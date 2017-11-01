Thursday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

OHSAA Playoffs

ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30

Division I

Region 1

8 Massillon Perry (9-1) at 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (9-1)

7 Canton McKinley (8-2) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

6 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1) at 3 Mentor (9-1)

5 Massillon Jackson (8-2) at 4 Euclid (8-2)

Region 2

8 Lorain (8-2) at 1 Tol. Whitmer (10-0)

7 Dublin Jerome (7-3) at 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-2)

6 Gahanna Lincoln (6-4) at 3 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-1)

5 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-3) at 4 Dublin Coffman (8-2)

Region 3

8 Hilliard Darby (7-3) at 1 Centerville (9-1)

7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (10-0)

6 Clayton Northmont (8-2) at 3 Pickerington Central (9-1)

5 Pickerington North (8-2) at 4 Huber Heights Wayne (7-3)

Region 4

8 Fairfield (6-4) at 1 Cin. St. Xavier (9-1)

7 Cin. Moeller (4-6) at 2 Cin. Colerain (8-2)

6 Cin. West Clermont (7-3) at 3 Mason (8-2)

5 Milford (8-2) at 4 Cin. Sycamore (8-2)

Division II

Region 5

8 Mayfield (6-4) at 1 Akron Hoban (9-1)

7 Cle. Benedictine (6-4) at 2 Barberton (10-0)

6 Eastlake North (6-4) at 3 Bedford (9-1)

5 Hudson (7-3) at 4 Lyndhurst Brush (8-2)

Region 6

8 Toledo St. John’s (6-4) at 1 Avon (10-0)

7 Sylvania Northview (8-2) at 2 Wadsworth (10-0)

6 Grafton Midview (8-2) at 3 Olmsted Falls (9-1)

5 Anthony Wayne (9-1) at 4 Medina Highland (8-2)

Region 7

8 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-1)

7 Youngstown Boardman (6-4) at 2 Massillon Washington (7-3)

6 Ashland (8-2) at 3 Cols. Mifflin (8-2)

5 New Albany (6-4) at 4 Whitehall-Yearling (7-3)

Region 8

8 Harrison (8-2) at 1 Cin. La Salle (8-2)

7 Chillicothe (8-2) at 2 Cin. Winton Woods (9-1)

6 Troy (8-2) at 3 Cin. Anderson (9-1)

5 Day. Belmont (9-0) at 4 Sidney (9-1)

Division III

Region 9

8 Aurora (6-4) at 1 Canfield (10-0)

7 Tallmadge (7-3) at 2 Medina Buckeye (10-0)

6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 3 Peninsula Woodridge (9-1)

5 Alliance (9-1) at 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-2)

Region 10

8 Cle. Glenville (7-3) at 1 Tol. Central Catholic (8-2)

7 Mansfield Senior (8-2) at 2 Bay Village Bay (10-0)

6 Hunting Valley Univ. School (7-3) at 3 Parma Padua (8-2)

5 Clyde (8-2) at 4 Sandusky (10-0)

Region 11

8 Granville (8-2) at 1 Bellefontaine (9-1)

7 Jackson (8-2) at 2 Cols. Independence (8-1)

6 New Philadelphia (9-1) at 3 Bishop Hartley (9-1)

5 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-1) at 4 Col. Marion-Franklin (8-2)

Region 12

8 Elida (8-2) at 1 Trotwood-Madison (10-0)

7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-3) at 2 Kettering Alter (9-1)

6 New Richmond (8-2) at 3 Franklin (8-2)

5 Day. Dunbar (7-3) at 4 Goshen (9-1)

Division IV

Region 13

8 Salem (7-3) at 1 Steubenville (10-0)

7 Struthers (7-3) at 2 Perry (10-0)

6 Girard (9-1) at 3 Cortland Lakeview (9-1)

5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-4) at 4 Poland Seminary (8-2)

Region 14

8 Lorain Clearview (9-1) at 1 Clear Fork (10-0)

7 Wauseon (8-2) at 2 Shelby (10-0)

6 Marengo Highland (8-2) at 3 St. Marys (9-1)

5 Bellevue (7-3) at 4 Pepper Pike Orange (8-2)

Region 15

8 Chillicothe Unioto (8-2) at 1 Newark Licking Valley (10-0)

7 Duncan Falls Philo (7-3) at 2 St. Clairsville (8-2)

6 Meadowbrook (8-2) at 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (10-0)

5 John Glenn (8-2) at 4 Bloom-Carroll (8-2)

Region 16

8 Waverly (7-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-0)

7 London (8-2) at 2 Cin. Wyoming (10-0)

6 Cin. Indian Hill (8-2) at 3 Cin. Taft (8-2)

5 Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-2) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)

Division V

Region 17

8 Columbiana Crestview (6-4) at 1 North Lima South Range (10-0)

7 Wickliffe (7-3) at 2 Orwell Grand Valley (10-0)

6 Gates Mills Gilmour (6-4) at 3 Sullivan Black River (9-1)

5 Navarre Fairless (8-2) at 4 Akron Manchester (8-2)

Region 18

8 Swanton (7-3) at 1 Eastwood (10-0)

7 Genoa (8-2) at 2 Marion Pleasant (8-1)

6 Lewistown Indian Lake (7-3) at 3 Archbold (8-2)

5 Otsego (8-2) at 4 Milan Edison (8-2)

Region 19

8 Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 Wheelersburg (10-0)

7 Martins Ferry (7-3) at 2 Portsmouth West (9-1)

6 Oak Hill (7-2) at 3 Johnstown-Monroe (8-2)

5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (8-2) at 4 Belmont Union Local (8-2)

Region 20

8 Reading (7-3) at 1 Casstown Miami East (9-1)

7 Anna (7-3) at 2 Middletown Madison (8-2)

6 Jamestown Greeneview (10-0) at 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (7-2)

5 West Jefferson (9-0) at 4 Bethel-Tate (10-0)

Division VI

Region 21

8 Columbiana (7-3) at 1 Rootstown (10-0)

7 East Palestine (8-2) at 2 Mogadore (8-1)

6 Youngstown Liberty (8-2) at 3 Kirtland (10-0)

5 Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) at 4 Creston Norwayne (9-1)

Region 22

8 Ada (7-3) at 1 Liberty-Benton (9-1)

7 Carey (7-3) at 2 Wynford (8-2)

6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) at 3 Seneca East (8-1)

5 Gibsonburg (9-1) at 4 Hicksville (8-2)

Region 23

8 Shadyside (7-3) at 1 Nelsonville-York (10-0)

7 Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3) at 2 Chillicothe Southeastern (10-0)

6 Sarahsville Shenandoah (8-2) at 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (9-1)

5 Galion Northmor (8-2) at 4 Fort Frye (9-1)

Region 24

8 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (9-1) at 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1)

7 Fort Recovery (6-4) at 2 Marion Local (10-0)

6 Mechanicsburg (8-2) at 3 Spencerville (8-2)

5 Tipp City Bethel (9-1) at 4 Coldwater (7-3)

Division VII

Region 25

8 Vienna Mathews (6-4) at 1 Dalton (10-0)

7 Warren John F Kennedy (4-6) at 2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

6 Youngstown Valley Christian (5-5) at 3 East Canton (8-2)

5 Lisbon David Anderson (6-4) at 4 Windham (8-2)

Region 26

8 Wayne Trace (6-4) at 1 Norwalk St. Paul (10-0)

7 Leipsic (7-3) at 2 McComb (8-2)

6 Mohawk (8-2) at 3 Pandora-Gilboa (8-2)

5 Tiffin Calvert (7-3) at 4 Edgerton (8-2)

Region 27

8 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (8-2) at 1 Danville (9-1)

7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (8-2) at 2 Waterford (9-1)

6 Hannibal River (6-4) at 3 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)

5 Glouster Trimble (8-2) at 4 Lucas (8-2)

Region 28

8 Ansonia (6-4) at 1 Convoy Crestview (9-1)

7 Lima Perry (6-4) at 2 Sidney Lehman (9-1)

6 DeGraff Riverside (6-4) at 3 Delphos St. John’s (6-4)

5 Fort Loramie (8-2) at 4 Minster (6-4)

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT SOLON

Hunting Valley University School 2, Hudson 0

AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA

Cleveland St. Ignatius 3, Massillon Jackson 1

FINAL: Hunting Valley University School vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius, Saturday at TBA

AT BRUNSWICK

Medina 3, Olmsted Falls 0

AT LAKE

Sylvania Northview 2, Anthony Wayne 1

FINAL: Sylvania Northview vs. Medina, Saturday at TBA

AT HILLIARD BRADLEY

Dublin Coffman 5, Hilliard Darby 1

AT WESTERVILLE CENTRAL

Dublin Jerome 4, Westerville South 2

FINAL: Dublin Coffman vs. Dublin Jerome, Saturday at TBA

AT LEBANON

Beavercreek 4, Centerville 1

AT MONROE

Cincinnati Anderson 2, Cincinnati St. Xavier 1

FINAL: Beavercreek vs. Cincinnati Anderson, Saturday at TBA

Division II

AT TWINSBURG

Gates Mills Hawken 1, Alliance Marlington

AT RAVENNA

Aurora 1, Warren Howland 0

FINAL: Gates Mills Hawken vs. Aurora, Saturday at TBA

AT BAY VILLAGE BAY

Bay Village Bay 4, Ontario 2

AT FINDLAY

Elida 3, Sandusky 0

FINAL: Bay Village Bay vs. Elida, Saturday at TBA

AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD

Columbus DeSales 6, Warsaw River View 0

AT LOGAN

Albany Alexander 3, Athens 1

FINAL: Albany Alexander vs. Columbus DeSales, Saturday at TBA

AT LAKOTA WEST

Kettering Alter 1, Cincinnati Wyoming 0

AT SPRINGFIELD

Tipp City Tippecanoe 4, Gahanna Columbus Academy 1

FINAL: Kettering Alter vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe, Saturday at TBA

Division III

AT HUDSON

Rootstown 4, Indepdence 3

AT MINERVA

Kidron Central Christian 2, Hanoverton United 0

FINAL: Rootstown vs. Kidron Central Christian, Saturday at TBA

AT MOUNT VERNON

Mansfield Christian 3, Worthington Christian 1

AT FINDLAY

Ottawa Hills 4, Bluffton 2

FINAL: Mansfield Christian vs. Ottawa Hills, Saturday at TBA

AT WAVERLY

South Webster 2, McDermott Northwest 1

AT LEXINGTON

Columbus Grandview Heights 7, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

FINAL: Columbus Grandview Heights bs. South Webster, Saturday at TBA

AT LIBERTY TOWNSHIP LAKOTA EAST

Cincinnati Summit Country Day 1, Dayton Christian 0

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Troy Christian 2, Cincinnati Madeira 0

FINAL: Troy Christian vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, Saturday at TBA

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT HUDSON

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Brecksville, 6

Painesville Riverside vs. Massillon Jackson, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT NORWALK

Toledo Notre Damer vs. Toledo St. Ursula, 6

Wadsworth vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

Olentangy Orange vs. Dublin Coffman, 6

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Columbus DeSales, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST

Cincinnati Ursuline winner vs. Mason, 6

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati Mother of Mercy, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division II

AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Alliance Marlington, 6

Wooster Triway vs. Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LEXINGTON

Parma Padua vs. Celina, 6

Toledo Central Catholic vs. Lexington, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT ZANESVILLE

Sunbury Big Walnut-vs. Dover, 6

New Philadelphia vs. Granville, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT VANDALIA BUTLER

Springfield Kenton Ridge vs. Circleville Logan Elm, 6

Kettering Alter vs. Middletown Fenwick, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division III

AT BARBERTON

Canton Central Catholic vs. Salem, 6

Burton Berkshire vs. Independence, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LAKE

Marion Pleasant vs. Coldwater, 6

Eastwood vs. Ashland Crestview, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Versailles winner vs. vs. Johnstown Monroe, 6

Casstown Miami East vs. Anna, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LOGAN

Chillicothe Southeastern vs. Williamsport Westfall, 6

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley vs. Wheelersburg, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division IV

AT ELIDA

Ada vs. Buckeye Central, 6

Carey vs. Toledo Christian, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT

Russia winner vs. Fort Loramie, 6

New Bremen vs. Jackson Center, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT UNIONTOWN LAKE

Dalton vs. Ashtabula St. John, 6

Beverly Fort Frye vs. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LANCASTER

Woodsfield Monroe Central vs. Lancaster Fairfield Christian, 6

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Waterford, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Saturday’s Regional Finals

Division I

AT SANDUSKY PERKINS

Perrysburg vs. Strongsville, noon

AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 2, Mayfield 1

AT WASDWORTH

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown vs. Masillon Jackson, noon

AT TBA

Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Jerome, noon

AT LEBANON

Loveland vs. Springboro, 7

Division II

AT RAVENNA

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Canfield, noon

AT STRONGSVILLE

Mansfield Madison vs. Bay Village Bay, TBA

AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD

New Philadelphia vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, noon

AT CENTERVILLE

Cincinnati Indian Hill vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe, TBA

Division III

AT TWINMSBURG

Elyria Catholic vs. Kirtland, noon

AT LAKE

Archbold vs. Liberty-Benton, 3

AT WAVERLY

Lynchburg Clay vs. Columbus Grandview Heights, noon

AT TBA

Cincinnati Madeira vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, TBA

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series

Best-of-7

Tuesday’s Result

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1

Wednesday’s RESULT

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings

Friday’s RESULT

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday’s RESULT

L.A. Dodgers 6, Houston 2

Sunday’s RESULT

Houston 13, L.A. Dodgers, 12, 10 innings

Tuesday’s RESULT

Los Angeles 3, Houston 1

Wednesday’s GAME

x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179

Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115

Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152

N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110

Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173

Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188

Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131

Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148

Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135

Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 236 180

Denver 3 4 0 .429 127 147

L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152

Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156

Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161

Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145

Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142

Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152

Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161

Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191

San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1

Indianapolis at Houston, 1

Atlanta at Carolina, 1

Denver at Philadelphia, 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05

Washington at Seattle, 4:05

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25

Oakland at Miami, 8:30

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25

Sunday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1

Minnesota at Washington, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Chicago, 1

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1

Cleveland at Detroit, 1

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25

New England at Denver, 8:30

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday, Nov. 13

Miami at Carolina, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 53 36

Ottawa 12 5 2 5 15 44 41

Toronto 12 7 5 0 14 47 43

Detroit 13 6 6 1 13 37 38

Boston 10 4 3 3 11 30 33

Florida 11 4 6 1 9 40 44

Montreal 12 4 7 1 9 31 45

Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31

Columbus 12 8 4 0 16 37 30

N.Y. Islanders 12 7 4 1 15 45 38

Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 36 50

Philadelphia 13 6 6 1 13 41 38

Washington 12 5 6 1 11 36 41

Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30

N.Y. Rangers 13 4 7 2 10 40 47

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 13 10 2 1 21 44 30

Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 33 32

Dallas 12 7 5 0 14 34 33

Chicago 13 6 5 2 14 41 34

Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34

Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31

Minnesota 10 4 4 2 10 31 30

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 12 9 2 1 19 40 24

Vegas 11 8 3 0 16 41 31

Vancouver 11 6 3 2 14 31 27

Anaheim 11 6 4 1 13 35 33

San Jose 11 6 5 0 12 30 28

Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33

Edmonton 10 3 6 1 7 22 33

Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 33 56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vegas 4

Detroit 5, Arizona 3

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 1

Wednesday’s Results

Chicago 3, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30

Toronto at Anaheim, late

New Jersey at Vancouver, late

Nashville at San Jose, late

Thursday’s Games

Vegas at Boston, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Columbus at Florida, 7:30

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8

Montreal at Minnesota, 8

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8

Carolina at Colorado, 9

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9

Buffalo at Arizona, 10

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9

Nashville at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Vegas at Ottawa, 2

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7

Washington at Boston, 7

Toronto at St. Louis, 7

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Minnesota, 8

Buffalo at Dallas, 8

Carolina at Arizona, 9

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 6 2 .750 —

Toronto 4 2 .667 1

Philadelphia 4 4 .500 2

New York 3 4 .429 2½

Brooklyn 3 5 .375 3

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 6 2 .750 —

Charlotte 5 3 .625 1

Washington 4 3 .571 1½

Miami 3 4 .429 2½

Atlanta 1 7 .125 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Indiana 5 3 .625 —

Detroit 5 3 .625 —

Milwaukee 4 4 .500 1

Cleveland 3 5 .375 2

Chicago 1 5 .167 3

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 6 3 .667 —

Memphis 5 3 .625 ½

San Antonio 4 3 .571 1

New Orleans 3 5 .375 2½

Dallas 1 7 .125 4½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 5 3 .625 —

Utah 4 3 .571 ½

Portland 4 3 .571 ½

Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 ½

Denver 3 4 .429 1½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667 —

Golden State 5 3 .625 —

Phoenix 4 4 .500 1

L.A. Lakers 3 4 .429 1½

Sacramento 1 7 .125 4

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Indiana 101, Sacramento 83

Phoenix 122, Brooklyn 114

Oklahoma City 110, Milwaukee 91

L.A. Lakers 113, Detroit 93

Wednesday’s Results

Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 121

Indiana 124, Cleveland 107

Philadelphia 119, Atlanta 109

Phoenix 122, Washington 116

Boston 113, Sacramento 86

Miami 97, Chicago 91

Houston 119, New York 97

Minnesota 104, New Orleans 98

Orlando 101, Memphis 99

Portland at Utah, late

Toronto at Denver, late

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, late

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at San Antonio, 8

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7

Cleveland at Washington, 7

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30

Phoenix at New York, 7:30

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30

Miami at Denver, 9

Toronto at Utah, 9

Boston at Oklahoma City, 9:30

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Sacramento at Detroit, 7

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

New Orleans at Chicago, 8

Golden State at Denver, 9

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS Playoffs

Knockout Round

Wednesday’s RESULTS

New York 4, Chicago 0

Vancouver 5, San Jose 0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Columbus 1, Atlanta United FC 0, shootout

Houston 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Conference Semifinals

(winners advance on goal aggregate)

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Seattle 0, Vancouver 0

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Toronto 2, New York 1

Portland 0, Houston 0

TUESDAY’S RESULT

Columbus 4, New York City FC 1

THURSDAY’S GAME

Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY’s GAMES

New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wednesday’s Result

Cent. Michigan (3-5) at W. Michigan (5-3), late

Thursday’s Games

Navy (5-2) at Temple (3-5), 8

Idaho (3-5) at Troy (6-2), 9:15

Ball St. (2-6) at E. Michigan (2-6), 6

N. Illinois (6-2) at Toledo (7-1), 6

Friday’s Games

Brown (2-5) at Yale (6-1), 8

Marshall (6-2) at FAU (5-3), 6

Memphis (7-1) at Tulsa (2-7), 8

UCLA (4-4) at Utah (4-4), 9:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Sacred Heart (3-5) at Bryant (3-5), Noon

Lehigh (2-6) at Bucknell (4-4), Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) (5-3) at CCSU (5-3), Noon

James Madison (8-0) at Rhode Island (3-5), Noon

Robert Morris (2-6) at Wagner (2-6), Noon

Harvard (4-3) at Columbia (6-1), 1

Holy Cross (3-6) at Fordham (3-6), 1

Presbyterian (3-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (7-1), 1

Princeton (5-2) at Penn (3-4), 1

Albany (NY) (3-5) at Stony Brook (6-2), 1

Richmond (4-4) at Villanova (4-4), 1

Cornell (3-4) at Dartmouth (5-2), 1:30

Lafayette (2-6) at Georgetown (1-7), 2

Delaware (5-3) vs. Maine (4-3) at Portland, Maine, 2

Maryland (4-4) at Rutgers (3-5), 3:30

South Florida (7-1) at UConn (3-5), 3:30

Iowa St. (6-2) at West Virginia (5-3), 3:30

SOUTH

Valparaiso (4-4) at Jacksonville (5-3), Noon

UMass (2-6) at Mississippi St. (6-2), Noon

W. Kentucky (5-3) at Vanderbilt (3-5), Noon

Syracuse (4-4) at Florida St. (2-5), 12:20

Campbell (5-4) at Davidson (2-6), 1

NC Central (6-2) at Hampton (5-3), 1

NC A&T (8-0) at Norfolk St. (3-5), 1

Charleston Southern (4-4) at Gardner-Webb (1-7), 1:30

Chattanooga (2-7) at Wofford (7-1), 1:30

Towson (3-5) at Elon (7-1), 2

Murray St. (2-6) at Jacksonville St. (7-1), 2

Texas Southern (0-7) at MVSU (2-6), 2

W. Carolina (6-3) at The Citadel (5-3), 2

New Hampshire (5-3) at William & Mary (2-6), 2

Austin Peay (5-4) at Tennessee Tech (1-7), 2:30

Alabama A&M (3-5) at Alcorn St. (5-3), 3

VMI (0-9) at ETSU (3-5), 3

Georgia St. (4-3) at Georgia Southern (0-7), 3

Alabama St. (2-5) at Jackson St. (1-7), 3

Appalachian St. (5-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-5), 3

Samford (5-3) at Mercer (4-4), 3

Va. Lynchburg (0-7) at Tennessee St. (4-4), 3

Rice (1-7) at UAB (5-3), 3

Georgia Tech (4-3) at Virginia (5-3), 3

South Carolina (6-2) at Georgia (8-0), 3:30

Duquesne (7-1) at Liberty (4-4), 3:30

North Texas (5-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-4), 3:30

Clemson (7-1) at NC State (6-2), 3:30

Charlotte (1-7) at Old Dominion (2-6), 3:30

Morgan St. (1-7) at Bethune-Cookman (4-4), 4

Howard (5-3) at Florida A&M (3-6), 4

Mississippi (3-5) at Kentucky (6-2), 4

Louisiana-Lafayette (3-4) at South Alabama (3-5), 4

Butler (5-4) at Stetson (2-7), 4

Cincinnati (2-6) at Tulane (3-5), 4

Houston Baptist (1-7) at Nicholls (6-2), 4:30

Delaware St. (1-7) at Savannah St. (1-7), 5

Prairie View (3-4) at Southern U. (5-3), 5

UTSA (5-2) at FIU (5-2), 7

SE Louisiana (5-4) at McNeese St. (6-2), 7

Abilene Christian (2-6) at Northwestern St. (2-6), 7

UTEP (0-8) at Middle Tennessee (3-5), 7:30

Southern Miss. (5-3) at Tennessee (3-5), 7:30

LSU (6-2) at Alabama (8-0), 8

Virginia Tech (7-1) at Miami (7-0), 8

MIDWEST

Wisconsin (8-0) at Indiana (3-5), Noon

Baylor (0-8) at Kansas (1-7), Noon

Penn St. (7-1) at Michigan St. (6-2), Noon

Florida (3-4) at Missouri (3-5), Noon

Illinois (2-6) at Purdue (3-5), Noon

Marist (3-5) at Dayton (4-5), 1

W. Illinois (5-3) at Illinois St. (6-2), 1

Youngstown St. (3-5) at Indiana St. (0-8), 1

E. Kentucky (3-5) at E. Illinois (5-4), 2

South Dakota (7-1) at N. Iowa (4-4), 2

Missouri St. (2-6) at S. Illinois (4-4), 2

UT Martin (4-4) at SE Missouri (2-6), 2

N. Dakota St. (8-0) at S. Dakota St. (6-2), 3

Ohio St. (7-1) at Iowa (5-3), 3:30

Northwestern (5-3) at Nebraska (4-4), 3:30

Wake Forest (5-3) at Notre Dame (7-1), 3:30

Minnesota (4-4) at Michigan (6-2), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

East Carolina (2-6) at Houston (5-3), Noon

Auburn (6-2) at Texas A&M (5-3), Noon

Kansas St. (4-4) at Texas Tech (4-4), Noon

Incarnate Word (1-7) at Sam Houston St. (7-1), 2

New Mexico St. (3-5) at Texas St. (2-6), 3

Grambling St. (7-1) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-6), 3:30

Coastal Carolina (1-7) at Arkansas (3-5), 4

Oklahoma (7-1) at Oklahoma St. (7-1), 4

Cent. Arkansas (7-1) at Lamar (1-7), 7

UCF (7-0) at SMU (6-2), 7:15

Texas (4-4) at TCU (7-1), 7:15

FAR WEST

Kennesaw St. (7-1) at Montana St. (4-4), 2

Army (6-2) at Air Force (4-4), 3:30

Stanford (6-2) at Washington St. (7-2), 3:30

Weber St. (6-2) at E. Washington (5-3), 4:05

UC Davis (4-4) at Idaho St. (4-5), 4:30

N. Arizona (6-2) at Montana (5-3), 4:30

Oregon St. (1-7) at California (4-5), 5

Drake (5-3) at San Diego (6-2), 5

Utah St. (4-5) at New Mexico (3-5), 5:30

Hawaii (3-5) at UNLV (3-5), 6

Nevada (1-7) at Boise St. (6-2), 7

Colorado St. (6-3) at Wyoming (5-3), 7

North Dakota (3-6) at S. Utah (6-2), 8

Colorado (5-4) at Arizona St. (4-4), 9

N. Colorado (2-5) at Sacramento St. (4-4), 9

Portland St. (0-8) at Cal Poly (0-8), 9:05

Oregon (5-4) at Washington (7-1), 10

San Diego St. (7-2) at San Jose St. (1-8), 10:30

BYU (2-7) at Fresno St. (5-3), 10:45

Arizona (6-2) at Southern Cal (7-2), 10:45

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (33) 28-9 1572 7

2. Michigan St. (13) 20-15 1520 NR

3. Arizona (18) 32-5 1506 4

4. Kansas (1) 31-5 1439 3

5. Kentucky 32-6 1340 6

6. Villanova 32-4 1284 1

7. Wichita St. 31-5 1270 19

8. Florida 27-9 1100 20

9. North Carolina 33-7 1047 5

10. Southern Cal 26-10 995 NR

11. West Virginia 28-9 840 13

12. Cincinnati 30-6 837 18

13. Miami 21-12 836 NR

14. Notre Dame 26-10 814 14

15. Minnesota 24-10 642 NR

16. Louisville 25-9 570 10

17. Xavier 24-14 544 NR

18. Gonzaga 37-2 500 2

19. Northwestern 24-12 473 NR

20. Purdue 27-8 362 15

21. UCLA 31-5 340 8

22. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29-5 333 22

23. Seton Hall 21-12 274 NR

24. Baylor 27-8 163 12

25. Texas A&M 16-15 130 NR

Others receiving votes: Alabama 86, Virginia 57, Rhode Island 49, TCU 46, Providence 34, Missouri 19, Virginia Tech 16, Wisconsin 14, Butler 13, Texas 10, Maryland 7, Oklahoma 7, Nevada 7, Michigan 6, Dayton 5, Middle Tennessee 4, Ball St. 4, SMU 3, Oakland 2, Oregon 2, South Carolina 1, Harvard 1, UCF 1.

Wednesday Men’s Scores

Grand View 78, Midland 88

Mount Mercy 96, Viterbo 76

EXHIBITION

Georgia Southern 92, Georgia College 59

Wednesday Women’s Scores

Brescia 80, Simmons 30

Clarke 89, Trinity Christian 72

Evangel 77, Stephens 63

EXHIBITION

North Carolina 84, Wingate 62

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded RHPs Michael Wagner, Fabio Martinez, Parker Frazier and a player to be named to Sussex County (Can-Am) for OF Jay Austin.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Ivan Vieitez.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Jake Eaton to a contract extension.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned C Thomas Bryant South Bay (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

NFL — Notified the Cleveland Browns that WR Josh Gordon will be reinstated to the NFL on a conditional basis.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB LaRoy Reynolds from the injured list. Placed LB Jordan Tripp on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released DT Ricky Jean Francois.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Rodney Adams and C Cornelius Edison to the practice squad. Released S Jack Tocho from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Brian Hoyer.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Jordan Williams from the practice squad. Re-signed WR Kalif Raymond to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Arthur Jones. Placed S Stefan McClure on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DB Alex Gray, WR Devante Noil, LB Jonathan Walton, DL Nick Usher, WR AJ Cruz and RB Back Shaun Wick from the practice roster.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Louis Domingue and D Dakota Mermis from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Joel Hanley and G Hunter Miska to Tucson.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Roland McKeown from Charlotte (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed RW Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 22. Activated F Brian Boyle.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D James de Haas from Reading (ECHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Houston Dynamo G Tyler Deric pending an investigation by MLS and the Houston Police Department on his arrest of misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic case.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Exercised the contract options Gs Andre Blake, John McCarthy and Jake McGuire; Ds Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis and Keegan Rosenberry and Ms Warren Creavalle, Marcus Epps, Derrick Jones, Adam Najem and Fafa Picault.

College

KENNESAW STATE — Named Milton Overton athletic director.

TULANE — Named Eddie Smith as assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

College Athletics

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Bluffton def. Defiance, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23

WOMEN’S SOCCER

OAC SEMIFINAL

Ohio Northern 2, Otterbein 1, shootout

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

College Athletics

MEN’S SOCCER

Findlay vs. Davis & Elkins in Greater Midwest Athletic Conference semifinals, 1:30

VOLLEYBALL

Mount Union at Ohio Northern in Ohio Athletic Conference semifinals, 7

women’s BASKETBALL

Findlay at Cincinnati, 7

Bowling

AMF Sportsman Lanes

United Methodist Church League

High series: (men) Jerry Boroff 631; (women) Doris Edie 502. High game: (men) Boroff 231; (women) Karen Wisner 191.

Sunsetters League

High series: Barbara Roark, Checkers Car Wash, 525. High game: Roark and Deb Schade 188.

Morning Glories League

High series: Bev Birchfield, LaRiche Chevrolet, 529. High game: Faye Lane, Hitchings Insurance, 217.

LOCAL & AREA

Liberty-Benton Football Tickets

Liberty-Benton will be selling football playoff tickets in the high school office today through Friday during school hours and also Thursday night during the team meal. Pre-sale tickets are $8; all tickets at the gate are $9.

Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

Softball Skill Lessons

The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.

UF Soccer ID Camp

The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.

P-G Volleyball Club

PANDORA — The Pandora Gilboa Volleyball Club will be having tryouts on Nov. 5 for players in grades 5-8, and on Nov. 12 for players in grades 9-11. Tryout times and more information is located at www.pgvbc.org

Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach

FOSTORIA — Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to Michele Wolf, athletic director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

