Saturday’s Scoreobard
Prep Football
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I Regional Quarterfinals
Centerville 35, Hilliard Darby 0
Cin. Colerain 45, Cin. Moeller 0
Cin. St. Xavier 40, Fairfield 12
Cle. St. Ignatius 24, Massillon Perry 7
Euclid 49, Massillon Jackson 29
Gahanna Lincoln 38, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37, OT
Hilliard Bradley 49, Kettering Fairmont 14
Lakewood St. Edward 37, Can. McKinley 21
Lewis Center Olentangy 28, Dublin Coffman 24
Mason 26, Cin. West Clermont 0
Pickerington Cent. 41, Clayton Northmont 21
Pickerington N. 41, Huber Hts. Wayne 20
Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Dublin Jerome 0
Tol. Whitmer 31, Lorain 28
Division II Regional Quarterfinals
Akr. Hoban 56, Mayfield 27
Avon 28, Tol. St. John’s 12
Barberton 36, Cle. Benedictine 6
Bedford 30, Eastlake N. 22
Cin. Anderson 33, Troy 0
Cin. La Salle 47, Harrison 10
Cin. Winton Woods 61, Chillicothe 27
Cols. Walnut Ridge 27, Canal Winchester 14
Massillon Washington 28, Youngs. Boardman 23
Medina Highland 21, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14
New Albany 42, Whitehall-Yearling 35
Olmsted Falls 26, Grafton Midview 23
Sidney 46, Day. Belmont 33
Wadsworth 61, Sylvania Northview 42
Division III Regional Quarterfinals
Akr. SVSM 27, Peninsula Woodridge 17
Bay Village Bay 28, Mansfield Sr. 18
Bellefontaine 55, Granville 28
Canfield 23, Aurora 0
Clyde 35, Sandusky 0
Cols. Hartley 62, New Philadelphia 21
Cols. Independence 32, Jackson 7
Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Kettering Alter 28
Day. Dunbar 28, Goshen 27
Dresden Tri-Valley 27, Cols. Marion-Franklin 18
NDCL 38, Alliance 14
New Richmond 17, Franklin 10
Parma Padua 48, Hunting Valley University 41
Tallmadge 27, Medina Buckeye 14
Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Cle. Glenville 0
Trotwood-Madison 48, Elida 7
Division IV Regional Quarterfinals
Archbold 23, Lewistown Indian Lake 14
Bellevue 34, Orange 6
Bellville Clear Fork 44, Lorain Clearview 0
Cin. Indian Hill 47, Cin. Taft 22
Cin. Wyoming 10, London 7
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 17, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7
Germantown Valley View 42, Waverly 0
Girard 33, Cortland Lakeview 31
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 22
New Concord John Glenn 48, Bloom-Carroll 21
Newark Licking Valley 42, Chillicothe Unioto 0
Perry 38, Struthers 8
Philo 31, St. Clairsville 13
Shelby 50, Wauseon 13
St. Marys Memorial 48, Sparta Highland 8
Steubenville 49, Salem 14
Youngs. Mooney 13, Poland Seminary 7
Division V Regional Quarterfinals
Akr. Manchester 38, Navarre Fairless 12
Canfield S. Range 28, Columbiana Crestview 14
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 47, Jamestown Greeneview 24
Gahanna Cols. Academy 13, Belmont Union Local 6
Johnstown-Monroe 35, Oak Hill 0
Marion Pleasant 48, Genoa Area 21
Middletown Madison Senior 14, Anna 10
Pemberville Eastwood 48, Swanton 0
Portsmouth W. 10, Martins Ferry 6
Reading 27, Casstown Miami E. 25
Sullivan Black River 44, Gates Mills Gilmour 13
Tontogany Otsego 38, Milan Edison 14
W. Jefferson 48, Bethel-Tate 18
Wheelersburg 34, Cols. Ready 0
Wickliffe 25, Orwell Grand Valley 22
Division VI Regional Quarterfinals
Beverly Ft. Frye 6, Galion Northmor 0
Carey 7, Bucyrus Wynford 2
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah 6
Coldwater 42, Tipp City Bethel 7
Creston Norwayne 22, Berlin Center Western Reserve 13
Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Ada 18
Hicksville 35, Gibsonburg 8
Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, Attica Seneca E. 7
Kirtland 40, Youngs. Liberty 13
Lima Cent. Cath. 45, Day. Christian 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Ft. Recovery 0
Mogadore 39, E. Palestine 20
Nelsonville-York 34, Shadyside 0
Rootstown 34, Columbiana 0
Southeastern 44, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 40
Spencerville 34, Mechanicsburg 0
Division VII Regional Quarterfinals
Convoy Crestview 63, Ansonia 22
Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Warren JFK 12
Dalton 60, Vienna Mathews 13
Danville 35, Zanesville Rosecrans 14
Delphos St. John’s 48, DeGraff Riverside 21
E. Can. 37, Youngs. Valley Christian 7
Glouster Trimble 20, Lucas 19
Hannibal River 39, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 34
McComb 21, Leipsic 0
Minster 40, Ft. Loramie 24
Norwalk St. Paul 52, Haviland Wayne Trace 13
Pandora-Gilboa 19, Sycamore Mohawk 15
Portsmouth Sciotoville 16, Waterford 8
Sidney Lehman 46, Lima Perry 6
Windham 32, Lisbon David Anderson 13
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT HUDSON
Brecksville vs. Massillon Jackson, 2
AT NORWALK
Toledo St. Ursula vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, 2
AT WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE
Dublin Coffman vs. Columbus DeSales, 2
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST
Cincinnati Ursuline vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 2
Division II
AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS
Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 2
AT LEXINGTON
Parma Padua vs. Toledo Central Catholic, 2
AT ZANESVILLE
Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Granville, 2
AT VANDALIA BUTLER
Springfield Kenton Ridge vs. Kettering Alter, 2
Division III
AT BARBERTON
Canton Central Catholic vs. Independence, 2
AT LAKE
Coldwater vs. Eastwood, 2
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Versailles vs. Casstown Miami East, 2
AT LOGAN
Chillicothe Southeastern vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 2
Division IV
AT ELIDA
Buckeye Central vs. Carey, 2
AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT
Fort Loramie vs. New Bremen, 2
AT UNIONTOWN LAKE
Dalton vs. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 2
AT LANCASTER
Lancaster Fairfield Christian vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame, 2
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Saturday’s Regional Finals
Division I
AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA
Hunting Valley University School (16-2-2) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (14-3-2), 3
AT SANDUSKY
Sylvania Northview (10-4-5) vs. Medina (14-1-5), 3
AT TBA
Dublin Coffman (17-1-2) vs. Dublin Jerome (14-1-5), TBA
AT LEBANON
Beavercreek (19-0-2) vs. Cincinnati Anderson (20-1), 4
Division II
AT TWINSBURG
Gates Mills Hawken (15-3-1) vs. Aurora (14-3-4), 3
AT MANSFIELD MADISON
Bay Village Bay (14-6-1) vs. Elida (19-1), 7
AT BlOOM-CARROLL
Albany Alexander (18-1-2) vs. Columbus DeSales (20-0-1), 3
AT CENTERVILLE
Kettering Alter (17-2-3) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (20-1-1), 3
Division III
AT WADSWORTH
Rootstown (18-2-1) vs. Kidron Central Christian(14-5-2), 2
AT LIMA SENIOR
Mansfield Christian (15-5-1) vs. Ottawa Hills (19-0-2), 3
AT WAVERLY
Columbus Grandview Heights (17-0-4) vs. South Webster (16-1-4), 3
AT LIBERTY TOWNSHIP LAKOTA EAST
Troy Christian (16-3-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (16-3-2), 3
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday’s Regional Finals
Division I
AT SANDUSKY PERKINS
Perrysburg (15-2-3) vs. Strongsville (15-1-4), noon
AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA
Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 2, Mayfield 1
AT WASDWORTH
Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (14-5-1) vs. Massillon Jackson (16-2-2), noon
AT TBA
Olentangy Liberty (12-5-3) vs. Dublin Jerome (15-3-2), noon
AT LEBANON
Loveland (19-1) vs. Springboro (17-1-2), 7
Division II
AT RAVENNA
Mentor Lake Catholic (16-3-1) vs. Canfield (14-2-4), noon
AT STRONGSVILLE
Mansfield Madison (20-1) vs. Bay Village Bay (15-2-3), noon
AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD
New Philadelphia (13-7-1) vs. Sunbury Big Walnut (15-2-4), noon
AT CENTERVILLE
Cincinnati Indian Hill (19-0-1) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (16-3-1), noon
Division III
AT TWINSBURG
Elyria Catholic (15-5) vs. Kirtland (13-4-3), noon
AT LAKE
Archbold (20-0)vs. Liberty-Benton (15-3-2), 3
AT WAVERLY
Lynchburg Clay (18-2) vs. Columbus Grandview Heights (17-1-2), noon
AT LAKOTA EAST
Cincinnati Madeira (16-4) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (19-1), noon
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149
Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152
N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188
Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131
Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148
Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 236 180
Denver 3 4 0 .429 127 147
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161
Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142
Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1
Indianapolis at Houston, 1
Atlanta at Carolina, 1
Denver at Philadelphia, 1
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05
Washington at Seattle, 4:05
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25
Oakland at Miami, 8:30
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30
Thursday, Nov. 9
Seattle at Arizona, 8:25
Sunday, Nov. 12
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1
Minnesota at Washington, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1
New Orleans at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Chicago, 1
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1
Cleveland at Detroit, 1
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25
New England at Denver, 8:30
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Monday, Nov. 13
Miami at Carolina, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 6 2 .750 —
Toronto 4 3 .571 1½
Philadelphia 5 4 .556 1½
New York 4 4 .500 2
Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 6 3 .667 —
Charlotte 5 3 .625 ½
Washington 4 4 .500 1½
Miami 3 4 .429 2
Atlanta 1 8 .111 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 6 3 .667 —
Indiana 5 4 .556 1
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2
Chicago 2 5 .286 3
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 7 3 .700 —
Memphis 5 3 .625 1
San Antonio 4 4 .500 2
New Orleans 3 5 .375 3
Dallas 1 8 .111 5½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 3 .625 —
Utah 5 3 .625 —
Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 ½
Portland 5 4 .556 ½
Denver 4 4 .500 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 —
Golden State 6 3 .667 —
Phoenix 4 5 .444 2
L.A. Lakers 3 5 .375 2½
Sacramento 1 7 .125 4½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Golden State 112, San Antonio 92
Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110
Friday’s Results
Chicago 105, Orlando 83
Cleveland 130, Washington 122
Detroit 105, Milwaukee 96
Philadelphia 121, Indiana 110
Houston 119, Atlanta 104
New York 120, Phoenix 107
Charlotte at San Antonio, late
New Orleans at Dallas, late
Miami at Denver, late
Toronto at Utah, late
Boston at Oklahoma City, late
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Sacramento at Detroit, 7
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
New Orleans at Chicago, 8
Golden State at Denver, 9
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 3
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Boston at Orlando, 6
Washington at Toronto, 6
Phoenix at San Antonio, 7
Utah at Houston, 7
Indiana at New York, 7:30
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
Monday’s Games
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9
Miami at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 14 10 2 2 22 54 38
Ottawa 13 6 2 5 17 47 42
Toronto 14 8 6 0 16 53 49
Boston 11 5 3 3 13 32 34
Detroit 14 6 7 1 13 38 41
Buffalo 13 4 7 2 10 34 48
Florida 12 4 7 1 9 43 51
Montreal 13 4 8 1 9 34 51
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 11 9 2 0 18 42 31
Columbus 13 9 4 0 18 44 33
Pittsburgh 15 8 5 2 18 40 54
N.Y. Islanders 13 7 5 1 15 48 42
Philadelphia 14 7 6 1 15 43 38
Washington 13 6 6 1 13 40 44
N.Y. Rangers 14 5 7 2 12 42 48
Carolina 11 4 5 2 10 31 35
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 14 10 3 1 21 44 32
Winnipeg 12 7 3 2 16 38 34
Colorado 12 7 5 0 14 39 37
Dallas 13 7 6 0 14 36 38
Chicago 13 6 5 2 14 41 34
Minnesota 11 5 4 2 12 37 33
Nashville 12 5 5 2 12 28 35
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 13 10 2 1 21 45 27
Vegas 12 8 4 0 16 42 33
San Jose 12 7 5 0 14 34 29
Vancouver 12 6 4 2 14 31 29
Calgary 13 7 6 0 14 30 34
Anaheim 12 6 5 1 13 36 36
Edmonton 11 3 7 1 7 24 36
Arizona 14 1 12 1 3 37 61
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Boston 2, Vegas 1
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Columbus 7, Florida 3
Ottawa 3, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2
Minnesota 6, Montreal 3
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Colorado 5, Carolina 3
Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Buffalo 5, Arizona 4
Los Angeles 5, Toronto 3
Friday’s Games
New Jersey at Edmonton, late
Nashville at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Vegas at Ottawa, 2
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7
Washington at Boston, 7
Toronto at St. Louis, 7
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7
Chicago at Minnesota, 8
Buffalo at Dallas, 8
Carolina at Arizona, 9
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Edmonton, 4
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6
Montreal at Chicago, 7
New Jersey at Calgary, 9
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 7
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Minnesota at Boston, 7
Vegas at Toronto, 7
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30
Detroit at Vancouver, 10
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS Playoffs
Knockout Round
New York 4, Chicago 0
Vancouver 5, San Jose 0
Columbus 1, Atlanta United FC 0, shootout
Houston 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Conference Semifinals
(winners advance on goal aggregate)
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Seattle 0, Vancouver 0
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Toronto 2, New York 1
Portland 0, Houston 0
TUESDAY’S RESULT
Columbus 4, New York City FC 1
THURSDAY’S RESULT
Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances 2-0
SUNDAY’s GAMES
New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Columbus at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Friday’s Results
Brown (2-5) at Yale (6-1), 8
Marshall (6-2) at FAU (5-3), 6
Memphis (7-1) at Tulsa (2-7), 8
UCLA (4-4) at Utah (4-4), 9:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Sacred Heart (3-5) at Bryant (3-5), Noon
Lehigh (2-6) at Bucknell (4-4), Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) (5-3) at CCSU (5-3), Noon
James Madison (8-0) at Rhode Island (3-5), Noon
Robert Morris (2-6) at Wagner (2-6), Noon
Harvard (4-3) at Columbia (6-1), 1
Holy Cross (3-6) at Fordham (3-6), 1
Presbyterian (3-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (7-1), 1
Princeton (5-2) at Penn (3-4), 1
Albany (NY) (3-5) at Stony Brook (6-2), 1
Richmond (4-4) at Villanova (4-4), 1
Cornell (3-4) at Dartmouth (5-2), 1:30
Lafayette (2-6) at Georgetown (1-7), 2
Delaware (5-3) vs. Maine (4-3) at Portland, Maine, 2
Maryland (4-4) at Rutgers (3-5), 3:30
South Florida (7-1) at UConn (3-5), 3:30
Iowa St. (6-2) at West Virginia (5-3), 3:30
SOUTH
Valparaiso (4-4) at Jacksonville (5-3), Noon
UMass (2-6) at Mississippi St. (6-2), Noon
W. Kentucky (5-3) at Vanderbilt (3-5), Noon
Syracuse (4-4) at Florida St. (2-5), 12:20
Campbell (5-4) at Davidson (2-6), 1
NC Central (6-2) at Hampton (5-3), 1
NC A&T (8-0) at Norfolk St. (3-5), 1
Charleston Southern (4-4) at Gardner-Webb (1-7), 1:30
Chattanooga (2-7) at Wofford (7-1), 1:30
Towson (3-5) at Elon (7-1), 2
Murray St. (2-6) at Jacksonville St. (7-1), 2
Texas Southern (0-7) at MVSU (2-6), 2
W. Carolina (6-3) at The Citadel (5-3), 2
New Hampshire (5-3) at William & Mary (2-6), 2
Austin Peay (5-4) at Tennessee Tech (1-7), 2:30
Alabama A&M (3-5) at Alcorn St. (5-3), 3
VMI (0-9) at ETSU (3-5), 3
Georgia St. (4-3) at Georgia Southern (0-7), 3
Alabama St. (2-5) at Jackson St. (1-7), 3
Appalachian St. (5-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-5), 3
Samford (5-3) at Mercer (4-4), 3
Va. Lynchburg (0-7) at Tennessee St. (4-4), 3
Rice (1-7) at UAB (5-3), 3
Georgia Tech (4-3) at Virginia (5-3), 3
South Carolina (6-2) at Georgia (8-0), 3:30
Duquesne (7-1) at Liberty (4-4), 3:30
North Texas (5-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-4), 3:30
Clemson (7-1) at NC State (6-2), 3:30
Charlotte (1-7) at Old Dominion (2-6), 3:30
Morgan St. (1-7) at Bethune-Cookman (4-4), 4
Howard (5-3) at Florida A&M (3-6), 4
Mississippi (3-5) at Kentucky (6-2), 4
Louisiana-Lafayette (3-4) at South Alabama (3-5), 4
Butler (5-4) at Stetson (2-7), 4
Cincinnati (2-6) at Tulane (3-5), 4
Houston Baptist (1-7) at Nicholls (6-2), 4:30
Delaware St. (1-7) at Savannah St. (1-7), 5
Prairie View (3-4) at Southern U. (5-3), 5
UTSA (5-2) at FIU (5-2), 7
SE Louisiana (5-4) at McNeese St. (6-2), 7
Abilene Christian (2-6) at Northwestern St. (2-6), 7
UTEP (0-8) at Middle Tennessee (3-5), 7:30
Southern Miss. (5-3) at Tennessee (3-5), 7:30
LSU (6-2) at Alabama (8-0), 8
Virginia Tech (7-1) at Miami (7-0), 8
MIDWEST
Wisconsin (8-0) at Indiana (3-5), Noon
Baylor (0-8) at Kansas (1-7), Noon
Penn St. (7-1) at Michigan St. (6-2), Noon
Florida (3-4) at Missouri (3-5), Noon
Illinois (2-6) at Purdue (3-5), Noon
Marist (3-5) at Dayton (4-5), 1
W. Illinois (5-3) at Illinois St. (6-2), 1
Youngstown St. (3-5) at Indiana St. (0-8), 1
E. Kentucky (3-5) at E. Illinois (5-4), 2
South Dakota (7-1) at N. Iowa (4-4), 2
Missouri St. (2-6) at S. Illinois (4-4), 2
UT Martin (4-4) at SE Missouri (2-6), 2
N. Dakota St. (8-0) at S. Dakota St. (6-2), 3
Ohio St. (7-1) at Iowa (5-3), 3:30
Northwestern (5-3) at Nebraska (4-4), 3:30
Wake Forest (5-3) at Notre Dame (7-1), 3:30
Minnesota (4-4) at Michigan (6-2), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
East Carolina (2-6) at Houston (5-3), Noon
Auburn (6-2) at Texas A&M (5-3), Noon
Kansas St. (4-4) at Texas Tech (4-4), Noon
Incarnate Word (1-7) at Sam Houston St. (7-1), 2
New Mexico St. (3-5) at Texas St. (2-6), 3
Grambling St. (7-1) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-6), 3:30
Coastal Carolina (1-7) at Arkansas (3-5), 4
Oklahoma (7-1) at Oklahoma St. (7-1), 4
Cent. Arkansas (7-1) at Lamar (1-7), 7
UCF (7-0) at SMU (6-2), 7:15
Texas (4-4) at TCU (7-1), 7:15
FAR WEST
Kennesaw St. (7-1) at Montana St. (4-4), 2
Army (6-2) at Air Force (4-4), 3:30
Stanford (6-2) at Washington St. (7-2), 3:30
Weber St. (6-2) at E. Washington (5-3), 4:05
UC Davis (4-4) at Idaho St. (4-5), 4:30
N. Arizona (6-2) at Montana (5-3), 4:30
Oregon St. (1-7) at California (4-5), 5
Drake (5-3) at San Diego (6-2), 5
Utah St. (4-5) at New Mexico (3-5), 5:30
Hawaii (3-5) at UNLV (3-5), 6
Nevada (1-7) at Boise St. (6-2), 7
Colorado St. (6-3) at Wyoming (5-3), 7
North Dakota (3-6) at S. Utah (6-2), 8
Colorado (5-4) at Arizona St. (4-4), 9
N. Colorado (2-5) at Sacramento St. (4-4), 9
Portland St. (0-8) at Cal Poly (0-8), 9:05
Oregon (5-4) at Washington (7-1), 10
San Diego St. (7-2) at San Jose St. (1-8), 10:30
BYU (2-7) at Fresno St. (5-3), 10:45
Arizona (6-2) at Southern Cal (7-2), 10:45
PRO GOLF
PGA
Shriners Hospital for Children Open
Second Round
J.J. Spaun 66-65 — 131 -11
Robert Garrigus 70-65 — 135 -7
Aaron Baddeley 70-66 — 136 -6
Patton Kizzire 70-66 — 136 -6
Stephan Jaeger 69-68 — 137 -5
Whee Kim 65-72 — 137 -5
Patrick Cantlay 67-71 — 138 -4
Talor Gooch 71-67 — 138 -4
Kevin Chappell 67-71 — 138 -4
Tony Finau 69-69 — 138 -4
Troy Merritt 70-69 — 139 -3
Michael Thompson 69-70 — 139 -3
Chesson Hadley 74-65 — 139 -3
John Huh 66-73 — 139 -3
Bryson DeChambeau 67-72 — 139 -3
Peter Malnati 67-72 — 139 -3
Charley Hoffman 68-71 — 139 -3
Alex Cejka 66-74 — 140 -2
Graeme McDowell 70-70 — 140 -2
Nick Taylor 69-71 — 140 -2
David Lingmerth 71-69 — 140 -2
Seamus Power 69-71 — 140 -2
Ryan Blaum 66-74 — 140 -2
Ryan Moore 69-71 — 140 -2
Ernie Els 69-71 — 140 -2
Gary Woodland 73-67 — 140 -2
Anirban Lahiri 69-72 — 141 -1
Brian Stuard 70-71 — 141 -1
Brian Davis 70-71 — 141 -1
Luke List 71-70 — 141 -1
Corey Conners 70-71 — 141 -1
Brandon Hagy 69-72 — 141 -1
William McGirt 68-73 — 141 -1
Richy Werenski 74-68 — 142 E
Kevin Streelman 72-70 — 142 E
Luke Donald 72-70 — 142 E
Martin Flores 71-71 — 142 E
Byeong Hun An 72-70 — 142 E
Shawn Stefani 69-73 — 142 E
Trey Mullinax 73-69 — 142 E
Jimmy Stanger 67-75 — 142 E
Sam Burns 68-74 — 142 E
Jim Knous 71-71 — 142 E
Harold Varner III 70-72 — 142 E
Daniel Summerhays 67-75 — 142 E
Retief Goosen 71-71 — 142 E
Ryan Armour 68-74 — 142 E
Russell Knox 69-73 — 142 E
Jason Kokrak 67-75 — 142 E
Scott Stallings 73-70 — 143 +1
Chad Campbell 75-68 — 143 +1
Rod Pampling 70-73 — 143 +1
Webb Simpson 70-73 — 143 +1
Bubba Watson 72-71 — 143 +1
Scott Piercy 69-74 — 143 +1
Camilo Villegas 72-71 — 143 +1
Austin Cook 73-70 — 143 +1
Ethan Tracy 71-72 — 143 +1
Alex Kang 70-73 — 143 +1
Scott Brown 73-70 — 143 +1
Derek Fathauer 68-75 — 143 +1
James Hahn 72-71 — 143 +1
Geoff Ogilvy 71-72 — 143 +1
Martin Laird 72-72 — 144 +2
Sangmoon Bae 71-73 — 144 +2
Andrew Putnam 71-73 — 144 +2
Harris English 75-69 — 144 +2
Hunter Mahan 71-73 — 144 +2
David Hearn 71-73 — 144 +2
Fabian Gomez 73-72 — 145 +3
Smylie Kaufman 75-70 — 145 +3
Abraham Ancer 72-73 — 145 +3
Chris Kirk 68-77 — 145 +3
Vijay Singh 71-74 — 145 +3
Jamie Lovemark 73-72 — 145 +3
Matt Every 76-70 — 146 +4
Ben Martin 71-75 — 146 +4
Jonathan Byrd 70-76 — 146 +4
Rob Oppenheim 71-75 — 146 +4
Tyler Duncan 72-74 — 146 +4
Ben Crane 73-73 — 146 +4
Andres Gonzales 73-73 — 146 +4
Ted Potter, Jr. 75-72 — 147 +5
Tyrone Van Aswegen 75-72 — 147 +5
Robert Streb 72-75 — 147 +5
Jonas Blixt 76-71 — 147 +5
Billy Hurley III 73-74 — 147 +5
Jimmy Walker 73-74 — 147 +5
Greg Chalmers 74-73 — 147 +5
Vaughn Taylor 78-69 — 147 +5
Tom Whitney 71-76 — 147 +5
Nate Lashley 74-73 — 147 +5
Sam Ryder 74-73 — 147 +5
Jon Curran 74-73 — 147 +5
Rory Sabbatini 70-77 — 147 +5
Brian Gay 70-77 — 147 +5
Rick Lamb 78-70 — 148 +6
C.T. Pan 75-73 — 148 +6
Taylor Moore 73-75 — 148 +6
Brice Garnett 74-74 — 148 +6
Colt Knost 78-71 — 149 +7
Xinjun Zhang 72-77 — 149 +7
Maverick McNealy 74-75 — 149 +7
Zac Blair 73-77 — 150 +8
Morgan Hoffmann 71-79 — 150 +8
Andrew Landry 72-78 — 150 +8
Andrew Yun 74-76 — 150 +8
Matt Jones 75-75 — 150 +8
Ricky Barnes 75-76 — 151 +9
Cameron Tringale 75-77 — 152 +10
Steve Wheatcroft 73-79 — 152 +10
Michael Kim 76-77 — 153 +11
D.A. Points 77-77 — 154 +12
Nick Watney 73-82 — 155 +13
LPGA Tour
Toto Japan Classic
First Round
Shanshan Feng 35-31 — 66 -6
Saiki Fujita 35-31 — 66 -6
Ai Suzuki 35-31 — 66 -6
Nasa Hataoka 34-32 — 66 -6
Lizette Salas 33-33 — 66 -6
Jane Park 33-33 — 66 -6
Min-Young Lee 33-33 — 66 -6
Sei Young Kim 34-33 — 67 -5
Chae-Young Yoon 32-35 — 67 -5
Anna Nordqvist 34-33 — 67 -5
Yukari Nishiyama 33-35 — 68 -4
Asako Fujimoto 34-34 — 68 -4
Lexi Thompson 38-30 — 68 -4
Lydia Ko 35-33 — 68 -4
Pei-Ying Tsai 32-36 — 68 -4
Mi Hyang Lee 36-32 — 68 -4
So Yeon Ryu 32-36 — 68 -4
Eun-Hee Ji 34-34 — 68 -4
Stacy Lewis 33-35 — 68 -4
Caroline Masson 35-33 — 68 -4
Ayaka Watanabe 34-34 — 68 -4
Jenny Shin 33-35 — 68 -4
Brittany Altomare 35-33 — 68 -4
In Gee Chun 35-34 — 69 -3
Momoko Ueda 34-35 — 69 -3
Angel Yin 35-34 — 69 -3
Ariya Jutanugarn 35-34 — 69 -3
Teresa Lu 33-36 — 69 -3
Sun-Ju Ahn 35-34 — 69 -3
Chella Choi 33-36 — 69 -3
Mamiko Higa 37-32 — 69 -3
Asuka Kashiwabara 36-33 — 69 -3
Saki Takeo 36-33 — 69 -3
Karine Icher 35-34 — 69 -3
Jennifer Song 37-32 — 69 -3
Hyo Joo Kim 35-34 — 69 -3
Misuzu Narita 37-32 — 69 -3
Haru Nomura 35-35 — 70 -2
Erika Kikuchi 35-35 — 70 -2
Ritsuko Ryu 36-34 — 70 -2
Charley Hull 35-35 — 70 -2
Minjee Lee 36-34 — 70 -2
Eri Okayama 35-35 — 70 -2
Ji-Hee Lee 34-36 — 70 -2
Jeong Eun Lee 35-35 — 70 -2
Jacqui Concolino 37-33 — 70 -2
Moriya Jutanugarn 36-35 — 71 -1
Fumika Kawagishi 38-33 — 71 -1
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 37-34 — 71 -1
Soo-Yun Kang 35-36 — 71 -1
Kana Nagai 37-34 — 71 -1
Sarah Jane Smith 38-33 — 71 -1
Serena Aoki 36-35 — 71 -1
Brooke M. Henderson 37-34 — 71 -1
Angela Stanford 35-36 — 71 -1
Kotone Hori 35-37 — 72 E
Danielle Kang 38-34 — 72 E
Miyu Shinkai 37-35 — 72 E
Megan Khang 36-36 — 72 E
Jessica Korda 36-36 — 72 E
Yumiko Yoshida 36-36 — 72 E
Rie Tsuji 36-37 — 73 +1
Austin Ernst 37-36 — 73 +1
Jiyai Shin 36-37 — 73 +1
Kana Mikashima 38-35 — 73 +1
Pornanong Phatlum 37-36 — 73 +1
Shoko Sasaki 38-35 — 73 +1
Hee-Kyung Bae 37-37 — 74 +2
Candie Kung 37-37 — 74 +2
Lala Anai 36-38 — 74 +2
Suzann Pettersen 37-37 — 74 +2
Haruka Morita-WanyaoLu 37-37 — 74 +2
Mi Jung Hur 37-38 — 75 +3
Rumi Yoshiba 39-36 — 75 +3
Marina Alex 39-36 — 75 +3
Michelle Wie 37-39 — 76 +4
Su Oh 39-38 — 77 +5
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Jeff Ferrell and OFs Alex Presley, Jim Adduci and Tyler Collins outright to Toledo (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Exercised 2018 options on OF Michael Brantley and RHP Josh Tomlin.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Exercised 2018 options on 2B Jose Altuve and OF Marwin Gonzalez. Named Joe Espada bench coach.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHPs Miguel Almonte and Nate Karns, LHP Brian Flynn and OF Bubba Starling from the 60-day DL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Declined the 2018 options on RHP’s Huston Street and Ricky Nolasco. Assigned RHP Deolis Guerra outright to Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Kevin Reese senior director of player development. Reinstated RHP Luis Cessa from the 60-day DL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Zach Vincej off waivers from Cincinnati. Announced trainer/senior director of athletic training Rick Griffin will transition to athletic trainer emeritus.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 3B Matt Duffy and RHPs Nathan Eovaldi, Shawn Tolleson and Taylor Guerrieri from the 60-day DL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated 2B Devon Travis, SS Troy Tulowitzki, RHP Aaron Sanchez and OF Dalton Pompey from the 60-day DL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned SS Mike Freeman outright to Iowa (PCL). Claimed LHP Randy Rosario off waivers from Minnesota.
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned INF/OF Patrick Kivlehan and RHP Deck McGuire outright to Louisville (IL). Reinstate LHP Brandon Finnegan and RHP Anthony Deslafani from the 60-day DL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated OF O’Koyea Dickson from the 60-day DL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Declined the 2018 option on OF Ichiro Suzuki. Selected the contract of LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Jacksonville (SL). Claimed C Chad Wallach off waivers from Cincinnati.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Phil Evans on a minor league contract. Exercised 2018 options on INF Asdrubal Cabrera and LHP Jerry Blevins.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated OF Pedro Florimon and RHP Jesen Therrien from the 60-day DL. Named Sam Fuld major league player information coordinator and Ben Werthan minor league player information coordinator.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Declined 2018 options on C Chris Stewart and LHP Wade Leblanc. Assigned Leblanc outright to Indianapolis (IL). Exercised the 2018 option on OF Andrew McCutchen.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Added RHP Wander Suero to the 40-man roster.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Fined Carolina LB Thomas Davis $48,620 Denver S Justin Simmons $24,309 Atlanta DT Ahtyba Rubin, Cleveland LB Jamie Collins, Dallas LB Damien Wilson, Houston LB Zach Cunningham and Seattle LB Bobby Wagner $18,231 Minnesota LB Eric Wilson and Kansas City CB Marcus Peters $12,154 Miami LB Kiko Alonso, Minnesota DT Shamar Stephen, Carolina LB Andrew Gachkar, New England G Joe Thuney, L.A. Chargers LB Hayes Pullard and Seattle RB Thomas Rawls $9,115 and Detroit CB D.J. Hayden, Detroit DE Cornelius Washington and Detroit DE Jeremiah Valoaga $3,037 for their actions during last week’s games.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Kentrell Brice and LS Taybor Pepper on injured reserve. Activated LB Vince Biegel from the PUP list. Signed LS Derek Hart. Signed CB Donatello Brown from the practice squad and TE Emanuel Byrd to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed QB Deshaun Watson on injured reserve. Waived G Dorian Johnson. Signed QBs Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Cody Davis on injured reserve.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Adam Clendening to Tucson (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Michael McNiven from Brampton (ECHL) to Laval (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Ville Husso to San Antonio (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Jordan Murray from Brampton (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned D James Melindy to Utah (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned G Stephon Williams to Allen (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned D Mathieu Brodeur from loan to Adirondack (ECHL)
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Colorado F Shawn St-Amant two games and Idaho RW Reid Halabi one game.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Tom Hodges as emergency backup.
BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Darik Angeli. Signed F Eric Ylitalo. Added G Nate Mahle as emergency backup.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Sean Robertson.
INDY FUEL — Added G Cody Karpinski as emergency backup.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Marc Hetnik.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Curt Amado as emergency backup.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Chris Saracino.
Olympic Sports
USADA — Announced American sprinter/jumper Atlanta Westbrook accepted a four-year sanction for her anti-doping rule violations.
College
AUBURN — Announced athletic director Jay Jacobs will step down by June 2018.
CLEMSON — Named John Rittman softball coach.
WENTWORTH TECH — Named Emily Machado athletic communications coordinator.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Sprint Cup
AAA Texas 500
Lineup
1. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 200.915 mph..
2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200.617.
3. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200.378.
4. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200.326.
5. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200.252.
6. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 199.593.
7. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 199.431.
8. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 199.380.
9. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 198.727.
10. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 198.478.
11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 198.143.
12. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 198.078.
13. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 197.694.
14. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 197.643.
15. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 197.534.
16. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 197.469.
17. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 197.441.
18. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 197.267.
19. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 197.102.
20. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 196.528.
21. (27) Daniel Hemric, Chevy, 196.221.
22. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 195.645.
23. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 194.196.
24. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 194.175.
25. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 195.150.
26. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 194.770.
27. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 193.924.
28. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 193.903.
29. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 191.877.
30. (7) Joey Gase, Chevy, 188.042.
31. (51) Ray Black II, Chevy, 187.104.
32. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 187.007.
33. (66) David Starr, Chevy, 181.794.
34. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 0.000.
35. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 0.000.
36. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 0.000.
37. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 0.000.
38. (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 0.000.
39. (23) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 0.000.
40. (83) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 0.000.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
College Athletics
CROSS COUNTRY
Findlay in NCAA Division II Midwest Regional, Cedarville, TBA
FOOTBALL
Alderson-Broaddus at Findlay (GMAC), 1
Ohio Northern at Wilmington (OAC), 1:30
Earlham at Bluffton (HCAC), 1:30
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Findlay vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.), Hall of Fame Classic, Evansville, Ind., 3:30
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Ohio Northern at Calvin (Mich.) Invitational, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bluffton at Hanover (HCAC), 2
Ohio Northern at Otterbein in Ohio Athletic Conference championship, 2
women’s BASKETBALL
Findlay at Dayton, 2
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Ohio Northern vs. Capital in Ohio Athletic Conference championship, 2
WESTERN Equestrian
IHSA Show at Findlay
Sunday’s Events
College Athletics
wrestling
Findlay at Michigan State Open, 9 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
P-G Volleyball Club
PANDORA — The Pandora Gilboa Volleyball Club will be having tryouts on Nov. 5 for players in grades 5-8, and on Nov. 12 for players in grades 9-11. Tryout times and more information is located at www.pgvbc.org
Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach
FOSTORIA — Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.