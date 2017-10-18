Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at North Baltimore
Leipsic at Cory-Rawson
Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon
Pandora-Gilboa at McComb
Riverdale at Van Buren
Vanlue at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. John’s at Lima Senior
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Francis
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Mohawk at Carey
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Genoa
Elmwood at Otsego
Lake at Woodmore
Rossford at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Columbus Grove
Bluffton at Ada
Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview
Paulding at Spencerville
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Evergreen at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Van Wert
Defiance at St. Marys Memorial
Kenton at Elida
Lima Shawnee at Lima Bath
Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Sidney Lehman
Riverside at Ridgemont
Upper Scioto Valley at Marion Elgin
Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison at Vermilion
Port Clinton at Huron
Shelby at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Clyde
Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Danbury at Hilltop
Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch
Montpelier at Edon
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at Coldwater
Delphos St. John’s at Parkway
Fort Recovery at New Bremen
Marion Local at St. Henry
Versailles at Minster
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Springfield
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview
Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mansfield Madison
Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon
West Holmes at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at North Union
Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant
Galion Senior at Ontario
River Valley at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at South Central
New London at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at Monroeville
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton at Ayersville
Fairview at Holgate
Hicksville at Wayne Trace
Tinora at Antwerp
Other NW Ohio Games
Elyria Open Door Christian at Northwood
Lima Cent. Cath. at Troy Christian
Ridgedale at Crestline
Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph
Toledo City League
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott
Other NW Ohio Games
Lucas at Hannibal River
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals
Division III
FINDLAY DISTRICT
Riverdale 7, Allen East 0
Van Buren 2, Mansfield Christian 1
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Liberty Center 2
Liberty-Benton 5, Ashland Crestview 0
GENOA DISTRICT
Swanton 4, Edison 0
Genoa 2, Eastwood 0
Archbold 9, Cardinal Stritch 0
Huron 1, Woodmore 0
OTTOVILLE DISTRICT
Continental 3, Fort Jennings 0
Coldwater 3, Delphos Jefferson 2
Kalida 2, Miller City 0
Lima Central Catholic 1, Ottoville 0
Thursday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW DISTRICT
(15) Lima Senior (3-13) at (4) Toledo St. Ursula (9-4-3), 5
(11) Toledo Whitmer (9-7) at (6) Ashland (10-6), 5
(9) Sylvania Southview (6-10) at (7) Sylvania Northview (7-8-1), 5
(14) Toledo Bowsher at (1) Perrysburg (11-2-3), 7:30
SPRINGFIELD DISTRICT
(13) Tiffin Columbian (5-7-3) at (3) Toledo Notre Dame (9-4-3), 5
(12) Fremont Ross (7-8-1) at (5) Oregon Clay (8-5-3), 5
(16) Toledo Start at (2) Anthony Wayne (13-2-1), 5
(10) Springfield (9-6-1) at (8) Findlay (5-8-3), 5
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division II
ELIDA DISTRICT
(5) Defiance (8-5-4) at (2) Elida (11-5), 5
(9) Upper Sandusky (6-8-2) at (3) Lima Shawnee (9-4-3), noon
(7) Celina (5-8-4) at (3) Lima Bath (10-4-2), 5
(10) Van Wert (4-12) at (1) Wapakoneta (16-0), 5
LEXINGTON DISTRICT
(8) Clyde at (2) Ontario (13-4), noon
(4) Clear Fork (13-3) at (3) Lexington (11-4-1), 7
(10) Mansfield Senior (2-14) at (1) Mansfield Madison (16-1), 5
(6) Sandusky Perkins at (5) Norwalk (12-4), 5
LAKE DISTRICT
(10) Toledo Rogers at (1) Lake (14-0-3), 2
(8) Bowling Green (5-9-2) at (4) Bryan (6-5-5), 1
(5) Toledo Central Catholic (6-9-1) at (2) Oak Harbor (11-5-1), 5
(7) Napoleon (5-7-5) at (6) Maumee (8-9), 1
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
FINDLAY DISTRICT
Perrysburg 2, Mansfield Madison 1
Findlay 1, Oregon Clay 0
Ashland 2, Fremont Ross 0
Anthony Wayne 10, Tiffin Columbian 0
SYLVANIA SOUTHVEW DISTRICT
Toledo St. Francis 11, Lima Senior 0
Sylvania Northview 9, Toledo Waite 0
Sylvania Southview 6, Toledo Whitmer 1
Toledo St. John’s 10, Toledo Bowsher 0
Thursday’s District Quarterfinals
Division II
LAKE DISTRICT
(6) Toledo Central Catholic (4-11-1) at (1) Sandusky (10-5-1), 5
(5) Bryan (5-10-1) at (4) Otsego (6-7-3), 5
(8) Port Clinton (1-11-3) vs. (3) Bowling Green (7-9-1), 5
(9) Sandusky Perkins vs. (2) Maumee (7-6-3), 5
ELIDA DISTRICT
(6) Celina (6-8-2) at (2) Kenton (14-1-1), 7
(10) Upper Sandusky (3-12-1) at (4) Lima Shawnee (11-2-3), 5
(7) Defiance (5-9-2) at (1) Elida (15-1), 6
(5) Wapakoneta (10-5-1) at (3) St. Marys Memorial (12-2-2), 5
CLYDE DISTRICT
(6) Norwalk at (1) Vermilion (14-1-1), 5
(8) Clear Fork (1-10-4) at (3) Ontario (12-2-2), 5
(7) Clyde (6-9-1) vs. (2) Lexington (10-4-3), 5
(5) Huron (11-3-2) at (4) Edison (10-4-2), 5
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division III
ROSSFORD DISTRICT
(7) Liberty Center (14-3) at (1) Ottawa Hills (14-0-2), 5
(5) Pettisville (13-2-2) vs. (4) Lake (14-3), 5
(6) Maumee Valley Country Day at (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3-3), 5
(8) Genoa (8-9) at (2) Archbold (14-1-1), 5
KALIDA DISTRICT
(6) Lima Central Catholic (7-8-2) at (1) Continental (11-3-2), 5
(7) New Knoxville (6-10-1) at (3) Kalida (9-5-3) winner, 5
(10) Miller City (3-14) at (2) Bluffton (9-5-2), 5
(5) Lima Temple Christian (11-4-2) at (4) Ottoville (12-3-1), 5
TIFFIN COLUMBIAN DISTRICT
(8) Mansfield St. Peter’s (10-6) at (1) Van Buren (14-1-1), 5
(5) Liberty-Benton (9-5-2) at (3) Oak Harbor (12-3-2), 7
(11) Old Fort (3-13-1) vs. (4) Woodmore (13-4), 5
(6) Ada (12-5) at (2) Mansfield Christian (10-5-1), 7
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday’s District Matches
Division I
LAKE DISTRICT
Toledo Bowsher 3, Lima Senior 2
NAPOLEON DISTRICT
Fremont Ross 3, Toledo Start 0
Division II
FINDLAY DISTRICT
Port Clinton 3, Toledo Rogers 0
Rossford 3, Upper Sandusky 2
Maumee 3, Toledo Scott 0
Toledo Central Catholic 3, Toledo Woodward 0
BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
Lima Bath 3, Elida 0
Defiance 3, Napoleon 0
St. Marys Memorial 3, Van Wert 1
SENECA EAST DISTRICT
Lexington 3, Clear Fork 0
Vermilion 3, Ontario 0
Norwalk 3, Mansfield Madison 0
Shelby 3, Bellevue 0
Thursday’s District Quarterfinals
Division IV
FINDLAY DISTRICT
(8) Arcadia (13-10) at (2) New Riegel (17-5), 6:30
(7) Gibsonburg (17-6) at (3) Mohawk (18-4), 6:30
(5) Arlington (18-5) at (4) Hopewell-Loudon (16-6), 6:30
(6) Hardin Northern (17-4) at (1) Carey (20-3), 6:30
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
(11) Cory-Rawson (8-14) at (1) Leipsic (19-3), 6:30
(9) Pandora-Gilboa (8-15) at (3) Ada (16-7), 6:30
(5) Lima Central Catholic (11-12) at (4) Continental (16-5), 6:30
(7) Kalida (7-15) at (2) Columbus Grove (17-6), 6:30
VAN WERT DISTRICT
(10) Parkway (9-14) at (1) New Bremen (21-1), 6:30
(8) Convoy Crestview (17-6) at (4) Ottoville (22-1), 6:30
(6) New Knoxville (12-11) at (2) St. Henry (18-4), 6:30
(5) Marion Local (14-9) at Fort Recovery (19-3), 6:30
NAPOLEON DISTRICT
(12) Toledo Emmanuel Christian at (1) Toledo Christian, 6:30
(10) Stryker (8-15) vs. (4) North Central (13-10), 6:30
(7) Holgate (10-13) at (3) Ayersville (12-9), 6:30
(6) Cardinal Stritch (9-12) at (2) Pettisville (15-7), 6:30
WILLARD DISTRICT
(12) Sandusky St. Mary’s (5-16) at (1) Norwalk St. Paul (21-1), 6:30
(6) Lucas (15-8) vs. (5) South Central (13-10), 6:30
(9) Crestline (11-11) at (2) Buckeye Central (21-1), 6:30
(4) Monroeville (17-6) at (3) Tiffin Calvert (19-3), 6:30
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
LAKE DISTRICT
(17) Lima Senior (6-15)-(13) Toledo Bowsher (15-6) winner at (1) Toledo Notre Dame (18-4), 2
(10) Bowling Green (10-12) at (8) Findlay (12-10), 2
(12) Sylvania Northview (8-14) at (4) Anthony Wayne (17-3), 2
(9) Toledo Whitmer (9-12) at (7) Sylvania Southview (17-5), 2
NAPOLEON DISTRICT
(15) Toledo Start-(16) Fremont Ross (9-14) winner at (2) Toledo St. Ursula (14-6), 2
(14) Tiffin Columbian (12-10) at (6) Perrysburg (175), 2
(11) Springfield (11-11) at (3) Ashland (21-1), 2
(18) Toledo Waite at (5) Oregon Clay (16-6), 2
Division II
FINDLAY DISTRICT
(10) Port Clinton (5-16)-(8) Toledo Rogers winner at (1) Oak Harbor (22-0), 2
(8) Rossford (9-14)-(9) Upper Sandusky (8-15) winner at (4) Clyde (7-15), 2
(11) Toledo Scott-(5) Maumee winner at (2) Lake (13-8), 2
(7) Kenton (5-16) vs. (12) Toledo Woodward-(3) Toledo Central Catholic (11-10) winner, 2
BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
(8) Elida (6-17)-(9) Lima Bath (8-14) winner at (1) Lima Shawnee (17-5), 2
(5) Wapakoneta (12-9) at (4) Bryan (17-5), 2
(11) Napoleon (2-21)-(6) Defiance (12-10) winner at (2) Celina (13-9), 2
(7) St. Marys Memorial (12-11)-(10) Van Wert (5-18) winner at (3) Wauseon (17-5), 2
SENECA EAST DISTRICT
(12) Mansfield Senior (1-19) at (2) Lexington (20-3)-(10) Clear Fork (4-19), 2
(6) Ontario (17-5)-(8) Vermilion (9-14) at (4) Sandusky Perkins (16-6), 2
(11) Sandusky (4-18) at (2) Norwalk (15-8)-(9) Mansfield Madison (5-18) winner, 2
(5) Shelby (15-8)-(7) Bellevue (11-12) winner at (3) Willard (18-4), 2
Division III
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
(8) Hicksville (13-10) at (1) Eastwood (22-0), 7
(6) Paulding (12-10) vs. (5) Fairview (16-7), 7
(7) Evergreen (11-9) vs. (2) Tinora (22-1), 7
(4) Otsego (15-7) vs. (3) Swanton (22-1), 7
KALIDA DISTRICT
(12) Spencerville (2-20) at (1) Coldwater (21-1), 7
(8) Lima Perry (5-17) at (4) Minster (13-10), 7
(10) Seneca East (4-18) at (2) Liberty-Benton (22-1), 7
(5) Allen East (15-6) at (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (18-4), 7
SENECA EAST DISTRICT
(12) New London (6-17) at (1) Huron (14-8), 7
(5) Fostoria (16-7) at (4) Western Reserve (16-7), 7
(7) Bucyrus (10-13) at (2) Galion (16-6), 7
(11) Margaretta (6-17) at (3) Ashland Crestview (15-7), 7
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
League Championship Series
Best-of-7
Friday’s RESULT
Houston 2, New York 1
Saturday’s RESULTS
Houston 2, New York 1
Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1
MONDAY’S RESULT
New York 8, Houston 1
TUESDAY’S Results
New York 6, Houston 4
Los Angeles 6, Chicago 1, Los Angeles leads series 3-0
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
New York 5, Houston 0, New York leads series 3-2
Los Angeles (Wood 16-3) at Chicago (Arrieta (14-10), late
THURSDAY’S GAME
x-Los Angeles (Kershaw 18-4) at Chicago, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
FRIDAY’S GAME
Houston (Keuchel 14-5) at New York (Tanaka 13-12), 5:08 p.m. (FS1)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
New York (Severino 14-6) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
x- Chicago at Los Angeles, 4:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
SUNDAY’S GAME
x-Chicago at Los Angeles, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159
Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74
Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 146 164
Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110
Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147
Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 119 195
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83
Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 177 130
Denver 3 2 0 .600 108 97
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 116 131
Oakland 2 4 0 .333 124 126
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122
Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 105 132
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116
Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103
Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87
Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158
San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1
Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1
Carolina at Chicago, 1
Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Atlanta at New England, 8:30
Open: Detroit, Houston
Monday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30
Thursday, Oct. 26
Miami at Baltimore, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 29
Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1
Oakland at Buffalo, 1
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1
Chicago at New Orleans, 1
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1
L.A. Chargers at New England, 1
Houston at Seattle, 4:05
Dallas at Washington, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30
Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 30
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 34 22
Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 27 23
Ottawa 6 3 1 2 8 20 13
Detroit 7 4 3 0 8 23 21
Florida 5 2 3 0 4 17 20
Boston 5 2 3 0 4 14 18
Buffalo 7 1 4 2 4 18 28
Montreal 6 1 4 1 3 10 22
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 6 5 1 0 10 21 13
New Jersey 6 5 1 0 10 26 17
Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 25 29
Philadelphia 6 4 2 0 8 26 16
Washington 7 3 3 1 7 23 24
Carolina 4 2 1 1 5 12 11
N.Y. Islanders 6 2 3 1 5 15 18
N.Y. Rangers 7 1 5 1 3 17 26
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 7 5 2 0 10 23 18
Chicago 7 4 2 1 9 27 18
Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 20 17
Nashville 6 3 2 1 7 18 17
Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 14 14
Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 18 23
Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 20 15
Los Angeles 5 4 0 1 9 16 9
Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17
Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 12 14
Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17
San Jose 5 2 3 0 4 13 16
Edmonton 5 1 4 0 2 11 19
Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 12 25
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Philadelphia 5, Florida 1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT
Toronto 2, Washington 0
Vancouver 3, Ottawa 0
New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
Nashville 4, Colorado 1
Columbus 5, Winnipeg 2
Dallas 3, Arizona 1
Carolina 5, Edmonton 3
Vegas 5, Buffalo 4, OT
San Jose 5, Montreal 2
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 6, Detroit 3
St. Louis 5, Chicago 2
Montreal at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7
Vancouver at Boston, 7
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30
St. Louis at Colorado, 9
Carolina at Calgary, 9
Dallas at Arizona, 10
Friday’s Games
Vancouver at Buffalo, 7
San Jose at New Jersey, 7
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7:30
Washington at Detroit, 7:30
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8
Montreal at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Buffalo at Boston, 7
Toronto at Ottawa, 7
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7
Florida at Washington, 7:30
Carolina at Dallas, 8
Chicago at Arizona, 9
Minnesota at Calgary, 10
St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
New York 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 1 .000
Brooklyn 0 1 .000
Boston 0 2 .000 —
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 1 0 1.000 —
Washington 1 0 1.000 —
Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½
Charlotte 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000 —
Indiana 1 0 1.000 —
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 1 0 1.000 —
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 1 0 1.000 —
Houston 1 0 1.000 —
Dallas 0 0 .000 ½
San Antonio 0 0 .000 ½
New Orleans 0 1 .000 1
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —
Portland 0 0 .000 —
Utah 0 0 .000 —
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —
Phoenix 0 0 .000 —
Sacramento 0 0 .000 —
Golden State 0 1 .000 ½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Cleveland 102, Boston 99
Houston 122, Golden State 121
Wednesday’s Results
Detroit 102, Charlotte 90
Indiana 140, Brooklyn 131
Orlando 116, Miami 109
Washington 120, Philadelphia 115
Milwaukee 108, Boston 100
Memphis 103, New Orleans 91
Atlanta at Dallas, late
Denver at Utah, late
Minnesota at San Antonio, late
Houston at Sacramento, late
Portland at Phoenix, late
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30
New York at Oklahoma City, 8
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7
Detroit at Washington, 7
Portland at Indiana, 7
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30
Utah at Minnesota, 8
Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30
Dallas at Houston, 8
Detroit at New York, 8
Golden State at Memphis, 8
Indiana at Miami, 8
Orlando at Cleveland, 8
San Antonio at Chicago, 8
Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9
Sacramento at Denver, 9
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 20 5 8 68 72 35
New York City FC 16 9 8 56 54 41
Chicago 16 10 7 55 61 44
Atlanta United FC 15 9 9 54 68 38
Columbus 16 12 5 53 51 47
New York 13 12 8 47 51 46
New England 12 15 6 42 50 59
Philadelphia 10 14 9 39 44 46
Montreal 11 16 6 39 50 55
Orlando City 10 14 9 39 38 52
D.C. United 9 19 5 32 30 58
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 11 7 52 49 47
Seattle 13 9 11 50 49 39
Portland 14 11 8 50 58 49
Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27
Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45
San Jose 12 14 7 43 36 58
FC Dallas 10 10 13 43 43 47
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
Minnesota United 10 17 6 36 45 67
Los Angeles 8 17 8 32 44 62
Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta United FC 0, New York 0, tie
Chicago 3, Philadelphia 2
Columbus 1, Orlando City 0
New England 2, New York City FC 1
Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0
Colorado 1, Real Salt Lake 0
Houston 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie
Los Angeles 3, Minnesota United 0
Portland 4, D.C. United 0
San Jose 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Seattle 4, FC Dallas 0
Sunday, Oct. 22
Chicago at Houston, 4
Colorado at Seattle, 4
Columbus at New York City FC, 4
Los Angeles at FC Dallas, 4
Minnesota United at San Jose, 4
New England at Montreal, 4
New York at D.C. United, 4
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4
Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4
Vancouver at Portland, 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette (3-3) at Arkansas St. (3-2), 7:30
Memphis (5-1) at Houston (4-2), 8
Friday’s Games
Princeton (4-1) at Harvard (3-2), 7:30
W. Kentucky (4-2) at Old Dominion (2-4), 6
Marshall (5-1) at Middle Tennessee (3-4), 7
Air Force (2-4) at Nevada (1-6), 9:30
Colorado St. (5-2) at New Mexico (3-3), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Temple (3-4) at Army (5-2), Noon
Bryant (2-4) at CCSU (4-3), Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) (4-2) at Duquesne (5-1), Noon
Elon (5-1) at Rhode Island (2-4), Noon
Sacred Heart (2-4) at Robert Morris (2-4), Noon
Purdue (3-3) at Rutgers (2-4), Noon
Tulsa (2-5) at UConn (2-4), Noon
Colgate (3-4) at Holy Cross (2-5), 12:05
Columbia (5-0) at Dartmouth (5-0), 12:30
Drake (3-3) at Marist (3-4), 1
Liberty (3-3) at Monmouth (NJ) (5-1), 1
Yale (4-1) at Penn (2-3), 1
Fordham (1-6) at Georgetown (1-5), 2
Towson (2-4) at New Hampshire (4-2), 2
Brown (2-3) at Cornell (1-4), 3
Maine (2-3) at Albany (NY) (3-3), 3:30
Richmond (4-2) at Delaware (4-2), 3:30
Bucknell (3-3) at Lafayette (2-5), 3:30
UCF (5-0) at Navy (5-1), 3:30
Georgia Southern (0-5) at UMass (0-6), 3:30
Michigan (5-1) at Penn St. (6-0), 7:30
SOUTH
Louisville (4-3) at Florida St. (2-3), Noon
San Diego (4-2) at Jacksonville (4-2), Noon
Pittsburgh (2-5) at Duke (4-3), 12:20
Boston College (3-4) at Virginia (5-1), 12:30
Dayton (2-5) at Davidson (2-4), 1
Morgan St. (1-5) at Howard (3-3), 1
Stetson (2-5) at Morehead St. (2-5), 1
Bethune-Cookman (3-3) at NC A&T (7-0), 1
Mercer (4-3) at Furman (4-3), 1:30
W. Carolina (5-2) at VMI (0-7), 1:30
Samford (4-2) at Wofford (6-0), 1:30
The Citadel (3-3) at Chattanooga (1-6), 2
SC State (2-4) at Delaware St. (0-6), 2
Troy (4-2) at Georgia St. (3-2), 2
Florida A&M (2-5) at Hampton (4-2), 2
Norfolk St. (2-4) at NC Central (5-1), 2
UT Martin (3-3) at E. Kentucky (1-5), 3
Alcorn St. (5-2) at Grambling St. (5-1), 3
Va. Lynchburg (0-0) at MVSU (1-5), 3
Tennessee (3-3) at Alabama (7-0), 3:30
Coastal Carolina (1-5) at Appalachian St. (4-2), 3:30
Syracuse (4-3) at Miami (5-0), 3:30
North Carolina (1-6) at Virginia Tech (5-1), 3:30
James Madison (6-0) at William & Mary (2-4), 3:30
Kentucky (5-1) at Mississippi St. (4-2), 4
SE Missouri (2-4) at Austin Peay (4-3), 5
North Texas (4-2) at FAU (3-3), 5
Louisiana-Monroe (3-3) at South Alabama (2-4), 5
Savannah St. (0-6) at Charleston Southern (3-3), 6
UAB (4-2) at Charlotte (0-7), 6:30
BYU (1-6) at East Carolina (1-6), 7
Southern U. (3-3) at Jackson St. (0-6), 7
Gardner-Webb (1-5) at Kennesaw St. (5-1), 7
Southern Miss. (4-2) at Louisiana Tech (3-3), 7
Incarnate Word (1-5) at McNeese St. (5-1), 7
Cent. Arkansas (5-1) at Northwestern St. (1-5), 7
South Florida (6-0) at Tulane (3-3), 7
LSU (5-2) at Mississippi (3-3), 7:15
Wake Forest (4-2) at Georgia Tech (3-2), 7:30
MIDWEST
Idaho (2-4) at Missouri (1-5), Noon
Iowa (4-2) at Northwestern (3-3), Noon
Akron (4-3) at Toledo (5-1), Noon
Maryland (3-3) at Wisconsin (6-0), Noon
Campbell (5-2) at Butler (4-3), 1
Sacramento St. (3-3) at North Dakota (2-5), 1:30
N. Illinois (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-6), 2
W. Michigan (4-3) at E. Michigan (2-4), 2
Youngstown St. (3-3) at N. Iowa (3-3), 2
Kent St. (2-5) at Ohio (5-2), 2
Buffalo (3-4) at Miami (Ohio) (2-5), 2:30
Cent. Michigan (2-5) at Ball St. (2-4), 3
Jacksonville St. (5-1) at E. Illinois (5-2), 3
South Dakota (6-0) at Illinois St. (4-2), 3
S. Illinois (3-3) at Indiana St. (0-6), 3
S. Dakota St. (4-2) at Missouri St. (1-5), 3
Indiana (3-3) at Michigan St. (5-1), 3:30
Illinois (2-4) at Minnesota (3-3), 3:30
W. Illinois (5-1) at N. Dakota St. (6-0), 3:30
SMU (4-2) at Cincinnati (2-5), 4
Oklahoma (5-1) at Kansas St. (3-3), 4
Southern Cal (6-1) at Notre Dame (5-1), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. (5-1) at Texas (3-3), Noon
Iowa St. (4-2) at Texas Tech (4-2), Noon
SE Louisiana (4-3) at Abilene Christian (2-5), 3:30
Lamar (1-5) at Sam Houston St. (5-1), 4
Houston Baptist (1-5) at Stephen F. Austin (2-5), 4
Rice (1-5) at UTSA (3-2), 7
Auburn (5-2) at Arkansas (2-4), 7:30
West Virginia (4-2) at Baylor (0-6), 8
Kansas (1-5) at TCU (6-0), 8
FAR WEST
Montana St. (2-4) at N. Colorado (2-3), 2:30
Arizona St. (3-3) at Utah (4-2), 3:30
Oregon (4-3) at UCLA (3-3), 4
Portland St. (0-6) at Idaho St. (3-4), 4:30
Utah St. (3-4) at UNLV (2-4), 6
UC Davis (3-3) at N. Arizona (4-2), 7
E. Washington (5-2) at S. Utah (4-2), 7:05
Arizona (4-2) at California (4-3), 8
Weber St. (4-2) at Cal Poly (0-6), 9:05
Wyoming (4-2) at Boise St. (4-2), 10:15
Fresno St. (4-2) at San Diego St. (6-1), 10:30
Colorado (4-3) at Washington St. (6-1), 10:45
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
College Athletics
MEN’S SOCCER
Anderson 2, Bluffton 1
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Anderson 4, Bluffton 0
Ohio Northern 4, Wilmington 0
VOLLEYBALL
Bluffton def. Anderson, 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-10
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
College Athletics
men’s soccer
Trevecca Nazarene at Findlay (GMAC), 1
women’s soccer
Trevecca Nazarene at Findlay (GMAC), 4
Prep Boys Soccer
Heritage Christian at Arlington
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Shoot The Gap League
High series: Dan Paulas, Encore Furniture, and Bill Davidson Jr., Marathon, 725. High game: Mike Kirkland, Cavins Kitchens, 289.
Classie Lassies League
High series: Julie Smith, Checkers Car Wash, 610. High game: Monica Musgrave, Bellacino’s, 238.
Prime Timers League
High series: (men) Don Schiewer 646; (women) Patsy Woolley 470. High game: (men) Schiewer 236; (women) Woolley 180.
United Methodist Church League
High series: (men) Jerry Boroff 623; (women) Heather May 553. High game: (men) Gary Waltermire 248; (women) May 206.
Sunsetters League
High series: Pam Oates, Checkers Car Wash 533. High game: Oates 185.
Seneca Lanes
Monday Nite Spares
Standings: MNH Truck Leasing 18-6; Dick’s Auto Supply 17-7; Crystal Whipped 14.5-9.5; TWB Victory Riders 14-10; Shoulda Beens 12-12; Jack Green Hauling 11-13; J&P Truck & Trailer Repair 10-14; Thibs’ Gang 9.5-10.5; Offset Electric 9-15; Royal Flush 9-11; Wells 6-14.
High games (men): Cas Anez 245, Ron Sander 241, John Petrlich 226, Chris Eibling 215, Richard Campbell 214.
High series (men): Cas Anez 664, Ron Sander 655, John Petrlich 616, Ed Reiter 577, Richard Campbell 543.
High games (women): Jen Anez 202, Lona Collet 192, Autumn Valenti 184, Megan Davis 178, Elaine Murray 178, Jan Thibodeau 178.
High series (women): Jen Anez 545, Jan Thibodeau 504, Autumn Valenti 489, Paula Sanders 472, Dustin Fox 464.
LOCAL & AREA
Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.
Softball Skill Lessons
The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning on Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.
UF Soccer ID Camp
The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.
Baseball Camp
LIMA — F.A.S.T. of Northwest Ohio will host a six week baseball camp starting January 7. Classes available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.
Fostoria Boys Basketball Meeting
FOSTORIA — A preseason parent/player meeting for all boys in grades 7-12 at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School who are planning to play basketball is scheduled for 7 p.m., Oct. 22 in the cafeteria.