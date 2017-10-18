Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at North Baltimore

Leipsic at Cory-Rawson

Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon

Pandora-Gilboa at McComb

Riverdale at Van Buren

Vanlue at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. John’s at Lima Senior

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Francis

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Mohawk at Carey

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Genoa

Elmwood at Otsego

Lake at Woodmore

Rossford at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Columbus Grove

Bluffton at Ada

Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview

Paulding at Spencerville

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Evergreen at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Van Wert

Defiance at St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Elida

Lima Shawnee at Lima Bath

Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Sidney Lehman

Riverside at Ridgemont

Upper Scioto Valley at Marion Elgin

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison at Vermilion

Port Clinton at Huron

Shelby at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Clyde

Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Danbury at Hilltop

Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch

Montpelier at Edon

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at Parkway

Fort Recovery at New Bremen

Marion Local at St. Henry

Versailles at Minster

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Madison

Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon

West Holmes at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at North Union

Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant

Galion Senior at Ontario

River Valley at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at South Central

New London at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at Monroeville

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton at Ayersville

Fairview at Holgate

Hicksville at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Antwerp

Other NW Ohio Games

Elyria Open Door Christian at Northwood

Lima Cent. Cath. at Troy Christian

Ridgedale at Crestline

Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

Toledo City League

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott

Other NW Ohio Games

Lucas at Hannibal River

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals

Division III

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Riverdale 7, Allen East 0

Van Buren 2, Mansfield Christian 1

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Liberty Center 2

Liberty-Benton 5, Ashland Crestview 0

GENOA DISTRICT

Swanton 4, Edison 0

Genoa 2, Eastwood 0

Archbold 9, Cardinal Stritch 0

Huron 1, Woodmore 0

OTTOVILLE DISTRICT

Continental 3, Fort Jennings 0

Coldwater 3, Delphos Jefferson 2

Kalida 2, Miller City 0

Lima Central Catholic 1, Ottoville 0

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW DISTRICT

(15) Lima Senior (3-13) at (4) Toledo St. Ursula (9-4-3), 5

(11) Toledo Whitmer (9-7) at (6) Ashland (10-6), 5

(9) Sylvania Southview (6-10) at (7) Sylvania Northview (7-8-1), 5

(14) Toledo Bowsher at (1) Perrysburg (11-2-3), 7:30

SPRINGFIELD DISTRICT

(13) Tiffin Columbian (5-7-3) at (3) Toledo Notre Dame (9-4-3), 5

(12) Fremont Ross (7-8-1) at (5) Oregon Clay (8-5-3), 5

(16) Toledo Start at (2) Anthony Wayne (13-2-1), 5

(10) Springfield (9-6-1) at (8) Findlay (5-8-3), 5

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

ELIDA DISTRICT

(5) Defiance (8-5-4) at (2) Elida (11-5), 5

(9) Upper Sandusky (6-8-2) at (3) Lima Shawnee (9-4-3), noon

(7) Celina (5-8-4) at (3) Lima Bath (10-4-2), 5

(10) Van Wert (4-12) at (1) Wapakoneta (16-0), 5

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

(8) Clyde at (2) Ontario (13-4), noon

(4) Clear Fork (13-3) at (3) Lexington (11-4-1), 7

(10) Mansfield Senior (2-14) at (1) Mansfield Madison (16-1), 5

(6) Sandusky Perkins at (5) Norwalk (12-4), 5

LAKE DISTRICT

(10) Toledo Rogers at (1) Lake (14-0-3), 2

(8) Bowling Green (5-9-2) at (4) Bryan (6-5-5), 1

(5) Toledo Central Catholic (6-9-1) at (2) Oak Harbor (11-5-1), 5

(7) Napoleon (5-7-5) at (6) Maumee (8-9), 1

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Perrysburg 2, Mansfield Madison 1

Findlay 1, Oregon Clay 0

Ashland 2, Fremont Ross 0

Anthony Wayne 10, Tiffin Columbian 0

SYLVANIA SOUTHVEW DISTRICT

Toledo St. Francis 11, Lima Senior 0

Sylvania Northview 9, Toledo Waite 0

Sylvania Southview 6, Toledo Whitmer 1

Toledo St. John’s 10, Toledo Bowsher 0

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

LAKE DISTRICT

(6) Toledo Central Catholic (4-11-1) at (1) Sandusky (10-5-1), 5

(5) Bryan (5-10-1) at (4) Otsego (6-7-3), 5

(8) Port Clinton (1-11-3) vs. (3) Bowling Green (7-9-1), 5

(9) Sandusky Perkins vs. (2) Maumee (7-6-3), 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(6) Celina (6-8-2) at (2) Kenton (14-1-1), 7

(10) Upper Sandusky (3-12-1) at (4) Lima Shawnee (11-2-3), 5

(7) Defiance (5-9-2) at (1) Elida (15-1), 6

(5) Wapakoneta (10-5-1) at (3) St. Marys Memorial (12-2-2), 5

CLYDE DISTRICT

(6) Norwalk at (1) Vermilion (14-1-1), 5

(8) Clear Fork (1-10-4) at (3) Ontario (12-2-2), 5

(7) Clyde (6-9-1) vs. (2) Lexington (10-4-3), 5

(5) Huron (11-3-2) at (4) Edison (10-4-2), 5

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division III

ROSSFORD DISTRICT

(7) Liberty Center (14-3) at (1) Ottawa Hills (14-0-2), 5

(5) Pettisville (13-2-2) vs. (4) Lake (14-3), 5

(6) Maumee Valley Country Day at (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3-3), 5

(8) Genoa (8-9) at (2) Archbold (14-1-1), 5

KALIDA DISTRICT

(6) Lima Central Catholic (7-8-2) at (1) Continental (11-3-2), 5

(7) New Knoxville (6-10-1) at (3) Kalida (9-5-3) winner, 5

(10) Miller City (3-14) at (2) Bluffton (9-5-2), 5

(5) Lima Temple Christian (11-4-2) at (4) Ottoville (12-3-1), 5

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN DISTRICT

(8) Mansfield St. Peter’s (10-6) at (1) Van Buren (14-1-1), 5

(5) Liberty-Benton (9-5-2) at (3) Oak Harbor (12-3-2), 7

(11) Old Fort (3-13-1) vs. (4) Woodmore (13-4), 5

(6) Ada (12-5) at (2) Mansfield Christian (10-5-1), 7

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday’s District Matches

Division I

LAKE DISTRICT

Toledo Bowsher 3, Lima Senior 2

NAPOLEON DISTRICT

Fremont Ross 3, Toledo Start 0

Division II

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Port Clinton 3, Toledo Rogers 0

Rossford 3, Upper Sandusky 2

Maumee 3, Toledo Scott 0

Toledo Central Catholic 3, Toledo Woodward 0

BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

Lima Bath 3, Elida 0

Defiance 3, Napoleon 0

St. Marys Memorial 3, Van Wert 1

SENECA EAST DISTRICT

Lexington 3, Clear Fork 0

Vermilion 3, Ontario 0

Norwalk 3, Mansfield Madison 0

Shelby 3, Bellevue 0

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division IV

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(8) Arcadia (13-10) at (2) New Riegel (17-5), 6:30

(7) Gibsonburg (17-6) at (3) Mohawk (18-4), 6:30

(5) Arlington (18-5) at (4) Hopewell-Loudon (16-6), 6:30

(6) Hardin Northern (17-4) at (1) Carey (20-3), 6:30

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(11) Cory-Rawson (8-14) at (1) Leipsic (19-3), 6:30

(9) Pandora-Gilboa (8-15) at (3) Ada (16-7), 6:30

(5) Lima Central Catholic (11-12) at (4) Continental (16-5), 6:30

(7) Kalida (7-15) at (2) Columbus Grove (17-6), 6:30

VAN WERT DISTRICT

(10) Parkway (9-14) at (1) New Bremen (21-1), 6:30

(8) Convoy Crestview (17-6) at (4) Ottoville (22-1), 6:30

(6) New Knoxville (12-11) at (2) St. Henry (18-4), 6:30

(5) Marion Local (14-9) at Fort Recovery (19-3), 6:30

NAPOLEON DISTRICT

(12) Toledo Emmanuel Christian at (1) Toledo Christian, 6:30

(10) Stryker (8-15) vs. (4) North Central (13-10), 6:30

(7) Holgate (10-13) at (3) Ayersville (12-9), 6:30

(6) Cardinal Stritch (9-12) at (2) Pettisville (15-7), 6:30

WILLARD DISTRICT

(12) Sandusky St. Mary’s (5-16) at (1) Norwalk St. Paul (21-1), 6:30

(6) Lucas (15-8) vs. (5) South Central (13-10), 6:30

(9) Crestline (11-11) at (2) Buckeye Central (21-1), 6:30

(4) Monroeville (17-6) at (3) Tiffin Calvert (19-3), 6:30

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

LAKE DISTRICT

(17) Lima Senior (6-15)-(13) Toledo Bowsher (15-6) winner at (1) Toledo Notre Dame (18-4), 2

(10) Bowling Green (10-12) at (8) Findlay (12-10), 2

(12) Sylvania Northview (8-14) at (4) Anthony Wayne (17-3), 2

(9) Toledo Whitmer (9-12) at (7) Sylvania Southview (17-5), 2

NAPOLEON DISTRICT

(15) Toledo Start-(16) Fremont Ross (9-14) winner at (2) Toledo St. Ursula (14-6), 2

(14) Tiffin Columbian (12-10) at (6) Perrysburg (175), 2

(11) Springfield (11-11) at (3) Ashland (21-1), 2

(18) Toledo Waite at (5) Oregon Clay (16-6), 2

Division II

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(10) Port Clinton (5-16)-(8) Toledo Rogers winner at (1) Oak Harbor (22-0), 2

(8) Rossford (9-14)-(9) Upper Sandusky (8-15) winner at (4) Clyde (7-15), 2

(11) Toledo Scott-(5) Maumee winner at (2) Lake (13-8), 2

(7) Kenton (5-16) vs. (12) Toledo Woodward-(3) Toledo Central Catholic (11-10) winner, 2

BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

(8) Elida (6-17)-(9) Lima Bath (8-14) winner at (1) Lima Shawnee (17-5), 2

(5) Wapakoneta (12-9) at (4) Bryan (17-5), 2

(11) Napoleon (2-21)-(6) Defiance (12-10) winner at (2) Celina (13-9), 2

(7) St. Marys Memorial (12-11)-(10) Van Wert (5-18) winner at (3) Wauseon (17-5), 2

SENECA EAST DISTRICT

(12) Mansfield Senior (1-19) at (2) Lexington (20-3)-(10) Clear Fork (4-19), 2

(6) Ontario (17-5)-(8) Vermilion (9-14) at (4) Sandusky Perkins (16-6), 2

(11) Sandusky (4-18) at (2) Norwalk (15-8)-(9) Mansfield Madison (5-18) winner, 2

(5) Shelby (15-8)-(7) Bellevue (11-12) winner at (3) Willard (18-4), 2

Division III

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(8) Hicksville (13-10) at (1) Eastwood (22-0), 7

(6) Paulding (12-10) vs. (5) Fairview (16-7), 7

(7) Evergreen (11-9) vs. (2) Tinora (22-1), 7

(4) Otsego (15-7) vs. (3) Swanton (22-1), 7

KALIDA DISTRICT

(12) Spencerville (2-20) at (1) Coldwater (21-1), 7

(8) Lima Perry (5-17) at (4) Minster (13-10), 7

(10) Seneca East (4-18) at (2) Liberty-Benton (22-1), 7

(5) Allen East (15-6) at (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (18-4), 7

SENECA EAST DISTRICT

(12) New London (6-17) at (1) Huron (14-8), 7

(5) Fostoria (16-7) at (4) Western Reserve (16-7), 7

(7) Bucyrus (10-13) at (2) Galion (16-6), 7

(11) Margaretta (6-17) at (3) Ashland Crestview (15-7), 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

League Championship Series

Best-of-7

Friday’s RESULT

Houston 2, New York 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Houston 2, New York 1

Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1

MONDAY’S RESULT

New York 8, Houston 1

TUESDAY’S Results

New York 6, Houston 4

Los Angeles 6, Chicago 1, Los Angeles leads series 3-0

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

New York 5, Houston 0, New York leads series 3-2

Los Angeles (Wood 16-3) at Chicago (Arrieta (14-10), late

THURSDAY’S GAME

x-Los Angeles (Kershaw 18-4) at Chicago, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

FRIDAY’S GAME

Houston (Keuchel 14-5) at New York (Tanaka 13-12), 5:08 p.m. (FS1)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

New York (Severino 14-6) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

x- Chicago at Los Angeles, 4:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

SUNDAY’S GAME

x-Chicago at Los Angeles, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159

Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74

Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84

N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 146 164

Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110

Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147

Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 119 195

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102

Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83

Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 177 130

Denver 3 2 0 .600 108 97

L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 116 131

Oakland 2 4 0 .333 124 126

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122

Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132

N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 105 132

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116

Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109

Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103

Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149

Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138

Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87

Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158

San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1

Carolina at Chicago, 1

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Atlanta at New England, 8:30

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 26

Miami at Baltimore, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1

Oakland at Buffalo, 1

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1

Chicago at New Orleans, 1

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1

Houston at Seattle, 4:05

Dallas at Washington, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 30

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 34 22

Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 27 23

Ottawa 6 3 1 2 8 20 13

Detroit 7 4 3 0 8 23 21

Florida 5 2 3 0 4 17 20

Boston 5 2 3 0 4 14 18

Buffalo 7 1 4 2 4 18 28

Montreal 6 1 4 1 3 10 22

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 6 5 1 0 10 21 13

New Jersey 6 5 1 0 10 26 17

Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 25 29

Philadelphia 6 4 2 0 8 26 16

Washington 7 3 3 1 7 23 24

Carolina 4 2 1 1 5 12 11

N.Y. Islanders 6 2 3 1 5 15 18

N.Y. Rangers 7 1 5 1 3 17 26

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 7 5 2 0 10 23 18

Chicago 7 4 2 1 9 27 18

Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 20 17

Nashville 6 3 2 1 7 18 17

Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 14 14

Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 18 23

Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 20 15

Los Angeles 5 4 0 1 9 16 9

Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17

Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 12 14

Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17

San Jose 5 2 3 0 4 13 16

Edmonton 5 1 4 0 2 11 19

Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 12 25

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 5, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT

Toronto 2, Washington 0

Vancouver 3, Ottawa 0

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Columbus 5, Winnipeg 2

Dallas 3, Arizona 1

Carolina 5, Edmonton 3

Vegas 5, Buffalo 4, OT

San Jose 5, Montreal 2

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 6, Detroit 3

St. Louis 5, Chicago 2

Montreal at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7

Vancouver at Boston, 7

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30

St. Louis at Colorado, 9

Carolina at Calgary, 9

Dallas at Arizona, 10

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7

San Jose at New Jersey, 7

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7:30

Washington at Detroit, 7:30

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8

Montreal at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Buffalo at Boston, 7

Toronto at Ottawa, 7

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7

Florida at Washington, 7:30

Carolina at Dallas, 8

Chicago at Arizona, 9

Minnesota at Calgary, 10

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

New York 0 0 .000

Toronto 0 0 .000

Philadelphia 0 1 .000

Brooklyn 0 1 .000

Boston 0 2 .000 —

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 1 0 1.000 —

Washington 1 0 1.000 —

Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½

Charlotte 0 1 .000 1

Miami 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 1 0 1.000 —

Indiana 1 0 1.000 —

Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 1 0 1.000 —

Chicago 0 0 .000 ½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 1 0 1.000 —

Houston 1 0 1.000 —

Dallas 0 0 .000 ½

San Antonio 0 0 .000 ½

New Orleans 0 1 .000 1

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —

Portland 0 0 .000 —

Utah 0 0 .000 —

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —

Phoenix 0 0 .000 —

Sacramento 0 0 .000 —

Golden State 0 1 .000 ½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 102, Boston 99

Houston 122, Golden State 121

Wednesday’s Results

Detroit 102, Charlotte 90

Indiana 140, Brooklyn 131

Orlando 116, Miami 109

Washington 120, Philadelphia 115

Milwaukee 108, Boston 100

Memphis 103, New Orleans 91

Atlanta at Dallas, late

Denver at Utah, late

Minnesota at San Antonio, late

Houston at Sacramento, late

Portland at Phoenix, late

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30

New York at Oklahoma City, 8

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7

Detroit at Washington, 7

Portland at Indiana, 7

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30

Utah at Minnesota, 8

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30

Dallas at Houston, 8

Detroit at New York, 8

Golden State at Memphis, 8

Indiana at Miami, 8

Orlando at Cleveland, 8

San Antonio at Chicago, 8

Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9

Sacramento at Denver, 9

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 20 5 8 68 72 35

New York City FC 16 9 8 56 54 41

Chicago 16 10 7 55 61 44

Atlanta United FC 15 9 9 54 68 38

Columbus 16 12 5 53 51 47

New York 13 12 8 47 51 46

New England 12 15 6 42 50 59

Philadelphia 10 14 9 39 44 46

Montreal 11 16 6 39 50 55

Orlando City 10 14 9 39 38 52

D.C. United 9 19 5 32 30 58

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 11 7 52 49 47

Seattle 13 9 11 50 49 39

Portland 14 11 8 50 58 49

Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27

Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45

San Jose 12 14 7 43 36 58

FC Dallas 10 10 13 43 43 47

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

Minnesota United 10 17 6 36 45 67

Los Angeles 8 17 8 32 44 62

Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta United FC 0, New York 0, tie

Chicago 3, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 1, Orlando City 0

New England 2, New York City FC 1

Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0

Colorado 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Houston 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

Los Angeles 3, Minnesota United 0

Portland 4, D.C. United 0

San Jose 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Seattle 4, FC Dallas 0

Sunday, Oct. 22

Chicago at Houston, 4

Colorado at Seattle, 4

Columbus at New York City FC, 4

Los Angeles at FC Dallas, 4

Minnesota United at San Jose, 4

New England at Montreal, 4

New York at D.C. United, 4

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4

Vancouver at Portland, 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette (3-3) at Arkansas St. (3-2), 7:30

Memphis (5-1) at Houston (4-2), 8

Friday’s Games

Princeton (4-1) at Harvard (3-2), 7:30

W. Kentucky (4-2) at Old Dominion (2-4), 6

Marshall (5-1) at Middle Tennessee (3-4), 7

Air Force (2-4) at Nevada (1-6), 9:30

Colorado St. (5-2) at New Mexico (3-3), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Temple (3-4) at Army (5-2), Noon

Bryant (2-4) at CCSU (4-3), Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) (4-2) at Duquesne (5-1), Noon

Elon (5-1) at Rhode Island (2-4), Noon

Sacred Heart (2-4) at Robert Morris (2-4), Noon

Purdue (3-3) at Rutgers (2-4), Noon

Tulsa (2-5) at UConn (2-4), Noon

Colgate (3-4) at Holy Cross (2-5), 12:05

Columbia (5-0) at Dartmouth (5-0), 12:30

Drake (3-3) at Marist (3-4), 1

Liberty (3-3) at Monmouth (NJ) (5-1), 1

Yale (4-1) at Penn (2-3), 1

Fordham (1-6) at Georgetown (1-5), 2

Towson (2-4) at New Hampshire (4-2), 2

Brown (2-3) at Cornell (1-4), 3

Maine (2-3) at Albany (NY) (3-3), 3:30

Richmond (4-2) at Delaware (4-2), 3:30

Bucknell (3-3) at Lafayette (2-5), 3:30

UCF (5-0) at Navy (5-1), 3:30

Georgia Southern (0-5) at UMass (0-6), 3:30

Michigan (5-1) at Penn St. (6-0), 7:30

SOUTH

Louisville (4-3) at Florida St. (2-3), Noon

San Diego (4-2) at Jacksonville (4-2), Noon

Pittsburgh (2-5) at Duke (4-3), 12:20

Boston College (3-4) at Virginia (5-1), 12:30

Dayton (2-5) at Davidson (2-4), 1

Morgan St. (1-5) at Howard (3-3), 1

Stetson (2-5) at Morehead St. (2-5), 1

Bethune-Cookman (3-3) at NC A&T (7-0), 1

Mercer (4-3) at Furman (4-3), 1:30

W. Carolina (5-2) at VMI (0-7), 1:30

Samford (4-2) at Wofford (6-0), 1:30

The Citadel (3-3) at Chattanooga (1-6), 2

SC State (2-4) at Delaware St. (0-6), 2

Troy (4-2) at Georgia St. (3-2), 2

Florida A&M (2-5) at Hampton (4-2), 2

Norfolk St. (2-4) at NC Central (5-1), 2

UT Martin (3-3) at E. Kentucky (1-5), 3

Alcorn St. (5-2) at Grambling St. (5-1), 3

Va. Lynchburg (0-0) at MVSU (1-5), 3

Tennessee (3-3) at Alabama (7-0), 3:30

Coastal Carolina (1-5) at Appalachian St. (4-2), 3:30

Syracuse (4-3) at Miami (5-0), 3:30

North Carolina (1-6) at Virginia Tech (5-1), 3:30

James Madison (6-0) at William & Mary (2-4), 3:30

Kentucky (5-1) at Mississippi St. (4-2), 4

SE Missouri (2-4) at Austin Peay (4-3), 5

North Texas (4-2) at FAU (3-3), 5

Louisiana-Monroe (3-3) at South Alabama (2-4), 5

Savannah St. (0-6) at Charleston Southern (3-3), 6

UAB (4-2) at Charlotte (0-7), 6:30

BYU (1-6) at East Carolina (1-6), 7

Southern U. (3-3) at Jackson St. (0-6), 7

Gardner-Webb (1-5) at Kennesaw St. (5-1), 7

Southern Miss. (4-2) at Louisiana Tech (3-3), 7

Incarnate Word (1-5) at McNeese St. (5-1), 7

Cent. Arkansas (5-1) at Northwestern St. (1-5), 7

South Florida (6-0) at Tulane (3-3), 7

LSU (5-2) at Mississippi (3-3), 7:15

Wake Forest (4-2) at Georgia Tech (3-2), 7:30

MIDWEST

Idaho (2-4) at Missouri (1-5), Noon

Iowa (4-2) at Northwestern (3-3), Noon

Akron (4-3) at Toledo (5-1), Noon

Maryland (3-3) at Wisconsin (6-0), Noon

Campbell (5-2) at Butler (4-3), 1

Sacramento St. (3-3) at North Dakota (2-5), 1:30

N. Illinois (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-6), 2

W. Michigan (4-3) at E. Michigan (2-4), 2

Youngstown St. (3-3) at N. Iowa (3-3), 2

Kent St. (2-5) at Ohio (5-2), 2

Buffalo (3-4) at Miami (Ohio) (2-5), 2:30

Cent. Michigan (2-5) at Ball St. (2-4), 3

Jacksonville St. (5-1) at E. Illinois (5-2), 3

South Dakota (6-0) at Illinois St. (4-2), 3

S. Illinois (3-3) at Indiana St. (0-6), 3

S. Dakota St. (4-2) at Missouri St. (1-5), 3

Indiana (3-3) at Michigan St. (5-1), 3:30

Illinois (2-4) at Minnesota (3-3), 3:30

W. Illinois (5-1) at N. Dakota St. (6-0), 3:30

SMU (4-2) at Cincinnati (2-5), 4

Oklahoma (5-1) at Kansas St. (3-3), 4

Southern Cal (6-1) at Notre Dame (5-1), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. (5-1) at Texas (3-3), Noon

Iowa St. (4-2) at Texas Tech (4-2), Noon

SE Louisiana (4-3) at Abilene Christian (2-5), 3:30

Lamar (1-5) at Sam Houston St. (5-1), 4

Houston Baptist (1-5) at Stephen F. Austin (2-5), 4

Rice (1-5) at UTSA (3-2), 7

Auburn (5-2) at Arkansas (2-4), 7:30

West Virginia (4-2) at Baylor (0-6), 8

Kansas (1-5) at TCU (6-0), 8

FAR WEST

Montana St. (2-4) at N. Colorado (2-3), 2:30

Arizona St. (3-3) at Utah (4-2), 3:30

Oregon (4-3) at UCLA (3-3), 4

Portland St. (0-6) at Idaho St. (3-4), 4:30

Utah St. (3-4) at UNLV (2-4), 6

UC Davis (3-3) at N. Arizona (4-2), 7

E. Washington (5-2) at S. Utah (4-2), 7:05

Arizona (4-2) at California (4-3), 8

Weber St. (4-2) at Cal Poly (0-6), 9:05

Wyoming (4-2) at Boise St. (4-2), 10:15

Fresno St. (4-2) at San Diego St. (6-1), 10:30

Colorado (4-3) at Washington St. (6-1), 10:45

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

College Athletics

MEN’S SOCCER

Anderson 2, Bluffton 1

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Anderson 4, Bluffton 0

Ohio Northern 4, Wilmington 0

VOLLEYBALL

Bluffton def. Anderson, 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-10

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

College Athletics

men’s soccer

Trevecca Nazarene at Findlay (GMAC), 1

women’s soccer

Trevecca Nazarene at Findlay (GMAC), 4

Prep Boys Soccer

Heritage Christian at Arlington

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Shoot The Gap League

High series: Dan Paulas, Encore Furniture, and Bill Davidson Jr., Marathon, 725. High game: Mike Kirkland, Cavins Kitchens, 289.

Classie Lassies League

High series: Julie Smith, Checkers Car Wash, 610. High game: Monica Musgrave, Bellacino’s, 238.

Prime Timers League

High series: (men) Don Schiewer 646; (women) Patsy Woolley 470. High game: (men) Schiewer 236; (women) Woolley 180.

United Methodist Church League

High series: (men) Jerry Boroff 623; (women) Heather May 553. High game: (men) Gary Waltermire 248; (women) May 206.

Sunsetters League

High series: Pam Oates, Checkers Car Wash 533. High game: Oates 185.

Seneca Lanes

Monday Nite Spares

Standings: MNH Truck Leasing 18-6; Dick’s Auto Supply 17-7; Crystal Whipped 14.5-9.5; TWB Victory Riders 14-10; Shoulda Beens 12-12; Jack Green Hauling 11-13; J&P Truck & Trailer Repair 10-14; Thibs’ Gang 9.5-10.5; Offset Electric 9-15; Royal Flush 9-11; Wells 6-14.

High games (men): Cas Anez 245, Ron Sander 241, John Petrlich 226, Chris Eibling 215, Richard Campbell 214.

High series (men): Cas Anez 664, Ron Sander 655, John Petrlich 616, Ed Reiter 577, Richard Campbell 543.

High games (women): Jen Anez 202, Lona Collet 192, Autumn Valenti 184, Megan Davis 178, Elaine Murray 178, Jan Thibodeau 178.

High series (women): Jen Anez 545, Jan Thibodeau 504, Autumn Valenti 489, Paula Sanders 472, Dustin Fox 464.

LOCAL & AREA

Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.

Softball Skill Lessons

The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning on Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.

UF Soccer ID Camp

The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.

Baseball Camp

LIMA — F.A.S.T. of Northwest Ohio will host a six week baseball camp starting January 7. Classes available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

Fostoria Boys Basketball Meeting

FOSTORIA — A preseason parent/player meeting for all boys in grades 7-12 at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School who are planning to play basketball is scheduled for 7 p.m., Oct. 22 in the cafeteria.

