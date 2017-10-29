Cross country: Moes, Cozette advance for Raiders

By JAMIE BAKER

TIFFIN — It was a nice surprise.

But for veteran Lakota cross country coach Don Windom, not totally unexpected.

The Raiders’ Dylan Moes and Reilly Cozette extended their seasons as both qualified for this week’s OHSAA state cross country championships with their performances at Saturday’s Division III regional meet at Tiffin’s Hedges Boyer Park.

The duo are the only state qualifiers from the Review Times’ coverage area.

“First of all, they are talented kids. Second of all, they are really good kids and hard-working kids, too,” Windom said.

“Dylan, this is his second year running cross country. He has no idea how good he is and how good he can be. Reilly is the same way.”

They showed the competition how good they were on Saturday.

Both ran against Division III state-championship quality competition. Moes, a junior, cruised to 15th place in 16:58.58 on a sloppy, muddy course.

Cozette, a freshman, finished 21st in 20:04.8.

The top 28 boys and top 32 girls in the Division III races qualified for next week’s OHSAA state championships at National Trail Raceway.

As of now, Moes and Cozette have just scratched the surface with their talent.

“As the season progressed, they found out they were better than they thought,” Windom said. “It’s been a fun journey as a coach to watch them progress and see them figuring out how good they are.

“They are surprised they even made it this far, and to make it to state, wow. When you get to this level, you can’t assume anything. So, it’s extremely satisfying to see them step up and run like they did today.”

Teammate Braden Schaser added a 54th-place finish in 17:41.34.

PACK NOT ENOUGH: Hopewell-Loudon’s pack strategy was key to another successful season. But on Saturday, it just wasn’t enough.

The Chieftains put another good pack of runners together, but they were too far back, finishing 16th in the 24-team Division III girls race.

Hopewell-Loudon’s seven runners — Taylor Leiter (95th, 21:37.27), Renae Kapelka (105th, 21:50.34), Corrin Hoover (118th, 22:04.49), Emily Pace (122nd, 22:06.6), Taylor Joseph (123rd, 22:07.14), Ashley Brickner (124th, 22:07.45) and Bailey Jameson (132nd, 22:20.82) — crossed the finish line in a span of 43 seconds.

CHIEFTAIN BOYS: Without its No. 1 runner, Hopewell-Loudon struggled. Tyler Reinhart-Anez, a 2016 state qualifier, didn’t compete and the Chieftains ended up 19th in the boys meet.

Carter Ritchey was 44th in 17:31. 97 and Jordan Foster was 52nd in 17:40.75 for H-L.

RUNNING REDMEN: Fostoria junior Dylan Sheets made big strides in his second straight trip to the Division II regional by finishing 25th in 17:22.53.

The top 12 earned spots at state in the Division II race. Sheets moved up 27 spots from his regional showing as a sophomore.

SEASON ENDS FOR BLACK KNIGHTS: Van Buren’s Autumn Pisarsky was eight spots away from moving on, placing 40th in the Division III race with a time of 20:37.5. Teammate Justine Hunt placed 86th in 21:28.13.

Division III Girls

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Minster 40. 2, Pettisville 136. 3, Columbus Grove 150. 4, St. Henry 166. 5, Archbold 188.6, Liberty Center 222. 7, Lincolnview 233. 8, New London 248. 9, Huron 259 10, Coldwater 267. 11, Western Reserve 274. 12, Marion Local 334. 13, New Bremen 349. 14, Colonel Crawford 355. 15, Fort Recovery 365. 16, Hopewell-Loudon 400. 17, Liberty-Benton 450. 18, Carey 460. 19, Evergreen 464 20, Sandusky St. Mary’s 472. 21, Edgerton 520. 22, Seneca East 535. 23, Margaretta 556. 24, Fairview 617.

WINNER & AREA FINISHES

1, Emma Watcke (Minster) 19:00.1. 21, Reilly Cozette (Lak) 20:04.8. 40, Autumn Pisarsky (VB) 20:37.5. 86, Justine Hunt (VB) 21:28.13. 95, Taylor Leiter (H-L) 21:37.27. 105, Renae Kapelka (H-L) 21:50.34. 118, Corrin Hoover (H-L) 22:04.49. 122, Emily Pace (H-L) 22:06.6. 123, Taylor Joseph (H-L) 22:07.14. 124, Ashley Brickner (H-L) 22:07.45. 132, Bailey Jameson (H-L) 22:20.82.

Division II Girls

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lexington 42. 2, Defiance 68. 3, Edison 130. 4, Toledo St. Ursula 131.5, Ontario 141. 6, Napoleon 191. 7, Celina 214. 8, Tiffin Columbian 217. 9, Bryan 225. 10, Bellevue 231. 11, St. Marys Memorial 241. 12, Clyde 283. 13, Norwalk 286.

WINNER & AREA FINISHES

1, Carina Weaver (Lex) 19:15.44.

Division I Girls

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Sylvania Northview 44. 2, Toledo Notre Dame 54. 3, Perrysburg 57. 4, Anthony Wayne 88. 5, Ashland 94.

WINNER & AREA FINISHES

1, Jenna Kill (Sylvania Northview) 19:00.5.

Division III Boys

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty Center 113. 2, New London 123. 3, Minster 195. 4, Lincolnview 195. 5, St Henry 208. 6, Colonel Crawford 235. 7, Sandusky St. Mary’s 268. 8, Fairview 270. 9, Parkway 271. 10, Norwalk St. Paul 282. 11, Liberty-Benton 320. 12, Ottawa Hills 334. 13, Columbus Grove 334. 14, Seneca East 339. 15, Carey 348. 16, Ashland Crestview 356. 17, Edgerton 356. 18, Delta 365. 19, Hopewell-Loudon 372. 20, Stryker 416. 21, Antwerp 418. 22, Convoy Crestview 488. 23, Coldwater 519.

WINNER & AREA FINISHES

1, Chad Johnson (Colonel Crawford) 15:48.91. 15, Dylan Moes (Lak) 16:58.58. 44, Carter Ritchey (H-L) 17:31.97. 50, Devyn Smith (OF) 17:38.54. 52, Jordan Foster (H-L) 17:40.75. 54, Braden Schaser (Lak) 17:41.34. 78, Mike Heilman (OF) 17:59.27. 125, Marshall Reinhard (H-L) 18:39.35. 129, Caden Crawford (H-L) 18:43.72. 141, Kyle Rumschlag (H-L) 18:55.15. 142, Bryce Arbogast (H-L) 18:55.73. 152, Jordyn Jury (H-L) 19:08.02.

Division II Boys

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lexington 42. 2, Shelby 62. 3, Van Wert 94. 4, Edison 110. 5, Wauseon 126. 6, Sandusky Perkins 150. 7, Huron 156. 8, Eastwood 185. 9, Ottawa-Glandorf 236. 10, Genoa 244.

WINNER & AREA FINISHES

1, Ryan Johnston (Lexington) 15:38.78. 25, Dylan Sheets (Fos) 17:22.53.

Division I Boys

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Toledo Whitmer 36. 2, Defiance 55. 3, Perrysburg 65. 4, Ashland 110 5, Bowling Green 126. 6, Sylvania Southview 132. 7, Sylvania Northview 177. 8, Toledo St. Francis 193.

WINNER & AREA FINISHES

1, Zach Applegate (Bowling Green) 15:30.22.

