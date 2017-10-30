Prep Football: H-L’s Bower named top BVC defensive lineman

Hopewell-Loudon’s Alec Bower was not only a two-way first team pick, but was selected Defensive Player of the Year as well in the 2017 Blanchard Valley Conference all-league football selections released Monday.

A 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior, Bower had 58 solo tackles and 101 total stops for the Chieftains. The defensive end had three sacks, 27 other tackles for losses and anchored an offensive line from his tackle position.

Van Buren senior Jacob Leal, who rushed for 1,053 yards, scored 16 touchdowns and averaged a league-leading 10.9 yards per carry, and McComb junior Kheaghan Loe (775 yards, 11 TDs) were the first-team all-BVC running backs. Pandora-Gilboa’s Carter Nofziger, who led the BVC with 59 receptions and had 780 yards and 10 TDs receiving, North Baltimore’s David Patterson (42 recps., 869 yards, 12 TDs) and Leipsic’s Cole Rieman (34 recps., 457 yards, 4 TDs) were the first-team all-BVC ends.

Joining Bower on the first-team offensive line were Liberty-Benton’s A.J. Dobbins, McComb senior tackle Christian Currie (6-4, 260), Leipsic senior guard Corey Plassman (6-2, 210) and Van Buren senior center Matthew Iliff (6-4, 230).

The first-team all-BVC defensive line included Bower, McComb junior Andrew Smith (92 tackles, 32 tackles for loss), Leipsic senior Noah Puente (60 tackles, 21 tackles for loss) and Van Buren senior Clay Noblit (112 tackles, 26 tackles for loss).

In addition to Dobbins, the first-team all-BVC linebackers include McComb’s Brice Markel (114 tackles, 34 tackles for loss), Hopewell-Loudon junior Donovan Bickelhaupt (71 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss) and Leipsic senior Brayden Niese.

P-G’s Nofziger led the BVC in interceptions (6) as well as receptions and, along with Dobbins and Bower, was a first-team pick on both sides of the ball.

Also earning a first-team spot in the all-BVC secondary were McComb’s Tanner Schroeder (5 ints.), Liberty-Benton’s Will Poling (4 ints.) and Arlington’s Caleb Price (3 ints.).

All-BVC Football

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE LINE — A.J. Dobbins, sr., Liberty-Benton; Christian Currie, sr., McComb; Corey Plassman, sr., Leipsic; Alec Bower, sr., Hopewell-Loudon; Matthew Iliff, sr., Van Buren. RUNNING BACK — Jacob Leal, sr., Van Buren; Kheaghan Loe, jr., McComb. WIDE RECEIVER “” Carter Nofziger, sr., Pandora-Gilboa; David Patterson, sr., North Baltimore; Cole Rieman, jr., Leipsic. ATHLETE — Conor Greer, sr., Liberty-Benton. QUARTERBACK — Austin May, sr., Liberty-Benton. KICKER — Eli Heaster, jr., Liberty-Benton. PUNTER — Ben Slough, sr., Arlington.

BVC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Austin May, Liberty-Benton.

BVC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — A.J. Dobbins, Liberty-Benton.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR — Alec Bower, Hopewell-Loudon.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR — A.J. Dobbins, Liberty-Benton.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Kris Alge, McComb.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE — Alec Bower, sr., Hopewell-Loudon; Andrew Smith, jr., McComb; Noah Puente, sr., Leipsic; Clay Noblit, sr., Van Buren. LINEBACKER — A.J. Dobbins, sr., Liberty-Benton; Brice Markel, jr., McComb; Donovan Bickelhaupt, jr., Hopewell-Loudon; Brayden Niese, sr., Leipsic. DEFENSIVE BACK — Tanner Schroeder, jr., McComb; Carter Nofziger, sr., Pandora-Gilboa; Will Poling, sr., Liberty-Benton; Caleb Price, sr., Arlington.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE LINE — Ethan Steiner, sr., Pandora-Gilboa; Kyle Wasson, soph., McComb; Grant Vermilya, sr., Liberty-Benton; Clay Gerdeman, jr., Leipsic; Zebulon George, jr., Pandora-Gilboa. RUNNING BACK — Aidan Loveridge, sr., Riverdale; Trevor Brubaker, sr., Arcadia. WIDE RECEIVER “” Caleb Price, soph., Arlington; Will Poling, sr., Liberty-Benton; Tanner Schroeder, jr., McComb. ATHETE — Dominic Hedrick, sr., Hopewell-Loudon. QUARTERBACK — Jared Breece, jr., Pandora-Gilboa. KICKER “” Tanner Schroeder, jr., McComb. PUNTER “” Carter Nofziger, sr., Pandora-Gilboa.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE — Tyler Dillon, sr., Liberty-Benton; Kheaghan Loe, jr., McComb; Joshua Shartell, sr., Pandora-Gilboa; Travis Maag, jr., Pandora-Gilboa. LINEBACKER — Aidan Loveridge, sr., Riverdale; Khail Fasone, sr., Van Buren; Tristan Sherick, jr., McComb; Ryan Metzger, jr., Arlington. DEFENSIVE BACK — Tyler Gillespie, sr., Leipsic; Justin Risner, sr., Liberty-Benton; Clay Santos, sr., McComb; Joshua Wauters, sr., Pandora-Gilboa.

THIRD TEAM OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE LINE — Jacob Kloepfer, sr., Vanlue; Rylie Spangler, soph., Leipsic; Conner Johannigman, sr., Liberty-Benton; Andrew Buess, sr., Pandora-Gilboa; Noah Cotterman, sr., North Baltimore. RUNNING BACK — Cole Wymer, sr., North Baltimore; Clay Santos, sr., McComb. WIDE RECEIVER — Levi Gazarek, soph., North Baltimore; Logan St. Clair, sr., Hopewell-Loudon; Gage Murphy, jr., Riverdale; Travis Maag, jr., Pandora-Gilboa. ATHLETE “” Brady Rader, jr., North Baltimore.

THIRD TEAM DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE — Christian Currie, sr., McComb; Victor Sanchez, sr., Leipsic; Troy Ward, sr., Vanlue; Logan Korpics, jr., Cory-Rawson. LINEBACKERS — Matthew Iliff, sr., Van Buren; Riley Larcom, jr., Pandora-Gilboa; Griffin Hohman, sr., Liberty-Benton; David Patterson, sr., North Baltimore. DEFENSIVE BACK — Cole Rieman, jr., Leipsic; Adam Flores, sr., North Baltimore; Logan St. Clair, sr., Hopewell-Loudon; Marshall Rose, soph., Liberty-Benton.

HONORABLE MENTION

ARCADIA — Brayden George, sr.; Hayden Rader, soph.; Justen Stone, soph.; Ethan Smarr, fr. ARLINGTON — Ivan Berry, jr.; Evan O’Rear, jr,; Devin Plunkett, jr.; Tyson Speyer, soph. CORY-RAWSON — Blaine Peterson, sr.; Eric Ritter, sr.; Zerich Magnall, sr.; Kyle Schultz, jr. HOPEWELL-LOUDON — John Turco, jr.; Jaret Nelson, jr.; Zach Kreais, sr.; Gage Burns, jr. LEIPSIC — Adam Schroeder, sr.; Cole Williamson, soph.; Juan Pena, soph.; Dylan Schroeder, jr. LIBERTY-BENTON — Hunter Haws, sr.; Mason Greer, sr.; Bobby Musselman, sr.; Jon Sadler, jr. VANLUE — Treg Price, sr.; Lake Sunderhaus, sr.; Caleb Bonham, sr.; Braydon Saltzman, jr. VAN BUREN — Brandon Klausing, jr.; Codi Leonard, sr.; Nick Beitzel, sr.; Bryce Smith, jr. RIVERDALE — Ethan Hayes, sr.; Wayne Frey, sr.; Aiden Vent, jr.; Zach Himes, soph. PANDORA-GILBOA — Ryan Lee, sr.; Peyton Traxler, jr.; Austin Niese, jr.; Gage Hovest, jr. NORTH BALTIMORE — Clayton Heineman, soph.; Nate Staley, sr.; Garrett Carles, sr.; Tyler Durfey, jr. McCOMB — Michael Rey, sr.; Corey Swisher, sr.; Justin Wasson, sr.; Graham LaRue, sr.

Comments

comments