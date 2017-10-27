Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
Toledo City League
Tol. Waite 34, Tol. Rogers 18
Around Ohio
Cin. Aiken 56, Cin. Riverview East 0
Cin. Clark Montessori 27, Cin. College Prep. 26
Cols. Ready 35, Cols. Bexley 7
Day. Ponitz Tech. 32, Cin. Hughes 8
Franklin 24, Brookville 21
Garfield Hts. 39, Parma Normandy 8
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45, Uhrichsville Claymont 42
Lockland 13, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
Pickerington N. 35, Gahanna Lincoln 16
Wintersville Indian Creek 33, Richmond Edison 0
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Leipsic
Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa
Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale
McComb at Liberty-Benton
North Baltimore at Vanlue
Van Buren at Arcadia
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo Whitmer
Lima Senior at Oregon Clay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. John’s
Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Woodmore
Fostoria Senior at Genoa
Lake at Eastwood
Rossford at Otsego
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Ada
Bluffton at Columbus Grove
Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville
Paulding at Convoy Crestview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Evergreen at Bryan
Patrick Henry at Liberty Center
Swanton at Archbold
Wauseon at Delta
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida
St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta
Van Wert at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley
Marion Elgin at Lima Perry
Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Edison
Oak Harbor at Port Clinton
Vermilion at Shelby
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Clyde
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Hilltop at Gibsonburg
Montpelier at Northwood
Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch
Toledo Christian at Danbury
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s
Minster at Anna
New Bremen at Versailles
Parkway at Marion Local
St. Henry at Fort Recovery
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Springfield
Bowling Green at Napoleon
Perrysburg at Maumee
Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior
Mount Vernon at West Holmes
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Galion Senior
Marion Harding at Clear Fork
Marion Pleasant at Ontario
North Union at River Valley
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve
Plymouth at Ashland Crestview
South Central at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Fairview
Ayersville at Hicksville
Holgate at Edgerton
Wayne Trace at Tinora
Other NW Ohio Games
Bucyrus at Crestline
Cincinnati Landmark Christian Club at Ridgedale
Lucas at Bowerston Conotton Valley
Mohawk at Edon
Thomas Worthington at Lexington
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Scott
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Cent. Cath. at Gilmour Academy
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday’s District Finals
Division I
AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
Perrysburg 1, Toledo St. Ursula 0
AT SPRINGFIELD
Toledo Notre Dame 1, Anthony Wayne 0
Saturday’s District Finals
Division II
AT LEXINGTON
Ontario (15-4) vs. Mansfield Madison (18-1), 6
AT ELIDA
Wapakoneta (18-0) vs. Elida (13-5), 2
AT LAKE
Lake (16-0-3) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (8-9-1), 2
Division III
AT FINDLAY
Riverdale (13-2-3) vs. Liberty-Benton (12-3-2), 5
AT OTTOVILLE
Kalida (10-4-4) vs. Coldwater (10-6-2), 5
AT GENOA
Swanton (12-4-1) vs. Archbold (18-0), 3
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Thursday’s District Finals
Division II
AT ELIDA
Elida 2, Kenton 0
AT LAKE
Sandusky 2, Maumee 1
AT CLYDE
Ontario 2, Lexington 1, OT
Saturday’s District Finals
Division I
AT FINDLAY
Findlay (10-6-2) vs. Anthony Wayne (14-1-3), 2
AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW
Sylvania Northview (8-4-5) vs. Sylvania Southview (9-6-3), 5
Division III
AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN
Oak Harbor (14-3-2) vs. Mansfield Christian (12-5-1), noon
AT KALIDA
Kalida (11-5-3) vs. Bluffton (11-5-2), 3
AT ROSSFORD
Ottawa Hills (16-0-2) vs. Archbold (16-1-1), 5:30
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Thursday’s District Finals
Division II
AT FINDLAY
Toledo Central Catholic 3, Oak Harbor 1
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
Celina 3, Lima Shawnee 0
AT SENECA EAST
Lexington 3, Norwalk 2
Division IV
AT NAPOLEON
Toledo Christian 3, Ayersville 0
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Ada 3, Lima Central Catholic 0
AT WILLARD
Buckeye Central 3, Norwalk St. Paul 0
AT VAN WERT
New Bremen 3, St. Henry 1
AT FINDLAY
Carey 3, New Riegel 1
Saturday’s District Finals
Division I
AT LAKE
Toledo Notre Dame (20-4) vs. Sylvania Southview (19-5), 3
AT NAPOLEON
Toledo St. Ursula (16-6) vs. Oregon Clay (18-6), 3
Division III
AT KALIDA
Coldwater (23-1) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (21-3), 3
AT SENECA EAST
Western Reserve (18-7) vs. Ashland Crestview (17-7),
AT DEFIANCE
Eastwood (24-0) vs. Tinora (24-1), 7
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series
Best-of-7
Tuesday’s Result
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1, L.A. Dodgers lead series 1-0
Wednesday’s RESULT
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings
Friday’s GAME
L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 10-12) at Houston (McCullers 7-4), 8:20 p.m.
Saturday’s GAME
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 16-3) at Houston (Morton 14-7), 8:20 p.m.
Sunday’s GAME
x-L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:16 p.m.
Tuesday’s GAME
x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.
Wednesday’s GAME
x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 5 2 0 .714 195 166
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101
Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152
N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116
Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148
Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112
Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 103 169
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161
Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118
L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 199 146
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142
Washington 3 3 0 .500 141 147
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133
Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 128 132
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 146 119
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 40, Miami 0
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1
Oakland at Buffalo, 1
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1
Chicago at New Orleans, 1
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1
L.A. Chargers at New England, 1
Houston at Seattle, 4:05
Dallas at Washington, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30
Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Monday’s Games
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30
Thursday, Nov. 2
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25
Sunday, Nov. 5
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1
Indianapolis at Houston, 1
Atlanta at Carolina, 1
Denver at Philadelphia, 1
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05
Washington at Seattle, 4:05
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25
Oakland at Miami, 8:30
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Monday, Nov. 6
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 3 2 .600 —
Brooklyn 3 2 .600 —
Toronto 2 2 .500 ½
Philadelphia 1 4 .200 2
New York 0 3 .000 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 3 1 .750 —
Washington 3 1 .750 —
Charlotte 2 2 .500 1
Miami 2 2 .500 1
Atlanta 1 4 .200 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 3 2 .600 —
Detroit 3 2 .600 —
Milwaukee 3 2 .600 —
Indiana 2 3 .400 1
Chicago 1 3 .250 1½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 4 0 1.000 —
Memphis 4 1 .800 ½
Houston 4 1 .800 ½
New Orleans 1 3 .250 3
Dallas 1 5 .167 4
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 3 1 .750 —
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 1
Minnesota 2 3 .400 1½
Utah 2 3 .400 1½
Denver 1 3 .250 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000 —
Golden State 3 2 .600 1
L.A. Lakers 2 2 .500 1½
Phoenix 2 3 .400 2
Sacramento 1 3 .250 2½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Charlotte 110, Denver 93
Detroit 122, Minnesota 101
Houston 105, Philadelphia 104
Brooklyn 112, Cleveland 107
Oklahoma City 114, Indiana 96
San Antonio 117, Miami 100
Dallas 103, Memphis 94
Phoenix 97, Utah 88
Golden State 117, Toronto 112
L.A. Lakers 102, Washington 99, OT
Thursday’s Results
Boston 96, Milwaukee 89
Chicago 91, Atlanta 86
Memphis 96, Dallas 91
L.A. Clippers at Portland, late
New Orleans at Sacramento, late
Friday’s Games
Houston at Charlotte, 7
San Antonio at Orlando, 7
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30
Denver at Atlanta, 7:30
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Washington at Golden State, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at New Orleans, 7
Boston at Miami, 8
Houston at Memphis, 8
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9
Phoenix at Portland, 10
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 3:30
San Antonio at Indiana, 4:30
Denver at Brooklyn, 6
Orlando at Charlotte, 6
Washington at Sacramento, 6
New York at Cleveland, 7
Detroit at Golden State, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 11 9 1 1 19 44 27
Toronto 10 7 3 0 14 43 36
Ottawa 10 5 1 4 14 37 28
Boston 8 4 3 1 9 26 27
Detroit 11 4 6 1 9 29 33
Florida 9 4 5 0 8 33 33
Buffalo 11 3 6 2 8 27 41
Montreal 10 2 7 1 5 18 38
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 11 7 3 1 15 34 41
New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24
Columbus 9 6 3 0 12 30 22
N.Y. Islanders 10 5 4 1 11 33 33
Philadelphia 10 5 5 0 10 34 29
Carolina 8 4 3 1 9 24 24
Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31
N.Y. Rangers 11 3 6 2 8 30 38
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 34 26
Chicago 10 5 3 2 12 34 26
Dallas 9 5 4 0 10 26 26
Colorado 9 5 4 0 10 28 24
Nashville 9 4 3 2 10 23 24
Winnipeg 8 4 3 1 9 23 28
Minnesota 8 3 3 2 8 28 27
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 10 8 1 1 17 36 19
Vegas 8 7 1 0 14 27 19
Vancouver 9 5 3 1 11 24 23
Calgary 10 5 5 0 10 25 30
Anaheim 9 4 4 1 9 27 29
San Jose 9 4 5 0 8 24 24
Edmonton 8 2 5 1 5 15 24
Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 23 44
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
St. Louis 5, Calgary 2
Columbus 5, Buffalo 1
Thursday’s Results
Boston 2, San Jose 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Arizona 2
Carolina 6, Toronto 3
Pittsburgh 2, Winnipeg 1, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2
Florida 8, Anaheim 3
Los Angeles 4, Montreal 0
Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Dallas at Edmonton, late
Washington at Vancouver, late
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Vegas, 6
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7
St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30
Dallas at Calgary, 9
Saturday’s Games
San Jose at Buffalo, 1
Los Angeles at Boston, 7
Arizona at New Jersey, 7
Detroit at Florida, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7
Columbus at St. Louis, 8
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8
Chicago at Colorado, 9
Washington at Edmonton, 10
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at Carolina, 5
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7
Washington at Calgary, 9
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS Playoffs
Knockout Round
Wednesday’s RESULTS
New York 4, Chicago 0
Vancouver 5, San Jose 0
Thursday’s RESULTS
Columbus 1, Atlanta United FC 0, shootout
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
Georgia St. 21, South Alabama 13
Miles 38, Clark Atlanta 17
West Georgia 42, Shorter 6
Findlay 49, Malone 0
Minn.-Duluth 17, Bemidji St. 0
Toledo 58, Ball St. 17
Stanford at Oregon St., late
Friday’s Games
Florida St. at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East
Dartmouth at Harvard, Noon
William & Mary at Maine, Noon
Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Bryant at Wagner, Noon
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, Noon
Penn at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Yale, 1 p.m.
Appalachian St. at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Towson, 4 p.m.
Missouri at UConn, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
South
Liberty at Gardner-Webb, Noon
Arkansas at Mississippi, Noon
Miami at North Carolina, Noon
Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:20 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Savannah St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
FIU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Presbyterian, 2:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Stony Brook at Richmond, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Texas Southern at Shreveport, La., 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 3:45 p.m.
Hampton at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Murray St., 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
FAU at W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at UCF, 5 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Texas St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
UAB at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7:20 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Midwest
Buffalo at Akron, 11:30 a.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, Noon
Rutgers at Michigan, Noon
Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Drake, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at South Dakota, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest
Texas at Baylor, Noon
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Bacone at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Southern U. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Little Rock, Ark., 5 p.m.
Old Dominion at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Far West
California at Colorado, 2 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Colorado, 2:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at BYU, 3 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana St., 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 5:45 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland St., 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11:15 p.m.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Sanderson Farms Championship
First Round
Ryan Armour 33-33 — 66 -6
Andrew Landry 37-29 — 66 -6
Conrad Shindler 31-35 — 66 -6
J.J. Spaun 33-33 — 66 -6
Wyndham Clark 36-30 — 66 -6
Smylie Kaufman 33-34 — 67 -5
Brian Stuard 34-33 — 67 -5
Derek Fathauer 31-36 — 67 -5
Peter Malnati 33-34 — 67 -5
Zac Blair 35-33 — 68 -4
Chesson Hadley 35-33 — 68 -4
Seamus Power 33-35 — 68 -4
Andrew Putnam 34-34 — 68 -4
Eric Axley 34-34 — 68 -4
David Hearn 34-34 — 68 -4
Aaron Wise 34-34 — 68 -4
Ben Silverman 32-36 — 68 -4
Cameron Percy 32-37 — 69 -3
Johnson Wagner 35-34 — 69 -3
Ricky Barnes 33-36 — 69 -3
Aaron Baddeley 35-34 — 69 -3
John Rollins 33-36 — 69 -3
Beau Hossler 33-36 — 69 -3
Jonathan Randolph 32-37 — 69 -3
Taylor Moore 35-34 — 69 -3
Sam Burns 34-35 — 69 -3
Jason Kokrak 36-33 — 69 -3
Spencer Levin 36-33 — 69 -3
Greg Chalmers 35-34 — 69 -3
J.T. Poston 35-34 — 69 -3
Matt Atkins 33-36 — 69 -3
Tyrone Van Aswegen 35-35 — 70 -2
Ben Martin 36-34 — 70 -2
Vaughn Taylor 34-36 — 70 -2
David Skinns 36-34 — 70 -2
Ethan Tracy 34-36 — 70 -2
Matt Jones 34-36 — 70 -2
Stuart Appleby 35-35 — 70 -2
Chris Kirk 37-33 — 70 -2
William McGirt 35-35 — 70 -2
Hunter Mahan 35-35 — 70 -2
A ngel Cabrera 34-36 — 70 -2
Ben Crane 34-36 — 70 -2
Joel Dahmen 35-35 — 70 -2
Rob Oppenheim 35-35 — 70 -2
Nicholas Lindheim 36-34 — 70 -2
Lanto Griffin 34-36 — 70 -2
Abraham Ancer 36-34 — 70 -2
Derek Bard 34-36 — 70 -2
George McNeill 35-36 — 71 -1
D.J. Trahan 34-37 — 71 -1
Kevin Streelman 35-36 — 71 -1
Scott Stallings 36-35 — 71 -1
Talor Gooch 36-35 — 71 -1
Adam Schenk 36-35 — 71 -1
Ryan Blaum 37-34 — 71 -1
John Huh 34-37 — 71 -1
Brandon Hagy 36-35 — 71 -1
Mark Wilson 35-36 — 71 -1
Steve Wheatcroft 35-36 — 71 -1
Patton Kizzire 35-36 — 71 -1
Fabian Gomez 36-35 — 71 -1
Cameron Tringale 37-34 — 71 -1
Nicholas Thompson 35-36 — 71 -1
Tom Lovelady 37-34 — 71 -1
Brett Stegmaier 33-38 — 71 -1
Dru Love 36-35 — 71 -1
Martin Piller 35-36 — 71 -1
Shawn Stefani 38-34 — 72 E
Billy Hurley III 35-37 — 72 E
Davis Love III 35-37 — 72 E
Brian Gay 37-35 — 72 E
Derek Ernst 35-37 — 72 E
Alex Cejka 35-37 — 72 E
Stephan Jaeger 35-37 — 72 E
Nyasha Mauchaza 39-33 — 72 E
Craig Barlow 35-37 — 72 E
Corey Conners 37-35 — 72 E
Sam Ryder 36-36 — 72 E
Nate Lashley 39-33 — 72 E
Dicky Pride 34-38 — 72 E
John Merrick 37-35 — 72 E
Omar Uresti 35-37 — 72 E
Austin Cook 34-38 — 72 E
Brice Garnett 37-35 — 72 E
Grady Brame Jr. 33-39 — 72 E
Andrew Yun 35-37 — 72 E
Scott Strohmeyer 34-38 — 72 E
Jonathan Byrd 35-38 — 73 +1
Richy Werenski 36-37 — 73 +1
Jason Bohn 36-37 — 73 +1
Daniel Summerhays 36-37 — 73 +1
Trey Mullinax 37-36 — 73 +1
Richard S. Johnson 36-37 — 73 +1
Jimmy Stanger 34-39 — 73 +1
J.J. Henry 36-37 — 73 +1
Tommy Gainey 37-36 — 73 +1
Tim Herron 38-35 — 73 +1
Roberto Diaz 36-37 — 73 +1
Tom Hoge 36-37 — 73 +1
Troy Matteson 37-36 — 73 +1
Troy Merritt 38-36 — 74 +2
Arjun Atwal 36-38 — 74 +2
Matt Every 35-39 — 74 +2
Ted Potter, Jr. 37-37 — 74 +2
Bronson Burgoon 37-37 — 74 +2
Ben Wolcott 35-39 — 74 +2
Retief Goosen 35-39 — 74 +2
Keith Mitchell 37-37 — 74 +2
Brandon Harkins 38-36 — 74 +2
Denny McCarthy 36-38 — 74 +2
Charlie Wi 38-37 — 75 +3
Steven Bowditch 39-36 — 75 +3
Robert Allenby 36-39 — 75 +3
Cody Gribble 36-39 — 75 +3
Parker McLachlin 38-37 — 75 +3
Kyle Thompson 37-38 — 75 +3
Brendon Todd 38-38 — 76 +4
Robert Garrigus 37-39 — 76 +4
Harris English 38-38 — 76 +4
Tyler Duncan 35-41 — 76 +4
Heath Slocum 38-38 — 76 +4
Blayne Barber 35-41 — 76 +4
Rick Lamb 38-38 — 76 +4
Phil Schmitt 36-40 — 76 +4
Brendon de Jonge 38-39 — 77 +5
Ken Duke 38-39 — 77 +5
Brian Davis 42-36 — 78 +6
Carl Pettersson 36-42 — 78 +6
Ross Bell 38-40 — 78 +6
Mark Hensby 41-37 — 78 +6
Shaun Micheel 39-41 — 80 +8
PGA Tour
HSBC Champions
First Round
Brooks Koepka 33-31 — 64 -8
Gavin Green 33-32 — 65 -7
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 32-33 — 65 -7
Haydn Porteous 33-33 — 66 -6
Patrick Reed 32-34 — 66 -6
Paul Dunne 33-34 — 67 -5
Tony Finau 35-32 — 67 -5
Ashun Wu 33-34 — 67 -5
Matt Kuchar 32-35 — 67 -5
Justin Rose 33-34 — 67 -5
Matthew Griffin 34-34 — 68 -4
Patrick Cantlay 36-32 — 68 -4
Matthew Southgate 35-33 — 68 -4
Henrik Stenson 36-32 — 68 -4
Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-34 — 68 -4
Daniel Berger 32-36 — 68 -4
Tyrrell Hatton 34-34 — 68 -4
Matthew Fitzpatrick 33-35 — 68 -4
Brian Harman 32-36 — 68 -4
Dustin Johnson 34-34 — 68 -4
Chez Reavie 33-36 — 69 -3
Chan Kim 35-34 — 69 -3
Phachara Khongwatmai 35-34 — 69 -3
David Lipsky 33-36 — 69 -3
Hyunwoo Ryu 34-35 — 69 -3
Jason Day 34-35 — 69 -3
Jordan Smith 35-34 — 69 -3
Adam Hadwin 35-34 — 69 -3
Hudson Swafford 35-35 — 70 -2
Jhonattan Vegas 34-36 — 70 -2
Xinjun Zhang 35-36 — 71 -1
Zecheng Dou 36-35 — 71 -1
Daisuke Kataoka 35-36 — 71 -1
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 35-36 — 71 -1
Lucas Glover 38-33 — 71 -1
Ryan Fox 36-35 — 71 -1
Scott Hend 38-33 — 71 -1
Si Woo Kim 37-34 — 71 -1
Phil Mickelson 34-37 — 71 -1
Tommy Fleetwood 34-37 — 71 -1
Marc Leishman 36-35 — 71 -1
Kyle Stanley 39-32 — 71 -1
Xander Schauffele 38-33 — 71 -1
Bill Haas 36-35 — 71 -1
Alexander Levy 36-35 — 71 -1
Paul Casey 36-35 — 71 -1
Bernd Wiesberger 33-38 — 71 -1
Charles Howell III 37-35 — 72 E
Yanwei Liu 35-37 — 72 E
Shugo Imahira 33-39 — 72 E
Adam Scott 36-36 — 72 E
Alex Noren 37-35 — 72 E
S.S.P. Chawrasia 37-35 — 72 E
Peter Uihlein 36-36 — 72 E
Wenchong Liang 36-36 — 72 E
Hideto Tanihara 37-35 — 72 E
Pat Perez 34-38 — 72 E
Thorbjorn Olesen 37-35 — 72 E
Haotong Li 37-35 — 72 E
Jon Rahm 35-37 — 72 E
Fabrizio Zanotti 38-35 — 73 +1
Richie Ramsay 36-37 — 73 +1
Michael Hendry 38-35 — 73 +1
Richard Sterne 37-36 — 73 +1
Poom Saksansin 37-36 — 73 +1
Charl Schwartzel 35-38 — 73 +1
Andrew Dodt 36-38 — 74 +2
Yi Cao 37-37 — 74 +2
Ashley Hall 34-40 — 74 +2
Branden Grace 39-35 — 74 +2
Hideki Matsuyama 39-35 — 74 +2
Graeme Storm 36-39 — 75 +3
Thomas Pieters 39-36 — 75 +3
Russell Henley 37-38 — 75 +3
Wesley Bryan 39-38 — 77 +5
Francesco Molinari 41-36 — 77 +5
Ross Fisher 38-39 — 77 +5
Brandon Stone 37-41 — 78 +6
LPGA Tour
Sime Darby Malaysia
First Round
a-amateur
Lydia Ko 64 -7
Su Oh 65 -6
Eun-Hee Ji 66 -5
Shanshan Feng 66 -5
Madelene Sagstrom 66 -5
Suzann Pettersen 67 -4
Candie Kung 67 -4
Jacqui Concolino 68 -3
Nelly Korda 68 -3
Moriya Jutanugarn 68 -3
Danielle Kang 68 -3
Minjee Lee 68 -3
Gaby Lopez 68 -3
Sung Hyun Park 68 -3
Brittany Lang 69 -2
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 69 -2
Sei Young Kim 69 -2
Brittany Lincicome 69 -2
Karine Icher 69 -2
Brittany Altomare 70 -1
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 70 -1
Mo Martin 70 -1
Caroline Masson 70 -1
Pornanong Phatlum 70 -1
Carlota Ciganda 70 -1
Haru Nomura 70 -1
Angela Stanford 70 -1
Aditi Ashok 70 -1
Cristie Kerr 70 -1
Jessica Korda 70 -1
Brooke M. Henderson 70 -1
Ashleigh Buhai 71 E
Cydney Clanton 71 E
Marina Alex 71 E
Mirim Lee 71 E
Alena Sharp 71 E
Mi Hyang Lee 71 E
Stacy Lewis 71 E
Anna Nordqvist 71 E
Jane Park 71 E
In Gee Chun 72 +1
So Yeon Ryu 72 +1
Lizette Salas 72 +1
Nicole Broch Larsen 72 +1
Ariya Jutanugarn 72 +1
Megan Khang 72 +1
Nur Durriyah 72 +1
Azahara Munoz 72 +1
Jennifer Song 72 +1
Sandra Gal 72 +1
a-Winnie Ng 72 +1
Cheyenne Woods 72 +1
Charley Hull 72 +1
a-Natasha Andrea Oon 72 +1
Peiyun Chien 73 +2
Chella Choi 73 +2
Gerina Piller 73 +2
Austin Ernst 73 +2
Lee-Anne Pace 73 +2
Angel Yin 73 +2
Sarah Jane Smith 74 +3
Michelle Wie 74 +3
Kim Kaufman 74 +3
Olafia Kristinsdottir 74 +3
Alison Lee 74 +3
Ayako Uehara 75 +4
Michelle Koh 75 +4
Amy Yang 76 +5
a-Liyana Durisic 77 +6
Mi Jung Hur 77 +6
Jeong Eun Lee 78 +7
Tiffany Joh 78 +7
Paula Reto 78 +7
Aretha Pan 79 +8
Yani Tseng 79 +8
a-Zulaikah Nurziana 81 +10
Kelly Tan 82 +11
Ally McDonald WD
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Named Carl Willis pitching coach.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Garvin Alston pitching coach.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced manager Joe Girardi will not return next season.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Ryan Garton outright to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Chili Davis hitting coach and Brian Butterfield third base coach. Promoted Andy Haines to assistant hitting coach. Claimed OF Jacob Hannemann off waivers from Seattle (AL). Designated INF Mike Freeman for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Chase Anderson to a two-year contract and INF Eric Sogard to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Announced LHP Tommy Milone has elected free agency.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — — Named Mike Maddux pitching coach and Bryan Eversgerd bullpen coach.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced hitting coach Hensley Meulens will become the bench coach bench coach Ron Wotus will become the third base coach and assistant hitting coach Steve Decker will become a special assistant, baseball operations. Named Matt Herges bullpen coach. Announced third base coach Phil Nevin will not return for 2018. Named Dave Righetti special assistant to the general manager. Announced Mark Gardner will have a special assignment role for pitching development and evaluation. He will work alongside front office personnel in shaping the organization’s hitting approach and evaluating amateur hitters for the upcoming draft.
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on OF Juan Duran, RHP Daniel Carela, RHP Steven DeLaCruz, LHP Kris Regas and INF Nick Giarraputo.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed QB Carson Palmer on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Traded a conditional 2018 draft pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for WR Dontrelle Inman. Released LB Jonathan Anderson.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad. Signed OT Storm Norton to the practice squad. Released OT Bryce Harris.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Geremy Davis. Signed G-C Max Turek to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Jake Kumerow to the practice squad. Released DL Mike Purcell from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad. Released DE Marquavius Lewis from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
CFL — Fined Toronto LB Rico Murray an undisclosed amount for a dangerous tackle on Winnipeg WR Weston Dressler. Fined Winnipeg DT Cory Johnson an undisclosed amount for a high hit on Toronto QB Ricky Ray.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR AJ Cruz to the practice roster.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Announced Shane Doan is joining the league’s hockey operations department.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Michael Amadio from Ontario (AHL). Assigned F Justin Auger to Ontario.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Activated F Alan Quine and loaned him to Bridgeport (AHL).
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Announced F Steven Swavely was loaned to the team from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Signed D Sean Robertson.
College
EMORY — Named Lauren Rothfeld and Chuck Melito assistant women’s basketball coaches.
NC CENTRAL — Named Mike Abrunzo volunteer assistant baseball coach and Jared Kehagias student assistant baseball coach.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
College Athletics
volleyball
Findlay at Ohio Dominican (GMAC), 7
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Thursday Night Classic League
High series: (men) Ron Cook, Caretaker Homecare, 679; (women) Christi Volk, Lil Red Bakery, 605. High game: (men) Reid Ponx, Hoverman Insurance, 257; (women) Volk 213.
Shoot the Gap League
High series: Terry Otto 683.
Prime Timers League
High series: (men) Mike Smith 653; (women) Deb Schade 489. High game: (men) Smith 245; (women) Schade 173.
Morning Glories League
High series: Faye Lane 499. High game: Lane 172.
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Sandusky Winter Sports Meeting
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School will be hosting a winter sports parent meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the USHS gym. Parents of all winter sport athletes are expected to attend. There will be a general meeting in the gym followed by individual sport meetings for basketball, cheerleading, swimming and wrestling. For information contact the high school office at 419-294-2308.
Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gub Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For information, call 419-273-5057.
Findlay High Football Tickets
Findlay High School will pre-sell tickets for Friday’s football game at Toledo Whitmer. Tickets will be on sale until 3 p.m. Friday in the athletic office. Presale tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets at the gate are $7.
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
Lake Seeks Pole Vault Coach
MILBURY — Lake High School is seeking a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants can download an application from the school web site at www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Forms can be emailed with resume and qualifications to Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, at DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
Softball Skill Lessons
The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.
UF Soccer ID Camp
The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.
H-L Preseason Meeting
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon will hold the OHSAA winter sports athlete and parent meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the school auditeria. All winter athletes in grades 7-12 and their parents should attend.