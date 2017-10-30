Tuesday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

Final Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 9-1 216

2. Toledo Whitmer (5) 10-0 170

3. Lakewood St. Edward 9-1 159

4. Cincinnati St. Xavier 9-1 155

5. Hilliard Bradley 10-0 149

6. Mentor 9-1 106

7. Centerville 9-1 102

8. Pickerington Central 9-1 58

9. Stow-Munroe Falls 9-1 53

10. Cincinnati Colerain 8-2 29

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Canton McKinley 14. Euclid 12. Massillon Perry 12.

Division II

1. Avon (16) 10-0 219

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 9-1 181

3. Wadsworth 10-0 168

4. Barberton (1) 10-0 146

5. Akron Hoban 9-1 141

6. Cincinnati La Salle 8-2 125

7. Cincinnati Anderson 9-1 89

8. Sidney 9-1 50

9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 9-1 34

10. Olmsted Falls (1) 9-1 27

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Columbus Walnut Ridge 24. Dayton Belmont 19. Bedford 13.

Division III

1. Trotwood-Madison (17) 10-0 205

2. Canfield (3) 10-0 171

3. Sandusky (1) 10-0 137

4. Medina Buckeye 10-0 126

5. Bay Village Bay (2) 10-0 121

6. Columbus Bishop Hartley 9-1 107

7. Kettering Archbishop Alter 9-1 91

8. Toledo Central Catholic 8-2 81

9. Bellefontaine 9-1 54

10. Columbus Independence 9-1 27

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Parma Padua 23. Goshen 21. New Philadelphia 15. Alliance 12. Peninsula Woodridge 12.

Division IV

1. Steubenville (17) 10-0 201

2. Germantown Valley View (3) 10-0 180

3. Perry (2) 10-0 153

4. Bellville Clear Fork (1) 10-0 136

5. Shelby 10-0 133

6. Cincinnati Wyoming 10-0 123

7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 9-1 80

8. St. Marys Memorial 9-1 47

9. Girard 9-1 45

10. Newark Licking Valley 10-0 42

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 20. Cortland Lakeview 15. Poland Seminary 14.

Division V

1. Eastwood (14) 10-0 208

2. Canfield S. Range (5) 10-0 200

3. Wheelersburg (4) 10-0 172

4. Orwell Grand Valley 10-0 126

5. Jamestown Greeneview 10-0 102

6. Marion Pleasant 8-1 93

7. Bethel-Tate 10-0 72

8. Portsmouth West 9-1 66

9. Archbold 8-2 33

10. West Jefferson 9-0 31

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Sullivan Black River 30. Anna 28. Johnstown-Monroe 25. Casstown Miami East 21.

Division VI

1. Marion Local (18) 10-0 203

2. Kirtland (1) 10-0 182

3. Nelsonville-York (3) 10-0 155

4. Rootstown (1) 10-0 151

5. Liberty-Benton 9-1 107

6. Creston Norwayne 9-1 89

7. Lima Central Catholic 9-1 83

8. Mogadore 8-1 74

9. Coldwater 7-3 44

9. (tie) Chillicothe Southeastern 9-1 44

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: St. Henry 16. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 16. Fort Recovery 13. Mechanicsburg 12.

Division VII

1. Norwalk St. Paul (16) 10-0 219

2. Dalton (6) 10-0 191

3. Danville (1) 9-1 161

4. Convoy Crestview 9-1 139

5. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 8-1 125

6. Sidney Lehman 9-1 114

7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 9-1 75

8. Waterford 9-1 70

9. Lucas 8-2 37

10. McComb 8-2 28

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Minster 20. Delphos St. John’s 16. East Canton 14. Ft. Loramie 12.

OHSAA Playoffs

ALL GAMES FRIDAY, 7:30

Division I

Region 1

8 Massillon Perry (9-1) at 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (9-1)

7 Canton McKinley (8-2) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

6 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1) at 3 Mentor (9-1)

5 Massillon Jackson (8-2) at 4 Euclid (8-2)

Region 2

8 Lorain (8-2) at 1 Tol. Whitmer (10-0)

7 Dublin Jerome (7-3) at 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-2)

6 Gahanna Lincoln (6-4) at 3 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-1)

5 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-3) at 4 Dublin Coffman (8-2)

Region 3

8 Hilliard Darby (7-3) at 1 Centerville (9-1)

7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (10-0)

6 Clayton Northmont (8-2) at 3 Pickerington Central (9-1)

5 Pickerington North (8-2) at 4 Huber Heights Wayne (7-3)

Region 4

8 Fairfield (6-4) at 1 Cin. St. Xavier (9-1)

7 Cin. Moeller (4-6) at 2 Cin. Colerain (8-2)

6 Cin. West Clermont (7-3) at 3 Mason (8-2)

5 Milford (8-2) at 4 Cin. Sycamore (8-2)

Division II

Region 5

8 Mayfield (6-4) at 1 Akron Hoban (9-1)

7 Cle. Benedictine (6-4) at 2 Barberton (10-0)

6 Eastlake North (6-4) at 3 Bedford (9-1)

5 Hudson (7-3) at 4 Lyndhurst Brush (8-2)

Region 6

8 Toledo St. John’s (6-4) at 1 Avon (10-0)

7 Sylvania Northview (8-2) at 2 Wadsworth (10-0)

6 Grafton Midview (8-2) at 3 Olmsted Falls (9-1)

5 Anthony Wayne (9-1) at 4 Medina Highland (8-2)

Region 7

8 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-1)

7 Youngstown Boardman (6-4) at 2 Massillon Washington (7-3)

6 Ashland (8-2) at 3 Cols. Mifflin (8-2)

5 New Albany (6-4) at 4 Whitehall-Yearling (7-3)

Region 8

8 Harrison (8-2) at 1 Cin. La Salle (8-2)

7 Chillicothe (8-2) at 2 Cin. Winton Woods (9-1)

6 Troy (8-2) at 3 Cin. Anderson (9-1)

5 Day. Belmont (9-0) at 4 Sidney (9-1)

Division III

Region 9

8 Aurora (6-4) at 1 Canfield (10-0)

7 Tallmadge (7-3) at 2 Medina Buckeye (10-0)

6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 3 Peninsula Woodridge (9-1)

5 Alliance (9-1) at 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-2)

Region 10

8 Cle. Glenville (7-3) at 1 Tol. Central Catholic (8-2)

7 Mansfield Senior (8-2) at 2 Bay Village Bay (10-0)

6 Hunting Valley Univ. School (7-3) at 3 Parma Padua (8-2)

5 Clyde (8-2) at 4 Sandusky (10-0)

Region 11

8 Granville (8-2) at 1 Bellefontaine (9-1)

7 Jackson (8-2) at 2 Cols. Independence (8-1)

6 New Philadelphia (9-1) at 3 Bishop Hartley (9-1)

5 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-1) at 4 Col. Marion-Franklin (8-2)

Region 12

8 Elida (8-2) at 1 Trotwood-Madison (10-0)

7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-3) at 2 Kettering Alter (9-1)

6 New Richmond (8-2) at 3 Franklin (8-2)

5 Day. Dunbar (7-3) at 4 Goshen (9-1)

Division IV

Region 13

8 Salem (7-3) at 1 Steubenville (10-0)

7 Struthers (7-3) at 2 Perry (10-0)

6 Girard (9-1) at 3 Cortland Lakeview (9-1)

5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-4) at 4 Poland Seminary (8-2)

Region 14

8 Lorain Clearview (9-1) at 1 Clear Fork (10-0)

7 Wauseon (8-2) at 2 Shelby (10-0)

6 Marengo Highland (8-2) at 3 St. Marys (9-1)

5 Bellevue (7-3) at 4 Pepper Pike Orange (8-2)

Region 15

8 Chillicothe Unioto (8-2) at 1 Newark Licking Valley (10-0)

7 Duncan Falls Philo (7-3) at 2 St. Clairsville (8-2)

6 Meadowbrook (8-2) at 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (10-0)

5 John Glenn (8-2) at 4 Bloom-Carroll (8-2)

Region 16

8 Waverly (7-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-0)

7 London (8-2) at 2 Cin. Wyoming (10-0)

6 Cin. Indian Hill (8-2) at 3 Cin. Taft (8-2)

5 Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-2) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)

Division V

Region 17

8 Columbiana Crestview (6-4) at 1 North Lima South Range (10-0)

7 Wickliffe (7-3) at 2 Orwell Grand Valley (10-0)

6 Gates Mills Gilmour (6-4) at 3 Sullivan Black River (9-1)

5 Navarre Fairless (8-2) at 4 Akron Manchester (8-2)

Region 18

8 Swanton (7-3) at 1 Eastwood (10-0)

7 Genoa (8-2) at 2 Marion Pleasant (8-1)

6 Lewistown Indian Lake (7-3) at 3 Archbold (8-2)

5 Otsego (8-2) at 4 Milan Edison (8-2)

Region 19

8 Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 Wheelersburg (10-0)

7 Martins Ferry (7-3) at 2 Portsmouth West (9-1)

6 Oak Hill (7-2) at 3 Johnstown-Monroe (8-2)

5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (8-2) at 4 Belmont Union Local (8-2)

Region 20

8 Reading (7-3) at 1 Casstown Miami East (9-1)

7 Anna (7-3) at 2 Middletown Madison (8-2)

6 Jamestown Greeneview (10-0) at 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (7-2)

5 West Jefferson (9-0) at 4 Bethel-Tate (10-0)

Division VI

Region 21

8 Columbiana (7-3) at 1 Rootstown (10-0)

7 East Palestine (8-2) at 2 Mogadore (8-1)

6 Youngstown Liberty (8-2) at 3 Kirtland (10-0)

5 Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) at 4 Creston Norwayne (9-1)

Region 22

8 Ada (7-3) at 1 Liberty-Benton (9-1)

7 Carey (7-3) at 2 Wynford (8-2)

6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) at 3 Seneca East (8-1)

5 Gibsonburg (9-1) at 4 Hicksville (8-2)

Region 23

8 Shadyside (7-3) at 1 Nelsonville-York (10-0)

7 Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3) at 2 Chillicothe Southeastern (10-0)

6 Sarahsville Shenandoah (8-2) at 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (9-1)

5 Galion Northmor (8-2) at 4 Fort Frye (9-1)

Region 24

8 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (9-1) at 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1)

7 Fort Recovery (6-4) at 2 Marion Local (10-0)

6 Mechanicsburg (8-2) at 3 Spencerville (8-2)

5 Tipp City Bethel (9-1) at 4 Coldwater (7-3)

Division VII

Region 25

8 Vienna Mathews (6-4) at 1 Dalton (10-0)

7 Warren John F Kennedy (4-6) at 2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

6 Youngstown Valley Christian (5-5) at 3 East Canton (8-2)

5 Lisbon David Anderson (6-4) at 4 Windham (8-2)

Region 26

8 Wayne Trace (6-4) at 1 Norwalk St. Paul (10-0)

7 Leipsic (7-3) at 2 McComb (8-2)

6 Mohawk (8-2) at 3 Pandora-Gilboa (8-2)

5 Tiffin Calvert (7-3) at 4 Edgerton (8-2)

Region 27

8 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (8-2) at 1 Danville (9-1)

7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (8-2) at 2 Waterford (9-1)

6 Hannibal River (6-4) at 3 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)

5 Glouster Trimble (8-2) at 4 Lucas (8-2)

Region 28

8 Ansonia (6-4) at 1 Convoy Crestview (9-1)

7 Lima Perry (6-4) at 2 Sidney Lehman (9-1)

6 DeGraff Riverside (6-4) at 3 Delphos St. John’s (6-4)

5 Fort Loramie (8-2) at 4 Minster (6-4)

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Saturday’s District Finals

Division II

AT LEXINGTON

Mansfield Madison 4, Ontario 1

AT ELIDA

Wapakoneta 4, Elida 2

AT LAKE

Toledo Central Catholic 4, Lake 1

Division III

AT FINDLAY

Liberty-Benton 2, Riverdale 0

AT OTTOVILLE

Coldwater 2, Kalida 1

AT GENOA

Archbold 6, Swanton 1

Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT LAKE

Perrysburg vs. Toledo Notre Dame, 7

AT BRECKSVILLE

Strongsville vs. Avon, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT LYNDHURST BRUSH

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown vs. Mayfield, 7

AT WASDWORTH

Massillon Jackson vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT WESTERVILLE CENTRAL

Hilliard Darby vs. Olentangy Liberty winner, 7

AT TBA

Dublin Jerome vs. Pickerington North winner, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT MASON

Loveland vs. Fairfield, 7

AT MONROE

Mason vs. Springboro, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

Division II

AT TWINSBURG

Cuyahoga Valley Christian vs. Mentor Lake Catholic, 7

AT RAVENNA

Canfield vs. Richfield Revere, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT LIMA SENIOR

Mansfield Madison vs. Wapakoneta, 7

AT SANDUSKY PERKINS

Toledo Central Catholic vs. Bay Village Bay, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT TBA

New Concord John Glenn vs. New Philadelphia, 7

AT BLOOM-CARROLL

Chillicothe Unioto vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT LEBANON

Cincinnati Indian Hill vs. Bellbrook, 7

AT DAYTON CHAMINADE JULIENNE

Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Hamilton Badin, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

Division III

AT GREEN

Bergholtz Springfield vs. Elyria Catholic, 7

AT SOLON

Rootstown vs. Kirtland, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT SANDUSKY

Doylestown Chipppewa vs. Archbold, 7

AT TBA

Liberty-Benton vs. Coldwater, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT WAVERLY

Wheelersburg vs. Lynchburg Clay, 7

AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD

Zanesville Rosecrans vs. Columbus Grandview Heights, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Sidney Lehman vs. Cincinnati Madeira, 7

AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST

Cincinnati Summit Country Day vs. West Liberty Salem, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s District Finals

Division I

AT FINDLAY

Anthony Wayne 3, Findlay 0

AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW

Sylvania Northview 2, Sylvania Southview 1, 2OT

Division III

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN

Mansfield Christian 6, Oak Harbor 1

AT KALIDA

Bluffton 2, Kalida 1, shootout

AT ROSSFORD

Ottawa Hills 2, Archbold 1

Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT SOLON

Hunting Valley University School vs. Hudson, 7

AT TBA

Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Massillon Jackson, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT BRUNSWICK

Medina vs. Olmsted Falls, 7

AT LAKE

Sylvania Northview vs. Anthony Wayne, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT HILLIARD BRADLEY

Dublin Coffman vs. Hilliard Darby, 7

AT WESTERVILLE CENTRAL

Dublin Jerome vs. Westerville South, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT LEBANON

Centerville vs. Beavercreek, 7

AT MONROE

Cincinnati Anderson vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

Division II

AT TWINSBURG

Alliance Marlington vs. Gates Mills Hawken, 7

AT RAVENNA

Aurora vs. Warren Howland, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT BAY VILLAGE BAY

Bay Village Bay vs. Ontario, 7

AT FINDLAY

Sandusky vs. Elida, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD

Warsaw River View vs. Columbus DeSales, 7

AT TBA

Albany Alexander vs. Athens, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT TBA

Cincinnati Wyoming vs. Kettering Alter, 7

AT SPRINGFIELD

Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Gahanna Columbus Academy, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

Division III

AT HUDSON

Independence vs. Rootstown, 7

AT TBA

Hanoverton United vs. Kidron Central Christian, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT MOUNT VERNON

Mansfield Christian vs. Worthington Christian, 7

AT FINDLAY

Bluffton vs. Ottawa Hills, 6

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT WAVERLY

South Webster vs. McDermott Northwest, 7

AT LEXINGTON

Columbus Grandview Heights vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

AT LIBERTY TOWNSHIP LAKOTA EAST

Dayton Christian vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 7

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Cincinnati Madeira vs. Cincinnati Madeira, 7

FINAL: Saturday at TBA

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s District Finals

Division I

AT LAKE

Toledo Notre Dame 3, Sylvania Southview 0

AT NAPOLEON

Toledo St. Ursula 3, Oregon Clay 1

Division III

AT KALIDA

Coldwater 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

AT SENECA EAST

Asland Crestview 3, Western Reserve 1

AT DEFIANCE

Eastwood 3, Tinora 0

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT HUDSON

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Brecksville, 6

Painesville Riverside vs. Massillon Jackson, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT NORWALK

Toledo Notre Damer vs. Toledo St. Ursula, 6

Wadsworth vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

Olentangy Orange vs. Dublin Coffman, 6

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Columbus DeSales, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST

Cincinnati Ursuline winner vs. Mason, 6

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati Mother of Mercy, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division II

AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Alliance Marlington, 6

Wooster Triway vs. Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LEXINGTON

Parma Padua vs. Celina, 6

Toledo Central Catholic vs. Lexington, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT ZANESVILLE

Sunbury Big Walnut-vs. Dover, 6

New Philadelphia vs. Granville, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT VANDALIA BUTLER

Springfield Kenton Ridge vs. Circleville Logan Elm, 6

Kettering Alter vs. Middletown Fenwick, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division III

AT BARBERTON

Canton Central Catholic vs. Salem, 6

Burton Berkshire vs. Independence, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LAKE

Marion Pleasant vs. Coldwater, 6

Eastwood vs. Ashland Crestview, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Versailles winner vs. vs. Johnstown Monroe, 6

Casstown Miami East vs. Anna, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LOGAN

Chillicothe Southeastern vs. Williamsport Westfall, 6

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley vs. Wheelersburg, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division IV

AT ELIDA

Ada vs. Buckeye Central, 6

Carey vs. Toledo Christian, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT

Russia winner vs. Fort Loramie, 6

New Bremen vs. Jackson Center, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT UNIONTOWN LAKE

Dalton vs. Ashtabula St. John, 6

Beverly Fort Frye vs. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LANCASTER

Woodsfield Monroe Central vs. Lancaster Fairfield Christian, 6

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Waterford, 7:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series

Best-of-7

Tuesday’s Result

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1

Wednesday’s RESULT

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings

Friday’s RESULT

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday’s RESULT

L.A. Dodgers 6, Houston 2

Sunday’s RESULT

Houston 13, L.A. Dodgers, 12, 10 innings, Houston leads series 3-2

Tuesday’s GAME

Houston (Verlander 15-8) at L.A. Dodgers (undecided), 8:20 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179

Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115

Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152

N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110

Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173

Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188

Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131

Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148

Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135

Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161

Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118

L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152

Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156

Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161

Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145

Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142

Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152

Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161

Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191

San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Baltimore 40, Miami 0

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16

Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3

New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13

Buffalo 34, Oakland 14

Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20

Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10

New Orleans 20, Chicago 12

Cincinnati 24, Indianapolis 23

Seattle 41, Houston 38

Dallas 33, Washington 19

Pittsburgh 20, Detroit 15

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Game

Denver at Kansas City, late

Thursday’s Game

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25

Sunday’s Game

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1

Indianapolis at Houston, 1

Atlanta at Carolina, 1

Denver at Philadelphia, 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05

Washington at Seattle, 4:05

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25

Oakland at Miami, 8:30

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Nov. 6 Game

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 5 2 .714 —

Toronto 3 2 .600 1

New York 3 3 .500 1½

Brooklyn 3 4 .429 2

Philadelphia 3 4 .429 2

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 5 2 .714 —

Washington 4 2 .667 ½

Charlotte 4 3 .571 1

Miami 2 4 .333 2½

Atlanta 1 6 .143 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 5 2 .714 —

Milwaukee 4 2 .667 ½

Indiana 3 3 .500 1½

Cleveland 3 4 .429 2

Chicago 1 4 .200 3

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 5 2 .714 —

Houston 5 3 .625 ½

San Antonio 4 3 .571 1

New Orleans 3 4 .429 2

Dallas 1 6 .143 4

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 4 2 .667 —

Minnesota 4 3 .571 ½

Utah 3 3 .500 1

Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 1

Denver 3 4 .429 1½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 4 1 .800 —

Golden State 4 3 .571 1

L.A. Lakers 2 4 .333 2½

Phoenix 2 4 .333 2½

Sacramento 1 5 .167 3½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Milwaukee 117, Atlanta 106

Indiana 97, San Antonio 94

Charlotte 120, Orlando 113

Denver 124, Brooklyn 111

Washington 110, Sacramento 83

New York 114, Cleveland 95

Detroit 115, Golden State 107

Monday’s Results

Boston 108, San Antonio 94

Minnesota 125, Miami 122, OT

New York 116, Denver 110

Charlotte 104, Memphis 99

Orlando 115, New Orleans 99

Philadelphia 115, Houston 107

Dallas at Utah, late

Toronto at Portland, late

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento at Indiana, 7

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7

Indiana at Cleveland, 7

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7

Phoenix at Washington, 7

Chicago at Miami, 7:30

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30

Houston at New York, 8

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8

Orlando at Memphis, 8

Portland at Utah, 9

Toronto at Denver, 9

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at San Antonio, 8

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 53 36

Ottawa 12 5 2 5 15 44 41

Toronto 11 7 4 0 14 45 40

Boston 10 4 3 3 11 30 33

Detroit 12 5 6 1 11 32 35

Florida 11 4 6 1 9 40 44

Montreal 12 4 7 1 9 31 45

Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31

Columbus 12 8 4 0 16 37 30

N.Y. Islanders 12 7 4 1 15 45 38

Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 36 50

Philadelphia 12 6 5 1 13 41 35

Washington 12 5 6 1 11 36 41

Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30

N.Y. Rangers 12 3 7 2 8 34 43

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 13 10 2 1 21 44 30

Winnipeg 10 5 3 2 12 31 31

Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34

Dallas 11 6 5 0 12 32 32

Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31

Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 38 34

Minnesota 9 4 3 2 10 30 28

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 12 9 2 1 19 40 24

Vegas 10 8 2 0 16 37 25

Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 30 25

Anaheim 11 6 4 1 13 35 33

Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33

San Jose 10 5 5 0 10 27 26

Edmonton 10 3 6 1 7 22 33

Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 30 51

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, SO

Winnipeg 7, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 2, Washington 1

Monday’s Results

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vegas 3

Columbus 4, Boston 3, SO

Tampa Bay 8, Florida 5

Montreal 8, Ottawa 3

St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 2

Dallas at Vancouver, late

Toronto at San Jose, late

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30

Toronto at Anaheim, 10

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Vegas at Boston, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Columbus at Florida, 7:30

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8

Montreal at Minnesota, 8

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8

Carolina at Colorado, 9

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9

Buffalo at Arizona, 10

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS Playoffs

Knockout Round

Wednesday’s RESULTS

New York 4, Chicago 0

Vancouver 5, San Jose 0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Columbus 1, Atlanta United FC 0, shootout

Houston 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Conference Semifinals

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Seattle 0, Vancouver 0

MONDAY’S GAMES

Toronto 2, New York 1

Houston at Portland, late

TUESDAY’S GAME

Columbus at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY NOV. 5

New York City FC at Columbus, TBA

Portland at Houston, TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATS FCS Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (156) 8-0 4044 1

2. North Dakota State (6) 8-0 3894 2

3. Jacksonville State 7-1 3682 3

4. Central Arkansas 7-1 3572 4

5. Sam Houston State 7-1 3360 5

6. South Dakota 7-1 3107 6

7. Elon 7-1 2840 10

8. Wofford 7-1 2817 8

9. North Carolina A&T 8-0 2788 7

10. South Dakota State 6-2 2721 11

11. Eastern Washington 5-3 2118 14

12. Illinois State 6-2 2098 16

13. Grambling State 7-1 1771 15

14. Stony Brook 6-2 1592 22

15. Western Illinois 5-3 1539 12

16. Samford 5-3 1441 9

17. Southern Utah 6-2 1246 25

18. Northern Arizona 6-2 1134 NR

19. Weber State 6-2 1072 NR

20. Villanova 4-4 989 13

21. New Hampshire 5-3 964 17

22. McNeese 6-2 571 20

23. Furman 6-3 565 NR

24. Western Carolina 6-3 551 18

25. Kennesa State 7-1 391 NR

Others: Nicholls 388, Richmond 363, Monmouth 245, Delaware 182, UNI 177, Youngstown State 95, Montana 88, Duquesne 73, Yale 40, Citadel 36, North Carolina Central 26, Columbia 20, Austin Peay 17, Maine 9, Charleston Southern 9, Dartmouth 6, Princeton 5, Montana State 2, Howard 1, Hampton 1.

FCS Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (26) 8-0 650 1

2. North Dakota State 8-0 624 2

3. Jacksonville State 7-1 595 3

4. Central Arkansas 7-1 548 4

5. Sam Houston State 7-1 540 5

6. South Dakota 7-1 488 7

7. North Carolina A&T 8-0 485 6

8. South Dakota State 6-2 462 t8

9. Wofford 7-1 453 10

10. Elon 7-1 413 11

11. Eastern Washington 5-3 346 12

12. Grambling State 7-1 344 13

13. Illinois State 6-2 319 21

14. Weber State 6-2 261 22

15. Samford 5-3 258 t8

16. Northern Arizona 6-2 201 24

17. Nicholls 6-2 183 23

18. Western Illinois 5-3 177 14

19. New Hampshire 4-4 172 16

20. Villanova 6-2 160 25

21. Stony Brook 6-2 148 NR

22. McNeese 6-2 125 18

23. Southern Utah 6-2 89 NR

24. Monmouth 7-1 88 NR

25. Kennesaw State 7-1 79 NR

Others receiving votes: Richmond 58, Western Carolina 46, Northern Iowa 32, The Citadel 27, Furman 20, Delaware 13, Youngstown State 11, Montana 9, N.C. Central 7, Dartmouth 6, Southeastern Louisiana 5, Austin Peay 4, Duquesne 2, San Diego 1, Yale 1.

AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Minnesota State (10) 9-0 822 3

2. Shepherd (22) 8-0 820 2

3. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 9-0 777 4

4. Midwestern State 7-0 717 5

5. Indianapolis 9-0 710 6

6. Fort Hays State 9-0 683 7

7. Central Washington 9-0 625 8

8. Northwest Missouri State (34) 8-1 577 1

9. Texas A&M-Commerce 7-1 558 9

10. Assumption 8-0 516 12

11. Ashland 8-1 510 12

12. Ferris State 7-1 483 11

13. Sioux Falls 8-1 405 14

14. Wingate 8-0 402 16

15. Colorado Mesa 8-1 399 15

16. Virginia State 8-0 347 17

17. Humboldt State 7-1 295 18

18. Winona State 8-1 289 10

19. Grand Valley State 7-2 215 19

20. Bowie State 8-1 214 20

21. Eastern New Mexico 7-1 190 21

22. Findlay 8-1 159 22

23. West Alabama 7-2 100 25

24. Colorado State-Pueblo 7-2 88 24

25. West Georgia 7-2 48 —

Others receiving votes: Shippensburg 41, Central Missouri 25, Slippery Rock 15, Ouachita Baptist 7, Minnesota-Duluth 5, Washburn 4, California (Pa.) 2, Arkansas Tech 1, Notre Dame (Ohio) 1.

AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pv

1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (46) 8-0 1292 1

2. Mount Union (5) 8-0 1250 2

3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 7-0 1198 3

4. St. Thomas (Minn.) (1) 7-1 1114 4

5. Delaware Valley 8-0 1042 5

6. Hardin-Simmons 7-1 1024 6

7. St. John’s 7-1 981 7

8. Linfield 6-1 903 8

9. Wittenberg 8-0 870 9

10. Washington & Jefferson 8-0 789 10

11. Illinois Wesleyan 8-1 745 11

12. Brockport 8-0 711 13

13. Wesley 7-1 679 14

14. North Central 7-1 669 15

15. Wartburg 8-0 565 16

16. Case Western Reserve 8-0 500 17

17. Frostburg St. 7-1 463 18

18. Concordia-Moorhead 7-1 397 19

19. Berry 9-0 372 20

20. Johns Hopkins 7-1 293 21

21. Springfield 8-0 245 22

22. Wheaton 6-2 189 23

23. George Fox 6-2 123 24

24. Wisconsin-Platteville 6-2 107 12

25. Trine 8-0 103 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Salisbury, 73, Huntingdon, 44, Wisconsin-La Crosse, 37, Trinity, 30, Wisconsin-Stout, 16, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 11, Plymouth St., 9, Chapman, 7, Framingham St., 7, Wabash, 7, Carthage, 6, Westminster, 6, Amherst, 5, Franklin & Marshall, 5, Husson, 5, Monmouth, 2, Western Connecticut St., 2, Carnegie Mellon, 1, DePauw, 1, East Texas Baptist, 1, Union, 1.

Schedule

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green (1-7) at Kent St. (2-6), 8

Miami (Ohio) (3-5) at Ohio (6-2), 8

Wednesday’s Game

Cent. Michigan (3-5) at W. Michigan (5-3), 8

Thursday’s Games

Navy (5-2) at Temple (3-5), 8

Idaho (3-5) at Troy (6-2), 9:15

Ball St. (2-6) at E. Michigan (2-6), 6

N. Illinois (6-2) at Toledo (7-1), 6

Friday’s Games

Brown (2-5) at Yale (6-1), 8

Marshall (6-2) at FAU (5-3), 6

Memphis (7-1) at Tulsa (2-7), 8

UCLA (4-4) at Utah (4-4), 9:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Sacred Heart (3-5) at Bryant (3-5), Noon

Lehigh (2-6) at Bucknell (4-4), Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) (5-3) at CCSU (5-3), Noon

James Madison (8-0) at Rhode Island (3-5), Noon

Robert Morris (2-6) at Wagner (2-6), Noon

Harvard (4-3) at Columbia (6-1), 1

Holy Cross (3-6) at Fordham (3-6), 1

Presbyterian (3-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (7-1), 1

Princeton (5-2) at Penn (3-4), 1

Albany (NY) (3-5) at Stony Brook (6-2), 1

Richmond (4-4) at Villanova (4-4), 1

Cornell (3-4) at Dartmouth (5-2), 1:30

Lafayette (2-6) at Georgetown (1-7), 2

Delaware (5-3) vs. Maine (4-3) at Portland, Maine, 2

Maryland (4-4) at Rutgers (3-5), 3:30

South Florida (7-1) at UConn (3-5), 3:30

Iowa St. (6-2) at West Virginia (5-3), 3:30

SOUTH

Valparaiso (4-4) at Jacksonville (5-3), Noon

UMass (2-6) at Mississippi St. (6-2), Noon

W. Kentucky (5-3) at Vanderbilt (3-5), Noon

Syracuse (4-4) at Florida St. (2-5), 12:20

Campbell (5-4) at Davidson (2-6), 1

NC Central (6-2) at Hampton (5-3), 1

NC A&T (8-0) at Norfolk St. (3-5), 1

Charleston Southern (4-4) at Gardner-Webb (1-7), 1:30

Chattanooga (2-7) at Wofford (7-1), 1:30

Towson (3-5) at Elon (7-1), 2

Murray St. (2-6) at Jacksonville St. (7-1), 2

Texas Southern (0-7) at MVSU (2-6), 2

W. Carolina (6-3) at The Citadel (5-3), 2

New Hampshire (5-3) at William & Mary (2-6), 2

Austin Peay (5-4) at Tennessee Tech (1-7), 2:30

Alabama A&M (3-5) at Alcorn St. (5-3), 3

VMI (0-9) at ETSU (3-5), 3

Georgia St. (4-3) at Georgia Southern (0-7), 3

Alabama St. (2-5) at Jackson St. (1-7), 3

Appalachian St. (5-3) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-5), 3

Samford (5-3) at Mercer (4-4), 3

Va. Lynchburg (0-7) at Tennessee St. (4-4), 3

Rice (1-7) at UAB (5-3), 3

Georgia Tech (4-3) at Virginia (5-3), 3

South Carolina (6-2) at Georgia (8-0), 3:30

Duquesne (7-1) at Liberty (4-4), 3:30

North Texas (5-3) at Louisiana Tech (4-4), 3:30

Clemson (7-1) at NC State (6-2), 3:30

Charlotte (1-7) at Old Dominion (2-6), 3:30

Morgan St. (1-7) at Bethune-Cookman (4-4), 4

Howard (5-3) at Florida A&M (3-6), 4

Mississippi (3-5) at Kentucky (6-2), 4

Louisiana-Lafayette (3-4) at South Alabama (3-5), 4

Butler (5-4) at Stetson (2-7), 4

Cincinnati (2-6) at Tulane (3-5), 4

Houston Baptist (1-7) at Nicholls (6-2), 4:30

Delaware St. (1-7) at Savannah St. (1-7), 5

Prairie View (3-4) at Southern U. (5-3), 5

UTSA (5-2) at FIU (5-2), 7

SE Louisiana (5-4) at McNeese St. (6-2), 7

Abilene Christian (2-6) at Northwestern St. (2-6), 7

UTEP (0-8) at Middle Tennessee (3-5), 7:30

Southern Miss. (5-3) at Tennessee (3-5), 7:30

LSU (6-2) at Alabama (8-0), 8

Virginia Tech (7-1) at Miami (7-0), 8

MIDWEST

Wisconsin (8-0) at Indiana (3-5), Noon

Baylor (0-8) at Kansas (1-7), Noon

Penn St. (7-1) at Michigan St. (6-2), Noon

Florida (3-4) at Missouri (3-5), Noon

Illinois (2-6) at Purdue (3-5), Noon

Marist (3-5) at Dayton (4-5), 1

W. Illinois (5-3) at Illinois St. (6-2), 1

Youngstown St. (3-5) at Indiana St. (0-8), 1

E. Kentucky (3-5) at E. Illinois (5-4), 2

South Dakota (7-1) at N. Iowa (4-4), 2

Missouri St. (2-6) at S. Illinois (4-4), 2

UT Martin (4-4) at SE Missouri (2-6), 2

N. Dakota St. (8-0) at S. Dakota St. (6-2), 3

Ohio St. (7-1) at Iowa (5-3), 3:30

Northwestern (5-3) at Nebraska (4-4), 3:30

Wake Forest (5-3) at Notre Dame (7-1), 3:30

Minnesota (4-4) at Michigan (6-2), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

East Carolina (2-6) at Houston (5-3), Noon

Auburn (6-2) at Texas A&M (5-3), Noon

Kansas St. (4-4) at Texas Tech (4-4), Noon

Incarnate Word (1-7) at Sam Houston St. (7-1), 2

New Mexico St. (3-5) at Texas St. (2-6), 3

Grambling St. (7-1) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-6), 3:30

Coastal Carolina (1-7) at Arkansas (3-5), 4

Oklahoma (7-1) at Oklahoma St. (7-1), 4

Cent. Arkansas (7-1) at Lamar (1-7), 7

UCF (7-0) at SMU (6-2), 7:15

Texas (4-4) at TCU (7-1), 7:15

FAR WEST

Kennesaw St. (7-1) at Montana St. (4-4), 2

Army (6-2) at Air Force (4-4), 3:30

Stanford (6-2) at Washington St. (7-2), 3:30

Weber St. (6-2) at E. Washington (5-3), 4:05

UC Davis (4-4) at Idaho St. (4-5), 4:30

N. Arizona (6-2) at Montana (5-3), 4:30

Oregon St. (1-7) at California (4-5), 5

Drake (5-3) at San Diego (6-2), 5

Utah St. (4-5) at New Mexico (3-5), 5:30

Hawaii (3-5) at UNLV (3-5), 6

Nevada (1-7) at Boise St. (6-2), 7

Colorado St. (6-3) at Wyoming (5-3), 7

North Dakota (3-6) at S. Utah (6-2), 8

Colorado (5-4) at Arizona St. (4-4), 9

N. Colorado (2-5) at Sacramento St. (4-4), 9

Portland St. (0-8) at Cal Poly (0-8), 9:05

Oregon (5-4) at Washington (7-1), 10

San Diego St. (7-2) at San Jose St. (1-8), 10:30

BYU (2-7) at Fresno St. (5-3), 10:45

Arizona (6-2) at Southern Cal (7-2), 10:45

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Lorena Martin director of high performance.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Buddy Bell vice president, senior advisor to president of baseball operations, general manager, Dick Williams.

NEW YORK METS — Released OF Nori Aoki.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Gabe Kapler manager.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced RHP Jarred Cosart and LHP Christian Friedrich cleared outright waivers and elected free agency.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated C Tim Federowicz for assignment. Claimed INF Micah Johnson off waivers from Cincinnati.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Dave Martinez manager and agreed to terms with him on a three-year contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHP Winston Abreu and INF Geraldo Valentin.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised the 2018 option on LHP Tyler Alexander, OFs Chris Grayson and RHPs Casey Weathers, Trey McNutt and Tyler Herron.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Exercised the 2018 option on INF Dan Johnson.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed manager Dennis Pelfrey to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Sold the contract of RHP Jordan Kurokawa to Arizona (NL).

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed SS Santiago Chirino to a contract extension.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Cody Mincey to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Chase Cunningham to a contract extension. Signed INF Andrew Kowalo.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Sold the contract of C Zack Jones to Arizona (NL). Signed C Larry Balkwill and INF Tim Zier to contract extensions.

Basketball

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Named Nicki Collen coach.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Chicago LB Jerrell Freeman 10 games for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released G Darrell Greene from the practice squad. Signed FB Joe Kerridge to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated CB Steven Nelson from injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Andrew Sendejo from the suspended list. Claimed RB Mack Brown off waivers from Washington. Waived WR Rodney Adams and C Cornelius Edison.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Jimmie Ward and T Garry Gilliam on injured reserve.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Janne Kuokkanen to Charlotte (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Andrew Agozzino to San Antonio (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Tyler Bertuzzi to Grand Rapids (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned D Griffin Reinhart to Chicago (AHL). Recalled D Shea Theodore from Chicago.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Diego D Stu Bickel five games and Binghamton F Jan Mandat one game.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned F Matt Gaudreau to Worcester (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Toledo LW Connor Crisp two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions an Oct. 28 game at Adirondack. COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Named Randy Lieberman as director of communications.

NYIT — Named Frank Battaglia as assistant baseball coach and athletic business manager.

LOCAL & AREA

Liberty-Benton Football Tickets

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton will be selling football playoff tickets in the high school office today through Friday during school hours and also Thursday night during the team meal. Pre-sale tickets are $8; all tickets at the gate are $9.

Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

Softball Skill Lessons

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.

UF Soccer ID Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.

P-G Volleyball Club

PANDORA — The Pandora Gilboa Volleyball Club will be having tryouts on Nov. 5 for players in grades 5-8, and on Nov. 12 for players in grades 9-11. Tryout times and more information is located at www.pgvbc.org

Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach

Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Please send your letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

Comments

comments