Friday’s Scoreboard
Prep Football
OHSAA Playoffs
ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30
Division I
Region 1
8 Massillon Perry (9-1) at 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (9-1)
7 Canton McKinley (8-2) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)
6 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1) at 3 Mentor (9-1)
5 Massillon Jackson (8-2) at 4 Euclid (8-2)
Region 2
8 Lorain (8-2) at 1 Tol. Whitmer (10-0)
7 Dublin Jerome (7-3) at 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-2)
6 Gahanna Lincoln (6-4) at 3 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-1)
5 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-3) at 4 Dublin Coffman (8-2)
Region 3
8 Hilliard Darby (7-3) at 1 Centerville (9-1)
7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (10-0)
6 Clayton Northmont (8-2) at 3 Pickerington Central (9-1)
5 Pickerington North (8-2) at 4 Huber Heights Wayne (7-3)
Region 4
8 Fairfield (6-4) at 1 Cin. St. Xavier (9-1)
7 Cin. Moeller (4-6) at 2 Cin. Colerain (8-2)
6 Cin. West Clermont (7-3) at 3 Mason (8-2)
5 Milford (8-2) at 4 Cin. Sycamore (8-2)
Division II
Region 5
8 Mayfield (6-4) at 1 Akron Hoban (9-1)
7 Cle. Benedictine (6-4) at 2 Barberton (10-0)
6 Eastlake North (6-4) at 3 Bedford (9-1)
5 Hudson (7-3) at 4 Lyndhurst Brush (8-2)
Region 6
8 Toledo St. John’s (6-4) at 1 Avon (10-0)
7 Sylvania Northview (8-2) at 2 Wadsworth (10-0)
6 Grafton Midview (8-2) at 3 Olmsted Falls (9-1)
5 Anthony Wayne (9-1) at 4 Medina Highland (8-2)
Region 7
8 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-1)
7 Youngstown Boardman (6-4) at 2 Massillon Washington (7-3)
6 Ashland (8-2) at 3 Cols. Mifflin (8-2)
5 New Albany (6-4) at 4 Whitehall-Yearling (7-3)
Region 8
8 Harrison (8-2) at 1 Cin. La Salle (8-2)
7 Chillicothe (8-2) at 2 Cin. Winton Woods (9-1)
6 Troy (8-2) at 3 Cin. Anderson (9-1)
5 Day. Belmont (9-0) at 4 Sidney (9-1)
Division III
Region 9
8 Aurora (6-4) at 1 Canfield (10-0)
7 Tallmadge (7-3) at 2 Medina Buckeye (10-0)
6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 3 Peninsula Woodridge (9-1)
5 Alliance (9-1) at 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-2)
Region 10
8 Cle. Glenville (7-3) at 1 Tol. Central Catholic (8-2)
7 Mansfield Senior (8-2) at 2 Bay Village Bay (10-0)
6 Hunting Valley Univ. School (7-3) at 3 Parma Padua (8-2)
5 Clyde (8-2) at 4 Sandusky (10-0)
Region 11
8 Granville (8-2) at 1 Bellefontaine (9-1)
7 Jackson (8-2) at 2 Cols. Independence (8-1)
6 New Philadelphia (9-1) at 3 Bishop Hartley (9-1)
5 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-1) at 4 Col. Marion-Franklin (8-2)
Region 12
8 Elida (8-2) at 1 Trotwood-Madison (10-0)
7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-3) at 2 Kettering Alter (9-1)
6 New Richmond (8-2) at 3 Franklin (8-2)
5 Day. Dunbar (7-3) at 4 Goshen (9-1)
Division IV
Region 13
8 Salem (7-3) at 1 Steubenville (10-0)
7 Struthers (7-3) at 2 Perry (10-0)
6 Girard (9-1) at 3 Cortland Lakeview (9-1)
5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-4) at 4 Poland Seminary (8-2)
Region 14
8 Lorain Clearview (9-1) at 1 Clear Fork (10-0)
7 Wauseon (8-2) at 2 Shelby (10-0)
6 Marengo Highland (8-2) at 3 St. Marys (9-1)
5 Bellevue (7-3) at 4 Pepper Pike Orange (8-2)
Region 15
8 Chillicothe Unioto (8-2) at 1 Newark Licking Valley (10-0)
7 Duncan Falls Philo (7-3) at 2 St. Clairsville (8-2)
6 Meadowbrook (8-2) at 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (10-0)
5 John Glenn (8-2) at 4 Bloom-Carroll (8-2)
Region 16
8 Waverly (7-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-0)
7 London (8-2) at 2 Cin. Wyoming (10-0)
6 Cin. Indian Hill (8-2) at 3 Cin. Taft (8-2)
5 Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-2) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)
Division V
Region 17
8 Columbiana Crestview (6-4) at 1 North Lima South Range (10-0)
7 Wickliffe (7-3) at 2 Orwell Grand Valley (10-0)
6 Gates Mills Gilmour (6-4) at 3 Sullivan Black River (9-1)
5 Navarre Fairless (8-2) at 4 Akron Manchester (8-2)
Region 18
8 Swanton (7-3) at 1 Eastwood (10-0)
7 Genoa (8-2) at 2 Marion Pleasant (8-1)
6 Lewistown Indian Lake (7-3) at 3 Archbold (8-2)
5 Otsego (8-2) at 4 Milan Edison (8-2)
Region 19
8 Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 Wheelersburg (10-0)
7 Martins Ferry (7-3) at 2 Portsmouth West (9-1)
6 Oak Hill (7-2) at 3 Johnstown-Monroe (8-2)
5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (8-2) at 4 Belmont Union Local (8-2)
Region 20
8 Reading (7-3) at 1 Casstown Miami East (9-1)
7 Anna (7-3) at 2 Middletown Madison (8-2)
6 Jamestown Greeneview (10-0) at 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (7-2)
5 West Jefferson (9-0) at 4 Bethel-Tate (10-0)
Division VI
Region 21
8 Columbiana (7-3) at 1 Rootstown (10-0)
7 East Palestine (8-2) at 2 Mogadore (8-1)
6 Youngstown Liberty (8-2) at 3 Kirtland (10-0)
5 Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) at 4 Creston Norwayne (9-1)
Region 22
8 Ada (7-3) at 1 Liberty-Benton (9-1)
7 Carey (7-3) at 2 Wynford (8-2)
6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) at 3 Seneca East (8-1)
5 Gibsonburg (9-1) at 4 Hicksville (8-2)
Region 23
8 Shadyside (7-3) at 1 Nelsonville-York (10-0)
7 Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3) at 2 Chillicothe Southeastern (10-0)
6 Sarahsville Shenandoah (8-2) at 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (9-1)
5 Galion Northmor (8-2) at 4 Fort Frye (9-1)
Region 24
8 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (9-1) at 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1)
7 Fort Recovery (6-4) at 2 Marion Local (10-0)
6 Mechanicsburg (8-2) at 3 Spencerville (8-2)
5 Tipp City Bethel (9-1) at 4 Coldwater (7-3)
Division VII
Region 25
8 Vienna Mathews (6-4) at 1 Dalton (10-0)
7 Warren John F Kennedy (4-6) at 2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)
6 Youngstown Valley Christian (5-5) at 3 East Canton (8-2)
5 Lisbon David Anderson (6-4) at 4 Windham (8-2)
Region 26
8 Wayne Trace (6-4) at 1 Norwalk St. Paul (10-0)
7 Leipsic (7-3) at 2 McComb (8-2)
6 Mohawk (8-2) at 3 Pandora-Gilboa (8-2)
5 Tiffin Calvert (7-3) at 4 Edgerton (8-2)
Region 27
8 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (8-2) at 1 Danville (9-1)
7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (8-2) at 2 Waterford (9-1)
6 Hannibal River (6-4) at 3 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)
5 Glouster Trimble (8-2) at 4 Lucas (8-2)
Region 28
8 Ansonia (6-4) at 1 Convoy Crestview (9-1)
7 Lima Perry (6-4) at 2 Sidney Lehman (9-1)
6 DeGraff Riverside (6-4) at 3 Delphos St. John’s (6-4)
5 Fort Loramie (8-2) at 4 Minster (6-4)
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT HUDSON
Brecksville 3, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2
Massillon Jackson 3, Painesville Riverside 2
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT NORWALK
Toledo St. Ursula 3, Toledo Notre Dame 2
Cleveland St. Joseph 3, Wadsworth 1
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE
Dublin Coffman 3, Olentangy Orange 0
Columbus DeSales 3, Gahanna Lincoln 0
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST
Cincinnati Ursuline 3, Mason 2
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame 3, Cincinnati Mother of Mercy 1
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division II
AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS
Mentor Lake Catholic 3, Alliance Marlington 0
Cleveland Heights Beaumont 3, Wooster Triway 0
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LEXINGTON
Parma Padua 3, Celina 1
Toledo Central Catholic 3, Lexington 0
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT ZANESVILLE
Sunbury Big Walnut 3, Dover 1
Granville 3, New Philadelphia 0
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT VANDALIA BUTLER
Springfield Kenton Ridge 3, Circleville Logan Elm 1
Kettering Alter 3, Middletown Fenwick 2
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division III
AT BARBERTON
Canton Central Catholic 3, Salem 0
Independence 3, Burton Berkshire 0
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LAKE
Coldwater 3, Marion Pleasant 0
Eastwood 3, Ashland Crestview 0
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Versailles 3, Johnstown Monroe 1
Casstown Miami East 3, Anna 0
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LOGAN
Chillicothe Southeastern 3, Williamsport Westfall 1
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 3, Wheelersburg 0
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division IV
AT ELIDA
Buckeye Central 3, Ada 1
Carey 3, Toledo Christian 0
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT
Fort Loramie 3, Russia 1
New Bremen 3, Jackson Center 0
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT UNIONTOWN LAKE
Dalton 3, Ashtabula St. John 1
Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Beverly Fort Frye 0
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LANCASTER
Lancaster Fairfield Christian 3, Woodsfield Monroe Central 1
Portsmouth Notre Dame 3, Waterford 0
FINAL: Saturday, 2
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Saturday’s Regional Finals
Division I
AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA
Hunting Valley University School (16-2-2) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (14-3-2), 3
AT SANDUSKY
Sylvania Northview (10-4-5) vs. Medina (14-1-5), 3
AT TBA
Dublin Coffman (17-1-2) vs. Dublin Jerome (14-1-5), TBA
AT LEBANON
Beavercreek (19-0-2) vs. Cincinnati Anderson (20-1), 4
Division II
AT TWINSBURG
Gates Mills Hawken (15-3-1) vs. Aurora (14-3-4), 3
AT MANSFIELD MADISON
Bay Village Bay (14-6-1) vs. Elida (19-1), 7
AT BlOOM-CARROLL
Albany Alexander (18-1-2) vs. Columbus DeSales (20-0-1), 3
AT CENTERVILLE
Kettering Alter (17-2-3) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (20-1-1), 3
Division III
AT WADSWORTH
Rootstown (18-2-1) vs. Kidron Central Christian(14-5-2), 2
AT LIMA SENIOR
Mansfield Christian (15-5-1) vs. Ottawa Hills (19-0-2), 3
AT WAVERLY
Columbus Grandview Heights (17-0-4) vs. South Webster (16-1-4), 3
AT LIBERTY TOWNSHIP LAKOTA EAST
Troy Christian (16-3-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (16-3-2), 3
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday’s Regional Finals
Division I
AT SANDUSKY PERKINS
Perrysburg (15-2-3) vs. Strongsville (15-1-4), noon
AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA
Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 2, Mayfield 1
AT WASDWORTH
Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (14-5-1) vs. Massillon Jackson (16-2-2), noon
AT TBA
Olentangy Liberty (12-5-3) vs. Dublin Jerome (15-3-2), noon
AT LEBANON
Loveland (19-1) vs. Springboro (17-1-2), 7
Division II
AT RAVENNA
Mentor Lake Catholic (16-3-1) vs. Canfield (14-2-4), noon
AT STRONGSVILLE
Mansfield Madison (20-1) vs. Bay Village Bay (15-2-3), noon
AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD
New Philadelphia (13-7-1) vs. Sunbury Big Walnut (15-2-4), noon
AT CENTERVILLE
Cincinnati Indian Hill (19-0-1) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (16-3-1), noon
Division III
AT TWINSBURG
Elyria Catholic (15-5) vs. Kirtland (13-4-3), noon
AT LAKE
Archbold (20-0)vs. Liberty-Benton (15-3-2), 3
AT WAVERLY
Lynchburg Clay (18-2) vs. Columbus Grandview Heights (17-1-2), noon
AT LAKOTA EAST
Cincinnati Madeira (16-4) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (19-1), noon
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115
Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152
N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188
Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131
Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148
Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 236 180
Denver 3 4 0 .429 127 147
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161
Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142
Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219
Late games not included
Thursday’s Result
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, late
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1
Indianapolis at Houston, 1
Atlanta at Carolina, 1
Denver at Philadelphia, 1
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05
Washington at Seattle, 4:05
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25
Oakland at Miami, 8:30
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30
Thursday, Nov. 9
Seattle at Arizona, 8:25
Sunday, Nov. 12
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1
Minnesota at Washington, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1
New Orleans at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Chicago, 1
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1
Cleveland at Detroit, 1
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25
New England at Denver, 8:30
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Monday, Nov. 13
Miami at Carolina, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 53 36
Toronto 13 8 5 0 16 50 44
Ottawa 12 5 2 5 15 44 41
Boston 11 5 3 3 13 32 34
Detroit 13 6 6 1 13 37 38
Florida 11 4 6 1 9 40 44
Montreal 12 4 7 1 9 31 45
Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 11 9 2 0 18 42 31
Pittsburgh 14 8 5 1 17 39 52
Columbus 12 8 4 0 16 37 30
N.Y. Islanders 13 7 5 1 15 48 42
Washington 13 6 6 1 13 40 44
Philadelphia 13 6 6 1 13 41 38
Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30
N.Y. Rangers 13 4 7 2 10 40 47
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 13 10 2 1 21 44 30
Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 33 32
Dallas 12 7 5 0 14 34 33
Chicago 13 6 5 2 14 41 34
Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34
Nashville 12 5 5 2 12 28 35
Minnesota 10 4 4 2 10 31 30
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 12 9 2 1 19 40 24
Vegas 12 8 4 0 16 42 33
San Jose 12 7 5 0 14 34 29
Vancouver 12 6 4 2 14 31 29
Anaheim 12 6 5 1 13 36 36
Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33
Edmonton 11 3 7 1 7 24 36
Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 33 56
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Chicago 3, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 3, Edmonton 2
Toronto 3, Anaheim 1
New Jersey 2, Vancouver 0
San Jose 4, Nashville 1
Thursday’s Results
Boston 2, Vegas 1
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Columbus 7, Florida 3
Ottawa 3, Detroit 1
Minnesota 6, Montreal 3
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Dallas at Winnipeg, late
Carolina at Colorado, late
Pittsburgh at Calgary, late
Buffalo at Arizona, late
Toronto at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
New Jersey at Edmonton, 9
Nashville at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Vegas at Ottawa, 2
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7
Washington at Boston, 7
Toronto at St. Louis, 7
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7
Chicago at Minnesota, 8
Buffalo at Dallas, 8
Carolina at Arizona, 9
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Edmonton, 4
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6
Montreal at Chicago, 7
New Jersey at Calgary, 9
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 6 2 .750 —
Toronto 4 3 .571 1½
Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2
New York 3 4 .429 2½
Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 6 2 .750 —
Charlotte 5 3 .625 1
Washington 4 3 .571 1½
Miami 3 4 .429 2½
Atlanta 1 7 .125 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 5 3 .625 —
Detroit 5 3 .625 —
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 1
Cleveland 3 5 .375 2
Chicago 1 5 .167 3
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 6 3 .667 —
Memphis 5 3 .625 ½
San Antonio 4 4 .500 1½
New Orleans 3 5 .375 2½
Dallas 1 8 .111 5
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 3 .625 —
Utah 5 3 .625 —
Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 ½
Portland 4 4 .500 1
Denver 4 4 .500 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 —
Golden State 6 3 .667 —
Phoenix 4 4 .500 1½
L.A. Lakers 3 4 .429 2
Sacramento 1 7 .125 4½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 121
Indiana 124, Cleveland 107
Philadelphia 119, Atlanta 109
Phoenix 122, Washington 116
Boston 113, Sacramento 86
Miami 97, Chicago 91
Houston 119, New York 97
Minnesota 104, New Orleans 98
Orlando 101, Memphis 99
Denver 129, Toronto 111
Utah 112, Portland 103, OT
L.A. Clippers 119, Dallas 98
Thursday’s Results
Golden State 112, San Antonio 92
L.A. Lakers at Portland, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, 7
Cleveland at Washington, 7
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7
Houston at Atlanta, 7:30
Phoenix at New York, 7:30
Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30
Miami at Denver, 9
Toronto at Utah, 9
Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Sacramento at Detroit, 7
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
New Orleans at Chicago, 8
Golden State at Denver, 9
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 3
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Boston at Orlando, 6
Washington at Toronto, 6
Phoenix at San Antonio, 7
Utah at Houston, 7
Indiana at New York, 7:30
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS Playoffs
Knockout Round
New York 4, Chicago 0
Vancouver 5, San Jose 0
Columbus 1, Atlanta United FC 0, shootout
Houston 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Conference Semifinals
(winners advance on goal aggregate)
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Seattle 0, Vancouver 0
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Toronto 2, New York 1
Portland 0, Houston 0
TUESDAY’S RESULT
Columbus 4, New York City FC 1
THURSDAY’S GAME
Vancouver at Seattle, late
SUNDAY’s GAMES
New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Columbus at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
Temple 34, Navy 26
E. Michigan 56, Ball St. 14
Toledo 27, N. Illinois 17
Friday’s Games
Brown (2-5) at Yale (6-1), 8
Marshall (6-2) at FAU (5-3), 6
Memphis (7-1) at Tulsa (2-7), 8
UCLA (4-4) at Utah (4-4), 9:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Sacred Heart (3-5) at Bryant (3-5), Noon
Lehigh (2-6) at Bucknell (4-4), Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) (5-3) at CCSU (5-3), Noon
James Madison (8-0) at Rhode Island (3-5), Noon
Robert Morris (2-6) at Wagner (2-6), Noon
Harvard (4-3) at Columbia (6-1), 1
Holy Cross (3-6) at Fordham (3-6), 1
Presbyterian (3-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (7-1), 1
Princeton (5-2) at Penn (3-4), 1
Albany (NY) (3-5) at Stony Brook (6-2), 1
Richmond (4-4) at Villanova (4-4), 1
Cornell (3-4) at Dartmouth (5-2), 1:30
Lafayette (2-6) at Georgetown (1-7), 2
Delaware (5-3) vs. Maine (4-3) at Portland, Maine, 2
Maryland (4-4) at Rutgers (3-5), 3:30
South Florida (7-1) at UConn (3-5), 3:30
Iowa St. (6-2) at West Virginia (5-3), 3:30
SOUTH
Valparaiso (4-4) at Jacksonville (5-3), Noon
UMass (2-6) at Mississippi St. (6-2), Noon
W. Kentucky (5-3) at Vanderbilt (3-5), Noon
Syracuse (4-4) at Florida St. (2-5), 12:20
Campbell (5-4) at Davidson (2-6), 1
NC Central (6-2) at Hampton (5-3), 1
NC A&T (8-0) at Norfolk St. (3-5), 1
Charleston Southern (4-4) at Gardner-Webb (1-7), 1:30
Chattanooga (2-7) at Wofford (7-1), 1:30
Towson (3-5) at Elon (7-1), 2
Murray St. (2-6) at Jacksonville St. (7-1), 2
Texas Southern (0-7) at MVSU (2-6), 2
W. Carolina (6-3) at The Citadel (5-3), 2
New Hampshire (5-3) at William & Mary (2-6), 2
Austin Peay (5-4) at Tennessee Tech (1-7), 2:30
Alabama A&M (3-5) at Alcorn St. (5-3), 3
VMI (0-9) at ETSU (3-5), 3
Georgia St. (4-3) at Georgia Southern (0-7), 3
Alabama St. (2-5) at Jackson St. (1-7), 3
Appalachian St. (5-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-5), 3
Samford (5-3) at Mercer (4-4), 3
Va. Lynchburg (0-7) at Tennessee St. (4-4), 3
Rice (1-7) at UAB (5-3), 3
Georgia Tech (4-3) at Virginia (5-3), 3
South Carolina (6-2) at Georgia (8-0), 3:30
Duquesne (7-1) at Liberty (4-4), 3:30
North Texas (5-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-4), 3:30
Clemson (7-1) at NC State (6-2), 3:30
Charlotte (1-7) at Old Dominion (2-6), 3:30
Morgan St. (1-7) at Bethune-Cookman (4-4), 4
Howard (5-3) at Florida A&M (3-6), 4
Mississippi (3-5) at Kentucky (6-2), 4
Louisiana-Lafayette (3-4) at South Alabama (3-5), 4
Butler (5-4) at Stetson (2-7), 4
Cincinnati (2-6) at Tulane (3-5), 4
Houston Baptist (1-7) at Nicholls (6-2), 4:30
Delaware St. (1-7) at Savannah St. (1-7), 5
Prairie View (3-4) at Southern U. (5-3), 5
UTSA (5-2) at FIU (5-2), 7
SE Louisiana (5-4) at McNeese St. (6-2), 7
Abilene Christian (2-6) at Northwestern St. (2-6), 7
UTEP (0-8) at Middle Tennessee (3-5), 7:30
Southern Miss. (5-3) at Tennessee (3-5), 7:30
LSU (6-2) at Alabama (8-0), 8
Virginia Tech (7-1) at Miami (7-0), 8
MIDWEST
Wisconsin (8-0) at Indiana (3-5), Noon
Baylor (0-8) at Kansas (1-7), Noon
Penn St. (7-1) at Michigan St. (6-2), Noon
Florida (3-4) at Missouri (3-5), Noon
Illinois (2-6) at Purdue (3-5), Noon
Marist (3-5) at Dayton (4-5), 1
W. Illinois (5-3) at Illinois St. (6-2), 1
Youngstown St. (3-5) at Indiana St. (0-8), 1
E. Kentucky (3-5) at E. Illinois (5-4), 2
South Dakota (7-1) at N. Iowa (4-4), 2
Missouri St. (2-6) at S. Illinois (4-4), 2
UT Martin (4-4) at SE Missouri (2-6), 2
N. Dakota St. (8-0) at S. Dakota St. (6-2), 3
Ohio St. (7-1) at Iowa (5-3), 3:30
Northwestern (5-3) at Nebraska (4-4), 3:30
Wake Forest (5-3) at Notre Dame (7-1), 3:30
Minnesota (4-4) at Michigan (6-2), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
East Carolina (2-6) at Houston (5-3), Noon
Auburn (6-2) at Texas A&M (5-3), Noon
Kansas St. (4-4) at Texas Tech (4-4), Noon
Incarnate Word (1-7) at Sam Houston St. (7-1), 2
New Mexico St. (3-5) at Texas St. (2-6), 3
Grambling St. (7-1) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-6), 3:30
Coastal Carolina (1-7) at Arkansas (3-5), 4
Oklahoma (7-1) at Oklahoma St. (7-1), 4
Cent. Arkansas (7-1) at Lamar (1-7), 7
UCF (7-0) at SMU (6-2), 7:15
Texas (4-4) at TCU (7-1), 7:15
FAR WEST
Kennesaw St. (7-1) at Montana St. (4-4), 2
Army (6-2) at Air Force (4-4), 3:30
Stanford (6-2) at Washington St. (7-2), 3:30
Weber St. (6-2) at E. Washington (5-3), 4:05
UC Davis (4-4) at Idaho St. (4-5), 4:30
N. Arizona (6-2) at Montana (5-3), 4:30
Oregon St. (1-7) at California (4-5), 5
Drake (5-3) at San Diego (6-2), 5
Utah St. (4-5) at New Mexico (3-5), 5:30
Hawaii (3-5) at UNLV (3-5), 6
Nevada (1-7) at Boise St. (6-2), 7
Colorado St. (6-3) at Wyoming (5-3), 7
North Dakota (3-6) at S. Utah (6-2), 8
Colorado (5-4) at Arizona St. (4-4), 9
N. Colorado (2-5) at Sacramento St. (4-4), 9
Portland St. (0-8) at Cal Poly (0-8), 9:05
Oregon (5-4) at Washington (7-1), 10
San Diego St. (7-2) at San Jose St. (1-8), 10:30
BYU (2-7) at Fresno St. (5-3), 10:45
Arizona (6-2) at Southern Cal (7-2), 10:45
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Shriners Hospital for Children Open
First Round
Whee Kim 32-33 — 65 -6
J.J. Spaun 32-34 — 66 -5
Ryan Blaum 34-32 — 66 -5
John Huh 31-35 — 66 -5
Alex Cejka 32-34 — 66 -5
Daniel Summerhays 34-33 — 67 -4
Peter Malnati 34-33 — 67 -4
Bryson DeChambeau 34-33 — 67 -4
Billy Horschel 35-32 — 67 -4
Kevin Chappell 33-34 — 67 -4
Jason Kokrak 34-33 — 67 -4
Kelly Kraft 33-34 — 67 -4
Brett Stegmaier 33-34 — 67 -4
Patrick Cantlay 36-31 — 67 -4
Derek Fathauer 33-35 — 68 -3
Ryan Armour 33-35 — 68 -3
Chris Kirk 35-33 — 68 -3
Charley Hoffman 34-34 — 68 -3
William McGirt 33-35 — 68 -3
Kevin Tway 33-35 — 68 -3
Brandon Harkins 36-32 — 68 -3
Sam Saunders 36-32 — 68 -3
Tom Hoge 36-32 — 68 -3
Adam Schenk 35-33 — 68 -3
Ryan Hogue 33-35 — 68 -3
Brandon Hagy 33-36 — 69 -2
Russell Knox 34-35 — 69 -2
Ryan Moore 33-36 — 69 -2
Tony Finau 34-35 — 69 -2
Ernie Els 33-36 — 69 -2
Roberto Diaz 33-36 — 69 -2
Beau Hossler 36-33 — 69 -2
Ben Silverman 34-35 — 69 -2
J.T. Poston 34-35 — 69 -2
Joel Dahmen 33-36 — 69 -2
Michael Thompson 36-33 — 69 -2
Anirban Lahiri 34-35 — 69 -2
Scott Piercy 35-34 — 69 -2
Shawn Stefani 35-34 — 69 -2
Harold Varner III 37-33 — 70 -1
Rory Sabbatini 35-35 — 70 -1
Brian Gay 37-33 — 70 -1
J.B. Holmes 34-36 — 70 -1
Patton Kizzire 34-36 — 70 -1
Jesse Mueller 34-36 — 70 -1
Tom Lovelady 33-37 — 70 -1
Robert Garrigus 34-36 — 70 -1
Troy Merritt 34-36 — 70 -1
Jonathan Byrd 34-36 — 70 -1
Rod Pampling 35-35 — 70 -1
Webb Simpson 35-35 — 70 -1
Graeme McDowell 36-34 — 70 -1
Aaron Baddeley 35-35 — 70 -1
Brian Stuard 35-35 — 70 -1
Brian Davis 34-36 — 70 -1
Hunter Mahan 35-36 — 71 E
Retief Goosen 34-37 — 71 E
Vijay Singh 33-38 — 71 E
Geoff Ogilvy 35-36 — 71 E
David Hearn 33-38 — 71 E
A.J. McInerney 35-36 — 71 E
Ben Martin 37-34 — 71 E
Sangmoon Bae 36-35 — 71 E
Martin Flores 35-36 — 71 E
Morgan Hoffmann 37-34 — 71 E
Luke List 36-35 — 71 E
David Lingmerth 33-38 — 71 E
James Hahn 34-38 — 72 +1
Kyle Thompson 37-35 — 72 +1
Denny McCarthy 35-37 — 72 +1
Martin Laird 34-38 — 72 +1
Robert Streb 36-36 — 72 +1
Kevin Streelman 37-35 — 72 +1
Luke Donald 35-37 — 72 +1
Bubba Watson 37-35 — 72 +1
Byeong Hun An 40-32 — 72 +1
Camilo Villegas 36-36 — 72 +1
Scott Brown 33-40 — 73 +2
Ben Crane 35-38 — 73 +2
Andres Gonzales 34-39 — 73 +2
Nick Watney 37-36 — 73 +2
Gary Woodland 34-39 — 73 +2
Steve Wheatcroft 39-34 — 73 +2
Jamie Lovemark 34-39 — 73 +2
Aaron Wise 33-40 — 73 +2
Martin Piller 36-37 — 73 +2
Nicholas Lindheim 36-37 — 73 +2
Scott Stallings 38-35 — 73 +2
Fabian Gomez 38-35 — 73 +2
Jimmy Walker 36-37 — 73 +2
Billy Hurley III 37-36 — 73 +2
Zac Blair 35-38 — 73 +2
Jon Curran 36-38 — 74 +3
Jonathan Randolph 38-36 — 74 +3
Scott Strohmeyer 34-40 — 74 +3
Zecheng Dou 35-39 — 74 +3
Keith Mitchell 40-34 — 74 +3
Matt Atkins 38-36 — 74 +3
Richy Werenski 36-38 — 74 +3
Greg Chalmers 36-38 — 74 +3
Chesson Hadley 37-37 — 74 +3
Matt Jones 37-38 — 75 +4
Harris English 37-38 — 75 +4
Cameron Tringale 38-37 — 75 +4
Lanto Griffin 38-37 — 75 +4
Ted Potter, Jr. 38-37 — 75 +4
Ricky Barnes 34-41 — 75 +4
Tyrone Van Aswegen 38-37 — 75 +4
Chad Campbell 39-36 — 75 +4
Smylie Kaufman 38-37 — 75 +4
C.T. Pan 36-39 — 75 +4
Michael Kim 37-39 — 76 +5
Patrick Rodgers 38-38 — 76 +5
Matt Every 36-40 — 76 +5
Jonas Blixt 39-37 — 76 +5
D.A. Points 36-41 — 77 +6
Rick Lamb 38-40 — 78 +7
Vaughn Taylor 38-40 — 78 +7
Colt Knost 40-38 — 78 +7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The Women’s AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (32) 36-1 800 1
2. Texas 25-9 722 14
3. Baylor 33-4 709 5
4. South Carolina 33-4 674 3
5. Ohio St. 28-7 635 11
6. Notre Dame 33-4 629 2
7. Mississippi St. 34-5 619 7
8. UCLA 25-9 612 15
9. Louisville 29-8 546 13
10. Stanford 32-6 527 6
11. Oregon 23-14 485 NR
12. Duke 28-6 435 9
13. West Virginia 24-11 359 22
14. Tennessee 20-12 344 NR
15. Maryland 32-3 325 4
16. Missouri 22-11 315 25
17. Marquette 25-8 264 NR
18. Florida St. 28-7 234 10
19. Oregon St. 31-5 201 8
20. California 20-14 169 NR
20. Texas A&M 22-12 169 NR
22. Oklahoma 23-10 143 23
23. South Florida 24-9 117 NR
24. Michigan 28-9 113 NR
25. DePaul 27-8 65 19
Others receiving votes: Kentucky 42, Arizona St. 25, Virginia 23, Miami 21, LSU 11, North Carolina 9, Gonzaga 9, Florida 8, Quinnipiac 6, NC State 6, Washington 4, Drake 4, Purdue 4, Michigan St. 4, Georgia Tech 3, Kansas St 3, Syracuse 2, Alabama 2, Washington St 1, Indiana 1, Oklahoma St. 1.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Tony La Russa as vice president, special assistant to the president of baseball operations; Ron Roenicke bench coach; Tom Goodwin first base coach and outfield instructor; and Carlos Febles third base coach and infield instructor. Announced Dana LeVangie will return as bullpen coach and catching coordinator. Exercised the 2018 contract options on RHP Craig Kimbrel and LHP Chris Sale. Reinstated INF Marco Hernandez and RHPs Tyler Thornburg and Steven Wright from the 60-day DL. Reinstated LHP Robbie Ross Jr. and INF Josh Rutledge from the 60-day DL and both elected free agency after refusing outright assignments. Selected the contracts of OF Bryce Brentz and LHP Williams Jerez from Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Declined the 2018 contract option on C Geovany Soto, making him a free agent. Reinstated OF Charlie Tilson and RHP Zach Putnam from the 60-day DL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rick Anderson bullpen coach, Chris Bosio pitching coach, Dave Clark third base coach, Phil Clark assistant hitting coach, Steve Liddle bench coach, Lloyd McClendon hitting coach, Ramon Santiago first base coach and Joe Vavra quality control coach.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Justin Upton on a new five-year contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced C Erik Kratz refused an outright assignment and elected free agency.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Exercised the 2018 contract option on 2B Jed Lowrie. Named Mark Kotsay major league quality control coach.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF-OF Andrew Romine off waivers from Detroit. Reinstated RHP David Phelps and LHP Drew Smyly from the 60-day DL. Declined the 2018 contract options for RHPs Yovani Gallardo and Hisashi Iwakuma, making them free agents.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed first base coach and outfield/baserunning instructor Kimera Bartee, hitting coach Jeff Branson, third base coach Joey Cora, coach Dave Jauss, assistant hitting coach Jeff Livesey, bench coach Tom Prince, bullpen coach Euclides Rojas, pitching coach Ray Searage, and bullpen catchers Heberto Andrade and Jordan Comadena to one-year contracts.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned G Ben McLemore and F Ivan Rabb to Memphis (NBAGL).
NBA G League
DELAWARE 87ERS — Waived F Damonte Dodd, F Devin Gilligan, G Tyler Haws, G-F Dustin Salisbery and G Isaiah Zierden.
Football
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed T Dan Skipper to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Andrew Luck on injured reserve. Signed OT Tyreek Burwell from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
CFL — Fined Hamilton DB Mariel Cooper an undisclosed amount for a late hit out of bounds on Ottawa WR Jake Harty; Calgary OL Randy Richards an undisclosed amount for an unnecessary hit to Edmonton’s Euclid Cummings; BC Lions LB Dyshawn Davis an undisclosed amount for leading with the crown of his helmet on a hit to Winnipeg RB Andrew Harris; and Winnipeg LB Kyle Knox an undisclosed amount for leading with the crown of his helmet on a hit to BC Lions RB Tyler Davis.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Philip Nelson, WR Garry Brown, DE Chris Casher and DL Sam Montgomery from the practice roster.
Hockey
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Liam O’Brien from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned F Anthony Peluso to Hershey.
Southern Professional Hockey League
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Sean Bonar.
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
VANCOUVER STEALTH — Acquired G Brodie MacDonald from Georgia for a conditional 2020 fifth-round draft pick.
College
RUTGERS — Signed women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer a four-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.
NYU — Named Victoria Goldbach assissant softball coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
College Athletics
VOLLEYBALL
Ohio Northern def. Mount Union, 25-19, 25-17, 25-222
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
College Athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Findlay vs. Indiana (Pa.), Hall of Fame Classic, Evansville, Ind., 3:30
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Ohio Northern at Calvin (Mich.) Invitational, 6
Findlay at Ohio Wesleyan, 6
volleyball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Findlay (GMAC), 7
Bowling
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Shoot The Gap League
High series: Dan Dautas, Marathon 712. High game; Dautas 268.
Prime Timers League
High series: (men) Ron Cook 611; (women) Carol Dixon 501. High game (men) Phil Traucht 269; (women) Dixon 195.
LOCAL & AREA
Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
P-G Volleyball Club
PANDORA — The Pandora Gilboa Volleyball Club will be having tryouts on Nov. 5 for players in grades 5-8, and on Nov. 12 for players in grades 9-11. Tryout times and more information is located at www.pgvbc.org
Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach
Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.