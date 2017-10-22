Cross country: Sheets races his way to regional meet

GALION — Fostoria’s Dylan Sheets placed 15th in 17:01.19 in the Division II district race at Amann’s Reservoir in Galion to punch his ticket to next week’s regional cross country championships at Tiffin.

The top five teams and top 20 individuals advanced to the regional. Fostoria finished 15th with 406 points.

Also running for Fostoria were Dominic Jackson (80th, 19:38.77); Justin Jordan (99th, 21:25.70); Caiden Twining (104th, 21:55.08); Daniel Kauffman (108th, 22:59.42); and Caleb Keller (109th, 23:44.37).

Fostoria’s girls did not arrive at the site in time to run in the Division III District II race.

H-L girls first

GALION — Hopewell-Loudon’s girls cross country team placed five runners in the top 19 and seven athletes in the top 23 as the Chieftains won the Division III District I cross county race at Galion’s Amann’s Reservoir.

The top four teams and top 16 individuals advanced to next week’s regional meet at Tiffin’s Hedges-Boyer Park.

Taylor Leiter was the first Hopewell-Loudon runner to cross the line in 11th place (20:59.05). Emily Pace was 13th (21:18.70) and Renae Kapelka (17th, 21:38.67), Corrin Hoover (18th, 21:47.87) and Taylor Joseph (19th, 21:49.17) closed out the Chieftains’ scoring. Bailey Jameson (21st, 21:52.74) and Ashley Brickner (23rd, 21:55.05) were close behind.

Lakota’s Reilly Cozette was fourth in 20:09.43 to secure a regional spot.

Hopewell-Loudon’s boys, meanwhile, placed second in the boys District I race to advance to the Tiffin regional. Tyler Reinhart-Anez paced the Chieftains with a fifth-place finish in 17:03.19.

Carter Ritchey (ninth, 17:24.34); Jordan Foster (12th, 17:37.51); Marshall Reinhard (27th, 18:13.06); Caden Crawford (34th, 18:38.51); Kyle Rumschlag (39th, 18:54.00); and Brendan Herbert (40th, 18:58.92) ran for Hopewell-Loudon.

In the boys District II race, Old Fort placed fourth to advance. Mike Heilman led the Stockaders with a seventh-place finish in 17:11.19.

Devyn Smith (11th, 17:50.24); Gregory Steyer (15th, 18:00.25); Robert Anstead (21st, 18:21.97); Jonathan Anstead (57th, 19:39.64); Jordan Smith (60th, 19:50.10); and Clayton Melton (67th, 20.32.78) also ran for Old Fort.

Lakota’s Dylan Moes (16:45.47) and Braden Schaser (16:59.87) placed second and third, respectively, behind race winner Chad Johnson of Colonel Crawford (15:37.33). New Riegel’s Bryce Hohman was 13th in 17:56.27 to claim a regional spot.

VB runners advance

FINDLAY — Van Buren’s Autumn Pisarsky and Justine Hunt punched their tickets to next week’s regional at Tiffin with top-16 finishes at the Division III District II race at Owens Community College.

The top four teams and top 16 individuals from each race at Owens advanced to the regional.

Pisarsky was 12th in 20:45.90 and Hunt was 13th in 20:57.20. Van Buren’s girls did not record a team score.

Elmwood’s girls were ninth in the District I race, led by Liz Hoffman’s 34th-place finish in 23:08.46.

Elmwood’s boys were eighth in the boys District I race, with Trevor Bingham placing 19th in 18:10.42. Van Buren’s boys were 11th in the District II race, paced by Joshua Bishop (57th, 19:26.23).

Comments

comments