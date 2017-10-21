Prep football roundup: Leal lifts Black Knights past Falcons

VAN BUREN — Riverdale scored first and held two separate leads in the first half before Van Buren rallied to beat the Falcons 34-19 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Jacob Leal carried the Black Knights (5-4, 4-3 BVC) with 164 yards on just eight carries, including three big-play scoring runs of 40, 44 and 44 yards — all in the first half. Clay Noblit added a 10-yard touchdown run and Steven Franks connected with Tyler Lambert for an 11-yard score.

Aidan Loveridge paced Riverdale (5-4, 3-4) with 105 yards and two TDs on 30 carries and Wayne Frey caught four passes for 68 yards and a 9-yard touchdown.

Riverdale 6 6 0 7 — 19

Van Buren 7 14 13 0 — 34

First Quarter

RIV — Ai. Loveridge 1 run (kick failed)

VB — Leal 40 run (Piccirillo kick)

Second Quarter

RIV — Ai. Loveridge 9 run (kick failed)

VB — Leal 44 run (Piccirillo kick)

VB — Leal 44 run (Piccirillo kick)

Third Quarter

VB — Noblit 10 run (kick failed)

VB — Lambert 11 pass from Franks (Piccirillo kick)

Fourth Quarter

RIV — Frey 9 pass from Al. Loveridge (Mason kick)

NORTH BALTIMORE 54

ARCADIA 14

NORTH BALTIMORE — Kole Wymer and Brady Rader accounted for six touchdowns and over 300 yards of offense Friday night as North Baltimore rolled to a 54-14 Blanchard Valley Conference victory over Arcadia.

Wymer, who rang up 182 yards on 16 carries, scored on runs of 16, 4 and 13 yards and Rader threw TD strikes of 15 and 47 yards to Levi Gazarek and ran 3 yards for another to pace the Tigers (5-4, 4-3 BVC).

Rader was 8 of 11 passing for 148 yards. Clayton Heineman’s 12-yard run and a 53-yard burst by Brendan Cotterman accounted for North Baltimore’s other two scores.

The Tigers’ defense did its part by picking off three passes.

But the Redskins (2-7, 1-6) got 135 yards on 23 carries and TD runs of 1 and 33 yards from Trevor Brubaker.

Arcadia 0 7 0 7 — 14

North Baltimore 13 28 0 13 — 54

First Quarter

NB — Wymer 16 run (Gazarek kick)

NB — Wymer 4 reun (kick failed)

Second Quarter

NB — Gazarek 15 pass from Rader (Gazarek kick)

ARC — Brubaker 1 run (Stoner kick)

NB — Wymer 13 run (Gazarek kick)

NB — Rader 3 run (Gazarek kick)

NB — Gazarek 47 pass from Rader (Gazarek kick)

Fourth Quarter

NB — Heineman 12 run (Gazarek kick)

ARC — Brubaker 33 run (Stoner kick)

NB — Cotterman 53 run (kick failed)

ARLINGTON 40

VANLUE 7

ARLINGTON — Devin Plunkett scampered for over 100 yards and made two trips to the end zone to lead Arlington’s 27-point second quarter as the Red Devils downed Vanlue 40-7 in Blanchard Valley Conference action Friday night.

Arlington, which improved to 4-5 overall and 4-3 in the BVC, saw Plunkett run for 114 yards on just nine carries including touchdown runs of 51 and 19 yards.

Jacob Russell added two touchdowns, a 7-yard pass to Caleb Price in the first quarter and a 14-yard keeper in the second.

Treg Price paced the Wildcats (1-8, 0-7 BVC) with 128 yards and a TD on 38 carries.

Vanlue 0 0 0 7 — 7

Arlington 7 27 6 0 — 40

First Quarter

ARL — Price 7 pass from Russell (Eisenbarger kick)

Second Quarter

ARL — Plunkett (51 run) (kick failed)

ARL — Plunkett 19 run (Eisenbarger kick)

ARL — Russell 14 run (Eisenbarger kick)

ARL — Slough 1 run (Eisenbarger kick)

Third Quarter

ARL — Essinger 4 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

VAN — Price 6 run (kick good)

OTSEGO 35

ELMWOOD 3

OTSEGO — Elmwood struck first with a field goal in Friday’s game against Otsego. But the Knights rattled off 35 unanswered points in a 35-3 Northern Buckeye Conference win.

Levi Garner led the Royals, who fell to 1-8 overall and 0-6 in the NBC, with 117 yards on 25 carries.

Otsego answered with four passing touchdowns and rushing score while improving to 7-2, 5-1 in the conference.

Elmwood 3 0 0 0 — 3

Otsego 7 14 14 0 — 35

LIBERTY-BENTON 58

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 21

BASCOM — Liberty-Benton had lost to Hopewell-Loudon the past two years but didn’t let that happen again as the Eagles soared to a 58-21 Blanchard Valley Conference victory Friday night.

The Eagles (8-1, 6-1 BVC), who have won six straight games, can clinch a share of the league title with a win over McComb (8-1, 7-0) in Friday’s season finale.

The Chieftains dropped to 2-7, 1-6.

