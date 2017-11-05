Cross country: Something to build on

By JAMIE BAKER



LURAY — Lakota’s Reilly Cozette and Dylan Moes learned plenty in their debut at the OHSAA state cross country meet.

Hopefully, since both return next season, they’ll be able to use the experience to their advantage.

Cozette was 37th and Moes 76th Saturday in the Division III girls and boys races, respectively, at National Trail Raceway.

Cozette’s performance was particularly impressive.

She was unable to race to a top 25 finish for all-Ohio honors, but Cozette was the fourth freshman overall across the finish line as she completed the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19:58.1.

“It’s very overwhelming, it’s just so big, so fast. I really love the atmosphere,” Cozette said. “It’s a big race and everyone wants to know what it’s like to run in a big race like this.”

She started slow but picked her way through the pack as the race wore on. Cozette was 66th after the first mile, moved up 16 spots during the second mile before passing 13 more runners for her 37th-place showing.

“Just run for yourself and don’t run for anyone else. It sounds self-centered but you need to make yourself happy,” Cozette said.

“That went through my head the entire race, that this was my race today.”

When asked about his immediate thoughts on his first state meet experience, Moes summed it up in one word.

“Sucky,” he said, not at all pleased with his finish and time on a chilly day and muddy course.

Moes started in the middle of the 183 runners in the Division III boys race mired back in 98th place after the first mile. He steadily moved up, passing nine runners in the second mile and 13 more over the final third of the race.

“It’s definitely a different experience than other races. It’s not easy. I wanted to finish in the 50s or 60s but I didn’t get it today,” Moes said.

“I got the experience this year. Hopefully, I can get back here next year and do even better.”

BOYS STATE CHAMPS: Northwest District individuals dominated the Division III boys race. Colonel Crawford’s Chad Johnson (15:33.3) and Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker (15.45.5) went 1-2 for the second straight year. Liberty Center’s Cameron Stark (15:51) was third. East Canton was the team champ.

Lexington captured the Division II boys crown as Delaware Buckeye Valley’s Zach Kreft was the individual champion in 15:20.6.

Hudson captured the Division I boys team championship. In a dash to the finish, Lakota East’s Dustin Horter crossed the finish line in 15:03.5 to nip Middletown’s Conant Smith by just four-tenths of a second for the individual title.

D3 GIRLS CHAMPS: Minster rolled to the Division III team championship as the Wildcats outscored Mount Gilead 34-131. Minster’s Emma Watcke was the individual champ in 18:38.4.

OTHER WINNERS: Lexington won the Division II girls crown as Chagrin Falls’ Annie Zimmer crossed the finish line first in 18:13.5.

Centerville was the Division I girls team champ. Troy’s Morgan Gigandet was first in 17:30.9.

