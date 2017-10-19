Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

Toledo City League

Toledo Waite 27, Toledo Bowsher 26

Around Ohio

Carlisle 28, Eaton 20

Cin. Hillcrest 24, Cin. Riverview East 18

Hilliard Bradley 63, Worthington Kilbourne 21

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43, Madonna, W.Va. 7

Westerville Cent. 42, Westerville S. 35

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at North Baltimore

Leipsic at Cory-Rawson

Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon

Pandora-Gilboa at McComb

Riverdale at Van Buren

Vanlue at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. John’s at Lima Senior

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Francis

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Mohawk at Carey

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Genoa

Elmwood at Otsego

Lake at Woodmore

Rossford at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Columbus Grove

Bluffton at Ada

Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview

Paulding at Spencerville

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Evergreen at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Van Wert

Defiance at St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Elida

Lima Shawnee at Lima Bath

Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Sidney Lehman

Riverside at Ridgemont

Upper Scioto Valley at Marion Elgin

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison at Vermilion

Port Clinton at Huron

Shelby at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Clyde

Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Danbury at Hilltop

Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch

Montpelier at Edon

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at Parkway

Fort Recovery at New Bremen

Marion Local at St. Henry

Versailles at Minster

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Madison

Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon

West Holmes at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at North Union

Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant

Galion Senior at Ontario

River Valley at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at South Central

New London at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at Monroeville

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton at Ayersville

Fairview at Holgate

Hicksville at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Antwerp

Other NW Ohio Games

Elyria Open Door Christian at Northwood

Lima Cent. Cath. at Troy Christian

Ridgedale at Crestline

Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

Toledo City League

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott

Other NW Ohio Games

Lucas at Hannibal River

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW DISTRICT

Toledo St. Ursula 9, Lima Senior 0

Ashland 3, Toledo Whitmer 1

Sylvania Northview 3, Sylvania Southview 0

Perrysburg 10, Toledo Bowsher 0

SPRINGFIELD DISTRICT

Toledo Notre Dame 7, Tiffin Columbian 0

Oregon Clay 6, Fremont Ross 0

Anthony Wayne 1, Toledo Start 0

Findlay 2, Springfield 1

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

ELIDA DISTRICT

(5) Defiance (8-5-4) at (2) Elida (11-5), 5

(9) Upper Sandusky (6-8-2) at (3) Lima Shawnee (9-4-3), noon

(7) Celina (5-8-4) at (3) Lima Bath (10-4-2), 5

(10) Van Wert (4-12) at (1) Wapakoneta (16-0), 5

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

(8) Clyde at (2) Ontario (13-4), noon

(4) Clear Fork (13-3) at (3) Lexington (11-4-1), 7

(10) Mansfield Senior (2-14) at (1) Mansfield Madison (16-1), 5

(6) Sandusky Perkins at (5) Norwalk (12-4), 5

LAKE DISTRICT

(10) Toledo Rogers at (1) Lake (14-0-3), 2

(8) Bowling Green (5-9-2) at (4) Bryan (6-5-5), 1

(5) Toledo Central Catholic (6-9-1) at (2) Oak Harbor (11-5-1), 5

(7) Napoleon (5-7-5) at (6) Maumee (8-9), 1

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division III

AT FINDLAY

(1) Riverdale (12-2-3) vs. (7) Van Buren (9-5-3), 5

(11) Ottawa-Glandorf (4-9-4) vs. (2) Liberty-Benton (11-3-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5

AT OTTOVILLE

(1) Kalida (9-4-4) vs. (6) Continental (9-8-1), 5

(2) Coldwater (9-6-2) vs. (4) Lima Central Catholic (10-6-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 5

AT GENOA

(2) Swanton (11-4-2) vs. (5) Genoa (10-6-2), 5

(1) Archbold (17-0) vs. (4) Huron (13-3-2), 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

LAKE DISTRICT

Sandusky 1, Toledo Central Catholic 0

Bryan 4, Otsego 1

Bowling Green 3, Port Clinton 1

Maumee 8, Sandusky Perkins 1

ELIDA DISTRICT

Kenton 3, Celina 1

Lima Shawnee 9, Upper Sandusky 0

Elida 2, Defiance 0

St. Marys Memorial 2, Wapakoneta 0

CLYDE DISTRICT

Vermilion 6, Norwalk 1

Ontario 9, Clear Fork 1

Lexington 8, Clyde 1

Edison 1, Huron 0

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division III

ROSSFORD DISTRICT

(7) Liberty Center (14-3) at (1) Ottawa Hills (14-0-2), 5

(5) Pettisville (13-2-2) vs. (4) Lake (14-3), 4:30

(6) Maumee Valley Country Day at (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3-3), 5

(8) Genoa (8-9) at (2) Archbold (14-1-1), 5

KALIDA DISTRICT

(6) Lima Central Catholic (7-8-2) at (1) Continental (11-3-2), 3

(7) New Knoxville (6-10-1) at (3) Kalida (9-5-3), 5

(10) Miller City (3-14) at (2) Bluffton (9-5-2), noon

(5) Lima Temple Christian (11-4-2) at (4) Ottoville (12-3-1), 5

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN DISTRICT

(8) Mansfield St. Peter’s (10-6) at (1) Van Buren (14-1-1), noon

(5) Liberty-Benton (9-5-2) at (3) Oak Harbor (12-3-2), 7

(11) Old Fort (3-13-1) vs. (4) Woodmore (13-4), 1

(6) Ada (12-5) at (2) Mansfield Christian (10-5-1), 7

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division IV

FINDLAY DISTRICT

New Riegel 3, Arcadia 1

Mohawk 3, Gibsonburg 0

Arlington 3, Hopewell-Loudon 1

Carey 3, Hardin Northern 1

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

Leipsic 3, Cory-Rawson 0

Ada 3, Pandora-Gilboa 1

Lima Central Catholic 3, Continental 0

Columbus Grove 3, Kalida 0

VAN WERT DISTRICT

Ottoville 3, Convoy Crestview 1

New Bremen 3, Parkway 0

St. Henry 3, New Knoxville 2

Marion Local 3, Fort Recovery 2

NAPOLEON DISTRICT

Toledo Christian 3, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 0

Stryker 3, North Central 1

Ayersville 3, Holgate 1

Pettisville 3, Cardinal Stritch 0

WILLARD DISTRICT

Norwalk St. Paul 3, Sandusky St. Mary’s 0

South Central 3, Lucas 0

Buckeye Central 3, Crestline 0

Monroeville 3, Tiffin Calvert 1

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

LAKE DISTRICT

(13) Toledo Bowsher (15-6) at (1) Toledo Notre Dame (18-4), 2

(10) Bowling Green (10-12) at (8) Findlay (12-10), noon

(12) Sylvania Northview (8-14) at (4) Anthony Wayne (17-3), 2

(9) Toledo Whitmer (9-12) at (7) Sylvania Southview (17-5), 2

NAPOLEON DISTRICT

(16) Fremont Ross (9-14) at (2) Toledo St. Ursula (14-6), 12:30

(14) Tiffin Columbian (12-10) at (6) Perrysburg (17-5), noon

(11) Springfield (11-11) at (3) Ashland (21-1), 2

(18) Toledo Waite at (5) Oregon Clay (16-6), 2

Division II

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(10) Port Clinton (5-16) at (1) Oak Harbor (22-0), 2

(8) Rossford (9-14) at (4) Clyde (7-15), 2

(5) Maumee at (2) Lake (13-8), 2

(7) Kenton (5-16) vs. (3) Toledo Central Catholic (11-10) winner, 2

BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

(9) Lima Bath (8-14) at (1) Lima Shawnee (17-5), 2

(5) Wapakoneta (12-9) at (4) Bryan (17-5), 2

(6) Defiance (12-10) at (2) Celina (13-9), 2

(7) St. Marys Memorial (12-11) at (3) Wauseon (17-5), 2

SENECA EAST DISTRICT

(12) Mansfield Senior (1-19) at (2) Lexington (20-3), 2

-(8) Vermilion (9-14) at (4) Sandusky Perkins (16-6), 2

(11) Sandusky (4-18) at (2) Norwalk (15-8), 2

(5) Shelby (15-8) at (3) Willard (18-4), 2

Division III

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(8) Hicksville (13-10) at (1) Eastwood (22-0), 7

(6) Paulding (12-10) vs. (5) Fairview (16-7), 7

(7) Evergreen (11-9) vs. (2) Tinora (22-1), 7

(4) Otsego (15-7) vs. (3) Swanton (22-1), 7

KALIDA DISTRICT

(12) Spencerville (2-20) at (1) Coldwater (21-1), 7

(8) Lima Perry (5-17) at (4) Minster (13-10), 7

(10) Seneca East (4-18) at (2) Liberty-Benton (22-1), 7

(5) Allen East (15-6) at (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (18-4), 7

SENECA EAST DISTRICT

(12) New London (6-17) at (1) Huron (14-8), 7

(5) Fostoria (16-7) at (4) Western Reserve (16-7), 7

(7) Bucyrus (10-13) at (2) Galion (16-6), 7

(11) Margaretta (6-17) at (3) Ashland Crestview (15-7), 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

League Championship Series

Best-of-7

Friday’s RESULT

Houston 2, New York 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Houston 2, New York 1

Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1

MONDAY’S RESULT

New York 8, Houston 1

TUESDAY’S Results

New York 6, Houston 4

Los Angeles 6, Chicago 1

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

New York 5, Houston 0, New York leads series 3-2

Chicago 3, Los Angeles 2

THURSDAY’S RESULT

Los Angeles 11, Chicago 1, Los Angeles wins series 4-1

FRIDAY’S GAME

Houston (Keuchel 14-5) at New York (Tanaka 13-12), 5:08 p.m. (FS1)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

x-New York (Severino 14-6) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159

Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74

Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84

N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 146 164

Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110

Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147

Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 119 195

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102

Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83

Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 177 130

Denver 3 2 0 .600 108 97

L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 116 131

Oakland 2 4 0 .333 124 126

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122

Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132

N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 105 132

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116

Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109

Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103

Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149

Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138

Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87

Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158

San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Oakland, late

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1

Carolina at Chicago, 1

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Atlanta at New England, 8:30

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 26

Miami at Baltimore, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1

Oakland at Buffalo, 1

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1

Chicago at New Orleans, 1

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1

Houston at Seattle, 4:05

Dallas at Washington, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 30

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 23

Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 34 22

Ottawa 7 3 1 3 9 24 18

Detroit 7 4 3 0 8 23 21

Boston 6 3 3 0 6 20 21

Florida 5 2 3 0 4 17 20

Buffalo 7 1 4 2 4 18 28

Montreal 7 1 5 1 3 11 27

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 7 6 1 0 12 31 21

Columbus 7 5 2 0 10 21 15

Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 25 29

Philadelphia 7 4 3 0 8 26 17

N.Y. Islanders 7 3 3 1 7 19 21

Washington 7 3 3 1 7 23 24

Carolina 4 2 1 1 5 12 11

N.Y. Rangers 8 1 5 2 4 20 30

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 7 5 2 0 10 23 18

Nashville 7 4 2 1 9 19 17

Chicago 7 4 2 1 9 27 18

Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 20 17

Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 18 23

Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 14 14

Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 6 5 0 1 11 21 10

Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 20 15

Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17

Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 15 20

Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17

San Jose 5 2 3 0 4 13 16

Edmonton 5 1 4 0 2 11 19

Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 12 25

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 6, Detroit 3

St. Louis 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 5, Montreal 1

Thursday’s Results

Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 0

Boston 6, Vancouver 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Nashville 1, Philadelphia 0

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Edmonton at Chicago, late

St. Louis at Colorado, late

Carolina at Calgary, late

Dallas at Arizona, late

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7

San Jose at New Jersey, 7

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7:30

Washington at Detroit, 7:30

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8

Montreal at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Buffalo at Boston, 7

Toronto at Ottawa, 7

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7

Florida at Washington, 7:30

Carolina at Dallas, 8

Chicago at Arizona, 9

Minnesota at Calgary, 10

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at Detroit, 7

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 1 0 1.000 —

New York 0 1 .000 1

Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1

Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1

Boston 0 2 .000 1½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 1 0 1.000 —

Washington 1 0 1.000 —

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

Charlotte 0 1 .000 1

Miami 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 1 0 1.000 —

Indiana 1 0 1.000 —

Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 1 0 1.000 —

Chicago 0 1 .000 1

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 2 0 1.000 —

Memphis 1 0 1.000 ½

San Antonio 1 0 1.000 ½

Dallas 0 1 .000 1½

New Orleans 0 1 .000 1½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 1 0 1.000 —

Portland 1 0 1.000 —

Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

Denver 0 1 .000 1

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000

L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000

Golden State 0 1 .000 —

Sacramento 0 1 .000 —

Phoenix 0 1 .000 —

Wednesday’s Results

Detroit 102, Charlotte 90

Indiana 140, Brooklyn 131

Orlando 116, Miami 109

Washington 120, Philadelphia 115

Milwaukee 108, Boston 100

Memphis 103, New Orleans 91

Atlanta 117, Dallas 111

Utah 106, Denver 96

San Antonio 107, Minnesota 99

Houston 105, Sacramento 100

Portland 124, Phoenix 76

Thursday’s Results

Toronto 117, Chicago 101

Oklahoma City 105, New York 84

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, late

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7

Detroit at Washington, 7

Portland at Indiana, 7

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30

Utah at Minnesota, 8

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30

Dallas at Houston, 8

Detroit at New York, 8

Golden State at Memphis, 8

Indiana at Miami, 8

Orlando at Cleveland, 8

San Antonio at Chicago, 8

Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9

Sacramento at Denver, 9

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3:30

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 20 5 8 68 72 35

New York City FC 16 9 8 56 54 41

Chicago 16 10 7 55 61 44

Atlanta United FC 15 9 9 54 68 38

Columbus 16 12 5 53 51 47

New York 13 12 8 47 51 46

New England 12 15 6 42 50 59

Philadelphia 10 14 9 39 44 46

Montreal 11 16 6 39 50 55

Orlando City 10 14 9 39 38 52

D.C. United 9 19 5 32 30 58

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 11 7 52 49 47

Seattle 13 9 11 50 49 39

Portland 14 11 8 50 58 49

Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27

Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45

San Jose 12 14 7 43 36 58

FC Dallas 10 10 13 43 43 47

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

Minnesota United 10 17 6 36 45 67

Los Angeles 8 17 8 32 44 62

Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s games

Chicago at Houston, 4

Colorado at Seattle, 4

Columbus at New York City FC, 4

Los Angeles at FC Dallas, 4

Minnesota United at San Jose, 4

New England at Montreal, 4

New York at D.C. United, 4

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4

Vancouver at Portland, 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas St. 47, Louisiana-Lafayette 3

Memphis (5-1) at Houston (4-2), late

Friday’s Games

Princeton (4-1) at Harvard (3-2), 7:30

W. Kentucky (4-2) at Old Dominion (2-4), 6

Marshall (5-1) at Middle Tennessee (3-4), 7

Air Force (2-4) at Nevada (1-6), 9:30

Colorado St. (5-2) at New Mexico (3-3), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Temple (3-4) at Army (5-2), Noon

Bryant (2-4) at CCSU (4-3), Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) (4-2) at Duquesne (5-1), Noon

Elon (5-1) at Rhode Island (2-4), Noon

Sacred Heart (2-4) at Robert Morris (2-4), Noon

Purdue (3-3) at Rutgers (2-4), Noon

Tulsa (2-5) at UConn (2-4), Noon

Colgate (3-4) at Holy Cross (2-5), 12:05

Columbia (5-0) at Dartmouth (5-0), 12:30

Drake (3-3) at Marist (3-4), 1

Liberty (3-3) at Monmouth (NJ) (5-1), 1

Yale (4-1) at Penn (2-3), 1

Fordham (1-6) at Georgetown (1-5), 2

Towson (2-4) at New Hampshire (4-2), 2

Brown (2-3) at Cornell (1-4), 3

Maine (2-3) at Albany (NY) (3-3), 3:30

Richmond (4-2) at Delaware (4-2), 3:30

Bucknell (3-3) at Lafayette (2-5), 3:30

UCF (5-0) at Navy (5-1), 3:30

Georgia Southern (0-5) at UMass (0-6), 3:30

Michigan (5-1) at Penn St. (6-0), 7:30

SOUTH

Louisville (4-3) at Florida St. (2-3), Noon

San Diego (4-2) at Jacksonville (4-2), Noon

Pittsburgh (2-5) at Duke (4-3), 12:20

Boston College (3-4) at Virginia (5-1), 12:30

Dayton (2-5) at Davidson (2-4), 1

Morgan St. (1-5) at Howard (3-3), 1

Stetson (2-5) at Morehead St. (2-5), 1

Bethune-Cookman (3-3) at NC A&T (7-0), 1

Mercer (4-3) at Furman (4-3), 1:30

W. Carolina (5-2) at VMI (0-7), 1:30

Samford (4-2) at Wofford (6-0), 1:30

The Citadel (3-3) at Chattanooga (1-6), 2

SC State (2-4) at Delaware St. (0-6), 2

Troy (4-2) at Georgia St. (3-2), 2

Florida A&M (2-5) at Hampton (4-2), 2

Norfolk St. (2-4) at NC Central (5-1), 2

UT Martin (3-3) at E. Kentucky (1-5), 3

Alcorn St. (5-2) at Grambling St. (5-1), 3

Va. Lynchburg (0-0) at MVSU (1-5), 3

Tennessee (3-3) at Alabama (7-0), 3:30

Coastal Carolina (1-5) at Appalachian St. (4-2), 3:30

Syracuse (4-3) at Miami (5-0), 3:30

North Carolina (1-6) at Virginia Tech (5-1), 3:30

James Madison (6-0) at William & Mary (2-4), 3:30

Kentucky (5-1) at Mississippi St. (4-2), 4

SE Missouri (2-4) at Austin Peay (4-3), 5

North Texas (4-2) at FAU (3-3), 5

Louisiana-Monroe (3-3) at South Alabama (2-4), 5

Savannah St. (0-6) at Charleston Southern (3-3), 6

UAB (4-2) at Charlotte (0-7), 6:30

BYU (1-6) at East Carolina (1-6), 7

Southern U. (3-3) at Jackson St. (0-6), 7

Gardner-Webb (1-5) at Kennesaw St. (5-1), 7

Southern Miss. (4-2) at Louisiana Tech (3-3), 7

Incarnate Word (1-5) at McNeese St. (5-1), 7

Cent. Arkansas (5-1) at Northwestern St. (1-5), 7

South Florida (6-0) at Tulane (3-3), 7

LSU (5-2) at Mississippi (3-3), 7:15

Wake Forest (4-2) at Georgia Tech (3-2), 7:30

MIDWEST

Idaho (2-4) at Missouri (1-5), Noon

Iowa (4-2) at Northwestern (3-3), Noon

Akron (4-3) at Toledo (5-1), Noon

Maryland (3-3) at Wisconsin (6-0), Noon

Campbell (5-2) at Butler (4-3), 1

Sacramento St. (3-3) at North Dakota (2-5), 1:30

N. Illinois (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-6), 2

W. Michigan (4-3) at E. Michigan (2-4), 2

Youngstown St. (3-3) at N. Iowa (3-3), 2

Kent St. (2-5) at Ohio (5-2), 2

Buffalo (3-4) at Miami (Ohio) (2-5), 2:30

Cent. Michigan (2-5) at Ball St. (2-4), 3

Jacksonville St. (5-1) at E. Illinois (5-2), 3

South Dakota (6-0) at Illinois St. (4-2), 3

S. Illinois (3-3) at Indiana St. (0-6), 3

S. Dakota St. (4-2) at Missouri St. (1-5), 3

Indiana (3-3) at Michigan St. (5-1), 3:30

Illinois (2-4) at Minnesota (3-3), 3:30

W. Illinois (5-1) at N. Dakota St. (6-0), 3:30

SMU (4-2) at Cincinnati (2-5), 4

Oklahoma (5-1) at Kansas St. (3-3), 4

Southern Cal (6-1) at Notre Dame (5-1), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. (5-1) at Texas (3-3), Noon

Iowa St. (4-2) at Texas Tech (4-2), Noon

SE Louisiana (4-3) at Abilene Christian (2-5), 3:30

Lamar (1-5) at Sam Houston St. (5-1), 4

Houston Baptist (1-5) at Stephen F. Austin (2-5), 4

Rice (1-5) at UTSA (3-2), 7

Auburn (5-2) at Arkansas (2-4), 7:30

West Virginia (4-2) at Baylor (0-6), 8

Kansas (1-5) at TCU (6-0), 8

FAR WEST

Montana St. (2-4) at N. Colorado (2-3), 2:30

Arizona St. (3-3) at Utah (4-2), 3:30

Oregon (4-3) at UCLA (3-3), 4

Portland St. (0-6) at Idaho St. (3-4), 4:30

Utah St. (3-4) at UNLV (2-4), 6

UC Davis (3-3) at N. Arizona (4-2), 7

E. Washington (5-2) at S. Utah (4-2), 7:05

Arizona (4-2) at California (4-3), 8

Weber St. (4-2) at Cal Poly (0-6), 9:05

Wyoming (4-2) at Boise St. (4-2), 10:15

Fresno St. (4-2) at San Diego St. (6-1), 10:30

Colorado (4-3) at Washington St. (6-1), 10:45

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

CJ Cup

First Round

Justin Thomas 34-29 — 63 -9

Chez Reavie 33-33 — 66 -6

Gavin Kyle Green 35-31 — 66 -6

Scott Brown 34-32 — 66 -6

Marc Leishman 36-30 — 66 -6

Patrick Reed 33-33 — 66 -6

Tony Finau 33-34 — 67 -5

Charles Howell III 34-33 — 67 -5

Russell Henley 33-34 — 67 -5

Jhonattan Vegas 35-32 — 67 -5

Ollie Schniederjans 33-34 — 67 -5

Nick Taylor 36-32 — 68 -4

Kyle Stanley 33-35 — 68 -4

Hudson Swafford 34-34 — 68 -4

Rod Pampling 32-36 — 68 -4

Jason Day 33-35 — 68 -4

Luke List 35-33 — 68 -4

Whee Kim 35-33 — 68 -4

Brian Harman 34-34 — 68 -4

Patrick Rodgers 33-36 — 69 -3

Harold Varner III 35-34 — 69 -3

Pat Perez 38-31 — 69 -3

Cameron Smith 34-35 — 69 -3

Robert Streb 34-35 — 69 -3

Bud Cauley 36-33 — 69 -3

Anirban Lahiri 33-36 — 69 -3

Xander Schauffele 33-36 — 69 -3

K.J. Choi 34-35 — 69 -3

Lucas Glover 34-35 — 69 -3

Graham Delaet 33-37 — 70 -2

Emiliano Grillo 33-37 — 70 -2

Wesley Bryan 36-34 — 70 -2

Si Woo Kim 34-36 — 70 -2

Jamie Lovemark 34-36 — 70 -2

K.T. Kim 34-36 — 70 -2

Keegan Bradley 35-35 — 70 -2

Daniel Berger 36-34 — 70 -2

Ian Poulter 36-35 — 71 -1

Kevin Tway 35-36 — 71 -1

Sangmoon Bae 36-35 — 71 -1

Camilo Villegas 37-34 — 71 -1

Thomas Pieters 37-34 — 71 -1

Jinho Choi 34-37 — 71 -1

Danny Lee 33-38 — 71 -1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 38-33 — 71 -1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-36 — 71 -1

Charl Schwartzel 37-34 — 71 -1

Chris Stroud 33-38 — 71 -1

Stewart Cink 36-35 — 71 -1

Byeong Hun an 37-34 — 71 -1

Junghwan Lee 35-37 — 72 E

Paul Casey 37-35 — 72 E

Adam Scott 34-38 — 72 E

Cheng Tsung Pan 34-38 — 72 E

Branden Grace 37-35 — 72 E

Chris Kirk 36-36 — 72 E

Kevin Na 39-33 — 72 E

Kelly Kraft 37-36 — 73 +1

Hyungjoon Lee 35-38 — 73 +1

Cody Gribble 34-39 — 73 +1

Graeme McDowell 36-37 — 73 +1

Morgan Hoffmann 36-37 — 73 +1

Sung Kang 36-37 — 73 +1

Chad Campbell 36-38 — 74 +2

James Hahn 36-38 — 74 +2

Jeunghun Wang 37-37 — 74 +2

Jim Herman 39-36 — 75 +3

Young-Han Song 38-37 — 75 +3

Ryan Ruffels 39-36 — 75 +3

Adam Hadwin 38-37 — 75 +3

Grayson Murray 35-40 — 75 +3

J.B. Holmes 39-36 — 75 +3

Jung-Gon Hwang 37-39 — 76 +4

Jonas Blixt 38-38 — 76 +4

Seunghyuk Kim 38-39 — 77 +5

Gary Woodland 40-38 — 78 +6

Seung-Yul Noh 39-40 — 79 +7

Gyu Min Lee 45-42 — 87 +15

LPGA Tour

Swinging Skirts Classic

First Round

a-amateur

Eun-Hee Ji 33-33 — 66 -6

Ariya Jutanugarn 35-34 — 69 -3

Sei Young Kim 36-33 — 69 -3

Megan Khang 33-36 — 69 -3

Lydia Ko 37-33 — 70 -2

Azahara Munoz 35-35 — 70 -2

Brittany Altomare 33-37 — 70 -2

Jenny Shin 36-34 — 70 -2

Min Lee 35-35 — 70 -2

Candie Kung 35-36 — 71 -1

Angel Yin 36-35 — 71 -1

Nicole Broch Larsen 35-36 — 71 -1

Brittany Lincicome 36-35 — 71 -1

Brittany Lang 36-35 — 71 -1

Shanshan Feng 36-36 — 72 E

Carlota Ciganda 35-37 — 72 E

Mo Martin 37-35 — 72 E

Jennifer Song 35-37 — 72 E

Madelene Sagstrom 35-37 — 72 E

Sarah Jane Smith 36-36 — 72 E

Wei-Ling Hsu 37-35 — 72 E

Jeong Eun Lee 36-36 — 72 E

So Yeon Ryu 37-36 — 73 +1

Peiyun Chien 36-37 — 73 +1

Yani Tseng 36-37 — 73 +1

Marina Alex 38-35 — 73 +1

Cristie Kerr 34-39 — 73 +1

Amy Yang 38-35 — 73 +1

Ally McDonald 34-39 — 73 +1

Nelly Korda 34-39 — 73 +1

Na Yeon Choi 36-37 — 73 +1

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 36-37 — 73 +1

Su Oh 37-36 — 73 +1

Brooke M. Henderson 39-35 — 74 +2

Charley Hull 37-37 — 74 +2

Haru Nomura 36-38 — 74 +2

Szu-Han Chen 36-38 — 74 +2

Pei-Ying Tsai 36-38 — 74 +2

Danielle Kang 37-37 — 74 +2

Stacy Lewis 37-37 — 74 +2

Morgan Pressel 37-37 — 74 +2

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 36-38 — 74 +2

Jacqui Concolino 35-39 — 74 +2

Tiffany Joh 38-36 — 74 +2

Mirim Lee 37-37 — 74 +2

Sun Young Yoo 35-39 — 74 +2

Chella Choi 39-36 — 75 +3

a-Tze-Han Lin 37-38 — 75 +3

I-Wen Chen 38-37 — 75 +3

Ryann O’Toole 37-38 — 75 +3

Ching Huang 38-37 — 75 +3

Jaye Marie Green 38-37 — 75 +3

Caroline Masson 37-38 — 75 +3

Pernilla Lindberg 39-36 — 75 +3

Alena Sharp 39-36 — 75 +3

Gaby Lopez 38-38 — 76 +4

Sung Hyun Park 42-34 — 76 +4

Minjee Lee 39-37 — 76 +4

Michelle Wie 39-37 — 76 +4

Yu-Ling Hsieh 38-38 — 76 +4

Cydney Clanton 39-37 — 76 +4

Olafia Kristinsdottir 39-37 — 76 +4

Kim Kaufman 38-38 — 76 +4

Katherine Kirk 37-39 — 76 +4

a-Yu-Sang Hou 38-38 — 76 +4

Lizette Salas 37-39 — 76 +4

Pornanong Phatlum 42-35 — 77 +5

Karine Icher 40-37 — 77 +5

a-Ho-Yu An 39-38 — 77 +5

Mi Jung Hur 39-38 — 77 +5

Tzu-Chi Lin 37-40 — 77 +5

Sandra Gal 38-40 — 78 +6

Ayako Uehara 39-39 — 78 +6

a-YuJeong Son 40-39 — 79 +7

Yu-Ju Chen 44-35 — 79 +7

Ha Na Jang 41-40 — 81 +9

Ssu-Chia Cheng 37-44 — 81 +9

Aditi Ashok 41-40 — 81 +9

Joanna Klatten 44-38 — 82 +10

a-Hsin-Yu Lu 42-43 — 85 +13

a-Chia Yen Wu DQ

TRANSACTIONS

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Ahtyba Rubin. Waived DL Taniela Tupou.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Logan Paulsen to a one-year contract. Released CB Leon Hall.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed DL Jonathan Allen injured reserve. Signed DL A.J. Francis and DL Ondre Pipkins to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Winnipeg OL Matthias Goossen an undisclosed amount for an unnecessary hit to a vulnerable player (Micah Awe) in the game against the BC Lions.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined St. Louis F Vladimir Sobotka $5,000 for high-sticking Chicago F Patrick Sharp during and Oct. 18 game in St. Louis.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated D Trevor van Riemsdyk from injured reserve.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Andrei Mironov to San Antonio (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Derek Forbort to a two-year contract and F Brooks Laich to a one-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Oscar Dansk from Chicago (AHL). Assigned G Maxime Lagace to Chicago.

American Hockey League

ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned Fs Matt Schmalz and Matt Marcinew to Manchester (ECHL).

LOCAL & AREA

Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.

Softball Skill Lessons

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning on Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and wwill be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.

UF Soccer ID Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.

Baseball Camp

LIMA — F.A.S.T. of Northwest Ohio will host a six week baseball camp starting January 7. Classes available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

Fostoria Boys Basketball Meeting

A preseason parent/player meeting for all boys in grades 7-12 at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School who are planning to play basketball is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in the cafeteria.

Comments

comments