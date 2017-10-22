Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Results

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Tiffin Calvert 41, Castalia Margaretta 16

Kansas Lakota 41, Fremont St. Joseph 10

Toledo City League

Tol. Woodward 38, Tol. Scott 16

Other NW Ohio Games

Hannibal River 30, Lucas 27

Around Ohio

Akr. Kenmore 40, Akr. North 6

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 72, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 24

Cin. Woodward 14, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6

Cle. Cent. Cath. 14, Garfield Hts. Trinity 6

Cle. St. Ignatius 28, Cin. St. Xavier 14

Day. Belmont 47, Cin. Western Hills 0

Day. Dunbar 40, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6

Gates Mills Gilmour 38, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 32

Hudson WRA 49, Ashtabula St. John 18

Lakewood St. Edward 31, Cin. Moeller 7

Linsly, W.Va. 49, Vincent Warren 28

Shaker Hts. 14, Solon 7

Worthington Christian 47, Fairfield Christian 7

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

ELIDA DISTRICT

Elida 3, Defiance 1

Lima Shawnee 4, Upper Sandusky 0

Lima Bath 1, Celina 0

Wapakoneta 8, Van Wert 0

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

Ontario 12, Clyde 0

Lexington 3, Clear Fork 1

Mansfield Madison 16, Mansfield Senior 0

Norwalk 6, Sandusky Perkins 0

LAKE DISTRICT

Lake 10, Toledo Rogers 0

Bryan 10, Bowling Green 0

Toledo Central Catholic 3, Oak Harbor 1

Napoleon 1, Maumee 0

Monday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

(4) Toledo St Ursula (10-4-3) vs. (6) Ashland (11-6), 5

(7) Sylvania Northview (8-8-1) vs. (1) Perrysburg (12-2-3), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 6

AT SPRINGFIELD

(3) Toledo Notre Dame (10-4-3) vs. (5) Oregon Clay (10-5-3), 5

(2) Anthony Wayne (14-2-1) vs. (8) Findlay (6-8-3), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

Tuesday’s District Semifinals

Division II

AT LEXINGTON

(2) Ontario (14-4) vs. (3) Lexington (12-4-1), 5

(1) Mansfield Madison (17-1) vs. (5) Norwalk (13-4), 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 6

AT ELIDA

(4) Lima Bath (11-4-2) vs. (1) Wapakoneta (17-0), 5

(2) Elida (12-5) vs. (3) Lima Shawnee (10-4-3), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LAKE

(1) Lake (15-0-3) vs. (4) Bryan (7-5-5), 5:30

(5) Toledo Central Catholic (7-9-1) vs. (7) Napoleon (6-7-5), 7:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division III

AT FINDLAY

(1) Riverdale (12-2-3) vs. (7) Van Buren (9-5-3), 5

(11) Ottawa-Glandorf (4-9-4) vs. (2) Liberty-Benton (11-3-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5

AT OTTOVILLE

(1) Kalida (9-4-4) vs. (6) Continental (9-8-1), 5

(2) Coldwater (9-6-2) vs. (4) Lima Central Catholic (10-6-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5

AT GENOA

(2) Swanton (11-4-2) vs. (5) Genoa (10-6-2), 5

(1) Archbold (17-0) vs. (4) Huron (13-3-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division III

ROSSFORD DISTRICT

Ottawa Hills 7, Liberty Center 0

Pettisville 3, Lake 2

Maumee Valley Country Day 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2 (OT)

Archbold 6, Genoa 0

KALIDA DISTRICT

Lima Central Catholic 1, Continental 0

Kalida 4, New Knoxville 0

Bluffton 7, Miller City 0

Lima Temple Christian 1, Ottoville 0

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN DISTRICT

Van Buren 7, Mansfield St. Peter’s 2

Oak Harbor 2, Liberty-Benton 1 (OT)

Woodmore 7, Old Fort 0

Mansfield Christian 3, Ada 0

Monday’s District Semifinals

Division II

AT ELIDA

(2) Kenton (15-1-1) vs. (4) Lima Shawnee (12-2-3), 5

(1) Elida (16-1) vs. (3) St. Marys Memorial (13-2-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 6

AT LAKE

(1) Sandusky (11-5-1) vs. (5) Bryan (6-10-1), 5:30

(3) Bowling Green (8-9-1) vs. (2) Maumee (8-6-3), 7:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

AT CLYDE

(1) Vermilion (15-1-1) vs. (3) Ontario (13-2-2), 5

(2) Lexington (11-4-3) vs. (4) Edison (11-4-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

Tuesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT FINDLAY

Perrysburg (7-7-3) vs. Findlay (9-6-2), 5

Ashland (9-5-3) vs, Anthony Wayne (13-1-3), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division III

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN

(1) Van Buren (15-1-1) vs. (3) Oak Harbor (13-3-2), 5

(4) Woodmore (14-4) vs. (2) Mansfield Christian (11-5-1), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT KALIDA

(6) Lima Central Catholic (8-8-2) vs. (3) Kalida (10-5-3), 5

(2) Bluffton (10-5-2) vs. (5) Lima Temple Christian (12-4-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT ROSSFORD

(1) Ottawa Hills (15-0-2) vs. (5) Pettisville (14-2-2), 5

(6) Maumee Valley Country Day vs. (2) Archbold (15-1-1), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW

(1)Toledo St. Francis (13-1-2) vs. (4) Sylvania Northview (7-4-5), 5

(5) Sylvania Southview (8-6-3) vs, (3) Toledo St. John’s (13-1-3), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

LAKE DISTRICT

Toledo Notre Dame 3, Toledo Bowsher 0

Findlay 3, Bowling Green 1

Anthony Wayne 3, Sylvania Northview 0

Sylvania Southview 3, Toledo Whitmer 0

NAPOLEON DISTRICT

Toledo St. Ursula 3, Fremont Ross 0

Perrysburg 3, Tiffin Columbian 0

Ashland 3, Springfield 2

Oregon Clay 3, Toledo Waite 0

Division II

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Oak Harbor 3, Port Clinton 0

Clyde 3, Rossford 2

Lake 3, Maumee 0

Toledo Central Catholic 3, Kenton 0

BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

Lima Shawnee 3, Lima Bath 0

Wapakoneta 3, Bryan 1

Celina 3, Defiance 1

St. Marys Memorial 3, Wauseon 1

SENECA EAST DISTRICT

Lexington 3, Mansfield Senior 0

Sandusky Perkins 3, Vermilion 0

Norwalk 3, Sandusky 0

Bellevue 3, Willard 2

Division III

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

Eastwood 3, Hicksville 0

Fairview 3, Paulding 1

Tinora 3, Evergreen 0

Swanton 3, Otsego 1

KALIDA DISTRICT

Coldwater 3, Spencerville 0

Minster 3, Lima Perry 0

Liberty-Benton 3, Seneca East 1

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Allen East 0

SENECA EAST DISTRICT

Huron 3, New London 0

Western Reserve 3, Fostoria 1

Galion 3, Bucyrus 2

Ashland Crestview 3, Margaretta 0

Monday’s District Semifinals

Division IV

AT FINDLAY

(2) New Riegel (18-5) vs. (3) Mohawk (19-4), 6:15

(5) Arlington (19-5) vs. (1) Carey (21-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 8

Tuesday’s District Semifinals

Division II

AT FINDLAY

Oak Harbor (23-0) vs. Clyde (8-15), 6:15

Lake (14-8) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (12-10), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 6:15

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

Lima Shawnee (18-5) vs. Wapakoneta (13-9), 6:15

Celina (14-9) vs. St. Marys Memorial (14-11), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

AT SENECA EAST

Lexington (21-3) vs. Sandusky Perkins (17-6), 6:15

Norwalk (17-8) vs. Bellevue, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

Division IV

AT NAPOLEON

(1) Toledo Christian vs. (10) Stryker (9-15), 6:30

(3) Ayersville (13-9) vs. (2) Pettisville (16-7), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(1) Leipsic (20-3) vs. (3) Ada (17-7), 6:15

(5) Lima Central Catholic (12-12) vs. (2) Columbus Grove (18-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

AT WILLARD

(1) Norwalk St. Paul (22-1) vs. (6) Lucas (16-8), 6:15

(2) Buckeye Central (23-1) vs. (4) Monroeville (18-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

AT VAN WERT

(1) New Bremen (22-1) vs. (4) Ottoville (23-1), 6:15

(2) St. Henry (19-4) vs. (5) Marion Local (15-9), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT LAKE

(1) Toledo Notre Dame (19-4) vs. (8) Findlay (13-10), 6:15

(4) Anthony Wayne (18-3) vs. (7) Sylvania Southview (18-5), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

AT NAPOLEON

(2) Toledo St. Ursula (15-6) vs. (6) Perrysburg(18-5), 6:15

(3) Ashland (22-1) vs. (5) Oregon Clay (17-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

Division III

AT KALIDA

Coldwater (22-1) vs. (4) Minster (14-10), 6:15

(2) Liberty-Benton (23-1) vs. (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (20-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

AT SENECA EAST

(1) Huron (15-8) vs. (4) Western Reserve (17-7), 6:15

(2) Galion (17-6) vs. (3) Ashland Crestview (16-7), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

AT DEFIANCE

(1) Eastwood (23-0) vs. (5) Fairview (17-7), 6:15

(2) Tinora (23-1) vs. (3) Swanton (23-1), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

League Championship Series

Best-of-7

THURSDAY’SRESULT

Los Angeles 11, Chicago 1, Los Angeles wins series 4-1

FRIDAY’S RESULT

Houston 7, New York 1

SATURDAY’S RESULT

Houston 4, New York 0, Houston wins series 4-3

World Series

Best-of-7

Tuesday’s Game

Houston (Keuchel 14-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 18-4), 8:09 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Houston (Verlander 15-8) at L.A. Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

x-L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:16 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

x-Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101

New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159

Miami 4 2 0 .667 92 112

N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110

Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173

Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147

Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116

Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 130 148

Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112

Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 103 169

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161

Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118

L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131

Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122

Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113

Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133

Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109

Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139

Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 146 119

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149

Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138

Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191

San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Oakland 31, Kansas City 30

Sunday’s Results

Chicago 17, Carolina 3

Minnesota 24, Baltimore 16

Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 0

New Orleans 26, Green Bay 17

L.A. Rams 33, Arizona 0

Buffalo 30, Tampa Bay 27

Tennessee 12, Cleveland 9, OT

Miami 31, N.Y. Jets 28

Dallas 40, San Francisco 10

L.A. Chargers 21, Denver 0

Pittsburgh 29, Cincinnati 14

Seattle 24, N.Y. Giants 7

Atlanta at New England, 8:30

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday’s Game

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 26

Miami at Baltimore, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1

Oakland at Buffalo, 1

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1

Chicago at New Orleans, 1

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1

Houston at Seattle, 4:05

Dallas at Washington, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 30

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 36 24

Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 37 28

Ottawa 8 4 1 3 11 30 21

Detroit 9 4 4 1 9 27 29

Boston 7 3 3 1 7 24 26

Florida 7 3 4 0 6 24 25

Buffalo 9 2 5 2 6 25 36

Montreal 8 1 6 1 3 13 33

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24

Pittsburgh 9 5 3 1 11 30 39

Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 25 21

Philadelphia 8 5 3 0 10 28 18

N.Y. Islanders 8 4 3 1 9 24 24

Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31

Carolina 6 3 2 1 7 17 16

N.Y. Rangers 9 2 5 2 6 24 32

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 29 24

Chicago 9 5 2 2 12 32 22

Dallas 8 5 3 0 10 23 21

Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 21 21

Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26

Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 23 21

Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 22 22

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 7 6 0 1 13 27 14

Vegas 7 6 1 0 12 23 17

Vancouver 8 4 3 1 9 23 23

Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 20 23

Anaheim 7 3 3 1 7 18 19

San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 19 21

Edmonton 7 2 5 0 4 14 22

Arizona 8 0 7 1 1 18 34

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 2

Philadelphia 2, Edmonton 1

Tampa Bay 7, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 3

Buffalo 5, Boston 4, OT

Ottawa 6, Toronto 3

Los Angeles 6, Columbus 4

Florida 4, Washington 1

Dallas 4, Carolina 3

Chicago 4, Arizona 2

Minnesota 4, Calgary 2

Vegas 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Sunday’s Results

Vancouver 4, Detroit 1

Monday’s Games

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Florida at Montreal, 7:30

Detroit at Buffalo, 7:30

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30

Calgary at Nashville, 8

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8

Dallas at Colorado, 9

Chicago at Vegas, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Calgary at St. Louis, 8

Buffalo at Columbus, 8

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 2 0 1.000 —

Brooklyn 2 1 .667 ½

Boston 1 2 .333 1½

New York 0 2 .000 2

Philadelphia 0 3 .000 2½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 2 0 1.000 —

Orlando 2 1 .667 ½

Charlotte 1 1 .500 1

Miami 1 1 .500 1

Atlanta 1 2 .333 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 2 1 .667 —

Detroit 2 1 .667 —

Milwaukee 2 1 .667 —

Indiana 1 2 .333 1

Chicago 0 2 .000 1½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 3 0 1.000 —

Memphis 2 0 1.000 ½

San Antonio 2 0 1.000 ½

New Orleans 0 2 .000 2½

Dallas 0 3 .000 3

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 2 1 .667 —

Utah 2 1 .667 —

Portland 2 1 .667 —

Denver 1 1 .500 ½

Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —

L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500 1

Golden State 1 2 .333 1½

Sacramento 1 2 .333 1½

Phoenix 0 3 .000 2½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Toronto 128, Philadelphia 94

Detroit 111, New York 107

Houston 107, Dallas 91

Memphis 111, Golden State 101

Miami 112, Indiana 108

Orlando 114, Cleveland 93

San Antonio 87, Chicago 77

Milwaukee 113, Portland 110

Denver 96, Sacramento 79

Utah 96, Oklahoma City 87

L.A. Clippers 130, Phoenix 88

Sunday’s Results

Brooklyn 116, Atlanta 104

Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 113

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8

Memphis at Houston, 8

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30

Washington at Denver, 9

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7

Chicago at Cleveland, 7

New York at Boston, 7:30

Indiana at Minnesota, 8

New Orleans at Portland, 10

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 7

Houston at Philadelphia, 7

Minnesota at Detroit, 7

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8

San Antonio at Miami, 8

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30

Utah at Phoenix, 10

Toronto at Golden State, 10:30

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 20 5 9 69 74 37

New York City FC 16 9 9 57 56 43

Chicago 16 11 7 55 61 47

Atlanta United FC 15 9 10 55 70 40

Columbus 16 12 6 54 53 49

New York 14 12 8 50 53 47

New England 13 15 6 45 53 61

Philadelphia 11 14 9 42 50 47

Montreal 11 17 6 39 52 58

Orlando City 10 15 9 39 39 58

D.C. United 9 20 5 32 31 60

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Portland 15 11 8 53 60 50

Seattle 14 9 11 53 52 39

Vancouver 15 12 7 52 50 49

Houston 13 10 11 50 57 45

Sporting Kansas City 12 9 13 49 40 29

San Jose 13 14 7 46 39 60

FC Dallas 11 10 13 46 48 48

Real Salt Lake 13 15 6 45 49 55

Minnesota United 10 18 6 36 47 70

Colorado 9 19 6 33 31 51

Los Angeles 8 18 8 32 45 67

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s RESULTS

Columbus 2, New York City FC 2, tie

FC Dallas 5, Los Angeles 1

Houston 3, Chicago 0

New England 3, Montreal 2

New York 2, D.C. United 1

Philadelphia 6, Orlando City 1

Portland 2, Vancouver 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

San Jose 3, Minnesota United 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 0

Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (61) 8-0 1525 1

2. Penn St. 7-0 1444 2

3. Georgia 7-0 1409 3

4. TCU 7-0 1327 4

5. Wisconsin 7-0 1241 5

6. Ohio St. 6-1 1165 6

7. Clemson 6-1 1113 7

8. Miami 6-0 1101 8

9. Notre Dame 6-1 1066 13

10. Oklahoma 6-1 1040 9

11. Oklahoma St. 6-1 894 10

12. Washington 6-1 836 12

13. Virginia Tech 6-1 791 14

14. NC State 6-1 666 16

15. Washington St. 7-1 648 15

16. Michigan St. 6-1 615 18

17. South Florida 7-0 604 16

18. UCF 6-0 500 20

19. Auburn 6-2 397 21

20. Stanford 5-2 344 22

21. Southern Cal 6-2 319 11

22. West Virginia 5-2 196 23

23. LSU 6-2 182 24

24. Memphis 6-1 111 25

25. Iowa St. 5-2 98 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 74, Michigan 60, Mississippi St. 43, San Diego St. 7, Georgia Tech 5, South Carolina 2, Marshall 1, Toledo 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (64) 8-0 1600 1

2. Penn State 7-0 1520 2

3. Georgia 7-0 1463 3

4. TCU 7-0 1385 4

5. Wisconsin 7-0 1343 5

6. Ohio State 6-1 1244 6

7. Clemson 6-1 1173 8

8. Miami 6-0 1172 7

9. Oklahoma 6-1 1084 9

10. Notre Dame 6-1 951 16

11. Washington 6-1 931 12

12. Oklahoma State 6-1 926 11

13. Virginia Tech 6-1 818 14

14. South Florida 7-0 730 13

15. North Carolina State 6-1 683 17

16. Washington State 7-1 636 18

17. Central Florida 6-0 561 20

18. Michigan State 6-1 560 19

19. Auburn 6-2 455 21

20. Stanford 5-2 367 22

21. Southern California 6-2 321 10

22. West Virginia 5-2 211 23

23. LSU 6-2 178 25

24. Texas A&M 5-2 151 24

25. Michigan 5-2 121 15

Others receiving votes: Memphis 119, Iowa State 32, Mississippi State 19, South Carolina 9, Georgia Tech 8, Arizona 6, Colorado State 4, Kentucky 4, Boise State 3, Marshall 3, Navy 3, Arizona State 2, Appalachian State 1, Florida 1, Syracuse 1, Troy 1.

Saturday’s Results

EAST

Allegheny 44, Kenyon 35

Army 31, Temple 28, OT

Bucknell 13, Lafayette 7, OT

California (Pa.) 38, Gannon 35

Carnegie-Mellon 42, Thiel 10

Case Reserve 45, Geneva 7

Colgate 45, Holy Cross 7

Columbia 22, Dartmouth 17

Cornell 34, Brown 7

Delaware 42, Richmond 35, 2OT

Drake 19, Marist 14

Edinboro 49, Slippery Rock 39

Elon 35, Rhode Island 34

Fairmont St. 18, Glenville St. 15

Fordham 17, Georgetown 9

Indiana (Pa.) 23, Clarion 17

Ithaca 35, St. John Fisher 10

Mercyhurst 35, Seton Hill 16

New Hampshire 40, Towson 17

Ohio Dominican 53, Alderson-Broaddus 13

Penn St. 42, Michigan 13

Rutgers 14, Purdue 12

Shepherd 48, Urbana 14

UCF 31, Navy 21

UConn 20, Tulsa 14

UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20

W. Virginia St. 39, West Liberty 33, OT

Wash. & Jefferson 34, Westminster (Pa.) 33, OT

Yale 24, Penn 19

SOUTH

Alabama 45, Tennessee 7

Appalachian St. 37, Coastal Carolina 29

Austin Peay 38, SE Missouri 31

Boston College 41, Virginia 10

Bowie St. 40, Virginia Union 22

Charlotte 25, UAB 24, OT

Dayton 48, Davidson 22

Delaware St. 17, SC State 14

E. Kentucky 31, UT Martin 21

East Carolina 33, BYU 17

Furman 28, Mercer 21

Georgetown (Ky.) 59, Kentucky Christian 0

Georgia Tech 38, Wake Forest 24

Grambling St. 41, Alcorn St. 14

James Madison 46, William & Mary 14

LSU 40, Mississippi 24

LaGrange 59, Greensboro 10

Louisville 31, Florida St. 28

Miami 27, Syracuse 19

Mississippi St. 45, Kentucky 7

Morehead St. 29, Stetson 26

Pittsburgh 24, Duke 17

San Diego 63, Jacksonville 10

South Florida 34, Tulane 28

Southern Miss. 34, Louisiana Tech 27, 2OT

Southern U. 35, Jackson St. 17

The Citadel 20, Chattanooga 14

Thomas More 63, St. Vincent 13

Troy 34, Georgia St. 10

Tuskegee 26, Kentucky St. 21

Valdosta St. 34, Delta St. 13

Virginia Tech 59, North Carolina 7

W. Carolina 26, VMI 7

Wingate 42, Mars Hill 21

MIDWEST

Adrian 36, Kalamazoo 22

Albion 31, Alma 28

Ashland 38, Tiffin 24

Bethel (Tenn.) 54, Cincinnati Christian 0

Butler 37, Campbell 23

Cent. Michigan 56, Ball St. 9

Concordia (Mich.) 39, Marian (Ind.) 36

Denison 31, Ohio Wesleyan 20

Ferris St. 28, Grand Valley St. 27

Fort Valley St. 24, Central St. (Ohio) 19

Franklin 29, Rose-Hulman 22

Hanover 49, Earlham 14

Hillsdale 38, Walsh 0

Illinois St. 37, South Dakota 21

Indianapolis 45, Lincoln (Mo.) 0

Jacksonville St. 30, E. Illinois 14

John Carroll 48, Capital 21

Malone 24, Lake Erie 13

Manchester 28, Bluffton 21

Marietta 44, Heidelberg 21

Miami (Ohio) 24, Buffalo 14

Michigan St. 17, Indiana 9

Minnesota 24, Illinois 17

Missouri 68, Idaho 21

Mount St. Joseph 71, Anderson (Ind.) 27

Mount Union 66, Wilmington (Ohio) 7

N. Dakota St. 24, W. Illinois 12

N. Illinois 48, Bowling Green 17

N. Iowa 19, Youngstown St. 14

Northwestern 17, Iowa 10, OT

Northwood (Mich.) 30, Davenport 27, OT

Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14

Ohio 48, Kent St. 3

Ohio Northern 7, Muskingum 6

Oklahoma 42, Kansas St. 35

Otterbein 37, Baldwin-Wallace 29

S. Dakota St. 62, Missouri St. 30

S. Illinois 45, Indiana St. 24

SMU 31, Cincinnati 28, OT

Sacramento St. 34, North Dakota 27

Saginaw Valley St. 20, N. Michigan 12

St. Francis (Ind.) 56, Missouri Baptist 23

Taylor 63, Lindenwood (Ill.) 10

Toledo 48, Akron 21

Trine 50, Hope 14

W. Michigan 20, E. Michigan 17

WV Wesleyan 20, Notre Dame Coll. 13

Wabash 35, Oberlin 24

Wayne (Mich.) 20, Michigan Tech 14

Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13

Wittenberg 52, DePauw 6

Wooster 58, Hiram 25

SOUTHWEST

Auburn 52, Arkansas 20

Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 13

Oklahoma St. 13, Texas 10, OT

Sam Houston St. 63, Lamar 27

TCU 43, Kansas 0

Texas A&M Commerce 34, Angelo St. 20

UTSA 14, Rice 7

West Virginia 38, Baylor 36

FAR WEST

Arizona 45, California 44, 2OT

Arizona St. 30, Utah 10

Boise St. 24, Wyoming 14

Fresno St. 27, San Diego St. 3

UCLA 31, Oregon 14

Utah St. 52, UNLV 28

Washington St. 28, Colorado 0

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Hollywood Casino 400

Final Results

1. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267 laps, 43 points.

2. (15) Kurt Busch, Ford, 267, 35.

3. (40) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 44.

4. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 267, 39.

5. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 50.

6. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 267, 31.

7. (19) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 267, 30.

8. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 47.

9. (25) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 28.

10. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 43.

11. (12) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 267, 32.

12. (23) Paul Menard, Chevy, 267, 25.

13. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 32.

14. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 267, 23.

15. (21) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 267, 22.

16. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 267, 21.

17. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 267, 20.

18. (16) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 267, 19.

19. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 18.

20. (28) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 267, 17.

21. (17) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 16.

22. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 15.

23. (31) Landon Cassill, Ford, 265, 14.

24. (35) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 263, 13.

25. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 263, 12.

26. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 261, 11.

27. (34) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 261, 10.

28. (33) Gray Gaulding, Chevy, 259, 9.

29. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, accident, 256, 0, 8.

30. (36) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 254, 0.

31. (32) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 238, 0.

32. (26) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, accident, 232, 0, 5.

33. (18) Ryan Newman, Chevy, accident, 203, 0, 4.

34. (8) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, accident, 198, 0, 13.

35. (6) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 197, 0, 8.

36. (5) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, accident, 197, 0, 1.

37. (3) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, accident, 197, 0, 10.

38. (22) Danica Patrick, Ford, accident, 197, 0, 1.

39. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevy, engine, 73, 0, 1.

40. (39) Derrike Cope, Chevy, handling, 35, 0, 1.

Formula One

U.S. Grand Prix

Final Results

1. (1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 56 laps, 1:33:50.991, 25 points.

2. (2) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 56, +10.143 seconds, 18.

3. (5) Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 56, +15.779, 12.

4. (17) Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 56, +16.768, 15.

5. (3) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 56, +34.967, 10.

6. (6) Esteban Ocon, Force India, 56, +1:30.980, 8.

7. (7) Carlos Sainz, Renault, 56, +1:32.944, 6.

8. (9) Sergio Perez, Force India, 55, +1 lap, 4.

9. (10) Felipe Massa, Williams, 55, +1 lap, 2.

10. (11) Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 55, +1 lap, 1.

11. (16) Lance Stroll, Williams, 55, +1 lap.

12. (14) Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 55, +1 lap.

13. (20) Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 55, +1 lap.

14. (12) Romain Grosjean, Haas, 55, +1 lap.

15. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 55, +1 lap.

16. (18) Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 55, +1 lap.

Not Classifield

17. (8) Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 24 laps.

18. (4) Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 14.

19. (15) Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber, 5.

20. (19) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 3.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

CJ Cup

Final Results

Justin Thomas (500), $1,665,000 63-74-70-72–279 -9

Marc Leishman (300), $999,000 66-72-71-70–279 -9

Cameron Smith (190), $629,000 69-68-73-70–280 -8

Whee Kim (135), $444,000 68-70-72-72–282 -6

Scott Brown (90), $302,938 66-70-71-76–283 -5

Brian Harman (90), $302,938 68-72-72-71–283 -5

Anirban Lahiri (90), $302,938 69-71-69-74–283 -5

Luke List (90), $302,938 68-67-76-72–283 -5

Jamie Lovemark (90), $302,938 70-74-68-71–283 -5

Pat Perez (90), $302,938 69-71-75-68–283 -5

Byeong Hun An (63), $203,500 71-73-67-73–284 -4

Rafa Cabrera Bello (63), $203,500 71-70-72-71–284 -4

Jason Day (63), $203,500 68-74-71-71–284 -4

Patrick Reed (63), $203,500 66-72-76-70–284 -4

Lucas Glover (52), $152,625 69-67-74-75–285 -3

Branden Grace (52), $152,625 72-67-74-72–285 -3

Ian Poulter (52), $152,625 71-71-73-70–285 -3

Chez Reavie (52), $152,625 66-72-74-73–285 -3

Paul Casey (44), $116,088 72-71-69-74–286 -2

Charles Howell III (44), $116,088 67-72-78-69–286 -2

Ollie Schniederjans (44), $116,088 67-72-76-71–286 -2

Kyle Stanley (44), $116,088 68-71-73-74–286 -2

Morgan Hoffmann (38), $92,500 73-71-69-74–287 -1

Nick Taylor (38), $92,500 68-72-72-75–287 -1

Adam Scott (36), $81,400 72-75-70-71–288 E

Tony Finau (33), $72,613 67-75-75-72–289 +1

Harold Varner III (33), $72,613 69-72-73-75–289 +1

K.T. Kim, $62,900 70-72-76-72–290 +2

Thomas Pieters (28), $62,900 71-68-75-76–290 +2

Charl Schwartzel (28), $62,900 71-72-75-72–290 +2

Hudson Swafford (28), $62,900 68-73-74-75–290 +2

Kevin Tway (28), $62,900 71-72-74-73–290 +2

Stewart Cink (22), $52,263 71-70-77-73–291 +3

Russell Henley (22), $52,263 67-76-76-72–291 +3

Patrick Rodgers (22), $52,263 69-75-73-74–291 +3

Jinho Choi, $44,516 71-71-76-74–292 +4

Seung-Yul Noh (19), $44,516 79-65-74-74–292 +4

Wesley Bryan (19), $44,516 70-72-75-75–292 +4

Camilo Villegas (19), $44,516 71-75-75-71–292 +4

Emiliano Grillo (15), $37,000 70-76-74-73–293 +5

James Hahn (15), $37,000 74-73-76-70–293 +5

Robert Streb (15), $37,000 69-71-74-79–293 +5

Gary Woodland (15), $37,000 78-72-74-69–293 +5

Jung-gon Hwang, $30,525 76-69-76-73–294 +6

Si Woo Kim (11), $30,525 70-75-74-75–294 +6

Kelly Kraft (11), $30,525 73-73-74-74–294 +6

Keegan Bradley (9), $23,759 70-73-77-75–295 +7

Bud Cauley (9), $23,759 69-77-75-74–295 +7

Kevin Na (9), $23,759 74-73-74-74–295 +7

Chris Stroud (9), $23,759 71-75-76-73–295 +7

Adam Hadwin (9), $23,759 75-72-76-72–295 +7

Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $23,759 71-76-75-73–295 +7

C.T. Pan (9), $23,759 72-77-74-72–295 +7

Daniel Berger (6), $21,183 70-74-77-75–296 +8

Sung Kang (6), $21,183 73-74-75-74–296 +8

Chris Kirk (6), $21,183 72-74-76-74–296 +8

Jhonattan Vegas (6), $21,183 67-77-75-77–296 +8

Seunghyuk Kim, $20,628 77-73-74-73–297 +9

Young-han Song, $20,628 75-71-74-77–297 +9

Hyungjoon Lee, $20,350 73-72-79-74–298 +10

Sangmoon Bae (5), $19,980 71-76-76-76–299 +11

Chad Campbell (5), $19,980 74-74-73-78–299 +11

Rod Pampling (5), $19,980 68-78-79-74–299 +11

Jonas Blixt (4), $19,518 76-71-80-73–300 +12

Graeme McDowell (4), $19,518 73-73-77-77–300 +12

Cody Gribble (4), $19,240 73-81-76-71–301 +13

K.J. Choi (3), $18,778 69-74-82-77–302 +14

Gavin Kyle Green, $18,778 66-82-79-75–302 +14

J.B. Holmes (3), $18,778 75-79-73-75–302 +14

Ryan Ruffels, $18,778 75-74-81-72–302 +14

Danny Lee (3), $18,315 71-73-80-79–303 +15

Junghwan Lee, $18,038 72-77-79-77–305 +17

Xander Schauffele (3), $18,038 69-82-78-76–305 +17

Jim Herman (3), $17,760 75-81-77-75–308 +20

Jeunghun Wang, $17,575 74-74-79-82–309 +21

Grayson Murray (2), $17,390 75-78-81-79–313 +25

Gyu Min Lee 87-80-77-81–325 +37

Champions Tour

Dominion Charity Classic

Final Results

Bernhard Langer, $305,000 67-63-70–200 -16

Scott Verplank, $180,000 69-66-66–201 -15

Billy Mayfair, $119,600 70-69-65–204 -12

Kenny Perry, $119,600 72-67-65–204 -12

Vijay Singh, $119,600 70-63-71–204 -12

Joe Durant, $76,000 67-67-71–205 -11

Duffy Waldorf, $76,000 71-68-66–205 -11

Doug Garwood, $52,800 73-66-67–206 -10

Todd Hamilton, $52,800 72-69-65–206 -10

Scott McCarron, $52,800 72-68-66–206 -10

Jesper Parnevik, $52,800 70-69-67–206 -10

Fran Quinn, $52,800 70-70-66–206 -10

Marco Dawson, $36,000 69-70-68–207 -9

Glen Day, $36,000 68-72-67–207 -9

Wes Short, Jr., $36,000 71-67-69–207 -9

Jeff Sluman, $36,000 71-66-70–207 -9

Esteban Toledo, $36,000 71-69-67–207 -9

Michael Allen, $24,375 71-64-73–208 -8

Tommy Armour III, $24,375 71-70-67–208 -8

Woody Austin, $24,375 70-66-72–208 -8

Scott Dunlap, $24,375 69-68-71–208 -8

Brian Henninger, $24,375 70-68-70–208 -8

Lee Janzen, $24,375 69-68-71–208 -8

David McKenzie, $24,375 69-70-69–208 -8

David Toms, $24,375 67-69-72–208 -8

Paul Broadhurst, $17,800 71-70-68–209 -7

David Frost, $17,800 71-71-67–209 -7

Mike Goodes, $17,800 71-69-69–209 -7

Gene Sauers, $17,800 69-69-71–209 -7

Tom Lehman, $15,400 73-71-66–210 -6

Phillip Price, $15,400 73-69-68–210 -6

Scott Parel, $12,629 69-73-69–211 -5

Michael Bradley, $12,629 74-67-70–211 -5

Olin Browne, $12,629 68-69-74–211 -5

Russ Cochran, $12,629 74-68-69–211 -5

Jay Haas, $12,629 71-69-71–211 -5

Tom Pernice Jr., $12,629 70-72-69–211 -5

Rod Spittle, $12,629 69-70-72–211 -5

Stephen Ames, $9,200 74-70-68–212 -4

Bart Bryant, $9,200 72-70-70–212 -4

Mark Calcavecchia, $9,200 71-69-72–212 -4

Bob Estes, $9,200 74-71-67–212 -4

Steve Flesch, $9,200 75-66-71–212 -4

Paul Goydos, $9,200 69-71-72–212 -4

Larry Mize, $9,200 71-71-70–212 -4

Colin Montgomerie, $9,200 71-67-74–212 -4

Jay Don Blake, $6,400 68-70-75–213 -3

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $6,400 72-69-72–213 -3

Brandt Jobe, $6,400 70-70-73–213 -3

Skip Kendall, $6,400 75-70-68–213 -3

Kevin Sutherland, $6,400 70-70-73–213 -3

Kirk Triplett, $6,400 73-68-72–213 -3

Steve Pate, $4,800 72-71-71–214 -2

Corey Pavin, $4,800 72-68-74–214 -2

Jerry Smith, $4,800 71-74-69–214 -2

Mark Brooks, $4,100 71-69-75–215 -1

Fred Funk, $4,100 71-70-74–215 -1

Jeff Maggert, $4,100 74-69-72–215 -1

Rocco Mediate, $4,100 67-75-73–215 -1

Joey Sindelar, $3,600 75-70-71–216 E

Tom Byrum, $3,300 70-74-73–217 +1

Willie Wood, $3,300 71-73-73–217 +1

Loren Roberts, $3,000 74-71-73–218 +2

Billy Andrade, $2,700 72-74-73–219 +3

Jim Carter, $2,700 74-72-73–219 +3

Tim Petrovic, $2,400 74-72-75–221 +5

Carlos Franco, $2,200 75-79-72–226 +10

LPGA Tour

Swinging Skirts

Final Results

Eun-Hee Ji, $330,000 66-71-69-65–271 -17

Lydia Ko, $202,195 70-74-68-65–277 -11

So Yeon Ryu, $97,749 73-68-75-65–281 -7

Lizette Salas, $97,749 76-68-70-67–281 -7

Carlota Ciganda, $97,749 72-70-71-68–281 -7

Shanshan Feng, $97,749 72-70-71-68–281 -7

Madelene Sagstrom, $97,749 72-68-73-68–281 -7

Cristie Kerr, $54,798 73-70-70-69–282 -6

Jacqui Concolino, $49,262 74-70-73-66–283 -5

Wei-Ling Hsu, $40,350 72-75-71-66–284 -4

Brittany Lang, $40,350 71-70-75-68–284 -4

Angel Yin, $40,350 71-71-72-70–284 -4

Brittany Altomare, $40,350 70-68-75-71–284 -4

Candie Kung, $32,176 71-74-71-69–285 -3

Chella Choi, $32,176 75-69-69-72–285 -3

Jenny Shin, $32,176 70-67-75-73–285 -3

Minjee Lee, $26,052 76-70-72-68–286 -2

Ally McDonald, $26,052 73-71-74-68–286 -2

Yani Tseng, $26,052 73-72-72-69–286 -2

Sei Young Kim, $26,052 69-76-72-69–286 -2

Nicole Broch Larsen, $26,052 71-74-71-70–286 -2

Nelly Korda, $26,052 73-71-72-70–286 -2

Amy Yang, $21,559 73-71-75-68–287 -1

Marina Alex, $21,559 73-73-72-69–287 -1

Pei-Ying Tsai, $21,559 74-69-72-72–287 -1

Megan Khang, $21,559 69-71-74-73–287 -1

Brooke M. Henderson, $18,819 74-75-71-68–288 E

Charley Hull, $18,819 74-71-71-72–288 E

Alena Sharp, $18,819 75-68-71-74–288 E

Katherine Kirk, $15,738 76-73-73-67–289 +1

Caroline Masson, $15,738 75-71-76-67–289 +1

Jennifer Song, $15,738 72-75-72-70–289 +1

Haru Nomura, $15,738 74-72-73-70–289 +1

Ariya Jutanugarn, $15,738 69-75-74-71–289 +1

Brittany Lincicome, $15,738 71-71-73-74–289 +1

Kim Kaufman, $12,786 76-74-73-67–290 +2

Sarah Jane Smith, $12,786 72-73-74-71–290 +2

Su Oh, $12,786 73-66-79-72–290 +2

Na Yeon Choi, $12,786 73-71-73-73–290 +2

Pernilla Lindberg, $11,292 75-72-73-72–292 +4

Laura Gonzalez Escallon, $11,292 73-75-71-73–292 +4

Pornanong Phatlum, $9,991 77-72-74-70–293 +5

Sung Hyun Park, $9,991 76-73-73-71–293 +5

Min Lee, $9,991 70-78-74-71–293 +5

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $9,991 74-70-75-74–293 +5

Ha Na Jang, $8,128 81-73-72-68–294 +6

Karine Icher, $8,128 77-74-72-71–294 +6

Jaye Marie Green, $8,128 75-76-71-72–294 +6

Mo Martin, $8,128 72-76-73-73–294 +6

Stacy Lewis, $8,128 74-73-74-73–294 +6

Jeong Eun Lee, $8,128 72-72-77-73–294 +6

Danielle Kang, $8,128 74-74-72-74–294 +6

Sandra Gal, $6,974 78-74-75-68–295 +7

Azahara Munoz, $6,974 70-72-75-78–295 +7

Ryann O’Toole, $6,642 75-71-76-74–296 +8

Ayako Uehara, $6,089 78-72-78-69–297 +9

Peiyun Chien, $6,089 73-76-75-73–297 +9

Mi Jung Hur, $6,089 77-69-75-76–297 +9

Sun Young Yoo, $6,089 74-71-75-77–297 +9

Joanna Klatten, $5,480 82-69-72-75–298 +10

a-Ho-Yu An 77-72-73-76–298 +10

Mirim Lee, $5,480 74-72-75-77–298 +10

Morgan Pressel, $5,147 74-75-80-70–299 +11

Tiffany Joh, $5,147 74-78-74-73–299 +11

Gaby Lopez, $5,147 76-73-77-73–299 +11

Szu-Han Chen, $5,147 74-75-73-77–299 +11

Olafia Kristinsdottir, $4,705 76-77-77-70–300 +12

I-Wen Chen, $4,705 75-74-80-71–300 +12

a-YuJeong Son 79-75-74-72–300 +12

Michelle Wie, $4,705 76-72-77-75–300 +12

Cydney Clanton, $4,705 76-71-78-75–300 +12

a-Yu-Sang Hou 76-71-78-75–300 +12

a-Tze-Han Lin 75-79-74-74–302 +14

Tzu-Chi Lin, $4,429 77-73-76-76–302 +14

Aditi Ashok, $4,374 81-80-74-69–304 +16

a-Hsin-Yu Lu 85-76-73-71–305 +17

Yu-Ling Hsieh, $4,261 76-71-86-72–305 +17

Ching Huang, $4,261 75-80-75-75–305 +17

Yu-Ju Chen, $4,261 79-75-76-75–305 +17

Ssu-Chia Cheng, $4,156 81-79-77-75–312 +24

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Alex Cora manager and agreed to terms with on a three-year contract.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Boston G Kyrie Irving $25,000 for using inappropriate language when responding to a fan.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Vili Saarijarvi from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

ECHL

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Kaleigh Schrock.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Brad Barone as emergency backup.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Added G Nick Commesso as emergency backup.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Added G Joe Spagnoli as emergency backup.

College

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Fired football coach Tyson Summers. Named Chad Lunsford interim football coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Scott Sutton assistant men’s basketball coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Results

College Athletics

MEN’S SOCCER

Findlay 4, Kentucky Wesleyan 0

Rose-Hulman 1, Bluffton 0

Ohio Northern 7, Muskingum 1

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Findlay 2, Kentucky Wesleyan 1

Bluffton 1, Rose-Hulman 0

Ohio Northern 8, Muskingum 1

VOLLEYBALL

Ohio Northern def. Muskingum, 25-17, 25-7, 25-21

Youth Figure Skating

2017 PLYMOUTH SPOOKTACULAR

SILVER BLADES FIRSTS

GROUP A — Kiersten Heater (PrePreliminary Well Balanced FS; PrePrelim Compulsory Moves).

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

College Athletics

WOMEN’S GOLF

Findlay at Trevecca Nazarene Fall Invitational

LOCAL & AREA

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.

Softball Skill Lessons

The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.

UF Soccer ID Camp

The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.

Baseball Camp

LIMA — F.A.S.T. of Northwest Ohio will host a six week baseball camp starting Jan. 7. Classes available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call 866-622-4487.

