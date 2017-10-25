Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Leipsic
Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa
Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale
McComb at Liberty-Benton
North Baltimore at Vanlue
Van Buren at Arcadia
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo Whitmer
Lima Senior at Oregon Clay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. John’s
Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Woodmore
Fostoria Senior at Genoa
Lake at Eastwood
Rossford at Otsego
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Ada
Bluffton at Columbus Grove
Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville
Paulding at Convoy Crestview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Evergreen at Bryan
Patrick Henry at Liberty Center
Swanton at Archbold
Wauseon at Delta
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida
St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta
Van Wert at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley
Marion Elgin at Lima Perry
Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Edison
Oak Harbor at Port Clinton
Vermilion at Shelby
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Clyde
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Hilltop at Gibsonburg
Montpelier at Northwood
Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch
Toledo Christian at Danbury
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s
Minster at Anna
New Bremen at Versailles
Parkway at Marion Local
St. Henry at Fort Recovery
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Springfield
Bowling Green at Napoleon
Perrysburg at Maumee
Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior
Mount Vernon at West Holmes
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Galion Senior
Marion Harding at Clear Fork
Marion Pleasant at Ontario
North Union at River Valley
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve
Plymouth at Ashland Crestview
South Central at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Fairview
Ayersville at Hicksville
Holgate at Edgerton
Wayne Trace at Tinora
Other NW Ohio Games
Bucyrus at Crestline
Cincinnati Landmark Christian Club at Ridgedale
Lucas at Bowerston Conotton Valley
Mohawk at Edon
Thomas Worthington at Lexington
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Scott
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Cent. Cath. at Gilmour Academy
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division III
AT FINDLAY
Riverdale 1, Van Buren 0
Liberty-Benton 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
DISTRICT FINAL: Riverdale (13-2-3) vs. Liberty-Benton (12-3-2), Saturday, 5
AT OTTOVILLE
Kalida 2, Continental 1
Coldwater 2, Lima Central Catholic 0
DISTRICT FINAL: Kalida (10-4-4) vs. Coldwater (10-6-2), Saturday, 5
AT GENOA
Swanton 4, Genoa 3
Archbold 2, Huron 1
DISTRICT FINAL: Swanton (12-4-1) vs. Archbold (18-0), Saturday, 3
Thursday’s District Finals
Division I
AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
Toledo St. Ursula (11-4-3) vs. Perrysburg (13-2-3), 6
AT SPRINGFIELD
Toledo Notre Dame (11-4-3) vs. Anthony Wayne (15-2-1), 7
Saturday’s District Finals
Division II
AT LEXINGTON
Ontario (15-4) vs. Mansfield Madison (18-1), 6
AT ELIDA
Wapakoneta (18-0) vs. Elida (13-5), 2
AT LAKE
Lake (16-0-3) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (8-9-1), 2
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division I
AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW
Sylvania Northview 1, Toledo St. Francis 0, 2OT
Sylvania Southview 3, Toledo St. John’s 1
DISTRICT FINAL: Sylvania Northview (8-4-5) vs. Sylvania Southview (9-6-3), Saturday, 5
Thursday’s District Finals
Division II
AT ELIDA
Kenton (16-1-1) vs. Elida (17-1), 6
AT LAKE
Sandusky (12-5-1) vs. Maumee (10-6-3), 5
AT CLYDE
Ontario (14-2-2) vs. Lexington (12-4-3), 7
Saturday’s District Finals
Division I
AT FINDLAY
Findlay (10-6-2) vs. Anthony Wayne (14-1-3), 2
Division III
AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN
Oak Harbor (14-3-2) vs. Mansfield Christian (12-5-1), noon
AT KALIDA
Kalida (11-5-3) vs. Bluffton (11-5-2), 3
AT ROSSFORD
Ottawa Hills (16-0-2) vs. Archbold (16-1-1), 5
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division I
AT LAKE
Toledo Notre Dame 3, Findlay 0
Sylvania Southview 3, Anthony Wayne 2
DISTRICT FINAL: Toledo Notre Dame (20-4) vs. Sylvania Southview (19-5), Saturday, 3
AT NAPOLEON
Toledo St. Ursula 3, Perrysburg 1
Oregon Clay 3, Ashland 1
DISTRICT FINAL: Toledo St. Ursula (16-6) vs. Oregon Clay (18-6), Saturday, 3
Division III
AT KALIDA
Coldwater 3, Minster 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Liberty-Benton 0
DISTRICT FINAL: Coldwater (23-1) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (21-3), Saturday, 3
AT SENECA EAST
Western Reserve 3, Huron 2
Ashland Crestview 3, Galion 1
DISTRICT FINAL: Western Reserve (18-7) vs. Ashland Crestview (17-7), Saturday, 3
AT DEFIANCE
Eastwood 3, Fairview 0
Tinora 3, Swanton 1
DISTRICT FINAL: Eastwood (24-0) vs. Tinora (24-1), Saturday, 7
Thursday’s District Semifinals
Division II
AT FINDLAY
Oak Harbor (24-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (13-10), 6:15
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
Lima Shawnee (19-5) vs. Celina (15-9), 7
AT SENECA EAST
Lexington (22-3) vs. Norwalk (18-8), 7
Division IV
AT NAPOLEON
Toledo Christian vs. Ayersville (14-9), 7
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Ada (18-7) vs. Lima Central Catholic (13-12), 7
AT WILLARD
Norwalk St. Paul (23-1) vs. Buckeye Central (24-1), 7
AT VAN WERT
New Bremen (23-1) vs. St. Henry (20-4), 7
AT FINDLAY
(2) New Riegel (19-5) vs. Carey (22-3), 8
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series
Best-of-7
Tuesday’s Result
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1, L.A. Dodgers lead series 1-0
Wednesday’s Game
Houston (Verlander 15-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 12-8), 8:09 p.m.
Friday’s GAME
L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 10-12) at Houston (undecided), 8:09 p.m.
Saturday’s GAME
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:09 p.m.
Sunday’s GAME
x-L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:16 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31
x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 1
x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 5 2 0 .714 195 166
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101
Miami 4 2 0 .667 92 112
N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116
Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 130 148
Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112
Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 103 169
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161
Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118
L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 199 146
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142
Washington 3 3 0 .500 141 147
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133
Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 128 132
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 146 119
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Baltimore, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1
Oakland at Buffalo, 1
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1
Chicago at New Orleans, 1
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1
L.A. Chargers at New England, 1
Houston at Seattle, 4:05
Dallas at Washington, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30
Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Monday’s Games
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30
Thursday, Nov. 2
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25
Sunday, Nov. 5
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1
Indianapolis at Houston, 1
Atlanta at Carolina, 1
Denver at Philadelphia, 1
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05
Washington at Seattle, 4:05
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25
Oakland at Miami, 8:30
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Monday, Nov. 6
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 2 1 .667 —
Brooklyn 3 2 .600 —
Boston 2 2 .500 ½
Philadelphia 1 4 .200 2
New York 0 3 .000 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000 —
Orlando 3 1 .750 ½
Charlotte 2 2 .500 1½
Miami 2 2 .500 1½
Atlanta 1 3 .250 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 3 1 .750 —
Cleveland 3 2 .600 ½
Detroit 3 2 .600 ½
Indiana 2 3 .400 1½
Chicago 0 3 .000 2½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 4 0 1.000 —
Memphis 3 0 1.000 ½
Houston 4 1 .800 ½
New Orleans 1 3 .250 3
Dallas 0 4 .000 4
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 3 1 .750 —
Utah 2 2 .500 1
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 1
Minnesota 2 3 .400 1½
Denver 1 3 .250 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000 —
Golden State 2 2 .500 1½
L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 2
Phoenix 1 3 .250 2½
Sacramento 1 3 .250 2½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Cleveland 119, Chicago 112
Orlando 125, Brooklyn 121
Boston 110, New York 89
Indiana 130, Minnesota 107
Portland 103, New Orleans 93
L.A. Clippers 102, Utah 84
Wednesday’s Results
Charlotte 110, Denver 93
Detroit 122, Minnesota 101
Houston 105, Philadelphia 104
Brooklyn 112, Cleveland 107
Oklahoma City 114, Indiana 96
San Antonio 117, Miami 100
Memphis at Dallas, late
Utah at Phoenix, late
Toronto at Golden State, late
Washington at L.A. Lakers, late
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago, 8
Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8
Dallas at Memphis, 8
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Houston at Charlotte, 7
San Antonio at Orlando, 7
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30
Denver at Atlanta, 7:30
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Washington at Golden State, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at New Orleans, 7
Boston at Miami, 8
Houston at Memphis, 8
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9
Phoenix at Portland, 10
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 10 8 1 1 17 41 25
Toronto 9 7 2 0 14 40 30
Ottawa 9 4 1 4 12 32 24
Detroit 10 4 5 1 9 27 30
Buffalo 11 3 6 2 8 27 41
Boston 7 3 3 1 7 24 26
Florida 8 3 5 0 6 25 30
Montreal 9 2 6 1 5 18 34
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 10 6 3 1 13 32 40
New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24
Columbus 9 6 3 0 12 30 22
N.Y. Islanders 9 5 3 1 11 29 27
Philadelphia 9 5 4 0 10 30 24
Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31
Carolina 7 3 3 1 7 18 21
N.Y. Rangers 10 2 6 2 6 25 36
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 34 26
Chicago 10 5 3 2 12 34 26
Colorado 9 5 4 0 10 28 24
Dallas 9 5 4 0 10 26 26
Nashville 9 4 3 2 10 23 24
Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26
Minnesota 7 2 3 2 6 22 23
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 9 7 1 1 15 32 19
Vegas 8 7 1 0 14 27 19
Vancouver 9 5 3 1 11 24 23
Calgary 10 5 5 0 10 25 30
Anaheim 8 4 3 1 9 24 21
San Jose 8 4 4 0 8 23 22
Edmonton 8 2 5 1 5 15 24
Arizona 9 0 8 1 1 21 39
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Pittsburgh 2, Edmonton 1, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 1
Anaheim 6, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Arizona 3
Montreal 5, Florida 1
Buffalo 1, Detroit 0
Los Angeles 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Calgary 3, Nashville 2, SO
Vancouver 1, Minnesota 0
Colorado 5, Dallas 3
Vegas 4, Chicago 2
Wednesday’s Results
St. Louis 5, Calgary 2
Columbus 5, Buffalo 1
Thursday’s Games
San Jose at Boston, 7
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Carolina at Toronto, 7
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Anaheim at Florida, 7:30
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8
Dallas at Edmonton, 9
Washington at Vancouver, 10
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Vegas, 6
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7
St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30
Dallas at Calgary, 9
Saturday’s Games
San Jose at Buffalo, 1
Los Angeles at Boston, 7
Arizona at New Jersey, 7
Detroit at Florida, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7
Columbus at St. Louis, 8
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8
Chicago at Colorado, 9
Washington at Edmonton, 10
NHL Boxscore
Columbus 5, Buffalo 1
Buffalo 0 0 1 — 1
Columbus 1 3 1 — 5
First Period — 1, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 1 (Milano, Jones), 12:00 (pp).
Second Period — 2, Columbus, Jones 1 (Atkinson, Dubinsky), 15:20. 3, Columbus, Foligno 2 (J.Johnson), 17:38. 4, Columbus, Calvert 1 (Nutivaara, Murray), 18:19.
Third Period — 5, Buffalo, Griffith (Nolan, Larsson), 17:26. 6, Columbus, Anderson 1 (Wennberg, Panarin), 19:21.
Shots on Goal — Buffalo 14-13-8 — 35. Columbus 9-18-11 — 38.
Power-play opportunities — Buffalo 0 of 1. Columbus 1 of 2.
Goalies — Buffalo, C.Johnson 1-2-1 (38 shots-33 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 4-2-0 (35-34).
A — 14,383 (18,500). T — 2:36. Referees — Wes McCauley, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen — Greg Devorski, Tony Sericolo.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 20 5 9 69 74 37
New York City FC 16 9 9 57 56 43
Chicago 16 11 7 55 61 47
Atlanta United FC 15 9 10 55 70 40
Columbus 16 12 6 54 53 49
New York 14 12 8 50 53 47
New England 13 15 6 45 53 61
Philadelphia 11 14 9 42 50 47
Montreal 11 17 6 39 52 58
Orlando City 10 15 9 39 39 58
D.C. United 9 20 5 32 31 60
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 15 11 8 53 60 50
Seattle 14 9 11 53 52 39
Vancouver 15 12 7 52 50 49
Houston 13 10 11 50 57 45
Sporting Kansas City 12 9 13 49 40 29
San Jose 13 14 7 46 39 60
FC Dallas 11 10 13 46 48 48
Real Salt Lake 13 15 6 45 49 55
Minnesota United 10 18 6 36 47 70
Colorado 9 19 6 33 31 51
Los Angeles 8 18 8 32 45 67
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
SundaY’s RESULTS
Columbus 2, New York City FC 2, tie
FC Dallas 5, Los Angeles 1
Houston 3, Chicago 0
New England 3, Montreal 2
New York 2, D.C. United 1
Philadelphia 6, Orlando City 1
Portland 2, Vancouver 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
San Jose 3, Minnesota United 2
Seattle 3, Colorado 0
Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie
MLS Playoffs
Knockout Round
Wednesday’s RESULTS
New York 4, Chicago 0
San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30
Thursday’s GAMES
Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 7
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
South Alabama at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Ball St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Florida St. at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East
Dartmouth at Harvard, Noon
William & Mary at Maine, Noon
Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Bryant at Wagner, Noon
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, Noon
Penn at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Yale, 1 p.m.
Appalachian St. at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Towson, 4 p.m.
Missouri at UConn, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
South
Liberty at Gardner-Webb, Noon
Arkansas at Mississippi, Noon
Miami at North Carolina, Noon
Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:20 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Savannah St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
FIU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Presbyterian, 2:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Stony Brook at Richmond, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Texas Southern at Shreveport, La., 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 3:45 p.m.
Hampton at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Murray St., 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
FAU at W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at UCF, 5 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Texas St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
UAB at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7:20 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Midwest
Buffalo at Akron, 11:30 a.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, Noon
Rutgers at Michigan, Noon
Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Drake, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at South Dakota, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest
Texas at Baylor, Noon
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Bacone at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Southern U. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Little Rock, Ark., 5 p.m.
Old Dominion at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Far West
California at Colorado, 2 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Colorado, 2:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at BYU, 3 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana St., 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 5:45 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland St., 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11:15 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Wuilmer Becerra, RHP Tyler Pill, OF Travis Taijeron, RHP Erik Goeddel and INF Phil Evans outright to their minor league camp.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Tyler Stirewalt, INF Derrick Fox, LHP Anthony Pacillo, RHP Benji Waite, C Joe DeLuca, RHP Carson Goldsmith and INF Yhoxian Medina
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Exercised the 2018 contract option on LHP Caleb Thielbar, OF Kes Carter and RHP Vinny Nittoli.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned C Thomas Bryant to South Bay (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Matt Lengel from the practice squad. Signed OL Victor Salako to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Matt Prater to a three-year contract extension through the 2020 season.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Jelani Jenkins. Released CB Marcus Burley. Signed NT Chunky Clements to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed C Dillon Day off waivers from Denver.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Telvin Smith to a four-year contract extension.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Traded WR Dontrelle Inman to Chicago for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.
LOS ANGELES RAIDERS — Signed RB Elijah Hood. Signed DL Jhaustin Thomas to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Trevor Reilly from the practice squad. Placed LB Harvey Langi on the reserve/NFI list. Signed DL Mike Purcell to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Neal Sterling from Kansas City’s practice squad. Placed CB Xavier Coleman on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed DE Noah Spence on injured reserve. Signed CB Deji Olatoye and DE Darryl Tapp.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OL Tony Bergstrom. Released DL A.J. Francis.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Lawson Crouse to Tucson (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed F Jeff Carter on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 18.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Josh Ho-Sang to Bridgeport (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Adam Cracknell to Hartford (AHL). A
merican Hockey League
AHL — Named Christopher Spano vice president of team business services and Hannah Bevis manager of digital and social media. Promoted Emily Vance to manager of business analytics and Casey Litwack manager of hockey administration.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Minnesota D Michael Boxall an undisclosed amount for his actions in and Oct. 22 match against San Jose. Fined Columbus D Harrison Afful an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during and Oct. 22 match against New York City. Fined Seattle F Clint Dempsey for failure to leave the field in an orderly manner during an Oct. 22 match against Colorado.
College
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Vandell Andrade and Nikki Stacy assistant women’s basketball coaches.
TENNESSEE — Suspended RB John Kelly and LB Will Ignont from Saturday’s game with Kentucky after they were cited on misdemeanor drug-related charges this week.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
College Athletics
MEN’S SOCCER
Manchester 5, Bluffton 0
Ohio Northern 3, Baldwin-Wallace 2, OT
VOLLEYBALL
Bluffton def. Manchester, 23-25, 25-17,. 25-22, 25-20
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Manchester 2, Bluffton 1
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
College Athletics
football
Findlay at Malone (GMAC), 7
MEN’S SOCCER
Bluffton at Transylvania (HCAC), 1
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
League
High series:
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Sandusky Winter Sports Meeting
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School will be hosting a winter sports parent meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the USHS gym. Parents of all winter sport athletes are expected to attend. There will be a general meeting in the gym beginning at 7 p.m. followed by the individual sport meetings for basketball, cheerleading, swimming and wrestling. For more information contact the high school office at 419-294-2308.
Mount Blanchard Turkey Shoot
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gub Club will sponsor a turkey shoot Nov. 19 beginning at noon. For more information, call 419-273-5057.
Findlay High Football Tickets
Findlay High School will pre-sell tickets for Friday’s football game at Toledo Whitmer. Tickets will be on sale until 3 p.m. Friday in the athletic office. Presale tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets at the gate are $7.
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
Softball Skill Lessons
The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.
UF Soccer ID Camp
The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.
H-L Preseason Meeting
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon will hold the OHSAA winter sports athlete and parent meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the school auditeria. All winter athletes in grades 7-12 and their parents should attend.
Baseball Camp
LIMA — F.A.S.T. of Northwest Ohio will host a six week baseball camp starting Jan. 7. Classes available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call 866-622-4487.