Monday’s scoreboard
Prep Football
Saturday’s Results
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 27, Sandusky St. Mary’s 13
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher 27, Toledo Scott 12
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul 42, Monroeville 0
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Cent. Cath. 36, Gilmour Academy 22
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 25, Akr. Firestone 6
Akr. Hoban 35, Cle. Benedictine 17
Akr. Kenmore 22, Hudson WRA 19
Cin. Gamble Montessori 21, Cin. Shroder 14
Cin. McNicholas 42, Hamilton Badin 20
Cle. Cent. Cath. 46, Cle. VASJ 0
Cle. St. Ignatius 17, Lakewood St. Edward 10
Garfield Hts. Trinity 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 14
Kiski School, Pa. 37, Cols. Crusaders 7
Martins Ferry 21, Bellaire 18
Massillon Washington 16, Can. McKinley 15
Racine Southern 27, Reedsville Eastern 0
Salem 48, Beloit W. Branch 8
Strasburg-Franklin 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14
Tol. Horizon Science 22, Elyria Open Door 21
Youngs. Valley Christian 47, Mantua Crestwood 18
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday’s District Finals
Division II
AT LEXINGTON
Mansfield Madison 4, Ontario 1
AT ELIDA
Wapakoneta 4, Elida 2
AT LAKE
Toledo Central Catholic 4, Lake 1
Division III
AT FINDLAY
Liberty-Benton 2, Riverdale 0
AT OTTOVILLE
Coldwater 2, Kalida 1
AT GENOA
Archbold 6, Swanton 1
Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT LAKE
Perrysburg vs. Toledo Notre Dame, 7
AT BRECKSVILLE
Strongsville vs. Avon, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT LYNDHURST BRUSH
Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown vs. Mayfield, 7
AT WASDWORTH
Massillon Jackson vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT WESTERVILLE CENTRAL
Hilliard Darby vs. Olentangy Liberty winner, 7
AT TBA
Dublin Jerome vs. Pickerington North winner, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT MASON
Loveland vs. Fairfield, 7
AT MONROE
Mason vs. Springboro, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
Division II
AT TWINSBURG
Cuyahoga Valley Christian vs. Mentor Lake Catholic, 7
AT RAVENNA
Canfield vs. Richfield Revere, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT LIMA SENIOR
Mansfield Madison vs. Wapakoneta, 7
AT SANDUSKY PERKINS
Toledo Central Catholic vs. Bay Village Bay, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT TBA
New Concord John Glenn vs. New Philadelphia, 7
AT BLOOM-CARROLL
Chillicothe Unioto vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT LEBANON
Cincinnati Indian Hill vs. Bellbrook, 7
AT DAYTON CHAMINADE JULIENNE
Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Hamilton Badin, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
Division III
AT GREEN
Bergholtz Springfield vs. Elyria Catholic, 7
AT SOLON
Rootstown vs. Kirtland, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT SANDUSKY
Doylestown Chipppewa vs. Archbold, 7
AT TBA
Liberty-Benton vs. Coldwater, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT WAVERLY
Wheelersburg vs. Lynchburg Clay, 7
AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD
Zanesville Rosecrans vs. Columbus Grandview Heights, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Sidney Lehman vs. Cincinnati Madeira, 7
AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST
Cincinnati Summit Country Day vs. West Liberty Salem, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Saturday’s District Finals
Division I
AT FINDLAY
Anthony Wayne 3, Findlay 0
AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW
Sylvania Northview 2, Sylvania Southview 1, 2OT
Division III
AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN
Mansfield Christian 6, Oak Harbor 1
AT KALIDA
Bluffton 2, Kalida 1, shootout
AT ROSSFORD
Ottawa Hills 2, Archbold 1
Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT SOLON
Hunting Valley University School vs. Hudson, 7
AT TBA
Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Massillon Jackson, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT BRUNSWICK
Medina vs. Olmsted Falls, 7
AT LAKE
Sylvania Northview vs. Anthony Wayne, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT HILLIARD BRADLEY
Dublin Coffman vs. Hilliard Darby, 7
AT WESTERVILLE CENTRAL
Dublin Jerome vs. Westerville South, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT LEBANON
Centerville vs. Beavercreek, 7
AT MONROE
Cincinnati Anderson vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
Division II
AT TWINSBURG
Alliance Marlington] vs. Gates Mills Hawken, 7
AT RAVENNA
Aurora vs. Warren Howland, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT BAY VILLAGE BAY
Bay Village Bay vs. Ontario, 7
AT FINDLAY
Sandusky vs. Elida, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT HEBRON LAKEWOOD
Warsaw River View vs. Columbus DeSales, 7
AT TBA
Albany Alexander vs. Athens, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT TBA
Cincinnati Wyoming vs. Kettering Alter, 7
AT SPRINGFIELD
Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Gahanna Columbus Academy, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
Division III
AT HUDSON
Independence vs. Rootstown, 7
AT TBA
Hanoverton United vs. Kidron Central Christian, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT MOUNT VERNON
Mansfield Christian vs. Worthington Christian, 7
AT FINDLAY
Bluffton vs. Ottawa Hills, 6
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT WAVERLY
South Webster vs. McDermott Northwest, 7
AT LEXINGTON
Columbus Grandview Heights vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
AT LIBERTY TOWNSHIP LAKOTA EAST
Dayton Christian vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 7
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Cincinnati Madeira vs. Cincinnati Madeira, 7
FINAL: Saturday at TBA
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Saturday’s District Finals
Division I
AT LAKE
Toledo Notre Dame 3, Sylvania Southview 0
AT NAPOLEON
Toledo St. Ursula 3, Oregon Clay 1
Division III
AT KALIDA
Coldwater 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
AT SENECA EAST
Asland Crestview 3, Western Reserve 1
AT DEFIANCE
Eastwood 3, Tinora 0
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT HUDSON
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Brecksville, 6
Painesville Riverside vs. Massillon Jackson, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT NORWALK
Toledo Notre Damer vs. Toledo St. Ursula, 6
Wadsworth vs. Cleveland St. Joseph, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE
Olentangy Orange vs. Dublin Coffman, 6
Gahanna Lincoln vs. Columbus DeSales, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST
Cincinnati Ursuline winner vs. Mason, 6
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati Mother of Mercy, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division II
AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS
Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Alliance Marlington, 6
Wooster Triway vs. Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LEXINGTON
Parma Padua vs. Celina, 6
Toledo Central Catholic vs. Lexington, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT ZANESVILLE
Sunbury Big Walnut-vs. Dover, 6
New Philadelphia vs. Granville, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT VANDALIA BUTLER
Springfield Kenton Ridge vs. Circleville Logan Elm, 6
Kettering Alter vs. Middletown Fenwick, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division III
AT BARBERTON
Canton Central Catholic vs. Salem, 6
Burton Berkshire vs. Independence, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LAKE
Marion Pleasant vs. Coldwater, 6
Eastwood vs. Ashland Crestview, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT KETTERING FAIRMONT
Versailles winner vs. vs. Johnstown Monroe, 6
Casstown Miami East vs. Anna, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LOGAN
Chillicothe Southeastern vs. Williamsport Westfall, 6
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley vs. Wheelersburg, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division IV
AT ELIDA
Ada vs. Buckeye Central, 6
Carey vs. Toledo Christian, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT
Russia winner vs. Fort Loramie, 6
New Bremen vs. Jackson Center, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT UNIONTOWN LAKE
Dalton vs. Ashtabula St. John, 6
Beverly Fort Frye vs. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LANCASTER
Woodsfield Monroe Central vs. Lancaster Fairfield Christian, 6
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Waterford, 7:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series
Best-of-7
Tuesday’s Result
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1
Wednesday’s RESULT
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings
Friday’s RESULT
Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Saturday’s RESULT
L.A. Dodgers 6, Houston 2, series tied 2-2
Sunday’s RESULT
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 18-4) at Houston (Keuchel 14-5), late
Tuesday’s GAME
Houston (Verlander 15-8) at L.A. Dodgers (undecided), 8:20 p.m.
Wednesday’s GAME
x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115
Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152
N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188
Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116
Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148
Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161
Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161
Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142
Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Baltimore 40, Miami 0
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16
Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3
New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13
Buffalo 34, Oakland 14
Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20
Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10
New Orleans 20, Chicago 12
Cincinnati 24, Indianapolis 23
Seattle 41, Houston 38
Dallas 33, Washington 19
Pittsburgh at Detroit, late
Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Monday’s Game
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30
Thursday’s Game
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25
Sunday’s Game
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1
Indianapolis at Houston, 1
Atlanta at Carolina, 1
Denver at Philadelphia, 1
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05
Washington at Seattle, 4:05
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25
Oakland at Miami, 8:30
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Monday, Nov. 6 Game
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 4 2 .667 —
Toronto 3 2 .600 ½
Brooklyn 3 4 .429 1½
New York 2 3 .400 1½
Philadelphia 2 4 .333 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 4 2 .667 —
Washington 4 2 .667 —
Charlotte 3 3 .500 1
Miami 2 3 .400 1½
Atlanta 1 6 .143 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 5 2 .714 —
Milwaukee 4 2 .667 ½
Indiana 3 3 .500 1½
Cleveland 3 4 .429 2
Chicago 1 4 .200 3
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 5 1 .833 —
Houston 5 2 .714 ½
San Antonio 4 2 .667 1
New Orleans 3 3 .500 2
Dallas 1 6 .143 4½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 4 2 .667 —
Minnesota 3 3 .500 1
Utah 3 3 .500 1
Denver 3 3 .500 1
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 4 1 .800 —
Golden State 4 3 .571 1
L.A. Lakers 2 4 .333 2½
Phoenix 2 4 .333 2½
Sacramento 1 5 .167 3½
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
New Orleans 123, Cleveland 101
Boston 96, Miami 90
Memphis 103, Houston 89
Oklahoma City 101, Chicago 69
Philadelphia 112, Dallas 110
Utah 96, L.A. Lakers 81
Portland 114, Phoenix 107
Detroit 95, L.A. Clippers 87
Sunday’s Results
Milwaukee 117, Atlanta 106
Indiana 97, San Antonio 94
Charlotte 120, Orlando 113
Denver 124, Brooklyn 111
Washington 110, Sacramento 83
New York 114, Cleveland 95
Detroit 115, Golden State 107
Monday’s Games
Denver at New York, 7:30
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30
San Antonio at Boston, 7:30
Charlotte at Memphis, 8
Orlando at New Orleans, 8
Philadelphia at Houston, 8
Dallas at Utah, 9
Toronto at Portland, 10
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Sacramento at Indiana, 7
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7
Indiana at Cleveland, 7
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7
Phoenix at Washington, 7
Chicago at Miami, 7:30
Sacramento at Boston, 7:30
Houston at New York, 8
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8
Orlando at Memphis, 8
Portland at Utah, 9
Toronto at Denver, 9
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 45 31
Ottawa 11 5 1 5 15 41 33
Toronto 11 7 4 0 14 45 40
Detroit 12 5 6 1 11 32 35
Boston 9 4 3 2 10 27 29
Florida 10 4 5 1 9 35 36
Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44
Montreal 11 3 7 1 7 23 42
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31
Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 36 50
Columbus 11 7 4 0 14 33 27
N.Y. Islanders 11 6 4 1 13 39 35
Philadelphia 11 6 5 0 12 38 31
Washington 11 5 5 1 11 35 39
Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30
N.Y. Rangers 12 3 7 2 8 34 43
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 12 9 2 1 19 40 28
Winnipeg 10 5 3 2 12 31 31
Dallas 11 6 5 0 12 32 32
Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34
Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31
Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 38 34
Minnesota 9 4 3 2 10 30 28
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 11 9 1 1 19 38 20
Vegas 9 8 1 0 16 34 19
Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 30 25
Anaheim 11 6 4 1 13 35 33
San Jose 10 5 5 0 10 27 26
Calgary 11 5 6 0 10 26 32
Edmonton 10 3 6 1 7 22 33
Arizona 11 0 10 1 1 26 48
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
San Jose 3, Buffalo 2
Los Angeles 2, Boston 1, OT
New Jersey 4, Arizona 3
Detroit 3, Florida 2, SO
Montreal 5, N.Y. Rangers 4
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2
Anaheim 4, Tampa Bay 1
St. Louis 4, Columbus 1
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Islanders 6, Nashville 2
Colorado 6, Chicago 3
Washington 5, Edmonton 2
Sunday’s Results
Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, SO
Winnipeg 7, Pittsburgh 1
Washington at Calgary, late
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Boston at Columbus, 7
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30
Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8
Dallas at Vancouver, 10
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Arizona at Detroit, 7:30
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30
Toronto at Anaheim, 10
New Jersey at Vancouver, 10
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS Playoffs
Knockout Round
Wednesday’s RESULTS
New York 4, Chicago 0
Vancouver 5, San Jose 0
Thursday’s RESULTS
Columbus 1, Atlanta United FC 0, shootout
Houston 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Conference Semifinals
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Seattle 0, Vancouver 0
MONDAY’S GAMES
New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Columbus at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY NOV. 5
New York City FC at Columbus, TBA
Portland at Houston, TBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (59) 8-0 1523 1
2. Georgia (2) 8-0 1465 3
3. Ohio St. 7-1 1332 6
4. Wisconsin 8-0 1256 5
5. Notre Dame 7-1 1254 9
6. Clemson 7-1 1196 7
7. Penn St. 7-1 1189 2
8. Oklahoma 7-1 1147 10
9. Miami 7-0 1075 8
10. TCU 7-1 942 4
11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 936 11
12. Washington 7-1 874 12
13. Virginia Tech 7-1 837 13
14. Iowa St. 6-2 670 25
15. UCF 7-0 654 18
16. Auburn 6-2 576 19
17. Southern Cal 7-2 562 21
18. Stanford 6-2 434 20
19. LSU 6-2 338 23
20. NC State 6-2 333 14
21. Mississippi St. 6-2 279 NR
22. Memphis 7-1 270 24
23. Arizona 6-2 204 NR
24. Michigan St. 6-2 136 16
25. Washington St. 7-2 122 15
Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego St. 3, Army 2, Boise St. 2.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (65) 8-0 1625 1
2. Georgia 8-0 1549 3
3. Ohio State 7-1 1426 6
4. Wisconsin 8-0 1418 5
5. Clemson 7-1 1295 7
6. Miami (Fla.) 7-0 1238 8
7. Penn State 7-1 1221 2
8. Notre Dame 7-1 1212 10
9. Oklahoma 7-1 1192 9
10. Oklahoma State 7-1 1000 12
11. Washington 7-1 977 11
12. TCU 7-1 944 4
13. Virginia Tech 7-1 878 13
14. Central Florida 7-0 727 17
15. Auburn 6-2 622 19
16. Iowa State 6-2 571 NR
17. Southern California 7-2 560 21
18. Stanford 6-2 494 20
19. North Carolina State 6-2 382 15
20. LSU 6-2 372 23
21. Memphis 7-1 288 NR
22. Mississippi State 6-2 210 NR
23. South Florida 7-1 193 14
24. Michigan 6-2 176 25
25. Arizona 6-2 153 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State 145, Washington State 127, South Carolina 53, Kentucky 33, Toledo 10, West Virginia 9, Boise State 8, San Diego State 6, Texas A&M 4, Troy 3, Navy 3, Iowa 1.
Saturday’s Scores
EAST
Albright 26, Wilkes 23
Alfred 35, Morrisville St. 7
Alfred St. 18, Mount Ida 8
Amherst 31, Tufts 26
Assumption 68, Stonehill 0
Bates 27, Colby 24
Becker 14, Nichols 13
Brockport 33, Buffalo St. 0
Bryant 31, Wagner 16
California (Pa.) 31, Mercyhurst 21
Colgate 40, Bucknell 3
College of NJ 20, William Paterson 0
Cornell 29, Princeton 28
Curry 17, Endicott 7
Delaware Valley 35, Lebanon Valley 0
Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21
Edinboro 69, Seton Hill 20
Elon 19, Villanova 14
Fairmont St. 34, W. Virginia St. 27
Fordham 45, Lehigh 35
Framingham St. 34, Mass.-Dartmouth 14
Franklin & Marshall 36, Moravian 14
Gettysburg 29, Susquehanna 21
Grove City 25, Geneva 7
Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22
Hillsdale 37, Alderson-Broaddus 31
Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10
Husson 70, Anna Maria 13
Indiana (Pa.) 42, Gannon 26
Ithaca 14, Utica 0
Johns Hopkins 31, Muhlenberg 24
Juniata 38, Dickinson 14
Kean 27, Christopher Newport 7
King’s (Pa.) 18, FDU-Florham 15
LIU Post 41, Pace 14
Lake Erie 45, Kentucky Wesleyan 27
Lock Haven 27, Bloomsburg 24
Lycoming 35, Misericordia 17
Maine 23, William & Mary 6
Merrimack 41, St. Anselm 3
Millersville 59, Cheyney 7
Missouri 52, UConn 12
New Haven 20, American International 19
Notre Dame Coll. 17, Charleston (WV) 12
Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39
Penn 17, Brown 7
Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14
Plymouth St. 17, Westfield St. 0
RPI 21, St. Lawrence 17
Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14
S. Connecticut 45, Bentley 42
SUNY Maritime 61, Castleton 7
Salisbury 33, Rowan 0
Shepherd 45, WV Wesleyan 14
Shippensburg 27, Kutztown 13
Slippery Rock 24, Clarion 9
St. Francis (Pa.) 36, Robert Morris 7
St. John Fisher 35, Cortland St. 28
Thomas More 21, Bethany (WV) 0
Towson 18, Delaware 17
Trinity (Conn.) 27, Middlebury 5
Tuskegee 45, Central St. (Ohio) 0
UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27, 2OT
Ursinus 28, McDaniel 21
W. Connecticut 55, Fitchburg St. 34
W. New England 35, Salve Regina 26
WPI 24, MIT 21
Washington & Jefferson 21, St. Vincent 3
Waynesburg 34, Thiel 7
Wesley 26, Montclair St. 7
Wesleyan (Conn.) 21, Bowdoin 10
West Chester 31, East Stroudsburg 26
West Liberty 44, Concord 14
Westminster (Pa.) 21, Carnegie-Mellon 7
Williams 24, Hamilton 6
Winston-Salem 27, Shaw 21, OT
Worcester St. 48, Mass. Maritime 0
Yale 23, Columbia 6
SOUTH
Alabama St. 21, Alabama A&M 16
Arkansas 38, Mississippi 37
Averett 12, Maryville (Tenn.) 7
Belhaven 63, Louisiana College 46
Benedict 17, Albany St. (Ga.) 12
Berry 35, Birmingham-Southern 18
Bethune-Cookman 24, Hampton 21
Bluefield South 17, Union (Ky.) 7
Bowie St. 86, Lincoln (Pa.) 14
Brevard 58, NC Wesleyan 42
Carson-Newman 27, Tusculum 7
Catawba 45, Limestone 28
Catholic 10, Norwich 7
Centre 28, Millsaps 13
Chattanooga 23, Samford 21
Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10
Cumberlands 21, St. Andrews 14
E. Kentucky 26, Murray St. 13
FAU 42, W. Kentucky 28
FIU 41, Marshall 30
Faulkner 49, Warner 35
Fayetteville St. 28, Livingstone 26
Ferrum 19, Methodist 14
Florida A&M 34, Morgan St. 31
Fort Valley St. 52, Morehouse 7
Frostburg St. 35, S. Virginia 3
Furman 28, W. Carolina 6
Gallaudet 28, Dean 7
Georgetown (Ky.) 31, Campbellsville 24, 2OT
Georgia 42, Florida 7
Grambling St. 50, Texas Southern 24
Guilford 49, Bridgewater (Va.) 23
Hampden-Sydney 38, Emory & Henry 30
Houston 28, South Florida 24
Howard 28, SC State 20
Huntingdon 52, Greensboro 7
Jackson St. 24, MVSU 5
Jacksonville 54, Campbell 48, 3OT
Jacksonville St. 23, SE Missouri 7
James Madison 21, New Hampshire 0
Kennesaw St. 28, Presbyterian 0
Kentucky 29, Tennessee 26
Kentucky Christian 30, Cincinnati Christian 6
Kentucky St. 32, Lane 5
Liberty 33, Gardner-Webb 17
Lindsey Wilson 35, Bethel (Tenn.) 17
Maryland 42, Indiana 39
Miami 24, North Carolina 19
Monmouth (NJ) 23, Charleston Southern 20
NC Central 42, Delaware St. 14
North Alabama 20, Delta St. 7
Point (Ga.) 40, Ave Maria 17
Reinhardt 44, Pikeville 21
Rhodes 28, Sewanee 10
Sam Houston St. 33, SE Louisiana 23
San Diego 48, Stetson 7
Savannah St. 27, Norfolk St. 9
Shenandoah 50, Apprentice 15
South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27
St. Augustine’s 24, Johnson C. Smith 0
Stony Brook 27, Richmond 24
Tennessee Tech 30, Tennessee St. 26
Texas St. 27, Coastal Carolina 7
The Citadel 21, VMI 3
Troy 38, Georgia Southern 16
UAB 30, Southern Miss. 12
UCF 73, Austin Peay 33
UNC-Pembroke 14, Lenoir-Rhyne 10
UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 10
Virginia St. 26, Chowan 23
Virginia Tech 24, Duke 3
Virginia Union 37, Elizabeth City St. 21
Wake Forest 42, Louisville 32
West Alabama 35, West Florida 18
Widener 20, Stevenson 14
Wingate 44, Newberry 20
Wofford 31, ETSU 24
MIDWEST
Akron 21, Buffalo 20
Albion 48, Wis. Lutheran 14
Ashland 30, Wayne (Mich.) 10
Augsburg 35, Hamline 28
Avila 34, Mid-Am Nazarene 27
Baker 49, Cent. Methodist 0
Baldwin-Wallace 52, Capital 34
Benedictine (Ill.) 61, Concordia (Ill.) 32
Benedictine (Kan.) 42, William Penn 29
Carthage 45, Millikin 27
Case Reserve 45, Washington (Md.) 28
Central 65, Loras 24
Chicago 49, Ripon 36
Colorado Mines 27, Chadron St. 15
Concordia (Mich.) 31, Taylor 14
Concordia (Moor.) 35, Carleton 12
Concordia (Neb.) 38, Dakota Wesleyan 16
Concordia (Wis.) 26, Rockford 20
Cornell (Iowa) 52, Knox 51, OT
Dayton 27, Butler 22
DePauw 42, Allegheny 26
Denison 45, Hiram 14
Dickinson St. 28, Dakota St. 25
Doane 13, Hastings 7
Drake 17, Davidson 12
Eureka 40, St. Scholastica 34
Evangel 21, Missouri Valley 0
Ferris St. 24, Northwood (Mich.) 14
Fort Hays St. 34, Emporia St. 7
Franklin 66, Mount St. Joseph 39
Glenville St. 34, Urbana 14
Grand Valley St. 28, N. Michigan 3
Grand View 47, Culver-Stockton 12
Greenville 48, Iowa Wesleyan 41
Gustavus 41, St. Olaf 13
Hanover 37, Defiance 29
Heidelberg 37, Wilmington (Ohio) 14
Hope 50, Kalamazoo 0
Illinois College 30, Grinnell 7
Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0
Illinois Wesleyan 47, Elmhurst 15
Indianapolis 42, William Jewell 3
Iowa 17, Minnesota 10
Iowa St. 14, TCU 7
Jamestown 27, Mayville St. 14
John Carroll 24, Muskingum 0
Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20
Kansas Wesleyan 56, Bethany (Kan.) 28
Lakeland 41, Aurora 38
Lawrence 49, Beloit 13
Lindenwood (Mo.) 35, Nebraska-Kearney 31
Luther 36, Coe 28, 3OT
Manchester 48, Earlham 13
Marian (Ind.) 27, Siena Heights 21
Marietta 35, Ohio Northern 28
Martin Luther 44, Crown (Minn.) 28
McKendree 36, Lincoln (Mo.) 12
Michigan 35, Rutgers 14
Michigan Tech 17, Davenport 10
Minn. St.-Mankato 27, Winona St. 6
Minn. St.-Moorhead 51, Mary 19
Minot St. 42, Minn.-Crookston 35
Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20
Monmouth (Ill.) 42, Lake Forest 7
Morningside 36, Midland 15
Mount Union 51, Otterbein 14
N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14
Nebraska 25, Purdue 24
North Central (Ill.) 60, Carroll (Wis.) 21
North Park 20, Augustana (Ill.) 17
Northern St. (SD) 21, St. Cloud St. 16
Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31, 3OT
Northwestern (Iowa) 41, Dordt 23
Northwestern (Minn.) 21, Minn.-Morris 14
Notre Dame 35, NC State 14
Ohio Dominican 39, Walsh 21
Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38
Ohio Wesleyan 34, Oberlin 26
Olivet 44, Alma 20
Olivet Nazarene 49, Trinity Bible 6
Peru St. 55, Graceland (Iowa) 34
Pittsburg St. 20, NW Missouri St. 10
Rose-Hulman 31, Bluffton 28
S. Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24
Saginaw Valley St. 14, Tiffin 9
Simpson (Iowa) 49, Buena Vista 21
Sioux Falls 21, Augustana (SD) 14
South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0
Southwestern (Kan.) 35, Bethel (Kan.) 7
St. Ambrose 35, Robert Morris-Chicago 29
St. Francis (Ind.) 70, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0
St. Mary (Kan.) 41, McPherson 28
St. Norbert 47, Macalester 7
St. Thomas (Minn.) 58, Bethel (Minn.) 13
St. Xavier 30, St. Francis (Ill.) 28
Sterling 41, Ottawa, Kan. 7
Tabor 45, Friends 14
Trine 55, Adrian 34
Truman St. 31, Quincy 7
Upper Iowa 31, SW Minnesota St. 20
Valley City St. 66, Presentation 27
Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32
Wartburg 23, Dubuque 0
Washburn 34, Missouri Western 24
Wayne (Neb.) 27, Concordia (St.P.) 23
Westminster (Mo.) 21, Mac Murray 13
Wis.-LaCrosse 27, Wis.-Platteville 20
Wis.-Oshkosh 31, Wis.-River Falls 28
Wis.-Stout 55, Wis.-Eau Claire 7
Wis.-Whitewater 35, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 7
Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10
Wittenberg 21, Wabash 14
Wooster 51, Kenyon 41
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas Tech 38, East Central 10
Cent. Arkansas 47, McNeese St. 17
Cent. Oklahoma 48, Cent. Missouri 30
E. Texas Baptist 42, Sul Ross St. 28
Hardin-Simmons 21, Southwestern (Texas) 7
Harding 42, SE Oklahoma 3
Henderson St. 36, S. Arkansas 30
Hendrix 38, Trinity (Texas) 35
Langston 27, Okla. Panhandle St. 14
Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28
Mary Hardin-Baylor 62, McMurry 0
Midwestern St. 66, Texas-Permian Basin 8
Mississippi St. 35, Texas A&M 14
Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31
North Texas 45, Old Dominion 38
Northeastern St. 32, Missouri Southern 29, 2OT
Northwestern St. 10, Houston Baptist 7
Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 27
Oklahoma Baptist 28, SW Oklahoma 24
Ouachita 55, Ark.-Monticello 21
Prairie View 34, Bacone 17
S. Nazarene 44, NW Oklahoma St. 37
SW Assemblies of God 28, Lyon 13
Southern U. 47, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40
Stephen F. Austin 34, Lamar 7
Tarleton St. 28, W. Oregon 6
Texas 38, Baylor 7
Texas Lutheran 63, Howard Payne 21
UTSA 31, UTEP 14
Wayland Baptist 54, Texas Wesleyan 24
FAR WEST
Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28
Arizona 58, Washington St. 37
Arizona Christian 56, Texas College 0
Arkansas St. 37, New Mexico St. 21
BYU 41, San Jose St. 20
Boise St. 41, Utah St. 14
CSU-Pueblo 40, Western St. (Col.) 7
Carroll (Mont.) 59, Montana St.-Northern 7
Cent. Washington 34, Azusa Pacific 23
Chapman 46, Cal Lutheran 38
Claremont-Mudd 17, La Verne 7
Coll. of Idaho 38, E. Oregon 20
Colorado 44, California 28
Colorado Mesa 77, NM Highlands 14
Dixie St. 54, Adams St. 28
Fort Lewis 44, S. Dakota Tech 35
Humboldt St. 47, Simon Fraser 7
Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23
Linfield 16, Pacific Lutheran 10, OT
Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14
N. Arizona 37, Sacramento St. 17
North Dakota 48, Portland St. 21
Oregon 41, Utah 20
Puget Sound 14, Willamette 13
Redlands 42, Pomona-Pitzer 20
Rocky Mountain 30, Montana Tech 27
S. Oregon 44, Montana Western 19
S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14
San Diego St. 28, Hawaii 7
Southern Cal 48, Arizona St. 17
UC Davis 31, Cal Poly 28
UNLV 26, Fresno St. 16
Washington 44, UCLA 23
Weber St. 41, Montana 27
Whittier at Occidental, ccd.
Wyoming 42, New Mexico 3
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
First Data 500
Final Results
1. (14) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 505 laps, 58 points.
2. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 505, 48.
3. (5) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 505, 36.
4. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 505, 53.
5. (13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 505, 36.
6. (34) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 505, 31.
7. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 505, 31.
8. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 505, 38.
9. (17) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 505, 31.
10. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 505, 27.
11. (21) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 505, 26.
12. (24) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 505, 33.
13. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 505, 26.
14. (18) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 505, 23.
15. (15) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 505, 22.
16. (12) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 505, 24.
17. (23) Danica Patrick, Ford, 505, 20.
18. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 505, 19.
19. (20) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 505, 18.
20. (19) Paul Menard, Chevy, 505, 17.
21. (29) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 505, 16.
22. (11) Kurt Busch, Ford, 505, 15.
23. (33) Landon Cassill, Ford, 505, 14.
24. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 504, 29.
25. (30) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 504, 12.
26. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 504, 11.
27. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 504, 21.
28. (31) David Ragan, Ford, 503, 9.
29. (16) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 503, 8.
30. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 501, 7.
31. (35) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 501, 6.
32. (32) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 500, 5.
33. (36) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 500, 4.
34. (40) Hermie Sadler, Chevy, 494, 3.
35. (38) Kyle Weatherman, Chevy, 488, 2.
36. (39) Carl Long, Chevy, accident, 444, 0.
37. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevy, accident, 300, 1.
38. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, rear gear, 274, 1.
39. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, electrical, 187, 1.
40. (27) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, accident, 94, 0, 1.
Formula One
Mexico Grand Prix
Final Results
1. (2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 71 laps, 1:36:26.552, 25 points.
2. (4) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 71, +19.678, 18.
3. (5) Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 71, +54.007, 15.
4. (1) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 71, +1:10.078, 12.
5. (6) Esteban Ocon, Force India, 70, +1 lap, 10.
6. (12) Lance Stroll, Williams, 70, +1 lap, 8.
7. (10) Sergio Perez, Force India, 70, +1 lap, 6.
8. (18) Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 70, +1 lap, 4.
9. (3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 70, +1 lap, 2.
10. (14) Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 70, +1 lap, 1.
11. (11) Felipe Massa, Williams, 70, +1 lap.
12. (15) Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 70, +1 lap.
13. (20) Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 70, +1 lap.
14. (17) Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber, 69, +2 laps.
15. (19) Romain Grosjean, Haas, 69, +2 laps.
Not classified
16. (9) Carlos Sainz, Renault, 59 laps.
17. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 55.
18. (13) Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 30.
19. (8) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 24.
20. (7) Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 5.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
HSBC Champions
Final Results
Justin Rose (550), $1,660,000 67-68-72-67–274 -14
Brooks Koepka (218), $679,667 64-68-73-71–276 -12
Henrik Stenson (218), $679,667 68-69-69-70–276 -12
Dustin Johnson (218), $679,667 68-63-68-77–276 -12
Rafa Cabrera Bello (105), $288,000 68-70-70-72–280 -8
Kyle Stanley (105), $288,000 71-68-69-72–280 -8
Peter Uihlein (105), $288,000 72-67-69-72–280 -8
Brian Harman (89), $210,000 68-69-70-74–281 -7
Matthew Fitzpatrick, $176,000 68-69-72-73–282 -6
Bernd Wiesberger, $176,000 71-70-70-71–282 -6
Paul Casey (67), $140,000 71-72-69-71–283 -5
Jason Day (67), $140,000 69-74-72-68–283 -5
Tony Finau (67), $140,000 67-72-74-70–283 -5
Tyrrell Hatton (67), $140,000 68-70-71-74–283 -5
Patrick Cantlay (55), $107,900 68-74-69-73–284 -4
Branden Grace (55), $107,900 74-69-72-69–284 -4
Charles Howell III (55), $107,900 72-67-71-74–284 -4
Daisuke Kataoka, $107,900 71-72-69-72–284 -4
Phil Mickelson (55), $107,900 71-72-74-67–284 -4
Ashun Wu, $90,250 67-72-73-73–285 -3
Tommy Fleetwood (48), $90,250 71-70-70-74–285 -3
Hideto Tanihara, $90,250 72-70-74-69–285 -3
Jhonattan Vegas (48), $90,250 70-73-72-70–285 -3
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $79,500 65-70-75-76–286 -2
Daniel Berger (37), $79,500 68-71-75-72–286 -2
Poom Saksansin, $79,500 73-70-68-75–286 -2
Pat Perez (37), $79,500 72-69-76-69–286 -2
Chez Reavie (37), $79,500 69-74-71-72–286 -2
Hyun-woo Ryu, $79,500 69-73-69-75–286 -2
Matthew Southgate, $79,500 68-71-74-73–286 -2
SSP Chawrasia, $72,000 72-70-73-72–287 -1
Matt Kuchar (27), $72,000 67-70-72-78–287 -1
Alexander Levy, $72,000 71-71-71-74–287 -1
Alex Noren (27), $72,000 72-72-72-71–287 -1
Thorbjorn Olesen, $72,000 72-73-69-73–287 -1
Russell Henley (22), $68,500 75-68-76-69–288 E
Jon Rahm (22), $68,500 72-74-69-73–288 E
Paul Dunne, $64,500 67-73-70-79–289 +1
Gavin Kyle Green, $64,500 65-74-73-77–289 +1
Marc Leishman (18), $64,500 71-79-68-71–289 +1
WC Liang, $64,500 72-70-73-74–289 +1
Haydn Porteous, $64,500 66-74-74-75–289 +1
Richard Sterne, $64,500 73-72-76-68–289 +1
Richie Ramsay, $60,500 73-71-75-71–290 +2
Xinjun Zhang (13), $60,500 71-77-71-71–290 +2
Ryan Fox, $57,500 71-69-75-76–291 +3
Phachara Khongwatmai, $57,500 69-78-70-74–291 +3
Francesco Molinari (11), $57,500 77-71-72-71–291 +3
Xander Schauffele (11), $57,500 71-75-74-71–291 +3
Lucas Glover (8), $51,875 71-75-76-70–292 +4
Hao Tong Li, $51,875 72-76-71-73–292 +4
Hideki Matsuyama (8), $51,875 74-74-72-72–292 +4
Patrick Reed (8), $51,875 66-70-82-74–292 +4
Charl Schwartzel (8), $51,875 73-70-73-76–292 +4
Adam Scott (8), $51,875 72-72-74-74–292 +4
Hudson Swafford (8), $51,875 70-74-75-73–292 +4
Fabrizio Zanotti, $51,875 73-71-71-77–292 +4
Ross Fisher (6), $48,250 77-70-73-73–293 +5
Chan Kim, $48,250 69-72-72-80–293 +5
David Lipsky, $48,250 69-70-72-82–293 +5
Jordan L Smith, $48,250 69-73-74-77–293 +5
Wesley Bryan (5), $46,750 77-72-71-74–294 +6
Bill Haas (5), $46,750 71-73-76-74–294 +6
Scott Hend, $46,750 71-68-78-77–294 +6
Adam Hadwin (4), $46,125 69-74-79-73–295 +7
Mike Hendry, $46,125 73-75-71-76–295 +7
Matthew Griffin, $45,625 68-77-74-77–296 +8
Michael Lorenzo-Vera, $45,625 71-71-77-77–296 +8
Zecheng Dou (4), $45,125 71-76-75-75–297 +9
Si Woo Kim (4), $45,125 71-71-79-76–297 +9
Thomas Pieters (3), $44,625 75-79-69-76–299 +11
Graeme Storm, $44,625 75-74-75-75–299 +11
Yan Wei Liu, $44,250 72-73-77-78–300 +12
Ashley Hall, $44,000 74-71-80-76–301 +13
Andrew Dodt, $43,750 74-79-74-77–304 +16
Brandon Stone, $43,500 78-87-68-75–308 +20
Yi Cao, $43,250 74-83-79-75–311 +23
Champions Tour
Powershares Championship
FINAL RESULTS
x-Bernhard Langer, $305,000 69-69-67–205 -11
Miguel Angel Jim?nez, $180,000 68-70-67–205 -11
David Toms, $144,800 66-72-69–207 -9
Scott McCarron, $119,000 70-69-69–208 -8
Fred Funk, $84,333 74-68-68–210 -6
Billy Andrade, $84,333 69-70-71–210 -6
Doug Garwood, $84,333 71-69-70–210 -6
Paul Broadhurst, $55,500 71-71-69–211 -5
Jerry Kelly, $55,500 72-70-69–211 -5
Jeff Maggert, $55,500 66-73-72–211 -5
Gene Sauers, $55,500 74-68-69–211 -5
Glen Day, $45,000 73-71-68–212 -4
Scott Dunlap, $45,000 68-72-72–212 -4
Scott Parel, $45,000 74-69-69–212 -4
Kenny Perry, $45,000 72-68-72–212 -4
David Frost, $38,000 71-71-71–213 -3
Billy Mayfair, $38,000 75-70-68–213 -3
Jesper Parnevik, $38,000 67-74-72–213 -3
Stephen Ames, $28,000 73-71-70–214 -2
Tom Lehman, $28,000 74-68-72–214 -2
Joey Sindelar, $28,000 69-73-72–214 -2
Marco Dawson, $21,000 71-74-70–215 -1
Wes Short, Jr., $21,000 70-70-75–215 -1
Vijay Singh, $21,000 73-68-74–215 -1
Jeff Sluman, $21,000 70-71-74–215 -1
Kirk Triplett, $21,000 73-69-73–215 -1
Colin Montgomerie, $17,800 74-71-72–217 +1
Kevin Sutherland, $17,800 74-74-69–217 +1
Olin Browne, $14,486 75-74-69–218 +2
Joe Durant, $14,486 71-78-69–218 +2
Mike Goodes, $14,486 71-76-71–218 +2
Steve Flesch, $14,486 72-75-71–218 +2
Paul Goydos, $14,486 71-71-76–218 +2
David McKenzie, $14,486 76-70-72–218 +2
Duffy Waldorf, $14,486 74-68-76–218 +2
Tom Byrum, $11,250 73-71-75–219 +3
Jay Haas, $11,250 73-74-72–219 +3
Corey Pavin, $11,250 72-73-74–219 +3
Tom Pernice Jr., $11,250 76-72-71–219 +3
Tommy Armour III, $9,200 73-74-73–220 +4
Todd Hamilton, $9,200 77-73-70–220 +4
Jerry Smith, $9,200 75-71-74–220 +4
Rod Spittle, $9,200 72-75-73–220 +4
Esteban Toledo, $9,200 77-71-72–220 +4
Scott Verplank, $9,200 75-73-72–220 +4
Woody Austin, $7,200 72-70-79–221 +5
Carlos Franco, $7,200 73-70-78–221 +5
Lee Janzen, $7,200 74-69-78–221 +5
Brandt Jobe, $7,200 78-71-72–221 +5
Michael Allen, $6,200 77-74-71–222 +6
Fran Quinn, $5,800 70-78-80–228 +12
LPGA Tour
Sime Darby Malaysia
Final Results
Cristie Kerr, $270,000 70-63-65-71–269 -15
Danielle Kang, $127,016 68-67-69-66–270 -14
Jacqui Concolino, $127,016 68-68-67-67–270 -14
Shanshan Feng, $127,016 66-65-68-71–270 -14
Brooke M. Henderson, $58,391 70-69-68-64–271 -13
Nelly Korda, $58,391 68-68-70-65–271 -13
Sung Hyun Park, $58,391 68-69-67-67–271 -13
Stacy Lewis, $58,391 71-66-66-68–271 -13
In Gee Chun, $38,776 72-66-68-66–272 -12
Sei Young Kim, $38,776 69-65-68-70–272 -12
Lydia Ko, $33,072 64-72-70-67–273 -11
Madelene Sagstrom, $33,072 66-66-73-68–273 -11
Lizette Salas, $28,161 72-68-66-68–274 -10
So Yeon Ryu, $28,161 72-67-66-69–274 -10
Sarah Jane Smith, $28,161 74-65-65-70–274 -10
Charley Hull, $24,998 72-67-71-65–275 -9
Suzann Pettersen, $23,174 67-69-71-69–276 -8
Carlota Ciganda, $23,174 70-66-69-71–276 -8
Megan Khang, $20,984 72-69-68-68–277 -7
Gaby Lopez, $20,984 68-68-71-70–277 -7
Eun-Hee Ji, $20,984 66-72-68-71–277 -7
Marina Alex, $19,524 71-70-69-68–278 -6
Azahara Munoz, $17,769 72-65-73-69–279 -5
Su Oh, $17,769 65-71-72-71–279 -5
Brittany Lincicome, $17,769 69-67-70-73–279 -5
Candie Kung, $17,769 67-69-70-73–279 -5
Caroline Masson, $16,148 70-72-66-72–280 -4
Nicole Broch Larsen, $14,342 72-72-72-65–281 -3
Minjee Lee, $14,342 68-73-72-68–281 -3
Aditi Ashok, $14,342 70-73-69-69–281 -3
Angel Yin, $14,342 73-73-65-70–281 -3
Lee-Anne Pace, $14,342 73-70-67-71–281 -3
Cheyenne Woods, $11,465 72-71-71-68–282 -2
Haru Nomura, $11,465 70-68-75-69–282 -2
Ariya Jutanugarn, $11,465 72-72-68-70–282 -2
Brittany Altomare, $11,465 70-70-71-71–282 -2
Gerina Piller, $11,465 73-67-70-72–282 -2
Karine Icher, $11,465 69-69-70-74–282 -2
Angela Stanford, $9,671 70-73-76-65–284 E
Moriya Jutanugarn, $9,671 68-69-75-72–284 E
Anna Nordqvist, $8,759 71-75-70-69–285 +1
Kim Kaufman, $8,759 74-69-72-70–285 +1
Brittany Lang, $8,759 69-72-71-73–285 +1
Mi Hyang Lee, $7,481 71-72-72-71–286 +2
Pornanong Phatlum, $7,481 70-75-69-72–286 +2
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $7,481 70-70-73-73–286 +2
Chella Choi, $7,481 73-69-67-77–286 +2
Jane Park, $7,481 71-70-66-79–286 +2
Peiyun Chien, $6,523 73-71-72-71–287 +3
Alison Lee, $6,523 74-74-65-74–287 +3
Austin Ernst, $6,113 73-71-69-75–288 +4
Sandra Gal, $6,113 72-67-74-75–288 +4
Jeong Eun Lee, $5,565 78-68-74-69–289 +5
Mirim Lee, $5,565 71-74-71-73–289 +5
Jessica Korda, $5,565 70-74-70-75–289 +5
Mo Martin, $5,565 70-71-72-76–289 +5
Amy Yang, $5,018 76-67-77-70–290 +6
Laura Gonzalez Escallon, $5,018 69-72-78-71–290 +6
Mi Jung Hur, $4,593 77-71-72-71–291 +7
Michelle Wie, $4,593 74-70-74-73–291 +7
Olafia Kristinsdottir, $4,593 74-67-73-77–291 +7
Alena Sharp, $4,333 71-74-75-72–292 +8
Ayako Uehara, $4,333 75-70-73-74–292 +8
a-Winnie Ng 72-70-75-76–293 +9
Tiffany Joh, $4,151 78-73-70-74–295 +11
Jennifer Song, $4,151 72-68-78-77–295 +11
a-Natasha Andrea Oon 72-73-79-73–297 +13
Michelle Koh, $4,014 75-74-76-74–299 +15
Cydney Clanton, $3,924 71-77-76-76–300 +16
Aretha Pan, $3,786 79-73-75-74–301 +17
Kelly Tan, $3,786 82-67-75-77–301 +17
Paula Reto, $3,650 78-76-73-75–302 +18
Nur Durriyah, $3,605 72-78-79-75–304 +20
Yani Tseng, $3,557 79-77-76-76–308 +24
a-Liyana Durisic 77-74-79-78–308 +24
a-Zulaikah Nurziana 81-76-81-84–322 +38
LOCAL & AREA
Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach
MILBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
H-L Preseason Meeting
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon will hold the OHSAA winter sports athlete and parent meeting at 7 p.m. today in the school auditeria. All winter athletes in grades 7-12 and their parents should attend.
Fostoria Seeks JV Baseball Coach
FOSTORIA — Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is seeking an assistant junior varsity baseball coach for the 2018 season. Please send your letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director, 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830 or by email at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.