Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL
Weekly OHSAA Computer Rankings
Division I
Region 1 — 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (8-1) 34.6566, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (9-0) 33.3012, 3. Mentor (8-1) 30.4111, 4. Canton McKinley (8-1) 24.7703, 5. Euclid (7-2) 22.8833, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (8-1) 21.9389, 7. Massillon Jackson (7-2) 21.8556, 8. Massillon Perry (8-1) 20.7167, 9. Austintown-Fitch (6-3) 16.3737, 10. Solon (5-4) 14.7444, 11. Strongsville (5-4) 12.2389, 12. Cle. Rhodes (7-2) 11.6364
Region 2 — 1. Tol. Whitmer (9-0) 29.3556, 2. Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-2) 23.7778, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (8-1) 22.9, 4. Dublin Coffman (7-2) 20.6065, 5. Gahanna Lincoln (6-3) 19.6222, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (6-3) 18.5722, 7. Dublin Jerome (6-3) 16.6611, 8. Lorain (7-2) 16.1717, 9. Westerville Central (4-5) 12.4167, 10. Brunswick (5-4) 12.1319, 11. Findlay (4-5) 11.9722, 12. Upper Arlington (5-4) 9.85
Region 3 — 1. Centerville (8-1) 31.0778, 2. Pickerington Central (8-1) 30.0657, 3. Hilliard Bradley (9-0) 29.8722, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (7-2) 28.7879, 5. Clayton Northmont (7-2) 25.2833, 6. Pickerington North (7-2) 23.8384, 7. Kettering Fairmont (6-3) 20.0111, 8. Springfield (6-3) 18.3722, 9. Reynoldsburg (6-3) 17.3778, 10. Hilliard Darby (6-3) 16.4167, 11. Beavercreek (6-3) 15.4167, 12. Miamisburg (4-5) 10.9111
Region 4 — 1. Cin. St. Xavier (8-1) 30.8131, 2. Cin. Colerain (7-2) 24.3056, 3. Milford (8-1) 19.3944, 4. Cin. Sycamore (7-2) 18.0889, 5. Mason (7-2) 17.2, 6. Cin. Elder (6-3) 16.9132, 7. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-5) 16.4389, 8. Fairfield (5-4) 15.7611, 9. Batavia West Clermont (6-3) 14.0111, 10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-3) 13.7278, 11. Springboro (4-5) 11.3333, 12. Cin. Princeton (4-5) 6.1389
Division II
Region 5 — 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-1) 25.9527, 2. Barberton (9-0) 21.1722, 3. Bedford (8-1) 20.0389, 4. Lyndhurst Brush (7-2) 19.9596, 5. Hudson (7-2) 19.7778, 6. Cle. Benedictine (6-3) 16.3278, 7. Eastlake North (5-4) 13.2833, 8. Garfield Hts. (4-5) 11.1889, 9. Mayfield (5-4) 11.1778, 10. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-5) 10.2576, 11. Green (3-6) 9.2444, 12. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-5) 8.3586
Region 6 — 1. Avon (9-0) 29.1168, 2. Wadsworth (9-0) 25.7611, 3. Olmsted Falls (8-1) 22.9389, 4. Medina Highland (8-1) 22.4833, 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-1) 18.5111, 6. Grafton Midview (7-2) 18.4278, 7. Sylvania Northview (7-2) 17.3944, 8. Fremont Ross (5-4) 15.5833, 9. Tol. St. John’s (5-4) 15.0833, 10. Amherst Steele (5-4) 13.7278, 11. Holland Springfield (6-3) 12.7778, 12. North Royalton (5-4) 12.2833
Region 7 — 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-0) 25.606, 2. Massillon Washington (6-3) 19.3061, 3. Cols. Mifflin (8-1) 16.9167, 4. Ashland (8-1) 15.7111, 5. New Albany (5-4) 14.7944, 6. Whitehall-Yearling (6-3) 13.2268, 7. Boardman (5-4) 12.9192, 8. Westerville South (4-5) 12.7222, 9. Canal Winchester (5-4) 12.4944, 10. Dublin Scioto (5-4) 12.3444, 11. Pataskala Licking Hts. (6-3) 12.0056, 12. North Canton Hoover (4-5) 11.0611
Region 8 — 1. Cin. La Salle (7-2) 28.9833, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (8-1) 27.1616, 3. Cin. Anderson (8-1) 24.8333, 4. Sidney (8-1) 22.7944, 5. Day. Belmont (9-0) 20.644, 6. Harrison (7-2) 20.6056, 7. Troy (7-2) 19.3056, 8. Trenton Edgewood (7-2) 17.8444, 9. Chillicothe (7-2) 17.6333, 10. Ashville Teays Valley (7-2) 15.2556, 11. Marion Harding (6-3) 12.4949, 12. Lima Senior (4-5) 9.2722
Division III
Region 9 — 1. Canfield (9-0) 27.2111, 2. Medina Buckeye (9-0) 23.0889, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-2) 19.2278, 4. Peninsula Woodridge (8-1) 18.6778, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (6-3) 18.6722, 6. Alliance (8-1) 17.8444, 7. Tallmadge (6-3) 17.8232, 8. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-2) 17.2, 9. Akron East (7-2) 17.0758, 10. Aurora (5-4) 15.5722, 11. Alliance Marlington (7-2) 15.3833, 12. Akron Buchtel (6-3) 15.3549
Region 10 — 1. Tol. Central Cath. (8-1) 26.0451, 2. Parma Padua Franciscan (8-1) 24.9056, 3. Bay Village Bay (9-0) 24.1889, 4. Clyde (8-1) 22.5667, 5. Sandusky (9-0) 22.5444, 6. Hunting Valley University School (7-2) 19.4222, 7. Mansfield Senior (7-2) 17.3232, 8. Rocky River (6-3) 13.4778, 9. Cle. Glenville (6-3) 12.2727, 10. Bowling Green (4-5) 10.2833, 11. Cle. Central Cath. (5-4) 10.1667, 12. Parma Hts. Holy Name (4-5) 9.2444
Region 11 — 1. Bellefontaine (8-1) 24.0667, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (8-1) 22.7056, 3. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-2) 20.7806, 4. Cols. Independence (7-1) 20.2493, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1) 18.6389, 6. New Philadelphia (8-1) 17.9167, 7. Jackson (8-1) 17.2111, 8. Granville (7-2) 16.3384, 9. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-4) 15.1294, 10. The Plains Athens (8-1) 13.6556, 11. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-4) 13.4545, 12. Dover (6-3) 13.1222
Region 12 — 1. Trotwood-Madison (9-0) 25.0833, 2. Goshen (9-0) 21.2944, 3. Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-1) 20.2778, 4. Franklin (7-2) 20.1556, 5. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-2) 16.5303, 6. Elida (7-2) 14.1167, 7. Wapakoneta (6-3) 13.6944, 8. Day. Dunbar (6-3) 13.6818, 9. Celina (6-3) 13.0389, 10. New Richmond (7-2) 12.7222, 11. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-4) 12.1444, 12. Piqua (6-3) 11.5455
Division IV
Region 13 — 1. Steubenville (9-0) 27.9227, 2. Perry (9-0) 23.0056, 3. Poland Seminary (8-1) 18.4222, 4. Cortland Lakeview (8-1) 17.2278, 5. Girard (9-0) 14.55, 6. Struthers (7-2) 14.0167, 7. Canton South (6-3) 12.8444, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-4) 12.8186, 9. Salem (6-3) 12.1667, 10. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (7-2) 10.2302, 11. Lisbon Beaver (6-3) 9.0056, 12. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-5) 8.0986
Region 14 — 1. Bellville Clear Fork (9-0) 27.0606, 2. Shelby (9-0) 20.9944, 3. St. Marys Memorial (8-1) 19.9111, 4. Sparta Highland (8-1) 15.9778, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (7-2) 15.6768, 6. Wauseon (7-2) 15.1389, 7. Lorain Clearview (8-1) 14.6313, 8. Oberlin Firelands (7-2) 12.4, 9. Bellevue (6-3) 12.2222, 10. Bryan (5-4) 11.95, 11. Port Clinton (5-4) 10.9556, 12. Van Wert (4-5) 9.5722
Region 15 — 1. Newark Licking Valley (9-0) 21.8444, 2. St. Clairsville (7-2) 20.0278, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-2) 18.3333, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-0) 16.4889, 5. New Concord John Glenn (7-2) 15.8444, 6. Byesville Meadowbrook (7-2) 13.0722, 7. Uhrichsville Claymont (8-1) 12.8389, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (6-3) 12.1061, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (7-2) 12.0056, 10. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-3) 11.4333, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Union (5-4) 10.1833, 12. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (4-5) 8.55
Region 16 — 1. Germantown Valley View (9-0) 27.8389, 2. Cin. Taft (7-2) 23.2727, 3. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 21.6263, 4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (7-2) 20.5222, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1) 19.7056, 6. Cin. Indian Hill (8-1) 18.9141, 7. London (8-1) 18.6667, 8. Waverly (6-3) 15.5056, 9. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (5-4) 13.7374, 10. Springfield Shawnee (4-5) 12.7222, 11. Day. Oakwood (5-4) 12.3778, 12. Cin. Aiken (7-2) 11.8182
Division V
Region 17 — 1. North Lima South Range (9-0) 25.5167, 2. Sullivan Black River (8-1) 17.65, 3. Orwell Grand Valley (9-0) 15.0389, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-3) 14.2071, 5. Navarre Fairless (7-2) 14.1056, 6. Akron Manchester (7-2) 13.4, 7. Wickliffe (6-3) 11.0444, 8. Columbiana Crestview (5-4) 9.2944, 9. Garrettsville Garfield (4-4) 7.625, 10. West Salem Northwestern (5-4) 7.0222, 11. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (4-5) 6.7222, 12. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-5) 6.4
Region 18 — 1. Pemberville Eastwood (9-0) 21.9111, 2. Archbold (8-1) 19.9389, 3. Marion Pleasant (7-1) 19.875, 4. Tontogany Otsego (7-2) 15.4222, 5. Milan Edison (7-2) 14.9222, 6. Liberty Center (6-3) 12.9, 7. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-3) 12.3, 8. Genoa Area (7-2) 12.0111, 9. Millbury Lake (6-3) 11.4833, 10. Huron (5-4) 10.9167, 11. Swanton (6-3) 10.75, 12. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-3) 9.1222
Region 19 — 1. Wheelersburg (9-0) 24.3222, 2. Portsmouth West (9-0) 22.2944, 3. Johnstown-Monroe (7-2) 18.6061, 4. Belmont Union Local (7-2) 15.6, 5. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-3) 14.6056, 6. Oak Hill (7-2) 14.0111, 7. Martins Ferry (6-3) 13.4192, 8. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (7-2) 13.1212, 9. Proctorville Fairland (5-4) 10.8556, 10. Ironton (4-5) 9.1556, 11. Chesapeake (4-5) 8.2889, 12. Portsmouth (4-5) 7.7444
Region 20 — 1. Middletown Madison (7-2) 16.3667, 2. West Jefferson (8-0) 16.1847, 3. Casstown Miami East (8-1) 16.05, 4. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (6-2) 15.5909, 5. Bethel-Tate (9-0) 15.1111, 6. Anna (7-2) 14.6056, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (9-0) 13.8434, 8. Reading (6-3) 13.6556, 9. Brookville (6-3) 12.8611, 10. Carlisle (6-3) 11.6278, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (7-2) 11.2119, 12. Camden Preble Shawnee (7-2) 10.3
Division VI
Region 21 — 1. Mogadore (8-0) 22.0407, 2. Rootstown (9-0) 19.1787, 3. Kirtland (9-0) 18.7525, 4. Creston Norwayne (8-1) 18.6389, 5. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-2) 15.9, 6. Columbiana (7-2) 13.6389, 7. Independence (7-2) 12.6944, 8. Columbia Station Columbia (5-4) 12.05, 9. New Middletown Springfield (6-3) 11.85, 10. East Palestine (7-2) 11.6889, 11. McDonald (7-2) 11.1056, 12. Youngstown Liberty (7-2) 10.4889
Region 22 — 1. Liberty-Benton (8-1) 18.7944, 2. Bucyrus Wynford (7-2) 16.0505, 3. Hicksville (7-2) 13.7333, 4. Attica Seneca East (7-1) 11.9931, 5. Carey (7-2) 10.7222, 6. Gibsonburg (8-1) 10.1944, 7. Ada (6-3) 9.9611, 8. Ashland Crestview (6-3) 9.55, 9. Sherwood Fairview (5-4) 9.2278, 10. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-3) 8.8167, 11. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-3) 8.3, 12. Defiance Tinora (5-4) 8.05
Region 23 — 1. Nelsonville-York (9-0) 19.75, 2. Chillicothe Southeastern (9-0) 17.8778, 3. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (8-1) 16.1162, 4. Beverly Fort Frye (8-1) 15.15, 5. Steubenville Cath. Central (7-2) 13.7494, 6. Galion Northmor (7-2) 13.2167, 7. Shadyside (7-2) 13.096, 8. Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-2) 12.5455, 9. Howard East Knox (7-2) 8.9722, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-4) 7.5152, 11. Grandview Hts. (5-4) 6.3667, 12. Marion Elgin (7-2) 5.9833
Region 24 — 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 22.8167, 2. Lima Central Cath. (8-1) 21.5611, 3. Coldwater (7-2) 15.8778, 4. Tipp City Bethel (8-1) 13.8, 5. Spencerville (7-2) 13.5056, 6. Miamisburg Day. Christian (8-1) 12.1638, 7. Mechanicsburg (7-2) 11.9343, 8. St. Henry (6-3) 11.4111, 9. Fort Recovery (5-4) 10.65, 10. West Liberty-Salem (7-2) 10.5181, 11. Delphos Jefferson (6-3) 8.1278, 12. New Lebanon Dixie (5-4) 6.4889
Division VII
Region 25 — 1. Dalton (9-0) 20.6111, 2. East Canton (7-2) 13.2111, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-1) 11.8272, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (6-3) 9.7944, 5. Windham (7-2) 9.3039, 6. Valley Christian (4-5) 9.1848, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-6) 5.9949, 8. Toronto (4-5) 5.2778, 9. Malvern (4-5) 5.2167, 10. Vienna Mathews (5-4) 4.1429, 11. Newbury (4-5) 4.0603, 12. Strasburg-Franklin (3-6) 3.1722
Region 26 — 1. Norwalk St. Paul (9-0) 15.5222, 2. McComb (8-1) 15.4333, 3. Edgerton (7-2) 13.8333, 4. Pandora-Gilboa (7-2) 12.8778, 5. Tiffin Calvert (6-3) 11.35, 6. Leipsic (7-2) 11.3389, 7. Mohawk (7-2) 11.0606, 8. Haviland Wayne Trace (6-3) 10.85, 9. West Unity Hilltop (8-1) 9.1778, 10. Monroeville (6-3) 8.7576, 11. North Baltimore (5-4) 7.8111, 12. Defiance Ayersville (5-4) 7.7556
Region 27 — 1. Danville (8-1) 15.4222, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (8-1) 14.7667, 3. Lucas (7-2) 14.0303, 4. Waterford (8-1) 13.8667, 5. Glouster Trimble (7-2) 12.3889, 6. Hannibal River (5-4) 10.5167, 7. Portsmouth Sciotoville (7-2) 10.3232, 8. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (7-2) 9.5722, 9. Corning Miller (6-3) 9.0101, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (5-4) 8.7611, 11. Racine Southern (6-3) 7.1944, 12. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (6-3) 7.1338
Region 28 — 1. Convoy Crestview (8-1) 16.4, 2. Sidney Lehman Cath. (8-1) 13.6944, 3. Delphos St. John’s (5-4) 11.6389, 4. Fort Loramie (7-2) 11.1818, 5. Minster (5-4) 10.9611, 6. DeGraff Riverside (6-3) 9.2889, 7. Ansonia (5-4) 6.8111, 8. Lima Perry (5-4) 6.5444, 9. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-5) 6.0903, 10. Lockland (4-4) 4.8635, 11. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-5) 4.6814, 12. Springfield Cath. Central (3-6) 4.441
NOTE: Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Leipsic
Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa
Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale
McComb at Liberty-Benton
North Baltimore at Vanlue
Van Buren at Arcadia
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo Whitmer
Lima Senior at Oregon Clay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. John’s
Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Woodmore
Fostoria Senior at Genoa
Lake at Eastwood
Rossford at Otsego
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Ada
Bluffton at Columbus Grove
Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville
Paulding at Convoy Crestview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Evergreen at Bryan
Patrick Henry at Liberty Center
Swanton at Archbold
Wauseon at Delta
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida
St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta
Van Wert at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley
Marion Elgin at Lima Perry
Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Edison
Oak Harbor at Port Clinton
Vermilion at Shelby
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Clyde
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Hilltop at Gibsonburg
Montpelier at Northwood
Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch
Toledo Christian at Danbury
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s
Minster at Anna
New Bremen at Versailles
Parkway at Marion Local
St. Henry at Fort Recovery
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Springfield
Bowling Green at Napoleon
Perrysburg at Maumee
Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior
Mount Vernon at West Holmes
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Galion Senior
Marion Harding at Clear Fork
Marion Pleasant at Ontario
North Union at River Valley
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve
Plymouth at Ashland Crestview
South Central at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Fairview
Ayersville at Hicksville
Holgate at Edgerton
Wayne Trace at Tinora
Other NW Ohio Games
Bucyrus at Crestline
Cincinnati Landmark Christian Club at Ridgedale
Lucas at Bowerston Conotton Valley
Mohawk at Edon
Thomas Worthington at Lexington
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Scott
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Cent. Cath. at Gilmour Academy
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday’s District Semifinals
Division II
AT LEXINGTON
Ontario 4, Lexington 0
Mansfield Madison 9, Norwalk 2
DISTRICT FINAL: Ontario (15-4) vs. Mansfield Madison (18-1), Saturday, 6
AT ELIDA
Wapakoneta 4, Lima Bath 3, 2OT
Elida 1, Lima Shawnee 0
DISTRICT FINAL: Wapakoneta (18-0) vs. Elida (13-5), Saturday, 2
AT LAKE
Lake 1, Bryan 0
Toledo Central Catholic 3, Napoleon 1
DISTRICT FINAL: Lake (16-0-3) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (8-9-1), Saturday, 2
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division III
AT FINDLAY
(1) Riverdale (12-2-3) vs. (7) Van Buren (9-5-3), 5
(11) Ottawa-Glandorf (4-9-4) vs. (2) Liberty-Benton (11-3-2), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5
AT OTTOVILLE
(1) Kalida (9-4-4) vs. (6) Continental (9-8-1), 5
(2) Coldwater (9-6-2) vs. (4) Lima Central Catholic (10-6-2), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5
AT GENOA
(2) Swanton (11-4-2) vs. (5) Genoa (10-6-2), 5
(1) Archbold (17-0) vs. (4) Huron (13-3-2), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
Thursday’s District Finals
Division I
AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
Toledo St. Ursula (11-4-3) vs. Perrysburg (13-2-3), 6
AT SPRINGFIELD
Toledo Notre Dame (11-4-3) vs. Anthony Wayne (15-2-1), 7
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday’s District Semifinals
Division I
AT FINDLAY
Findlay 1, Perrysburg 0
Anthony Wayne 6, Ashland 1
DISTRICT FINAL: Findlay (10-6-2) vs. Anthony Wayne (14-1-3), Saturday, 2
Division III
AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN
Oak Harbor 1, Van Buren 0
Mansfield Christian 4, Woodmore 0
DISTRICT FINAL: Oak Harbor (14-3-2) vs. Mansfield Christian (12-5-1), Saturday, noon
AT KALIDA
Kalida 3, Lima Central Catholic 0
Bluffton 5, Lima Temple Christian 0
DISTRICT FINAL: Kalida (11-5-3) vs. Bluffton (11-5-2), Saturday, noon
AT ROSSFORD
Ottawa Hills 5, Pettisville 0
Archbold 5, Maumee Valley Country Day 0
DISTRICT FINAL: Ottawa Hills (16-0-2) vs. Archbold (16-1-1), Saturday, 5
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division I
AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW
(1)Toledo St. Francis (13-1-2) vs. (4) Sylvania Northview (7-4-5), 5
(5) Sylvania Southview (8-6-3) vs, (3) Toledo St. John’s (13-1-3), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5
Thursday’s District Finals
Division II
AT ELIDA
Kenton (16-1-1) vs. Elida (17-1), 6
AT LAKE
Sandusky (12-5-1) vs. Maumee (10-6-3), 5
AT CLYDE
Ontario (14-2-2) vs. Lexington (12-4-3), 5
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday’s District Semifinals
Division II
AT FINDLAY
Oak Harbor 3, Clyde 0
Toledo Central Catholic 3, Lake 0
DISTRICT FINAL: Oak Harbor (24-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (13-10), Thursday, 6:15
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
Lima Shawnee 3, Wapakoneta 0
Celina 3, St. Marys Memorial 0
DISTRICT FINAL: Lima Shawnee (19-5) vs. Celina (15-9), Thursday, 7
AT SENECA EAST
Lexington 3, Sandusky Perkins 0
Norwalk 3, Bellevue 1
DISTRICT FINAL: Lexington (22-3) vs. Norwalk (18-8), Thursday, 7
Division IV
AT NAPOLEON
Toledo Christian 3, Stryker 0
Ayersville 3, Pettisville 1
DISTRICT FINAL: Toledo Christian vs. Ayersville (14-9), Thursday, 7
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Ada 3, Leipsic 2
Lima Central Catholic 3, Columbus Grove 0
DISTRICT FINAL: Ada (18-7) vs. Lima Central Catholic (13-12), Thursday, 7
AT WILLARD
Norwalk St. Paul 3, Lucas 0
Buckeye Central 3, Monroeville 1
DISTRICT FINAL: Norwalk St. Paul (23-1) vs. Buckeye Central (24-1), Thursday, 7
AT VAN WERT
New Bremen 3, Ottoville 0
St. Henry 3, Marion Local 2
DISTRICT FINAL: New Bremen (23-1) vs. St. Henry (20-4), Thursday, 7
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division I
AT LAKE
(1) Toledo Notre Dame (19-4) vs. (8) Findlay (13-10), 6:15
(4) Anthony Wayne (18-3) vs. (7) Sylvania Southview (18-5), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
AT NAPOLEON
(2) Toledo St. Ursula (15-6) vs. (6) Perrysburg(18-5), 6:15
(3) Ashland (22-1) vs. (5) Oregon Clay (17-6), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
Division III
AT KALIDA
(1) Coldwater (22-1) vs. (4) Minster (14-10), 6:15
(2) Liberty-Benton (23-1) vs. (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (20-3), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
AT SENECA EAST
(1) Huron (15-8) vs. (4) Western Reserve (17-7), 6:15
(2) Galion (17-6) vs. (3) Ashland Crestview (16-7), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
AT DEFIANCE
(1) Eastwood (23-0) vs. (5) Fairview (17-7), 6:15
(2) Tinora (23-1) vs. (3) Swanton (23-1), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
Thursday’s District Semifinals
Division IV
AT FINDLAY
(2) New Riegel (19-5) vs. Carey (22-3), 8
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series
Best-of-7
Tuesday’s Result
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1, L.A. Dodgers lead series 1-0
Wednesday’s Game
Houston (Verlander 15-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 12-8), 8:09 p.m.
Friday’s GAME
L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 10-12) at Houston (undecided), 8:09 p.m.
Saturday’s GAME
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:09 p.m.
Sunday’s GAME
x-L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:16 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31
x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 1
x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 5 2 0 .714 195 166
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101
Miami 4 2 0 .667 92 112
N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116
Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 130 148
Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112
Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 103 169
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161
Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118
L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 199 146
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142
Washington 3 3 0 .500 141 147
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133
Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 128 132
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 146 119
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Baltimore, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1
Oakland at Buffalo, 1
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1
Chicago at New Orleans, 1
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1
L.A. Chargers at New England, 1
Houston at Seattle, 4:05
Dallas at Washington, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30
Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Monday’s Games
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30
Thursday, Nov. 2
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25
Sunday, Nov. 5
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1
Indianapolis at Houston, 1
Atlanta at Carolina, 1
Denver at Philadelphia, 1
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05
Washington at Seattle, 4:05
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25
Oakland at Miami, 8:30
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Monday, Nov. 6
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 2 1 .667 —
Boston 2 2 .500 ½
Brooklyn 2 2 .500 ½
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 1½
New York 0 3 .000 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000 —
Orlando 3 1 .750 ½
Miami 2 1 .667 1
Charlotte 1 2 .333 2
Atlanta 1 3 .250 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 3 1 .750 —
Milwaukee 3 1 .750 —
Indiana 2 2 .500 1
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Chicago 0 3 .000 2½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 3 0 1.000 —
San Antonio 3 0 1.000 —
Houston 3 1 .750 ½
New Orleans 1 2 .333 2
Dallas 0 4 .000 3½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 2 1 .667 —
Portland 2 1 .667 —
Minnesota 2 2 .500 ½
Denver 1 2 .333 1
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —
Golden State 2 2 .500 1
L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 1½
Phoenix 1 3 .250 2
Sacramento 1 3 .250 2
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Philadelphia 97, Detroit 86
Miami 104, Atlanta 93
Memphis 98, Houston 90
Milwaukee 103, Charlotte 94
Golden State 133, Dallas 103
San Antonio 101, Toronto 97
Washington 109, Denver 104
Phoenix 117, Sacramento 115
Tuesday’s Results
Cleveland 119, Chicago 112
Orlando 125, Brooklyn 121
Boston 110, New York 89
Indiana 130, Minnesota 107
New Orleans at Portland, late
Utah at L.A. Clippers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Denver at Charlotte, 7
Houston at Philadelphia, 7
Minnesota at Detroit, 7
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8
San Antonio at Miami, 8
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30
Utah at Phoenix, 10
Toronto at Golden State, 10:30
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago, 8
Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8
Dallas at Memphis, 8
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Houston at Charlotte, 7
San Antonio at Orlando, 7
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30
Denver at Atlanta, 7:30
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Washington at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 10 8 1 1 17 41 25
Toronto 9 7 2 0 14 40 30
Ottawa 9 4 1 4 12 32 24
Detroit 10 4 5 1 9 27 30
Buffalo 10 3 5 2 8 26 36
Boston 7 3 3 1 7 24 26
Florida 8 3 5 0 6 25 30
Montreal 9 2 6 1 5 18 34
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 10 6 3 1 13 32 40
New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24
N.Y. Islanders 9 5 3 1 11 29 27
Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 25 21
Philadelphia 9 5 4 0 10 30 24
Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31
Carolina 7 3 3 1 7 18 21
N.Y. Rangers 10 2 6 2 6 25 36
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 29 24
Chicago 9 5 2 2 12 32 22
Dallas 8 5 3 0 10 23 21
Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 21 21
Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26
Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 23 21
Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 22 22
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 9 7 1 1 15 32 19
Vegas 7 6 1 0 12 23 17
Anaheim 8 4 3 1 9 24 21
Vancouver 8 4 3 1 9 23 23
Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 20 23
San Jose 8 4 4 0 8 23 22
Edmonton 8 2 5 1 5 15 24
Arizona 9 0 8 1 1 21 39
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
San Jose 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Toronto 3, Los Angeles 2
Tuesday’s Results
Pittsburgh 2, Edmonton 1, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 1
Anaheim 6, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Arizona 3
Montreal 5, Florida 1
Buffalo 1, Detroit 0
Los Angeles 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Calgary at Nashville, late
Vancouver at Minnesota, late
Dallas at Colorado, late
Chicago at Vegas, late
Wednesday’s Games
Calgary at St. Louis, 8
Buffalo at Columbus, 8
Thursday’s Games
San Jose at Boston, 7
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Carolina at Toronto, 7
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Anaheim at Florida, 7:30
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8
Dallas at Edmonton, 9
Washington at Vancouver, 10
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Vegas, 6
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7
St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30
Dallas at Calgary, 9
PRO SOCCER
MLS Playoffs
Knockout Round
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s GAMEs
Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
South Alabama at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Ball St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Florida St. at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East
Dartmouth at Harvard, Noon
William & Mary at Maine, Noon
Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Bryant at Wagner, Noon
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, Noon
Penn at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Yale, 1 p.m.
Appalachian St. at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Towson, 4 p.m.
Missouri at UConn, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
South
Liberty at Gardner-Webb, Noon
Arkansas at Mississippi, Noon
Miami at North Carolina, Noon
Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:20 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Savannah St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
FIU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Presbyterian, 2:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Stony Brook at Richmond, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Texas Southern at Shreveport, La., 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 3:45 p.m.
Hampton at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Murray St., 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
FAU at W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at UCF, 5 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Texas St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
UAB at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7:20 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Midwest
Buffalo at Akron, 11:30 a.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, Noon
Rutgers at Michigan, Noon
Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Drake, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at South Dakota, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest
Texas at Baylor, Noon
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Bacone at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Southern U. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Little Rock, Ark., 5 p.m.
Old Dominion at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Far West
California at Colorado, 2 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Colorado, 2:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at BYU, 3 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana St., 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 5:45 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland St., 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11:15 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Named Matt Quatraro third base coach.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned C Tony Sanchez outright to Gwinnett (IL).
American Association
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Exercised the 2018 option on OF Tyler Horan.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released Cs Maxx Garrett and Tanner Lubach and OF Ben Buerkle.
Frontier League
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Storm Rynard to a contract extension.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Carson Waln.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Zac Wescott to a contract extension.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Phoenix F Josh Jackson $35,000 for making a menacing gesture on the playing court and directing inappropriate language toward a fan and Utah F Joe Ingles $15,000 for making contact with the groin area of Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams.
Football
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DL Joe Vellano. Waived DL Jonathan Woodard from the practice squad. Signed LB Sean Weatherspoon. Signed DL Taniela Tupou to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released P Jeff Locke.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released OL Don Barclay from injured reserve. Signed WR Max McCaffrey to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed G Matt Slauson on injured reserve. Signed OL Michael Ola.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released CB Byron Maxwell. Signed QB David Fales.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DE Chris Casher and QB Philip Nelson to the practice roster.
Arena Football League
AFL — Announced the addition of an expansion franchise in Albany, N.Y. to begin play next season.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Devante Stephens from Cincinnati (ECHL) to Rochester (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Claimed G Antti Niemi off waivers from Pittsburgh.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated F Jonathan Marchessault from the injured reserve list. Assigned F Vadim Shipachyov to Chicago (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Tony DeAngelo to Hartford (AHL). Waived F Adam Cracknell. Recalled F Boo Nieves from Hartford.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Chandler Stephenson from Hershey (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Brampton F Stefan Fournier five games, Allen D David Makowski four games, Reading D Adam Comrie two games and Utah D Travis Howe one game.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Troy Passingham.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned F Tommy Thompson to Texas (AHL).
INDY FUEL — Loaned G Etienne Marcoux to Rockford (AHL).
RAPID CITY RUSH — Released G Breton Lindoff. Traded D Kevin Gibson to Toledo for D Matt Caito.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned F Kyle Bonis to Iowa (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Minnesota D Michael Boxall for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent and Colum bus D Harrison Afful for simulation/embellishment.
LA GALAXY — Reassigned general manager Pete Vagenas to vice president of soccer operations. Announced Sigi Schmid will oversee player personnel decisions in addition to his responsibilities as coach.
College
GEORGE MASON — Signed men’s basketball coach Dave Paulsen to a contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
BOWLING
Seneca Lanes
Monday Nite Spares
Standings: MNH Truck Leasing 22-6; Dick’s Auto Supply 18-10; Crystal Whipped 15.5-12.5; TWB Victory Riders 15-14, Jack Green Hauling 14-14; Offset Electric 13-15; J&P Truck & Trailer Repair 13-15; Shoulda Beens 13-15; Thibs’ Gang 12.5-11.5; Royal Flush 12-12; Wells 6-18; Last to Show 1-11.
High series, men: Mike Fox 628, Josh McCarley 623, John Petrlich 577, Kyle Eckelberry 574, Cas Anez 561.
High series, women: Jan Thibodeau 515, Marina Eckelberry 494, Nicole Fox 483, Jen Anez 472, Elaine Murray 464.
High games, men: Josh McCarley 233, Mike Fox 223, Kyle Eckelberry 221, John Petrlich 215, Cas Anez 214.
High games, women: Marina Eckelberry 203, Jan Thibodeau 195, Dee Evans 185, Nicole Fox 179, Rhonda Cool 171.
LOCAL & AREA
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
H-L Preseason Meeting
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon will hold the OHSAA winter sports athlete and parent meeting Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. in the school auditeria. All winter athletes in grades 7-12 and their parents should attend.