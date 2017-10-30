Tuesday’s Scoreboard
Prep Football
Final Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 9-1 216
2. Toledo Whitmer (5) 10-0 170
3. Lakewood St. Edward 9-1 159
4. Cincinnati St. Xavier 9-1 155
5. Hilliard Bradley 10-0 149
6. Mentor 9-1 106
7. Centerville 9-1 102
8. Pickerington Central 9-1 58
9. Stow-Munroe Falls 9-1 53
10. Cincinnati Colerain 8-2 29
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Canton McKinley 14. Euclid 12. Massillon Perry 12.
Division II
1. Avon (16) 10-0 219
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 9-1 181
3. Wadsworth 10-0 168
4. Barberton (1) 10-0 146
5. Akron Hoban 9-1 141
6. Cincinnati La Salle 8-2 125
7. Cincinnati Anderson 9-1 89
8. Sidney 9-1 50
9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 9-1 34
10. Olmsted Falls (1) 9-1 27
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Columbus Walnut Ridge 24. Dayton Belmont 19. Bedford 13.
Division III
1. Trotwood-Madison (17) 10-0 205
2. Canfield (3) 10-0 171
3. Sandusky (1) 10-0 137
4. Medina Buckeye 10-0 126
5. Bay Village Bay (2) 10-0 121
6. Columbus Bishop Hartley 9-1 107
7. Kettering Archbishop Alter 9-1 91
8. Toledo Central Catholic 8-2 81
9. Bellefontaine 9-1 54
10. Columbus Independence 9-1 27
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Parma Padua 23. Goshen 21. New Philadelphia 15. Alliance 12. Peninsula Woodridge 12.
Division IV
1. Steubenville (17) 10-0 201
2. Germantown Valley View (3) 10-0 180
3. Perry (2) 10-0 153
4. Bellville Clear Fork (1) 10-0 136
5. Shelby 10-0 133
6. Cincinnati Wyoming 10-0 123
7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 9-1 80
8. St. Marys Memorial 9-1 47
9. Girard 9-1 45
10. Newark Licking Valley 10-0 42
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 20. Cortland Lakeview 15. Poland Seminary 14.
Division V
1. Eastwood (14) 10-0 208
2. Canfield S. Range (5) 10-0 200
3. Wheelersburg (4) 10-0 172
4. Orwell Grand Valley 10-0 126
5. Jamestown Greeneview 10-0 102
6. Marion Pleasant 8-1 93
7. Bethel-Tate 10-0 72
8. Portsmouth West 9-1 66
9. Archbold 8-2 33
10. West Jefferson 9-0 31
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Sullivan Black River 30. Anna 28. Johnstown-Monroe 25. Casstown Miami East 21.
Division VI
1. Marion Local (18) 10-0 203
2. Kirtland (1) 10-0 182
3. Nelsonville-York (3) 10-0 155
4. Rootstown (1) 10-0 151
5. Liberty-Benton 9-1 107
6. Creston Norwayne 9-1 89
7. Lima Central Catholic 9-1 83
8. Mogadore 8-1 74
9. Coldwater 7-3 44
9. (tie) Chillicothe Southeastern 9-1 44
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: St. Henry 16. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 16. Fort Recovery 13. Mechanicsburg 12.
Division VII
1. Norwalk St. Paul (16) 10-0 219
2. Dalton (6) 10-0 191
3. Danville (1) 9-1 161
4. Convoy Crestview 9-1 139
5. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 8-1 125
6. Sidney Lehman 9-1 114
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 9-1 75
8. Waterford 9-1 70
9. Lucas 8-2 37
10. McComb 8-2 28
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Minster 20. Delphos St. John’s 16. East Canton 14. Ft. Loramie 12.
OHSAA Playoffs
ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30
Division I
Region 1
8 Massillon Perry (9-1) at 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (9-1)
7 Canton McKinley (8-2) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)
6 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1) at 3 Mentor (9-1)
5 Massillon Jackson (8-2) at 4 Euclid (8-2)
Region 2
8 Lorain (8-2) at 1 Tol. Whitmer (10-0)
7 Dublin Jerome (7-3) at 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-2)
6 Gahanna Lincoln (6-4) at 3 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-1)
5 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-3) at 4 Dublin Coffman (8-2)
Region 3
8 Hilliard Darby (7-3) at 1 Centerville (9-1)
7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (10-0)
6 Clayton Northmont (8-2) at 3 Pickerington Central (9-1)
5 Pickerington North (8-2) at 4 Huber Heights Wayne (7-3)
Region 4
8 Fairfield (6-4) at 1 Cin. St. Xavier (9-1)
7 Cin. Moeller (4-6) at 2 Cin. Colerain (8-2)
6 Cin. West Clermont (7-3) at 3 Mason (8-2)
5 Milford (8-2) at 4 Cin. Sycamore (8-2)
Division II
Region 5
8 Mayfield (6-4) at 1 Akron Hoban (9-1)
7 Cle. Benedictine (6-4) at 2 Barberton (10-0)
6 Eastlake North (6-4) at 3 Bedford (9-1)
5 Hudson (7-3) at 4 Lyndhurst Brush (8-2)
Region 6
8 Toledo St. John’s (6-4) at 1 Avon (10-0)
7 Sylvania Northview (8-2) at 2 Wadsworth (10-0)
6 Grafton Midview (8-2) at 3 Olmsted Falls (9-1)
5 Anthony Wayne (9-1) at 4 Medina Highland (8-2)
Region 7
8 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-1)
7 Youngstown Boardman (6-4) at 2 Massillon Washington (7-3)
6 Ashland (8-2) at 3 Cols. Mifflin (8-2)
5 New Albany (6-4) at 4 Whitehall-Yearling (7-3)
Region 8
8 Harrison (8-2) at 1 Cin. La Salle (8-2)
7 Chillicothe (8-2) at 2 Cin. Winton Woods (9-1)
6 Troy (8-2) at 3 Cin. Anderson (9-1)
5 Day. Belmont (9-0) at 4 Sidney (9-1)
Division III
Region 9
8 Aurora (6-4) at 1 Canfield (10-0)
7 Tallmadge (7-3) at 2 Medina Buckeye (10-0)
6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 3 Peninsula Woodridge (9-1)
5 Alliance (9-1) at 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-2)
Region 10
8 Cle. Glenville (7-3) at 1 Tol. Central Catholic (8-2)
7 Mansfield Senior (8-2) at 2 Bay Village Bay (10-0)
6 Hunting Valley Univ. School (7-3) at 3 Parma Padua (8-2)
5 Clyde (8-2) at 4 Sandusky (10-0)
Region 11
8 Granville (8-2) at 1 Bellefontaine (9-1)
7 Jackson (8-2) at 2 Cols. Independence (8-1)
6 New Philadelphia (9-1) at 3 Bishop Hartley (9-1)
5 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-1) at 4 Col. Marion-Franklin (8-2)
Region 12
8 Elida (8-2) at 1 Trotwood-Madison (10-0)
7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-3) at 2 Kettering Alter (9-1)
6 New Richmond (8-2) at 3 Franklin (8-2)
5 Day. Dunbar (7-3) at 4 Goshen (9-1)
Division IV
Region 13
8 Salem (7-3) at 1 Steubenville (10-0)
7 Struthers (7-3) at 2 Perry (10-0)
6 Girard (9-1) at 3 Cortland Lakeview (9-1)
5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-4) at 4 Poland Seminary (8-2)
Region 14
8 Lorain Clearview (9-1) at 1 Clear Fork (10-0)
7 Wauseon (8-2) at 2 Shelby (10-0)
6 Marengo Highland (8-2) at 3 St. Marys (9-1)
5 Bellevue (7-3) at 4 Pepper Pike Orange (8-2)
Region 15
8 Chillicothe Unioto (8-2) at 1 Newark Licking Valley (10-0)
7 Duncan Falls Philo (7-3) at 2 St. Clairsville (8-2)
6 Meadowbrook (8-2) at 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (10-0)
5 John Glenn (8-2) at 4 Bloom-Carroll (8-2)
Region 16
8 Waverly (7-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-0)
7 London (8-2) at 2 Cin. Wyoming (10-0)
6 Cin. Indian Hill (8-2) at 3 Cin. Taft (8-2)
5 Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-2) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)
Division V
Region 17
8 Columbiana Crestview (6-4) at 1 North Lima South Range (10-0)
7 Wickliffe (7-3) at 2 Orwell Grand Valley (10-0)
6 Gates Mills Gilmour (6-4) at 3 Sullivan Black River (9-1)
5 Navarre Fairless (8-2) at 4 Akron Manchester (8-2)
Region 18
8 Swanton (7-3) at 1 Eastwood (10-0)
7 Genoa (8-2) at 2 Marion Pleasant (8-1)
6 Lewistown Indian Lake (7-3) at 3 Archbold (8-2)
5 Otsego (8-2) at 4 Milan Edison (8-2)
Region 19
8 Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 Wheelersburg (10-0)
7 Martins Ferry (7-3) at 2 Portsmouth West (9-1)
6 Oak Hill (7-2) at 3 Johnstown-Monroe (8-2)
5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (8-2) at 4 Belmont Union Local (8-2)
Region 20
8 Reading (7-3) at 1 Casstown Miami East (9-1)
7 Anna (7-3) at 2 Middletown Madison (8-2)
6 Jamestown Greeneview (10-0) at 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (7-2)
5 West Jefferson (9-0) at 4 Bethel-Tate (10-0)
Division VI
Region 21
8 Columbiana (7-3) at 1 Rootstown (10-0)
7 East Palestine (8-2) at 2 Mogadore (8-1)
6 Youngstown Liberty (8-2) at 3 Kirtland (10-0)
5 Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) at 4 Creston Norwayne (9-1)
Region 22
8 Ada (7-3) at 1 Liberty-Benton (9-1)
7 Carey (7-3) at 2 Wynford (8-2)
6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) at 3 Seneca East (8-1)
5 Gibsonburg (9-1) at 4 Hicksville (8-2)
Region 23
8 Shadyside (7-3) at 1 Nelsonville-York (10-0)
7 Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3) at 2 Chillicothe Southeastern (10-0)
6 Sarahsville Shenandoah (8-2) at 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (9-1)
5 Galion Northmor (8-2) at 4 Fort Frye (9-1)
Region 24
8 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (9-1) at 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1)
7 Fort Recovery (6-4) at 2 Marion Local (10-0)
6 Mechanicsburg (8-2) at 3 Spencerville (8-2)
5 Tipp City Bethel (9-1) at 4 Coldwater (7-3)
Division VII
Region 25
8 Vienna Mathews (6-4) at 1 Dalton (10-0)
7 Warren John F Kennedy (4-6) at 2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)
6 Youngstown Valley Christian (5-5) at 3 East Canton (8-2)
5 Lisbon David Anderson (6-4) at 4 Windham (8-2)
Region 26
8 Wayne Trace (6-4) at 1 Norwalk St. Paul (10-0)
7 Leipsic (7-3) at 2 McComb (8-2)
6 Mohawk (8-2) at 3 Pandora-Gilboa (8-2)
5 Tiffin Calvert (7-3) at 4 Edgerton (8-2)
Region 27
8 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (8-2) at 1 Danville (9-1)
7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (8-2) at 2 Waterford (9-1)
6 Hannibal River (6-4) at 3 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)
5 Glouster Trimble (8-2) at 4 Lucas (8-2)
Region 28
8 Ansonia (6-4) at 1 Convoy Crestview (9-1)
7 Lima Perry (6-4) at 2 Sidney Lehman (9-1)
6 DeGraff Riverside (6-4) at 3 Delphos St. John’s (6-4)
5 Fort Loramie (8-2) at 4 Minster (6-4)
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday’s District Finals
Division II
AT LEXINGTON
Mansfield Madison 4, Ontario 1
AT ELIDA
Wapakoneta 4, Elida 2
AT LAKE
Toledo Central Catholic 4, Lake 1
Division III
AT FINDLAY
Liberty-Benton 2, Riverdale 0
AT OTTOVILLE
Coldwater 2, Kalida 1
AT GENOA
Archbold 6, Swanton 1
Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT LAKE
Perrysburg vs. Toledo Notre Dame, 7
AT BRECKSVILLE
Strongsville vs. Avon, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT LYNDHURST BRUSH
Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown vs. Mayfield, 7
AT WASDWORTH
Massillon Jackson vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT WESTERVILLE CENTRAL
Hilliard Darby vs. Olentangy Liberty winner, 7
AT TBA
Dublin Jerome vs. Pickerington North winner, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT MASON
Loveland vs. Fairfield, 7
AT MONROE
Mason vs. Springboro, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
Division II
AT TWINSBURG
Cuyahoga Valley Christian vs. Mentor Lake Catholic, 7
AT RAVENNA
Canfield vs. Richfield Revere, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT LIMA SENIOR
Mansfield Madison vs. Wapakoneta, 7
AT SANDUSKY PERKINS
Toledo Central Catholic vs. Bay Village Bay, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT TBA
New Concord John Glenn vs. New Philadelphia, 7
AT BLOOM-CARROLL
Chillicothe Unioto vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT LEBANON
Cincinnati Indian Hill vs. Bellbrook, 7
AT DAYTON CHAMINADE JULIENNE
Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Hamilton Badin, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
Division III
AT GREEN
Bergholtz Springfield vs. Elyria Catholic, 7
AT SOLON
Rootstown vs. Kirtland, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT SANDUSKY
Doylestown Chipppewa vs. Archbold, 7
AT TBA
Liberty-Benton vs. Coldwater, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT WAVERLY
Wheelersburg vs. Lynchburg Clay, 7
AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD
Zanesville Rosecrans vs. Columbus Grandview Heights, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Sidney Lehman vs. Cincinnati Madeira, 7
AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST
Cincinnati Summit Country Day vs. West Liberty Salem, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Saturday’s District Finals
Division I
AT FINDLAY
Anthony Wayne 3, Findlay 0
AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW
Sylvania Northview 2, Sylvania Southview 1, 2OT
Division III
AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN
Mansfield Christian 6, Oak Harbor 1
AT KALIDA
Bluffton 2, Kalida 1, shootout
AT ROSSFORD
Ottawa Hills 2, Archbold 1
Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT SOLON
Hunting Valley University School vs. Hudson, 7
AT TBA
Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Massillon Jackson, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT BRUNSWICK
Medina vs. Olmsted Falls, 7
AT LAKE
Sylvania Northview vs. Anthony Wayne, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT HILLIARD BRADLEY
Dublin Coffman vs. Hilliard Darby, 7
AT WESTERVILLE CENTRAL
Dublin Jerome vs. Westerville South, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT LEBANON
Centerville vs. Beavercreek, 7
AT MONROE
Cincinnati Anderson vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
Division II
AT TWINSBURG
Alliance Marlington vs. Gates Mills Hawken, 7
AT RAVENNA
Aurora vs. Warren Howland, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT BAY VILLAGE BAY
Bay Village Bay vs. Ontario, 7
AT FINDLAY
Sandusky vs. Elida, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD
Warsaw River View vs. Columbus DeSales, 7
AT TBA
Albany Alexander vs. Athens, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT TBA
Cincinnati Wyoming vs. Kettering Alter, 7
AT SPRINGFIELD
Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Gahanna Columbus Academy, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
Division III
AT HUDSON
Independence vs. Rootstown, 7
AT TBA
Hanoverton United vs. Kidron Central Christian, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT MOUNT VERNON
Mansfield Christian vs. Worthington Christian, 7
AT FINDLAY
Bluffton vs. Ottawa Hills, 6
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT WAVERLY
South Webster vs. McDermott Northwest, 7
AT LEXINGTON
Columbus Grandview Heights vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT LIBERTY TOWNSHIP LAKOTA EAST
Dayton Christian vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 7
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Cincinnati Madeira vs. Cincinnati Madeira, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Saturday’s District Finals
Division I
AT LAKE
Toledo Notre Dame 3, Sylvania Southview 0
AT NAPOLEON
Toledo St. Ursula 3, Oregon Clay 1
Division III
AT KALIDA
Coldwater 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
AT SENECA EAST
Asland Crestview 3, Western Reserve 1
AT DEFIANCE
Eastwood 3, Tinora 0
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT HUDSON
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Brecksville, 6
Painesville Riverside vs. Massillon Jackson, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT NORWALK
Toledo Notre Damer vs. Toledo St. Ursula, 6
Wadsworth vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE
Olentangy Orange vs. Dublin Coffman, 6
Gahanna Lincoln vs. Columbus DeSales, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST
Cincinnati Ursuline winner vs. Mason, 6
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati Mother of Mercy, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division II
AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS
Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Alliance Marlington, 6
Wooster Triway vs. Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LEXINGTON
Parma Padua vs. Celina, 6
Toledo Central Catholic vs. Lexington, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT ZANESVILLE
Sunbury Big Walnut-vs. Dover, 6
New Philadelphia vs. Granville, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT VANDALIA BUTLER
Springfield Kenton Ridge vs. Circleville Logan Elm, 6
Kettering Alter vs. Middletown Fenwick, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division III
AT BARBERTON
Canton Central Catholic vs. Salem, 6
Burton Berkshire vs. Independence, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LAKE
Marion Pleasant vs. Coldwater, 6
Eastwood vs. Ashland Crestview, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Versailles winner vs. vs. Johnstown Monroe, 6
Casstown Miami East vs. Anna, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LOGAN
Chillicothe Southeastern vs. Williamsport Westfall, 6
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley vs. Wheelersburg, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division IV
AT ELIDA
Ada vs. Buckeye Central, 6
Carey vs. Toledo Christian, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT
Russia winner vs. Fort Loramie, 6
New Bremen vs. Jackson Center, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT UNIONTOWN LAKE
Dalton vs. Ashtabula St. John, 6
Beverly Fort Frye vs. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LANCASTER
Woodsfield Monroe Central vs. Lancaster Fairfield Christian, 6
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Waterford, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series
Best-of-7
Tuesday’s Result
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1
Wednesday’s RESULT
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings
Friday’s RESULT
Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Saturday’s RESULT
L.A. Dodgers 6, Houston 2
Sunday’s RESULT
Houston 13, L.A. Dodgers, 12, 10 innings, Houston leads series 3-2
Tuesday’s GAME
Houston (Verlander 15-8) at L.A. Dodgers (undecided), 8:20 p.m.
Wednesday’s GAME
x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115
Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152
N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188
Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131
Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148
Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161
Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161
Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142
Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Baltimore 40, Miami 0
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16
Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3
New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13
Buffalo 34, Oakland 14
Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20
Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10
New Orleans 20, Chicago 12
Cincinnati 24, Indianapolis 23
Seattle 41, Houston 38
Dallas 33, Washington 19
Pittsburgh 20, Detroit 15
Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Monday’s Game
Denver at Kansas City, late
Thursday’s Game
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25
Sunday’s Game
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1
Indianapolis at Houston, 1
Atlanta at Carolina, 1
Denver at Philadelphia, 1
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05
Washington at Seattle, 4:05
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25
Oakland at Miami, 8:30
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Monday, Nov. 6 Game
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 5 2 .714 —
Toronto 3 2 .600 1
New York 3 3 .500 1½
Brooklyn 3 4 .429 2
Philadelphia 3 4 .429 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 5 2 .714 —
Washington 4 2 .667 ½
Charlotte 4 3 .571 1
Miami 2 4 .333 2½
Atlanta 1 6 .143 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 5 2 .714 —
Milwaukee 4 2 .667 ½
Indiana 3 3 .500 1½
Cleveland 3 4 .429 2
Chicago 1 4 .200 3
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 5 2 .714 —
Houston 5 3 .625 ½
San Antonio 4 3 .571 1
New Orleans 3 4 .429 2
Dallas 1 6 .143 4
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 4 2 .667 —
Minnesota 4 3 .571 ½
Utah 3 3 .500 1
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 1
Denver 3 4 .429 1½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 4 1 .800 —
Golden State 4 3 .571 1
L.A. Lakers 2 4 .333 2½
Phoenix 2 4 .333 2½
Sacramento 1 5 .167 3½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Milwaukee 117, Atlanta 106
Indiana 97, San Antonio 94
Charlotte 120, Orlando 113
Denver 124, Brooklyn 111
Washington 110, Sacramento 83
New York 114, Cleveland 95
Detroit 115, Golden State 107
Monday’s Results
Boston 108, San Antonio 94
Minnesota 125, Miami 122, OT
New York 116, Denver 110
Charlotte 104, Memphis 99
Orlando 115, New Orleans 99
Philadelphia 115, Houston 107
Dallas at Utah, late
Toronto at Portland, late
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Sacramento at Indiana, 7
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7
Indiana at Cleveland, 7
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7
Phoenix at Washington, 7
Chicago at Miami, 7:30
Sacramento at Boston, 7:30
Houston at New York, 8
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8
Orlando at Memphis, 8
Portland at Utah, 9
Toronto at Denver, 9
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at San Antonio, 8
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 53 36
Ottawa 12 5 2 5 15 44 41
Toronto 11 7 4 0 14 45 40
Boston 10 4 3 3 11 30 33
Detroit 12 5 6 1 11 32 35
Florida 11 4 6 1 9 40 44
Montreal 12 4 7 1 9 31 45
Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31
Columbus 12 8 4 0 16 37 30
N.Y. Islanders 12 7 4 1 15 45 38
Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 36 50
Philadelphia 12 6 5 1 13 41 35
Washington 12 5 6 1 11 36 41
Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30
N.Y. Rangers 12 3 7 2 8 34 43
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 13 10 2 1 21 44 30
Winnipeg 10 5 3 2 12 31 31
Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34
Dallas 11 6 5 0 12 32 32
Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31
Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 38 34
Minnesota 9 4 3 2 10 30 28
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 12 9 2 1 19 40 24
Vegas 10 8 2 0 16 37 25
Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 30 25
Anaheim 11 6 4 1 13 35 33
Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33
San Jose 10 5 5 0 10 27 26
Edmonton 10 3 6 1 7 22 33
Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 30 51
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, SO
Winnipeg 7, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary 2, Washington 1
Monday’s Results
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 6, Vegas 3
Columbus 4, Boston 3, SO
Tampa Bay 8, Florida 5
Montreal 8, Ottawa 3
St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 2
Dallas at Vancouver, late
Toronto at San Jose, late
Tuesday’s Games
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Arizona at Detroit, 7:30
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30
Toronto at Anaheim, 10
New Jersey at Vancouver, 10
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Vegas at Boston, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Columbus at Florida, 7:30
Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8
Montreal at Minnesota, 8
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8
Carolina at Colorado, 9
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9
Buffalo at Arizona, 10
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS Playoffs
Knockout Round
Wednesday’s RESULTS
New York 4, Chicago 0
Vancouver 5, San Jose 0
Thursday’s RESULTS
Columbus 1, Atlanta United FC 0, shootout
Houston 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Conference Semifinals
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Seattle 0, Vancouver 0
MONDAY’S GAMES
Toronto 2, New York 1
Houston at Portland, late
TUESDAY’S GAME
Columbus at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY NOV. 5
New York City FC at Columbus, TBA
Portland at Houston, TBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
STATS FCS Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (156) 8-0 4044 1
2. North Dakota State (6) 8-0 3894 2
3. Jacksonville State 7-1 3682 3
4. Central Arkansas 7-1 3572 4
5. Sam Houston State 7-1 3360 5
6. South Dakota 7-1 3107 6
7. Elon 7-1 2840 10
8. Wofford 7-1 2817 8
9. North Carolina A&T 8-0 2788 7
10. South Dakota State 6-2 2721 11
11. Eastern Washington 5-3 2118 14
12. Illinois State 6-2 2098 16
13. Grambling State 7-1 1771 15
14. Stony Brook 6-2 1592 22
15. Western Illinois 5-3 1539 12
16. Samford 5-3 1441 9
17. Southern Utah 6-2 1246 25
18. Northern Arizona 6-2 1134 NR
19. Weber State 6-2 1072 NR
20. Villanova 4-4 989 13
21. New Hampshire 5-3 964 17
22. McNeese 6-2 571 20
23. Furman 6-3 565 NR
24. Western Carolina 6-3 551 18
25. Kennesa State 7-1 391 NR
Others: Nicholls 388, Richmond 363, Monmouth 245, Delaware 182, UNI 177, Youngstown State 95, Montana 88, Duquesne 73, Yale 40, Citadel 36, North Carolina Central 26, Columbia 20, Austin Peay 17, Maine 9, Charleston Southern 9, Dartmouth 6, Princeton 5, Montana State 2, Howard 1, Hampton 1.
FCS Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (26) 8-0 650 1
2. North Dakota State 8-0 624 2
3. Jacksonville State 7-1 595 3
4. Central Arkansas 7-1 548 4
5. Sam Houston State 7-1 540 5
6. South Dakota 7-1 488 7
7. North Carolina A&T 8-0 485 6
8. South Dakota State 6-2 462 t8
9. Wofford 7-1 453 10
10. Elon 7-1 413 11
11. Eastern Washington 5-3 346 12
12. Grambling State 7-1 344 13
13. Illinois State 6-2 319 21
14. Weber State 6-2 261 22
15. Samford 5-3 258 t8
16. Northern Arizona 6-2 201 24
17. Nicholls 6-2 183 23
18. Western Illinois 5-3 177 14
19. New Hampshire 4-4 172 16
20. Villanova 6-2 160 25
21. Stony Brook 6-2 148 NR
22. McNeese 6-2 125 18
23. Southern Utah 6-2 89 NR
24. Monmouth 7-1 88 NR
25. Kennesaw State 7-1 79 NR
Others receiving votes: Richmond 58, Western Carolina 46, Northern Iowa 32, The Citadel 27, Furman 20, Delaware 13, Youngstown State 11, Montana 9, N.C. Central 7, Dartmouth 6, Southeastern Louisiana 5, Austin Peay 4, Duquesne 2, San Diego 1, Yale 1.
AFCA Division II Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota State (10) 9-0 822 3
2. Shepherd (22) 8-0 820 2
3. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 9-0 777 4
4. Midwestern State 7-0 717 5
5. Indianapolis 9-0 710 6
6. Fort Hays State 9-0 683 7
7. Central Washington 9-0 625 8
8. Northwest Missouri State (34) 8-1 577 1
9. Texas A&M-Commerce 7-1 558 9
10. Assumption 8-0 516 12
11. Ashland 8-1 510 12
12. Ferris State 7-1 483 11
13. Sioux Falls 8-1 405 14
14. Wingate 8-0 402 16
15. Colorado Mesa 8-1 399 15
16. Virginia State 8-0 347 17
17. Humboldt State 7-1 295 18
18. Winona State 8-1 289 10
19. Grand Valley State 7-2 215 19
20. Bowie State 8-1 214 20
21. Eastern New Mexico 7-1 190 21
22. Findlay 8-1 159 22
23. West Alabama 7-2 100 25
24. Colorado State-Pueblo 7-2 88 24
25. West Georgia 7-2 48 —
Others receiving votes: Shippensburg 41, Central Missouri 25, Slippery Rock 15, Ouachita Baptist 7, Minnesota-Duluth 5, Washburn 4, California (Pa.) 2, Arkansas Tech 1, Notre Dame (Ohio) 1.
AFCA Division III Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pv
1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (46) 8-0 1292 1
2. Mount Union (5) 8-0 1250 2
3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 7-0 1198 3
4. St. Thomas (Minn.) (1) 7-1 1114 4
5. Delaware Valley 8-0 1042 5
6. Hardin-Simmons 7-1 1024 6
7. St. John’s 7-1 981 7
8. Linfield 6-1 903 8
9. Wittenberg 8-0 870 9
10. Washington & Jefferson 8-0 789 10
11. Illinois Wesleyan 8-1 745 11
12. Brockport 8-0 711 13
13. Wesley 7-1 679 14
14. North Central 7-1 669 15
15. Wartburg 8-0 565 16
16. Case Western Reserve 8-0 500 17
17. Frostburg St. 7-1 463 18
18. Concordia-Moorhead 7-1 397 19
19. Berry 9-0 372 20
20. Johns Hopkins 7-1 293 21
21. Springfield 8-0 245 22
22. Wheaton 6-2 189 23
23. George Fox 6-2 123 24
24. Wisconsin-Platteville 6-2 107 12
25. Trine 8-0 103 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Salisbury, 73, Huntingdon, 44, Wisconsin-La Crosse, 37, Trinity, 30, Wisconsin-Stout, 16, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 11, Plymouth St., 9, Chapman, 7, Framingham St., 7, Wabash, 7, Carthage, 6, Westminster, 6, Amherst, 5, Franklin & Marshall, 5, Husson, 5, Monmouth, 2, Western Connecticut St., 2, Carnegie Mellon, 1, DePauw, 1, East Texas Baptist, 1, Union, 1.
Schedule
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green (1-7) at Kent St. (2-6), 8
Miami (Ohio) (3-5) at Ohio (6-2), 8
Wednesday’s Game
Cent. Michigan (3-5) at W. Michigan (5-3), 8
Thursday’s Games
Navy (5-2) at Temple (3-5), 8
Idaho (3-5) at Troy (6-2), 9:15
Ball St. (2-6) at E. Michigan (2-6), 6
N. Illinois (6-2) at Toledo (7-1), 6
Friday’s Games
Brown (2-5) at Yale (6-1), 8
Marshall (6-2) at FAU (5-3), 6
Memphis (7-1) at Tulsa (2-7), 8
UCLA (4-4) at Utah (4-4), 9:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Sacred Heart (3-5) at Bryant (3-5), Noon
Lehigh (2-6) at Bucknell (4-4), Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) (5-3) at CCSU (5-3), Noon
James Madison (8-0) at Rhode Island (3-5), Noon
Robert Morris (2-6) at Wagner (2-6), Noon
Harvard (4-3) at Columbia (6-1), 1
Holy Cross (3-6) at Fordham (3-6), 1
Presbyterian (3-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (7-1), 1
Princeton (5-2) at Penn (3-4), 1
Albany (NY) (3-5) at Stony Brook (6-2), 1
Richmond (4-4) at Villanova (4-4), 1
Cornell (3-4) at Dartmouth (5-2), 1:30
Lafayette (2-6) at Georgetown (1-7), 2
Delaware (5-3) vs. Maine (4-3) at Portland, Maine, 2
Maryland (4-4) at Rutgers (3-5), 3:30
South Florida (7-1) at UConn (3-5), 3:30
Iowa St. (6-2) at West Virginia (5-3), 3:30
SOUTH
Valparaiso (4-4) at Jacksonville (5-3), Noon
UMass (2-6) at Mississippi St. (6-2), Noon
W. Kentucky (5-3) at Vanderbilt (3-5), Noon
Syracuse (4-4) at Florida St. (2-5), 12:20
Campbell (5-4) at Davidson (2-6), 1
NC Central (6-2) at Hampton (5-3), 1
NC A&T (8-0) at Norfolk St. (3-5), 1
Charleston Southern (4-4) at Gardner-Webb (1-7), 1:30
Chattanooga (2-7) at Wofford (7-1), 1:30
Towson (3-5) at Elon (7-1), 2
Murray St. (2-6) at Jacksonville St. (7-1), 2
Texas Southern (0-7) at MVSU (2-6), 2
W. Carolina (6-3) at The Citadel (5-3), 2
New Hampshire (5-3) at William & Mary (2-6), 2
Austin Peay (5-4) at Tennessee Tech (1-7), 2:30
Alabama A&M (3-5) at Alcorn St. (5-3), 3
VMI (0-9) at ETSU (3-5), 3
Georgia St. (4-3) at Georgia Southern (0-7), 3
Alabama St. (2-5) at Jackson St. (1-7), 3
Appalachian St. (5-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-5), 3
Samford (5-3) at Mercer (4-4), 3
Va. Lynchburg (0-7) at Tennessee St. (4-4), 3
Rice (1-7) at UAB (5-3), 3
Georgia Tech (4-3) at Virginia (5-3), 3
South Carolina (6-2) at Georgia (8-0), 3:30
Duquesne (7-1) at Liberty (4-4), 3:30
North Texas (5-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-4), 3:30
Clemson (7-1) at NC State (6-2), 3:30
Charlotte (1-7) at Old Dominion (2-6), 3:30
Morgan St. (1-7) at Bethune-Cookman (4-4), 4
Howard (5-3) at Florida A&M (3-6), 4
Mississippi (3-5) at Kentucky (6-2), 4
Louisiana-Lafayette (3-4) at South Alabama (3-5), 4
Butler (5-4) at Stetson (2-7), 4
Cincinnati (2-6) at Tulane (3-5), 4
Houston Baptist (1-7) at Nicholls (6-2), 4:30
Delaware St. (1-7) at Savannah St. (1-7), 5
Prairie View (3-4) at Southern U. (5-3), 5
UTSA (5-2) at FIU (5-2), 7
SE Louisiana (5-4) at McNeese St. (6-2), 7
Abilene Christian (2-6) at Northwestern St. (2-6), 7
UTEP (0-8) at Middle Tennessee (3-5), 7:30
Southern Miss. (5-3) at Tennessee (3-5), 7:30
LSU (6-2) at Alabama (8-0), 8
Virginia Tech (7-1) at Miami (7-0), 8
MIDWEST
Wisconsin (8-0) at Indiana (3-5), Noon
Baylor (0-8) at Kansas (1-7), Noon
Penn St. (7-1) at Michigan St. (6-2), Noon
Florida (3-4) at Missouri (3-5), Noon
Illinois (2-6) at Purdue (3-5), Noon
Marist (3-5) at Dayton (4-5), 1
W. Illinois (5-3) at Illinois St. (6-2), 1
Youngstown St. (3-5) at Indiana St. (0-8), 1
E. Kentucky (3-5) at E. Illinois (5-4), 2
South Dakota (7-1) at N. Iowa (4-4), 2
Missouri St. (2-6) at S. Illinois (4-4), 2
UT Martin (4-4) at SE Missouri (2-6), 2
N. Dakota St. (8-0) at S. Dakota St. (6-2), 3
Ohio St. (7-1) at Iowa (5-3), 3:30
Northwestern (5-3) at Nebraska (4-4), 3:30
Wake Forest (5-3) at Notre Dame (7-1), 3:30
Minnesota (4-4) at Michigan (6-2), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
East Carolina (2-6) at Houston (5-3), Noon
Auburn (6-2) at Texas A&M (5-3), Noon
Kansas St. (4-4) at Texas Tech (4-4), Noon
Incarnate Word (1-7) at Sam Houston St. (7-1), 2
New Mexico St. (3-5) at Texas St. (2-6), 3
Grambling St. (7-1) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-6), 3:30
Coastal Carolina (1-7) at Arkansas (3-5), 4
Oklahoma (7-1) at Oklahoma St. (7-1), 4
Cent. Arkansas (7-1) at Lamar (1-7), 7
UCF (7-0) at SMU (6-2), 7:15
Texas (4-4) at TCU (7-1), 7:15
FAR WEST
Kennesaw St. (7-1) at Montana St. (4-4), 2
Army (6-2) at Air Force (4-4), 3:30
Stanford (6-2) at Washington St. (7-2), 3:30
Weber St. (6-2) at E. Washington (5-3), 4:05
UC Davis (4-4) at Idaho St. (4-5), 4:30
N. Arizona (6-2) at Montana (5-3), 4:30
Oregon St. (1-7) at California (4-5), 5
Drake (5-3) at San Diego (6-2), 5
Utah St. (4-5) at New Mexico (3-5), 5:30
Hawaii (3-5) at UNLV (3-5), 6
Nevada (1-7) at Boise St. (6-2), 7
Colorado St. (6-3) at Wyoming (5-3), 7
North Dakota (3-6) at S. Utah (6-2), 8
Colorado (5-4) at Arizona St. (4-4), 9
N. Colorado (2-5) at Sacramento St. (4-4), 9
Portland St. (0-8) at Cal Poly (0-8), 9:05
Oregon (5-4) at Washington (7-1), 10
San Diego St. (7-2) at San Jose St. (1-8), 10:30
BYU (2-7) at Fresno St. (5-3), 10:45
Arizona (6-2) at Southern Cal (7-2), 10:45
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Lorena Martin director of high performance.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Named Buddy Bell vice president, senior advisor to president of baseball operations, general manager, Dick Williams.
NEW YORK METS — Released OF Nori Aoki.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Gabe Kapler manager.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced RHP Jarred Cosart and LHP Christian Friedrich cleared outright waivers and elected free agency.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated C Tim Federowicz for assignment. Claimed INF Micah Johnson off waivers from Cincinnati.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Dave Martinez manager and agreed to terms with him on a three-year contract.
American Association
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHP Winston Abreu and INF Geraldo Valentin.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised the 2018 option on LHP Tyler Alexander, OFs Chris Grayson and RHPs Casey Weathers, Trey McNutt and Tyler Herron.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Exercised the 2018 option on INF Dan Johnson.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed manager Dennis Pelfrey to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Sold the contract of RHP Jordan Kurokawa to Arizona (NL).
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed SS Santiago Chirino to a contract extension.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Cody Mincey to a contract extension.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Chase Cunningham to a contract extension. Signed INF Andrew Kowalo.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Sold the contract of C Zack Jones to Arizona (NL). Signed C Larry Balkwill and INF Tim Zier to contract extensions.
Basketball
Women’s National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Named Nicki Collen coach.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Chicago LB Jerrell Freeman 10 games for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released G Darrell Greene from the practice squad. Signed FB Joe Kerridge to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated CB Steven Nelson from injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Andrew Sendejo from the suspended list. Claimed RB Mack Brown off waivers from Washington. Waived WR Rodney Adams and C Cornelius Edison.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Jimmie Ward and T Garry Gilliam on injured reserve.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Tucson (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Janne Kuokkanen to Charlotte (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Andrew Agozzino to San Antonio (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Tyler Bertuzzi to Grand Rapids (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned D Griffin Reinhart to Chicago (AHL). Recalled D Shea Theodore from Chicago.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended San Diego D Stu Bickel five games and Binghamton F Jan Mandat one game.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned F Matt Gaudreau to Worcester (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Toledo LW Connor Crisp two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions an Oct. 28 game at Adirondack. COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Named Randy Lieberman as director of communications.
NYIT — Named Frank Battaglia as assistant baseball coach and athletic business manager.
LOCAL & AREA
Liberty-Benton Football Tickets
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton will be selling football playoff tickets in the high school office today through Friday during school hours and also Thursday night during the team meal. Pre-sale tickets are $8; all tickets at the gate are $9.
Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
Softball Skill Lessons
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.
UF Soccer ID Camp
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.
P-G Volleyball Club
PANDORA — The Pandora Gilboa Volleyball Club will be having tryouts on Nov. 5 for players in grades 5-8, and on Nov. 12 for players in grades 9-11. Tryout times and more information is located at www.pgvbc.org
Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach
Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Please send your letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.