Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
Toledo City League
Toledo Waite 27, Toledo Bowsher 26
Around Ohio
Carlisle 28, Eaton 20
Cin. Hillcrest 24, Cin. Riverview East 18
Hilliard Bradley 63, Worthington Kilbourne 21
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43, Madonna, W.Va. 7
Westerville Cent. 42, Westerville S. 35
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at North Baltimore
Leipsic at Cory-Rawson
Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon
Pandora-Gilboa at McComb
Riverdale at Van Buren
Vanlue at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. John’s at Lima Senior
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Francis
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Mohawk at Carey
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Genoa
Elmwood at Otsego
Lake at Woodmore
Rossford at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Columbus Grove
Bluffton at Ada
Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview
Paulding at Spencerville
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Evergreen at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Van Wert
Defiance at St. Marys Memorial
Kenton at Elida
Lima Shawnee at Lima Bath
Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Sidney Lehman
Riverside at Ridgemont
Upper Scioto Valley at Marion Elgin
Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison at Vermilion
Port Clinton at Huron
Shelby at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Clyde
Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Danbury at Hilltop
Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch
Montpelier at Edon
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at Coldwater
Delphos St. John’s at Parkway
Fort Recovery at New Bremen
Marion Local at St. Henry
Versailles at Minster
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Springfield
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview
Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mansfield Madison
Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon
West Holmes at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at North Union
Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant
Galion Senior at Ontario
River Valley at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at South Central
New London at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at Monroeville
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton at Ayersville
Fairview at Holgate
Hicksville at Wayne Trace
Tinora at Antwerp
Other NW Ohio Games
Elyria Open Door Christian at Northwood
Lima Cent. Cath. at Troy Christian
Ridgedale at Crestline
Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph
Toledo City League
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott
Other NW Ohio Games
Lucas at Hannibal River
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW DISTRICT
Toledo St. Ursula 9, Lima Senior 0
Ashland 3, Toledo Whitmer 1
Sylvania Northview 3, Sylvania Southview 0
Perrysburg 10, Toledo Bowsher 0
SPRINGFIELD DISTRICT
Toledo Notre Dame 7, Tiffin Columbian 0
Oregon Clay 6, Fremont Ross 0
Anthony Wayne 1, Toledo Start 0
Findlay 2, Springfield 1
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division II
ELIDA DISTRICT
(5) Defiance (8-5-4) at (2) Elida (11-5), 5
(9) Upper Sandusky (6-8-2) at (3) Lima Shawnee (9-4-3), noon
(7) Celina (5-8-4) at (3) Lima Bath (10-4-2), 5
(10) Van Wert (4-12) at (1) Wapakoneta (16-0), 5
LEXINGTON DISTRICT
(8) Clyde at (2) Ontario (13-4), noon
(4) Clear Fork (13-3) at (3) Lexington (11-4-1), 7
(10) Mansfield Senior (2-14) at (1) Mansfield Madison (16-1), 5
(6) Sandusky Perkins at (5) Norwalk (12-4), 5
LAKE DISTRICT
(10) Toledo Rogers at (1) Lake (14-0-3), 2
(8) Bowling Green (5-9-2) at (4) Bryan (6-5-5), 1
(5) Toledo Central Catholic (6-9-1) at (2) Oak Harbor (11-5-1), 5
(7) Napoleon (5-7-5) at (6) Maumee (8-9), 1
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division III
AT FINDLAY
(1) Riverdale (12-2-3) vs. (7) Van Buren (9-5-3), 5
(11) Ottawa-Glandorf (4-9-4) vs. (2) Liberty-Benton (11-3-2), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5
AT OTTOVILLE
(1) Kalida (9-4-4) vs. (6) Continental (9-8-1), 5
(2) Coldwater (9-6-2) vs. (4) Lima Central Catholic (10-6-2), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5
AT GENOA
(2) Swanton (11-4-2) vs. (5) Genoa (10-6-2), 5
(1) Archbold (17-0) vs. (4) Huron (13-3-2), 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Thursday’s District Quarterfinals
Division II
LAKE DISTRICT
Sandusky 1, Toledo Central Catholic 0
Bryan 4, Otsego 1
Bowling Green 3, Port Clinton 1
Maumee 8, Sandusky Perkins 1
ELIDA DISTRICT
Kenton 3, Celina 1
Lima Shawnee 9, Upper Sandusky 0
Elida 2, Defiance 0
St. Marys Memorial 2, Wapakoneta 0
CLYDE DISTRICT
Vermilion 6, Norwalk 1
Ontario 9, Clear Fork 1
Lexington 8, Clyde 1
Edison 1, Huron 0
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division III
ROSSFORD DISTRICT
(7) Liberty Center (14-3) at (1) Ottawa Hills (14-0-2), 5
(5) Pettisville (13-2-2) vs. (4) Lake (14-3), 4:30
(6) Maumee Valley Country Day at (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3-3), 5
(8) Genoa (8-9) at (2) Archbold (14-1-1), 5
KALIDA DISTRICT
(6) Lima Central Catholic (7-8-2) at (1) Continental (11-3-2), 3
(7) New Knoxville (6-10-1) at (3) Kalida (9-5-3), 5
(10) Miller City (3-14) at (2) Bluffton (9-5-2), noon
(5) Lima Temple Christian (11-4-2) at (4) Ottoville (12-3-1), 5
TIFFIN COLUMBIAN DISTRICT
(8) Mansfield St. Peter’s (10-6) at (1) Van Buren (14-1-1), noon
(5) Liberty-Benton (9-5-2) at (3) Oak Harbor (12-3-2), 7
(11) Old Fort (3-13-1) vs. (4) Woodmore (13-4), 1
(6) Ada (12-5) at (2) Mansfield Christian (10-5-1), 7
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Thursday’s District Quarterfinals
Division IV
FINDLAY DISTRICT
New Riegel 3, Arcadia 1
Mohawk 3, Gibsonburg 0
Arlington 3, Hopewell-Loudon 1
Carey 3, Hardin Northern 1
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
Leipsic 3, Cory-Rawson 0
Ada 3, Pandora-Gilboa 1
Lima Central Catholic 3, Continental 0
Columbus Grove 3, Kalida 0
VAN WERT DISTRICT
Ottoville 3, Convoy Crestview 1
New Bremen 3, Parkway 0
St. Henry 3, New Knoxville 2
Marion Local 3, Fort Recovery 2
NAPOLEON DISTRICT
Toledo Christian 3, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 0
Stryker 3, North Central 1
Ayersville 3, Holgate 1
Pettisville 3, Cardinal Stritch 0
WILLARD DISTRICT
Norwalk St. Paul 3, Sandusky St. Mary’s 0
South Central 3, Lucas 0
Buckeye Central 3, Crestline 0
Monroeville 3, Tiffin Calvert 1
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
LAKE DISTRICT
(13) Toledo Bowsher (15-6) at (1) Toledo Notre Dame (18-4), 2
(10) Bowling Green (10-12) at (8) Findlay (12-10), noon
(12) Sylvania Northview (8-14) at (4) Anthony Wayne (17-3), 2
(9) Toledo Whitmer (9-12) at (7) Sylvania Southview (17-5), 2
NAPOLEON DISTRICT
(16) Fremont Ross (9-14) at (2) Toledo St. Ursula (14-6), 12:30
(14) Tiffin Columbian (12-10) at (6) Perrysburg (17-5), noon
(11) Springfield (11-11) at (3) Ashland (21-1), 2
(18) Toledo Waite at (5) Oregon Clay (16-6), 2
Division II
FINDLAY DISTRICT
(10) Port Clinton (5-16) at (1) Oak Harbor (22-0), 2
(8) Rossford (9-14) at (4) Clyde (7-15), 2
(5) Maumee at (2) Lake (13-8), 2
(7) Kenton (5-16) vs. (3) Toledo Central Catholic (11-10) winner, 2
BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
(9) Lima Bath (8-14) at (1) Lima Shawnee (17-5), 2
(5) Wapakoneta (12-9) at (4) Bryan (17-5), 2
(6) Defiance (12-10) at (2) Celina (13-9), 2
(7) St. Marys Memorial (12-11) at (3) Wauseon (17-5), 2
SENECA EAST DISTRICT
(12) Mansfield Senior (1-19) at (2) Lexington (20-3), 2
-(8) Vermilion (9-14) at (4) Sandusky Perkins (16-6), 2
(11) Sandusky (4-18) at (2) Norwalk (15-8), 2
(5) Shelby (15-8) at (3) Willard (18-4), 2
Division III
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
(8) Hicksville (13-10) at (1) Eastwood (22-0), 7
(6) Paulding (12-10) vs. (5) Fairview (16-7), 7
(7) Evergreen (11-9) vs. (2) Tinora (22-1), 7
(4) Otsego (15-7) vs. (3) Swanton (22-1), 7
KALIDA DISTRICT
(12) Spencerville (2-20) at (1) Coldwater (21-1), 7
(8) Lima Perry (5-17) at (4) Minster (13-10), 7
(10) Seneca East (4-18) at (2) Liberty-Benton (22-1), 7
(5) Allen East (15-6) at (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (18-4), 7
SENECA EAST DISTRICT
(12) New London (6-17) at (1) Huron (14-8), 7
(5) Fostoria (16-7) at (4) Western Reserve (16-7), 7
(7) Bucyrus (10-13) at (2) Galion (16-6), 7
(11) Margaretta (6-17) at (3) Ashland Crestview (15-7), 7
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
League Championship Series
Best-of-7
Friday’s RESULT
Houston 2, New York 1
Saturday’s RESULTS
Houston 2, New York 1
Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1
MONDAY’S RESULT
New York 8, Houston 1
TUESDAY’S Results
New York 6, Houston 4
Los Angeles 6, Chicago 1
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
New York 5, Houston 0, New York leads series 3-2
Chicago 3, Los Angeles 2
THURSDAY’S RESULT
Los Angeles 11, Chicago 1, Los Angeles wins series 4-1
FRIDAY’S GAME
Houston (Keuchel 14-5) at New York (Tanaka 13-12), 5:08 p.m. (FS1)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
x-New York (Severino 14-6) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159
Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74
Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 146 164
Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110
Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147
Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 119 195
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83
Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 177 130
Denver 3 2 0 .600 108 97
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 116 131
Oakland 2 4 0 .333 124 126
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122
Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 105 132
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116
Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103
Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87
Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158
San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Oakland, late
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1
Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1
Carolina at Chicago, 1
Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Atlanta at New England, 8:30
Open: Detroit, Houston
Monday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30
Thursday, Oct. 26
Miami at Baltimore, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 29
Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1
Oakland at Buffalo, 1
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1
Chicago at New Orleans, 1
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1
L.A. Chargers at New England, 1
Houston at Seattle, 4:05
Dallas at Washington, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30
Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 30
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 23
Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 34 22
Ottawa 7 3 1 3 9 24 18
Detroit 7 4 3 0 8 23 21
Boston 6 3 3 0 6 20 21
Florida 5 2 3 0 4 17 20
Buffalo 7 1 4 2 4 18 28
Montreal 7 1 5 1 3 11 27
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 7 6 1 0 12 31 21
Columbus 7 5 2 0 10 21 15
Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 25 29
Philadelphia 7 4 3 0 8 26 17
N.Y. Islanders 7 3 3 1 7 19 21
Washington 7 3 3 1 7 23 24
Carolina 4 2 1 1 5 12 11
N.Y. Rangers 8 1 5 2 4 20 30
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 7 5 2 0 10 23 18
Nashville 7 4 2 1 9 19 17
Chicago 7 4 2 1 9 27 18
Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 20 17
Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 18 23
Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 14 14
Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 6 5 0 1 11 21 10
Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 20 15
Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17
Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 15 20
Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17
San Jose 5 2 3 0 4 13 16
Edmonton 5 1 4 0 2 11 19
Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 12 25
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 6, Detroit 3
St. Louis 5, Chicago 2
Los Angeles 5, Montreal 1
Thursday’s Results
Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 0
Boston 6, Vancouver 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Nashville 1, Philadelphia 0
New Jersey 5, Ottawa 4, OT
Edmonton at Chicago, late
St. Louis at Colorado, late
Carolina at Calgary, late
Dallas at Arizona, late
Friday’s Games
Vancouver at Buffalo, 7
San Jose at New Jersey, 7
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7:30
Washington at Detroit, 7:30
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8
Montreal at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Buffalo at Boston, 7
Toronto at Ottawa, 7
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7
Florida at Washington, 7:30
Carolina at Dallas, 8
Chicago at Arizona, 9
Minnesota at Calgary, 10
St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Vancouver at Detroit, 7
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 1 0 1.000 —
New York 0 1 .000 1
Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1
Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1
Boston 0 2 .000 1½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 1 0 1.000 —
Washington 1 0 1.000 —
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —
Charlotte 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000 —
Indiana 1 0 1.000 —
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 1 0 1.000 —
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 —
Memphis 1 0 1.000 ½
San Antonio 1 0 1.000 ½
Dallas 0 1 .000 1½
New Orleans 0 1 .000 1½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 1 0 1.000 —
Portland 1 0 1.000 —
Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 —
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Denver 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000
Golden State 0 1 .000 —
Sacramento 0 1 .000 —
Phoenix 0 1 .000 —
Wednesday’s Results
Detroit 102, Charlotte 90
Indiana 140, Brooklyn 131
Orlando 116, Miami 109
Washington 120, Philadelphia 115
Milwaukee 108, Boston 100
Memphis 103, New Orleans 91
Atlanta 117, Dallas 111
Utah 106, Denver 96
San Antonio 107, Minnesota 99
Houston 105, Sacramento 100
Portland 124, Phoenix 76
Thursday’s Results
Toronto 117, Chicago 101
Oklahoma City 105, New York 84
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, late
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7
Detroit at Washington, 7
Portland at Indiana, 7
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30
Utah at Minnesota, 8
Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30
Dallas at Houston, 8
Detroit at New York, 8
Golden State at Memphis, 8
Indiana at Miami, 8
Orlando at Cleveland, 8
San Antonio at Chicago, 8
Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9
Sacramento at Denver, 9
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3:30
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 20 5 8 68 72 35
New York City FC 16 9 8 56 54 41
Chicago 16 10 7 55 61 44
Atlanta United FC 15 9 9 54 68 38
Columbus 16 12 5 53 51 47
New York 13 12 8 47 51 46
New England 12 15 6 42 50 59
Philadelphia 10 14 9 39 44 46
Montreal 11 16 6 39 50 55
Orlando City 10 14 9 39 38 52
D.C. United 9 19 5 32 30 58
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 11 7 52 49 47
Seattle 13 9 11 50 49 39
Portland 14 11 8 50 58 49
Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27
Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45
San Jose 12 14 7 43 36 58
FC Dallas 10 10 13 43 43 47
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
Minnesota United 10 17 6 36 45 67
Los Angeles 8 17 8 32 44 62
Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s games
Chicago at Houston, 4
Colorado at Seattle, 4
Columbus at New York City FC, 4
Los Angeles at FC Dallas, 4
Minnesota United at San Jose, 4
New England at Montreal, 4
New York at D.C. United, 4
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4
Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4
Vancouver at Portland, 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Arkansas St. 47, Louisiana-Lafayette 3
Memphis (5-1) at Houston (4-2), late
Friday’s Games
Princeton (4-1) at Harvard (3-2), 7:30
W. Kentucky (4-2) at Old Dominion (2-4), 6
Marshall (5-1) at Middle Tennessee (3-4), 7
Air Force (2-4) at Nevada (1-6), 9:30
Colorado St. (5-2) at New Mexico (3-3), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Temple (3-4) at Army (5-2), Noon
Bryant (2-4) at CCSU (4-3), Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) (4-2) at Duquesne (5-1), Noon
Elon (5-1) at Rhode Island (2-4), Noon
Sacred Heart (2-4) at Robert Morris (2-4), Noon
Purdue (3-3) at Rutgers (2-4), Noon
Tulsa (2-5) at UConn (2-4), Noon
Colgate (3-4) at Holy Cross (2-5), 12:05
Columbia (5-0) at Dartmouth (5-0), 12:30
Drake (3-3) at Marist (3-4), 1
Liberty (3-3) at Monmouth (NJ) (5-1), 1
Yale (4-1) at Penn (2-3), 1
Fordham (1-6) at Georgetown (1-5), 2
Towson (2-4) at New Hampshire (4-2), 2
Brown (2-3) at Cornell (1-4), 3
Maine (2-3) at Albany (NY) (3-3), 3:30
Richmond (4-2) at Delaware (4-2), 3:30
Bucknell (3-3) at Lafayette (2-5), 3:30
UCF (5-0) at Navy (5-1), 3:30
Georgia Southern (0-5) at UMass (0-6), 3:30
Michigan (5-1) at Penn St. (6-0), 7:30
SOUTH
Louisville (4-3) at Florida St. (2-3), Noon
San Diego (4-2) at Jacksonville (4-2), Noon
Pittsburgh (2-5) at Duke (4-3), 12:20
Boston College (3-4) at Virginia (5-1), 12:30
Dayton (2-5) at Davidson (2-4), 1
Morgan St. (1-5) at Howard (3-3), 1
Stetson (2-5) at Morehead St. (2-5), 1
Bethune-Cookman (3-3) at NC A&T (7-0), 1
Mercer (4-3) at Furman (4-3), 1:30
W. Carolina (5-2) at VMI (0-7), 1:30
Samford (4-2) at Wofford (6-0), 1:30
The Citadel (3-3) at Chattanooga (1-6), 2
SC State (2-4) at Delaware St. (0-6), 2
Troy (4-2) at Georgia St. (3-2), 2
Florida A&M (2-5) at Hampton (4-2), 2
Norfolk St. (2-4) at NC Central (5-1), 2
UT Martin (3-3) at E. Kentucky (1-5), 3
Alcorn St. (5-2) at Grambling St. (5-1), 3
Va. Lynchburg (0-0) at MVSU (1-5), 3
Tennessee (3-3) at Alabama (7-0), 3:30
Coastal Carolina (1-5) at Appalachian St. (4-2), 3:30
Syracuse (4-3) at Miami (5-0), 3:30
North Carolina (1-6) at Virginia Tech (5-1), 3:30
James Madison (6-0) at William & Mary (2-4), 3:30
Kentucky (5-1) at Mississippi St. (4-2), 4
SE Missouri (2-4) at Austin Peay (4-3), 5
North Texas (4-2) at FAU (3-3), 5
Louisiana-Monroe (3-3) at South Alabama (2-4), 5
Savannah St. (0-6) at Charleston Southern (3-3), 6
UAB (4-2) at Charlotte (0-7), 6:30
BYU (1-6) at East Carolina (1-6), 7
Southern U. (3-3) at Jackson St. (0-6), 7
Gardner-Webb (1-5) at Kennesaw St. (5-1), 7
Southern Miss. (4-2) at Louisiana Tech (3-3), 7
Incarnate Word (1-5) at McNeese St. (5-1), 7
Cent. Arkansas (5-1) at Northwestern St. (1-5), 7
South Florida (6-0) at Tulane (3-3), 7
LSU (5-2) at Mississippi (3-3), 7:15
Wake Forest (4-2) at Georgia Tech (3-2), 7:30
MIDWEST
Idaho (2-4) at Missouri (1-5), Noon
Iowa (4-2) at Northwestern (3-3), Noon
Akron (4-3) at Toledo (5-1), Noon
Maryland (3-3) at Wisconsin (6-0), Noon
Campbell (5-2) at Butler (4-3), 1
Sacramento St. (3-3) at North Dakota (2-5), 1:30
N. Illinois (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-6), 2
W. Michigan (4-3) at E. Michigan (2-4), 2
Youngstown St. (3-3) at N. Iowa (3-3), 2
Kent St. (2-5) at Ohio (5-2), 2
Buffalo (3-4) at Miami (Ohio) (2-5), 2:30
Cent. Michigan (2-5) at Ball St. (2-4), 3
Jacksonville St. (5-1) at E. Illinois (5-2), 3
South Dakota (6-0) at Illinois St. (4-2), 3
S. Illinois (3-3) at Indiana St. (0-6), 3
S. Dakota St. (4-2) at Missouri St. (1-5), 3
Indiana (3-3) at Michigan St. (5-1), 3:30
Illinois (2-4) at Minnesota (3-3), 3:30
W. Illinois (5-1) at N. Dakota St. (6-0), 3:30
SMU (4-2) at Cincinnati (2-5), 4
Oklahoma (5-1) at Kansas St. (3-3), 4
Southern Cal (6-1) at Notre Dame (5-1), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. (5-1) at Texas (3-3), Noon
Iowa St. (4-2) at Texas Tech (4-2), Noon
SE Louisiana (4-3) at Abilene Christian (2-5), 3:30
Lamar (1-5) at Sam Houston St. (5-1), 4
Houston Baptist (1-5) at Stephen F. Austin (2-5), 4
Rice (1-5) at UTSA (3-2), 7
Auburn (5-2) at Arkansas (2-4), 7:30
West Virginia (4-2) at Baylor (0-6), 8
Kansas (1-5) at TCU (6-0), 8
FAR WEST
Montana St. (2-4) at N. Colorado (2-3), 2:30
Arizona St. (3-3) at Utah (4-2), 3:30
Oregon (4-3) at UCLA (3-3), 4
Portland St. (0-6) at Idaho St. (3-4), 4:30
Utah St. (3-4) at UNLV (2-4), 6
UC Davis (3-3) at N. Arizona (4-2), 7
E. Washington (5-2) at S. Utah (4-2), 7:05
Arizona (4-2) at California (4-3), 8
Weber St. (4-2) at Cal Poly (0-6), 9:05
Wyoming (4-2) at Boise St. (4-2), 10:15
Fresno St. (4-2) at San Diego St. (6-1), 10:30
Colorado (4-3) at Washington St. (6-1), 10:45
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
CJ Cup
First Round
Justin Thomas 34-29 — 63 -9
Chez Reavie 33-33 — 66 -6
Gavin Kyle Green 35-31 — 66 -6
Scott Brown 34-32 — 66 -6
Marc Leishman 36-30 — 66 -6
Patrick Reed 33-33 — 66 -6
Tony Finau 33-34 — 67 -5
Charles Howell III 34-33 — 67 -5
Russell Henley 33-34 — 67 -5
Jhonattan Vegas 35-32 — 67 -5
Ollie Schniederjans 33-34 — 67 -5
Nick Taylor 36-32 — 68 -4
Kyle Stanley 33-35 — 68 -4
Hudson Swafford 34-34 — 68 -4
Rod Pampling 32-36 — 68 -4
Jason Day 33-35 — 68 -4
Luke List 35-33 — 68 -4
Whee Kim 35-33 — 68 -4
Brian Harman 34-34 — 68 -4
Patrick Rodgers 33-36 — 69 -3
Harold Varner III 35-34 — 69 -3
Pat Perez 38-31 — 69 -3
Cameron Smith 34-35 — 69 -3
Robert Streb 34-35 — 69 -3
Bud Cauley 36-33 — 69 -3
Anirban Lahiri 33-36 — 69 -3
Xander Schauffele 33-36 — 69 -3
K.J. Choi 34-35 — 69 -3
Lucas Glover 34-35 — 69 -3
Graham Delaet 33-37 — 70 -2
Emiliano Grillo 33-37 — 70 -2
Wesley Bryan 36-34 — 70 -2
Si Woo Kim 34-36 — 70 -2
Jamie Lovemark 34-36 — 70 -2
K.T. Kim 34-36 — 70 -2
Keegan Bradley 35-35 — 70 -2
Daniel Berger 36-34 — 70 -2
Ian Poulter 36-35 — 71 -1
Kevin Tway 35-36 — 71 -1
Sangmoon Bae 36-35 — 71 -1
Camilo Villegas 37-34 — 71 -1
Thomas Pieters 37-34 — 71 -1
Jinho Choi 34-37 — 71 -1
Danny Lee 33-38 — 71 -1
Rafa Cabrera Bello 38-33 — 71 -1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-36 — 71 -1
Charl Schwartzel 37-34 — 71 -1
Chris Stroud 33-38 — 71 -1
Stewart Cink 36-35 — 71 -1
Byeong Hun an 37-34 — 71 -1
Junghwan Lee 35-37 — 72 E
Paul Casey 37-35 — 72 E
Adam Scott 34-38 — 72 E
Cheng Tsung Pan 34-38 — 72 E
Branden Grace 37-35 — 72 E
Chris Kirk 36-36 — 72 E
Kevin Na 39-33 — 72 E
Kelly Kraft 37-36 — 73 +1
Hyungjoon Lee 35-38 — 73 +1
Cody Gribble 34-39 — 73 +1
Graeme McDowell 36-37 — 73 +1
Morgan Hoffmann 36-37 — 73 +1
Sung Kang 36-37 — 73 +1
Chad Campbell 36-38 — 74 +2
James Hahn 36-38 — 74 +2
Jeunghun Wang 37-37 — 74 +2
Jim Herman 39-36 — 75 +3
Young-Han Song 38-37 — 75 +3
Ryan Ruffels 39-36 — 75 +3
Adam Hadwin 38-37 — 75 +3
Grayson Murray 35-40 — 75 +3
J.B. Holmes 39-36 — 75 +3
Jung-Gon Hwang 37-39 — 76 +4
Jonas Blixt 38-38 — 76 +4
Seunghyuk Kim 38-39 — 77 +5
Gary Woodland 40-38 — 78 +6
Seung-Yul Noh 39-40 — 79 +7
Gyu Min Lee 45-42 — 87 +15
LPGA Tour
Swinging Skirts Classic
First Round
a-amateur
Eun-Hee Ji 33-33 — 66 -6
Ariya Jutanugarn 35-34 — 69 -3
Sei Young Kim 36-33 — 69 -3
Megan Khang 33-36 — 69 -3
Lydia Ko 37-33 — 70 -2
Azahara Munoz 35-35 — 70 -2
Brittany Altomare 33-37 — 70 -2
Jenny Shin 36-34 — 70 -2
Min Lee 35-35 — 70 -2
Candie Kung 35-36 — 71 -1
Angel Yin 36-35 — 71 -1
Nicole Broch Larsen 35-36 — 71 -1
Brittany Lincicome 36-35 — 71 -1
Brittany Lang 36-35 — 71 -1
Shanshan Feng 36-36 — 72 E
Carlota Ciganda 35-37 — 72 E
Mo Martin 37-35 — 72 E
Jennifer Song 35-37 — 72 E
Madelene Sagstrom 35-37 — 72 E
Sarah Jane Smith 36-36 — 72 E
Wei-Ling Hsu 37-35 — 72 E
Jeong Eun Lee 36-36 — 72 E
So Yeon Ryu 37-36 — 73 +1
Peiyun Chien 36-37 — 73 +1
Yani Tseng 36-37 — 73 +1
Marina Alex 38-35 — 73 +1
Cristie Kerr 34-39 — 73 +1
Amy Yang 38-35 — 73 +1
Ally McDonald 34-39 — 73 +1
Nelly Korda 34-39 — 73 +1
Na Yeon Choi 36-37 — 73 +1
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 36-37 — 73 +1
Su Oh 37-36 — 73 +1
Brooke M. Henderson 39-35 — 74 +2
Charley Hull 37-37 — 74 +2
Haru Nomura 36-38 — 74 +2
Szu-Han Chen 36-38 — 74 +2
Pei-Ying Tsai 36-38 — 74 +2
Danielle Kang 37-37 — 74 +2
Stacy Lewis 37-37 — 74 +2
Morgan Pressel 37-37 — 74 +2
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 36-38 — 74 +2
Jacqui Concolino 35-39 — 74 +2
Tiffany Joh 38-36 — 74 +2
Mirim Lee 37-37 — 74 +2
Sun Young Yoo 35-39 — 74 +2
Chella Choi 39-36 — 75 +3
a-Tze-Han Lin 37-38 — 75 +3
I-Wen Chen 38-37 — 75 +3
Ryann O’Toole 37-38 — 75 +3
Ching Huang 38-37 — 75 +3
Jaye Marie Green 38-37 — 75 +3
Caroline Masson 37-38 — 75 +3
Pernilla Lindberg 39-36 — 75 +3
Alena Sharp 39-36 — 75 +3
Gaby Lopez 38-38 — 76 +4
Sung Hyun Park 42-34 — 76 +4
Minjee Lee 39-37 — 76 +4
Michelle Wie 39-37 — 76 +4
Yu-Ling Hsieh 38-38 — 76 +4
Cydney Clanton 39-37 — 76 +4
Olafia Kristinsdottir 39-37 — 76 +4
Kim Kaufman 38-38 — 76 +4
Katherine Kirk 37-39 — 76 +4
a-Yu-Sang Hou 38-38 — 76 +4
Lizette Salas 37-39 — 76 +4
Pornanong Phatlum 42-35 — 77 +5
Karine Icher 40-37 — 77 +5
a-Ho-Yu An 39-38 — 77 +5
Mi Jung Hur 39-38 — 77 +5
Tzu-Chi Lin 37-40 — 77 +5
Sandra Gal 38-40 — 78 +6
Ayako Uehara 39-39 — 78 +6
a-YuJeong Son 40-39 — 79 +7
Yu-Ju Chen 44-35 — 79 +7
Ha Na Jang 41-40 — 81 +9
Ssu-Chia Cheng 37-44 — 81 +9
Aditi Ashok 41-40 — 81 +9
Joanna Klatten 44-38 — 82 +10
a-Hsin-Yu Lu 42-43 — 85 +13
a-Chia Yen Wu DQ
TRANSACTIONS
Football
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Ahtyba Rubin. Waived DL Taniela Tupou.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Logan Paulsen to a one-year contract. Released CB Leon Hall.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed DL Jonathan Allen injured reserve. Signed DL A.J. Francis and DL Ondre Pipkins to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
CFL — Fined Winnipeg OL Matthias Goossen an undisclosed amount for an unnecessary hit to a vulnerable player (Micah Awe) in the game against the BC Lions.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined St. Louis F Vladimir Sobotka $5,000 for high-sticking Chicago F Patrick Sharp during and Oct. 18 game in St. Louis.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated D Trevor van Riemsdyk from injured reserve.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Andrei Mironov to San Antonio (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Derek Forbort to a two-year contract and F Brooks Laich to a one-year contract.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Oscar Dansk from Chicago (AHL). Assigned G Maxime Lagace to Chicago.
American Hockey League
ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned Fs Matt Schmalz and Matt Marcinew to Manchester (ECHL).
LOCAL & AREA
Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.
Softball Skill Lessons
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning on Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and wwill be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.
UF Soccer ID Camp
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.
Baseball Camp
LIMA — F.A.S.T. of Northwest Ohio will host a six week baseball camp starting January 7. Classes available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.
Fostoria Boys Basketball Meeting
A preseason parent/player meeting for all boys in grades 7-12 at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School who are planning to play basketball is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in the cafeteria.