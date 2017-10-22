MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Prep soccer: Van Buren beats Mansfield St. Pete

Posted On Sun. Oct 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

VAN BUREN — Thomas Piccirillo recorded a hat trick and Hunter Stone added two more goals as Van Buren routed Mansfield St. Peter’s 7-2 in a Division III boys soccer district quarterfinal Saturday.
The Black Knights (15-1-1) advanced to meet Oak Harbor at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tiffin Columbian.
Piccirillo and Stone each scored twice in the first half as Van Buren took a 5-0 halftime lead.
Nate Gregory and Brady Losiewicz had the first and last goals for the Black Knights, while Alexander Baldasare scored twice for the Spartans.

goals: (MSP) Alexander Baldasare 2. (VB) Thomas Piccirillo 3, Hunter Stone 2, Nate Gregory & Brady Losiewicz. Assists: (MSP) Gavin Foltz. (VB) Hunter Fleck, Gregory, Nick McCracken & Jaden Tabler. shots-on-goal: Mansfield St. Peter 7, Van Buren 22. saves: (MSP) Jake Gueski 15. (VB) Hunter Fleck 5.
records: Van Buren 15-1-1.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

QBs DeShaun Watson, Texans and DeShone Kizer, Browns

NFL Weekend, Week 6

Posted On16 Oct 2017

Corruption probe prompts reviews of NCAA teams

Posted On16 Oct 2017
LeBron James: NBA media day

Cavaliers' LeBron ankle injury, status for NBA opener unclear

Posted On16 Oct 2017
Indians All-Star second baseman, Ramirez in action!

Classic fall: Indians' Series hopes dashed by early exit

Posted On12 Oct 2017
Micah Hyde interception in Bengals vs Bills game week 5

Bills vs. Bengals highlights | Week 5

Posted On09 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company