Friday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

OHSAA Playoffs

ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30

Division I

Region 1

8 Massillon Perry (9-1) at 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (9-1)

7 Canton McKinley (8-2) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

6 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1) at 3 Mentor (9-1)

5 Massillon Jackson (8-2) at 4 Euclid (8-2)

Region 2

8 Lorain (8-2) at 1 Tol. Whitmer (10-0)

7 Dublin Jerome (7-3) at 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-2)

6 Gahanna Lincoln (6-4) at 3 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-1)

5 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-3) at 4 Dublin Coffman (8-2)

Region 3

8 Hilliard Darby (7-3) at 1 Centerville (9-1)

7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (10-0)

6 Clayton Northmont (8-2) at 3 Pickerington Central (9-1)

5 Pickerington North (8-2) at 4 Huber Heights Wayne (7-3)

Region 4

8 Fairfield (6-4) at 1 Cin. St. Xavier (9-1)

7 Cin. Moeller (4-6) at 2 Cin. Colerain (8-2)

6 Cin. West Clermont (7-3) at 3 Mason (8-2)

5 Milford (8-2) at 4 Cin. Sycamore (8-2)

Division II

Region 5

8 Mayfield (6-4) at 1 Akron Hoban (9-1)

7 Cle. Benedictine (6-4) at 2 Barberton (10-0)

6 Eastlake North (6-4) at 3 Bedford (9-1)

5 Hudson (7-3) at 4 Lyndhurst Brush (8-2)

Region 6

8 Toledo St. John’s (6-4) at 1 Avon (10-0)

7 Sylvania Northview (8-2) at 2 Wadsworth (10-0)

6 Grafton Midview (8-2) at 3 Olmsted Falls (9-1)

5 Anthony Wayne (9-1) at 4 Medina Highland (8-2)

Region 7

8 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-1)

7 Youngstown Boardman (6-4) at 2 Massillon Washington (7-3)

6 Ashland (8-2) at 3 Cols. Mifflin (8-2)

5 New Albany (6-4) at 4 Whitehall-Yearling (7-3)

Region 8

8 Harrison (8-2) at 1 Cin. La Salle (8-2)

7 Chillicothe (8-2) at 2 Cin. Winton Woods (9-1)

6 Troy (8-2) at 3 Cin. Anderson (9-1)

5 Day. Belmont (9-0) at 4 Sidney (9-1)

Division III

Region 9

8 Aurora (6-4) at 1 Canfield (10-0)

7 Tallmadge (7-3) at 2 Medina Buckeye (10-0)

6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 3 Peninsula Woodridge (9-1)

5 Alliance (9-1) at 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-2)

Region 10

8 Cle. Glenville (7-3) at 1 Tol. Central Catholic (8-2)

7 Mansfield Senior (8-2) at 2 Bay Village Bay (10-0)

6 Hunting Valley Univ. School (7-3) at 3 Parma Padua (8-2)

5 Clyde (8-2) at 4 Sandusky (10-0)

Region 11

8 Granville (8-2) at 1 Bellefontaine (9-1)

7 Jackson (8-2) at 2 Cols. Independence (8-1)

6 New Philadelphia (9-1) at 3 Bishop Hartley (9-1)

5 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-1) at 4 Col. Marion-Franklin (8-2)

Region 12

8 Elida (8-2) at 1 Trotwood-Madison (10-0)

7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-3) at 2 Kettering Alter (9-1)

6 New Richmond (8-2) at 3 Franklin (8-2)

5 Day. Dunbar (7-3) at 4 Goshen (9-1)

Division IV

Region 13

8 Salem (7-3) at 1 Steubenville (10-0)

7 Struthers (7-3) at 2 Perry (10-0)

6 Girard (9-1) at 3 Cortland Lakeview (9-1)

5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-4) at 4 Poland Seminary (8-2)

Region 14

8 Lorain Clearview (9-1) at 1 Clear Fork (10-0)

7 Wauseon (8-2) at 2 Shelby (10-0)

6 Marengo Highland (8-2) at 3 St. Marys (9-1)

5 Bellevue (7-3) at 4 Pepper Pike Orange (8-2)

Region 15

8 Chillicothe Unioto (8-2) at 1 Newark Licking Valley (10-0)

7 Duncan Falls Philo (7-3) at 2 St. Clairsville (8-2)

6 Meadowbrook (8-2) at 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (10-0)

5 John Glenn (8-2) at 4 Bloom-Carroll (8-2)

Region 16

8 Waverly (7-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-0)

7 London (8-2) at 2 Cin. Wyoming (10-0)

6 Cin. Indian Hill (8-2) at 3 Cin. Taft (8-2)

5 Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-2) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)

Division V

Region 17

8 Columbiana Crestview (6-4) at 1 North Lima South Range (10-0)

7 Wickliffe (7-3) at 2 Orwell Grand Valley (10-0)

6 Gates Mills Gilmour (6-4) at 3 Sullivan Black River (9-1)

5 Navarre Fairless (8-2) at 4 Akron Manchester (8-2)

Region 18

8 Swanton (7-3) at 1 Eastwood (10-0)

7 Genoa (8-2) at 2 Marion Pleasant (8-1)

6 Lewistown Indian Lake (7-3) at 3 Archbold (8-2)

5 Otsego (8-2) at 4 Milan Edison (8-2)

Region 19

8 Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 Wheelersburg (10-0)

7 Martins Ferry (7-3) at 2 Portsmouth West (9-1)

6 Oak Hill (7-2) at 3 Johnstown-Monroe (8-2)

5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (8-2) at 4 Belmont Union Local (8-2)

Region 20

8 Reading (7-3) at 1 Casstown Miami East (9-1)

7 Anna (7-3) at 2 Middletown Madison (8-2)

6 Jamestown Greeneview (10-0) at 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (7-2)

5 West Jefferson (9-0) at 4 Bethel-Tate (10-0)

Division VI

Region 21

8 Columbiana (7-3) at 1 Rootstown (10-0)

7 East Palestine (8-2) at 2 Mogadore (8-1)

6 Youngstown Liberty (8-2) at 3 Kirtland (10-0)

5 Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) at 4 Creston Norwayne (9-1)

Region 22

8 Ada (7-3) at 1 Liberty-Benton (9-1)

7 Carey (7-3) at 2 Wynford (8-2)

6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) at 3 Seneca East (8-1)

5 Gibsonburg (9-1) at 4 Hicksville (8-2)

Region 23

8 Shadyside (7-3) at 1 Nelsonville-York (10-0)

7 Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3) at 2 Chillicothe Southeastern (10-0)

6 Sarahsville Shenandoah (8-2) at 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (9-1)

5 Galion Northmor (8-2) at 4 Fort Frye (9-1)

Region 24

8 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (9-1) at 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1)

7 Fort Recovery (6-4) at 2 Marion Local (10-0)

6 Mechanicsburg (8-2) at 3 Spencerville (8-2)

5 Tipp City Bethel (9-1) at 4 Coldwater (7-3)

Division VII

Region 25

8 Vienna Mathews (6-4) at 1 Dalton (10-0)

7 Warren John F Kennedy (4-6) at 2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

6 Youngstown Valley Christian (5-5) at 3 East Canton (8-2)

5 Lisbon David Anderson (6-4) at 4 Windham (8-2)

Region 26

8 Wayne Trace (6-4) at 1 Norwalk St. Paul (10-0)

7 Leipsic (7-3) at 2 McComb (8-2)

6 Mohawk (8-2) at 3 Pandora-Gilboa (8-2)

5 Tiffin Calvert (7-3) at 4 Edgerton (8-2)

Region 27

8 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (8-2) at 1 Danville (9-1)

7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (8-2) at 2 Waterford (9-1)

6 Hannibal River (6-4) at 3 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)

5 Glouster Trimble (8-2) at 4 Lucas (8-2)

Region 28

8 Ansonia (6-4) at 1 Convoy Crestview (9-1)

7 Lima Perry (6-4) at 2 Sidney Lehman (9-1)

6 DeGraff Riverside (6-4) at 3 Delphos St. John’s (6-4)

5 Fort Loramie (8-2) at 4 Minster (6-4)

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT HUDSON

Brecksville 3, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2

Massillon Jackson 3, Painesville Riverside 2

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT NORWALK

Toledo St. Ursula 3, Toledo Notre Dame 2

Cleveland St. Joseph 3, Wadsworth 1

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

Dublin Coffman 3, Olentangy Orange 0

Columbus DeSales 3, Gahanna Lincoln 0

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST

Cincinnati Ursuline 3, Mason 2

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame 3, Cincinnati Mother of Mercy 1

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division II

AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS

Mentor Lake Catholic 3, Alliance Marlington 0

Cleveland Heights Beaumont 3, Wooster Triway 0

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LEXINGTON

Parma Padua 3, Celina 1

Toledo Central Catholic 3, Lexington 0

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT ZANESVILLE

Sunbury Big Walnut 3, Dover 1

Granville 3, New Philadelphia 0

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT VANDALIA BUTLER

Springfield Kenton Ridge 3, Circleville Logan Elm 1

Kettering Alter 3, Middletown Fenwick 2

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division III

AT BARBERTON

Canton Central Catholic 3, Salem 0

Independence 3, Burton Berkshire 0

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LAKE

Coldwater 3, Marion Pleasant 0

Eastwood 3, Ashland Crestview 0

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Versailles 3, Johnstown Monroe 1

Casstown Miami East 3, Anna 0

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LOGAN

Chillicothe Southeastern 3, Williamsport Westfall 1

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 3, Wheelersburg 0

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division IV

AT ELIDA

Buckeye Central 3, Ada 1

Carey 3, Toledo Christian 0

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 1

New Bremen 3, Jackson Center 0

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT UNIONTOWN LAKE

Dalton 3, Ashtabula St. John 1

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Beverly Fort Frye 0

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LANCASTER

Lancaster Fairfield Christian 3, Woodsfield Monroe Central 1

Portsmouth Notre Dame 3, Waterford 0

FINAL: Saturday, 2

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s Regional Finals

Division I

AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA

Hunting Valley University School (16-2-2) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (14-3-2), 3

AT SANDUSKY

Sylvania Northview (10-4-5) vs. Medina (14-1-5), 3

AT TBA

Dublin Coffman (17-1-2) vs. Dublin Jerome (14-1-5), TBA

AT LEBANON

Beavercreek (19-0-2) vs. Cincinnati Anderson (20-1), 4

Division II

AT TWINSBURG

Gates Mills Hawken (15-3-1) vs. Aurora (14-3-4), 3

AT MANSFIELD MADISON

Bay Village Bay (14-6-1) vs. Elida (19-1), 7

AT BlOOM-CARROLL

Albany Alexander (18-1-2) vs. Columbus DeSales (20-0-1), 3

AT CENTERVILLE

Kettering Alter (17-2-3) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (20-1-1), 3

Division III

AT WADSWORTH

Rootstown (18-2-1) vs. Kidron Central Christian(14-5-2), 2

AT LIMA SENIOR

Mansfield Christian (15-5-1) vs. Ottawa Hills (19-0-2), 3

AT WAVERLY

Columbus Grandview Heights (17-0-4) vs. South Webster (16-1-4), 3

AT LIBERTY TOWNSHIP LAKOTA EAST

Troy Christian (16-3-2) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (16-3-2), 3

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Saturday’s Regional Finals

Division I

AT SANDUSKY PERKINS

Perrysburg (15-2-3) vs. Strongsville (15-1-4), noon

AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 2, Mayfield 1

AT WASDWORTH

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (14-5-1) vs. Massillon Jackson (16-2-2), noon

AT TBA

Olentangy Liberty (12-5-3) vs. Dublin Jerome (15-3-2), noon

AT LEBANON

Loveland (19-1) vs. Springboro (17-1-2), 7

Division II

AT RAVENNA

Mentor Lake Catholic (16-3-1) vs. Canfield (14-2-4), noon

AT STRONGSVILLE

Mansfield Madison (20-1) vs. Bay Village Bay (15-2-3), noon

AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD

New Philadelphia (13-7-1) vs. Sunbury Big Walnut (15-2-4), noon

AT CENTERVILLE

Cincinnati Indian Hill (19-0-1) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (16-3-1), noon

Division III

AT TWINSBURG

Elyria Catholic (15-5) vs. Kirtland (13-4-3), noon

AT LAKE

Archbold (20-0)vs. Liberty-Benton (15-3-2), 3

AT WAVERLY

Lynchburg Clay (18-2) vs. Columbus Grandview Heights (17-1-2), noon

AT LAKOTA EAST

Cincinnati Madeira (16-4) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (19-1), noon

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179

Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115

Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152

N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110

Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173

Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188

Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131

Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148

Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135

Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 236 180

Denver 3 4 0 .429 127 147

L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152

Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156

Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161

Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145

Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142

Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152

Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161

Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191

San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219

Late games not included

Thursday’s Result

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, late

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1

Indianapolis at Houston, 1

Atlanta at Carolina, 1

Denver at Philadelphia, 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05

Washington at Seattle, 4:05

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25

Oakland at Miami, 8:30

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25

Sunday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1

Minnesota at Washington, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Chicago, 1

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1

Cleveland at Detroit, 1

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25

New England at Denver, 8:30

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday, Nov. 13

Miami at Carolina, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 53 36

Toronto 13 8 5 0 16 50 44

Ottawa 12 5 2 5 15 44 41

Boston 11 5 3 3 13 32 34

Detroit 13 6 6 1 13 37 38

Florida 11 4 6 1 9 40 44

Montreal 12 4 7 1 9 31 45

Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 11 9 2 0 18 42 31

Pittsburgh 14 8 5 1 17 39 52

Columbus 12 8 4 0 16 37 30

N.Y. Islanders 13 7 5 1 15 48 42

Washington 13 6 6 1 13 40 44

Philadelphia 13 6 6 1 13 41 38

Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30

N.Y. Rangers 13 4 7 2 10 40 47

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 13 10 2 1 21 44 30

Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 33 32

Dallas 12 7 5 0 14 34 33

Chicago 13 6 5 2 14 41 34

Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34

Nashville 12 5 5 2 12 28 35

Minnesota 10 4 4 2 10 31 30

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 12 9 2 1 19 40 24

Vegas 12 8 4 0 16 42 33

San Jose 12 7 5 0 14 34 29

Vancouver 12 6 4 2 14 31 29

Anaheim 12 6 5 1 13 36 36

Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33

Edmonton 11 3 7 1 7 24 36

Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 33 56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Chicago 3, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 3, Edmonton 2

Toronto 3, Anaheim 1

New Jersey 2, Vancouver 0

San Jose 4, Nashville 1

Thursday’s Results

Boston 2, Vegas 1

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Columbus 7, Florida 3

Ottawa 3, Detroit 1

Minnesota 6, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Dallas at Winnipeg, late

Carolina at Colorado, late

Pittsburgh at Calgary, late

Buffalo at Arizona, late

Toronto at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9

Nashville at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Vegas at Ottawa, 2

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7

Washington at Boston, 7

Toronto at St. Louis, 7

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Minnesota, 8

Buffalo at Dallas, 8

Carolina at Arizona, 9

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Edmonton, 4

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6

Montreal at Chicago, 7

New Jersey at Calgary, 9

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 6 2 .750 —

Toronto 4 3 .571 1½

Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2

New York 3 4 .429 2½

Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 6 2 .750 —

Charlotte 5 3 .625 1

Washington 4 3 .571 1½

Miami 3 4 .429 2½

Atlanta 1 7 .125 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Indiana 5 3 .625 —

Detroit 5 3 .625 —

Milwaukee 4 4 .500 1

Cleveland 3 5 .375 2

Chicago 1 5 .167 3

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 6 3 .667 —

Memphis 5 3 .625 ½

San Antonio 4 4 .500 1½

New Orleans 3 5 .375 2½

Dallas 1 8 .111 5

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 5 3 .625 —

Utah 5 3 .625 —

Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 ½

Portland 4 4 .500 1

Denver 4 4 .500 1

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 —

Golden State 6 3 .667 —

Phoenix 4 4 .500 1½

L.A. Lakers 3 4 .429 2

Sacramento 1 7 .125 4½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 121

Indiana 124, Cleveland 107

Philadelphia 119, Atlanta 109

Phoenix 122, Washington 116

Boston 113, Sacramento 86

Miami 97, Chicago 91

Houston 119, New York 97

Minnesota 104, New Orleans 98

Orlando 101, Memphis 99

Denver 129, Toronto 111

Utah 112, Portland 103, OT

L.A. Clippers 119, Dallas 98

Thursday’s Results

Golden State 112, San Antonio 92

L.A. Lakers at Portland, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7

Cleveland at Washington, 7

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30

Phoenix at New York, 7:30

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30

Miami at Denver, 9

Toronto at Utah, 9

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Sacramento at Detroit, 7

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

New Orleans at Chicago, 8

Golden State at Denver, 9

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 3

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Boston at Orlando, 6

Washington at Toronto, 6

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7

Utah at Houston, 7

Indiana at New York, 7:30

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS Playoffs

Knockout Round

New York 4, Chicago 0

Vancouver 5, San Jose 0

Columbus 1, Atlanta United FC 0, shootout

Houston 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Conference Semifinals

(winners advance on goal aggregate)

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Seattle 0, Vancouver 0

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Toronto 2, New York 1

Portland 0, Houston 0

TUESDAY’S RESULT

Columbus 4, New York City FC 1

THURSDAY’S GAME

Vancouver at Seattle, late

SUNDAY’s GAMES

New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

Temple 34, Navy 26

E. Michigan 56, Ball St. 14

Toledo 27, N. Illinois 17

Friday’s Games

Brown (2-5) at Yale (6-1), 8

Marshall (6-2) at FAU (5-3), 6

Memphis (7-1) at Tulsa (2-7), 8

UCLA (4-4) at Utah (4-4), 9:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Sacred Heart (3-5) at Bryant (3-5), Noon

Lehigh (2-6) at Bucknell (4-4), Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) (5-3) at CCSU (5-3), Noon

James Madison (8-0) at Rhode Island (3-5), Noon

Robert Morris (2-6) at Wagner (2-6), Noon

Harvard (4-3) at Columbia (6-1), 1

Holy Cross (3-6) at Fordham (3-6), 1

Presbyterian (3-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (7-1), 1

Princeton (5-2) at Penn (3-4), 1

Albany (NY) (3-5) at Stony Brook (6-2), 1

Richmond (4-4) at Villanova (4-4), 1

Cornell (3-4) at Dartmouth (5-2), 1:30

Lafayette (2-6) at Georgetown (1-7), 2

Delaware (5-3) vs. Maine (4-3) at Portland, Maine, 2

Maryland (4-4) at Rutgers (3-5), 3:30

South Florida (7-1) at UConn (3-5), 3:30

Iowa St. (6-2) at West Virginia (5-3), 3:30

SOUTH

Valparaiso (4-4) at Jacksonville (5-3), Noon

UMass (2-6) at Mississippi St. (6-2), Noon

W. Kentucky (5-3) at Vanderbilt (3-5), Noon

Syracuse (4-4) at Florida St. (2-5), 12:20

Campbell (5-4) at Davidson (2-6), 1

NC Central (6-2) at Hampton (5-3), 1

NC A&T (8-0) at Norfolk St. (3-5), 1

Charleston Southern (4-4) at Gardner-Webb (1-7), 1:30

Chattanooga (2-7) at Wofford (7-1), 1:30

Towson (3-5) at Elon (7-1), 2

Murray St. (2-6) at Jacksonville St. (7-1), 2

Texas Southern (0-7) at MVSU (2-6), 2

W. Carolina (6-3) at The Citadel (5-3), 2

New Hampshire (5-3) at William & Mary (2-6), 2

Austin Peay (5-4) at Tennessee Tech (1-7), 2:30

Alabama A&M (3-5) at Alcorn St. (5-3), 3

VMI (0-9) at ETSU (3-5), 3

Georgia St. (4-3) at Georgia Southern (0-7), 3

Alabama St. (2-5) at Jackson St. (1-7), 3

Appalachian St. (5-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-5), 3

Samford (5-3) at Mercer (4-4), 3

Va. Lynchburg (0-7) at Tennessee St. (4-4), 3

Rice (1-7) at UAB (5-3), 3

Georgia Tech (4-3) at Virginia (5-3), 3

South Carolina (6-2) at Georgia (8-0), 3:30

Duquesne (7-1) at Liberty (4-4), 3:30

North Texas (5-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-4), 3:30

Clemson (7-1) at NC State (6-2), 3:30

Charlotte (1-7) at Old Dominion (2-6), 3:30

Morgan St. (1-7) at Bethune-Cookman (4-4), 4

Howard (5-3) at Florida A&M (3-6), 4

Mississippi (3-5) at Kentucky (6-2), 4

Louisiana-Lafayette (3-4) at South Alabama (3-5), 4

Butler (5-4) at Stetson (2-7), 4

Cincinnati (2-6) at Tulane (3-5), 4

Houston Baptist (1-7) at Nicholls (6-2), 4:30

Delaware St. (1-7) at Savannah St. (1-7), 5

Prairie View (3-4) at Southern U. (5-3), 5

UTSA (5-2) at FIU (5-2), 7

SE Louisiana (5-4) at McNeese St. (6-2), 7

Abilene Christian (2-6) at Northwestern St. (2-6), 7

UTEP (0-8) at Middle Tennessee (3-5), 7:30

Southern Miss. (5-3) at Tennessee (3-5), 7:30

LSU (6-2) at Alabama (8-0), 8

Virginia Tech (7-1) at Miami (7-0), 8

MIDWEST

Wisconsin (8-0) at Indiana (3-5), Noon

Baylor (0-8) at Kansas (1-7), Noon

Penn St. (7-1) at Michigan St. (6-2), Noon

Florida (3-4) at Missouri (3-5), Noon

Illinois (2-6) at Purdue (3-5), Noon

Marist (3-5) at Dayton (4-5), 1

W. Illinois (5-3) at Illinois St. (6-2), 1

Youngstown St. (3-5) at Indiana St. (0-8), 1

E. Kentucky (3-5) at E. Illinois (5-4), 2

South Dakota (7-1) at N. Iowa (4-4), 2

Missouri St. (2-6) at S. Illinois (4-4), 2

UT Martin (4-4) at SE Missouri (2-6), 2

N. Dakota St. (8-0) at S. Dakota St. (6-2), 3

Ohio St. (7-1) at Iowa (5-3), 3:30

Northwestern (5-3) at Nebraska (4-4), 3:30

Wake Forest (5-3) at Notre Dame (7-1), 3:30

Minnesota (4-4) at Michigan (6-2), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

East Carolina (2-6) at Houston (5-3), Noon

Auburn (6-2) at Texas A&M (5-3), Noon

Kansas St. (4-4) at Texas Tech (4-4), Noon

Incarnate Word (1-7) at Sam Houston St. (7-1), 2

New Mexico St. (3-5) at Texas St. (2-6), 3

Grambling St. (7-1) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-6), 3:30

Coastal Carolina (1-7) at Arkansas (3-5), 4

Oklahoma (7-1) at Oklahoma St. (7-1), 4

Cent. Arkansas (7-1) at Lamar (1-7), 7

UCF (7-0) at SMU (6-2), 7:15

Texas (4-4) at TCU (7-1), 7:15

FAR WEST

Kennesaw St. (7-1) at Montana St. (4-4), 2

Army (6-2) at Air Force (4-4), 3:30

Stanford (6-2) at Washington St. (7-2), 3:30

Weber St. (6-2) at E. Washington (5-3), 4:05

UC Davis (4-4) at Idaho St. (4-5), 4:30

N. Arizona (6-2) at Montana (5-3), 4:30

Oregon St. (1-7) at California (4-5), 5

Drake (5-3) at San Diego (6-2), 5

Utah St. (4-5) at New Mexico (3-5), 5:30

Hawaii (3-5) at UNLV (3-5), 6

Nevada (1-7) at Boise St. (6-2), 7

Colorado St. (6-3) at Wyoming (5-3), 7

North Dakota (3-6) at S. Utah (6-2), 8

Colorado (5-4) at Arizona St. (4-4), 9

N. Colorado (2-5) at Sacramento St. (4-4), 9

Portland St. (0-8) at Cal Poly (0-8), 9:05

Oregon (5-4) at Washington (7-1), 10

San Diego St. (7-2) at San Jose St. (1-8), 10:30

BYU (2-7) at Fresno St. (5-3), 10:45

Arizona (6-2) at Southern Cal (7-2), 10:45

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Shriners Hospital for Children Open

First Round

Whee Kim 32-33 — 65 -6

J.J. Spaun 32-34 — 66 -5

Ryan Blaum 34-32 — 66 -5

John Huh 31-35 — 66 -5

Alex Cejka 32-34 — 66 -5

Daniel Summerhays 34-33 — 67 -4

Peter Malnati 34-33 — 67 -4

Bryson DeChambeau 34-33 — 67 -4

Billy Horschel 35-32 — 67 -4

Kevin Chappell 33-34 — 67 -4

Jason Kokrak 34-33 — 67 -4

Kelly Kraft 33-34 — 67 -4

Brett Stegmaier 33-34 — 67 -4

Patrick Cantlay 36-31 — 67 -4

Derek Fathauer 33-35 — 68 -3

Ryan Armour 33-35 — 68 -3

Chris Kirk 35-33 — 68 -3

Charley Hoffman 34-34 — 68 -3

William McGirt 33-35 — 68 -3

Kevin Tway 33-35 — 68 -3

Brandon Harkins 36-32 — 68 -3

Sam Saunders 36-32 — 68 -3

Tom Hoge 36-32 — 68 -3

Adam Schenk 35-33 — 68 -3

Ryan Hogue 33-35 — 68 -3

Brandon Hagy 33-36 — 69 -2

Russell Knox 34-35 — 69 -2

Ryan Moore 33-36 — 69 -2

Tony Finau 34-35 — 69 -2

Ernie Els 33-36 — 69 -2

Roberto Diaz 33-36 — 69 -2

Beau Hossler 36-33 — 69 -2

Ben Silverman 34-35 — 69 -2

J.T. Poston 34-35 — 69 -2

Joel Dahmen 33-36 — 69 -2

Michael Thompson 36-33 — 69 -2

Anirban Lahiri 34-35 — 69 -2

Scott Piercy 35-34 — 69 -2

Shawn Stefani 35-34 — 69 -2

Harold Varner III 37-33 — 70 -1

Rory Sabbatini 35-35 — 70 -1

Brian Gay 37-33 — 70 -1

J.B. Holmes 34-36 — 70 -1

Patton Kizzire 34-36 — 70 -1

Jesse Mueller 34-36 — 70 -1

Tom Lovelady 33-37 — 70 -1

Robert Garrigus 34-36 — 70 -1

Troy Merritt 34-36 — 70 -1

Jonathan Byrd 34-36 — 70 -1

Rod Pampling 35-35 — 70 -1

Webb Simpson 35-35 — 70 -1

Graeme McDowell 36-34 — 70 -1

Aaron Baddeley 35-35 — 70 -1

Brian Stuard 35-35 — 70 -1

Brian Davis 34-36 — 70 -1

Hunter Mahan 35-36 — 71 E

Retief Goosen 34-37 — 71 E

Vijay Singh 33-38 — 71 E

Geoff Ogilvy 35-36 — 71 E

David Hearn 33-38 — 71 E

A.J. McInerney 35-36 — 71 E

Ben Martin 37-34 — 71 E

Sangmoon Bae 36-35 — 71 E

Martin Flores 35-36 — 71 E

Morgan Hoffmann 37-34 — 71 E

Luke List 36-35 — 71 E

David Lingmerth 33-38 — 71 E

James Hahn 34-38 — 72 +1

Kyle Thompson 37-35 — 72 +1

Denny McCarthy 35-37 — 72 +1

Martin Laird 34-38 — 72 +1

Robert Streb 36-36 — 72 +1

Kevin Streelman 37-35 — 72 +1

Luke Donald 35-37 — 72 +1

Bubba Watson 37-35 — 72 +1

Byeong Hun An 40-32 — 72 +1

Camilo Villegas 36-36 — 72 +1

Scott Brown 33-40 — 73 +2

Ben Crane 35-38 — 73 +2

Andres Gonzales 34-39 — 73 +2

Nick Watney 37-36 — 73 +2

Gary Woodland 34-39 — 73 +2

Steve Wheatcroft 39-34 — 73 +2

Jamie Lovemark 34-39 — 73 +2

Aaron Wise 33-40 — 73 +2

Martin Piller 36-37 — 73 +2

Nicholas Lindheim 36-37 — 73 +2

Scott Stallings 38-35 — 73 +2

Fabian Gomez 38-35 — 73 +2

Jimmy Walker 36-37 — 73 +2

Billy Hurley III 37-36 — 73 +2

Zac Blair 35-38 — 73 +2

Jon Curran 36-38 — 74 +3

Jonathan Randolph 38-36 — 74 +3

Scott Strohmeyer 34-40 — 74 +3

Zecheng Dou 35-39 — 74 +3

Keith Mitchell 40-34 — 74 +3

Matt Atkins 38-36 — 74 +3

Richy Werenski 36-38 — 74 +3

Greg Chalmers 36-38 — 74 +3

Chesson Hadley 37-37 — 74 +3

Matt Jones 37-38 — 75 +4

Harris English 37-38 — 75 +4

Cameron Tringale 38-37 — 75 +4

Lanto Griffin 38-37 — 75 +4

Ted Potter, Jr. 38-37 — 75 +4

Ricky Barnes 34-41 — 75 +4

Tyrone Van Aswegen 38-37 — 75 +4

Chad Campbell 39-36 — 75 +4

Smylie Kaufman 38-37 — 75 +4

C.T. Pan 36-39 — 75 +4

Michael Kim 37-39 — 76 +5

Patrick Rodgers 38-38 — 76 +5

Matt Every 36-40 — 76 +5

Jonas Blixt 39-37 — 76 +5

D.A. Points 36-41 — 77 +6

Rick Lamb 38-40 — 78 +7

Vaughn Taylor 38-40 — 78 +7

Colt Knost 40-38 — 78 +7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The Women’s AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (32) 36-1 800 1

2. Texas 25-9 722 14

3. Baylor 33-4 709 5

4. South Carolina 33-4 674 3

5. Ohio St. 28-7 635 11

6. Notre Dame 33-4 629 2

7. Mississippi St. 34-5 619 7

8. UCLA 25-9 612 15

9. Louisville 29-8 546 13

10. Stanford 32-6 527 6

11. Oregon 23-14 485 NR

12. Duke 28-6 435 9

13. West Virginia 24-11 359 22

14. Tennessee 20-12 344 NR

15. Maryland 32-3 325 4

16. Missouri 22-11 315 25

17. Marquette 25-8 264 NR

18. Florida St. 28-7 234 10

19. Oregon St. 31-5 201 8

20. California 20-14 169 NR

20. Texas A&M 22-12 169 NR

22. Oklahoma 23-10 143 23

23. South Florida 24-9 117 NR

24. Michigan 28-9 113 NR

25. DePaul 27-8 65 19

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 42, Arizona St. 25, Virginia 23, Miami 21, LSU 11, North Carolina 9, Gonzaga 9, Florida 8, Quinnipiac 6, NC State 6, Washington 4, Drake 4, Purdue 4, Michigan St. 4, Georgia Tech 3, Kansas St 3, Syracuse 2, Alabama 2, Washington St 1, Indiana 1, Oklahoma St. 1.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Tony La Russa as vice president, special assistant to the president of baseball operations; Ron Roenicke bench coach; Tom Goodwin first base coach and outfield instructor; and Carlos Febles third base coach and infield instructor. Announced Dana LeVangie will return as bullpen coach and catching coordinator. Exercised the 2018 contract options on RHP Craig Kimbrel and LHP Chris Sale. Reinstated INF Marco Hernandez and RHPs Tyler Thornburg and Steven Wright from the 60-day DL. Reinstated LHP Robbie Ross Jr. and INF Josh Rutledge from the 60-day DL and both elected free agency after refusing outright assignments. Selected the contracts of OF Bryce Brentz and LHP Williams Jerez from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Declined the 2018 contract option on C Geovany Soto, making him a free agent. Reinstated OF Charlie Tilson and RHP Zach Putnam from the 60-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rick Anderson bullpen coach, Chris Bosio pitching coach, Dave Clark third base coach, Phil Clark assistant hitting coach, Steve Liddle bench coach, Lloyd McClendon hitting coach, Ramon Santiago first base coach and Joe Vavra quality control coach.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Justin Upton on a new five-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced C Erik Kratz refused an outright assignment and elected free agency.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Exercised the 2018 contract option on 2B Jed Lowrie. Named Mark Kotsay major league quality control coach.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF-OF Andrew Romine off waivers from Detroit. Reinstated RHP David Phelps and LHP Drew Smyly from the 60-day DL. Declined the 2018 contract options for RHPs Yovani Gallardo and Hisashi Iwakuma, making them free agents.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed first base coach and outfield/baserunning instructor Kimera Bartee, hitting coach Jeff Branson, third base coach Joey Cora, coach Dave Jauss, assistant hitting coach Jeff Livesey, bench coach Tom Prince, bullpen coach Euclides Rojas, pitching coach Ray Searage, and bullpen catchers Heberto Andrade and Jordan Comadena to one-year contracts.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned G Ben McLemore and F Ivan Rabb to Memphis (NBAGL).

NBA G League

DELAWARE 87ERS — Waived F Damonte Dodd, F Devin Gilligan, G Tyler Haws, G-F Dustin Salisbery and G Isaiah Zierden.

Football

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed T Dan Skipper to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Andrew Luck on injured reserve. Signed OT Tyreek Burwell from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Hamilton DB Mariel Cooper an undisclosed amount for a late hit out of bounds on Ottawa WR Jake Harty; Calgary OL Randy Richards an undisclosed amount for an unnecessary hit to Edmonton’s Euclid Cummings; BC Lions LB Dyshawn Davis an undisclosed amount for leading with the crown of his helmet on a hit to Winnipeg RB Andrew Harris; and Winnipeg LB Kyle Knox an undisclosed amount for leading with the crown of his helmet on a hit to BC Lions RB Tyler Davis.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Philip Nelson, WR Garry Brown, DE Chris Casher and DL Sam Montgomery from the practice roster.

Hockey

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Liam O’Brien from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned F Anthony Peluso to Hershey.

Southern Professional Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Sean Bonar.

Lacrosse

National Lacrosse League

VANCOUVER STEALTH — Acquired G Brodie MacDonald from Georgia for a conditional 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

College

RUTGERS — Signed women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer a four-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

NYU — Named Victoria Goldbach assissant softball coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

College Athletics

VOLLEYBALL

Ohio Northern def. Mount Union, 25-19, 25-17, 25-222

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

College Athletics

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Findlay vs. Indiana (Pa.), Hall of Fame Classic, Evansville, Ind., 3:30

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Ohio Northern at Calvin (Mich.) Invitational, 6

Findlay at Ohio Wesleyan, 6

volleyball

Kentucky Wesleyan at Findlay (GMAC), 7

Bowling

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Shoot The Gap League

High series: Dan Dautas, Marathon 712. High game; Dautas 268.

Prime Timers League

High series: (men) Ron Cook 611; (women) Carol Dixon 501. High game (men) Phil Traucht 269; (women) Dixon 195.

LOCAL & AREA

Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

P-G Volleyball Club

PANDORA — The Pandora Gilboa Volleyball Club will be having tryouts on Nov. 5 for players in grades 5-8, and on Nov. 12 for players in grades 9-11. Tryout times and more information is located at www.pgvbc.org

Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach

Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

Comments

comments