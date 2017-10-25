Prep football: Winning season on the line for Redmen at Genoa

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

Last Friday’s 55-27 thrashing at Rossford’s hands was the last thing Fostoria High School football coach Derek Kidwell wanted or expected on senior night at Memorial Stadium.

But slow starts have become a trend for the Redmen in recent weeks, and a season that started with three straight wins and high hopes will finish Friday night at Genoa with hopes of an upset and thoughts of what might have been.

While the Comets will enter Friday’s 7 p.m. Northern Buckeye Conference contest with records of 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the NBC and a chance of making the Division V playoffs in Region 18, Fostoria (5-4, 2-4 NBC) will have nothing but pride on the line.

The Redmen have secured their first .500 season since they broke even in 2011 and they still have a shot at their first winning season since 2008.

But Kidwell had hoped for better this season. He was disturbed to see his club’s lackluster performance against Rossford and he wonders how successful his players actually want to be.

“We came out flat,” he said of last week’s game. “I don’t know why. It’s hard to get a pulse on this team.

“Part of it, I think, is they’re just happy to have five wins, which isn’t doing justice to themselves because they’re better than a 5-5 football team. But as (Hall of Fame coach) Bill Parcells said, ‘You are what your record is,’ and that’s where we are right now. We’re a 5-4 football team.”

Here are five things to know going into the Redmen-Comets matchup:

THE MENTAL SIDE: Kidwell said his players have done everything he’s asked except for regularly performing well on Friday nights. And that’s a point of disappointment and befuddlement to him.

“The attitude’s still good,” he said. “They do everything we want them to do. I don’t know if they know how to get mentally focused for a game. I don’t know if they know how to motivate themselves and get mentally psyched up for a game, because there’s a lot of (messing around). There just doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of focus before a game from our kids.

“I think some of it is a cultural thing, where some of our kids are OK with just being the best in Fostoria instead of being the best in northwest Ohio. They’re OK with being the best free safety or offensive tackle on our team rather than looking to be the best in the league. They don’t compare themselves to the teams we play against. They compare themselves to people in this town.”

FINISHING UP: Kidwell had hoped for his team to be in position to have a high placement in the league or to make the playoffs in Week 10. That didn’t come about, but he still wants to see a strong performance.

“To be competitive, to play hard, to give ourselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter and not have the game over by halftime,” he said, listing what he wants to see from his club, win or lose. “This team should never have had a running clock this season.”

The Redmen found themselves trailing by at least 30 points, thus prompting a continuous second-half clock, only twice this season. But, understandably, that was two too many times for the coach.

SPOILER OPPORTUNITY: Should FHS pull off the upset, it could keep the Comets out of the playoffs. The Comets currently hold the eighth and final qualifying spot in Region 18.

Kidwell said he will tell his players he wants to see them play physically and put together the complete performance he’s yet to see this season, but he hasn’t and doesn’t plan to raise the spoiler topic to them.

“They would understand if I brought it up to them,” he said. “But I don’t know how many kids in that locker room truly believe they can beat Genoa. That’s another thing that’s irritating. Anytime you line up on Friday night, you have a chance to win. There are upsets every weekend at all levels of football. But the first part of it is the mental aspect. You have to believe that you can win, and then second, you’ve got to go out and execute it. We could go up there and play well and challenge them. That would be nice.”

LOOKING AHEAD: Kidwell will lose 12 seniors from this year’s squad, but he’s gotten some encouraging looks at what may be in store.

Fostoria has gone 6-3 in junior varsity play with only one loss in conference play, and the eighth-grade squad tied for the NBC championship.

“A positive was on Saturday, our JVs were down 20-0 (to Rossford) and they came back and won 44-32,” Kidwell said. “So, maybe some of the young kids are getting our message. Our young kids have some fight to them. So, there are some positives coming and there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

ABOUT THE COMETS: Genoa relies on its wing-T offense to use the running game to its advantage. Noah Edwards and Daniel Novotney are among those who have had success carrying the ball.

Defensively, the Comets use a three-man front and blitz frequently. Kidwell said the Redmen will look to run the ball and for quarterback Skyler Garcia to get rid of the ball quickly in the passing game.

Genoa lost a chance to tie Eastwood for the NBC title last week when it twice let 14-point leads get away and lost 38-31 to the Division V top-ranked Eagles.

“I’m sure it’s been a long week for them with an emotional, tough loss like they had last week,” Kidwell said. “So, they can come out either feeling sorry for themselves or they can come out playing angry football. On Friday night, with a chance to make the playoffs, I’m sure we’ll get their best punch.”

