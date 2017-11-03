Saturday’s Scoreobard

Prep Football

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I Regional Quarterfinals

Centerville 35, Hilliard Darby 0

Cin. Colerain 45, Cin. Moeller 0

Cin. St. Xavier 40, Fairfield 12

Cle. St. Ignatius 24, Massillon Perry 7

Euclid 49, Massillon Jackson 29

Gahanna Lincoln 38, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37, OT

Hilliard Bradley 49, Kettering Fairmont 14

Lakewood St. Edward 37, Can. McKinley 21

Lewis Center Olentangy 28, Dublin Coffman 24

Mason 26, Cin. West Clermont 0

Pickerington Cent. 41, Clayton Northmont 21

Pickerington N. 41, Huber Hts. Wayne 20

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Dublin Jerome 0

Tol. Whitmer 31, Lorain 28

Division II Regional Quarterfinals

Akr. Hoban 56, Mayfield 27

Avon 28, Tol. St. John’s 12

Barberton 36, Cle. Benedictine 6

Bedford 30, Eastlake N. 22

Cin. Anderson 33, Troy 0

Cin. La Salle 47, Harrison 10

Cin. Winton Woods 61, Chillicothe 27

Cols. Walnut Ridge 27, Canal Winchester 14

Massillon Washington 28, Youngs. Boardman 23

Medina Highland 21, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14

New Albany 42, Whitehall-Yearling 35

Olmsted Falls 26, Grafton Midview 23

Sidney 46, Day. Belmont 33

Wadsworth 61, Sylvania Northview 42

Division III Regional Quarterfinals

Akr. SVSM 27, Peninsula Woodridge 17

Bay Village Bay 28, Mansfield Sr. 18

Bellefontaine 55, Granville 28

Canfield 23, Aurora 0

Clyde 35, Sandusky 0

Cols. Hartley 62, New Philadelphia 21

Cols. Independence 32, Jackson 7

Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Kettering Alter 28

Day. Dunbar 28, Goshen 27

Dresden Tri-Valley 27, Cols. Marion-Franklin 18

NDCL 38, Alliance 14

New Richmond 17, Franklin 10

Parma Padua 48, Hunting Valley University 41

Tallmadge 27, Medina Buckeye 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Cle. Glenville 0

Trotwood-Madison 48, Elida 7

Division IV Regional Quarterfinals

Archbold 23, Lewistown Indian Lake 14

Bellevue 34, Orange 6

Bellville Clear Fork 44, Lorain Clearview 0

Cin. Indian Hill 47, Cin. Taft 22

Cin. Wyoming 10, London 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 17, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7

Germantown Valley View 42, Waverly 0

Girard 33, Cortland Lakeview 31

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 22

New Concord John Glenn 48, Bloom-Carroll 21

Newark Licking Valley 42, Chillicothe Unioto 0

Perry 38, Struthers 8

Philo 31, St. Clairsville 13

Shelby 50, Wauseon 13

St. Marys Memorial 48, Sparta Highland 8

Steubenville 49, Salem 14

Youngs. Mooney 13, Poland Seminary 7

Division V Regional Quarterfinals

Akr. Manchester 38, Navarre Fairless 12

Canfield S. Range 28, Columbiana Crestview 14

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 47, Jamestown Greeneview 24

Gahanna Cols. Academy 13, Belmont Union Local 6

Johnstown-Monroe 35, Oak Hill 0

Marion Pleasant 48, Genoa Area 21

Middletown Madison Senior 14, Anna 10

Pemberville Eastwood 48, Swanton 0

Portsmouth W. 10, Martins Ferry 6

Reading 27, Casstown Miami E. 25

Sullivan Black River 44, Gates Mills Gilmour 13

Tontogany Otsego 38, Milan Edison 14

W. Jefferson 48, Bethel-Tate 18

Wheelersburg 34, Cols. Ready 0

Wickliffe 25, Orwell Grand Valley 22

Division VI Regional Quarterfinals

Beverly Ft. Frye 6, Galion Northmor 0

Carey 7, Bucyrus Wynford 2

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah 6

Coldwater 42, Tipp City Bethel 7

Creston Norwayne 22, Berlin Center Western Reserve 13

Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Ada 18

Hicksville 35, Gibsonburg 8

Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, Attica Seneca E. 7

Kirtland 40, Youngs. Liberty 13

Lima Cent. Cath. 45, Day. Christian 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Ft. Recovery 0

Mogadore 39, E. Palestine 20

Nelsonville-York 34, Shadyside 0

Rootstown 34, Columbiana 0

Southeastern 44, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 40

Spencerville 34, Mechanicsburg 0

Division VII Regional Quarterfinals

Convoy Crestview 63, Ansonia 22

Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Warren JFK 12

Dalton 60, Vienna Mathews 13

Danville 35, Zanesville Rosecrans 14

Delphos St. John’s 48, DeGraff Riverside 21

E. Can. 37, Youngs. Valley Christian 7

Glouster Trimble 20, Lucas 19

Hannibal River 39, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 34

McComb 21, Leipsic 0

Minster 40, Ft. Loramie 24

Norwalk St. Paul 52, Haviland Wayne Trace 13

Pandora-Gilboa 19, Sycamore Mohawk 15

Portsmouth Sciotoville 16, Waterford 8

Sidney Lehman 46, Lima Perry 6

Windham 32, Lisbon David Anderson 13

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT HUDSON

Brecksville vs. Massillon Jackson, 2

AT NORWALK

Toledo St. Ursula vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, 2

AT WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

Dublin Coffman vs. Columbus DeSales, 2

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST

Cincinnati Ursuline vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 2

Division II

AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 2

AT LEXINGTON

Parma Padua vs. Toledo Central Catholic, 2

AT ZANESVILLE

Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Granville, 2

AT VANDALIA BUTLER

Springfield Kenton Ridge vs. Kettering Alter, 2

Division III

AT BARBERTON

Canton Central Catholic vs. Independence, 2

AT LAKE

Coldwater vs. Eastwood, 2

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Versailles vs. Casstown Miami East, 2

AT LOGAN

Chillicothe Southeastern vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 2

Division IV

AT ELIDA

Buckeye Central vs. Carey, 2

AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT

Fort Loramie vs. New Bremen, 2

AT UNIONTOWN LAKE

Dalton vs. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 2

AT LANCASTER

Lancaster Fairfield Christian vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame, 2

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s Regional Finals

Division I

AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA

Hunting Valley University School (16-2-2) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (14-3-2), 3

AT SANDUSKY

Sylvania Northview (10-4-5) vs. Medina (14-1-5), 3

AT TBA

Dublin Coffman (17-1-2) vs. Dublin Jerome (14-1-5), TBA

AT LEBANON

Beavercreek (19-0-2) vs. Cincinnati Anderson (20-1), 4

Division II

AT TWINSBURG

Gates Mills Hawken (15-3-1) vs. Aurora (14-3-4), 3

AT MANSFIELD MADISON

Bay Village Bay (14-6-1) vs. Elida (19-1), 7

AT BlOOM-CARROLL

Albany Alexander (18-1-2) vs. Columbus DeSales (20-0-1), 3

AT CENTERVILLE

Kettering Alter (17-2-3) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (20-1-1), 3

Division III

AT WADSWORTH

Rootstown (18-2-1) vs. Kidron Central Christian(14-5-2), 2

AT LIMA SENIOR

Mansfield Christian (15-5-1) vs. Ottawa Hills (19-0-2), 3

AT WAVERLY

Columbus Grandview Heights (17-0-4) vs. South Webster (16-1-4), 3

AT LIBERTY TOWNSHIP LAKOTA EAST

Troy Christian (16-3-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (16-3-2), 3

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Saturday’s Regional Finals

Division I

AT SANDUSKY PERKINS

Perrysburg (15-2-3) vs. Strongsville (15-1-4), noon

AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 2, Mayfield 1

AT WASDWORTH

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (14-5-1) vs. Massillon Jackson (16-2-2), noon

AT TBA

Olentangy Liberty (12-5-3) vs. Dublin Jerome (15-3-2), noon

AT LEBANON

Loveland (19-1) vs. Springboro (17-1-2), 7

Division II

AT RAVENNA

Mentor Lake Catholic (16-3-1) vs. Canfield (14-2-4), noon

AT STRONGSVILLE

Mansfield Madison (20-1) vs. Bay Village Bay (15-2-3), noon

AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD

New Philadelphia (13-7-1) vs. Sunbury Big Walnut (15-2-4), noon

AT CENTERVILLE

Cincinnati Indian Hill (19-0-1) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (16-3-1), noon

Division III

AT TWINSBURG

Elyria Catholic (15-5) vs. Kirtland (13-4-3), noon

AT LAKE

Archbold (20-0)vs. Liberty-Benton (15-3-2), 3

AT WAVERLY

Lynchburg Clay (18-2) vs. Columbus Grandview Heights (17-1-2), noon

AT LAKOTA EAST

Cincinnati Madeira (16-4) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (19-1), noon

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179

Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 174 149

Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152

N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 191 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173

Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110

Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188

Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131

Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148

Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135

Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 236 180

Denver 3 4 0 .429 127 147

L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152

Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156

Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161

Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145

Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142

Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152

Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161

Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191

San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219

Thursday’s Results

N.Y. Jets 34, Buffalo 21

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1

Indianapolis at Houston, 1

Atlanta at Carolina, 1

Denver at Philadelphia, 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05

Washington at Seattle, 4:05

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25

Oakland at Miami, 8:30

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25

Sunday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1

Minnesota at Washington, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Chicago, 1

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1

Cleveland at Detroit, 1

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25

New England at Denver, 8:30

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday, Nov. 13

Miami at Carolina, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 6 2 .750 —

Toronto 4 3 .571 1½

Philadelphia 5 4 .556 1½

New York 4 4 .500 2

Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 6 3 .667 —

Charlotte 5 3 .625 ½

Washington 4 4 .500 1½

Miami 3 4 .429 2

Atlanta 1 8 .111 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 6 3 .667 —

Indiana 5 4 .556 1

Cleveland 4 5 .444 2

Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2

Chicago 2 5 .286 3

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 7 3 .700 —

Memphis 5 3 .625 1

San Antonio 4 4 .500 2

New Orleans 3 5 .375 3

Dallas 1 8 .111 5½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 5 3 .625 —

Utah 5 3 .625 —

Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 ½

Portland 5 4 .556 ½

Denver 4 4 .500 1

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 —

Golden State 6 3 .667 —

Phoenix 4 5 .444 2

L.A. Lakers 3 5 .375 2½

Sacramento 1 7 .125 4½

Thursday’s Results

Golden State 112, San Antonio 92

Portland 113, L.A. Lakers 110

Friday’s Results

Chicago 105, Orlando 83

Cleveland 130, Washington 122

Detroit 105, Milwaukee 96

Philadelphia 121, Indiana 110

Houston 119, Atlanta 104

New York 120, Phoenix 107

Charlotte at San Antonio, late

New Orleans at Dallas, late

Miami at Denver, late

Toronto at Utah, late

Boston at Oklahoma City, late

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Sacramento at Detroit, 7

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

New Orleans at Chicago, 8

Golden State at Denver, 9

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 3

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Boston at Orlando, 6

Washington at Toronto, 6

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7

Utah at Houston, 7

Indiana at New York, 7:30

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9

Miami at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 14 10 2 2 22 54 38

Ottawa 13 6 2 5 17 47 42

Toronto 14 8 6 0 16 53 49

Boston 11 5 3 3 13 32 34

Detroit 14 6 7 1 13 38 41

Buffalo 13 4 7 2 10 34 48

Florida 12 4 7 1 9 43 51

Montreal 13 4 8 1 9 34 51

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 11 9 2 0 18 42 31

Columbus 13 9 4 0 18 44 33

Pittsburgh 15 8 5 2 18 40 54

N.Y. Islanders 13 7 5 1 15 48 42

Philadelphia 14 7 6 1 15 43 38

Washington 13 6 6 1 13 40 44

N.Y. Rangers 14 5 7 2 12 42 48

Carolina 11 4 5 2 10 31 35

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 14 10 3 1 21 44 32

Winnipeg 12 7 3 2 16 38 34

Colorado 12 7 5 0 14 39 37

Dallas 13 7 6 0 14 36 38

Chicago 13 6 5 2 14 41 34

Minnesota 11 5 4 2 12 37 33

Nashville 12 5 5 2 12 28 35

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 13 10 2 1 21 45 27

Vegas 12 8 4 0 16 42 33

San Jose 12 7 5 0 14 34 29

Vancouver 12 6 4 2 14 31 29

Calgary 13 7 6 0 14 30 34

Anaheim 12 6 5 1 13 36 36

Edmonton 11 3 7 1 7 24 36

Arizona 14 1 12 1 3 37 61

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Results

Boston 2, Vegas 1

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Columbus 7, Florida 3

Ottawa 3, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2

Minnesota 6, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Colorado 5, Carolina 3

Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Buffalo 5, Arizona 4

Los Angeles 5, Toronto 3

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Edmonton, late

Nashville at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Vegas at Ottawa, 2

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7

Washington at Boston, 7

Toronto at St. Louis, 7

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Minnesota, 8

Buffalo at Dallas, 8

Carolina at Arizona, 9

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Edmonton, 4

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6

Montreal at Chicago, 7

New Jersey at Calgary, 9

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 7

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Minnesota at Boston, 7

Vegas at Toronto, 7

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30

Detroit at Vancouver, 10

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS Playoffs

Knockout Round

New York 4, Chicago 0

Vancouver 5, San Jose 0

Columbus 1, Atlanta United FC 0, shootout

Houston 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Conference Semifinals

(winners advance on goal aggregate)

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Seattle 0, Vancouver 0

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Toronto 2, New York 1

Portland 0, Houston 0

TUESDAY’S RESULT

Columbus 4, New York City FC 1

THURSDAY’S RESULT

Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advances 2-0

SUNDAY’s GAMES

New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Results

Brown (2-5) at Yale (6-1), 8

Marshall (6-2) at FAU (5-3), 6

Memphis (7-1) at Tulsa (2-7), 8

UCLA (4-4) at Utah (4-4), 9:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Sacred Heart (3-5) at Bryant (3-5), Noon

Lehigh (2-6) at Bucknell (4-4), Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) (5-3) at CCSU (5-3), Noon

James Madison (8-0) at Rhode Island (3-5), Noon

Robert Morris (2-6) at Wagner (2-6), Noon

Harvard (4-3) at Columbia (6-1), 1

Holy Cross (3-6) at Fordham (3-6), 1

Presbyterian (3-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (7-1), 1

Princeton (5-2) at Penn (3-4), 1

Albany (NY) (3-5) at Stony Brook (6-2), 1

Richmond (4-4) at Villanova (4-4), 1

Cornell (3-4) at Dartmouth (5-2), 1:30

Lafayette (2-6) at Georgetown (1-7), 2

Delaware (5-3) vs. Maine (4-3) at Portland, Maine, 2

Maryland (4-4) at Rutgers (3-5), 3:30

South Florida (7-1) at UConn (3-5), 3:30

Iowa St. (6-2) at West Virginia (5-3), 3:30

SOUTH

Valparaiso (4-4) at Jacksonville (5-3), Noon

UMass (2-6) at Mississippi St. (6-2), Noon

W. Kentucky (5-3) at Vanderbilt (3-5), Noon

Syracuse (4-4) at Florida St. (2-5), 12:20

Campbell (5-4) at Davidson (2-6), 1

NC Central (6-2) at Hampton (5-3), 1

NC A&T (8-0) at Norfolk St. (3-5), 1

Charleston Southern (4-4) at Gardner-Webb (1-7), 1:30

Chattanooga (2-7) at Wofford (7-1), 1:30

Towson (3-5) at Elon (7-1), 2

Murray St. (2-6) at Jacksonville St. (7-1), 2

Texas Southern (0-7) at MVSU (2-6), 2

W. Carolina (6-3) at The Citadel (5-3), 2

New Hampshire (5-3) at William & Mary (2-6), 2

Austin Peay (5-4) at Tennessee Tech (1-7), 2:30

Alabama A&M (3-5) at Alcorn St. (5-3), 3

VMI (0-9) at ETSU (3-5), 3

Georgia St. (4-3) at Georgia Southern (0-7), 3

Alabama St. (2-5) at Jackson St. (1-7), 3

Appalachian St. (5-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-5), 3

Samford (5-3) at Mercer (4-4), 3

Va. Lynchburg (0-7) at Tennessee St. (4-4), 3

Rice (1-7) at UAB (5-3), 3

Georgia Tech (4-3) at Virginia (5-3), 3

South Carolina (6-2) at Georgia (8-0), 3:30

Duquesne (7-1) at Liberty (4-4), 3:30

North Texas (5-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-4), 3:30

Clemson (7-1) at NC State (6-2), 3:30

Charlotte (1-7) at Old Dominion (2-6), 3:30

Morgan St. (1-7) at Bethune-Cookman (4-4), 4

Howard (5-3) at Florida A&M (3-6), 4

Mississippi (3-5) at Kentucky (6-2), 4

Louisiana-Lafayette (3-4) at South Alabama (3-5), 4

Butler (5-4) at Stetson (2-7), 4

Cincinnati (2-6) at Tulane (3-5), 4

Houston Baptist (1-7) at Nicholls (6-2), 4:30

Delaware St. (1-7) at Savannah St. (1-7), 5

Prairie View (3-4) at Southern U. (5-3), 5

UTSA (5-2) at FIU (5-2), 7

SE Louisiana (5-4) at McNeese St. (6-2), 7

Abilene Christian (2-6) at Northwestern St. (2-6), 7

UTEP (0-8) at Middle Tennessee (3-5), 7:30

Southern Miss. (5-3) at Tennessee (3-5), 7:30

LSU (6-2) at Alabama (8-0), 8

Virginia Tech (7-1) at Miami (7-0), 8

MIDWEST

Wisconsin (8-0) at Indiana (3-5), Noon

Baylor (0-8) at Kansas (1-7), Noon

Penn St. (7-1) at Michigan St. (6-2), Noon

Florida (3-4) at Missouri (3-5), Noon

Illinois (2-6) at Purdue (3-5), Noon

Marist (3-5) at Dayton (4-5), 1

W. Illinois (5-3) at Illinois St. (6-2), 1

Youngstown St. (3-5) at Indiana St. (0-8), 1

E. Kentucky (3-5) at E. Illinois (5-4), 2

South Dakota (7-1) at N. Iowa (4-4), 2

Missouri St. (2-6) at S. Illinois (4-4), 2

UT Martin (4-4) at SE Missouri (2-6), 2

N. Dakota St. (8-0) at S. Dakota St. (6-2), 3

Ohio St. (7-1) at Iowa (5-3), 3:30

Northwestern (5-3) at Nebraska (4-4), 3:30

Wake Forest (5-3) at Notre Dame (7-1), 3:30

Minnesota (4-4) at Michigan (6-2), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

East Carolina (2-6) at Houston (5-3), Noon

Auburn (6-2) at Texas A&M (5-3), Noon

Kansas St. (4-4) at Texas Tech (4-4), Noon

Incarnate Word (1-7) at Sam Houston St. (7-1), 2

New Mexico St. (3-5) at Texas St. (2-6), 3

Grambling St. (7-1) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-6), 3:30

Coastal Carolina (1-7) at Arkansas (3-5), 4

Oklahoma (7-1) at Oklahoma St. (7-1), 4

Cent. Arkansas (7-1) at Lamar (1-7), 7

UCF (7-0) at SMU (6-2), 7:15

Texas (4-4) at TCU (7-1), 7:15

FAR WEST

Kennesaw St. (7-1) at Montana St. (4-4), 2

Army (6-2) at Air Force (4-4), 3:30

Stanford (6-2) at Washington St. (7-2), 3:30

Weber St. (6-2) at E. Washington (5-3), 4:05

UC Davis (4-4) at Idaho St. (4-5), 4:30

N. Arizona (6-2) at Montana (5-3), 4:30

Oregon St. (1-7) at California (4-5), 5

Drake (5-3) at San Diego (6-2), 5

Utah St. (4-5) at New Mexico (3-5), 5:30

Hawaii (3-5) at UNLV (3-5), 6

Nevada (1-7) at Boise St. (6-2), 7

Colorado St. (6-3) at Wyoming (5-3), 7

North Dakota (3-6) at S. Utah (6-2), 8

Colorado (5-4) at Arizona St. (4-4), 9

N. Colorado (2-5) at Sacramento St. (4-4), 9

Portland St. (0-8) at Cal Poly (0-8), 9:05

Oregon (5-4) at Washington (7-1), 10

San Diego St. (7-2) at San Jose St. (1-8), 10:30

BYU (2-7) at Fresno St. (5-3), 10:45

Arizona (6-2) at Southern Cal (7-2), 10:45

PRO GOLF

PGA

Shriners Hospital for Children Open

Second Round

J.J. Spaun 66-65 — 131 -11

Robert Garrigus 70-65 — 135 -7

Aaron Baddeley 70-66 — 136 -6

Patton Kizzire 70-66 — 136 -6

Stephan Jaeger 69-68 — 137 -5

Whee Kim 65-72 — 137 -5

Patrick Cantlay 67-71 — 138 -4

Talor Gooch 71-67 — 138 -4

Kevin Chappell 67-71 — 138 -4

Tony Finau 69-69 — 138 -4

Troy Merritt 70-69 — 139 -3

Michael Thompson 69-70 — 139 -3

Chesson Hadley 74-65 — 139 -3

John Huh 66-73 — 139 -3

Bryson DeChambeau 67-72 — 139 -3

Peter Malnati 67-72 — 139 -3

Charley Hoffman 68-71 — 139 -3

Alex Cejka 66-74 — 140 -2

Graeme McDowell 70-70 — 140 -2

Nick Taylor 69-71 — 140 -2

David Lingmerth 71-69 — 140 -2

Seamus Power 69-71 — 140 -2

Ryan Blaum 66-74 — 140 -2

Ryan Moore 69-71 — 140 -2

Ernie Els 69-71 — 140 -2

Gary Woodland 73-67 — 140 -2

Anirban Lahiri 69-72 — 141 -1

Brian Stuard 70-71 — 141 -1

Brian Davis 70-71 — 141 -1

Luke List 71-70 — 141 -1

Corey Conners 70-71 — 141 -1

Brandon Hagy 69-72 — 141 -1

William McGirt 68-73 — 141 -1

Richy Werenski 74-68 — 142 E

Kevin Streelman 72-70 — 142 E

Luke Donald 72-70 — 142 E

Martin Flores 71-71 — 142 E

Byeong Hun An 72-70 — 142 E

Shawn Stefani 69-73 — 142 E

Trey Mullinax 73-69 — 142 E

Jimmy Stanger 67-75 — 142 E

Sam Burns 68-74 — 142 E

Jim Knous 71-71 — 142 E

Harold Varner III 70-72 — 142 E

Daniel Summerhays 67-75 — 142 E

Retief Goosen 71-71 — 142 E

Ryan Armour 68-74 — 142 E

Russell Knox 69-73 — 142 E

Jason Kokrak 67-75 — 142 E

Scott Stallings 73-70 — 143 +1

Chad Campbell 75-68 — 143 +1

Rod Pampling 70-73 — 143 +1

Webb Simpson 70-73 — 143 +1

Bubba Watson 72-71 — 143 +1

Scott Piercy 69-74 — 143 +1

Camilo Villegas 72-71 — 143 +1

Austin Cook 73-70 — 143 +1

Ethan Tracy 71-72 — 143 +1

Alex Kang 70-73 — 143 +1

Scott Brown 73-70 — 143 +1

Derek Fathauer 68-75 — 143 +1

James Hahn 72-71 — 143 +1

Geoff Ogilvy 71-72 — 143 +1

Martin Laird 72-72 — 144 +2

Sangmoon Bae 71-73 — 144 +2

Andrew Putnam 71-73 — 144 +2

Harris English 75-69 — 144 +2

Hunter Mahan 71-73 — 144 +2

David Hearn 71-73 — 144 +2

Fabian Gomez 73-72 — 145 +3

Smylie Kaufman 75-70 — 145 +3

Abraham Ancer 72-73 — 145 +3

Chris Kirk 68-77 — 145 +3

Vijay Singh 71-74 — 145 +3

Jamie Lovemark 73-72 — 145 +3

Matt Every 76-70 — 146 +4

Ben Martin 71-75 — 146 +4

Jonathan Byrd 70-76 — 146 +4

Rob Oppenheim 71-75 — 146 +4

Tyler Duncan 72-74 — 146 +4

Ben Crane 73-73 — 146 +4

Andres Gonzales 73-73 — 146 +4

Ted Potter, Jr. 75-72 — 147 +5

Tyrone Van Aswegen 75-72 — 147 +5

Robert Streb 72-75 — 147 +5

Jonas Blixt 76-71 — 147 +5

Billy Hurley III 73-74 — 147 +5

Jimmy Walker 73-74 — 147 +5

Greg Chalmers 74-73 — 147 +5

Vaughn Taylor 78-69 — 147 +5

Tom Whitney 71-76 — 147 +5

Nate Lashley 74-73 — 147 +5

Sam Ryder 74-73 — 147 +5

Jon Curran 74-73 — 147 +5

Rory Sabbatini 70-77 — 147 +5

Brian Gay 70-77 — 147 +5

Rick Lamb 78-70 — 148 +6

C.T. Pan 75-73 — 148 +6

Taylor Moore 73-75 — 148 +6

Brice Garnett 74-74 — 148 +6

Colt Knost 78-71 — 149 +7

Xinjun Zhang 72-77 — 149 +7

Maverick McNealy 74-75 — 149 +7

Zac Blair 73-77 — 150 +8

Morgan Hoffmann 71-79 — 150 +8

Andrew Landry 72-78 — 150 +8

Andrew Yun 74-76 — 150 +8

Matt Jones 75-75 — 150 +8

Ricky Barnes 75-76 — 151 +9

Cameron Tringale 75-77 — 152 +10

Steve Wheatcroft 73-79 — 152 +10

Michael Kim 76-77 — 153 +11

D.A. Points 77-77 — 154 +12

Nick Watney 73-82 — 155 +13

LPGA Tour

Toto Japan Classic

First Round

Shanshan Feng 35-31 — 66 -6

Saiki Fujita 35-31 — 66 -6

Ai Suzuki 35-31 — 66 -6

Nasa Hataoka 34-32 — 66 -6

Lizette Salas 33-33 — 66 -6

Jane Park 33-33 — 66 -6

Min-Young Lee 33-33 — 66 -6

Sei Young Kim 34-33 — 67 -5

Chae-Young Yoon 32-35 — 67 -5

Anna Nordqvist 34-33 — 67 -5

Yukari Nishiyama 33-35 — 68 -4

Asako Fujimoto 34-34 — 68 -4

Lexi Thompson 38-30 — 68 -4

Lydia Ko 35-33 — 68 -4

Pei-Ying Tsai 32-36 — 68 -4

Mi Hyang Lee 36-32 — 68 -4

So Yeon Ryu 32-36 — 68 -4

Eun-Hee Ji 34-34 — 68 -4

Stacy Lewis 33-35 — 68 -4

Caroline Masson 35-33 — 68 -4

Ayaka Watanabe 34-34 — 68 -4

Jenny Shin 33-35 — 68 -4

Brittany Altomare 35-33 — 68 -4

In Gee Chun 35-34 — 69 -3

Momoko Ueda 34-35 — 69 -3

Angel Yin 35-34 — 69 -3

Ariya Jutanugarn 35-34 — 69 -3

Teresa Lu 33-36 — 69 -3

Sun-Ju Ahn 35-34 — 69 -3

Chella Choi 33-36 — 69 -3

Mamiko Higa 37-32 — 69 -3

Asuka Kashiwabara 36-33 — 69 -3

Saki Takeo 36-33 — 69 -3

Karine Icher 35-34 — 69 -3

Jennifer Song 37-32 — 69 -3

Hyo Joo Kim 35-34 — 69 -3

Misuzu Narita 37-32 — 69 -3

Haru Nomura 35-35 — 70 -2

Erika Kikuchi 35-35 — 70 -2

Ritsuko Ryu 36-34 — 70 -2

Charley Hull 35-35 — 70 -2

Minjee Lee 36-34 — 70 -2

Eri Okayama 35-35 — 70 -2

Ji-Hee Lee 34-36 — 70 -2

Jeong Eun Lee 35-35 — 70 -2

Jacqui Concolino 37-33 — 70 -2

Moriya Jutanugarn 36-35 — 71 -1

Fumika Kawagishi 38-33 — 71 -1

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 37-34 — 71 -1

Soo-Yun Kang 35-36 — 71 -1

Kana Nagai 37-34 — 71 -1

Sarah Jane Smith 38-33 — 71 -1

Serena Aoki 36-35 — 71 -1

Brooke M. Henderson 37-34 — 71 -1

Angela Stanford 35-36 — 71 -1

Kotone Hori 35-37 — 72 E

Danielle Kang 38-34 — 72 E

Miyu Shinkai 37-35 — 72 E

Megan Khang 36-36 — 72 E

Jessica Korda 36-36 — 72 E

Yumiko Yoshida 36-36 — 72 E

Rie Tsuji 36-37 — 73 +1

Austin Ernst 37-36 — 73 +1

Jiyai Shin 36-37 — 73 +1

Kana Mikashima 38-35 — 73 +1

Pornanong Phatlum 37-36 — 73 +1

Shoko Sasaki 38-35 — 73 +1

Hee-Kyung Bae 37-37 — 74 +2

Candie Kung 37-37 — 74 +2

Lala Anai 36-38 — 74 +2

Suzann Pettersen 37-37 — 74 +2

Haruka Morita-WanyaoLu 37-37 — 74 +2

Mi Jung Hur 37-38 — 75 +3

Rumi Yoshiba 39-36 — 75 +3

Marina Alex 39-36 — 75 +3

Michelle Wie 37-39 — 76 +4

Su Oh 39-38 — 77 +5

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Jeff Ferrell and OFs Alex Presley, Jim Adduci and Tyler Collins outright to Toledo (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Exercised 2018 options on OF Michael Brantley and RHP Josh Tomlin.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Exercised 2018 options on 2B Jose Altuve and OF Marwin Gonzalez. Named Joe Espada bench coach.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHPs Miguel Almonte and Nate Karns, LHP Brian Flynn and OF Bubba Starling from the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Declined the 2018 options on RHP’s Huston Street and Ricky Nolasco. Assigned RHP Deolis Guerra outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Kevin Reese senior director of player development. Reinstated RHP Luis Cessa from the 60-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Zach Vincej off waivers from Cincinnati. Announced trainer/senior director of athletic training Rick Griffin will transition to athletic trainer emeritus.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 3B Matt Duffy and RHPs Nathan Eovaldi, Shawn Tolleson and Taylor Guerrieri from the 60-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated 2B Devon Travis, SS Troy Tulowitzki, RHP Aaron Sanchez and OF Dalton Pompey from the 60-day DL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned SS Mike Freeman outright to Iowa (PCL). Claimed LHP Randy Rosario off waivers from Minnesota.

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned INF/OF Patrick Kivlehan and RHP Deck McGuire outright to Louisville (IL). Reinstate LHP Brandon Finnegan and RHP Anthony Deslafani from the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated OF O’Koyea Dickson from the 60-day DL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Declined the 2018 option on OF Ichiro Suzuki. Selected the contract of LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Jacksonville (SL). Claimed C Chad Wallach off waivers from Cincinnati.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Phil Evans on a minor league contract. Exercised 2018 options on INF Asdrubal Cabrera and LHP Jerry Blevins.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated OF Pedro Florimon and RHP Jesen Therrien from the 60-day DL. Named Sam Fuld major league player information coordinator and Ben Werthan minor league player information coordinator.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Declined 2018 options on C Chris Stewart and LHP Wade Leblanc. Assigned Leblanc outright to Indianapolis (IL). Exercised the 2018 option on OF Andrew McCutchen.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Added RHP Wander Suero to the 40-man roster.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Fined Carolina LB Thomas Davis $48,620 Denver S Justin Simmons $24,309 Atlanta DT Ahtyba Rubin, Cleveland LB Jamie Collins, Dallas LB Damien Wilson, Houston LB Zach Cunningham and Seattle LB Bobby Wagner $18,231 Minnesota LB Eric Wilson and Kansas City CB Marcus Peters $12,154 Miami LB Kiko Alonso, Minnesota DT Shamar Stephen, Carolina LB Andrew Gachkar, New England G Joe Thuney, L.A. Chargers LB Hayes Pullard and Seattle RB Thomas Rawls $9,115 and Detroit CB D.J. Hayden, Detroit DE Cornelius Washington and Detroit DE Jeremiah Valoaga $3,037 for their actions during last week’s games.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Kentrell Brice and LS Taybor Pepper on injured reserve. Activated LB Vince Biegel from the PUP list. Signed LS Derek Hart. Signed CB Donatello Brown from the practice squad and TE Emanuel Byrd to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed QB Deshaun Watson on injured reserve. Waived G Dorian Johnson. Signed QBs Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Cody Davis on injured reserve.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Adam Clendening to Tucson (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Michael McNiven from Brampton (ECHL) to Laval (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Ville Husso to San Antonio (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Jordan Murray from Brampton (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned D James Melindy to Utah (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned G Stephon Williams to Allen (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned D Mathieu Brodeur from loan to Adirondack (ECHL)

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Colorado F Shawn St-Amant two games and Idaho RW Reid Halabi one game.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Tom Hodges as emergency backup.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Darik Angeli. Signed F Eric Ylitalo. Added G Nate Mahle as emergency backup.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Sean Robertson.

INDY FUEL — Added G Cody Karpinski as emergency backup.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Marc Hetnik.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Curt Amado as emergency backup.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Chris Saracino.

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced American sprinter/jumper Atlanta Westbrook accepted a four-year sanction for her anti-doping rule violations.

College

AUBURN — Announced athletic director Jay Jacobs will step down by June 2018.

CLEMSON — Named John Rittman softball coach.

WENTWORTH TECH — Named Emily Machado athletic communications coordinator.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Sprint Cup

AAA Texas 500

Lineup

1. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 200.915 mph..

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200.617.

3. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200.378.

4. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200.326.

5. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200.252.

6. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 199.593.

7. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 199.431.

8. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 199.380.

9. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 198.727.

10. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 198.478.

11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 198.143.

12. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 198.078.

13. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 197.694.

14. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 197.643.

15. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 197.534.

16. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 197.469.

17. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 197.441.

18. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 197.267.

19. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 197.102.

20. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 196.528.

21. (27) Daniel Hemric, Chevy, 196.221.

22. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 195.645.

23. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 194.196.

24. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 194.175.

25. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 195.150.

26. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 194.770.

27. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 193.924.

28. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 193.903.

29. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 191.877.

30. (7) Joey Gase, Chevy, 188.042.

31. (51) Ray Black II, Chevy, 187.104.

32. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 187.007.

33. (66) David Starr, Chevy, 181.794.

34. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 0.000.

35. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 0.000.

36. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 0.000.

37. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 0.000.

38. (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 0.000.

39. (23) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 0.000.

40. (83) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 0.000.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

College Athletics

CROSS COUNTRY

Findlay in NCAA Division II Midwest Regional, Cedarville, TBA

FOOTBALL

Alderson-Broaddus at Findlay (GMAC), 1

Ohio Northern at Wilmington (OAC), 1:30

Earlham at Bluffton (HCAC), 1:30

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Findlay vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.), Hall of Fame Classic, Evansville, Ind., 3:30

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Ohio Northern at Calvin (Mich.) Invitational, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Bluffton at Hanover (HCAC), 2

Ohio Northern at Otterbein in Ohio Athletic Conference championship, 2

women’s BASKETBALL

Findlay at Dayton, 2

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Ohio Northern vs. Capital in Ohio Athletic Conference championship, 2

WESTERN Equestrian

IHSA Show at Findlay

Sunday’s Events

College Athletics

wrestling

Findlay at Michigan State Open, 9 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

P-G Volleyball Club

PANDORA — The Pandora Gilboa Volleyball Club will be having tryouts on Nov. 5 for players in grades 5-8, and on Nov. 12 for players in grades 9-11. Tryout times and more information is located at www.pgvbc.org

Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach

FOSTORIA — Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

