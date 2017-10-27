Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

Toledo City League

Tol. Waite 34, Tol. Rogers 18

Around Ohio

Cin. Aiken 56, Cin. Riverview East 0

Cin. Clark Montessori 27, Cin. College Prep. 26

Cols. Ready 35, Cols. Bexley 7

Day. Ponitz Tech. 32, Cin. Hughes 8

Franklin 24, Brookville 21

Garfield Hts. 39, Parma Normandy 8

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45, Uhrichsville Claymont 42

Lockland 13, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Pickerington N. 35, Gahanna Lincoln 16

Wintersville Indian Creek 33, Richmond Edison 0

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Leipsic

Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale

McComb at Liberty-Benton

North Baltimore at Vanlue

Van Buren at Arcadia

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo Whitmer

Lima Senior at Oregon Clay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. John’s

Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Woodmore

Fostoria Senior at Genoa

Lake at Eastwood

Rossford at Otsego

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Ada

Bluffton at Columbus Grove

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville

Paulding at Convoy Crestview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Evergreen at Bryan

Patrick Henry at Liberty Center

Swanton at Archbold

Wauseon at Delta

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida

St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta

Van Wert at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley

Marion Elgin at Lima Perry

Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Riverside

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Edison

Oak Harbor at Port Clinton

Vermilion at Shelby

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Clyde

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Hilltop at Gibsonburg

Montpelier at Northwood

Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch

Toledo Christian at Danbury

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s

Minster at Anna

New Bremen at Versailles

Parkway at Marion Local

St. Henry at Fort Recovery

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Springfield

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Perrysburg at Maumee

Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior

Mount Vernon at West Holmes

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Galion Senior

Marion Harding at Clear Fork

Marion Pleasant at Ontario

North Union at River Valley

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve

Plymouth at Ashland Crestview

South Central at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Fairview

Ayersville at Hicksville

Holgate at Edgerton

Wayne Trace at Tinora

Other NW Ohio Games

Bucyrus at Crestline

Cincinnati Landmark Christian Club at Ridgedale

Lucas at Bowerston Conotton Valley

Mohawk at Edon

Thomas Worthington at Lexington

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Scott

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Cent. Cath. at Gilmour Academy

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Thursday’s District Finals

Division I

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

Perrysburg 1, Toledo St. Ursula 0

AT SPRINGFIELD

Toledo Notre Dame 1, Anthony Wayne 0

Saturday’s District Finals

Division II

AT LEXINGTON

Ontario (15-4) vs. Mansfield Madison (18-1), 6

AT ELIDA

Wapakoneta (18-0) vs. Elida (13-5), 2

AT LAKE

Lake (16-0-3) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (8-9-1), 2

Division III

AT FINDLAY

Riverdale (13-2-3) vs. Liberty-Benton (12-3-2), 5

AT OTTOVILLE

Kalida (10-4-4) vs. Coldwater (10-6-2), 5

AT GENOA

Swanton (12-4-1) vs. Archbold (18-0), 3

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Thursday’s District Finals

Division II

AT ELIDA

Elida 2, Kenton 0

AT LAKE

Sandusky 2, Maumee 1

AT CLYDE

Ontario 2, Lexington 1, OT

Saturday’s District Finals

Division I

AT FINDLAY

Findlay (10-6-2) vs. Anthony Wayne (14-1-3), 2

AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW

Sylvania Northview (8-4-5) vs. Sylvania Southview (9-6-3), 5

Division III

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN

Oak Harbor (14-3-2) vs. Mansfield Christian (12-5-1), noon

AT KALIDA

Kalida (11-5-3) vs. Bluffton (11-5-2), 3

AT ROSSFORD

Ottawa Hills (16-0-2) vs. Archbold (16-1-1), 5:30

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s District Finals

Division II

AT FINDLAY

Toledo Central Catholic 3, Oak Harbor 1

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

Celina 3, Lima Shawnee 0

AT SENECA EAST

Lexington 3, Norwalk 2

Division IV

AT NAPOLEON

Toledo Christian 3, Ayersville 0

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

Ada 3, Lima Central Catholic 0

AT WILLARD

Buckeye Central 3, Norwalk St. Paul 0

AT VAN WERT

New Bremen 3, St. Henry 1

AT FINDLAY

Carey 3, New Riegel 1

Saturday’s District Finals

Division I

AT LAKE

Toledo Notre Dame (20-4) vs. Sylvania Southview (19-5), 3

AT NAPOLEON

Toledo St. Ursula (16-6) vs. Oregon Clay (18-6), 3

Division III

AT KALIDA

Coldwater (23-1) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (21-3), 3

AT SENECA EAST

Western Reserve (18-7) vs. Ashland Crestview (17-7),

AT DEFIANCE

Eastwood (24-0) vs. Tinora (24-1), 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series

Best-of-7

Tuesday’s Result

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1, L.A. Dodgers lead series 1-0

Wednesday’s RESULT

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings

Friday’s GAME

L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 10-12) at Houston (McCullers 7-4), 8:20 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 16-3) at Houston (Morton 14-7), 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:16 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAME

x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 5 2 0 .714 195 166

Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101

Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152

N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110

Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173

Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147

Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116

Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148

Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112

Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 103 169

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161

Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118

L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131

Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 199 146

Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142

Washington 3 3 0 .500 141 147

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133

Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139

Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 128 132

Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 146 119

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149

Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138

Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191

San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 40, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1

Oakland at Buffalo, 1

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1

Chicago at New Orleans, 1

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1

Houston at Seattle, 4:05

Dallas at Washington, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30

Thursday, Nov. 2

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25

Sunday, Nov. 5

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1

Indianapolis at Houston, 1

Atlanta at Carolina, 1

Denver at Philadelphia, 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05

Washington at Seattle, 4:05

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25

Oakland at Miami, 8:30

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Nov. 6

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 3 2 .600 —

Brooklyn 3 2 .600 —

Toronto 2 2 .500 ½

Philadelphia 1 4 .200 2

New York 0 3 .000 2

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 3 1 .750 —

Washington 3 1 .750 —

Charlotte 2 2 .500 1

Miami 2 2 .500 1

Atlanta 1 4 .200 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 3 2 .600 —

Detroit 3 2 .600 —

Milwaukee 3 2 .600 —

Indiana 2 3 .400 1

Chicago 1 3 .250 1½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 4 0 1.000 —

Memphis 4 1 .800 ½

Houston 4 1 .800 ½

New Orleans 1 3 .250 3

Dallas 1 5 .167 4

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 3 1 .750 —

Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 1

Minnesota 2 3 .400 1½

Utah 2 3 .400 1½

Denver 1 3 .250 2

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000 —

Golden State 3 2 .600 1

L.A. Lakers 2 2 .500 1½

Phoenix 2 3 .400 2

Sacramento 1 3 .250 2½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Charlotte 110, Denver 93

Detroit 122, Minnesota 101

Houston 105, Philadelphia 104

Brooklyn 112, Cleveland 107

Oklahoma City 114, Indiana 96

San Antonio 117, Miami 100

Dallas 103, Memphis 94

Phoenix 97, Utah 88

Golden State 117, Toronto 112

L.A. Lakers 102, Washington 99, OT

Thursday’s Results

Boston 96, Milwaukee 89

Chicago 91, Atlanta 86

Memphis 96, Dallas 91

L.A. Clippers at Portland, late

New Orleans at Sacramento, late

Friday’s Games

Houston at Charlotte, 7

San Antonio at Orlando, 7

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Washington at Golden State, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7

Boston at Miami, 8

Houston at Memphis, 8

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9

Phoenix at Portland, 10

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 3:30

San Antonio at Indiana, 4:30

Denver at Brooklyn, 6

Orlando at Charlotte, 6

Washington at Sacramento, 6

New York at Cleveland, 7

Detroit at Golden State, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 11 9 1 1 19 44 27

Toronto 10 7 3 0 14 43 36

Ottawa 10 5 1 4 14 37 28

Boston 8 4 3 1 9 26 27

Detroit 11 4 6 1 9 29 33

Florida 9 4 5 0 8 33 33

Buffalo 11 3 6 2 8 27 41

Montreal 10 2 7 1 5 18 38

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 11 7 3 1 15 34 41

New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24

Columbus 9 6 3 0 12 30 22

N.Y. Islanders 10 5 4 1 11 33 33

Philadelphia 10 5 5 0 10 34 29

Carolina 8 4 3 1 9 24 24

Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31

N.Y. Rangers 11 3 6 2 8 30 38

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 34 26

Chicago 10 5 3 2 12 34 26

Dallas 9 5 4 0 10 26 26

Colorado 9 5 4 0 10 28 24

Nashville 9 4 3 2 10 23 24

Winnipeg 8 4 3 1 9 23 28

Minnesota 8 3 3 2 8 28 27

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 10 8 1 1 17 36 19

Vegas 8 7 1 0 14 27 19

Vancouver 9 5 3 1 11 24 23

Calgary 10 5 5 0 10 25 30

Anaheim 9 4 4 1 9 27 29

San Jose 9 4 5 0 8 24 24

Edmonton 8 2 5 1 5 15 24

Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 23 44

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

St. Louis 5, Calgary 2

Columbus 5, Buffalo 1

Thursday’s Results

Boston 2, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Arizona 2

Carolina 6, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Florida 8, Anaheim 3

Los Angeles 4, Montreal 0

Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Dallas at Edmonton, late

Washington at Vancouver, late

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Vegas, 6

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7

St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30

Dallas at Calgary, 9

Saturday’s Games

San Jose at Buffalo, 1

Los Angeles at Boston, 7

Arizona at New Jersey, 7

Detroit at Florida, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7

Columbus at St. Louis, 8

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8

Chicago at Colorado, 9

Washington at Edmonton, 10

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 5

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7

Washington at Calgary, 9

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS Playoffs

Knockout Round

Wednesday’s RESULTS

New York 4, Chicago 0

Vancouver 5, San Jose 0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Columbus 1, Atlanta United FC 0, shootout

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

Georgia St. 21, South Alabama 13

Miles 38, Clark Atlanta 17

West Georgia 42, Shorter 6

Findlay 49, Malone 0

Minn.-Duluth 17, Bemidji St. 0

Toledo 58, Ball St. 17

Stanford at Oregon St., late

Friday’s Games

Florida St. at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East

Dartmouth at Harvard, Noon

William & Mary at Maine, Noon

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Bryant at Wagner, Noon

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, Noon

Penn at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Yale, 1 p.m.

Appalachian St. at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 4 p.m.

Missouri at UConn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

South

Liberty at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Arkansas at Mississippi, Noon

Miami at North Carolina, Noon

Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:20 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Savannah St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

FIU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Presbyterian, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Stony Brook at Richmond, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Texas Southern at Shreveport, La., 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 3:45 p.m.

Hampton at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Murray St., 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

FAU at W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at UCF, 5 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Texas St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

UAB at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7:20 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Midwest

Buffalo at Akron, 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, Noon

Rutgers at Michigan, Noon

Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Drake, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at South Dakota, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest

Texas at Baylor, Noon

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Bacone at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Southern U. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Little Rock, Ark., 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Far West

California at Colorado, 2 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at BYU, 3 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, 5:45 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland St., 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11:15 p.m.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship

First Round

Ryan Armour 33-33 — 66 -6

Andrew Landry 37-29 — 66 -6

Conrad Shindler 31-35 — 66 -6

J.J. Spaun 33-33 — 66 -6

Wyndham Clark 36-30 — 66 -6

Smylie Kaufman 33-34 — 67 -5

Brian Stuard 34-33 — 67 -5

Derek Fathauer 31-36 — 67 -5

Peter Malnati 33-34 — 67 -5

Zac Blair 35-33 — 68 -4

Chesson Hadley 35-33 — 68 -4

Seamus Power 33-35 — 68 -4

Andrew Putnam 34-34 — 68 -4

Eric Axley 34-34 — 68 -4

David Hearn 34-34 — 68 -4

Aaron Wise 34-34 — 68 -4

Ben Silverman 32-36 — 68 -4

Cameron Percy 32-37 — 69 -3

Johnson Wagner 35-34 — 69 -3

Ricky Barnes 33-36 — 69 -3

Aaron Baddeley 35-34 — 69 -3

John Rollins 33-36 — 69 -3

Beau Hossler 33-36 — 69 -3

Jonathan Randolph 32-37 — 69 -3

Taylor Moore 35-34 — 69 -3

Sam Burns 34-35 — 69 -3

Jason Kokrak 36-33 — 69 -3

Spencer Levin 36-33 — 69 -3

Greg Chalmers 35-34 — 69 -3

J.T. Poston 35-34 — 69 -3

Matt Atkins 33-36 — 69 -3

Tyrone Van Aswegen 35-35 — 70 -2

Ben Martin 36-34 — 70 -2

Vaughn Taylor 34-36 — 70 -2

David Skinns 36-34 — 70 -2

Ethan Tracy 34-36 — 70 -2

Matt Jones 34-36 — 70 -2

Stuart Appleby 35-35 — 70 -2

Chris Kirk 37-33 — 70 -2

William McGirt 35-35 — 70 -2

Hunter Mahan 35-35 — 70 -2

A ngel Cabrera 34-36 — 70 -2

Ben Crane 34-36 — 70 -2

Joel Dahmen 35-35 — 70 -2

Rob Oppenheim 35-35 — 70 -2

Nicholas Lindheim 36-34 — 70 -2

Lanto Griffin 34-36 — 70 -2

Abraham Ancer 36-34 — 70 -2

Derek Bard 34-36 — 70 -2

George McNeill 35-36 — 71 -1

D.J. Trahan 34-37 — 71 -1

Kevin Streelman 35-36 — 71 -1

Scott Stallings 36-35 — 71 -1

Talor Gooch 36-35 — 71 -1

Adam Schenk 36-35 — 71 -1

Ryan Blaum 37-34 — 71 -1

John Huh 34-37 — 71 -1

Brandon Hagy 36-35 — 71 -1

Mark Wilson 35-36 — 71 -1

Steve Wheatcroft 35-36 — 71 -1

Patton Kizzire 35-36 — 71 -1

Fabian Gomez 36-35 — 71 -1

Cameron Tringale 37-34 — 71 -1

Nicholas Thompson 35-36 — 71 -1

Tom Lovelady 37-34 — 71 -1

Brett Stegmaier 33-38 — 71 -1

Dru Love 36-35 — 71 -1

Martin Piller 35-36 — 71 -1

Shawn Stefani 38-34 — 72 E

Billy Hurley III 35-37 — 72 E

Davis Love III 35-37 — 72 E

Brian Gay 37-35 — 72 E

Derek Ernst 35-37 — 72 E

Alex Cejka 35-37 — 72 E

Stephan Jaeger 35-37 — 72 E

Nyasha Mauchaza 39-33 — 72 E

Craig Barlow 35-37 — 72 E

Corey Conners 37-35 — 72 E

Sam Ryder 36-36 — 72 E

Nate Lashley 39-33 — 72 E

Dicky Pride 34-38 — 72 E

John Merrick 37-35 — 72 E

Omar Uresti 35-37 — 72 E

Austin Cook 34-38 — 72 E

Brice Garnett 37-35 — 72 E

Grady Brame Jr. 33-39 — 72 E

Andrew Yun 35-37 — 72 E

Scott Strohmeyer 34-38 — 72 E

Jonathan Byrd 35-38 — 73 +1

Richy Werenski 36-37 — 73 +1

Jason Bohn 36-37 — 73 +1

Daniel Summerhays 36-37 — 73 +1

Trey Mullinax 37-36 — 73 +1

Richard S. Johnson 36-37 — 73 +1

Jimmy Stanger 34-39 — 73 +1

J.J. Henry 36-37 — 73 +1

Tommy Gainey 37-36 — 73 +1

Tim Herron 38-35 — 73 +1

Roberto Diaz 36-37 — 73 +1

Tom Hoge 36-37 — 73 +1

Troy Matteson 37-36 — 73 +1

Troy Merritt 38-36 — 74 +2

Arjun Atwal 36-38 — 74 +2

Matt Every 35-39 — 74 +2

Ted Potter, Jr. 37-37 — 74 +2

Bronson Burgoon 37-37 — 74 +2

Ben Wolcott 35-39 — 74 +2

Retief Goosen 35-39 — 74 +2

Keith Mitchell 37-37 — 74 +2

Brandon Harkins 38-36 — 74 +2

Denny McCarthy 36-38 — 74 +2

Charlie Wi 38-37 — 75 +3

Steven Bowditch 39-36 — 75 +3

Robert Allenby 36-39 — 75 +3

Cody Gribble 36-39 — 75 +3

Parker McLachlin 38-37 — 75 +3

Kyle Thompson 37-38 — 75 +3

Brendon Todd 38-38 — 76 +4

Robert Garrigus 37-39 — 76 +4

Harris English 38-38 — 76 +4

Tyler Duncan 35-41 — 76 +4

Heath Slocum 38-38 — 76 +4

Blayne Barber 35-41 — 76 +4

Rick Lamb 38-38 — 76 +4

Phil Schmitt 36-40 — 76 +4

Brendon de Jonge 38-39 — 77 +5

Ken Duke 38-39 — 77 +5

Brian Davis 42-36 — 78 +6

Carl Pettersson 36-42 — 78 +6

Ross Bell 38-40 — 78 +6

Mark Hensby 41-37 — 78 +6

Shaun Micheel 39-41 — 80 +8

PGA Tour

HSBC Champions

First Round

Brooks Koepka 33-31 — 64 -8

Gavin Green 33-32 — 65 -7

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 32-33 — 65 -7

Haydn Porteous 33-33 — 66 -6

Patrick Reed 32-34 — 66 -6

Paul Dunne 33-34 — 67 -5

Tony Finau 35-32 — 67 -5

Ashun Wu 33-34 — 67 -5

Matt Kuchar 32-35 — 67 -5

Justin Rose 33-34 — 67 -5

Matthew Griffin 34-34 — 68 -4

Patrick Cantlay 36-32 — 68 -4

Matthew Southgate 35-33 — 68 -4

Henrik Stenson 36-32 — 68 -4

Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-34 — 68 -4

Daniel Berger 32-36 — 68 -4

Tyrrell Hatton 34-34 — 68 -4

Matthew Fitzpatrick 33-35 — 68 -4

Brian Harman 32-36 — 68 -4

Dustin Johnson 34-34 — 68 -4

Chez Reavie 33-36 — 69 -3

Chan Kim 35-34 — 69 -3

Phachara Khongwatmai 35-34 — 69 -3

David Lipsky 33-36 — 69 -3

Hyunwoo Ryu 34-35 — 69 -3

Jason Day 34-35 — 69 -3

Jordan Smith 35-34 — 69 -3

Adam Hadwin 35-34 — 69 -3

Hudson Swafford 35-35 — 70 -2

Jhonattan Vegas 34-36 — 70 -2

Xinjun Zhang 35-36 — 71 -1

Zecheng Dou 36-35 — 71 -1

Daisuke Kataoka 35-36 — 71 -1

Mike Lorenzo-Vera 35-36 — 71 -1

Lucas Glover 38-33 — 71 -1

Ryan Fox 36-35 — 71 -1

Scott Hend 38-33 — 71 -1

Si Woo Kim 37-34 — 71 -1

Phil Mickelson 34-37 — 71 -1

Tommy Fleetwood 34-37 — 71 -1

Marc Leishman 36-35 — 71 -1

Kyle Stanley 39-32 — 71 -1

Xander Schauffele 38-33 — 71 -1

Bill Haas 36-35 — 71 -1

Alexander Levy 36-35 — 71 -1

Paul Casey 36-35 — 71 -1

Bernd Wiesberger 33-38 — 71 -1

Charles Howell III 37-35 — 72 E

Yanwei Liu 35-37 — 72 E

Shugo Imahira 33-39 — 72 E

Adam Scott 36-36 — 72 E

Alex Noren 37-35 — 72 E

S.S.P. Chawrasia 37-35 — 72 E

Peter Uihlein 36-36 — 72 E

Wenchong Liang 36-36 — 72 E

Hideto Tanihara 37-35 — 72 E

Pat Perez 34-38 — 72 E

Thorbjorn Olesen 37-35 — 72 E

Haotong Li 37-35 — 72 E

Jon Rahm 35-37 — 72 E

Fabrizio Zanotti 38-35 — 73 +1

Richie Ramsay 36-37 — 73 +1

Michael Hendry 38-35 — 73 +1

Richard Sterne 37-36 — 73 +1

Poom Saksansin 37-36 — 73 +1

Charl Schwartzel 35-38 — 73 +1

Andrew Dodt 36-38 — 74 +2

Yi Cao 37-37 — 74 +2

Ashley Hall 34-40 — 74 +2

Branden Grace 39-35 — 74 +2

Hideki Matsuyama 39-35 — 74 +2

Graeme Storm 36-39 — 75 +3

Thomas Pieters 39-36 — 75 +3

Russell Henley 37-38 — 75 +3

Wesley Bryan 39-38 — 77 +5

Francesco Molinari 41-36 — 77 +5

Ross Fisher 38-39 — 77 +5

Brandon Stone 37-41 — 78 +6

LPGA Tour

Sime Darby Malaysia

First Round

a-amateur

Lydia Ko 64 -7

Su Oh 65 -6

Eun-Hee Ji 66 -5

Shanshan Feng 66 -5

Madelene Sagstrom 66 -5

Suzann Pettersen 67 -4

Candie Kung 67 -4

Jacqui Concolino 68 -3

Nelly Korda 68 -3

Moriya Jutanugarn 68 -3

Danielle Kang 68 -3

Minjee Lee 68 -3

Gaby Lopez 68 -3

Sung Hyun Park 68 -3

Brittany Lang 69 -2

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 69 -2

Sei Young Kim 69 -2

Brittany Lincicome 69 -2

Karine Icher 69 -2

Brittany Altomare 70 -1

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 70 -1

Mo Martin 70 -1

Caroline Masson 70 -1

Pornanong Phatlum 70 -1

Carlota Ciganda 70 -1

Haru Nomura 70 -1

Angela Stanford 70 -1

Aditi Ashok 70 -1

Cristie Kerr 70 -1

Jessica Korda 70 -1

Brooke M. Henderson 70 -1

Ashleigh Buhai 71 E

Cydney Clanton 71 E

Marina Alex 71 E

Mirim Lee 71 E

Alena Sharp 71 E

Mi Hyang Lee 71 E

Stacy Lewis 71 E

Anna Nordqvist 71 E

Jane Park 71 E

In Gee Chun 72 +1

So Yeon Ryu 72 +1

Lizette Salas 72 +1

Nicole Broch Larsen 72 +1

Ariya Jutanugarn 72 +1

Megan Khang 72 +1

Nur Durriyah 72 +1

Azahara Munoz 72 +1

Jennifer Song 72 +1

Sandra Gal 72 +1

a-Winnie Ng 72 +1

Cheyenne Woods 72 +1

Charley Hull 72 +1

a-Natasha Andrea Oon 72 +1

Peiyun Chien 73 +2

Chella Choi 73 +2

Gerina Piller 73 +2

Austin Ernst 73 +2

Lee-Anne Pace 73 +2

Angel Yin 73 +2

Sarah Jane Smith 74 +3

Michelle Wie 74 +3

Kim Kaufman 74 +3

Olafia Kristinsdottir 74 +3

Alison Lee 74 +3

Ayako Uehara 75 +4

Michelle Koh 75 +4

Amy Yang 76 +5

a-Liyana Durisic 77 +6

Mi Jung Hur 77 +6

Jeong Eun Lee 78 +7

Tiffany Joh 78 +7

Paula Reto 78 +7

Aretha Pan 79 +8

Yani Tseng 79 +8

a-Zulaikah Nurziana 81 +10

Kelly Tan 82 +11

Ally McDonald WD

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Named Carl Willis pitching coach.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Garvin Alston pitching coach.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced manager Joe Girardi will not return next season.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Ryan Garton outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Chili Davis hitting coach and Brian Butterfield third base coach. Promoted Andy Haines to assistant hitting coach. Claimed OF Jacob Hannemann off waivers from Seattle (AL). Designated INF Mike Freeman for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Chase Anderson to a two-year contract and INF Eric Sogard to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Announced LHP Tommy Milone has elected free agency.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — — Named Mike Maddux pitching coach and Bryan Eversgerd bullpen coach.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced hitting coach Hensley Meulens will become the bench coach bench coach Ron Wotus will become the third base coach and assistant hitting coach Steve Decker will become a special assistant, baseball operations. Named Matt Herges bullpen coach. Announced third base coach Phil Nevin will not return for 2018. Named Dave Righetti special assistant to the general manager. Announced Mark Gardner will have a special assignment role for pitching development and evaluation. He will work alongside front office personnel in shaping the organization’s hitting approach and evaluating amateur hitters for the upcoming draft.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on OF Juan Duran, RHP Daniel Carela, RHP Steven DeLaCruz, LHP Kris Regas and INF Nick Giarraputo.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed QB Carson Palmer on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Traded a conditional 2018 draft pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for WR Dontrelle Inman. Released LB Jonathan Anderson.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad. Signed OT Storm Norton to the practice squad. Released OT Bryce Harris.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Geremy Davis. Signed G-C Max Turek to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Jake Kumerow to the practice squad. Released DL Mike Purcell from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad. Released DE Marquavius Lewis from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Toronto LB Rico Murray an undisclosed amount for a dangerous tackle on Winnipeg WR Weston Dressler. Fined Winnipeg DT Cory Johnson an undisclosed amount for a high hit on Toronto QB Ricky Ray.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR AJ Cruz to the practice roster.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Announced Shane Doan is joining the league’s hockey operations department.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Michael Amadio from Ontario (AHL). Assigned F Justin Auger to Ontario.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Activated F Alan Quine and loaned him to Bridgeport (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Steven Swavely was loaned to the team from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Signed D Sean Robertson.

College

EMORY — Named Lauren Rothfeld and Chuck Melito assistant women’s basketball coaches.

NC CENTRAL — Named Mike Abrunzo volunteer assistant baseball coach and Jared Kehagias student assistant baseball coach.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

College Athletics

volleyball

Findlay at Ohio Dominican (GMAC), 7

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Thursday Night Classic League

High series: (men) Ron Cook, Caretaker Homecare, 679; (women) Christi Volk, Lil Red Bakery, 605. High game: (men) Reid Ponx, Hoverman Insurance, 257; (women) Volk 213.

Shoot the Gap League

High series: Terry Otto 683.

Prime Timers League

High series: (men) Mike Smith 653; (women) Deb Schade 489. High game: (men) Smith 245; (women) Schade 173.

Morning Glories League

High series: Faye Lane 499. High game: Lane 172.

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Winter Sports Meeting

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School will be hosting a winter sports parent meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the USHS gym. Parents of all winter sport athletes are expected to attend. There will be a general meeting in the gym followed by individual sport meetings for basketball, cheerleading, swimming and wrestling. For information contact the high school office at 419-294-2308.

Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gub Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.

Findlay High Football Tickets

Findlay High School will pre-sell tickets for Friday’s football game at Toledo Whitmer. Tickets will be on sale until 3 p.m. Friday in the athletic office. Presale tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets at the gate are $7.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach

MILBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

Softball Skill Lessons

The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.

UF Soccer ID Camp

The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.

H-L Preseason Meeting

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon will hold the OHSAA winter sports athlete and parent meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the school auditeria. All winter athletes in grades 7-12 and their parents should attend.

Comments

comments