Boys soccer: One is enough for Oak Harbor vs. VB

By TED RADICK

staff writer

TIFFIN — His squad wracked by injuries and beset by inexperience, Oak Harbor boys soccer coach Ken Filar knew his team’s chances would come few and far between.

“Against a really good team like that, we told the guys to just do their jobs,” Filar said. “Play defense and counter. We’re really banged up, and we have some key guys that aren’t playing.”

The young Rockets — four of the team’s six seniors saw little or no varsity time last season — pounced on their opportunity, scored in the first half and held off No. 1 seed Van Buren 1-0 in a Division III district semifinal at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

Oak Harbor, seeded third, improved to 14-3-1 and advanced to Saturday’s noon district final at Tiffin against Mansfield Christian (12-5-1). The Flames, winner of seven straight district titles, defeated Woodmore 4-0 in Tuesday’s second district semi.

The Rockets completed a trio of victories over North Central Ohio Soccer Association teams, having beaten Cory Rawson 1-0 in the tourney opener and Liberty Benton 2-1 in overtime in the quarterfinal. Despite owning much of the possession and driving repeatedly into the Oak Harbor defensive end, the Black Knights (15-2-1) were unable to break through.

Van Buren coach Jeff Swaisgood wasn’t sure the better team won.

“We’ve heard that,” Swaisgood said. “Cory’s coach felt that way, L-B’s coach felt that way and I have to say I feel the same way. That’s why we play the game, though; they had a good tactic. I don’t know how much farther that will get them, but it continues to work for them.”

Oak Harbor got its goal in the 31st minute on one of its two shots on goal in the game. Midfielder Aidan Barton received a pass, touched it over to Nick Damron who scored his 19th goal of the season from the middle of the penalty box past Van Buren keeper Hunter Fleck.

“With Damron up top, he’s probably the most dangerous player we have every game,” Filar said. “He and Aidan Barton, we were looking for that one combination. We don’t have enough experience to play up and down soccer right now, but the guys have embraced our style and that’s two big wins in a row.”

Van Buren outshot the Rockets 9-6 in the first half, including 5-2 on goal. It was more of the same in the second half as the Black Knights had a 14-0 shot advantage with five shots on goal.

Oak Harbor keeper Andy Buderer and the defensive line were up to the task.

“They have a good keeper, and he made some good saves tonight,” Swaisgood said. “We just needed to get it into the back of the net. I think if we had gotten one, we would have gotten five. That’s the way the game goes.”

Buderer is one of the Rockets’ experienced seniors, and it showed.

“The only thing I could think was, if we can’t score the only way we can win is to not let any in,” Buderer said. “So, we kept it strong on the back line, I tried my hardest and I guess the outcome shows it.”

Oak Harbor’s defensive line bent at times, but did not break.

“The defense is mentally strong,” Buderer said. “We lost our whole defensive line from last year, we had to restart from scratch. They’ve done a great job. They’re mentally strong, they prepare and they communicate. That’s really the key.”

Van Buren had a bit of tough luck. Hunter Stone fired just over the crossbar 10 minutes into the second half, and again a minute later. Zayne Bair’s low drive to the left corner with 23 minutes left was saved by a diving Buderer, and Brady Losiewicz hammered a shot with 12 minutes left that Buderer just managed to get a finger on to tip the ball over the bar.

“Regular season, great year,” Swaisgood said. “We were 14-1-1, that’s the best our high school’s had. We were 14-2 about eight years ago. As far as that goes, great season.

“As far as tournament goes, which we kind of consider a second season, this has to be kind of a disappointment for the guys, We really felt like we had an opportunity to go farther this year, so slipping up here and not getting that tying goal to get back into it was kind of a letdown.”

For the Rockets, a strong season continues.

“We didn’t know how far we’d go this year with all the injures. We lost our JV this year, we didn’t have the numbers,” Filar said. “The guys tonight had a lot of poise and held their own. Van Buren is very good, they were the No. 1 seed and our guys didn’t hesitate a beat. They just brought it.”

Radick: 419-427-8405,

Send an E-mail to Ted Radick

Comments

comments