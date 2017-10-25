Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Leipsic

Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale

McComb at Liberty-Benton

North Baltimore at Vanlue

Van Buren at Arcadia

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo Whitmer

Lima Senior at Oregon Clay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. John’s

Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Woodmore

Fostoria Senior at Genoa

Lake at Eastwood

Rossford at Otsego

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Ada

Bluffton at Columbus Grove

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville

Paulding at Convoy Crestview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Evergreen at Bryan

Patrick Henry at Liberty Center

Swanton at Archbold

Wauseon at Delta

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida

St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta

Van Wert at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley

Marion Elgin at Lima Perry

Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Riverside

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Edison

Oak Harbor at Port Clinton

Vermilion at Shelby

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Clyde

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Hilltop at Gibsonburg

Montpelier at Northwood

Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch

Toledo Christian at Danbury

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s

Minster at Anna

New Bremen at Versailles

Parkway at Marion Local

St. Henry at Fort Recovery

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Springfield

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Perrysburg at Maumee

Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior

Mount Vernon at West Holmes

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Galion Senior

Marion Harding at Clear Fork

Marion Pleasant at Ontario

North Union at River Valley

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve

Plymouth at Ashland Crestview

South Central at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Fairview

Ayersville at Hicksville

Holgate at Edgerton

Wayne Trace at Tinora

Other NW Ohio Games

Bucyrus at Crestline

Cincinnati Landmark Christian Club at Ridgedale

Lucas at Bowerston Conotton Valley

Mohawk at Edon

Thomas Worthington at Lexington

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Scott

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Cent. Cath. at Gilmour Academy

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division III

AT FINDLAY

Riverdale 1, Van Buren 0

Liberty-Benton 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

DISTRICT FINAL: Riverdale (13-2-3) vs. Liberty-Benton (12-3-2), Saturday, 5

AT OTTOVILLE

Kalida 2, Continental 1

Coldwater 2, Lima Central Catholic 0

DISTRICT FINAL: Kalida (10-4-4) vs. Coldwater (10-6-2), Saturday, 5

AT GENOA

Swanton 4, Genoa 3

Archbold 2, Huron 1

DISTRICT FINAL: Swanton (12-4-1) vs. Archbold (18-0), Saturday, 3

Thursday’s District Finals

Division I

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

Toledo St. Ursula (11-4-3) vs. Perrysburg (13-2-3), 6

AT SPRINGFIELD

Toledo Notre Dame (11-4-3) vs. Anthony Wayne (15-2-1), 7

Saturday’s District Finals

Division II

AT LEXINGTON

Ontario (15-4) vs. Mansfield Madison (18-1), 6

AT ELIDA

Wapakoneta (18-0) vs. Elida (13-5), 2

AT LAKE

Lake (16-0-3) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (8-9-1), 2

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW

Sylvania Northview 1, Toledo St. Francis 0, 2OT

Sylvania Southview 3, Toledo St. John’s 1

DISTRICT FINAL: Sylvania Northview (8-4-5) vs. Sylvania Southview (9-6-3), Saturday, 5

Thursday’s District Finals

Division II

AT ELIDA

Kenton (16-1-1) vs. Elida (17-1), 6

AT LAKE

Sandusky (12-5-1) vs. Maumee (10-6-3), 5

AT CLYDE

Ontario (14-2-2) vs. Lexington (12-4-3), 7

Saturday’s District Finals

Division I

AT FINDLAY

Findlay (10-6-2) vs. Anthony Wayne (14-1-3), 2

Division III

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN

Oak Harbor (14-3-2) vs. Mansfield Christian (12-5-1), noon

AT KALIDA

Kalida (11-5-3) vs. Bluffton (11-5-2), 3

AT ROSSFORD

Ottawa Hills (16-0-2) vs. Archbold (16-1-1), 5

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT LAKE

Toledo Notre Dame 3, Findlay 0

Sylvania Southview 3, Anthony Wayne 2

DISTRICT FINAL: Toledo Notre Dame (20-4) vs. Sylvania Southview (19-5), Saturday, 3

AT NAPOLEON

Toledo St. Ursula 3, Perrysburg 1

Oregon Clay 3, Ashland 1

DISTRICT FINAL: Toledo St. Ursula (16-6) vs. Oregon Clay (18-6), Saturday, 3

Division III

AT KALIDA

Coldwater 3, Minster 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Liberty-Benton 0

DISTRICT FINAL: Coldwater (23-1) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (21-3), Saturday, 3

AT SENECA EAST

Western Reserve 3, Huron 2

Ashland Crestview 3, Galion 1

DISTRICT FINAL: Western Reserve (18-7) vs. Ashland Crestview (17-7), Saturday, 3

AT DEFIANCE

Eastwood 3, Fairview 0

Tinora 3, Swanton 1

DISTRICT FINAL: Eastwood (24-0) vs. Tinora (24-1), Saturday, 7

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division II

AT FINDLAY

Oak Harbor (24-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (13-10), 6:15

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

Lima Shawnee (19-5) vs. Celina (15-9), 7

AT SENECA EAST

Lexington (22-3) vs. Norwalk (18-8), 7

Division IV

AT NAPOLEON

Toledo Christian vs. Ayersville (14-9), 7

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

Ada (18-7) vs. Lima Central Catholic (13-12), 7

AT WILLARD

Norwalk St. Paul (23-1) vs. Buckeye Central (24-1), 7

AT VAN WERT

New Bremen (23-1) vs. St. Henry (20-4), 7

AT FINDLAY

(2) New Riegel (19-5) vs. Carey (22-3), 8

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series

Best-of-7

Tuesday’s Result

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1, L.A. Dodgers lead series 1-0

Wednesday’s Game

Houston (Verlander 15-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 12-8), 8:09 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 10-12) at Houston (undecided), 8:09 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:16 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 5 2 0 .714 195 166

Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101

Miami 4 2 0 .667 92 112

N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110

Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173

Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147

Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116

Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 130 148

Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112

Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 103 169

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161

Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118

L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131

Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 199 146

Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142

Washington 3 3 0 .500 141 147

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133

Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139

Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 128 132

Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 146 119

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149

Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138

Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191

San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1

Oakland at Buffalo, 1

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1

Chicago at New Orleans, 1

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1

Houston at Seattle, 4:05

Dallas at Washington, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30

Thursday, Nov. 2

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25

Sunday, Nov. 5

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1

Indianapolis at Houston, 1

Atlanta at Carolina, 1

Denver at Philadelphia, 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05

Washington at Seattle, 4:05

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25

Oakland at Miami, 8:30

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Nov. 6

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 2 1 .667 —

Brooklyn 3 2 .600 —

Boston 2 2 .500 ½

Philadelphia 1 4 .200 2

New York 0 3 .000 2

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 3 0 1.000 —

Orlando 3 1 .750 ½

Charlotte 2 2 .500 1½

Miami 2 2 .500 1½

Atlanta 1 3 .250 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 3 1 .750 —

Cleveland 3 2 .600 ½

Detroit 3 2 .600 ½

Indiana 2 3 .400 1½

Chicago 0 3 .000 2½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 4 0 1.000 —

Memphis 3 0 1.000 ½

Houston 4 1 .800 ½

New Orleans 1 3 .250 3

Dallas 0 4 .000 4

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 3 1 .750 —

Utah 2 2 .500 1

Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 1

Minnesota 2 3 .400 1½

Denver 1 3 .250 2

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000 —

Golden State 2 2 .500 1½

L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 2

Phoenix 1 3 .250 2½

Sacramento 1 3 .250 2½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 119, Chicago 112

Orlando 125, Brooklyn 121

Boston 110, New York 89

Indiana 130, Minnesota 107

Portland 103, New Orleans 93

L.A. Clippers 102, Utah 84

Wednesday’s Results

Charlotte 110, Denver 93

Detroit 122, Minnesota 101

Houston 105, Philadelphia 104

Brooklyn 112, Cleveland 107

Oklahoma City 114, Indiana 96

San Antonio 117, Miami 100

Memphis at Dallas, late

Utah at Phoenix, late

Toronto at Golden State, late

Washington at L.A. Lakers, late

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 8

Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8

Dallas at Memphis, 8

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Houston at Charlotte, 7

San Antonio at Orlando, 7

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Washington at Golden State, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7

Boston at Miami, 8

Houston at Memphis, 8

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9

Phoenix at Portland, 10

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 10 8 1 1 17 41 25

Toronto 9 7 2 0 14 40 30

Ottawa 9 4 1 4 12 32 24

Detroit 10 4 5 1 9 27 30

Buffalo 11 3 6 2 8 27 41

Boston 7 3 3 1 7 24 26

Florida 8 3 5 0 6 25 30

Montreal 9 2 6 1 5 18 34

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 10 6 3 1 13 32 40

New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24

Columbus 9 6 3 0 12 30 22

N.Y. Islanders 9 5 3 1 11 29 27

Philadelphia 9 5 4 0 10 30 24

Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31

Carolina 7 3 3 1 7 18 21

N.Y. Rangers 10 2 6 2 6 25 36

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 34 26

Chicago 10 5 3 2 12 34 26

Colorado 9 5 4 0 10 28 24

Dallas 9 5 4 0 10 26 26

Nashville 9 4 3 2 10 23 24

Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26

Minnesota 7 2 3 2 6 22 23

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 9 7 1 1 15 32 19

Vegas 8 7 1 0 14 27 19

Vancouver 9 5 3 1 11 24 23

Calgary 10 5 5 0 10 25 30

Anaheim 8 4 3 1 9 24 21

San Jose 8 4 4 0 8 23 22

Edmonton 8 2 5 1 5 15 24

Arizona 9 0 8 1 1 21 39

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Pittsburgh 2, Edmonton 1, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 1

Anaheim 6, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Arizona 3

Montreal 5, Florida 1

Buffalo 1, Detroit 0

Los Angeles 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Calgary 3, Nashville 2, SO

Vancouver 1, Minnesota 0

Colorado 5, Dallas 3

Vegas 4, Chicago 2

Wednesday’s Results

St. Louis 5, Calgary 2

Columbus 5, Buffalo 1

Thursday’s Games

San Jose at Boston, 7

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Carolina at Toronto, 7

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Anaheim at Florida, 7:30

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8

Dallas at Edmonton, 9

Washington at Vancouver, 10

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Vegas, 6

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7

St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30

Dallas at Calgary, 9

Saturday’s Games

San Jose at Buffalo, 1

Los Angeles at Boston, 7

Arizona at New Jersey, 7

Detroit at Florida, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7

Columbus at St. Louis, 8

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8

Chicago at Colorado, 9

Washington at Edmonton, 10

NHL Boxscore

Columbus 5, Buffalo 1

Buffalo 0 0 1 — 1

Columbus 1 3 1 — 5

First Period — 1, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 1 (Milano, Jones), 12:00 (pp).

Second Period — 2, Columbus, Jones 1 (Atkinson, Dubinsky), 15:20. 3, Columbus, Foligno 2 (J.Johnson), 17:38. 4, Columbus, Calvert 1 (Nutivaara, Murray), 18:19.

Third Period — 5, Buffalo, Griffith (Nolan, Larsson), 17:26. 6, Columbus, Anderson 1 (Wennberg, Panarin), 19:21.

Shots on Goal — Buffalo 14-13-8 — 35. Columbus 9-18-11 — 38.

Power-play opportunities — Buffalo 0 of 1. Columbus 1 of 2.

Goalies — Buffalo, C.Johnson 1-2-1 (38 shots-33 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 4-2-0 (35-34).

A — 14,383 (18,500). T — 2:36. Referees — Wes McCauley, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen — Greg Devorski, Tony Sericolo.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 20 5 9 69 74 37

New York City FC 16 9 9 57 56 43

Chicago 16 11 7 55 61 47

Atlanta United FC 15 9 10 55 70 40

Columbus 16 12 6 54 53 49

New York 14 12 8 50 53 47

New England 13 15 6 45 53 61

Philadelphia 11 14 9 42 50 47

Montreal 11 17 6 39 52 58

Orlando City 10 15 9 39 39 58

D.C. United 9 20 5 32 31 60

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Portland 15 11 8 53 60 50

Seattle 14 9 11 53 52 39

Vancouver 15 12 7 52 50 49

Houston 13 10 11 50 57 45

Sporting Kansas City 12 9 13 49 40 29

San Jose 13 14 7 46 39 60

FC Dallas 11 10 13 46 48 48

Real Salt Lake 13 15 6 45 49 55

Minnesota United 10 18 6 36 47 70

Colorado 9 19 6 33 31 51

Los Angeles 8 18 8 32 45 67

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

SundaY’s RESULTS

Columbus 2, New York City FC 2, tie

FC Dallas 5, Los Angeles 1

Houston 3, Chicago 0

New England 3, Montreal 2

New York 2, D.C. United 1

Philadelphia 6, Orlando City 1

Portland 2, Vancouver 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

San Jose 3, Minnesota United 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 0

Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie

MLS Playoffs

Knockout Round

Wednesday’s RESULTS

New York 4, Chicago 0

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30

Thursday’s GAMES

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida St. at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East

Dartmouth at Harvard, Noon

William & Mary at Maine, Noon

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Bryant at Wagner, Noon

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, Noon

Penn at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Yale, 1 p.m.

Appalachian St. at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 4 p.m.

Missouri at UConn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

South

Liberty at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Arkansas at Mississippi, Noon

Miami at North Carolina, Noon

Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:20 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Savannah St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

FIU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Presbyterian, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Stony Brook at Richmond, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Texas Southern at Shreveport, La., 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 3:45 p.m.

Hampton at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Murray St., 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

FAU at W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at UCF, 5 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Texas St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

UAB at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7:20 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Midwest

Buffalo at Akron, 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, Noon

Rutgers at Michigan, Noon

Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Drake, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at South Dakota, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest

Texas at Baylor, Noon

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Bacone at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Southern U. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Little Rock, Ark., 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Far West

California at Colorado, 2 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at BYU, 3 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, 5:45 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland St., 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11:15 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Wuilmer Becerra, RHP Tyler Pill, OF Travis Taijeron, RHP Erik Goeddel and INF Phil Evans outright to their minor league camp.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Tyler Stirewalt, INF Derrick Fox, LHP Anthony Pacillo, RHP Benji Waite, C Joe DeLuca, RHP Carson Goldsmith and INF Yhoxian Medina

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Exercised the 2018 contract option on LHP Caleb Thielbar, OF Kes Carter and RHP Vinny Nittoli.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned C Thomas Bryant to South Bay (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Matt Lengel from the practice squad. Signed OL Victor Salako to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Matt Prater to a three-year contract extension through the 2020 season.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Jelani Jenkins. Released CB Marcus Burley. Signed NT Chunky Clements to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed C Dillon Day off waivers from Denver.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Telvin Smith to a four-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Traded WR Dontrelle Inman to Chicago for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

LOS ANGELES RAIDERS — Signed RB Elijah Hood. Signed DL Jhaustin Thomas to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Trevor Reilly from the practice squad. Placed LB Harvey Langi on the reserve/NFI list. Signed DL Mike Purcell to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Neal Sterling from Kansas City’s practice squad. Placed CB Xavier Coleman on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed DE Noah Spence on injured reserve. Signed CB Deji Olatoye and DE Darryl Tapp.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OL Tony Bergstrom. Released DL A.J. Francis.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Lawson Crouse to Tucson (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed F Jeff Carter on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 18.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Josh Ho-Sang to Bridgeport (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Adam Cracknell to Hartford (AHL). A

merican Hockey League

AHL — Named Christopher Spano vice president of team business services and Hannah Bevis manager of digital and social media. Promoted Emily Vance to manager of business analytics and Casey Litwack manager of hockey administration.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Minnesota D Michael Boxall an undisclosed amount for his actions in and Oct. 22 match against San Jose. Fined Columbus D Harrison Afful an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during and Oct. 22 match against New York City. Fined Seattle F Clint Dempsey for failure to leave the field in an orderly manner during an Oct. 22 match against Colorado.

College

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Vandell Andrade and Nikki Stacy assistant women’s basketball coaches.

TENNESSEE — Suspended RB John Kelly and LB Will Ignont from Saturday’s game with Kentucky after they were cited on misdemeanor drug-related charges this week.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

College Athletics

MEN’S SOCCER

Manchester 5, Bluffton 0

Ohio Northern 3, Baldwin-Wallace 2, OT

VOLLEYBALL

Bluffton def. Manchester, 23-25, 25-17,. 25-22, 25-20

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Manchester 2, Bluffton 1

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

College Athletics

football

Findlay at Malone (GMAC), 7

MEN’S SOCCER

Bluffton at Transylvania (HCAC), 1

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

League

High series:

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Winter Sports Meeting

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School will be hosting a winter sports parent meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the USHS gym. Parents of all winter sport athletes are expected to attend. There will be a general meeting in the gym beginning at 7 p.m. followed by the individual sport meetings for basketball, cheerleading, swimming and wrestling. For more information contact the high school office at 419-294-2308.

Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gub Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For more information, call 419-273-5057.

Findlay High Football Tickets

Findlay High School will pre-sell tickets for Friday’s football game at Toledo Whitmer. Tickets will be on sale until 3 p.m. Friday in the athletic office. Presale tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets at the gate are $7.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Softball Skill Lessons

The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.

UF Soccer ID Camp

The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.

H-L Preseason Meeting

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon will hold the OHSAA winter sports athlete and parent meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the school auditeria. All winter athletes in grades 7-12 and their parents should attend.

Baseball Camp

LIMA — F.A.S.T. of Northwest Ohio will host a six week baseball camp starting Jan. 7. Classes available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call 866-622-4487.

