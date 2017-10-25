District girls soccer: Riverdale nips Van Buren

By BRANDON SHRIDER

Three of the last four Division III girls soccer Findlay district finals have been Liberty-Benton versus Riverdale thrillers.

Each final between the two schools has been decided by one goal, and every time, Liberty-Benton came out on top.

However, this season was different for the Falcons, beating L-B in the regular season for the first time since a district quarterfinal penalty-shootout win over the Eagles in 2012.

Now, the two schools, which have primarily controlled the district for the past few years, will meet again in a district title match at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Findlay High School after Riverdale edged Van Buren 1-0 and Liberty-Benton wore down Ottawa-Glandorf 2-0 in Wednesday’s district semifinals at Findlay’s Elmer Graham Stadium.

“To be back in the district championship, that’s been our goal,” Riverdale coach Andrew Snook said.

“If we don’t bring our best, they will beat us easily,” L-B coach Mark Pagano said of the upcoming district final.

“We know that we need to be at our best to beat Riverdale.”

Riverdale, the district’s top seed, improved to 13-2-3, while the No. 2-seeded Eagles improved to 13-3-2.

Van Buren ended its season at 9-6-3 and O-G bowed out of the tournament at 5-10-4.

Despite the district’s top two seeds advancing to the title match hinged on a pair of shutouts, the lower-seeded Black Knights and Titans gave Riverdale and L-B all they could handle.

Liberty-Benton pelted O-G’s net with 10 shots on goal in the first half, but senior and Bowling Green State University basketball commit Kadie Hempfling — playing just her sixth high-school game in goal — had her athleticism on displaywith lateral movement down the line for saves at the far post, leaping grabs out of the air to prevent dangerous shots near the crossbar, all while playing off her line near the top of the box to stymie all potential L-B breakaways. The first-team all-Western Buckeye League player had the Titans tied with the reigning district champions at the break of a half that was dictated by the pace of the Eagles.

“Couldn’t be more proud of some of the saves she had today,” O-G coach Allison Schroeder said.

“Coming in, not having the typical goalkeeper training you would expect out of a varsity keeper, to play the way that she did. She’s an athlete for sure.”

But L-B regrouped at halftime, Pagano instilled some confidence to keep shooting, and the Eagles maintained possession and linked through the midfield up to the forwards, led by its leading goal scorer Savanah Richards who eventually buried two shots in the final 25 minutes to increase her season total to 23.

“In the first half we tried to get the ball behind their defense way too much, and with their goalkeeper, that just wasn’t working,” Pagano said.

“We talked at halftime, ‘Hey, we’ve gotta possess the ball,’ and work it down the field. And that’s what eventually led to the two goals.”

The Eagles’ shutout, led by freshman keeper Sophie Aschemeier (2 saves), was their 12th of the season, breaking the school-record which it had tied a week earlier in a 5-0 win over Ashland Crestview in their tournament opener.

Van Buren made it tough on the Falcons, too, forcing them to often settle for deep shots outside the box, leading to non-threatening shots that either sailed wide or dropped far before the keeper.

“They’re a great group of girls, and to be the seventh-seed, to give the number-one seed everything they could handle for the majority of the game, I’m super proud,” Knights coach Todd McCracken said.

“Our defense is solid but of course against a high-powered team like that, you know, they’ve been building this team, for three or four years they’ve been successful. But it was nice seeing, with as much power as they have, I was more than pleased to give them all they could handle today.”

But, as one would expect the No. 1-seed to do, Riverdale did handle the pressure from Van Buren. At the 32:03 mark in the second half, Gabi Rodriguez found a charging Reygan Frey between two defenders, but Frey’s attempt to poke the ball past Jewelya Hutchison (11 saves) was gobbled up by a lunging Hutchison atop the box at the 18-yard mark.

Just under 20 minutes later, Riverdale created an almost identical chance, this time setup by a Brandi Borkosky pass — who led the Falcons with 14 intercepts and four steals on defense — when Frey — who added to her team-lead with her 23rd goal of the season — gathered herself along the left side atop the box and had just enough space to set her feet and blast a shot to the far right post out of the reach of a charging Hutchison.

“We couldn’t get past the final third, getting into the penalty area. Our possession, ball movement, everything looked good, just, I don’t think we had any shots — the entire game except for Reygan’s goal — that was inside the 18,” Snook said.

“Everything we developed and created was a little bit too far out.

“You give Van Buren credit. They worked hard, their centerbacks played very well, they were fast. But with all that said, having difficulties in creating, once we got that one clear-cut opportunity, it was a great finish by Reygan. In a game like this, when you get those opportunities, you have to finish.”

RIVERDALE 1, VAN BUREN 0

GOALS: (Riv) Reygan Frey. ASSISTS: (Riv) Brandi Borkosky. SHOTS-ON-GOAL: Van Buren 6, Riverdale 13. SAVES: (VB) Jewelya Hutchison 11, (Riv) Katy Miller 6.

RECORDS: Van Buren 9-6-3, Riverdale 13-2-3.

LIBERTY-BENTON 2, OTTAWA-GLANDORF 0

GOALS: (L-B) Savanah Richards 2. ASSISTS: (L-B) Maya Rickle. SHOTS-ON-GOAL: Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Liberty-Benton 17. SAVES: (O-G) Kadie Hempfling 15, (L-B) Sophie Aschemeier 2.

RECORDS: Ottawa-Glandorf 5-10-4, Liberty-Benton 13-3-2.

