigh 42, Bucknell 21

MIT 20, Norwich 0

Mass.-Dartmouth 37, Mass. Maritime 14

Merchant Marine 62, Catholic 27

Middlebury 41, Hamilton 20

Monmouth (NJ) 42, Presbyterian 21

Montclair St. 13, Rowan 3

Moravian 35, Dickinson 18

Morrisville St. 35, St. John Fisher 28

Mount Ida 58, Anna Maria 41

Muhlenberg 39, Gettysburg 14

NY Maritime 17, Dean 14

Penn 38, Princeton 35

Plymouth St. 24, Fitchburg St. 7

RPI 63, Rochester 14

Richmond 22, Villanova 0

Rutgers 31, Maryland 24

S. Virginia 16, William Paterson 6

Salve Regina 55, Becker 0

Shepherd 49, Charleston (WV) 12

Shippensburg 20, Bloomsburg 6

Slippery Rock 77, Seton Hill 38

South Florida 37, UConn 20

Springfield 62, Maine Maritime 0

St. Anselm 35, S. Connecticut 28

Stevenson 44, Wilkes 12

Stonehill 56, Pace 30

Stony Brook 28, Albany (NY) 21, OT

Susquehanna 33, McDaniel 10

Tufts 28, Colby 14

Urbana 36, W. Virginia St. 35

W. New England 42, Curry 28

WPI 44, Coast Guard 16

WV Wesleyan 21, Glenville St. 20

Wabash 48, Allegheny 41

Wagner 27, Robert Morris 7

Washington & Jefferson 31, Geneva 17

Waynesburg 31, St. Vincent 21

Wesleyan (Conn.) 35, Williams 0

West Chester 27, Millersville 24

West Virginia 20, Iowa St. 16

Widener 27, King’s (Pa.) 6

Worcester St. 35, Bridgewater (Mass.) 21

SOUTH

Alabama 24, LSU 10

Alabama St. 13, Jackson St. 3

Alcorn St. 47, Alabama A&M 22

Austin Peay 35, Tennessee Tech 28

Averett 41, Brevard 17

Benedict 20, Kentucky St. 16

Bethel (Tenn.) 35, Kentucky Christian 14

Bethune-Cookman 41, Morgan St. 28

Birmingham-Southern 20, Millsaps 17, OT

Bowie St. 77, Elizabeth City St. 21

Butler 23, Stetson 6

Campbell 42, Davidson 29

Campbellsville 58, Cumberland (Tenn.) 34

Carson-Newman 42, Lenoir-Rhyne 28

Catawba 17, Newberry 13

Centre 47, Sewanee 0

Charleston Southern 10, Gardner-Webb 9

Cincinnati 17, Tulane 16

Clemson 38, NC State 31

College of NJ 21, Christopher Newport 19

Cumberlands 52, Point (Ga.) 19

Delta St. 33, North Greenville 30

ETSU 24, VMI 6

Elon 33, Towson 30, 2OT

FIU 14, UTSA 7

Fayetteville St. 23, Winston-Salem 22

Ferrum 52, Greensboro 13

Florida St. 27, Syracuse 24

Frostburg St. 17, Kean 14

Georgia 24, South Carolina 10

Georgia St. 21, Georgia Southern 17

Hampden-Sydney 49, Shenandoah 43

Howard 37, Florida A&M 26

Huntingdon 55, Methodist 7

Jacksonville 20, Valparaiso 17

Jacksonville St. 59, Murray St. 23

Johns Hopkins 57, Juniata 14

Johnson C. Smith 27, Livingstone 14

Lane 28, Central St. (Ohio) 20

Liberty 27, Duquesne 24

Lindsey Wilson 37, Georgetown (Ky.) 14

Louisiana-Lafayette 19, South Alabama 14

Louisiana-Monroe 52, Appalachian St. 45

Mars Hill 56, UNC-Pembroke 44

Mary Hardin-Baylor 51, Louisiana College 20

Maryville (Tenn.) 35, LaGrange 23

McNeese St. 13, SE Louisiana 3

Miami 28, Virginia Tech 10

Middle Tennessee 30, UTEP 3

Mississippi 37, Kentucky 34

Mississippi College 30, Shorter 29

Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23

Morehouse 40, Clark Atlanta 0

NC A&T 35, Norfolk St. 7

NC Central 14, Hampton 6

New Hampshire 35, William & Mary 16

Nicholls 23, Houston Baptist 17

North Texas 24, Louisiana Tech 23

Northwestern St. 26, Abilene Christian 23, OT

Old Dominion 6, Charlotte 0

Randolph-Macon 38, Guilford 22

Reinhardt 54, Bluefield South 0

Samford 20, Mercer 3

Savannah St. 35, Delaware St. 21

Southern U. 37, Prairie View 31

St. Augustine’s 31, Shaw 14

Tennessee 24, Southern Miss. 10

Tennessee St. 60, Va. Lynchburg 0

Texas Southern 38, MVSU 21

Thomas More 56, Thiel 7

Tuskegee 50, Miles 20

UAB 52, Rice 21

Union (Ky.) 43, St. Andrews 42

Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17

Virginia 40, Georgia Tech 36

Virginia St. 40, Virginia Union 39

W. Carolina 31, The Citadel 19

Warner 34, Pikeville 21

Webber 42, Ave Maria 10

Wesley 30, Salisbury 20

West Florida 30, North Alabama 7

West Georgia 20, Florida Tech 13

Wofford 24, Chattanooga 21, 2OT

MIDWEST

Adrian 33, Olivet 22

Augustana (SD) 28, Concordia (St.P.) 13

Aurora 36, Concordia (Wis.) 14

Baldwin-Wallace 27, Heidelberg 10

Baylor 38, Kansas 9

Bemidji St. 17, St. Cloud St. 10

Benedictine (Ill.) 44, Wis. Lutheran 7

Bethel (Minn.) 42, Augsburg 22

Bluffton 65, Earlham 21

Carroll (Wis.) 60, North Park 21

Case Reserve 41, Westminster (Pa.) 10

Cent. Missouri 52, Northeastern St. 24

Cent. Oklahoma 27, Washburn 10

Central 23, Luther 21

Chadron St. 35, Black Hills St. 14

Chicago 19, Macalester 14

Colorado Mesa 69, S. Dakota Tech 7

Concordia (Moor.) 54, St. Olaf 12

Concordia (Neb.) 35, Briar Cliff 7

Cornell (Iowa) 41, Grinnell 20

Dakota Wesleyan 62, Dordt 52

Dayton 36, Marist 17

DePauw 37, Kenyon 32

Denison 36, Wooster 26

Dubuque 35, Coe 21

E. Illinois 23, E. Kentucky 20, OT

Emporia St. 30, Missouri Western 27

Eureka 63, Martin Luther 26

Evangel 34, Avila 14

Faulkner 54, Cincinnati Christian 3

Ferris St. 26, Davenport 0

Findlay 70, Alderson-Broaddus 28

Fort Hays St. 13, NW Missouri St. 12

Franklin 63, Anderson (Ind.) 17

Friends 49, Bethany (Kan.) 18

Graceland (Iowa) 42, William Penn 6

Grand View 30, Benedictine (Kan.) 27

Greenville 49, Minn.-Morris 21

Hillsdale 45, Malone 7

Hope 48, Albion 10

Iowa 55, Ohio St. 24

John Carroll 52, Otterbein 16

Kalamazoo 13, Rockford 6

Kansas Wesleyan 58, Bethel (Kan.) 24

Lake Forest 28, Illinois College 21

Lakeland 49, Concordia (Ill.) 13

Lindenwood (Mo.) 37, Missouri Southern 17

Mac Murray 34, St. Scholastica 26

Manchester 35, Hanover 34

Marian (Ind.) 62, Missouri Baptist 0

Marietta 49, Capital 21

Michigan 33, Minnesota 10

Michigan St. 27, Penn St. 24

Mid-Am Nazarene 37, Cent. Methodist 21

Midland 32, Hastings 24

Millikin 41, Elmhurst 7

Minn. Duluth 54, Minn.-Crookston 6

Minn. St.-Mankato 48, Wayne (Neb.) 27

Minn. St.-Moorhead 22, Minot St. 16

Missouri 45, Florida 16

Missouri St. 36, S. Illinois 28

Missouri Valley 27, Baker 22

Monmouth (Ill.) 52, Knox 10

Morningside 41, Doane 10

Mount St. Joseph 56, Defiance 10

Mount Union 59, Muskingum 7

N. Iowa 34, South Dakota 29

Nebraska Wesleyan 45, Simpson (Iowa) 38

North Central (Ill.) 43, Carthage 20

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 24

Northwestern (Minn.) 24, Crown (Minn.) 7

Northwood (Mich.) 35, Saginaw Valley St. 21

Notre Dame 48, Wake Forest 37

Notre Dame Coll. 31, Virginia-Wise 28

Oberlin 27, Hiram 14

Ohio Dominican 63, Kentucky Wesleyan 7

Ohio Northern 49, Wilmington (Ohio) 45

Peru St. 47, Culver-Stockton 42

Pittsburg St. 35, Nebraska-Kearney 13

Purdue 29, Illinois 10

Ripon 14, Lawrence 7

S. Dakota St. 33, N. Dakota St. 21

Siena Heights 48, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0

Sioux Falls 19, Upper Iowa 7

Southwestern (Kan.) 44, Ottawa, Kan. 17

St. Francis (Ill.) 28, Robert Morris-Chicago 18

St. Francis (Ind.) 40, Taylor 20

St. John’s (Minn.) 72, Hamline 6

St. Mary (Kan.) 39, Sterling 19

St. Norbert 47, Beloit 7

St. Thomas (Minn.) 58, Gustavus 7

St. Xavier 30, Olivet Nazarene 29, 2OT

Tabor 46, McPherson 29

Tiffin 14, Michigan Tech 7

Trine 41, Alma 6

UT Martin 16, SE Missouri 14

Valley City St. 40, Jamestown 14

W. Illinois 31, Illinois St. 14

Waldorf 41, Presentation 33

Walsh 31, Lake Erie 7

Wartburg 56, Buena Vista 14

Wayne (Mich.) 26, N. Michigan 24

Westminster (Mo.) 27, Iowa Wesleyan 21, OT

Wheaton (Ill.) 53, Augustana (Ill.) 10

William Jewell 13, Lincoln (Mo.) 3

Winona St. 45, SW Minnesota St. 7

Wis.-LaCrosse 21, Wis.-Stout 7

Wis.-Oshkosh 42, Wis.-Eau Claire 7

Wis.-River Falls 21, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 14

Wis.-Whitewater 17, Wis.-Platteville 16

Wisconsin 45, Indiana 17

Wittenberg 42, Ohio Wesleyan 23

Youngstown St. 66, Indiana St. 24

SOUTHWEST

Arizona Christian 63, Texas Wesleyan 7

Arkansas 39, Coastal Carolina 38

Arkansas Tech 48, SE Oklahoma 10

Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27

Cent. Arkansas 42, Lamar 14

E. Texas Baptist 66, McMurry 21

Grambling St. 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 26

Hardin-Simmons 55, Belhaven 7

Harding 44, East Central 13

Henderson St. 28, Ark.-Monticello 21

Houston 52, East Carolina 27

Kansas St. 42, Texas Tech 35, OT

Langston 14, SW Assemblies of God 10

Midwestern St. 45, Tarleton St. 42

NW Oklahoma St. 31, Oklahoma Baptist 24

New Mexico St. 45, Texas St. 35

Okla. Panhandle St. 34, Texas College 13

Oklahoma 62, Oklahoma St. 52

Ouachita 45, S. Arkansas 42

Sam Houston St. 57, Incarnate Word 20

Southwestern (Texas) 70, Howard Payne 6

TCU 24, Texas 7

Texas A&M Commerce 52, Texas-Permian Basin 0

UCF 31, SMU 24

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 41, Colorado 30

Army 21, Air Force 0

Azusa Pacific 41, W. Oregon 16

Boise St. 41, Nevada 14

CSU-Pueblo 31, Dixie St. 10

Cal Poly 35, Portland St. 28

California 37, Oregon St. 23

Carroll (Mont.) 24, Montana Western 15

Cent. Washington 51, Simon Fraser 0

Coll. of Idaho 64, Montana Tech 35

E. Oregon 21, Rocky Mountain 17

Fort Lewis 30, NM Highlands 20

Humboldt St. 48, Western St. (Col.) 3

Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14

Linfield 23, Puget Sound 0

Montana 17, N. Arizona 15

Occidental at Cal Lutheran, ccd.

S. Oregon 38, Montana St.-Northern 17

S. Utah 47, North Dakota 21

Sacramento St. 50, N. Colorado 21

San Diego 45, Drake 15

UC Davis 56, Idaho St. 17

UNLV 31, Hawaii 23

Utah St. 24, New Mexico 10

Washington 38, Oregon 3

Washington St. 24, Stanford 21

Weber St. 28, E. Washington 20

Wyoming 16, Colorado St. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday Men’s Results

Clarke 87, Cardinal Stritch 72

Graceland (Iowa) 78, Ottawa (Kan.) 67

Indiana-East 87, St. Ambrose 77

Midland 70, Mount Mercy 65

Vincennes 83, E. Florida St. 78

William Penn 132, Maranatha Baptist 85

Saturday’s Women’s Results

Baker 79, Ottawa (Kan.) 55

Columbia (Mo.) 79, Culver-Stockton 69

Doane 57, Viterbo 45

Vincennes 126, Olive Harvey 26

William Penn 71, Emmaus Bible 55

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Texas 500

Final Results

1. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334 laps, 59 points.

2. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 334, 51.

3. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 334, 47.

4. (35) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 334, 40.

5. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 334, 32.

6. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 334, 42.

7. (36) Joey Logano, Ford, 334, 30.

8. (34) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 334, 35.

9. (1) Kurt Busch, Ford, 334, 38.

10. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 334, 34.

11. (19) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 334, 26.

12. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 334, 25.

13. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 334, 27.

14. (6) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 334, 24.

15. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 334, 22.

16. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 334, 21.

17. (14) Danica Patrick, Ford, 333, 20.

18. (13) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 333, 19.

19. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 333, 18.

20. (25) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 333, 17.

21. (23) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 333, 16.

22. (26) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 333, 15.

23. (21) Paul Menard, Chevy, 332, 14.

24. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 332, 13.

25. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 332, 12.

26. (22) Landon Cassill, Ford, 331, 11.

27. (9) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 331, 10.

28. (37) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 330, 9.

29. (29) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 330, 8.

30. (24) David Ragan, Ford, 329, 7.

31. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 325, 6.

32. (30) Joey Gase, Chevy, 322, 0.

33. (32) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 322, 4.

34. (31) Ray Black Jr, Chevy, 305, 0.

35. (17) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 304, 2.

36. (20) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 303, 1.

37. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevy, accident, 282, 0, 18.

38. (33) David Starr, Chevy, accident, 237, 0, 0.

39. (39) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, engine, 227, 0, 1.

40. (40) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, engine, 159, 0, 1.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

FINAL RESULTS

x-Patrick Cantlay (500), $1,224,000 67-71-70-67–275 -9

Alex Cejka (245), $598,400 66-74-72-63–275 -9

Whee Kim (245), $598,400 65-72-72-66–275 -9

Patton Kizzire (115), $281,067 70-66-76-64–276 -8

J.T. Poston (115), $281,067 69-71-70-66–276 -8

Chesson Hadley (115), $281,067 74-65-69-68–276 -8

Bryson DeChambeau (85), $211,933 67-72-71-67–277 -7

Tom Hoge (85), $211,933 68-73-67-69–277 -7

Beau Hossler (85), $211,933 69-69-66-73–277 -7

Alex Kang, $150,733 70-73-71-64–278 -6

Graeme McDowell (64), $150,733 70-70-72-66–278 -6

Aaron Baddeley (64), $150,733 70-66-74-68–278 -6

William McGirt (64), $150,733 68-73-69-68–278 -6

A.J. McInerney, $150,733 71-70-70-67–278 -6

J.J. Spaun (64), $150,733 66-65-73-74–278 -6

Tony Finau (52), $112,200 69-69-69-72–279 -5

Talor Gooch (52), $112,200 71-67-77-64–279 -5

Charley Hoffman (48), $98,600 68-71-71-70–280 -4

Gary Woodland (48), $98,600 73-67-68-72–280 -4

Kevin Chappell (35), $61,483 67-71-75-68–281 -3

Jason Kokrak (35), $61,483 67-75-71-68–281 -3

Adam Schenk (35), $61,483 68-74-70-69–281 -3

Webb Simpson (35), $61,483 70-73-69-69–281 -3

Ryan Armour (35), $61,483 68-74-72-67–281 -3

Ryan Blaum (35), $61,483 66-74-72-69–281 -3

Sam Burns, $61,483 68-74-72-67–281 -3

Austin Cook (35), $61,483 73-70-70-68–281 -3

Brandon Harkins (35), $61,483 68-70-73-70–281 -3

Stephan Jaeger (35), $61,483 69-68-76-68–281 -3

Luke List (35), $61,483 71-70-70-70–281 -3

Trey Mullinax (35), $61,483 73-69-69-70–281 -3

Robert Garrigus (20), $35,284 70-65-77-70–282 -2

Peter Malnati (20), $35,284 67-72-74-69–282 -2

Nick Taylor (20), $35,284 69-71-74-68–282 -2

Aaron Wise (20), $35,284 73-69-70-70–282 -2

Byeong Hun An (20), $35,284 72-70-69-71–282 -2

Luke Donald (20), $35,284 72-70-73-67–282 -2

Scott Piercy (20), $35,284 69-74-68-71–282 -2

Ethan Tracy (20), $35,284 71-72-73-66–282 -2

Kevin Tway (20), $35,284 68-71-71-72–282 -2

Martin Flores (13), $24,480 71-71-70-71–283 -1

Brandon Hagy (13), $24,480 69-72-71-71–283 -1

Jim Knous, $24,480 71-71-73-68–283 -1

Seamus Power (13), $24,480 69-71-71-72–283 -1

Scott Stallings (13), $24,480 73-70-68-72–283 -1

Jimmy Stanger, $24,480 67-75-74-67–283 -1

Kelly Kraft (9), $18,292 67-65-79-73–284 E

Rod Pampling (9), $18,292 70-73-72-69–284 E

Ben Silverman (9), $18,292 69-73-76-66–284 E

Brett Stegmaier (9), $18,292 67-76-71-70–284 E

Ernie Els (7), $16,003 69-71-71-74–285 +1

Anirban Lahiri (7), $16,003 69-72-71-73–285 +1

Bubba Watson (7), $16,003 72-71-71-71–285 +1

Richy Werenski (7), $16,003 74-68-73-70–285 +1

Troy Merritt (7), $16,003 70-69-70-76–285 +1

Ryan Moore (7), $16,003 69-71-71-74–285 +1

John Huh (5), $15,028 66-73-71-76–286 +2

David Lingmerth (5), $15,028 71-69-75-71–286 +2

Jesse Mueller, $15,028 70-73-70-73–286 +2

Sam Saunders (5), $15,028 68-70-75-73–286 +2

Brian Stuard (5), $15,028 70-71-69-76–286 +2

Daniel Summerhays (5), $15,028 67-75-75-69–286 +2

Scott Brown (4), $14,348 73-70-73-71–287 +3

Derek Fathauer (4), $14,348 68-75-73-71–287 +3

Ryan Hogue, $14,348 68-73-75-71–287 +3

Harold Varner III (4), $14,348 70-72-72-73–287 +3

Kevin Streelman (4), $14,008 72-70-75-71–288 +4

Corey Conners (3), $13,668 70-71-74-74–289 +5

Brian Davis (3), $13,668 70-71-75-73–289 +5

Roberto D?az (3), $13,668 69-72-71-77–289 +5

Shawn Stefani (3), $13,668 69-73-74-73–289 +5

Chad Campbell (3), $13,192 75-68-75-72–290 +6

Russell Knox (3), $13,192 69-73-75-73–290 +6

Michael Thompson (3), $13,192 69-70-77-74–290 +6

Geoff Ogilvy (2), $12,852 71-72-77-71–291 +7

Camilo Villegas (2), $12,852 72-71-72-76–291 +7

Retief Goosen (2), $12,580 71-71-78-72–292 +8

James Hahn (2), $12,580 72-71-73-76–292 +8

x-won on second playoff hole

SPORTS TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Johnny Cueto has decided not to opt out of contract and will remain with the team.

Basketball

National Basketball League

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Tyler Cavanaugh to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Recalled C Thomas Bryant from South Bay (NBAGL).

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Joel Hanley from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Placed D Travis Hamonic on injured reserve, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled D Rasmus Andersson from Stockton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Kristofers Bindulis from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Jake Paterson from Norfolk (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen F Vincent Arseaneau one game and Toledo F Tyler Barnes, pending review, an undetermined amount of games.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Connor Reilly.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released G Nate Mahle as emergency backup.

READING ROYALS — Loaned D Adam Comrie to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

LOCAL & AREA

Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach

FOSTORIA — Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

