Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Results
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Tiffin Calvert 41, Castalia Margaretta 16
Kansas Lakota 41, Fremont St. Joseph 10
Toledo City League
Tol. Woodward 38, Tol. Scott 16
Other NW Ohio Games
Hannibal River 30, Lucas 27
Around Ohio
Akr. Kenmore 40, Akr. North 6
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 72, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 24
Cin. Woodward 14, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6
Cle. Cent. Cath. 14, Garfield Hts. Trinity 6
Cle. St. Ignatius 28, Cin. St. Xavier 14
Day. Belmont 47, Cin. Western Hills 0
Day. Dunbar 40, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 38, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 32
Hudson WRA 49, Ashtabula St. John 18
Lakewood St. Edward 31, Cin. Moeller 7
Linsly, W.Va. 49, Vincent Warren 28
Shaker Hts. 14, Solon 7
Worthington Christian 47, Fairfield Christian 7
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division II
ELIDA DISTRICT
Elida 3, Defiance 1
Lima Shawnee 4, Upper Sandusky 0
Lima Bath 1, Celina 0
Wapakoneta 8, Van Wert 0
LEXINGTON DISTRICT
Ontario 12, Clyde 0
Lexington 3, Clear Fork 1
Mansfield Madison 16, Mansfield Senior 0
Norwalk 6, Sandusky Perkins 0
LAKE DISTRICT
Lake 10, Toledo Rogers 0
Bryan 10, Bowling Green 0
Toledo Central Catholic 3, Oak Harbor 1
Napoleon 1, Maumee 0
Monday’s District Semifinals
Division I
AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
(4) Toledo St Ursula (10-4-3) vs. (6) Ashland (11-6), 5
(7) Sylvania Northview (8-8-1) vs. (1) Perrysburg (12-2-3), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 6
AT SPRINGFIELD
(3) Toledo Notre Dame (10-4-3) vs. (5) Oregon Clay (10-5-3), 5
(2) Anthony Wayne (14-2-1) vs. (8) Findlay (6-8-3), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7
Tuesday’s District Semifinals
Division II
AT LEXINGTON
(2) Ontario (14-4) vs. (3) Lexington (12-4-1), 5
(1) Mansfield Madison (17-1) vs. (5) Norwalk (13-4), 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 6
AT ELIDA
(4) Lima Bath (11-4-2) vs. (1) Wapakoneta (17-0), 5
(2) Elida (12-5) vs. (3) Lima Shawnee (10-4-3), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LAKE
(1) Lake (15-0-3) vs. (4) Bryan (7-5-5), 5:30
(5) Toledo Central Catholic (7-9-1) vs. (7) Napoleon (6-7-5), 7:30
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division III
AT FINDLAY
(1) Riverdale (12-2-3) vs. (7) Van Buren (9-5-3), 5
(11) Ottawa-Glandorf (4-9-4) vs. (2) Liberty-Benton (11-3-2), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5
AT OTTOVILLE
(1) Kalida (9-4-4) vs. (6) Continental (9-8-1), 5
(2) Coldwater (9-6-2) vs. (4) Lima Central Catholic (10-6-2), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5
AT GENOA
(2) Swanton (11-4-2) vs. (5) Genoa (10-6-2), 5
(1) Archbold (17-0) vs. (4) Huron (13-3-2), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division III
ROSSFORD DISTRICT
Ottawa Hills 7, Liberty Center 0
Pettisville 3, Lake 2
Maumee Valley Country Day 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2 (OT)
Archbold 6, Genoa 0
KALIDA DISTRICT
Lima Central Catholic 1, Continental 0
Kalida 4, New Knoxville 0
Bluffton 7, Miller City 0
Lima Temple Christian 1, Ottoville 0
TIFFIN COLUMBIAN DISTRICT
Van Buren 7, Mansfield St. Peter’s 2
Oak Harbor 2, Liberty-Benton 1 (OT)
Woodmore 7, Old Fort 0
Mansfield Christian 3, Ada 0
Monday’s District Semifinals
Division II
AT ELIDA
(2) Kenton (15-1-1) vs. (4) Lima Shawnee (12-2-3), 5
(1) Elida (16-1) vs. (3) St. Marys Memorial (13-2-2), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 6
AT LAKE
(1) Sandusky (11-5-1) vs. (5) Bryan (6-10-1), 5:30
(3) Bowling Green (8-9-1) vs. (2) Maumee (8-6-3), 7:30
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5
AT CLYDE
(1) Vermilion (15-1-1) vs. (3) Ontario (13-2-2), 5
(2) Lexington (11-4-3) vs. (4) Edison (11-4-2), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5
Tuesday’s District Semifinals
Division I
AT FINDLAY
Perrysburg (7-7-3) vs. Findlay (9-6-2), 5
Ashland (9-5-3) vs, Anthony Wayne (13-1-3), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division III
AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN
(1) Van Buren (15-1-1) vs. (3) Oak Harbor (13-3-2), 5
(4) Woodmore (14-4) vs. (2) Mansfield Christian (11-5-1), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT KALIDA
(6) Lima Central Catholic (8-8-2) vs. (3) Kalida (10-5-3), 5
(2) Bluffton (10-5-2) vs. (5) Lima Temple Christian (12-4-2), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT ROSSFORD
(1) Ottawa Hills (15-0-2) vs. (5) Pettisville (14-2-2), 5
(6) Maumee Valley Country Day vs. (2) Archbold (15-1-1), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division I
AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW
(1)Toledo St. Francis (13-1-2) vs. (4) Sylvania Northview (7-4-5), 5
(5) Sylvania Southview (8-6-3) vs, (3) Toledo St. John’s (13-1-3), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
LAKE DISTRICT
Toledo Notre Dame 3, Toledo Bowsher 0
Findlay 3, Bowling Green 1
Anthony Wayne 3, Sylvania Northview 0
Sylvania Southview 3, Toledo Whitmer 0
NAPOLEON DISTRICT
Toledo St. Ursula 3, Fremont Ross 0
Perrysburg 3, Tiffin Columbian 0
Ashland 3, Springfield 2
Oregon Clay 3, Toledo Waite 0
Division II
FINDLAY DISTRICT
Oak Harbor 3, Port Clinton 0
Clyde 3, Rossford 2
Lake 3, Maumee 0
Toledo Central Catholic 3, Kenton 0
BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
Lima Shawnee 3, Lima Bath 0
Wapakoneta 3, Bryan 1
Celina 3, Defiance 1
St. Marys Memorial 3, Wauseon 1
SENECA EAST DISTRICT
Lexington 3, Mansfield Senior 0
Sandusky Perkins 3, Vermilion 0
Norwalk 3, Sandusky 0
Bellevue 3, Willard 2
Division III
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
Eastwood 3, Hicksville 0
Fairview 3, Paulding 1
Tinora 3, Evergreen 0
Swanton 3, Otsego 1
KALIDA DISTRICT
Coldwater 3, Spencerville 0
Minster 3, Lima Perry 0
Liberty-Benton 3, Seneca East 1
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Allen East 0
SENECA EAST DISTRICT
Huron 3, New London 0
Western Reserve 3, Fostoria 1
Galion 3, Bucyrus 2
Ashland Crestview 3, Margaretta 0
Monday’s District Semifinals
Division IV
AT FINDLAY
(2) New Riegel (18-5) vs. (3) Mohawk (19-4), 6:15
(5) Arlington (19-5) vs. (1) Carey (21-3), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 8
Tuesday’s District Semifinals
Division II
AT FINDLAY
Oak Harbor (23-0) vs. Clyde (8-15), 6:15
Lake (14-8) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (12-10), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 6:15
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
Lima Shawnee (18-5) vs. Wapakoneta (13-9), 6:15
Celina (14-9) vs. St. Marys Memorial (14-11), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7
AT SENECA EAST
Lexington (21-3) vs. Sandusky Perkins (17-6), 6:15
Norwalk (17-8) vs. Bellevue, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7
Division IV
AT NAPOLEON
(1) Toledo Christian vs. (10) Stryker (9-15), 6:30
(3) Ayersville (13-9) vs. (2) Pettisville (16-7), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
(1) Leipsic (20-3) vs. (3) Ada (17-7), 6:15
(5) Lima Central Catholic (12-12) vs. (2) Columbus Grove (18-6), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7
AT WILLARD
(1) Norwalk St. Paul (22-1) vs. (6) Lucas (16-8), 6:15
(2) Buckeye Central (23-1) vs. (4) Monroeville (18-6), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7
AT VAN WERT
(1) New Bremen (22-1) vs. (4) Ottoville (23-1), 6:15
(2) St. Henry (19-4) vs. (5) Marion Local (15-9), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division I
AT LAKE
(1) Toledo Notre Dame (19-4) vs. (8) Findlay (13-10), 6:15
(4) Anthony Wayne (18-3) vs. (7) Sylvania Southview (18-5), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
AT NAPOLEON
(2) Toledo St. Ursula (15-6) vs. (6) Perrysburg(18-5), 6:15
(3) Ashland (22-1) vs. (5) Oregon Clay (17-6), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
Division III
AT KALIDA
Coldwater (22-1) vs. (4) Minster (14-10), 6:15
(2) Liberty-Benton (23-1) vs. (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (20-3), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
AT SENECA EAST
(1) Huron (15-8) vs. (4) Western Reserve (17-7), 6:15
(2) Galion (17-6) vs. (3) Ashland Crestview (16-7), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
AT DEFIANCE
(1) Eastwood (23-0) vs. (5) Fairview (17-7), 6:15
(2) Tinora (23-1) vs. (3) Swanton (23-1), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
League Championship Series
Best-of-7
THURSDAY’SRESULT
Los Angeles 11, Chicago 1, Los Angeles wins series 4-1
FRIDAY’S RESULT
Houston 7, New York 1
SATURDAY’S RESULT
Houston 4, New York 0, Houston wins series 4-3
World Series
Best-of-7
Tuesday’s Game
Houston (Keuchel 14-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 18-4), 8:09 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Houston (Verlander 15-8) at L.A. Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:09 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:09 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29
x-L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:16 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31
x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 1
x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101
New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159
Miami 4 2 0 .667 92 112
N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116
Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 130 148
Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112
Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 103 169
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161
Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118
L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122
Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133
Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109
Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 146 119
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Oakland 31, Kansas City 30
Sunday’s Results
Chicago 17, Carolina 3
Minnesota 24, Baltimore 16
Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 0
New Orleans 26, Green Bay 17
L.A. Rams 33, Arizona 0
Buffalo 30, Tampa Bay 27
Tennessee 12, Cleveland 9, OT
Miami 31, N.Y. Jets 28
Dallas 40, San Francisco 10
L.A. Chargers 21, Denver 0
Pittsburgh 29, Cincinnati 14
Seattle 24, N.Y. Giants 7
Atlanta at New England, 8:30
Open: Detroit, Houston
Monday’s Game
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30
Thursday, Oct. 26
Miami at Baltimore, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 29
Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1
Oakland at Buffalo, 1
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1
Chicago at New Orleans, 1
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1
L.A. Chargers at New England, 1
Houston at Seattle, 4:05
Dallas at Washington, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30
Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 30
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 36 24
Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 37 28
Ottawa 8 4 1 3 11 30 21
Detroit 9 4 4 1 9 27 29
Boston 7 3 3 1 7 24 26
Florida 7 3 4 0 6 24 25
Buffalo 9 2 5 2 6 25 36
Montreal 8 1 6 1 3 13 33
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24
Pittsburgh 9 5 3 1 11 30 39
Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 25 21
Philadelphia 8 5 3 0 10 28 18
N.Y. Islanders 8 4 3 1 9 24 24
Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31
Carolina 6 3 2 1 7 17 16
N.Y. Rangers 9 2 5 2 6 24 32
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 29 24
Chicago 9 5 2 2 12 32 22
Dallas 8 5 3 0 10 23 21
Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 21 21
Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26
Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 23 21
Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 22 22
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 7 6 0 1 13 27 14
Vegas 7 6 1 0 12 23 17
Vancouver 8 4 3 1 9 23 23
Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 20 23
Anaheim 7 3 3 1 7 18 19
San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 19 21
Edmonton 7 2 5 0 4 14 22
Arizona 8 0 7 1 1 18 34
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 2
Philadelphia 2, Edmonton 1
Tampa Bay 7, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 3
Buffalo 5, Boston 4, OT
Ottawa 6, Toronto 3
Los Angeles 6, Columbus 4
Florida 4, Washington 1
Dallas 4, Carolina 3
Chicago 4, Arizona 2
Minnesota 4, Calgary 2
Vegas 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Sunday’s Results
Vancouver 4, Detroit 1
Monday’s Games
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7
Tuesday’s Games
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7
Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Florida at Montreal, 7:30
Detroit at Buffalo, 7:30
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30
Calgary at Nashville, 8
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8
Dallas at Colorado, 9
Chicago at Vegas, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Calgary at St. Louis, 8
Buffalo at Columbus, 8
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 2 0 1.000 —
Brooklyn 2 1 .667 ½
Boston 1 2 .333 1½
New York 0 2 .000 2
Philadelphia 0 3 .000 2½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000 —
Orlando 2 1 .667 ½
Charlotte 1 1 .500 1
Miami 1 1 .500 1
Atlanta 1 2 .333 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 2 1 .667 —
Detroit 2 1 .667 —
Milwaukee 2 1 .667 —
Indiana 1 2 .333 1
Chicago 0 2 .000 1½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 0 1.000 —
Memphis 2 0 1.000 ½
San Antonio 2 0 1.000 ½
New Orleans 0 2 .000 2½
Dallas 0 3 .000 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 1 .667 —
Utah 2 1 .667 —
Portland 2 1 .667 —
Denver 1 1 .500 ½
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —
L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500 1
Golden State 1 2 .333 1½
Sacramento 1 2 .333 1½
Phoenix 0 3 .000 2½
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Toronto 128, Philadelphia 94
Detroit 111, New York 107
Houston 107, Dallas 91
Memphis 111, Golden State 101
Miami 112, Indiana 108
Orlando 114, Cleveland 93
San Antonio 87, Chicago 77
Milwaukee 113, Portland 110
Denver 96, Sacramento 79
Utah 96, Oklahoma City 87
L.A. Clippers 130, Phoenix 88
Sunday’s Results
Brooklyn 116, Atlanta 104
Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 113
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8
Memphis at Houston, 8
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30
Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30
Washington at Denver, 9
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7
Chicago at Cleveland, 7
New York at Boston, 7:30
Indiana at Minnesota, 8
New Orleans at Portland, 10
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Denver at Charlotte, 7
Houston at Philadelphia, 7
Minnesota at Detroit, 7
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8
San Antonio at Miami, 8
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30
Utah at Phoenix, 10
Toronto at Golden State, 10:30
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 20 5 9 69 74 37
New York City FC 16 9 9 57 56 43
Chicago 16 11 7 55 61 47
Atlanta United FC 15 9 10 55 70 40
Columbus 16 12 6 54 53 49
New York 14 12 8 50 53 47
New England 13 15 6 45 53 61
Philadelphia 11 14 9 42 50 47
Montreal 11 17 6 39 52 58
Orlando City 10 15 9 39 39 58
D.C. United 9 20 5 32 31 60
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 15 11 8 53 60 50
Seattle 14 9 11 53 52 39
Vancouver 15 12 7 52 50 49
Houston 13 10 11 50 57 45
Sporting Kansas City 12 9 13 49 40 29
San Jose 13 14 7 46 39 60
FC Dallas 11 10 13 46 48 48
Real Salt Lake 13 15 6 45 49 55
Minnesota United 10 18 6 36 47 70
Colorado 9 19 6 33 31 51
Los Angeles 8 18 8 32 45 67
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s RESULTS
Columbus 2, New York City FC 2, tie
FC Dallas 5, Los Angeles 1
Houston 3, Chicago 0
New England 3, Montreal 2
New York 2, D.C. United 1
Philadelphia 6, Orlando City 1
Portland 2, Vancouver 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
San Jose 3, Minnesota United 2
Seattle 3, Colorado 0
Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (61) 8-0 1525 1
2. Penn St. 7-0 1444 2
3. Georgia 7-0 1409 3
4. TCU 7-0 1327 4
5. Wisconsin 7-0 1241 5
6. Ohio St. 6-1 1165 6
7. Clemson 6-1 1113 7
8. Miami 6-0 1101 8
9. Notre Dame 6-1 1066 13
10. Oklahoma 6-1 1040 9
11. Oklahoma St. 6-1 894 10
12. Washington 6-1 836 12
13. Virginia Tech 6-1 791 14
14. NC State 6-1 666 16
15. Washington St. 7-1 648 15
16. Michigan St. 6-1 615 18
17. South Florida 7-0 604 16
18. UCF 6-0 500 20
19. Auburn 6-2 397 21
20. Stanford 5-2 344 22
21. Southern Cal 6-2 319 11
22. West Virginia 5-2 196 23
23. LSU 6-2 182 24
24. Memphis 6-1 111 25
25. Iowa St. 5-2 98 NR
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 74, Michigan 60, Mississippi St. 43, San Diego St. 7, Georgia Tech 5, South Carolina 2, Marshall 1, Toledo 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (64) 8-0 1600 1
2. Penn State 7-0 1520 2
3. Georgia 7-0 1463 3
4. TCU 7-0 1385 4
5. Wisconsin 7-0 1343 5
6. Ohio State 6-1 1244 6
7. Clemson 6-1 1173 8
8. Miami 6-0 1172 7
9. Oklahoma 6-1 1084 9
10. Notre Dame 6-1 951 16
11. Washington 6-1 931 12
12. Oklahoma State 6-1 926 11
13. Virginia Tech 6-1 818 14
14. South Florida 7-0 730 13
15. North Carolina State 6-1 683 17
16. Washington State 7-1 636 18
17. Central Florida 6-0 561 20
18. Michigan State 6-1 560 19
19. Auburn 6-2 455 21
20. Stanford 5-2 367 22
21. Southern California 6-2 321 10
22. West Virginia 5-2 211 23
23. LSU 6-2 178 25
24. Texas A&M 5-2 151 24
25. Michigan 5-2 121 15
Others receiving votes: Memphis 119, Iowa State 32, Mississippi State 19, South Carolina 9, Georgia Tech 8, Arizona 6, Colorado State 4, Kentucky 4, Boise State 3, Marshall 3, Navy 3, Arizona State 2, Appalachian State 1, Florida 1, Syracuse 1, Troy 1.
Saturday’s Results
EAST
Allegheny 44, Kenyon 35
Army 31, Temple 28, OT
Bucknell 13, Lafayette 7, OT
California (Pa.) 38, Gannon 35
Carnegie-Mellon 42, Thiel 10
Case Reserve 45, Geneva 7
Colgate 45, Holy Cross 7
Columbia 22, Dartmouth 17
Cornell 34, Brown 7
Delaware 42, Richmond 35, 2OT
Drake 19, Marist 14
Edinboro 49, Slippery Rock 39
Elon 35, Rhode Island 34
Fairmont St. 18, Glenville St. 15
Fordham 17, Georgetown 9
Indiana (Pa.) 23, Clarion 17
Ithaca 35, St. John Fisher 10
Mercyhurst 35, Seton Hill 16
New Hampshire 40, Towson 17
Ohio Dominican 53, Alderson-Broaddus 13
Penn St. 42, Michigan 13
Rutgers 14, Purdue 12
Shepherd 48, Urbana 14
UCF 31, Navy 21
UConn 20, Tulsa 14
UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20
W. Virginia St. 39, West Liberty 33, OT
Wash. & Jefferson 34, Westminster (Pa.) 33, OT
Yale 24, Penn 19
SOUTH
Alabama 45, Tennessee 7
Appalachian St. 37, Coastal Carolina 29
Austin Peay 38, SE Missouri 31
Boston College 41, Virginia 10
Bowie St. 40, Virginia Union 22
Charlotte 25, UAB 24, OT
Dayton 48, Davidson 22
Delaware St. 17, SC State 14
E. Kentucky 31, UT Martin 21
East Carolina 33, BYU 17
Furman 28, Mercer 21
Georgetown (Ky.) 59, Kentucky Christian 0
Georgia Tech 38, Wake Forest 24
Grambling St. 41, Alcorn St. 14
James Madison 46, William & Mary 14
LSU 40, Mississippi 24
LaGrange 59, Greensboro 10
Louisville 31, Florida St. 28
Miami 27, Syracuse 19
Mississippi St. 45, Kentucky 7
Morehead St. 29, Stetson 26
Pittsburgh 24, Duke 17
San Diego 63, Jacksonville 10
South Florida 34, Tulane 28
Southern Miss. 34, Louisiana Tech 27, 2OT
Southern U. 35, Jackson St. 17
The Citadel 20, Chattanooga 14
Thomas More 63, St. Vincent 13
Troy 34, Georgia St. 10
Tuskegee 26, Kentucky St. 21
Valdosta St. 34, Delta St. 13
Virginia Tech 59, North Carolina 7
W. Carolina 26, VMI 7
Wingate 42, Mars Hill 21
MIDWEST
Adrian 36, Kalamazoo 22
Albion 31, Alma 28
Ashland 38, Tiffin 24
Bethel (Tenn.) 54, Cincinnati Christian 0
Butler 37, Campbell 23
Cent. Michigan 56, Ball St. 9
Concordia (Mich.) 39, Marian (Ind.) 36
Denison 31, Ohio Wesleyan 20
Ferris St. 28, Grand Valley St. 27
Fort Valley St. 24, Central St. (Ohio) 19
Franklin 29, Rose-Hulman 22
Hanover 49, Earlham 14
Hillsdale 38, Walsh 0
Illinois St. 37, South Dakota 21
Indianapolis 45, Lincoln (Mo.) 0
Jacksonville St. 30, E. Illinois 14
John Carroll 48, Capital 21
Malone 24, Lake Erie 13
Manchester 28, Bluffton 21
Marietta 44, Heidelberg 21
Miami (Ohio) 24, Buffalo 14
Michigan St. 17, Indiana 9
Minnesota 24, Illinois 17
Missouri 68, Idaho 21
Mount St. Joseph 71, Anderson (Ind.) 27
Mount Union 66, Wilmington (Ohio) 7
N. Dakota St. 24, W. Illinois 12
N. Illinois 48, Bowling Green 17
N. Iowa 19, Youngstown St. 14
Northwestern 17, Iowa 10, OT
Northwood (Mich.) 30, Davenport 27, OT
Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14
Ohio 48, Kent St. 3
Ohio Northern 7, Muskingum 6
Oklahoma 42, Kansas St. 35
Otterbein 37, Baldwin-Wallace 29
S. Dakota St. 62, Missouri St. 30
S. Illinois 45, Indiana St. 24
SMU 31, Cincinnati 28, OT
Sacramento St. 34, North Dakota 27
Saginaw Valley St. 20, N. Michigan 12
St. Francis (Ind.) 56, Missouri Baptist 23
Taylor 63, Lindenwood (Ill.) 10
Toledo 48, Akron 21
Trine 50, Hope 14
W. Michigan 20, E. Michigan 17
WV Wesleyan 20, Notre Dame Coll. 13
Wabash 35, Oberlin 24
Wayne (Mich.) 20, Michigan Tech 14
Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13
Wittenberg 52, DePauw 6
Wooster 58, Hiram 25
SOUTHWEST
Auburn 52, Arkansas 20
Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 13
Oklahoma St. 13, Texas 10, OT
Sam Houston St. 63, Lamar 27
TCU 43, Kansas 0
Texas A&M Commerce 34, Angelo St. 20
UTSA 14, Rice 7
West Virginia 38, Baylor 36
FAR WEST
Arizona 45, California 44, 2OT
Arizona St. 30, Utah 10
Boise St. 24, Wyoming 14
Fresno St. 27, San Diego St. 3
UCLA 31, Oregon 14
Utah St. 52, UNLV 28
Washington St. 28, Colorado 0
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
Hollywood Casino 400
Final Results
1. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267 laps, 43 points.
2. (15) Kurt Busch, Ford, 267, 35.
3. (40) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 44.
4. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 267, 39.
5. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 50.
6. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 267, 31.
7. (19) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 267, 30.
8. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 47.
9. (25) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 28.
10. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 43.
11. (12) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 267, 32.
12. (23) Paul Menard, Chevy, 267, 25.
13. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 32.
14. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 267, 23.
15. (21) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 267, 22.
16. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 267, 21.
17. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 267, 20.
18. (16) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 267, 19.
19. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 18.
20. (28) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 267, 17.
21. (17) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 16.
22. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 15.
23. (31) Landon Cassill, Ford, 265, 14.
24. (35) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 263, 13.
25. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 263, 12.
26. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 261, 11.
27. (34) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 261, 10.
28. (33) Gray Gaulding, Chevy, 259, 9.
29. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, accident, 256, 0, 8.
30. (36) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 254, 0.
31. (32) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 238, 0.
32. (26) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, accident, 232, 0, 5.
33. (18) Ryan Newman, Chevy, accident, 203, 0, 4.
34. (8) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, accident, 198, 0, 13.
35. (6) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 197, 0, 8.
36. (5) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, accident, 197, 0, 1.
37. (3) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, accident, 197, 0, 10.
38. (22) Danica Patrick, Ford, accident, 197, 0, 1.
39. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevy, engine, 73, 0, 1.
40. (39) Derrike Cope, Chevy, handling, 35, 0, 1.
Formula One
U.S. Grand Prix
Final Results
1. (1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 56 laps, 1:33:50.991, 25 points.
2. (2) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 56, +10.143 seconds, 18.
3. (5) Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 56, +15.779, 12.
4. (17) Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 56, +16.768, 15.
5. (3) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 56, +34.967, 10.
6. (6) Esteban Ocon, Force India, 56, +1:30.980, 8.
7. (7) Carlos Sainz, Renault, 56, +1:32.944, 6.
8. (9) Sergio Perez, Force India, 55, +1 lap, 4.
9. (10) Felipe Massa, Williams, 55, +1 lap, 2.
10. (11) Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 55, +1 lap, 1.
11. (16) Lance Stroll, Williams, 55, +1 lap.
12. (14) Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 55, +1 lap.
13. (20) Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 55, +1 lap.
14. (12) Romain Grosjean, Haas, 55, +1 lap.
15. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 55, +1 lap.
16. (18) Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 55, +1 lap.
Not Classifield
17. (8) Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 24 laps.
18. (4) Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 14.
19. (15) Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber, 5.
20. (19) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 3.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
CJ Cup
Final Results
Justin Thomas (500), $1,665,000 63-74-70-72–279 -9
Marc Leishman (300), $999,000 66-72-71-70–279 -9
Cameron Smith (190), $629,000 69-68-73-70–280 -8
Whee Kim (135), $444,000 68-70-72-72–282 -6
Scott Brown (90), $302,938 66-70-71-76–283 -5
Brian Harman (90), $302,938 68-72-72-71–283 -5
Anirban Lahiri (90), $302,938 69-71-69-74–283 -5
Luke List (90), $302,938 68-67-76-72–283 -5
Jamie Lovemark (90), $302,938 70-74-68-71–283 -5
Pat Perez (90), $302,938 69-71-75-68–283 -5
Byeong Hun An (63), $203,500 71-73-67-73–284 -4
Rafa Cabrera Bello (63), $203,500 71-70-72-71–284 -4
Jason Day (63), $203,500 68-74-71-71–284 -4
Patrick Reed (63), $203,500 66-72-76-70–284 -4
Lucas Glover (52), $152,625 69-67-74-75–285 -3
Branden Grace (52), $152,625 72-67-74-72–285 -3
Ian Poulter (52), $152,625 71-71-73-70–285 -3
Chez Reavie (52), $152,625 66-72-74-73–285 -3
Paul Casey (44), $116,088 72-71-69-74–286 -2
Charles Howell III (44), $116,088 67-72-78-69–286 -2
Ollie Schniederjans (44), $116,088 67-72-76-71–286 -2
Kyle Stanley (44), $116,088 68-71-73-74–286 -2
Morgan Hoffmann (38), $92,500 73-71-69-74–287 -1
Nick Taylor (38), $92,500 68-72-72-75–287 -1
Adam Scott (36), $81,400 72-75-70-71–288 E
Tony Finau (33), $72,613 67-75-75-72–289 +1
Harold Varner III (33), $72,613 69-72-73-75–289 +1
K.T. Kim, $62,900 70-72-76-72–290 +2
Thomas Pieters (28), $62,900 71-68-75-76–290 +2
Charl Schwartzel (28), $62,900 71-72-75-72–290 +2
Hudson Swafford (28), $62,900 68-73-74-75–290 +2
Kevin Tway (28), $62,900 71-72-74-73–290 +2
Stewart Cink (22), $52,263 71-70-77-73–291 +3
Russell Henley (22), $52,263 67-76-76-72–291 +3
Patrick Rodgers (22), $52,263 69-75-73-74–291 +3
Jinho Choi, $44,516 71-71-76-74–292 +4
Seung-Yul Noh (19), $44,516 79-65-74-74–292 +4
Wesley Bryan (19), $44,516 70-72-75-75–292 +4
Camilo Villegas (19), $44,516 71-75-75-71–292 +4
Emiliano Grillo (15), $37,000 70-76-74-73–293 +5
James Hahn (15), $37,000 74-73-76-70–293 +5
Robert Streb (15), $37,000 69-71-74-79–293 +5
Gary Woodland (15), $37,000 78-72-74-69–293 +5
Jung-gon Hwang, $30,525 76-69-76-73–294 +6
Si Woo Kim (11), $30,525 70-75-74-75–294 +6
Kelly Kraft (11), $30,525 73-73-74-74–294 +6
Keegan Bradley (9), $23,759 70-73-77-75–295 +7
Bud Cauley (9), $23,759 69-77-75-74–295 +7
Kevin Na (9), $23,759 74-73-74-74–295 +7
Chris Stroud (9), $23,759 71-75-76-73–295 +7
Adam Hadwin (9), $23,759 75-72-76-72–295 +7
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $23,759 71-76-75-73–295 +7
C.T. Pan (9), $23,759 72-77-74-72–295 +7
Daniel Berger (6), $21,183 70-74-77-75–296 +8
Sung Kang (6), $21,183 73-74-75-74–296 +8
Chris Kirk (6), $21,183 72-74-76-74–296 +8
Jhonattan Vegas (6), $21,183 67-77-75-77–296 +8
Seunghyuk Kim, $20,628 77-73-74-73–297 +9
Young-han Song, $20,628 75-71-74-77–297 +9
Hyungjoon Lee, $20,350 73-72-79-74–298 +10
Sangmoon Bae (5), $19,980 71-76-76-76–299 +11
Chad Campbell (5), $19,980 74-74-73-78–299 +11
Rod Pampling (5), $19,980 68-78-79-74–299 +11
Jonas Blixt (4), $19,518 76-71-80-73–300 +12
Graeme McDowell (4), $19,518 73-73-77-77–300 +12
Cody Gribble (4), $19,240 73-81-76-71–301 +13
K.J. Choi (3), $18,778 69-74-82-77–302 +14
Gavin Kyle Green, $18,778 66-82-79-75–302 +14
J.B. Holmes (3), $18,778 75-79-73-75–302 +14
Ryan Ruffels, $18,778 75-74-81-72–302 +14
Danny Lee (3), $18,315 71-73-80-79–303 +15
Junghwan Lee, $18,038 72-77-79-77–305 +17
Xander Schauffele (3), $18,038 69-82-78-76–305 +17
Jim Herman (3), $17,760 75-81-77-75–308 +20
Jeunghun Wang, $17,575 74-74-79-82–309 +21
Grayson Murray (2), $17,390 75-78-81-79–313 +25
Gyu Min Lee 87-80-77-81–325 +37
Champions Tour
Dominion Charity Classic
Final Results
Bernhard Langer, $305,000 67-63-70–200 -16
Scott Verplank, $180,000 69-66-66–201 -15
Billy Mayfair, $119,600 70-69-65–204 -12
Kenny Perry, $119,600 72-67-65–204 -12
Vijay Singh, $119,600 70-63-71–204 -12
Joe Durant, $76,000 67-67-71–205 -11
Duffy Waldorf, $76,000 71-68-66–205 -11
Doug Garwood, $52,800 73-66-67–206 -10
Todd Hamilton, $52,800 72-69-65–206 -10
Scott McCarron, $52,800 72-68-66–206 -10
Jesper Parnevik, $52,800 70-69-67–206 -10
Fran Quinn, $52,800 70-70-66–206 -10
Marco Dawson, $36,000 69-70-68–207 -9
Glen Day, $36,000 68-72-67–207 -9
Wes Short, Jr., $36,000 71-67-69–207 -9
Jeff Sluman, $36,000 71-66-70–207 -9
Esteban Toledo, $36,000 71-69-67–207 -9
Michael Allen, $24,375 71-64-73–208 -8
Tommy Armour III, $24,375 71-70-67–208 -8
Woody Austin, $24,375 70-66-72–208 -8
Scott Dunlap, $24,375 69-68-71–208 -8
Brian Henninger, $24,375 70-68-70–208 -8
Lee Janzen, $24,375 69-68-71–208 -8
David McKenzie, $24,375 69-70-69–208 -8
David Toms, $24,375 67-69-72–208 -8
Paul Broadhurst, $17,800 71-70-68–209 -7
David Frost, $17,800 71-71-67–209 -7
Mike Goodes, $17,800 71-69-69–209 -7
Gene Sauers, $17,800 69-69-71–209 -7
Tom Lehman, $15,400 73-71-66–210 -6
Phillip Price, $15,400 73-69-68–210 -6
Scott Parel, $12,629 69-73-69–211 -5
Michael Bradley, $12,629 74-67-70–211 -5
Olin Browne, $12,629 68-69-74–211 -5
Russ Cochran, $12,629 74-68-69–211 -5
Jay Haas, $12,629 71-69-71–211 -5
Tom Pernice Jr., $12,629 70-72-69–211 -5
Rod Spittle, $12,629 69-70-72–211 -5
Stephen Ames, $9,200 74-70-68–212 -4
Bart Bryant, $9,200 72-70-70–212 -4
Mark Calcavecchia, $9,200 71-69-72–212 -4
Bob Estes, $9,200 74-71-67–212 -4
Steve Flesch, $9,200 75-66-71–212 -4
Paul Goydos, $9,200 69-71-72–212 -4
Larry Mize, $9,200 71-71-70–212 -4
Colin Montgomerie, $9,200 71-67-74–212 -4
Jay Don Blake, $6,400 68-70-75–213 -3
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $6,400 72-69-72–213 -3
Brandt Jobe, $6,400 70-70-73–213 -3
Skip Kendall, $6,400 75-70-68–213 -3
Kevin Sutherland, $6,400 70-70-73–213 -3
Kirk Triplett, $6,400 73-68-72–213 -3
Steve Pate, $4,800 72-71-71–214 -2
Corey Pavin, $4,800 72-68-74–214 -2
Jerry Smith, $4,800 71-74-69–214 -2
Mark Brooks, $4,100 71-69-75–215 -1
Fred Funk, $4,100 71-70-74–215 -1
Jeff Maggert, $4,100 74-69-72–215 -1
Rocco Mediate, $4,100 67-75-73–215 -1
Joey Sindelar, $3,600 75-70-71–216 E
Tom Byrum, $3,300 70-74-73–217 +1
Willie Wood, $3,300 71-73-73–217 +1
Loren Roberts, $3,000 74-71-73–218 +2
Billy Andrade, $2,700 72-74-73–219 +3
Jim Carter, $2,700 74-72-73–219 +3
Tim Petrovic, $2,400 74-72-75–221 +5
Carlos Franco, $2,200 75-79-72–226 +10
LPGA Tour
Swinging Skirts
Final Results
Eun-Hee Ji, $330,000 66-71-69-65–271 -17
Lydia Ko, $202,195 70-74-68-65–277 -11
So Yeon Ryu, $97,749 73-68-75-65–281 -7
Lizette Salas, $97,749 76-68-70-67–281 -7
Carlota Ciganda, $97,749 72-70-71-68–281 -7
Shanshan Feng, $97,749 72-70-71-68–281 -7
Madelene Sagstrom, $97,749 72-68-73-68–281 -7
Cristie Kerr, $54,798 73-70-70-69–282 -6
Jacqui Concolino, $49,262 74-70-73-66–283 -5
Wei-Ling Hsu, $40,350 72-75-71-66–284 -4
Brittany Lang, $40,350 71-70-75-68–284 -4
Angel Yin, $40,350 71-71-72-70–284 -4
Brittany Altomare, $40,350 70-68-75-71–284 -4
Candie Kung, $32,176 71-74-71-69–285 -3
Chella Choi, $32,176 75-69-69-72–285 -3
Jenny Shin, $32,176 70-67-75-73–285 -3
Minjee Lee, $26,052 76-70-72-68–286 -2
Ally McDonald, $26,052 73-71-74-68–286 -2
Yani Tseng, $26,052 73-72-72-69–286 -2
Sei Young Kim, $26,052 69-76-72-69–286 -2
Nicole Broch Larsen, $26,052 71-74-71-70–286 -2
Nelly Korda, $26,052 73-71-72-70–286 -2
Amy Yang, $21,559 73-71-75-68–287 -1
Marina Alex, $21,559 73-73-72-69–287 -1
Pei-Ying Tsai, $21,559 74-69-72-72–287 -1
Megan Khang, $21,559 69-71-74-73–287 -1
Brooke M. Henderson, $18,819 74-75-71-68–288 E
Charley Hull, $18,819 74-71-71-72–288 E
Alena Sharp, $18,819 75-68-71-74–288 E
Katherine Kirk, $15,738 76-73-73-67–289 +1
Caroline Masson, $15,738 75-71-76-67–289 +1
Jennifer Song, $15,738 72-75-72-70–289 +1
Haru Nomura, $15,738 74-72-73-70–289 +1
Ariya Jutanugarn, $15,738 69-75-74-71–289 +1
Brittany Lincicome, $15,738 71-71-73-74–289 +1
Kim Kaufman, $12,786 76-74-73-67–290 +2
Sarah Jane Smith, $12,786 72-73-74-71–290 +2
Su Oh, $12,786 73-66-79-72–290 +2
Na Yeon Choi, $12,786 73-71-73-73–290 +2
Pernilla Lindberg, $11,292 75-72-73-72–292 +4
Laura Gonzalez Escallon, $11,292 73-75-71-73–292 +4
Pornanong Phatlum, $9,991 77-72-74-70–293 +5
Sung Hyun Park, $9,991 76-73-73-71–293 +5
Min Lee, $9,991 70-78-74-71–293 +5
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $9,991 74-70-75-74–293 +5
Ha Na Jang, $8,128 81-73-72-68–294 +6
Karine Icher, $8,128 77-74-72-71–294 +6
Jaye Marie Green, $8,128 75-76-71-72–294 +6
Mo Martin, $8,128 72-76-73-73–294 +6
Stacy Lewis, $8,128 74-73-74-73–294 +6
Jeong Eun Lee, $8,128 72-72-77-73–294 +6
Danielle Kang, $8,128 74-74-72-74–294 +6
Sandra Gal, $6,974 78-74-75-68–295 +7
Azahara Munoz, $6,974 70-72-75-78–295 +7
Ryann O’Toole, $6,642 75-71-76-74–296 +8
Ayako Uehara, $6,089 78-72-78-69–297 +9
Peiyun Chien, $6,089 73-76-75-73–297 +9
Mi Jung Hur, $6,089 77-69-75-76–297 +9
Sun Young Yoo, $6,089 74-71-75-77–297 +9
Joanna Klatten, $5,480 82-69-72-75–298 +10
a-Ho-Yu An 77-72-73-76–298 +10
Mirim Lee, $5,480 74-72-75-77–298 +10
Morgan Pressel, $5,147 74-75-80-70–299 +11
Tiffany Joh, $5,147 74-78-74-73–299 +11
Gaby Lopez, $5,147 76-73-77-73–299 +11
Szu-Han Chen, $5,147 74-75-73-77–299 +11
Olafia Kristinsdottir, $4,705 76-77-77-70–300 +12
I-Wen Chen, $4,705 75-74-80-71–300 +12
a-YuJeong Son 79-75-74-72–300 +12
Michelle Wie, $4,705 76-72-77-75–300 +12
Cydney Clanton, $4,705 76-71-78-75–300 +12
a-Yu-Sang Hou 76-71-78-75–300 +12
a-Tze-Han Lin 75-79-74-74–302 +14
Tzu-Chi Lin, $4,429 77-73-76-76–302 +14
Aditi Ashok, $4,374 81-80-74-69–304 +16
a-Hsin-Yu Lu 85-76-73-71–305 +17
Yu-Ling Hsieh, $4,261 76-71-86-72–305 +17
Ching Huang, $4,261 75-80-75-75–305 +17
Yu-Ju Chen, $4,261 79-75-76-75–305 +17
Ssu-Chia Cheng, $4,156 81-79-77-75–312 +24
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Alex Cora manager and agreed to terms with on a three-year contract.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Boston G Kyrie Irving $25,000 for using inappropriate language when responding to a fan.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Vili Saarijarvi from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).
ECHL
BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Kaleigh Schrock.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Brad Barone as emergency backup.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Added G Nick Commesso as emergency backup.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Added G Joe Spagnoli as emergency backup.
College
GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Fired football coach Tyson Summers. Named Chad Lunsford interim football coach.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Scott Sutton assistant men’s basketball coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Saturday’s Results
College Athletics
MEN’S SOCCER
Findlay 4, Kentucky Wesleyan 0
Rose-Hulman 1, Bluffton 0
Ohio Northern 7, Muskingum 1
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Findlay 2, Kentucky Wesleyan 1
Bluffton 1, Rose-Hulman 0
Ohio Northern 8, Muskingum 1
VOLLEYBALL
Ohio Northern def. Muskingum, 25-17, 25-7, 25-21
Youth Figure Skating
2017 PLYMOUTH SPOOKTACULAR
SILVER BLADES FIRSTS
GROUP A — Kiersten Heater (PrePreliminary Well Balanced FS; PrePrelim Compulsory Moves).
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
College Athletics
WOMEN’S GOLF
Findlay at Trevecca Nazarene Fall Invitational
LOCAL & AREA
Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach
PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.
Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.
Softball Skill Lessons
The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.
UF Soccer ID Camp
The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.
Baseball Camp
LIMA — F.A.S.T. of Northwest Ohio will host a six week baseball camp starting Jan. 7. Classes available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call 866-622-4487.