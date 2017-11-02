State Cross Country: Lakota’s surprise qualifiers

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

KANSAS — Many cross country runners begin their season with the goal of running on the very last day of the season.

Lakota’s Dylan Moes and Reilly Cozette were not among them this past summer.

“I never thought I’d make it to state,” Moes, a junior, said.

“I didn’t even think of it as, like, an option,” Cozette, a freshman who stands just 5 feet tall, said. “I just didn’t think I could improve as much as I did this year.”

The improvement of both, however, has indeed landed them in Saturday’s Division III state championships at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. The girls race is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the boys set to start at 1:30 p.m.

Cozette is the first Lakota girl to qualify for state since Carris Reese did so in 2011. Kyle Babcock was the last boy to go to state for the Raiders, in 2010.

“It’s just very satisfying,” longtime Lakota coach Don Windom said of having runners again qualify for state. “First of all, it’s a good group of kids. Not only these two kids, but we just had a really nice group of kids this year and the atmosphere on the team was real positive.

“It was a fun season, and this is just icing on the cake, to finish our season with kids in uniform at the state meet. It’s very satisfying.”

Windom acknowledged that he, along with his state qualfiers, could not have foreseen early what the pair would do.

“Actually, I’d have to say more, ‘No,'” he said. “(Raiders sophomore) Braden Schaser is a very highly motivated runner. And, from the beginning, one of his goals was to make it to state this year. It was not spoken a lot of; it was kind of an unspoken thing. And that spilled over, that whole attitude. And I think that really helped propel Dylan in a way.”

Moes, who is in just his second year of cross country, said having a quality runner such as Schaser as a teammate helped push him to be better.

“At the beginning of the season, I was behind him,” said Moes, who qualified for state with a 15th-place showing in 16:58.58 at the Tiffin regional. “As the season progressed, I ended up catching up to him and then beating him. We just ran together for most of the races.”

Cozette’s season-long improvement continued at the regional, where she finished 21st in a personal-record time of 20:04.80. That came two weeks after she won the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division championship in 20:36.17.

“Reilly came on right at the end,” Windom said. “I think the really big eye opener for me was when she won the league meet. Then, when she finished fourth in the district (in 20:09.43) — I really hadn’t thought much about it, but at that point I’m going, ‘Reilly has a definite chance to go (to state).’ So, we started looking a little bit more in that direction. She kind of snuck up on us.”

The conference race also got Cozette’s attention.

“I thought, for sure, that I could do more than I ever thought I could,” she said. “It motivated me a lot.”

The regional at Tiffin’s Hedges-Boyer Park challenged the runners with a muddy course that became “like soup,” Windom said, by the time Moes ran in the fourth race of the day.

“It was very cold and muddy — not good,” Moes said. “I didn’t like it. My muscles were sore through the whole thing.”

Windom said his runners’ styles helped them make their way through the slop.

“Both of these runners, if you look at them, they don’t even look like they’re touching the ground,” he said. “They’re just so fluid, and on a sloppy course that’s good because you’re not getting down in the mud. Both of them are just so light on their feet, and they just don’t get into that stomping type of running. I think they can run well in mud and in dry conditions, too.”

Windom said his runners share several commonalities.

“They both have good foot speed,” he said. “They both are very fluid runners. They are very competitive. They have what I call (an ability to) read a race. They have a real good sense of, when they’re in a race, how to run, what’s happening during a race and what they need to do during a race. There are times you go, there are times you hold back, and some of that is not taught. We talk about things like that, but some of that is not taught.”

Both Moes and Cozette said they felt relieved when the crossed the finish line with a state berth in hand. Now they’re gearing up for the most special weekend of the season.

While Moes said he’d like to eclipse his personal record of 16:45, Cozette said she’ll simply give her best effort and see what it brings her.

Windom believes good races could be in store for both.

“I would expect both of them to be able to PR on this course because I know this course runs pretty fast,” he said. “The Tiffin course was pretty muddy and it ran slow, even though they both ran really decent times.

“If we get a good day — it’s supposed to rain, but if it’s not muddy and stuff like that — I think both of these athletes could have a very good chance to run a PR.”

