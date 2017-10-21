Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 40, Vanlue 7

Leipsic 48, Cory-Rawson 13

Liberty-Benton 58, Hopewell-Loudon 21

McComb 49, Pandora-Gilboa 27

North Baltimore 54, Arcadia 14

Van Buren 34, Riverdale 19

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross 28, Oregon Clay 23

Tol. Cent. Catholic 35, Findlay 0

Toledo St. John’s 47, Lima Senior 22

Toledo Whitmer 34, Toledo St. Francis 14

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 61, Buckeye Central 0

Mohawk 32, Carey 0

Seneca East 46, Bucyrus 7

Wynford 34, Upper Sandusky 0

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 38, Genoa 31

Lake 49, Woodmore 7

Otsego 35, Elmwood 3

Rossford 55, Fostoria Senior 27

Northwest Conference

Ada 42, Bluffton 17

Columbus Grove 27, Allen East 21

Convoy Crestview 49, Delphos Jefferson 28

Spencerville 60, Paulding 24

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 30, Evergreen 0

Bryan 40, Liberty Center 33

Swanton 56, Delta 0

Wauseon 48, Patrick Henry 14

Western Buckeye League

Celina 63, Van Wert 21

Elida 51, Kenton 50

Lima Shawnee 56, Lima Bath 8

St. Marys Memorial 50, Defiance 0

Wapakoneta 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 10

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern 27, Waynesfield-Goshen 20

Marion Elgin 56, Upper Scioto Valley 34

Riverside 45, Ridgemont 7

Sidney Lehman 49, Lima Perry 13

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Willard 22, Sandusky St. Mary’s 21, OT

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison 35, Vermilion 14

Port Clinton 24, Huron 20

Shelby 59, Oak Harbor 10

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde 24, Norwalk Senior 7

Sandusky Perkins 23, Tiffin Columbian 21

Sandusky Senior 49, Bellevue 35

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Hilltop 72, Danbury 6

Edon 42, Montpelier 28

Gibsonburg 63, Cardinal Stritch 12

Ottawa Hills 48, Toledo Christian 20

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 28, Anna 21

Delphos St. John’s 30, Parkway 22

Fort Recovery 38, New Bremen 7

Marion Local 34, St. Henry 6

Minster 26, Versailles 21

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 42, Napoleon 7

Bowling Green 48, Sylvania Southview 7

Springfield 34, Maumee 14

Perrysburg 27, Sylvania Northview 24

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 49, West Holmes 42

Lexington 14, Mansfield Madison 6

Mansfield Senior 44, Mount Vernon 17

Toledo City League

Toledo Start 24, Toledo Rogers 18

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley 21, North Union 7

Clear Fork 20, Marion Pleasant 17

Galion Senior 35, Ontario 20

Marion Harding 28, River Valley 21

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 42, South Central 14

Ashland Mapleton 56, New London 0

Monroeville 40, Plymouth 36

Norwalk St. Paul 44, Western Reserve 12

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton 31, Ayersville 16

Fairview 42, Holgate 13

Hicksville 42, Wayne Trace 20

Tinora 34, Antwerp 0

Other NW Ohio Games

Canton Central Catholic 31, Wooster Senior 27

Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Troy Christian 15

Northwood 66, Toledo Horizon Science 0

Crestline 64, Ridgedale 27

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 15, Akr. East 13

Akr. Coventry 37, Akr. Springfield 15

Akr. Firestone 21, Akr. Ellet 17

Akr. Hoban 42, NDCL 0

Akr. Manchester 57, Loudonville 14

Akr. SVSM 13, Massillon Washington 10

Alliance 34, Minerva 7

Ansonia 63, New Madison Tri-Village 14

Ashville Teays Valley 42, Circleville 14

Athens 39, Bidwell River Valley 7

Atwater Waterloo 42, Sebring McKinley 8

Aurora 34, Copley 7

Austintown Fitch 28, Youngs. Boardman 7

Avon 35, Amherst Steele 7

Barberton 49, Kent Roosevelt 9

Barnesville 39, Caldwell 28

Batavia Clermont NE 35, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13

Bay Village Bay 28, Richfield Revere 17

Beavercreek 21, Miamisburg 0

Bellbrook 35, Monroe 0

Bellefontaine 41, Lewistown Indian Lake 0

Belmont Union Local 38, Bellaire 14

Berea-Midpark 63, N. Olmsted 7

Berlin Center Western Reserve 13, McDonald 8

Bethel-Tate 61, Williamsburg 7

Beverly Ft. Frye 26, Sarahsville Shenandoah 8

Blanchester 44, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Brunswick 25, Medina 23

Byesville Meadowbrook 54, Louisville Aquinas 7

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34, Warsaw River View 14

Camden Preble Shawnee 21, Day. Northridge 0

Can. Cent. Cath. 31, Wooster 27

Can. Glenoak 45, Uniontown Lake 13

Canal Fulton Northwest 28, Massillon Tuslaw 18

Canfield 31, Warren Howland 10

Canfield S. Range 46, St. Clairsville 28

Casstown Miami E. 42, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

Centerville 43, Kettering Fairmont 28

Chagrin Falls Kenston 34, Chardon 15

Chillicothe 42, Washington C.H. 25

Chillicothe Unioto 35, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Piketon 27

Cin. Aiken 52, Cin. Hughes 16

Cin. Clark Montessori 42, Hamilton New Miami 6

Cin. Colerain 52, W. Chester Lakota W. 24

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 40, Norwood 7

Cin. Indian Hill 56, Cin. Deer Park 13

Cin. N. College Hill 36, Miami Valley Christian Academy 16

Cin. Princeton 31, Hamilton 17

Cin. Summit Country Day 41, Cin. Country Day 0

Cin. Sycamore 40, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 13

Cin. Taft 40, Zanesville 14

Cin. West Clermont 21, Cin. Turpin 0

Cin. Winton Woods 42, Cols. DeSales 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44, New Richmond 14

Clayton Northmont 35, Springboro 10

Cle. Benedictine 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7

Cle. Collinwood 30, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. Glenville 41, Cle. John Adams 6

Cle. Hay 43, Cle. JFK 7

Cle. John Marshall 29, Cle. Whitney Young 18

Cle. VASJ 41, Warren JFK 21

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 29, Proctorville Fairland 19

Cols. Eastmoor 55, Cols. Briggs 0

Cols. Grandview Hts. 28, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 29, Amanda-Clearcreek 23

Cols. Hartley 24, N. Can. Hoover 19

Cols. Upper Arlington 24, Grove City Cent. Crossing 19

Cols. Walnut Ridge 36, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28

Cols. West 90, Cols. Africentric 42

Cols. Whetstone 34, Cols. Crusaders 7

Columbiana 22, Salineville Southern 18

Columbiana Crestview 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 25

Conneaut 40, Fairview, Pa. 10

Cortland Lakeview 38, Warren Champion 0

Covington 56, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 13

Creston Norwayne 40, Rittman 7

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 34, Wooster Triway 3

Dalton 20, Jeromesville Hillsdale 13

Danville 56, Mt. Gilead 14

Day. Christian 42, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 8

Delaware Buckeye Valley 21, Richwood N. Union 7

Dover 49, Marietta 6

Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6

Dublin Coffman 49, Galloway Westland 0

Dublin Jerome 28, Cols. Watterson 27

Dublin Scioto 20, Thomas Worthington 7

E. Palestine 55, Lisbon David Anderson 28

Eastlake N. 28, Madison 7

Elyria Cath. 41, Parma Normandy 8

Fairborn 35, W. Carrollton 21

Fairview 15, Columbia Station Columbia 14

Fredericktown 32, Cardington-Lincoln 14

Ft. Loramie 51, New Paris National Trail 0

Gahanna Lincoln 62, Grove City 35

Galion Northmor 49, Centerburg 0

Gates Mills Hawken 32, Fairport Harbor Harding 12

Germantown Valley View 49, Brookville 28

Girard 55, Leavittsburg LaBrae 21

Glouster Trimble 38, Albany Alexander 0

Goshen 41, Batavia 0

Grafton Midview 51, Lakewood 10

Hamilton Ross 33, Logan 21

Hanoverton United 42, Toronto 12

Harrison 37, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6

Hilliard Darby 35, Delaware Hayes 0

Hudson 27, Twinsburg 17

Hunting Valley University 38, Garfield Hts. 21

Ironton Rock Hill 35, Chesapeake 31

Jackson 49, Greenfield McClain 0

Johnstown-Monroe 47, Pataskala Licking Hts. 28

Kettering Alter 28, Cin. McNicholas 14

Kings Mills Kings 27, Loveland 7

Kirtland 42, Cuyahoga Hts. 34

Lebanon 41, Riverside Stebbins 0

Lewis Center Olentangy 48, Westerville N. 14

Lodi Cloverleaf 70, Mogadore Field 20

London 38, Cols. Bexley 0

London Madison Plains 46, S. Charleston SE 28

Lorain Clearview 28, Rocky River Lutheran W. 7

Lyndhurst Brush 33, Painesville Riverside 22

Malvern 38, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 17

Manchester 21, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14

Martins Ferry 41, Lisbon Beaver 0

Mason 15, Fairfield 0

Massillon Jackson 34, Green 21

Massillon Perry 28, Can. McKinley 20

McDermott Scioto NW 41, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Mechanicsburg 42, Spring. NE 14

Medina Buckeye 37, LaGrange Keystone 2

Medina Highland 51, Tallmadge 43

Middletown 28, Cin. Oak Hills 21

Middletown Fenwick 31, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 18

Middletown Madison Senior 62, Waynesville 14

Mineral Ridge 26, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 21

Mogadore 49, Youngs. Valley Christian 13

N. Royalton 28, Macedonia Nordonia 18

Navarre Fairless 22, Orrville 17

Nelsonville-York 27, McArthur Vinton County 24

New Albany 55, Cols. Franklin Hts. 36

New Concord John Glenn 46, New Lexington 13

New Lebanon Dixie 38, Milton-Union 35

New Philadelphia 41, Cambridge 7

Newark Cath. 6, Heath 3

Newark Licking Valley 34, Granville 27

Niles McKinley 21, Jefferson Area 7

Oak Hill 41, Beaver Eastern 20

Oberlin 36, Brooklyn 14

Olmsted Falls 21, Avon Lake 20, OT

Orange 10, Geneva 7

Orwell Grand Valley 48, Vienna Mathews 13

Parma Padua 49, Mentor Lake Cath. 42

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35, Hebron Lakewood 6

Peninsula Woodridge 42, Norton 7

Perry 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

Philo 52, McConnelsville Morgan 0

Pickerington Cent. 41, Reynoldsburg 7

Pickerington N. 56, Lancaster 28

Piqua 40, Tipp City Tippecanoe 28

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Spring. Shawnee 21

Poland Seminary 26, Hubbard 7

Portsmouth 39, S. Point 0

Portsmouth W. 64, Cin. Shroder 14

Powell Olentangy Liberty 25, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 24

Racine Southern 48, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Ravenna SE 47, Mantua Crestwood 15

Reading 62, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 7

Richmond Edison 42, Rayland Buckeye 19

Rootstown 34, Garrettsville Garfield 14

Shadyside 61, Bridgeport 24

Sidney 55, Vandalia Butler 34

Smithville 21, Apple Creek Waynedale 2

Southeastern 28, Frankfort Adena 21

Spring. Greenon 7, Cedarville 6

Spring. Kenton Ridge 34, New Carlisle Tecumseh 21

Spring. NW 37, St. Paris Graham 18

Steubenville 48, Cardinal O’Hara, N.Y. 16

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Cuyahoga Falls 6

Strongsville 56, Elyria 14

Struthers 35, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 53, Newcomerstown 15

Sullivan Black River 27, Oberlin Firelands 25

Sunbury Big Walnut 14, Groveport-Madison 13

Thornville Sheridan 42, Crooksville 16

Tipp City Bethel 63, Bradford 0

Trotwood-Madison 68, Xenia 21

Troy 42, Greenville 0

Uhrichsville Claymont 41, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 36

Urbana 34, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 22

W. Jefferson 38, W. Liberty-Salem 13

Wadsworth 41, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 26

Wahama, W.Va. 14, Corning Miller 7

Warren Harding 52, Youngs. East 20

Waverly 49, Minford 7

West Salem Northwestern 25, Doylestown Chippewa 16

Wheelersburg 38, Lucasville Valley 7

Whitehall-Yearling 32, Cols. Ready 2

Wickliffe 52, Beachwood 27

Windham 67, Southington Chalker 14

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 50, New Matamoras Frontier 8

Youngs. Liberty 52, Newton Falls 6

Zanesville Maysville 32, Coshocton 6

Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Grove City Christian 20

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

Toledo City League

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott

Other NW Ohio Games

Lucas at Hannibal River

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

ELIDA DISTRICT

(5) Defiance (8-5-4) at (2) Elida (11-5), 5

(9) Upper Sandusky (6-8-2) at (3) Lima Shawnee (9-4-3), noon

(7) Celina (5-8-4) at (3) Lima Bath (10-4-2), 5

(10) Van Wert (4-12) at (1) Wapakoneta (16-0), 5

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

(8) Clyde at (2) Ontario (13-4), noon

(4) Clear Fork (13-3) at (3) Lexington (11-4-1), 7

(10) Mansfield Senior (2-14) at (1) Mansfield Madison (16-1), 5

(6) Sandusky Perkins at (5) Norwalk (12-4), 5

LAKE DISTRICT

(10) Toledo Rogers at (1) Lake (14-0-3), 2

(8) Bowling Green (5-9-2) at (4) Bryan (6-5-5), 1

(5) Toledo Central Catholic (6-9-1) at (2) Oak Harbor (11-5-1), 5

(7) Napoleon (5-7-5) at (6) Maumee (8-9), 1

Monday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

(4) Toledo St Ursula (10-4-3) vs. (6) Ashland (11-6), 5

(7) Sylvania Northview (8-8-1) vs. (1) Perrysburg (12-2-3), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 6

AT SPRINGFIELD

(3) Toledo Notre Dame (10-4-3) vs. (5) Oregon Clay (10-5-3), 5

(2) Anthony Wayne (14-2-1) vs. (8) Findlay (6-8-3), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division III

AT FINDLAY

(1) Riverdale (12-2-3) vs. (7) Van Buren (9-5-3), 5

(11) Ottawa-Glandorf (4-9-4) vs. (2) Liberty-Benton (11-3-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5

AT OTTOVILLE

(1)Kalida (9-4-4) vs. (6) Continental (9-8-1), 5

(2) Coldwater (9-6-2) vs. (4) Lima Central Catholicm(10-6-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5

AT GENOA

(2) Swanton (11-4-2) vs. (5) Genoa (10-6-2), 5

(1) Archbold (17-0) vs. (4) Huron (13-3-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division III

ROSSFORD DISTRICT

(7) Liberty Center (14-3) at (1) Ottawa Hills (14-0-2), 5

(5) Pettisville (13-2-2) vs. (4) Lake (14-3), 4:30

(6) Maumee Valley Country Day at (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3-3), 5

(8) Genoa (8-9) at (2) Archbold (14-1-1), 5

KALIDA DISTRICT

(6) Lima Central Catholic (7-8-2) at (1) Continental (11-3-2), 3

(7) New Knoxville (6-10-1) at (3) Kalida (9-5-3), 5

(10) Miller City (3-14) at (2) Bluffton (9-5-2), noon

(5) Lima Temple Christian (11-4-2) at (4) Ottoville (12-3-1), 5

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN DISTRICT

(8) Mansfield St. Peter’s (10-6) at (1) Van Buren (14-1-1), noon

(5) Liberty-Benton (9-5-2) at (3) Oak Harbor (12-3-2), 7

(11) Old Fort (3-13-1) vs. (4) Woodmore (13-4), 1

(6) Ada (12-5) at (2) Mansfield Christian (10-5-1), 7

Monday’s District Semifinals

Division II

AT ELIDA

(2) Kenton (15-1-1) vs. (4) Lima Shawnee (12-2-3), 5

(1) Elida (16-1) vs. (3) St. Marys Memorial (13-2-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 6

AT LAKE

(1) Sandusky (11-5-1) vs. (5) Bryan (6-10-1), 5:30

(3) Bowling Green (8-9-1) vs. (2) Maumee (8-6-3), 7:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

AT CLYDE

(1) Vermilion (15-1-1) vs. (3) Ontario (13-2-2), 5

(2) Lexington (11-4-3) vs. (4) Edison (11-4-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

Tuesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT FINDLAY

Perrysburg (7-7-3) vs. Findlay (9-6-2), 5

Ashland (9-5-3) vs, Anthony Wayne (13-1-3), 7

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW

(1)Toledo St. Francis (13-1-2) vs. (4) Sylvania Northview (7-4-5), 5

(5) Sylvania Southview (8-6-3) vs, (3) Toledo St. John’s (13-1-3), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

LAKE DISTRICT

(13) Toledo Bowsher (15-6) at (1) Toledo Notre Dame (18-4), 2

(10) Bowling Green (10-12) at (8) Findlay (12-10), noon

(12) Sylvania Northview (8-14) at (4) Anthony Wayne (17-3), 2

(9) Toledo Whitmer (9-12) at (7) Sylvania Southview (17-5), 2

NAPOLEON DISTRICT

(16) Fremont Ross (9-14) at (2) Toledo St. Ursula (14-6), 12:30

(14) Tiffin Columbian (12-10) at (6) Perrysburg (17-5), noon

(11) Springfield (11-11) at (3) Ashland (21-1), 2

(18) Toledo Waite at (5) Oregon Clay (16-6), 2

Division II

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(10) Port Clinton (5-16) at (1) Oak Harbor (22-0), 2

(8) Rossford (9-14) at (4) Clyde (7-15), noon

(5) Maumee at (2) Lake (13-8), 2

(7) Kenton (5-16) vs. (3) Toledo Central Catholic (11-10), 2

BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

(9) Lima Bath (8-14) at (1) Lima Shawnee (17-5), 2

(5) Wapakoneta (12-9) at (4) Bryan (17-5), 2

(6) Defiance (12-10) at (2) Celina (13-9), 2

(7) St. Marys Memorial (12-11) at (3) Wauseon (17-5), 2

SENECA EAST DISTRICT

(12) Mansfield Senior (1-19) at (2) Lexington (20-3), 2

-(8) Vermilion (9-14) at (4) Sandusky Perkins (16-6), 2

(11) Sandusky (4-18) at (2) Norwalk (15-8), 2

(5) Shelby (15-8) at (3) Willard (18-4), 2

Division III

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(8) Hicksville (13-10) at (1) Eastwood (22-0), 7

(6) Paulding (12-10) vs. (5) Fairview (16-7), 7

(7) Evergreen (11-9) vs. (2) Tinora (22-1), 7

(4) Otsego (15-7) vs. (3) Swanton (22-1), 6

KALIDA DISTRICT

(12) Spencerville (2-20) at (1) Coldwater (21-1), 7

(8) Lima Perry (5-17) at (4) Minster (13-10), 7

(10) Seneca East (4-18) at (2) Liberty-Benton (22-1), 7

(5) Allen East (15-6) at (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (18-4), 7

SENECA EAST DISTRICT

(12) New London (6-17) at (1) Huron (14-8), 7

(5) Fostoria (16-7) at (4) Western Reserve (16-7), 7

(7) Bucyrus (10-13) at (2) Galion (16-6), 7

(11) Margaretta (6-17) at (3) Ashland Crestview (15-7), 11 a.m.

Tuesday’s District Semifinals

Division IV

AT NAPOLEON

(1) Toledo Christian vs. (10) Stryker (9-15), 6:30

(3) Ayersville (13-9) vs. (2) Pettisville (16-7), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(1) Leipsic (20-3) vs. (3) Ada (17-7), 6:15

(5) Lima Central Catholic (12-12) vs. (2) Columbus Grove (18-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

AT WILLARD

(1) Norwalk St. Paul (22-1) vs. (6) Lucas (16-8), 6:15

(2) Buckeye Central (23-1) vs. (4) Monroeville (18-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

AT VAN WERT

(1) New Bremen (22-1) vs. (4) Ottoville (23-1), 6:15

(2) St. Henry (19-4) vs. (5) Marion Local (15-9), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

League Championship Series

Best-of-7

Saturday’s RESULTS

Houston 2, New York 1

Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1

MONDAY’S RESULT

New York 8, Houston 1

TUESDAY’S Results

New York 6, Houston 4

Los Angeles 6, Chicago 1

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

New York 5, Houston 0

Chicago 3, Los Angeles 2

THURSDAY’S RESULT

Los Angeles 11, Chicago 1, Los Angeles wins series 4-1

FRIDAY’S GAME

Houston 7, New York 1, series tied 3-3

SATURDAY’S GAME

New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

World Series

Best-of-7

Tuesday’s Game

N.Y. Yankees-Houston winner at L.A. Dodgers, TBA

Wednesday’s Game

N.Y. Yankees-Houston winner at L.A. Dodgers, TBA

Friday, Oct. 27

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees-Houston winner, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees-Houston winner, TBA

Sunday, Oct. 29

x-L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees-Houston winner, TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 31

x-N.Y. Yankees-Houston winner at L.A. Dodgers, TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 1

x-N.Y. Yankees-Houston winner at L.A. Dodgers, TBA

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159

Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74

Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84

N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 146 164

Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110

Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147

Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 119 195

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102

Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83

Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161

Denver 3 2 0 .600 108 97

L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .434 147 161

Oakland 2 4 0 .333 124 126

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122

Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132

N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 105 132

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116

Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109

Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103

Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149

Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138

Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87

Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158

San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146

Late games not included

Thursday’s RESULT

Oakland 31, Kansas City 30

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1

Carolina at Chicago, 1

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Atlanta at New England, 8:30

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 26

Miami at Baltimore, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1

Oakland at Buffalo, 1

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1

Chicago at New Orleans, 1

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1

Houston at Seattle, 4:05

Dallas at Washington, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 30

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 23

Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 34 22

Ottawa 7 3 1 3 9 24 18

Detroit 8 4 3 1 9 26 25

Boston 6 3 3 0 6 20 21

Florida 6 2 4 0 4 20 24

Buffalo 8 1 5 2 4 20 32

Montreal 7 1 5 1 3 11 27

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24

Pittsburgh 8 5 2 1 11 29 32

Columbus 7 5 2 0 10 21 15

Washington 8 4 3 1 9 27 27

Philadelphia 7 4 3 0 8 26 17

Carolina 5 3 1 1 7 14 12

N.Y. Islanders 7 3 3 1 7 19 21

N.Y. Rangers 8 1 5 2 4 20 30

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 8 6 2 0 12 27 21

Chicago 8 4 2 2 10 28 20

Nashville 7 4 2 1 9 19 17

Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26

Dallas 7 4 3 0 8 19 18

Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 23 21

Minnesota 5 1 2 2 4 18 20

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 6 5 0 1 11 21 10

Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 20 15

Calgary 7 4 3 0 8 18 19

Vancouver 7 3 3 1 7 19 22

San Jose 6 3 3 0 6 16 16

Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17

Edmonton 6 2 4 0 4 13 20

Arizona 7 0 6 1 1 16 30

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 0

Boston 6, Vancouver 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Nashville 1, Philadelphia 0

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Edmonton 2, Chicago 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Colorado 3

Carolina 2, Calgary 1

Dallas 5, Arizona 4

Friday’s Results

Vancouver 4, Buffalo 2

San Jose 3, New Jersey 0

Pittsburgh 4, Florida 3

Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT

Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 3

Montreal at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Buffalo at Boston, 7

Toronto at Ottawa, 7

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7

Florida at Washington, 7:30

Carolina at Dallas, 8

Chicago at Arizona, 9

Minnesota at Calgary, 10

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at Detroit, 7

Monday’s Games

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 1 0 1.000 —

Brooklyn 1 1 .500 ½

Boston 1 2 .333 1

New York 0 1 .000 1

Philadelphia 0 2 .000 1½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 2 0 1.000 —

Charlotte 1 1 .500 1

Orlando 1 1 .500 1

Atlanta 1 1 .500 1

Miami 0 1 .000 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 2 0 1.000 —

Indiana 1 1 .500 1

Detroit 1 1 .500 1

Milwaukee 1 1 .500 1

Chicago 0 1 .000 1½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 2 0 1.000 —

Memphis 1 0 1.000 ½

San Antonio 1 0 1.000 ½

New Orleans 0 1 .000 1½

Dallas 0 2 .000 2

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 2 0 1.000 —

Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 ½

Minnesota 1 1 .500 1

Utah 1 1 .500 1

Denver 0 1 .000 1½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —

Sacramento 1 1 .500 ½

Golden State 0 1 .000 1

Phoenix 0 1 .000 1

L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Toronto 117, Chicago 100

Oklahoma City 105, New York 84

L.A. Clippers 108, L.A. Lakers 92

Friday’s Results

Boston 102, Philadelphia 92

Charlotte 109, Atlanta 91

Cleveland 116, Milwaukee 97

Portland 114, Indiana 96

Washington 115, Detroit 113

Brooklyn 126, Orlando 121

Minnesota 100, Utah 97

Sacramento 93, Dallas 88

Golden State at New Orleans, late

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30

Dallas at Houston, 8

Detroit at New York, 8

Golden State at Memphis, 8

Indiana at Miami, 8

Orlando at Cleveland, 8

San Antonio at Chicago, 8

Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9

Sacramento at Denver, 9

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3:30

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8

Memphis at Houston, 8

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30

Washington at Denver, 9

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 20 5 8 68 72 35

New York City FC 16 9 8 56 54 41

Chicago 16 10 7 55 61 44

Atlanta United FC 15 9 9 54 68 38

Columbus 16 12 5 53 51 47

New York 13 12 8 47 51 46

New England 12 15 6 42 50 59

Philadelphia 10 14 9 39 44 46

Montreal 11 16 6 39 50 55

Orlando City 10 14 9 39 38 52

D.C. United 9 19 5 32 30 58

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 11 7 52 49 47

Seattle 13 9 11 50 49 39

Portland 14 11 8 50 58 49

Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27

Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45

San Jose 12 14 7 43 36 58

FC Dallas 10 10 13 43 43 47

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

Minnesota United 10 17 6 36 45 67

Los Angeles 8 17 8 32 44 62

Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s games

Chicago at Houston, 4

Colorado at Seattle, 4

Columbus at New York City FC, 4

Los Angeles at FC Dallas, 4

Minnesota United at San Jose, 4

New England at Montreal, 4

New York at D.C. United, 4

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4

Vancouver at Portland, 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Results

Princeton 52, Harvard 17

W. Kentucky 35, Old Dominion 31

Marshall 38, Middle Tennessee 10

Air Force (2-4) at Nevada (1-6), late

Colorado St. (5-2) at New Mexico (3-3), late

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Temple (3-4) at Army (5-2), Noon

Bryant (2-4) at CCSU (4-3), Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) (4-2) at Duquesne (5-1), Noon

Elon (5-1) at Rhode Island (2-4), Noon

Sacred Heart (2-4) at Robert Morris (2-4), Noon

Purdue (3-3) at Rutgers (2-4), Noon

Tulsa (2-5) at UConn (2-4), Noon

Colgate (3-4) at Holy Cross (2-5), 12:05

Columbia (5-0) at Dartmouth (5-0), 12:30

Drake (3-3) at Marist (3-4), 1

Liberty (3-3) at Monmouth (NJ) (5-1), 1

Yale (4-1) at Penn (2-3), 1

Fordham (1-6) at Georgetown (1-5), 2

Towson (2-4) at New Hampshire (4-2), 2

Brown (2-3) at Cornell (1-4), 3

Maine (2-3) at Albany (NY) (3-3), 3:30

Richmond (4-2) at Delaware (4-2), 3:30

Bucknell (3-3) at Lafayette (2-5), 3:30

UCF (5-0) at Navy (5-1), 3:30

Georgia Southern (0-5) at UMass (0-6), 3:30

Michigan (5-1) at Penn St. (6-0), 7:30

SOUTH

Louisville (4-3) at Florida St. (2-3), Noon

San Diego (4-2) at Jacksonville (4-2), Noon

Pittsburgh (2-5) at Duke (4-3), 12:20

Boston College (3-4) at Virginia (5-1), 12:30

Dayton (2-5) at Davidson (2-4), 1

Morgan St. (1-5) at Howard (3-3), 1

Stetson (2-5) at Morehead St. (2-5), 1

Bethune-Cookman (3-3) at NC A&T (7-0), 1

Mercer (4-3) at Furman (4-3), 1:30

W. Carolina (5-2) at VMI (0-7), 1:30

Samford (4-2) at Wofford (6-0), 1:30

The Citadel (3-3) at Chattanooga (1-6), 2

SC State (2-4) at Delaware St. (0-6), 2

Troy (4-2) at Georgia St. (3-2), 2

Florida A&M (2-5) at Hampton (4-2), 2

Norfolk St. (2-4) at NC Central (5-1), 2

UT Martin (3-3) at E. Kentucky (1-5), 3

Alcorn St. (5-2) at Grambling St. (5-1), 3

Va. Lynchburg (0-0) at MVSU (1-5), 3

Tennessee (3-3) at Alabama (7-0), 3:30

Coastal Carolina (1-5) at Appalachian St. (4-2), 3:30

Syracuse (4-3) at Miami (5-0), 3:30

North Carolina (1-6) at Virginia Tech (5-1), 3:30

James Madison (6-0) at William & Mary (2-4), 3:30

Kentucky (5-1) at Mississippi St. (4-2), 4

SE Missouri (2-4) at Austin Peay (4-3), 5

North Texas (4-2) at FAU (3-3), 5

Louisiana-Monroe (3-3) at South Alabama (2-4), 5

Savannah St. (0-6) at Charleston Southern (3-3), 6

UAB (4-2) at Charlotte (0-7), 6:30

BYU (1-6) at East Carolina (1-6), 7

Southern U. (3-3) at Jackson St. (0-6), 7

Gardner-Webb (1-5) at Kennesaw St. (5-1), 7

Southern Miss. (4-2) at Louisiana Tech (3-3), 7

Incarnate Word (1-5) at McNeese St. (5-1), 7

Cent. Arkansas (5-1) at Northwestern St. (1-5), 7

South Florida (6-0) at Tulane (3-3), 7

LSU (5-2) at Mississippi (3-3), 7:15

Wake Forest (4-2) at Georgia Tech (3-2), 7:30

MIDWEST

Idaho (2-4) at Missouri (1-5), Noon

Iowa (4-2) at Northwestern (3-3), Noon

Akron (4-3) at Toledo (5-1), Noon

Maryland (3-3) at Wisconsin (6-0), Noon

Campbell (5-2) at Butler (4-3), 1

Sacramento St. (3-3) at North Dakota (2-5), 1:30

N. Illinois (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-6), 2

W. Michigan (4-3) at E. Michigan (2-4), 2

Youngstown St. (3-3) at N. Iowa (3-3), 2

Kent St. (2-5) at Ohio (5-2), 2

Buffalo (3-4) at Miami (Ohio) (2-5), 2:30

Cent. Michigan (2-5) at Ball St. (2-4), 3

Jacksonville St. (5-1) at E. Illinois (5-2), 3

South Dakota (6-0) at Illinois St. (4-2), 3

S. Illinois (3-3) at Indiana St. (0-6), 3

S. Dakota St. (4-2) at Missouri St. (1-5), 3

Indiana (3-3) at Michigan St. (5-1), 3:30

Illinois (2-4) at Minnesota (3-3), 3:30

W. Illinois (5-1) at N. Dakota St. (6-0), 3:30

SMU (4-2) at Cincinnati (2-5), 4

Oklahoma (5-1) at Kansas St. (3-3), 4

Southern Cal (6-1) at Notre Dame (5-1), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. (5-1) at Texas (3-3), Noon

Iowa St. (4-2) at Texas Tech (4-2), Noon

SE Louisiana (4-3) at Abilene Christian (2-5), 3:30

Lamar (1-5) at Sam Houston St. (5-1), 4

Houston Baptist (1-5) at Stephen F. Austin (2-5), 4

Rice (1-5) at UTSA (3-2), 7

Auburn (5-2) at Arkansas (2-4), 7:30

West Virginia (4-2) at Baylor (0-6), 8

Kansas (1-5) at TCU (6-0), 8

FAR WEST

Montana St. (2-4) at N. Colorado (2-3), 2:30

Arizona St. (3-3) at Utah (4-2), 3:30

Oregon (4-3) at UCLA (3-3), 4

Portland St. (0-6) at Idaho St. (3-4), 4:30

Utah St. (3-4) at UNLV (2-4), 6

UC Davis (3-3) at N. Arizona (4-2), 7

E. Washington (5-2) at S. Utah (4-2), 7:05

Arizona (4-2) at California (4-3), 8

Weber St. (4-2) at Cal Poly (0-6), 9:05

Wyoming (4-2) at Boise St. (4-2), 10:15

Fresno St. (4-2) at San Diego St. (6-1), 10:30

Colorado (4-3) at Washington St. (6-1), 10:45

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Cup

Hollywood Casino 400

SUNDAY’S Lineup

1. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 188.029 mph.

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 187.682.

3. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 187.617.

4. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 187.604.

5. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 187.461.

6. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 186.909.

7. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 186.716.

8. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 186.329.

9. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 185.637.

10. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 185.599.

11. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 184.849.

12. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 184.093.

13. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 185.957.

14. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 185.880.

15. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 185.765.

16. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 185.274.

17. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 185.185.

18. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 184.976.

19. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 184.970.

20. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 184.824.

21. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 184.679.

22. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 184.533.

23. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 184.496.

24. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 184.212.

25. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 183.542.

26. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 183.492.

27. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 182.723.

28. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 182.088.

29. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 182.063.

30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 181.928.

31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 181.830.

32. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 179.146.

33. (83) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 179.110.

34. (55) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 178.660.

35. (23) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 178.601.

36. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 178.542.

37. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 177.667.

38. (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 177.369.

39. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 176.875.

40. (00) Derrike Cope, Chevy, 0.000.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

CJ Cup

By The Associated Press

Second Round

Luke List 68-67 — 135 -9

Lucas Glover 69-67 — 136 -8

Scott Brown 66-70 — 136 -8

Justin Thomas 63-74 — 137 -7

Cameron Smith 69-68 — 137 -7

Marc Leishman 66-72 — 138 -6

Patrick Reed 66-72 — 138 -6

Chez Reavie 66-72 — 138 -6

Whee Kim 68-70 — 138 -6

Branden Grace 72-67 — 139 -5

Ollie Schniederjans 67-72 — 139 -5

Kyle Stanley 68-71 — 139 -5

Charles Howell III 67-72 — 139 -5

Thomas Pieters 71-68 — 139 -5

Robert Streb 69-71 — 140 -4

Anirban Lahiri 69-71 — 140 -4

Brian Harman 68-72 — 140 -4

Nick Taylor 68-72 — 140 -4

Pat Perez 69-71 — 140 -4

Rafa Cabrera Bello 71-70 — 141 -3

Stewart Cink 71-70 — 141 -3

Harold Varner III 69-72 — 141 -3

Hudson Swafford 68-73 — 141 -3

K.T. Kim 70-72 — 142 -2

Ian Poulter 71-71 — 142 -2

Tony Finau 67-75 — 142 -2

Wesley Bryan 70-72 — 142 -2

Jason Day 68-74 — 142 -2

Jinho Choi 71-71 — 142 -2

Keegan Bradley 70-73 — 143 -1

Russell Henley 67-76 — 143 -1

Charl Schwartzel 71-72 — 143 -1

K.J. Choi 69-74 — 143 -1

Kevin Tway 71-72 — 143 -1

Paul Casey 72-71 — 143 -1

Seung-Yul Noh 79-65 — 144 E

Jamie Lovemark 70-74 — 144 E

Daniel Berger 70-74 — 144 E

Jhonattan Vegas 67-77 — 144 E

Byeong Hun an 71-73 — 144 E

Patrick Rodgers 69-75 — 144 E

Morgan Hoffmann 73-71 — 144 E

Danny Lee 71-73 — 144 E

Jung-Gon Hwang 76-69 — 145 +1

Hyungjoon Lee 73-72 — 145 +1

Si Woo Kim 70-75 — 145 +1

Bud Cauley 69-77 — 146 +2

Chris Stroud 71-75 — 146 +2

Chris Kirk 72-74 — 146 +2

Kelly Kraft 73-73 — 146 +2

Graeme McDowell 73-73 — 146 +2

Emiliano Grillo 70-76 — 146 +2

Rod Pampling 68-78 — 146 +2

Camilo Villegas 71-75 — 146 +2

Young-Han Song 75-71 — 146 +2

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-76 — 147 +3

Sung Kang 73-74 — 147 +3

Jonas Blixt 76-71 — 147 +3

Adam Hadwin 75-72 — 147 +3

James Hahn 74-73 — 147 +3

Kevin Na 74-73 — 147 +3

Sangmoon Bae 71-76 — 147 +3

Adam Scott 72-75 — 147 +3

Jeunghun Wang 74-74 — 148 +4

Gavin Kyle Green 66-82 — 148 +4

Ryan Ruffels 75-73 — 148 +4

Chad Campbell 74-74 — 148 +4

Cheng Tsung Pan 72-77 — 149 +5

Junghwan Lee 72-77 — 149 +5

Gary Woodland 78-72 — 150 +6

Seunghyuk Kim 77-73 — 150 +6

Xander Schauffele 69-82 — 151 +7

Grayson Murray 75-78 — 153 +9

J.B. Holmes 75-79 — 154 +10

Cody Gribble 73-81 — 154 +10

Jim Herman 75-81 — 156 +12

Gyu Min Lee 87-80 — 167 +23

LPGA Tour

Swinging Skirts Classic

Second Round

a-amateur

Jenny Shin 70-67 — 137 -7

Eun-Hee Ji 66-71 — 137 -7

Brittany Altomare 70-68 — 138 -6

Su Oh 73-66 — 139 -5

Madelene Sagstrom 72-68 — 140 -4

Megan Khang 69-71 — 140 -4

So Yeon Ryu 73-68 — 141 -3

Brittany Lang 71-70 — 141 -3

Carlota Ciganda 72-70 — 142 -2

Shanshan Feng 72-70 — 142 -2

Brittany Lincicome 71-71 — 142 -2

Angel Yin 71-71 — 142 -2

Azahara Munoz 70-72 — 142 -2

Alena Sharp 75-68 — 143 -1

Pei-Ying Tsai 74-69 — 143 -1

Cristie Kerr 73-70 — 143 -1

Lizette Salas 76-68 — 144 E

Chella Choi 75-69 — 144 E

Jacqui Concolino 74-70 — 144 E

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 74-70 — 144 E

Na Yeon Choi 73-71 — 144 E

Nelly Korda 73-71 — 144 E

Ally McDonald 73-71 — 144 E

Amy Yang 73-71 — 144 E

Jeong Eun Lee 72-72 — 144 E

Lydia Ko 70-74 — 144 E

Ariya Jutanugarn 69-75 — 144 E

Sun Young Yoo 74-71 — 145 +1

Charley Hull 74-71 — 145 +1

Yani Tseng 73-72 — 145 +1

Sarah Jane Smith 72-73 — 145 +1

Nicole Broch Larsen 71-74 — 145 +1

Candie Kung 71-74 — 145 +1

Sei Young Kim 69-76 — 145 +1

Mi Jung Hur 77-69 — 146 +2

Minjee Lee 76-70 — 146 +2

Ryann O’Toole 75-71 — 146 +2

Caroline Masson 75-71 — 146 +2

Mirim Lee 74-72 — 146 +2

Haru Nomura 74-72 — 146 +2

Marina Alex 73-73 — 146 +2

Yu-Ling Hsieh 76-71 — 147 +3

Cydney Clanton 76-71 — 147 +3

a-Yu-Sang Hou 76-71 — 147 +3

Pernilla Lindberg 75-72 — 147 +3

Stacy Lewis 74-73 — 147 +3

Wei-Ling Hsu 72-75 — 147 +3

Jennifer Song 72-75 — 147 +3

Michelle Wie 76-72 — 148 +4

Danielle Kang 74-74 — 148 +4

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 73-75 — 148 +4

Mo Martin 72-76 — 148 +4

Min Lee 70-78 — 148 +4

Pornanong Phatlum 77-72 — 149 +5

a-Ho-Yu An 77-72 — 149 +5

Gaby Lopez 76-73 — 149 +5

Sung Hyun Park 76-73 — 149 +5

Katherine Kirk 76-73 — 149 +5

I-Wen Chen 75-74 — 149 +5

Brooke M. Henderson 74-75 — 149 +5

Morgan Pressel 74-75 — 149 +5

Szu-Han Chen 74-75 — 149 +5

Peiyun Chien 73-76 — 149 +5

Ayako Uehara 78-72 — 150 +6

Tzu-Chi Lin 77-73 — 150 +6

Kim Kaufman 76-74 — 150 +6

Joanna Klatten 82-69 — 151 +7

Karine Icher 77-74 — 151 +7

Jaye Marie Green 75-76 — 151 +7

Sandra Gal 78-74 — 152 +8

Tiffany Joh 74-78 — 152 +8

Olafia Kristinsdottir 76-77 — 153 +9

Ha Na Jang 81-73 — 154 +10

Yu-Ju Chen 79-75 — 154 +10

a-YuJeong Son 79-75 — 154 +10

a-Tze-Han Lin 75-79 — 154 +10

Ching Huang 75-80 — 155 +11

Ssu-Chia Cheng 81-79 — 160 +16

a-Hsin-Yu Lu 85-76 — 161 +17

Aditi Ashok 81-80 — 161 +17

PGA Champions Tour

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

First Round

Rocco Mediate 35-32 — 67 -5

David Toms 33-34 — 67 -5

Joe Durant 33-34 — 67 -5

Bernhard Langer 34-33 — 67 -5

Jay Don Blake 33-35 — 68 -4

Olin Browne 34-34 — 68 -4

Glen Day 34-34 — 68 -4

David McKenzie 36-33 — 69 -3

Rod Spittle 34-35 — 69 -3

Marco Dawson 37-32 — 69 -3

Scott Verplank 37-32 — 69 -3

Scott Dunlap 35-34 — 69 -3

Lee Janzen 34-35 — 69 -3

Scott Parel 36-33 — 69 -3

Paul Goydos 36-33 — 69 -3

Gene Sauers 33-36 — 69 -3

Brian Henninger 36-34 — 70 -2

Fran Quinn 33-37 — 70 -2

Tom Byrum 34-36 — 70 -2

Tom Pernice Jr. 36-34 — 70 -2

Jesper Parnevik 35-35 — 70 -2

Woody Austin 35-35 — 70 -2

Billy Mayfair 35-35 — 70 -2

Vijay Singh 37-33 — 70 -2

Brandt Jobe 36-34 — 70 -2

Kevin Sutherland 35-35 — 70 -2

Mark Calcavecchia 36-35 — 71 -1

Willie Wood 36-35 — 71 -1

Larry Mize 37-34 — 71 -1

Mark Brooks 35-36 — 71 -1

Esteban Toledo 35-36 — 71 -1

Mike Goodes 34-37 — 71 -1

Michael Allen 36-35 — 71 -1

Wes Short, Jr. 36-35 — 71 -1

Jay Haas 37-34 — 71 -1

David Frost 35-36 — 71 -1

Paul Broadhurst 36-35 — 71 -1

Jerry Smith 34-37 — 71 -1

Jeff Sluman 37-34 — 71 -1

Tommy Armour III 36-35 — 71 -1

Duffy Waldorf 37-34 — 71 -1

Fred Funk 35-36 — 71 -1

Colin Montgomerie 36-35 — 71 -1

Bart Bryant 37-35 — 72 E

Steve Pate 35-37 — 72 E

Todd Hamilton 36-36 — 72 E

Corey Pavin 35-37 — 72 E

Billy Andrade 37-35 — 72 E

Miguel Angel Jimenez 37-35 — 72 E

Kenny Perry 36-36 — 72 E

Scott McCarron 35-37 — 72 E

Phillip Price 38-35 — 73 +1

Doug Garwood 38-35 — 73 +1

Tom Lehman 38-35 — 73 +1

Kirk Triplett 35-38 — 73 +1

Russ Cochran 38-36 — 74 +2

Jim Carter 38-36 — 74 +2

Loren Roberts 39-35 — 74 +2

Michael Bradley 37-37 — 74 +2

Tim Petrovic 38-36 — 74 +2

Bob Estes 38-36 — 74 +2

Jeff Maggert 38-36 — 74 +2

Stephen Ames 37-37 — 74 +2

Skip Kendall 37-38 — 75 +3

Joey Sindelar 39-36 — 75 +3

Steve Flesch 39-36 — 75 +3

Carlos Franco 38-37 — 75 +3

Jerry Kelly 39-38 — 77 +5

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Ron Gardenhire manager. Declined the 2018 contract option on RHP Anibal Sanchez.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Ryan Christenson bench coach.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced manager Dusty Baker won’t return next season.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Cutter McDowell and OF Jimmy Heck.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed INF Darian Carpenter.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Michelle Leftwich vice president of salary cap administration.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Isaiah Hicks to a two-way contract.

NBA G League

LONG ISLAND NETS — Acquired two 2018 second-round draft picks from Wisconsin for the returning player rights of F Cliff Alexander and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.

NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS — Acquired a 2017 first-round (No. 1) draft pick and the returning player rights of F Zach Andrews from Iowa for a 2017 first-round (No. 8) draft pick and the returning player rights of Gs Elijah Millsap and Michael Bryson.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY VIPERS — Acquired returning player rights of G RJ Hunter from Long Island for a 2017 second-round draft pick. FOOTBALL

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed QB Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Vancouver D Erik Gudbranson one game for his hit from behind on Boston F Frank Vatrano during an Oct. 19 game.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with LW Andreas Athanasiou on a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Cory Schneider on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 19. Recalled G Scott Wedgewood from Binghamton (AHL).

Lacrosse

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed G Alex Buque to a one-year contract.

College

LANDER — Named Cooper Neiman assistant men’s basketball coach.

LOUISVILLE — Promoted R.J. Evans to acting assistant men’s basketball coach.

UNC ASHEVILLE — Promoted Sean Dixon to associate head men’s basketball coach.

LOCAL & AREA

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net.

Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.

Fostoria Boys Basketball Meeting

FOSTORIA — A preseason parent/player meeting for all boys in grades 7-12 at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School who are planning to play basketball is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in the cafeteria.

