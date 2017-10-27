Regional Cross Country Capsules

At Tiffin’s Hedges Boyer Park

Division III Boys

WHEN: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

AREA TEAMS COMPETING: Hopewell-Loudon.

AREA INDIVIDUALS: Dylan Moes & Braden Schaser (Lakota); Mike Heilman & Devyn Smith (Old Fort).

QUALIFIERS: Seven teams, top 28 finishers qualify for state.

WHAT TO WATCH: Colonel Crawford’s Chad Johnson, the defending state champ, and Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker, the returning state runner up will get together for the second time this season. Johnson, as he did at state last season, pulled away midway through the race for a comfortable win earlier this season at the Tiffin Carnival. The only area team competing, Hopewell-Loudon, competing will be hard pressed to grab one of the seven team spots to state available. Lakota’s Dylan Moes and Braden Schaser could push for individual state bids. Hopewell-Loudon’s Tyler Reinhart-Anez is also looking to advance for the second straight year.

Division III Girls

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m.

AREA TEAMS COMPETING: Hopewell-Loudon.

AREA INDIVIDUALS: Reilly Cozette (Lakota); Autumn Pisarsky & Justine Hunt (Van Buren).

QUALIFIERS: Eight teams, top 32 finishers qualify for state.

WHAT TO WATCH: Hopewell-Loudon is 20th in the latest Division III state girls coaches’ poll. They both should be in the mix to earn one of the eight state meet bids up for grabs at Tiffin.

DARKHORSES: Reilly Cozette has made a late-season push for Lakota and could be among the top 32 at the end of the race.

Division II Boys

WHEN: Saturday, 2:15 p.m.

AREA TEAMS COMPETING: None.

AREA INDIVIDUAL: Dylan Sheets (Fostoria).

QUALIFIERS: Three teams, top 12 finishers qualify for state.

WHAT TO WATCH: There is little margin for error in the Division II boys race as just three teams and a dozen individuals advance. Fostoria junior Dylan Sheets will be making his second straight regional appearance as an individual for the Redmen. He will be looking to improve on last year’s 52nd-place effort.

