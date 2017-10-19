Prep Volleyball: Cheftains falls to Arlington

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

BASCOM — Arlington wasn’t going to let something like the loss of seven graduates from a 23-win 2016 team keep them from having another successful run.

The Red Devils won 16 of 22 regular-season matches and carried a Division IV ranking in the state coaches association poll for most of the season.

Now, and most importantly, Arlington is heading back to the district semifinals after beating host Hopewell-Loudon 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18 in Thursday night’s all-Blanchard Valley Conference quarterfinal match.

“It feels good to keep pushing to show everyone what we can do,” senior libero Moriah Helms said after making a team-high 24 digs and serving for a pair of important aces in the Red Devils’ win. “We are a young team and we lost a lot of girls last year, but we’ve come back through and shown what we’ve got.”

Junior middle hitter Hannah Willow recorded 16 kills and six blocks, Alyssa Jordan tallied 29 assists and two aces and Olivia Griggs also had a pair of aces as Arlington (18-6) advanced to Monday’s 8 p.m. district semifinal against Carey, the state’s 10th-ranked team, at Findlay High School.

Carey (21-3) advanced Thursday night with a four-set win over Hardin Northern.

“This senior class is a great group of girls,” said Steve Clark, who moved up from leading the junior varsity to take the reins as the Red Devils’ head coach. “We had a great senior class last year. This has been (this season’s seniors’) year to really step up and take charge here. It’s really been great to see and help lead them into that. They’ve really taken that leadership role and run with it. And, like Mo was saying, they’re a class that’s talented as well and they can really come out and perform, too.”

Hopewell-Loudon, which lost a three-set match at Arlington during the regular season, ended its season at 16-7. The Chieftains also spent time ranked in the state poll.

H-L coach Carrie Weaver was proud of her team for taking the Red Devils to a fourth set, but she thought the Chieftains largely scuttled their own opportunity to take the match.

“It was our errors,” she said. “I mean, they won the match, but what gave them the lead was our own hitting errors and our defensive non-communication errors.”

After the teams split the first two sets, they played to a 7-7 tie in the pivotal third set before Griggs and Addy Lafferty hit back-to-back kills to put Arlington on top. After Jacque Burns put a ball away for the Chieftains, the Red Devils answered with six straight points, two of them coming on Helms aces, for a 15-8 advantage.

Arlington caught a break on her first ace on a hard serve that appeared to be on its way long for a sideout until Hopewell-Loudon misplayed it. The second buzzed down the right sideline.

“It gave me a boost of confidence,” Helms said. “I just needed to help get my team there and show that we can do this and show that we have confidence and we can push through.”

Clark called winning the third set “crucial.”

“We jumped out hard, and I knew if we started strong right off the bat, we could sustain it through the end,” he said. “We lightened up at the end, missed a few serves there and got a little soft, but it was a good learning experience for us to go into the fourth set, to know we can’t do that and we have to stay strong all the way through.”

Burns stashed a kill for the first point of the fourth set, but the Red Devils scored the next three points and never surrendered the lead.

Burns posted team highs of 12 kills and 18 digs for the Chieftains. Hailey Coppus sent up 29 assists and Kenadee Siebenaller made six blocks.

Arlington (18-6)

ACES: Olivia Griggs, Alyssa Jordan & Moriah Helms 2. KILLS: Hannah Willow 16, Griggs 11, Addy Lafferty 9. ASSISTS: Jordan 29. DIGS: Helms 24, Jordan 10, Jenna Pepple 4. BLOCKS: Willow 6, Lafferty & Pepple 1.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (16-7)

KILLS: Jacque Burns 12, Kenadee Siebenaller & Hailey Coppus 5. ASSISTS: Coppus 29. DIGS: Burns 18, Peyton Hoover 12, Chelsey Depinet 8. BLOCKS: Siebenaller 6, Jessie Kreais 5.

