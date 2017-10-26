District volleyball: Carey knocks off New Riegel

By SCOTT COTTOS

FINDLAY — Rallying from a set down wasn’t Carey’s preferred way of winning its first district championship.

But the Blue Devils answered the bell and downed New Riegel 17-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 in Thursday night’s Division IV district title match at Findlay High School.

The Blue Devils (23-3), ranked 10th in the final Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll, move on to play Toledo Christian in Thursday’s 8 p.m. regional semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse. Ada will play Buckeye Central in the first semifinal at Elida at 6:15 p.m.

The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, finished their season at 19-6.

Carey lost in three previous district finals under coach Eric Vackert, but this time they pulled through.

“This has been one of my goals from the get-go when I tried to get this program going,” he said. “We’d never won a district title. We’ve had volleyball since 1975. We’ve been knocking on the door. … I’m real proud. I couldn’t be more happy for the girls. They’ve worked so hard me. I mean, we do a lot of things in the summer and get after it. It’s a big step for our program.”

Sydney Kin, the Blue Devils’ 6-foot-2 senior middle hitter, not only was her usual effective self offensively, but she came up with team-highs of 23 digs and four blocks. Mckenzie Row served for three aces and 13 digs and Lawyer Stansberry had 39 assists and a pair of aces.

New Riegel took its first lead at 13-12 in the first set and stormed to the finish. But Vackert was far from panicking.

“You know what? We’ve lost some games here and there, some sets here and there along the way,” Vackert said. “We’ve won a lot of matches. But we don’t give up and we just kind of keep grinding and keep fighting.”

Senior Brianna Gillig smashed 21 kills and made 15 digs for New Riegel, while classmate Lindsay Bouillon tallied 31 assists and 18 digs.

“We kind of got complacent a little bit,” Blue Jackets coach Drew Cardwell said of the time following his squad’s 15-9 lead in the second set.

“We just can’t do that against a great team like Carey. They’ve got too many swingers up front.”

The hitting of Kin and Row led the Blue Devils into the lead. They were up 24-21 before a pair of Kaitlyn Kirian kills and a Bouillon ace drew the Jackets to within 24-23. But a Kin kill gave Carey the set.

It was all Blue Devils throughout the third and fourth sets. Carey led by as many as 10 points in the fourth set before putting the match away.

New Riegel (19-6)

KILLS: Brianna Gillig 21, Kaitlyn Kirian 18. ASSISTS: Lindsay Bouillon 3. DIGS: Bouillon 18, Brooklyn Gillig & Christen Hohman 12. BLOCKS: Kirian 3.

carey (23-3)

ACES: Mckenzie Row 3, Lawyer Stansberry 2, Hannah Zimmerman 1. ASSISTS: Stansberry 39. DIGS: Sydney Kin 23, Row 13, Zimmerman 12.

