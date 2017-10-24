Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Weekly OHSAA Computer Rankings

Division I

Region 1 — 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (8-1) 34.6566, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (9-0) 33.3012, 3. Mentor (8-1) 30.4111, 4. Canton McKinley (8-1) 24.7703, 5. Euclid (7-2) 22.8833, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (8-1) 21.9389, 7. Massillon Jackson (7-2) 21.8556, 8. Massillon Perry (8-1) 20.7167, 9. Austintown-Fitch (6-3) 16.3737, 10. Solon (5-4) 14.7444, 11. Strongsville (5-4) 12.2389, 12. Cle. Rhodes (7-2) 11.6364

Region 2 — 1. Tol. Whitmer (9-0) 29.3556, 2. Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-2) 23.7778, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (8-1) 22.9, 4. Dublin Coffman (7-2) 20.6065, 5. Gahanna Lincoln (6-3) 19.6222, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (6-3) 18.5722, 7. Dublin Jerome (6-3) 16.6611, 8. Lorain (7-2) 16.1717, 9. Westerville Central (4-5) 12.4167, 10. Brunswick (5-4) 12.1319, 11. Findlay (4-5) 11.9722, 12. Upper Arlington (5-4) 9.85

Region 3 — 1. Centerville (8-1) 31.0778, 2. Pickerington Central (8-1) 30.0657, 3. Hilliard Bradley (9-0) 29.8722, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (7-2) 28.7879, 5. Clayton Northmont (7-2) 25.2833, 6. Pickerington North (7-2) 23.8384, 7. Kettering Fairmont (6-3) 20.0111, 8. Springfield (6-3) 18.3722, 9. Reynoldsburg (6-3) 17.3778, 10. Hilliard Darby (6-3) 16.4167, 11. Beavercreek (6-3) 15.4167, 12. Miamisburg (4-5) 10.9111

Region 4 — 1. Cin. St. Xavier (8-1) 30.8131, 2. Cin. Colerain (7-2) 24.3056, 3. Milford (8-1) 19.3944, 4. Cin. Sycamore (7-2) 18.0889, 5. Mason (7-2) 17.2, 6. Cin. Elder (6-3) 16.9132, 7. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-5) 16.4389, 8. Fairfield (5-4) 15.7611, 9. Batavia West Clermont (6-3) 14.0111, 10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-3) 13.7278, 11. Springboro (4-5) 11.3333, 12. Cin. Princeton (4-5) 6.1389

Division II

Region 5 — 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-1) 25.9527, 2. Barberton (9-0) 21.1722, 3. Bedford (8-1) 20.0389, 4. Lyndhurst Brush (7-2) 19.9596, 5. Hudson (7-2) 19.7778, 6. Cle. Benedictine (6-3) 16.3278, 7. Eastlake North (5-4) 13.2833, 8. Garfield Hts. (4-5) 11.1889, 9. Mayfield (5-4) 11.1778, 10. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-5) 10.2576, 11. Green (3-6) 9.2444, 12. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-5) 8.3586

Region 6 — 1. Avon (9-0) 29.1168, 2. Wadsworth (9-0) 25.7611, 3. Olmsted Falls (8-1) 22.9389, 4. Medina Highland (8-1) 22.4833, 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-1) 18.5111, 6. Grafton Midview (7-2) 18.4278, 7. Sylvania Northview (7-2) 17.3944, 8. Fremont Ross (5-4) 15.5833, 9. Tol. St. John’s (5-4) 15.0833, 10. Amherst Steele (5-4) 13.7278, 11. Holland Springfield (6-3) 12.7778, 12. North Royalton (5-4) 12.2833

Region 7 — 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-0) 25.606, 2. Massillon Washington (6-3) 19.3061, 3. Cols. Mifflin (8-1) 16.9167, 4. Ashland (8-1) 15.7111, 5. New Albany (5-4) 14.7944, 6. Whitehall-Yearling (6-3) 13.2268, 7. Boardman (5-4) 12.9192, 8. Westerville South (4-5) 12.7222, 9. Canal Winchester (5-4) 12.4944, 10. Dublin Scioto (5-4) 12.3444, 11. Pataskala Licking Hts. (6-3) 12.0056, 12. North Canton Hoover (4-5) 11.0611

Region 8 — 1. Cin. La Salle (7-2) 28.9833, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (8-1) 27.1616, 3. Cin. Anderson (8-1) 24.8333, 4. Sidney (8-1) 22.7944, 5. Day. Belmont (9-0) 20.644, 6. Harrison (7-2) 20.6056, 7. Troy (7-2) 19.3056, 8. Trenton Edgewood (7-2) 17.8444, 9. Chillicothe (7-2) 17.6333, 10. Ashville Teays Valley (7-2) 15.2556, 11. Marion Harding (6-3) 12.4949, 12. Lima Senior (4-5) 9.2722

Division III

Region 9 — 1. Canfield (9-0) 27.2111, 2. Medina Buckeye (9-0) 23.0889, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-2) 19.2278, 4. Peninsula Woodridge (8-1) 18.6778, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (6-3) 18.6722, 6. Alliance (8-1) 17.8444, 7. Tallmadge (6-3) 17.8232, 8. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-2) 17.2, 9. Akron East (7-2) 17.0758, 10. Aurora (5-4) 15.5722, 11. Alliance Marlington (7-2) 15.3833, 12. Akron Buchtel (6-3) 15.3549

Region 10 — 1. Tol. Central Cath. (8-1) 26.0451, 2. Parma Padua Franciscan (8-1) 24.9056, 3. Bay Village Bay (9-0) 24.1889, 4. Clyde (8-1) 22.5667, 5. Sandusky (9-0) 22.5444, 6. Hunting Valley University School (7-2) 19.4222, 7. Mansfield Senior (7-2) 17.3232, 8. Rocky River (6-3) 13.4778, 9. Cle. Glenville (6-3) 12.2727, 10. Bowling Green (4-5) 10.2833, 11. Cle. Central Cath. (5-4) 10.1667, 12. Parma Hts. Holy Name (4-5) 9.2444

Region 11 — 1. Bellefontaine (8-1) 24.0667, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (8-1) 22.7056, 3. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-2) 20.7806, 4. Cols. Independence (7-1) 20.2493, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1) 18.6389, 6. New Philadelphia (8-1) 17.9167, 7. Jackson (8-1) 17.2111, 8. Granville (7-2) 16.3384, 9. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-4) 15.1294, 10. The Plains Athens (8-1) 13.6556, 11. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-4) 13.4545, 12. Dover (6-3) 13.1222

Region 12 — 1. Trotwood-Madison (9-0) 25.0833, 2. Goshen (9-0) 21.2944, 3. Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-1) 20.2778, 4. Franklin (7-2) 20.1556, 5. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-2) 16.5303, 6. Elida (7-2) 14.1167, 7. Wapakoneta (6-3) 13.6944, 8. Day. Dunbar (6-3) 13.6818, 9. Celina (6-3) 13.0389, 10. New Richmond (7-2) 12.7222, 11. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-4) 12.1444, 12. Piqua (6-3) 11.5455

Division IV

Region 13 — 1. Steubenville (9-0) 27.9227, 2. Perry (9-0) 23.0056, 3. Poland Seminary (8-1) 18.4222, 4. Cortland Lakeview (8-1) 17.2278, 5. Girard (9-0) 14.55, 6. Struthers (7-2) 14.0167, 7. Canton South (6-3) 12.8444, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-4) 12.8186, 9. Salem (6-3) 12.1667, 10. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (7-2) 10.2302, 11. Lisbon Beaver (6-3) 9.0056, 12. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-5) 8.0986

Region 14 — 1. Bellville Clear Fork (9-0) 27.0606, 2. Shelby (9-0) 20.9944, 3. St. Marys Memorial (8-1) 19.9111, 4. Sparta Highland (8-1) 15.9778, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (7-2) 15.6768, 6. Wauseon (7-2) 15.1389, 7. Lorain Clearview (8-1) 14.6313, 8. Oberlin Firelands (7-2) 12.4, 9. Bellevue (6-3) 12.2222, 10. Bryan (5-4) 11.95, 11. Port Clinton (5-4) 10.9556, 12. Van Wert (4-5) 9.5722

Region 15 — 1. Newark Licking Valley (9-0) 21.8444, 2. St. Clairsville (7-2) 20.0278, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-2) 18.3333, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-0) 16.4889, 5. New Concord John Glenn (7-2) 15.8444, 6. Byesville Meadowbrook (7-2) 13.0722, 7. Uhrichsville Claymont (8-1) 12.8389, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (6-3) 12.1061, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (7-2) 12.0056, 10. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-3) 11.4333, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Union (5-4) 10.1833, 12. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (4-5) 8.55

Region 16 — 1. Germantown Valley View (9-0) 27.8389, 2. Cin. Taft (7-2) 23.2727, 3. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 21.6263, 4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (7-2) 20.5222, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1) 19.7056, 6. Cin. Indian Hill (8-1) 18.9141, 7. London (8-1) 18.6667, 8. Waverly (6-3) 15.5056, 9. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (5-4) 13.7374, 10. Springfield Shawnee (4-5) 12.7222, 11. Day. Oakwood (5-4) 12.3778, 12. Cin. Aiken (7-2) 11.8182

Division V

Region 17 — 1. North Lima South Range (9-0) 25.5167, 2. Sullivan Black River (8-1) 17.65, 3. Orwell Grand Valley (9-0) 15.0389, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-3) 14.2071, 5. Navarre Fairless (7-2) 14.1056, 6. Akron Manchester (7-2) 13.4, 7. Wickliffe (6-3) 11.0444, 8. Columbiana Crestview (5-4) 9.2944, 9. Garrettsville Garfield (4-4) 7.625, 10. West Salem Northwestern (5-4) 7.0222, 11. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (4-5) 6.7222, 12. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-5) 6.4

Region 18 — 1. Pemberville Eastwood (9-0) 21.9111, 2. Archbold (8-1) 19.9389, 3. Marion Pleasant (7-1) 19.875, 4. Tontogany Otsego (7-2) 15.4222, 5. Milan Edison (7-2) 14.9222, 6. Liberty Center (6-3) 12.9, 7. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-3) 12.3, 8. Genoa Area (7-2) 12.0111, 9. Millbury Lake (6-3) 11.4833, 10. Huron (5-4) 10.9167, 11. Swanton (6-3) 10.75, 12. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-3) 9.1222

Region 19 — 1. Wheelersburg (9-0) 24.3222, 2. Portsmouth West (9-0) 22.2944, 3. Johnstown-Monroe (7-2) 18.6061, 4. Belmont Union Local (7-2) 15.6, 5. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-3) 14.6056, 6. Oak Hill (7-2) 14.0111, 7. Martins Ferry (6-3) 13.4192, 8. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (7-2) 13.1212, 9. Proctorville Fairland (5-4) 10.8556, 10. Ironton (4-5) 9.1556, 11. Chesapeake (4-5) 8.2889, 12. Portsmouth (4-5) 7.7444

Region 20 — 1. Middletown Madison (7-2) 16.3667, 2. West Jefferson (8-0) 16.1847, 3. Casstown Miami East (8-1) 16.05, 4. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (6-2) 15.5909, 5. Bethel-Tate (9-0) 15.1111, 6. Anna (7-2) 14.6056, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (9-0) 13.8434, 8. Reading (6-3) 13.6556, 9. Brookville (6-3) 12.8611, 10. Carlisle (6-3) 11.6278, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (7-2) 11.2119, 12. Camden Preble Shawnee (7-2) 10.3

Division VI

Region 21 — 1. Mogadore (8-0) 22.0407, 2. Rootstown (9-0) 19.1787, 3. Kirtland (9-0) 18.7525, 4. Creston Norwayne (8-1) 18.6389, 5. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-2) 15.9, 6. Columbiana (7-2) 13.6389, 7. Independence (7-2) 12.6944, 8. Columbia Station Columbia (5-4) 12.05, 9. New Middletown Springfield (6-3) 11.85, 10. East Palestine (7-2) 11.6889, 11. McDonald (7-2) 11.1056, 12. Youngstown Liberty (7-2) 10.4889

Region 22 — 1. Liberty-Benton (8-1) 18.7944, 2. Bucyrus Wynford (7-2) 16.0505, 3. Hicksville (7-2) 13.7333, 4. Attica Seneca East (7-1) 11.9931, 5. Carey (7-2) 10.7222, 6. Gibsonburg (8-1) 10.1944, 7. Ada (6-3) 9.9611, 8. Ashland Crestview (6-3) 9.55, 9. Sherwood Fairview (5-4) 9.2278, 10. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-3) 8.8167, 11. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-3) 8.3, 12. Defiance Tinora (5-4) 8.05

Region 23 — 1. Nelsonville-York (9-0) 19.75, 2. Chillicothe Southeastern (9-0) 17.8778, 3. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (8-1) 16.1162, 4. Beverly Fort Frye (8-1) 15.15, 5. Steubenville Cath. Central (7-2) 13.7494, 6. Galion Northmor (7-2) 13.2167, 7. Shadyside (7-2) 13.096, 8. Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-2) 12.5455, 9. Howard East Knox (7-2) 8.9722, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-4) 7.5152, 11. Grandview Hts. (5-4) 6.3667, 12. Marion Elgin (7-2) 5.9833

Region 24 — 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 22.8167, 2. Lima Central Cath. (8-1) 21.5611, 3. Coldwater (7-2) 15.8778, 4. Tipp City Bethel (8-1) 13.8, 5. Spencerville (7-2) 13.5056, 6. Miamisburg Day. Christian (8-1) 12.1638, 7. Mechanicsburg (7-2) 11.9343, 8. St. Henry (6-3) 11.4111, 9. Fort Recovery (5-4) 10.65, 10. West Liberty-Salem (7-2) 10.5181, 11. Delphos Jefferson (6-3) 8.1278, 12. New Lebanon Dixie (5-4) 6.4889

Division VII

Region 25 — 1. Dalton (9-0) 20.6111, 2. East Canton (7-2) 13.2111, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-1) 11.8272, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (6-3) 9.7944, 5. Windham (7-2) 9.3039, 6. Valley Christian (4-5) 9.1848, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-6) 5.9949, 8. Toronto (4-5) 5.2778, 9. Malvern (4-5) 5.2167, 10. Vienna Mathews (5-4) 4.1429, 11. Newbury (4-5) 4.0603, 12. Strasburg-Franklin (3-6) 3.1722

Region 26 — 1. Norwalk St. Paul (9-0) 15.5222, 2. McComb (8-1) 15.4333, 3. Edgerton (7-2) 13.8333, 4. Pandora-Gilboa (7-2) 12.8778, 5. Tiffin Calvert (6-3) 11.35, 6. Leipsic (7-2) 11.3389, 7. Mohawk (7-2) 11.0606, 8. Haviland Wayne Trace (6-3) 10.85, 9. West Unity Hilltop (8-1) 9.1778, 10. Monroeville (6-3) 8.7576, 11. North Baltimore (5-4) 7.8111, 12. Defiance Ayersville (5-4) 7.7556

Region 27 — 1. Danville (8-1) 15.4222, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (8-1) 14.7667, 3. Lucas (7-2) 14.0303, 4. Waterford (8-1) 13.8667, 5. Glouster Trimble (7-2) 12.3889, 6. Hannibal River (5-4) 10.5167, 7. Portsmouth Sciotoville (7-2) 10.3232, 8. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (7-2) 9.5722, 9. Corning Miller (6-3) 9.0101, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (5-4) 8.7611, 11. Racine Southern (6-3) 7.1944, 12. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (6-3) 7.1338

Region 28 — 1. Convoy Crestview (8-1) 16.4, 2. Sidney Lehman Cath. (8-1) 13.6944, 3. Delphos St. John’s (5-4) 11.6389, 4. Fort Loramie (7-2) 11.1818, 5. Minster (5-4) 10.9611, 6. DeGraff Riverside (6-3) 9.2889, 7. Ansonia (5-4) 6.8111, 8. Lima Perry (5-4) 6.5444, 9. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-5) 6.0903, 10. Lockland (4-4) 4.8635, 11. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-5) 4.6814, 12. Springfield Cath. Central (3-6) 4.441

NOTE: Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Leipsic

Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale

McComb at Liberty-Benton

North Baltimore at Vanlue

Van Buren at Arcadia

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo Whitmer

Lima Senior at Oregon Clay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. John’s

Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Woodmore

Fostoria Senior at Genoa

Lake at Eastwood

Rossford at Otsego

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Ada

Bluffton at Columbus Grove

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville

Paulding at Convoy Crestview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Evergreen at Bryan

Patrick Henry at Liberty Center

Swanton at Archbold

Wauseon at Delta

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida

St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta

Van Wert at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley

Marion Elgin at Lima Perry

Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Riverside

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Edison

Oak Harbor at Port Clinton

Vermilion at Shelby

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Clyde

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Hilltop at Gibsonburg

Montpelier at Northwood

Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch

Toledo Christian at Danbury

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s

Minster at Anna

New Bremen at Versailles

Parkway at Marion Local

St. Henry at Fort Recovery

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Springfield

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Perrysburg at Maumee

Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior

Mount Vernon at West Holmes

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Galion Senior

Marion Harding at Clear Fork

Marion Pleasant at Ontario

North Union at River Valley

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve

Plymouth at Ashland Crestview

South Central at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Fairview

Ayersville at Hicksville

Holgate at Edgerton

Wayne Trace at Tinora

Other NW Ohio Games

Bucyrus at Crestline

Cincinnati Landmark Christian Club at Ridgedale

Lucas at Bowerston Conotton Valley

Mohawk at Edon

Thomas Worthington at Lexington

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Scott

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Cent. Cath. at Gilmour Academy

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Tuesday’s District Semifinals

Division II

AT LEXINGTON

Ontario 4, Lexington 0

Mansfield Madison 9, Norwalk 2

DISTRICT FINAL: Ontario (15-4) vs. Mansfield Madison (18-1), Saturday, 6

AT ELIDA

Wapakoneta 4, Lima Bath 3, 2OT

Elida 1, Lima Shawnee 0

DISTRICT FINAL: Wapakoneta (18-0) vs. Elida (13-5), Saturday, 2

AT LAKE

Lake 1, Bryan 0

Toledo Central Catholic 3, Napoleon 1

DISTRICT FINAL: Lake (16-0-3) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (8-9-1), Saturday, 2

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division III

AT FINDLAY

(1) Riverdale (12-2-3) vs. (7) Van Buren (9-5-3), 5

(11) Ottawa-Glandorf (4-9-4) vs. (2) Liberty-Benton (11-3-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5

AT OTTOVILLE

(1) Kalida (9-4-4) vs. (6) Continental (9-8-1), 5

(2) Coldwater (9-6-2) vs. (4) Lima Central Catholic (10-6-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5

AT GENOA

(2) Swanton (11-4-2) vs. (5) Genoa (10-6-2), 5

(1) Archbold (17-0) vs. (4) Huron (13-3-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

Thursday’s District Finals

Division I

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

Toledo St. Ursula (11-4-3) vs. Perrysburg (13-2-3), 6

AT SPRINGFIELD

Toledo Notre Dame (11-4-3) vs. Anthony Wayne (15-2-1), 7

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT FINDLAY

Findlay 1, Perrysburg 0

Anthony Wayne 6, Ashland 1

DISTRICT FINAL: Findlay (10-6-2) vs. Anthony Wayne (14-1-3), Saturday, 2

Division III

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN

Oak Harbor 1, Van Buren 0

Mansfield Christian 4, Woodmore 0

DISTRICT FINAL: Oak Harbor (14-3-2) vs. Mansfield Christian (12-5-1), Saturday, noon

AT KALIDA

Kalida 3, Lima Central Catholic 0

Bluffton 5, Lima Temple Christian 0

DISTRICT FINAL: Kalida (11-5-3) vs. Bluffton (11-5-2), Saturday, noon

AT ROSSFORD

Ottawa Hills 5, Pettisville 0

Archbold 5, Maumee Valley Country Day 0

DISTRICT FINAL: Ottawa Hills (16-0-2) vs. Archbold (16-1-1), Saturday, 5

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW

(1)Toledo St. Francis (13-1-2) vs. (4) Sylvania Northview (7-4-5), 5

(5) Sylvania Southview (8-6-3) vs, (3) Toledo St. John’s (13-1-3), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5

Thursday’s District Finals

Division II

AT ELIDA

Kenton (16-1-1) vs. Elida (17-1), 6

AT LAKE

Sandusky (12-5-1) vs. Maumee (10-6-3), 5

AT CLYDE

Ontario (14-2-2) vs. Lexington (12-4-3), 5

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday’s District Semifinals

Division II

AT FINDLAY

Oak Harbor 3, Clyde 0

Toledo Central Catholic 3, Lake 0

DISTRICT FINAL: Oak Harbor (24-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (13-10), Thursday, 6:15

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

Lima Shawnee 3, Wapakoneta 0

Celina 3, St. Marys Memorial 0

DISTRICT FINAL: Lima Shawnee (19-5) vs. Celina (15-9), Thursday, 7

AT SENECA EAST

Lexington 3, Sandusky Perkins 0

Norwalk 3, Bellevue 1

DISTRICT FINAL: Lexington (22-3) vs. Norwalk (18-8), Thursday, 7

Division IV

AT NAPOLEON

Toledo Christian 3, Stryker 0

Ayersville 3, Pettisville 1

DISTRICT FINAL: Toledo Christian vs. Ayersville (14-9), Thursday, 7

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

Ada 3, Leipsic 2

Lima Central Catholic 3, Columbus Grove 0

DISTRICT FINAL: Ada (18-7) vs. Lima Central Catholic (13-12), Thursday, 7

AT WILLARD

Norwalk St. Paul 3, Lucas 0

Buckeye Central 3, Monroeville 1

DISTRICT FINAL: Norwalk St. Paul (23-1) vs. Buckeye Central (24-1), Thursday, 7

AT VAN WERT

New Bremen 3, Ottoville 0

St. Henry 3, Marion Local 2

DISTRICT FINAL: New Bremen (23-1) vs. St. Henry (20-4), Thursday, 7

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT LAKE

(1) Toledo Notre Dame (19-4) vs. (8) Findlay (13-10), 6:15

(4) Anthony Wayne (18-3) vs. (7) Sylvania Southview (18-5), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

AT NAPOLEON

(2) Toledo St. Ursula (15-6) vs. (6) Perrysburg(18-5), 6:15

(3) Ashland (22-1) vs. (5) Oregon Clay (17-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

Division III

AT KALIDA

(1) Coldwater (22-1) vs. (4) Minster (14-10), 6:15

(2) Liberty-Benton (23-1) vs. (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (20-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

AT SENECA EAST

(1) Huron (15-8) vs. (4) Western Reserve (17-7), 6:15

(2) Galion (17-6) vs. (3) Ashland Crestview (16-7), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

AT DEFIANCE

(1) Eastwood (23-0) vs. (5) Fairview (17-7), 6:15

(2) Tinora (23-1) vs. (3) Swanton (23-1), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division IV

AT FINDLAY

(2) New Riegel (19-5) vs. Carey (22-3), 8

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series

Best-of-7

Tuesday’s Result

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1, L.A. Dodgers lead series 1-0

Wednesday’s Game

Houston (Verlander 15-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 12-8), 8:09 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 10-12) at Houston (undecided), 8:09 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:16 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 5 2 0 .714 195 166

Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101

Miami 4 2 0 .667 92 112

N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110

Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173

Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147

Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116

Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 130 148

Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112

Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 103 169

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161

Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118

L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131

Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 199 146

Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142

Washington 3 3 0 .500 141 147

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133

Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139

Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 128 132

Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 146 119

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149

Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138

Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191

San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1

Oakland at Buffalo, 1

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1

Chicago at New Orleans, 1

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1

Houston at Seattle, 4:05

Dallas at Washington, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30

Thursday, Nov. 2

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25

Sunday, Nov. 5

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1

Indianapolis at Houston, 1

Atlanta at Carolina, 1

Denver at Philadelphia, 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05

Washington at Seattle, 4:05

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25

Oakland at Miami, 8:30

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Nov. 6

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 2 1 .667 —

Boston 2 2 .500 ½

Brooklyn 2 2 .500 ½

Philadelphia 1 3 .250 1½

New York 0 3 .000 2

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 3 0 1.000 —

Orlando 3 1 .750 ½

Miami 2 1 .667 1

Charlotte 1 2 .333 2

Atlanta 1 3 .250 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 3 1 .750 —

Milwaukee 3 1 .750 —

Indiana 2 2 .500 1

Detroit 2 2 .500 1

Chicago 0 3 .000 2½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 3 0 1.000 —

San Antonio 3 0 1.000 —

Houston 3 1 .750 ½

New Orleans 1 2 .333 2

Dallas 0 4 .000 3½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 2 1 .667 —

Portland 2 1 .667 —

Minnesota 2 2 .500 ½

Denver 1 2 .333 1

Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —

Golden State 2 2 .500 1

L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 1½

Phoenix 1 3 .250 2

Sacramento 1 3 .250 2

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 97, Detroit 86

Miami 104, Atlanta 93

Memphis 98, Houston 90

Milwaukee 103, Charlotte 94

Golden State 133, Dallas 103

San Antonio 101, Toronto 97

Washington 109, Denver 104

Phoenix 117, Sacramento 115

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 119, Chicago 112

Orlando 125, Brooklyn 121

Boston 110, New York 89

Indiana 130, Minnesota 107

New Orleans at Portland, late

Utah at L.A. Clippers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 7

Houston at Philadelphia, 7

Minnesota at Detroit, 7

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8

San Antonio at Miami, 8

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30

Utah at Phoenix, 10

Toronto at Golden State, 10:30

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 8

Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8

Dallas at Memphis, 8

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Houston at Charlotte, 7

San Antonio at Orlando, 7

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Washington at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 10 8 1 1 17 41 25

Toronto 9 7 2 0 14 40 30

Ottawa 9 4 1 4 12 32 24

Detroit 10 4 5 1 9 27 30

Buffalo 10 3 5 2 8 26 36

Boston 7 3 3 1 7 24 26

Florida 8 3 5 0 6 25 30

Montreal 9 2 6 1 5 18 34

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 10 6 3 1 13 32 40

New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24

N.Y. Islanders 9 5 3 1 11 29 27

Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 25 21

Philadelphia 9 5 4 0 10 30 24

Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31

Carolina 7 3 3 1 7 18 21

N.Y. Rangers 10 2 6 2 6 25 36

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 29 24

Chicago 9 5 2 2 12 32 22

Dallas 8 5 3 0 10 23 21

Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 21 21

Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26

Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 23 21

Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 22 22

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 9 7 1 1 15 32 19

Vegas 7 6 1 0 12 23 17

Anaheim 8 4 3 1 9 24 21

Vancouver 8 4 3 1 9 23 23

Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 20 23

San Jose 8 4 4 0 8 23 22

Edmonton 8 2 5 1 5 15 24

Arizona 9 0 8 1 1 21 39

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

San Jose 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Toronto 3, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday’s Results

Pittsburgh 2, Edmonton 1, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 1

Anaheim 6, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Arizona 3

Montreal 5, Florida 1

Buffalo 1, Detroit 0

Los Angeles 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Calgary at Nashville, late

Vancouver at Minnesota, late

Dallas at Colorado, late

Chicago at Vegas, late

Wednesday’s Games

Calgary at St. Louis, 8

Buffalo at Columbus, 8

Thursday’s Games

San Jose at Boston, 7

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Carolina at Toronto, 7

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Anaheim at Florida, 7:30

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8

Dallas at Edmonton, 9

Washington at Vancouver, 10

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Vegas, 6

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7

St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30

Dallas at Calgary, 9

PRO SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

Knockout Round

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAMEs

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida St. at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East

Dartmouth at Harvard, Noon

William & Mary at Maine, Noon

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Bryant at Wagner, Noon

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, Noon

Penn at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Yale, 1 p.m.

Appalachian St. at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 4 p.m.

Missouri at UConn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

South

Liberty at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Arkansas at Mississippi, Noon

Miami at North Carolina, Noon

Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:20 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Savannah St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

FIU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Presbyterian, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Stony Brook at Richmond, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Texas Southern at Shreveport, La., 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 3:45 p.m.

Hampton at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Murray St., 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

FAU at W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at UCF, 5 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Texas St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

UAB at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7:20 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Midwest

Buffalo at Akron, 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, Noon

Rutgers at Michigan, Noon

Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Drake, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at South Dakota, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest

Texas at Baylor, Noon

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Bacone at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Southern U. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Little Rock, Ark., 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Far West

California at Colorado, 2 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at BYU, 3 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, 5:45 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland St., 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11:15 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Named Matt Quatraro third base coach.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned C Tony Sanchez outright to Gwinnett (IL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Exercised the 2018 option on OF Tyler Horan.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released Cs Maxx Garrett and Tanner Lubach and OF Ben Buerkle.

Frontier League

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Storm Rynard to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Carson Waln.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Zac Wescott to a contract extension.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix F Josh Jackson $35,000 for making a menacing gesture on the playing court and directing inappropriate language toward a fan and Utah F Joe Ingles $15,000 for making contact with the groin area of Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams.

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DL Joe Vellano. Waived DL Jonathan Woodard from the practice squad. Signed LB Sean Weatherspoon. Signed DL Taniela Tupou to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released P Jeff Locke.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released OL Don Barclay from injured reserve. Signed WR Max McCaffrey to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed G Matt Slauson on injured reserve. Signed OL Michael Ola.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released CB Byron Maxwell. Signed QB David Fales.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DE Chris Casher and QB Philip Nelson to the practice roster.

Arena Football League

AFL — Announced the addition of an expansion franchise in Albany, N.Y. to begin play next season.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Devante Stephens from Cincinnati (ECHL) to Rochester (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Claimed G Antti Niemi off waivers from Pittsburgh.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated F Jonathan Marchessault from the injured reserve list. Assigned F Vadim Shipachyov to Chicago (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Tony DeAngelo to Hartford (AHL). Waived F Adam Cracknell. Recalled F Boo Nieves from Hartford.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Chandler Stephenson from Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Brampton F Stefan Fournier five games, Allen D David Makowski four games, Reading D Adam Comrie two games and Utah D Travis Howe one game.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Troy Passingham.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned F Tommy Thompson to Texas (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Loaned G Etienne Marcoux to Rockford (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released G Breton Lindoff. Traded D Kevin Gibson to Toledo for D Matt Caito.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned F Kyle Bonis to Iowa (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Minnesota D Michael Boxall for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent and Colum bus D Harrison Afful for simulation/embellishment.

LA GALAXY — Reassigned general manager Pete Vagenas to vice president of soccer operations. Announced Sigi Schmid will oversee player personnel decisions in addition to his responsibilities as coach.

College

GEORGE MASON — Signed men’s basketball coach Dave Paulsen to a contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

BOWLING

Seneca Lanes

Monday Nite Spares

Standings: MNH Truck Leasing 22-6; Dick’s Auto Supply 18-10; Crystal Whipped 15.5-12.5; TWB Victory Riders 15-14, Jack Green Hauling 14-14; Offset Electric 13-15; J&P Truck & Trailer Repair 13-15; Shoulda Beens 13-15; Thibs’ Gang 12.5-11.5; Royal Flush 12-12; Wells 6-18; Last to Show 1-11.

High series, men: Mike Fox 628, Josh McCarley 623, John Petrlich 577, Kyle Eckelberry 574, Cas Anez 561.

High series, women: Jan Thibodeau 515, Marina Eckelberry 494, Nicole Fox 483, Jen Anez 472, Elaine Murray 464.

High games, men: Josh McCarley 233, Mike Fox 223, Kyle Eckelberry 221, John Petrlich 215, Cas Anez 214.

High games, women: Marina Eckelberry 203, Jan Thibodeau 195, Dee Evans 185, Nicole Fox 179, Rhonda Cool 171.

LOCAL & AREA

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

H-L Preseason Meeting

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon will hold the OHSAA winter sports athlete and parent meeting Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. in the school auditeria. All winter athletes in grades 7-12 and their parents should attend.

