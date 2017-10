Prep Volleyball: New Riegel knocks out Arcadia in 4

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s Brianna Gillig had 22 kills, five aces and 11 digs as the Blue Jackets knocked off Arcadia 25-17, 19-25, 25-13, 25-23 in a Division IV district quarterfinal match Thursday.

New Riegel (18-5) advanced to take on Mohawk at 6:15 p.m. Monday at Findlay.

Lindsay Bouillon dished out 38 assists, while Christen Hohman collected 23 digs for the Blue Jackets.

Samantha Watkins and Tori Green both had 11 kills for Arcadia (13-11), while Caity Cramer had 30 assists on 116 of 121 setting.

ARCADIA (13-11)

POINTS: Sydney Ramsey 12, Samantha Watkins 10, Mallory Laveglia 8. SERVING: Ramsey 18-19, Watkins 16-17, Laveglia 13-13. ACES: Ramsey & Watkins 2. KILLS: Watkins & Tori Green 11, Emma Saltzman 7. SPIKING: Watkins 39-48, Green 29-32, Saltzman 18-23. ASSISTS: Caity Cramer 30. SETTING: Cramer 116-121. DIGS: Ramsey 13, Watkins 12, Cramer 11. BLOCKS: Green 3.

NEW RIEGEL (18-5)

SERVING: Lauren Theis 19-19, Christen Hohman 18-18, Brooklyn Gillig 17-17. ACES: Brianna Gillig 5, Bro. Gillig 2. KILLS: Bri. Gillig 22, Kaitlyn Kirian 14. SPIKING: Bri. Gillig 35-44, Kirian 21-24. ASSISTS: Lindsay Bouillon 38. DIGS: Hohman 23, Bri. Gillig 11, Bro. Gillig & Bouillon 10. BLOCKS: Jordan Hohman 3, Bri. Gillig & Kirian 2.

