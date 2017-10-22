Prep soccer: Van Buren beats Mansfield St. Pete

VAN BUREN — Thomas Piccirillo recorded a hat trick and Hunter Stone added two more goals as Van Buren routed Mansfield St. Peter’s 7-2 in a Division III boys soccer district quarterfinal Saturday.

The Black Knights (15-1-1) advanced to meet Oak Harbor at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tiffin Columbian.

Piccirillo and Stone each scored twice in the first half as Van Buren took a 5-0 halftime lead.

Nate Gregory and Brady Losiewicz had the first and last goals for the Black Knights, while Alexander Baldasare scored twice for the Spartans.

goals: (MSP) Alexander Baldasare 2. (VB) Thomas Piccirillo 3, Hunter Stone 2, Nate Gregory & Brady Losiewicz. Assists: (MSP) Gavin Foltz. (VB) Hunter Fleck, Gregory, Nick McCracken & Jaden Tabler. shots-on-goal: Mansfield St. Peter 7, Van Buren 22. saves: (MSP) Jake Gueski 15. (VB) Hunter Fleck 5.

records: Van Buren 15-1-1.

