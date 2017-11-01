Thursday’s Scoreboard
Prep Football
OHSAA Playoffs
ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30
Division I
Region 1
8 Massillon Perry (9-1) at 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (9-1)
7 Canton McKinley (8-2) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)
6 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1) at 3 Mentor (9-1)
5 Massillon Jackson (8-2) at 4 Euclid (8-2)
Region 2
8 Lorain (8-2) at 1 Tol. Whitmer (10-0)
7 Dublin Jerome (7-3) at 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-2)
6 Gahanna Lincoln (6-4) at 3 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-1)
5 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-3) at 4 Dublin Coffman (8-2)
Region 3
8 Hilliard Darby (7-3) at 1 Centerville (9-1)
7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (10-0)
6 Clayton Northmont (8-2) at 3 Pickerington Central (9-1)
5 Pickerington North (8-2) at 4 Huber Heights Wayne (7-3)
Region 4
8 Fairfield (6-4) at 1 Cin. St. Xavier (9-1)
7 Cin. Moeller (4-6) at 2 Cin. Colerain (8-2)
6 Cin. West Clermont (7-3) at 3 Mason (8-2)
5 Milford (8-2) at 4 Cin. Sycamore (8-2)
Division II
Region 5
8 Mayfield (6-4) at 1 Akron Hoban (9-1)
7 Cle. Benedictine (6-4) at 2 Barberton (10-0)
6 Eastlake North (6-4) at 3 Bedford (9-1)
5 Hudson (7-3) at 4 Lyndhurst Brush (8-2)
Region 6
8 Toledo St. John’s (6-4) at 1 Avon (10-0)
7 Sylvania Northview (8-2) at 2 Wadsworth (10-0)
6 Grafton Midview (8-2) at 3 Olmsted Falls (9-1)
5 Anthony Wayne (9-1) at 4 Medina Highland (8-2)
Region 7
8 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-1)
7 Youngstown Boardman (6-4) at 2 Massillon Washington (7-3)
6 Ashland (8-2) at 3 Cols. Mifflin (8-2)
5 New Albany (6-4) at 4 Whitehall-Yearling (7-3)
Region 8
8 Harrison (8-2) at 1 Cin. La Salle (8-2)
7 Chillicothe (8-2) at 2 Cin. Winton Woods (9-1)
6 Troy (8-2) at 3 Cin. Anderson (9-1)
5 Day. Belmont (9-0) at 4 Sidney (9-1)
Division III
Region 9
8 Aurora (6-4) at 1 Canfield (10-0)
7 Tallmadge (7-3) at 2 Medina Buckeye (10-0)
6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 3 Peninsula Woodridge (9-1)
5 Alliance (9-1) at 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-2)
Region 10
8 Cle. Glenville (7-3) at 1 Tol. Central Catholic (8-2)
7 Mansfield Senior (8-2) at 2 Bay Village Bay (10-0)
6 Hunting Valley Univ. School (7-3) at 3 Parma Padua (8-2)
5 Clyde (8-2) at 4 Sandusky (10-0)
Region 11
8 Granville (8-2) at 1 Bellefontaine (9-1)
7 Jackson (8-2) at 2 Cols. Independence (8-1)
6 New Philadelphia (9-1) at 3 Bishop Hartley (9-1)
5 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-1) at 4 Col. Marion-Franklin (8-2)
Region 12
8 Elida (8-2) at 1 Trotwood-Madison (10-0)
7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-3) at 2 Kettering Alter (9-1)
6 New Richmond (8-2) at 3 Franklin (8-2)
5 Day. Dunbar (7-3) at 4 Goshen (9-1)
Division IV
Region 13
8 Salem (7-3) at 1 Steubenville (10-0)
7 Struthers (7-3) at 2 Perry (10-0)
6 Girard (9-1) at 3 Cortland Lakeview (9-1)
5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-4) at 4 Poland Seminary (8-2)
Region 14
8 Lorain Clearview (9-1) at 1 Clear Fork (10-0)
7 Wauseon (8-2) at 2 Shelby (10-0)
6 Marengo Highland (8-2) at 3 St. Marys (9-1)
5 Bellevue (7-3) at 4 Pepper Pike Orange (8-2)
Region 15
8 Chillicothe Unioto (8-2) at 1 Newark Licking Valley (10-0)
7 Duncan Falls Philo (7-3) at 2 St. Clairsville (8-2)
6 Meadowbrook (8-2) at 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (10-0)
5 John Glenn (8-2) at 4 Bloom-Carroll (8-2)
Region 16
8 Waverly (7-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-0)
7 London (8-2) at 2 Cin. Wyoming (10-0)
6 Cin. Indian Hill (8-2) at 3 Cin. Taft (8-2)
5 Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-2) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)
Division V
Region 17
8 Columbiana Crestview (6-4) at 1 North Lima South Range (10-0)
7 Wickliffe (7-3) at 2 Orwell Grand Valley (10-0)
6 Gates Mills Gilmour (6-4) at 3 Sullivan Black River (9-1)
5 Navarre Fairless (8-2) at 4 Akron Manchester (8-2)
Region 18
8 Swanton (7-3) at 1 Eastwood (10-0)
7 Genoa (8-2) at 2 Marion Pleasant (8-1)
6 Lewistown Indian Lake (7-3) at 3 Archbold (8-2)
5 Otsego (8-2) at 4 Milan Edison (8-2)
Region 19
8 Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 Wheelersburg (10-0)
7 Martins Ferry (7-3) at 2 Portsmouth West (9-1)
6 Oak Hill (7-2) at 3 Johnstown-Monroe (8-2)
5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (8-2) at 4 Belmont Union Local (8-2)
Region 20
8 Reading (7-3) at 1 Casstown Miami East (9-1)
7 Anna (7-3) at 2 Middletown Madison (8-2)
6 Jamestown Greeneview (10-0) at 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (7-2)
5 West Jefferson (9-0) at 4 Bethel-Tate (10-0)
Division VI
Region 21
8 Columbiana (7-3) at 1 Rootstown (10-0)
7 East Palestine (8-2) at 2 Mogadore (8-1)
6 Youngstown Liberty (8-2) at 3 Kirtland (10-0)
5 Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) at 4 Creston Norwayne (9-1)
Region 22
8 Ada (7-3) at 1 Liberty-Benton (9-1)
7 Carey (7-3) at 2 Wynford (8-2)
6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) at 3 Seneca East (8-1)
5 Gibsonburg (9-1) at 4 Hicksville (8-2)
Region 23
8 Shadyside (7-3) at 1 Nelsonville-York (10-0)
7 Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3) at 2 Chillicothe Southeastern (10-0)
6 Sarahsville Shenandoah (8-2) at 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (9-1)
5 Galion Northmor (8-2) at 4 Fort Frye (9-1)
Region 24
8 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (9-1) at 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1)
7 Fort Recovery (6-4) at 2 Marion Local (10-0)
6 Mechanicsburg (8-2) at 3 Spencerville (8-2)
5 Tipp City Bethel (9-1) at 4 Coldwater (7-3)
Division VII
Region 25
8 Vienna Mathews (6-4) at 1 Dalton (10-0)
7 Warren John F Kennedy (4-6) at 2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)
6 Youngstown Valley Christian (5-5) at 3 East Canton (8-2)
5 Lisbon David Anderson (6-4) at 4 Windham (8-2)
Region 26
8 Wayne Trace (6-4) at 1 Norwalk St. Paul (10-0)
7 Leipsic (7-3) at 2 McComb (8-2)
6 Mohawk (8-2) at 3 Pandora-Gilboa (8-2)
5 Tiffin Calvert (7-3) at 4 Edgerton (8-2)
Region 27
8 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (8-2) at 1 Danville (9-1)
7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (8-2) at 2 Waterford (9-1)
6 Hannibal River (6-4) at 3 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)
5 Glouster Trimble (8-2) at 4 Lucas (8-2)
Region 28
8 Ansonia (6-4) at 1 Convoy Crestview (9-1)
7 Lima Perry (6-4) at 2 Sidney Lehman (9-1)
6 DeGraff Riverside (6-4) at 3 Delphos St. John’s (6-4)
5 Fort Loramie (8-2) at 4 Minster (6-4)
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT SOLON
Hunting Valley University School 2, Hudson 0
AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA
Cleveland St. Ignatius 3, Massillon Jackson 1
FINAL: Hunting Valley University School vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius, Saturday at TBA
AT BRUNSWICK
Medina 3, Olmsted Falls 0
AT LAKE
Sylvania Northview 2, Anthony Wayne 1
FINAL: Sylvania Northview vs. Medina, Saturday at TBA
AT HILLIARD BRADLEY
Dublin Coffman 5, Hilliard Darby 1
AT WESTERVILLE CENTRAL
Dublin Jerome 4, Westerville South 2
FINAL: Dublin Coffman vs. Dublin Jerome, Saturday at TBA
AT LEBANON
Beavercreek 4, Centerville 1
AT MONROE
Cincinnati Anderson 2, Cincinnati St. Xavier 1
FINAL: Beavercreek vs. Cincinnati Anderson, Saturday at TBA
Division II
AT TWINSBURG
Gates Mills Hawken 1, Alliance Marlington
AT RAVENNA
Aurora 1, Warren Howland 0
FINAL: Gates Mills Hawken vs. Aurora, Saturday at TBA
AT BAY VILLAGE BAY
Bay Village Bay 4, Ontario 2
AT FINDLAY
Elida 3, Sandusky 0
FINAL: Bay Village Bay vs. Elida, Saturday at TBA
AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD
Columbus DeSales 6, Warsaw River View 0
AT LOGAN
Albany Alexander 3, Athens 1
FINAL: Albany Alexander vs. Columbus DeSales, Saturday at TBA
AT LAKOTA WEST
Kettering Alter 1, Cincinnati Wyoming 0
AT SPRINGFIELD
Tipp City Tippecanoe 4, Gahanna Columbus Academy 1
FINAL: Kettering Alter vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe, Saturday at TBA
Division III
AT HUDSON
Rootstown 4, Indepdence 3
AT MINERVA
Kidron Central Christian 2, Hanoverton United 0
FINAL: Rootstown vs. Kidron Central Christian, Saturday at TBA
AT MOUNT VERNON
Mansfield Christian 3, Worthington Christian 1
AT FINDLAY
Ottawa Hills 4, Bluffton 2
FINAL: Mansfield Christian vs. Ottawa Hills, Saturday at TBA
AT WAVERLY
South Webster 2, McDermott Northwest 1
AT LEXINGTON
Columbus Grandview Heights 7, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
FINAL: Columbus Grandview Heights bs. South Webster, Saturday at TBA
AT LIBERTY TOWNSHIP LAKOTA EAST
Cincinnati Summit Country Day 1, Dayton Christian 0
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Troy Christian 2, Cincinnati Madeira 0
FINAL: Troy Christian vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, Saturday at TBA
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT HUDSON
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Brecksville, 6
Painesville Riverside vs. Massillon Jackson, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT NORWALK
Toledo Notre Damer vs. Toledo St. Ursula, 6
Wadsworth vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE
Olentangy Orange vs. Dublin Coffman, 6
Gahanna Lincoln vs. Columbus DeSales, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST
Cincinnati Ursuline winner vs. Mason, 6
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati Mother of Mercy, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division II
AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS
Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Alliance Marlington, 6
Wooster Triway vs. Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LEXINGTON
Parma Padua vs. Celina, 6
Toledo Central Catholic vs. Lexington, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT ZANESVILLE
Sunbury Big Walnut-vs. Dover, 6
New Philadelphia vs. Granville, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT VANDALIA BUTLER
Springfield Kenton Ridge vs. Circleville Logan Elm, 6
Kettering Alter vs. Middletown Fenwick, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division III
AT BARBERTON
Canton Central Catholic vs. Salem, 6
Burton Berkshire vs. Independence, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LAKE
Marion Pleasant vs. Coldwater, 6
Eastwood vs. Ashland Crestview, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Versailles winner vs. vs. Johnstown Monroe, 6
Casstown Miami East vs. Anna, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LOGAN
Chillicothe Southeastern vs. Williamsport Westfall, 6
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley vs. Wheelersburg, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division IV
AT ELIDA
Ada vs. Buckeye Central, 6
Carey vs. Toledo Christian, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT
Russia winner vs. Fort Loramie, 6
New Bremen vs. Jackson Center, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT UNIONTOWN LAKE
Dalton vs. Ashtabula St. John, 6
Beverly Fort Frye vs. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LANCASTER
Woodsfield Monroe Central vs. Lancaster Fairfield Christian, 6
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Waterford, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday’s Regional Finals
Division I
AT SANDUSKY PERKINS
Perrysburg vs. Strongsville, noon
AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA
Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 2, Mayfield 1
AT WASDWORTH
Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown vs. Masillon Jackson, noon
AT TBA
Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Jerome, noon
AT LEBANON
Loveland vs. Springboro, 7
Division II
AT RAVENNA
Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Canfield, noon
AT STRONGSVILLE
Mansfield Madison vs. Bay Village Bay, TBA
AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD
New Philadelphia vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, noon
AT CENTERVILLE
Cincinnati Indian Hill vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe, TBA
Division III
AT TWINMSBURG
Elyria Catholic vs. Kirtland, noon
AT LAKE
Archbold vs. Liberty-Benton, 3
AT WAVERLY
Lynchburg Clay vs. Columbus Grandview Heights, noon
AT TBA
Cincinnati Madeira vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, TBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series
Best-of-7
Tuesday’s Result
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1
Wednesday’s RESULT
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings
Friday’s RESULT
Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Saturday’s RESULT
L.A. Dodgers 6, Houston 2
Sunday’s RESULT
Houston 13, L.A. Dodgers, 12, 10 innings
Tuesday’s RESULT
Los Angeles 3, Houston 1
Wednesday’s GAME
x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115
Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152
N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188
Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131
Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148
Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 236 180
Denver 3 4 0 .429 127 147
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161
Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142
Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1
Indianapolis at Houston, 1
Atlanta at Carolina, 1
Denver at Philadelphia, 1
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05
Washington at Seattle, 4:05
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25
Oakland at Miami, 8:30
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30
Thursday, Nov. 9
Seattle at Arizona, 8:25
Sunday, Nov. 12
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1
Minnesota at Washington, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1
New Orleans at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Chicago, 1
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1
Cleveland at Detroit, 1
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25
New England at Denver, 8:30
Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland
Monday, Nov. 13
Miami at Carolina, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 53 36
Ottawa 12 5 2 5 15 44 41
Toronto 12 7 5 0 14 47 43
Detroit 13 6 6 1 13 37 38
Boston 10 4 3 3 11 30 33
Florida 11 4 6 1 9 40 44
Montreal 12 4 7 1 9 31 45
Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31
Columbus 12 8 4 0 16 37 30
N.Y. Islanders 12 7 4 1 15 45 38
Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 36 50
Philadelphia 13 6 6 1 13 41 38
Washington 12 5 6 1 11 36 41
Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30
N.Y. Rangers 13 4 7 2 10 40 47
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 13 10 2 1 21 44 30
Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 33 32
Dallas 12 7 5 0 14 34 33
Chicago 13 6 5 2 14 41 34
Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34
Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31
Minnesota 10 4 4 2 10 31 30
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 12 9 2 1 19 40 24
Vegas 11 8 3 0 16 41 31
Vancouver 11 6 3 2 14 31 27
Anaheim 11 6 4 1 13 35 33
San Jose 11 6 5 0 12 30 28
Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33
Edmonton 10 3 6 1 7 22 33
Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 33 56
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 6, Vegas 4
Detroit 5, Arizona 3
Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 1
Wednesday’s Results
Chicago 3, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30
Toronto at Anaheim, late
New Jersey at Vancouver, late
Nashville at San Jose, late
Thursday’s Games
Vegas at Boston, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Columbus at Florida, 7:30
Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8
Montreal at Minnesota, 8
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8
Carolina at Colorado, 9
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9
Buffalo at Arizona, 10
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
New Jersey at Edmonton, 9
Nashville at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Vegas at Ottawa, 2
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7
Washington at Boston, 7
Toronto at St. Louis, 7
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7
Chicago at Minnesota, 8
Buffalo at Dallas, 8
Carolina at Arizona, 9
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 6 2 .750 —
Toronto 4 2 .667 1
Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2
New York 3 4 .429 2½
Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 6 2 .750 —
Charlotte 5 3 .625 1
Washington 4 3 .571 1½
Miami 3 4 .429 2½
Atlanta 1 7 .125 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 5 3 .625 —
Detroit 5 3 .625 —
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 1
Cleveland 3 5 .375 2
Chicago 1 5 .167 3
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 6 3 .667 —
Memphis 5 3 .625 ½
San Antonio 4 3 .571 1
New Orleans 3 5 .375 2½
Dallas 1 7 .125 4½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 3 .625 —
Utah 4 3 .571 ½
Portland 4 3 .571 ½
Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 ½
Denver 3 4 .429 1½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667 —
Golden State 5 3 .625 —
Phoenix 4 4 .500 1
L.A. Lakers 3 4 .429 1½
Sacramento 1 7 .125 4
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Indiana 101, Sacramento 83
Phoenix 122, Brooklyn 114
Oklahoma City 110, Milwaukee 91
L.A. Lakers 113, Detroit 93
Wednesday’s Results
Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 121
Indiana 124, Cleveland 107
Philadelphia 119, Atlanta 109
Phoenix 122, Washington 116
Boston 113, Sacramento 86
Miami 97, Chicago 91
Houston 119, New York 97
Minnesota 104, New Orleans 98
Orlando 101, Memphis 99
Portland at Utah, late
Toronto at Denver, late
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, late
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at San Antonio, 8
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, 7
Cleveland at Washington, 7
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7
Houston at Atlanta, 7:30
Phoenix at New York, 7:30
Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30
Miami at Denver, 9
Toronto at Utah, 9
Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Sacramento at Detroit, 7
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
New Orleans at Chicago, 8
Golden State at Denver, 9
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS Playoffs
Knockout Round
Wednesday’s RESULTS
New York 4, Chicago 0
Vancouver 5, San Jose 0
Thursday’s RESULTS
Columbus 1, Atlanta United FC 0, shootout
Houston 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Conference Semifinals
(winners advance on goal aggregate)
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Seattle 0, Vancouver 0
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Toronto 2, New York 1
Portland 0, Houston 0
TUESDAY’S RESULT
Columbus 4, New York City FC 1
THURSDAY’S GAME
Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY’s GAMES
New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Columbus at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wednesday’s Result
Cent. Michigan (3-5) at W. Michigan (5-3), late
Thursday’s Games
Navy (5-2) at Temple (3-5), 8
Idaho (3-5) at Troy (6-2), 9:15
Ball St. (2-6) at E. Michigan (2-6), 6
N. Illinois (6-2) at Toledo (7-1), 6
Friday’s Games
Brown (2-5) at Yale (6-1), 8
Marshall (6-2) at FAU (5-3), 6
Memphis (7-1) at Tulsa (2-7), 8
UCLA (4-4) at Utah (4-4), 9:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Sacred Heart (3-5) at Bryant (3-5), Noon
Lehigh (2-6) at Bucknell (4-4), Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) (5-3) at CCSU (5-3), Noon
James Madison (8-0) at Rhode Island (3-5), Noon
Robert Morris (2-6) at Wagner (2-6), Noon
Harvard (4-3) at Columbia (6-1), 1
Holy Cross (3-6) at Fordham (3-6), 1
Presbyterian (3-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (7-1), 1
Princeton (5-2) at Penn (3-4), 1
Albany (NY) (3-5) at Stony Brook (6-2), 1
Richmond (4-4) at Villanova (4-4), 1
Cornell (3-4) at Dartmouth (5-2), 1:30
Lafayette (2-6) at Georgetown (1-7), 2
Delaware (5-3) vs. Maine (4-3) at Portland, Maine, 2
Maryland (4-4) at Rutgers (3-5), 3:30
South Florida (7-1) at UConn (3-5), 3:30
Iowa St. (6-2) at West Virginia (5-3), 3:30
SOUTH
Valparaiso (4-4) at Jacksonville (5-3), Noon
UMass (2-6) at Mississippi St. (6-2), Noon
W. Kentucky (5-3) at Vanderbilt (3-5), Noon
Syracuse (4-4) at Florida St. (2-5), 12:20
Campbell (5-4) at Davidson (2-6), 1
NC Central (6-2) at Hampton (5-3), 1
NC A&T (8-0) at Norfolk St. (3-5), 1
Charleston Southern (4-4) at Gardner-Webb (1-7), 1:30
Chattanooga (2-7) at Wofford (7-1), 1:30
Towson (3-5) at Elon (7-1), 2
Murray St. (2-6) at Jacksonville St. (7-1), 2
Texas Southern (0-7) at MVSU (2-6), 2
W. Carolina (6-3) at The Citadel (5-3), 2
New Hampshire (5-3) at William & Mary (2-6), 2
Austin Peay (5-4) at Tennessee Tech (1-7), 2:30
Alabama A&M (3-5) at Alcorn St. (5-3), 3
VMI (0-9) at ETSU (3-5), 3
Georgia St. (4-3) at Georgia Southern (0-7), 3
Alabama St. (2-5) at Jackson St. (1-7), 3
Appalachian St. (5-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-5), 3
Samford (5-3) at Mercer (4-4), 3
Va. Lynchburg (0-7) at Tennessee St. (4-4), 3
Rice (1-7) at UAB (5-3), 3
Georgia Tech (4-3) at Virginia (5-3), 3
South Carolina (6-2) at Georgia (8-0), 3:30
Duquesne (7-1) at Liberty (4-4), 3:30
North Texas (5-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-4), 3:30
Clemson (7-1) at NC State (6-2), 3:30
Charlotte (1-7) at Old Dominion (2-6), 3:30
Morgan St. (1-7) at Bethune-Cookman (4-4), 4
Howard (5-3) at Florida A&M (3-6), 4
Mississippi (3-5) at Kentucky (6-2), 4
Louisiana-Lafayette (3-4) at South Alabama (3-5), 4
Butler (5-4) at Stetson (2-7), 4
Cincinnati (2-6) at Tulane (3-5), 4
Houston Baptist (1-7) at Nicholls (6-2), 4:30
Delaware St. (1-7) at Savannah St. (1-7), 5
Prairie View (3-4) at Southern U. (5-3), 5
UTSA (5-2) at FIU (5-2), 7
SE Louisiana (5-4) at McNeese St. (6-2), 7
Abilene Christian (2-6) at Northwestern St. (2-6), 7
UTEP (0-8) at Middle Tennessee (3-5), 7:30
Southern Miss. (5-3) at Tennessee (3-5), 7:30
LSU (6-2) at Alabama (8-0), 8
Virginia Tech (7-1) at Miami (7-0), 8
MIDWEST
Wisconsin (8-0) at Indiana (3-5), Noon
Baylor (0-8) at Kansas (1-7), Noon
Penn St. (7-1) at Michigan St. (6-2), Noon
Florida (3-4) at Missouri (3-5), Noon
Illinois (2-6) at Purdue (3-5), Noon
Marist (3-5) at Dayton (4-5), 1
W. Illinois (5-3) at Illinois St. (6-2), 1
Youngstown St. (3-5) at Indiana St. (0-8), 1
E. Kentucky (3-5) at E. Illinois (5-4), 2
South Dakota (7-1) at N. Iowa (4-4), 2
Missouri St. (2-6) at S. Illinois (4-4), 2
UT Martin (4-4) at SE Missouri (2-6), 2
N. Dakota St. (8-0) at S. Dakota St. (6-2), 3
Ohio St. (7-1) at Iowa (5-3), 3:30
Northwestern (5-3) at Nebraska (4-4), 3:30
Wake Forest (5-3) at Notre Dame (7-1), 3:30
Minnesota (4-4) at Michigan (6-2), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
East Carolina (2-6) at Houston (5-3), Noon
Auburn (6-2) at Texas A&M (5-3), Noon
Kansas St. (4-4) at Texas Tech (4-4), Noon
Incarnate Word (1-7) at Sam Houston St. (7-1), 2
New Mexico St. (3-5) at Texas St. (2-6), 3
Grambling St. (7-1) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-6), 3:30
Coastal Carolina (1-7) at Arkansas (3-5), 4
Oklahoma (7-1) at Oklahoma St. (7-1), 4
Cent. Arkansas (7-1) at Lamar (1-7), 7
UCF (7-0) at SMU (6-2), 7:15
Texas (4-4) at TCU (7-1), 7:15
FAR WEST
Kennesaw St. (7-1) at Montana St. (4-4), 2
Army (6-2) at Air Force (4-4), 3:30
Stanford (6-2) at Washington St. (7-2), 3:30
Weber St. (6-2) at E. Washington (5-3), 4:05
UC Davis (4-4) at Idaho St. (4-5), 4:30
N. Arizona (6-2) at Montana (5-3), 4:30
Oregon St. (1-7) at California (4-5), 5
Drake (5-3) at San Diego (6-2), 5
Utah St. (4-5) at New Mexico (3-5), 5:30
Hawaii (3-5) at UNLV (3-5), 6
Nevada (1-7) at Boise St. (6-2), 7
Colorado St. (6-3) at Wyoming (5-3), 7
North Dakota (3-6) at S. Utah (6-2), 8
Colorado (5-4) at Arizona St. (4-4), 9
N. Colorado (2-5) at Sacramento St. (4-4), 9
Portland St. (0-8) at Cal Poly (0-8), 9:05
Oregon (5-4) at Washington (7-1), 10
San Diego St. (7-2) at San Jose St. (1-8), 10:30
BYU (2-7) at Fresno St. (5-3), 10:45
Arizona (6-2) at Southern Cal (7-2), 10:45
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (33) 28-9 1572 7
2. Michigan St. (13) 20-15 1520 NR
3. Arizona (18) 32-5 1506 4
4. Kansas (1) 31-5 1439 3
5. Kentucky 32-6 1340 6
6. Villanova 32-4 1284 1
7. Wichita St. 31-5 1270 19
8. Florida 27-9 1100 20
9. North Carolina 33-7 1047 5
10. Southern Cal 26-10 995 NR
11. West Virginia 28-9 840 13
12. Cincinnati 30-6 837 18
13. Miami 21-12 836 NR
14. Notre Dame 26-10 814 14
15. Minnesota 24-10 642 NR
16. Louisville 25-9 570 10
17. Xavier 24-14 544 NR
18. Gonzaga 37-2 500 2
19. Northwestern 24-12 473 NR
20. Purdue 27-8 362 15
21. UCLA 31-5 340 8
22. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29-5 333 22
23. Seton Hall 21-12 274 NR
24. Baylor 27-8 163 12
25. Texas A&M 16-15 130 NR
Others receiving votes: Alabama 86, Virginia 57, Rhode Island 49, TCU 46, Providence 34, Missouri 19, Virginia Tech 16, Wisconsin 14, Butler 13, Texas 10, Maryland 7, Oklahoma 7, Nevada 7, Michigan 6, Dayton 5, Middle Tennessee 4, Ball St. 4, SMU 3, Oakland 2, Oregon 2, South Carolina 1, Harvard 1, UCF 1.
Wednesday Men’s Scores
Grand View 78, Midland 88
Mount Mercy 96, Viterbo 76
EXHIBITION
Georgia Southern 92, Georgia College 59
Wednesday Women’s Scores
Brescia 80, Simmons 30
Clarke 89, Trinity Christian 72
Evangel 77, Stephens 63
EXHIBITION
North Carolina 84, Wingate 62
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American Association
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded RHPs Michael Wagner, Fabio Martinez, Parker Frazier and a player to be named to Sussex County (Can-Am) for OF Jay Austin.
Frontier League
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Ivan Vieitez.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Jake Eaton to a contract extension.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned C Thomas Bryant South Bay (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
NFL — Notified the Cleveland Browns that WR Josh Gordon will be reinstated to the NFL on a conditional basis.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB LaRoy Reynolds from the injured list. Placed LB Jordan Tripp on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released DT Ricky Jean Francois.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Rodney Adams and C Cornelius Edison to the practice squad. Released S Jack Tocho from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Brian Hoyer.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Jordan Williams from the practice squad. Re-signed WR Kalif Raymond to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Arthur Jones. Placed S Stefan McClure on injured reserve.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DB Alex Gray, WR Devante Noil, LB Jonathan Walton, DL Nick Usher, WR AJ Cruz and RB Back Shaun Wick from the practice roster.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Louis Domingue and D Dakota Mermis from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Joel Hanley and G Hunter Miska to Tucson.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Roland McKeown from Charlotte (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed RW Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 22. Activated F Brian Boyle.
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D James de Haas from Reading (ECHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended Houston Dynamo G Tyler Deric pending an investigation by MLS and the Houston Police Department on his arrest of misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic case.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Exercised the contract options Gs Andre Blake, John McCarthy and Jake McGuire; Ds Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis and Keegan Rosenberry and Ms Warren Creavalle, Marcus Epps, Derrick Jones, Adam Najem and Fafa Picault.
College
KENNESAW STATE — Named Milton Overton athletic director.
TULANE — Named Eddie Smith as assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
College Athletics
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Bluffton def. Defiance, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23
WOMEN’S SOCCER
OAC SEMIFINAL
Ohio Northern 2, Otterbein 1, shootout
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
College Athletics
MEN’S SOCCER
Findlay vs. Davis & Elkins in Greater Midwest Athletic Conference semifinals, 1:30
VOLLEYBALL
Mount Union at Ohio Northern in Ohio Athletic Conference semifinals, 7
women’s BASKETBALL
Findlay at Cincinnati, 7
Bowling
AMF Sportsman Lanes
United Methodist Church League
High series: (men) Jerry Boroff 631; (women) Doris Edie 502. High game: (men) Boroff 231; (women) Karen Wisner 191.
Sunsetters League
High series: Barbara Roark, Checkers Car Wash, 525. High game: Roark and Deb Schade 188.
Morning Glories League
High series: Bev Birchfield, LaRiche Chevrolet, 529. High game: Faye Lane, Hitchings Insurance, 217.
LOCAL & AREA
Liberty-Benton Football Tickets
Liberty-Benton will be selling football playoff tickets in the high school office today through Friday during school hours and also Thursday night during the team meal. Pre-sale tickets are $8; all tickets at the gate are $9.
Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
Softball Skill Lessons
The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.
UF Soccer ID Camp
The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.
P-G Volleyball Club
PANDORA — The Pandora Gilboa Volleyball Club will be having tryouts on Nov. 5 for players in grades 5-8, and on Nov. 12 for players in grades 9-11. Tryout times and more information is located at www.pgvbc.org
Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach
FOSTORIA — Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.