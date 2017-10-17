Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Weekly Computer Rankings

Division I

Region 1 — 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-1) 27.2797, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (8-0) 26.5528, 3. Mentor (7-1) 23.4, 4. Canton McKinley (8-0) 22.4027, 5. Euclid (7-1) 20.9875, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (7-1) 20.6625, 7. Massillon Jackson (6-2) 17.475, 8. Massillon Perry (7-1) 15.1, 9. Solon (5-3) 13.275, 10. Austintown-Fitch (5-3) 11.9318, 11. Strongsville (4-4) 9.35, 12. Cle. Rhodes (6-2) 8.4324.

Region 2 — 1. Tol. Whitmer (8-0) 25.7625, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (8-0) 21.1875, 3. Dublin Coffman (6-2) 17.6352, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (5-3) 16.8875, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-2) 16.1521, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-3) 15.8, 7. Lorain (7-1) 15.6806, 8. Dublin Jerome (5-3) 13.9875, 9. Findlay (4-4) 11.1625, 10. Delaware Hayes (3-5) 8.725, 11. Brunswick (4-4) 8.3342, 12. Westerville Central (3-5) 8.3.

Region 3 — 1. Centerville (7-1) 25.3875, 2. Hilliard Bradley (8-0) 24.9, 3. Pickerington Central (7-1) 23.4533, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-2) 22.7923, 5. Clayton Northmont (6-2) 21.275, 6. Kettering Fairmont (6-2) 19.375, 7. Pickerington North (6-2) 19.3074, 8. Springfield (6-2) 17.0, 9. Reynoldsburg (6-2) 16.0625, 10. Hilliard Darby (5-3) 13.775, 11. Beavercreek (5-3) 11.625, 12. Miamisburg (4-4) 9.4875.

Region 4 — 1. Cin. St. Xavier (8-0) 28.6357, 2. Cin. Colerain (6-2) 20.875, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-4) 15.5, 4. Fairfield (5-3) 14.9125, 5. Cin. Elder (5-3) 14.9, 6. Milford (7-1) 13.275, 7. Cin. Sycamore (6-2) 12.7375, 8. Mason (6-2) 12.4625, 9. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-2) 12.4125, 10. Batavia West Clermont (5-3) 10.025, 11. Springboro (4-4) 9.8375, 12. Lebanon (2-6) 3.975.

Division II

Region 5 — 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-1) 19.1742, 2. Barberton (8-0) 18.2375, 3. Lyndhurst Brush (6-2) 16.2942, 4. Hudson (6-2) 16.025, 5. Bedford (7-1) 14.75, 6. Cle. Benedictine (5-3) 13.85, 7. Eastlake North (4-4) 10.6, 8. Garfield Hts. (4-4) 9.9875, 9. Mayfield (4-4) 9.6875, 10. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-4) 8.9261, 11. Green (3-5) 8.3375, 12. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-4) 8.065.

Region 6 — 1. Avon (8-0) 24.2768, 2. Wadsworth (8-0) 21.575, 3. Medina Highland (7-1) 17.7625, 4. Olmsted Falls (7-1) 17.3625, 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-1) 16.775, 6. Grafton Midview (6-2) 16.475, 7. Sylvania Northview (7-1) 16.2, 8. Amherst Steele (5-3) 12.4375, 9. Fremont Ross (4-4) 11.75, 10. Avon Lake (6-2) 11.225, 11. Tol. St. John’s (4-4) 11.1, 12. North Royalton (4-4) 10.15.

Region 7 — 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-0) 18.3499, 2. Massillon Washington (6-2) 16.6939, 3. Cols. Mifflin (7-1) 14.0284, 4. Ashland (7-1) 12.9125, 5. Boardman (5-3) 12.1098, 6. New Albany (4-4) 11.325, 7. Westerville South (4-4) 11.1125, 8. Pataskala Licking Hts. (6-2) 10.9, 9. North Canton Hoover (4-4) 10.7875, 10. Canal Winchester (4-4) 10.5125, 11. Dublin Scioto (4-4) 9.4625, 12. Cols. Northland (4-3) 9.2817.

Region 8 — 1. Cin. La Salle (6-2) 25.1875, 2. Cin. Anderson (8-0) 23.0827, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (7-1) 21.3782, 4. Sidney (7-1) 19.425, 5. Day. Belmont (8-0) 17.3712, 6. Troy (6-2) 16.9875, 7. Harrison (6-2) 16.4375, 8. Chillicothe (6-2) 14.45, 9. Trenton Edgewood (6-2) 12.7, 10. Ashville Teays Valley (6-2) 12.5875, 11. Marion Harding (5-3) 10.2437, 12. Lima Senior (4-4) 8.3625.

Division III

Region 9 — 1. Canfield (8-0) 23.175, 2. Medina Buckeye (8-0) 19.625, 3. Alliance (7-1) 16.725, 4. Tallmadge (6-2) 16.6862, 5. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-1) 16.2125, 6. Akron East (7-1) 15.9211, 7. Peninsula Woodridge (7-1) 15.3875, 8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-2) 14.475, 9. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-3) 13.2875, 10. Aurora (4-4) 12.925, 11. Alliance Marlington (6-2) 12.125, 12. Chardon (6-2) 11.7872.

Region 10 — 1. Tol. Central Cath. (7-1) 21.0995, 2. Parma Padua Franciscan (7-1) 20.9875, 3. Bay Village Bay (8-0) 20.175, 4. Clyde (7-1) 19.025, 5. Sandusky (8-0) 17.65, 6. Hunting Valley University School (6-2) 15.4, 7. Mansfield Senior (6-2) 13.1894, 8. Cle. Glenville (5-3) 9.6351, 9. Rocky River (5-3) 9.25, 10. Maumee (5-3) 7.7625, 11. Cle. Central Cath. (4-4) 7.7375, 12. Bowling Green (3-5) 7.325.

Region 11 — 1. Bellefontaine (7-1) 19.8875, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-1) 19.7375, 3. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-1) 19.1212, 4. Cols. Independence (6-1) 17.4603, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-1) 17.225, 6. Jackson (7-1) 15.6625, 7. Granville (7-1) 15.3441, 8. New Philadelphia (7-1) 14.875, 9. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-3) 12.7184, 10. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-4) 11.6894, 11. The Plains Athens (7-1) 11.4125, 12. Dover (5-3) 10.95.

Region 12 — 1. Trotwood-Madison (8-0) 21.6125, 2. Franklin (7-1) 18.4625, 3. Goshen (8-0) 17.4875, 4. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7-1) 15.9375, 5. New Richmond (7-1) 12.65, 6. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-2) 12.5114, 7. Day. Dunbar (5-3) 11.5833, 8. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-3) 11.3625, 9. Wapakoneta (5-3) 10.9625, 9. Elida (6-2) 10.9625, 11. Celina (5-3) 10.3875, 12. Wilmington (5-3) 10.275.

Division IV

Region 13 — 1. Steubenville (8-0) 25.1439, 2. Perry (8-0) 19.5625, 3. Cortland Lakeview (7-1) 15.75, 4. Poland Seminary (7-1) 14.6875, 5. Girard (8-0) 11.85, 6. Struthers (6-2) 11.65, 7. Canton South (6-2) 11.325, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-4) 9.5931, 9. Lisbon Beaver (6-2) 8.5875, 10. Salem (5-3) 8.575, 11. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (6-2) 7.2921, 12. Streetsboro (4-4) 6.8992.

Region 14 — 1. Bellville Clear Fork (8-0) 21.5875, 2. St. Marys Memorial (7-1) 17.8, 3. Shelby (8-0) 17.45, 4. Wauseon (6-2) 13.1125, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (6-2) 12.3718, 6. Sparta Highland (7-1) 12.25, 7. Oberlin Firelands (7-1) 11.5375, 8. Lorain Clearview (7-1) 11.0562, 9. Bellevue (6-2) 10.9375, 10. Van Wert (4-4) 8.95, 11. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (5-3) 8.1375, 12. Kenton (4-4) 8.1125.

Region 15 — 1. St. Clairsville (7-1) 18.7, 2. Newark Licking Valley (8-0) 15.575, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-2) 14.2875, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-0) 13.625, 5. New Concord John Glenn (6-2) 13.1625, 6. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-2) 11.35, 7. Byesville Meadowbrook (6-2) 11.1375, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 10.5133, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (6-2) 10.15, 10. Lancaster Fairfield Union (5-3) 10.0375, 11. Uhrichsville Claymont (7-1) 9.4625, 12. Pomeroy Meigs (3-5) 6.1625.

Region 16 — 1. Germantown Valley View (8-0) 22.1375, 2. Cin. Taft (6-2) 19.2885, 3. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-2) 17.325, 4. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 16.8857, 5. London (7-1) 16.7625, 6. Cin. Indian Hill (7-1) 16.7128, 7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-1) 14.7375, 8. Waverly (5-3) 13.175, 9. Springfield Shawnee (4-4) 11.4, 10. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-4) 10.6313, 11. Cin. Aiken (6-2) 9.5076, 12. Day. Oakwood (4-4) 8.3875.

Division V

Region 17 — 1. North Lima South Range (8-0) 18.975, 2. Sullivan Black River (7-1) 12.725, 3. Akron Manchester (6-2) 12.4375, 4. Orwell Grand Valley (8-0) 12.2375, 5. Navarre Fairless (6-2) 11.6375, 6. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-3) 10.3378, 7. Wickliffe (5-3) 8.8625, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (4-3) 6.7175, 9. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-4) 6.25, 10. Columbiana Crestview (4-4) 6.075, 11. Wooster Triway (5-3) 5.775, 12. West Salem Northwestern (4-4) 5.5375.

Region 18 — 1. Marion Pleasant (7-0) 18.5, 2. Eastwood (8-0) 17.225, 3. Archbold (7-1) 16.725, 4. Otsego (6-2) 14.225, 5. Liberty Center (6-2) 11.975, 6. Milan Edison (6-2) 11.4625, 7. Genoa (7-1) 11.0125, 8. Indian Lake (6-2) 10.725, 9. Huron (5-3) 10.3, 10. Lake (5-3) 9.8375, 11. Swanton (5-3) 9.675, 12. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-2) 8.6125.

Region 19 — 1. Wheelersburg (8-0) 21.8625, 2. Portsmouth West (8-0) 19.575, 3. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-2) 13.9875, 4. Johnstown-Monroe (6-2) 13.0164, 5. Belmont Union Local (6-2) 11.875, 6. Oak Hill (6-2) 11.25, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-2) 10.6572, 8. Proctorville Fairland (5-3) 9.825, 9. Martins Ferry (5-3) 9.5537, 10. Ironton (4-4) 8.4625, 11. Chesapeake (4-4) 8.125, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-5) 6.8625.

Region 20 — 1. Anna (7-1) 14.2375, 2. Middletown Madison (6-2) 13.7625, 3. Bethel-Tate (8-0) 13.3375, 4. Casstown Miami East (7-1) 12.9875, 5. Brookville (6-2) 12.25, 6. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-2) 11.9497, 7. Reading (5-3) 11.7125, 8. West Jefferson (7-0) 11.6814, 9. Jamestown Greeneview (8-0) 11.2727, 10. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-2) 9.6625, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (6-2) 8.9331, 12. Carlisle (5-3) 8.6625.

Division VI

Region 21 — 1. Mogadore (7-0) 18.2127, 2. Creston Norwayne (7-1) 16.6375, 3. Rootstown (8-0) 16.1492, 4. Kirtland (8-0) 14.075, 5. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-2) 11.575, 6. Columbia Station Columbia (5-3) 11.4625, 7. Columbiana (6-2) 11.3, 8. Independence (6-2) 10.9625, 9. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (7-1) 10.1276, 10. McDonald (7-1) 10.0375, 11. New Middletown Springfield (5-3) 9.175, 12. Smithville (5-3) 9.0651.

Region 22 — 1. Liberty-Benton (7-1) 16.3875, 2. Wynford (6-2) 13.3535, 3. Seneca East (6-1) 10.619, 4. Carey (7-1) 10.375, 5. Hicksville (6-2) 9.95, 6. Gibsonburg (7-1) 9.075, 7. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-2) 8.4, 8. Ada (5-3) 7.8375, 9. Fairview (4-4) 7.575, 9. Ashland Crestview (5-3) 7.575, 11. Ottawa Hills (5-3) 7.425, 12. Collins Western Reserve (4-4) 7.125.

Region 23 — 1. Nelsonville-York (8-0) 16.0875, 2. Chillicothe Southeastern (8-0) 15.8125, 3. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (7-1) 12.8144, 4. Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-1) 11.5063, 5. Galion Northmor (6-2) 11.1125, 6. Beverly Fort Frye (7-1) 10.9375, 7. Shadyside (6-2) 10.7923, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (6-2) 9.7292, 9. Howard East Knox (7-1) 8.975, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-4) 6.6345, 11. Grandview Hts. (4-4) 5.525, 12. Lucasville Valley (3-5) 5.35.

Region 24 — 1. Marion Local (8-0) 18.6875, 2. Lima Central Cath. (7-1) 16.625, 3. Tipp City Bethel (7-1) 12.3, 4. Coldwater (6-2) 12.175, 5. Spencerville (6-2) 11.775, 6. Mechanicsburg (6-2) 10.7418, 7. St. Henry (6-2) 10.4875, 8. West Liberty-Salem (7-1) 10.1402, 9. Miamisburg Day. Christian (7-1) 10.1327, 10. Fort Recovery (4-4) 8.1625, 11. Delphos Jefferson (6-2) 8.075, 12. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-4) 5.625.

Division VII

Region 25 — 1. Dalton (8-0) 16.625, 2. East Canton (6-2) 11.3625, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-0) 11.1091, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (6-2) 9.05, 5. Valley Christian (4-4) 8.8927, 6. Windham (6-2) 8.4923, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-5) 5.6269, 8. Toronto (4-4) 5.05, 9. Newbury (4-4) 4.2188, 10. Vienna Mathews (5-3) 4.0357, 11. Malvern (3-5) 3.6875, 12. Lowellville (4-4) 2.9.

Region 26 — 1. Norwalk St. Paul (8-0) 12.8375, 2. McComb (7-1) 11.8125, 3. Pandora-Gilboa (7-1) 11.375, 4. Edgerton (6-2) 10.8, 5. Wayne Trace (6-2) 10.4625, 6. Leipsic (6-2) 9.4625, 7. Tiffin Calvert (5-3) 8.9125, 8. Hilltop (7-1) 7.7, 9. Mohawk (6-2) 7.6944, 10. Ayersville (5-3) 7.2625, 11. Monroeville (5-3) 6.6625, 12. North Baltimore (4-4) 6.5375.

Region 27 — 1. Danville (7-1) 13.825, 2. Lucas (7-1) 13.625, 3. Waterford (7-1) 12.6125, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-1) 12.2375, 5. Glouster Trimble (6-2) 10.7375, 6. Corning Miller (6-2) 8.55, 7. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (6-2) 8.075, 8. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-4) 7.3875, 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville (6-2) 7.3819, 10. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (6-2) 7.0753, 11. Hannibal River (4-4) 6.7, 12. Racine Southern (5-3) 5.6125.

Region 28 — 1. Convoy Crestview (7-1) 12.6875, 2. Sidney Lehman Cath. (7-1) 10.8375, 3. Delphos St. John’s (4-4) 10.0875, 4. Fort Loramie (6-2) 8.8346, 5. Minster (4-4) 8.1125, 6. Riverside (5-3) 8.1, 7. Lima Perry (5-3) 6.0875, 8. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-4) 5.5625, 9. Ansonia (4-4) 5.2375, 10. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-4) 4.5395, 11. Springfield Cath. Central (3-5) 4.2436, 12. Lockland (3-4) 3.367.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at North Baltimore

Leipsic at Cory-Rawson

Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon

Pandora-Gilboa at McComb

Riverdale at Van Buren

Vanlue at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. John’s at Lima Senior

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Francis

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Mohawk at Carey

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Genoa

Elmwood at Otsego

Lake at Woodmore

Rossford at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Columbus Grove

Bluffton at Ada

Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview

Paulding at Spencerville

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Evergreen at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Van Wert

Defiance at St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Elida

Lima Shawnee at Lima Bath

Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Sidney Lehman

Riverside at Ridgemont

Upper Scioto Valley at Marion Elgin

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison at Vermilion

Port Clinton at Huron

Shelby at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Clyde

Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Danbury at Hilltop

Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch

Montpelier at Edon

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at Parkway

Fort Recovery at New Bremen

Marion Local at St. Henry

Versailles at Minster

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Madison

Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon

West Holmes at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at North Union

Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant

Galion Senior at Ontario

River Valley at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at South Central

New London at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at Monroeville

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton at Ayersville

Fairview at Holgate

Hicksville at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Antwerp

Other NW Ohio Games

Elyria Open Door Christian at Northwood

Lima Cent. Cath. at Troy Christian

Ridgedale at Crestline

Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

Toledo City League

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott

Other NW Ohio Games

Lucas at Hannibal River

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Tuesday’s District Matches

Division II

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

(2) Ontario 8, (7) Vermilion 0

(1) Mansfield Madison 9, (9) Sandusky 0

ELIDA DISTRICT

(7) Celina 2, (6) St. Marys Memorial 1

(5) Defiance 1, (8) Kenton 0

LAKE DISTRICT

(1) Lake 10, (11) Port Clinton 0

(2) Oak Harbor 6, (9) Rossford 0

(7) Napoleon 2, (3) Wauseon 1

Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals

Division III

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(8) Allen East (8-8-1) at (1) Riverdale (11-2-3), 7

(7) Van Buren (8-5-3) at (3) Mansfield Christian (14-3), 5

(11) Ottawa-Glandorf (4-9-4) at (4) Liberty Center (11-3-2), 5

(6) Ashland Crestview (11-6) at (2) Liberty-Benton (11-3-2), 5

GENOA DISTRICT

(7) Edison (8-7-2) at (2) Swanton (10-4-2), 5

(5) Genoa (9-6-2) vs. (3) Eastwood (11-5-1), 5

(9) Cardinal Stritch (7-6-3) at (1) Archbold (16-0), 5

(6) Woodmore (9-4-4) vs. (4) Huron (12-3-2), 5

OTTOVILLE DISTRICT

(9) Miller City (3-12-1) at (1) Kalida (8-4-4), 5

(6) Continental (8-8-1) vs. (8) Fort Jennings (5-11-1), 5

(7) Delphos Jefferson (8-9) at (2) Coldwater (8-6-2), 5

(4) Lima Central Catholic (9-6-2) at (3) Ottoville (12-2-2), 5

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW DISTRICT

(15) Lima Senior (3-13) at (4) Toledo St. Ursula (9-4-3), 5

(11) Toledo Whitmer (9-7) at (6) Ashland (10-6), 5

(9) Sylvania Southview (6-10) at (7) Sylvania Northview (7-8-1), 5

(14) Toledo Bowsher at (1) Perrysburg (11-2-3), 7:30

SPRINGFIELD DISTRICT

(13) Tiffin Columbian (5-7-3) at (3) Toledo Notre Dame (9-4-3), 5

(12) Fremont Ross (7-8-1) at (5) Oregon Clay (8-5-3), 5

(16) Toledo Start at (2) Anthony Wayne (13-2-1), 5

(10) Springfield (9-6-1) at (8) Findlay (5-8-3), 5

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday’s District Matches

Division III

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN DISTRICT

(8) Mansfield St. Peter’s 2, (7) Riverdale 1

(3) Oak Harbor 1, (10) Cory-Rawson 0

(4) Woodmore 5, (12) Eastwood 1

(6) Ada 4, (9) Willard 0

KALIDA DISTRICT

(6) Lima Central Catholic 4, (12) Paulding 0

(7) New Knoxville 1, (8) Fort Jennings 0

(3) Kalida 8, (13) Spencerville 0

(10) Miller City 2, (11) Lincolnview 1

(5) Lima Temple Christian 4, (9) Allen East 0

ROSSFORD DISTRICT

(7) Liberty Center 2, (9) Delta 1

(4) Lake 4, (10) Rossford 1

(5) Pettisville 6, (13) Cardinal Stritch 0

(6) Maumee Valley Country Day 3, (11) Toledo Christian 0

(8) Genoa 9, (12) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 0

Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Mansfield Madison(5-8-2) at Perrysburg (6-7-3), 5

Oregon Clay (9-5-2) at Findlay (8-6-2), 5

Fremont Ross (8-7) at Ashland (8-5-3), 5

Tiffin Columbian at Anthony Wayne (12-1-3), 5

SYLVANIA SOUTHVEW DISTRICT

(15) Lima Senior (7-9-1) at (1) Toledo St. Francis (12-1-2), 5

(18) Toledo Waite at (4) Sylvania Northview (6-4-5), 7

(12) Toledo Whitmer (9-5-2) at (5) Sylvania Southview (7-6-3), 5

(16) Toledo Bowsher at (3) Toledo St. John’s (12-1-3), 5

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

LAKE DISTRICT

(6) Toledo Central Catholic (4-11-1) at (1) Sandusky (10-5-1), 5

(5) Bryan (5-10-1) at (4) Otsego (6-7-3), 5

(8) Port Clinton (1-11-3) vs. (3) Bowling Green (7-9-1), 5

(9) Sandusky Perkins vs. (2) Maumee (7-6-3), 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(6) Celina (6-8-2) at (2) Kenton (14-1-1), 7

(10) Upper Sandusky (3-12-1) at (4) Lima Shawnee (11-2-3), 5

(7) Defiance (5-9-2) at (1) Elida (15-1), 6

(5) Wapakoneta (10-5-1) at (3) St. Marys Memorial (12-2-2), 5

CLYDE DISTRICT

(6) Norwalk at (1) Vermilion (14-1-1), 5

(8) Clear Fork (1-10-4) at (3) Ontario (12-2-2), 5

(7) Clyde (6-9-1) vs. (2) Lexington (10-4-3), 5

(5) Huron (11-3-2) at (4) Edison (10-4-2), 5

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday’s District Matches

Division III

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(8) Hicksville 3, (9) Delta 1

(6) Paulding 3. (11) Montpelier 0

(5) Fairview 3, (10) Archbold 1

(3) Swanton 3, (13) Northwood 0

(2) Tinora 3, (12) Liberty Center 0

KALIDA DISTRICT

(1) Coldwater 3, (11) Bluffton 0

(4) Minster 3, (6) Patrick Henry 0

(2) Liberty-Benton 3, (9) Elmwood 0

(5) Allen East 3, (7) Van Buren 0

SENECA EAST DISTRICT

(12) New London 3, (10) Plymouth 1

(4) Western Reserve 3, (13) Woodmore 0

(5) Fostoria 3, (9) Genoa 0

(7) Bucyrus 3, (8) Edison 2

(11) Margaretta 4, (6) Colonel Crawford 1

Wednesday’s District Matches

Division I

LAKE DISTRICT

(17) Lima Senior (5-15) at (13) Toledo Bowsher (14-6), 6:30

NAPOLEON DISTRICT

(16) Fremont Ross (8-14) at (15) Toledo Start, 6:30

Division II

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(10) Port Clinton (4-16) at (8) Toledo Rogers, 6:30

(9) Upper Sandusky (7-15) at (6) Rossford (8-14), 6:30

(11) Toledo Scott at (5) Maumee, 6:30

(12) Toledo Woodward at (3) Toledo Central Catholic (10-10), 6:30

BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

(9) Lima Bath (7-14) at (8) Elida (5-17), 6:30

(11) Napoleon (1-21) at (6) Defiance (11-10), 6:30

(10) Van Wert (4-18) at (7) St. Marys Memorial (11-11), 6:30

SENECA EAST DISTRICT

(10) Clear Fork (3-19) at (1) Lexington (19-3), 6:30

(8) Vermilion (8-14) at (6) Ontario (16-5), 6:30

(9) Mansfield Madison (4-18) at (2) Norwalk (14-8), 6:30

(7) Bellevue (10-12) at (5) Shelby (14-8), 6:30

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division IV

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(8) Arcadia (13-10) at (2) New Riegel (17-5), 6:30

(7) Gibsonburg (17-6) at (3) Mohawk (18-4), 6:30

(5) Arlington (18-5) at (4) Hopewell-Loudon (16-6), 6:30

(6) Hardin Northern (17-4) at (1) Carey (20-3), 6:30

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(11) Cory-Rawson (8-14) at (1) Leipsic (19-3), 6:30

(9) Pandora-Gilboa (8-15) at (3) Ada (16-7), 6:30

(5) Lima Central Catholic (11-12) at (4) Continental (16-5), 6:30

(7) Kalida (7-15) at (2) Columbus Grove (17-6), 6:30

VAN WERT DISTRICT

(10) Parkway (9-14) at (1) New Bremen (21-1), 6:30

(8) Convoy Crestview (17-6) at (4) Ottoville (22-1), 6:30

(6) New Knoxville (12-11) at (2) St. Henry (18-4), 6:30

(5) Marion Local (14-9) at Fort Recovery (19-3), 6:30

NAPOLEON DISTRICT

(12) Toledo Emmanuel Christian at (1) Toledo Christian, 6:30

(10) Stryker (8-15) vs. (4) North Central (13-10), 6:30

(7) Holgate (10-13) at (3) Ayersville (12-9), 6:30

(6) Cardinal Stritch (9-12) at (2) Pettisville (15-7), 6:30

WILLARD DISTRICT

(12) Sandusky St. Mary’s (5-16) at (1) Norwalk St. Paul (21-1), 6:30

(6) Lucas (15-8) vs. (5) South Central (13-10), 6:30

(9) Crestline (11-11) at (2) Buckeye Central (21-1), 6:30

(4) Monroeville (17-6) at (3) Tiffin Calvert (19-3), 6:30

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

League Championship Series

Best-of-7

Friday’s RESULT

Houston 2, New York 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Houston 2, New York 1

Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1, Los Angeles leads series 2-0

MONDAY’S RESULT

New York 8, Houston 1

TUESDAY’S Results

New York 6, Houston 4, series tied 2-2

Los Angeles (Darvish 10-12) at Chicago (Hendricks (7-5), late

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Los Angeles (Wood 16-3) at Chicago (Arrieta (14-10), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

THURSDAY’S GAME

x-Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

FRIDAY’S GAME

New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m.

x- Chicago at Los Angeles, 4:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

SUNDAY’S GAME

x-Chicago at Los Angeles, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159

Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74

Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84

N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110

Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147

Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 146 164

Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 119 195

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102

Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83

Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 177 130

Denver 3 2 0 .600 108 97

L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 116 131

Oakland 2 4 0 .333 124 126

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122

Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132

N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 105 132

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116

Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109

Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103

Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149

Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138

Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87

Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158

San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146

Sunday’s Results

Miami 20, Atlanta 17

Houston 33, Cleveland 17

New England 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10

Chicago 27, Baltimore 24, OT

Washington 26, San Francisco 24

New Orleans 52, Detroit 38

L.A. Rams 27, Jacksonville 17

Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33

L.A. Chargers 17, Oakland 16

Pittsburgh 19, Kansas City 13

N.Y. Giants 23, Denver 10

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday’s Result

Tennessee 36, Indianapolis 22

Thursday’s Game

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25

Sunday’s Game

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1

Carolina at Chicago, 1

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Atlanta at New England, 8:30

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday’s Game

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 27 23

Toronto 6 5 1 0 10 28 19

Detroit 6 4 2 0 8 20 15

Ottawa 6 3 1 2 8 20 13

Florida 5 2 3 0 4 17 20

Boston 5 2 3 0 4 14 18

Montreal 5 1 3 1 3 8 17

Buffalo 6 1 4 1 3 14 23

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 6 5 1 0 10 21 13

New Jersey 6 5 1 0 10 26 17

Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 25 29

Philadelphia 6 4 2 0 8 26 16

Washington 7 3 3 1 7 23 24

N.Y. Islanders 6 2 3 1 5 15 18

Carolina 3 1 1 1 3 7 8

N.Y. Rangers 7 1 5 1 3 17 26

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Chicago 6 4 1 1 9 25 13

St. Louis 6 4 2 0 8 18 16

Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 20 17

Nashville 6 3 2 1 7 18 17

Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 18 23

Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16

Dallas 5 2 3 0 4 11 13

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 5 4 0 1 9 16 9

Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 15 11

Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17

Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 12 14

Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17

San Jose 4 1 3 0 2 8 14

Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 8 14

Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 11 22

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 5, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT

Toronto 2, Washington 0

Vancouver 3, Ottawa 0

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Columbus 5, Winnipeg 2

Arizona at Dallas, late

Carolina at Edmonton, late

Buffalo at Vegas, late

Montreal at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30

Chicago at St. Louis, 8

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7

Vancouver at Boston, 7

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30

St. Louis at Colorado, 9

Carolina at Calgary, 9

Dallas at Arizona, 10

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7

San Jose at New Jersey, 7

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7:30

Washington at Detroit, 7:30

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8

Montreal at Anaheim, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Regular Season

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 102, Boston 99

Houston at Golden State, late

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7

Charlotte at Detroit, 7

Miami at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at Washington, 7

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30

New Orleans at Memphis, 8

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30

Denver at Utah, 9

Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30

Houston at Sacramento, 10

Portland at Phoenix, 10

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30

New York at Oklahoma City, 8

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Sunday’s GAMES

Chicago at Houston, 4

Colorado at Seattle, 4

Columbus at New York City FC, 4

Los Angeles at FC Dallas, 4

Minnesota United at San Jose, 4

New England at Montreal, 4

New York at D.C. United, 4

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4

Vancouver at Portland, 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette (3-3) at Arkansas St. (3-2), 7:30

Memphis (5-1) at Houston (4-2), 8

Friday’s Games

Princeton (4-1) at Harvard (3-2), 7:30

W. Kentucky (4-2) at Old Dominion (2-4), 6

Marshall (5-1) at Middle Tennessee (3-4), 7

Air Force (2-4) at Nevada (1-6), 9:30

Colorado St. (5-2) at New Mexico (3-3), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Temple (3-4) at Army (5-2), Noon

Bryant (2-4) at CCSU (4-3), Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) (4-2) at Duquesne (5-1), Noon

Elon (5-1) at Rhode Island (2-4), Noon

Sacred Heart (2-4) at Robert Morris (2-4), Noon

Purdue (3-3) at Rutgers (2-4), Noon

Tulsa (2-5) at UConn (2-4), Noon

Colgate (3-4) at Holy Cross (2-5), 12:05

Columbia (5-0) at Dartmouth (5-0), 12:30

Drake (3-3) at Marist (3-4), 1

Liberty (3-3) at Monmouth (NJ) (5-1), 1

Yale (4-1) at Penn (2-3), 1

Fordham (1-6) at Georgetown (1-5), 2

Towson (2-4) at New Hampshire (4-2), 2

Brown (2-3) at Cornell (1-4), 3

Maine (2-3) at Albany (NY) (3-3), 3:30

Richmond (4-2) at Delaware (4-2), 3:30

Bucknell (3-3) at Lafayette (2-5), 3:30

UCF (5-0) at Navy (5-1), 3:30

Georgia Southern (0-5) at UMass (0-6), 3:30

Michigan (5-1) at Penn St. (6-0), 7:30

SOUTH

Louisville (4-3) at Florida St. (2-3), Noon

San Diego (4-2) at Jacksonville (4-2), Noon

Pittsburgh (2-5) at Duke (4-3), 12:20

Boston College (3-4) at Virginia (5-1), 12:30

Dayton (2-5) at Davidson (2-4), 1

Morgan St. (1-5) at Howard (3-3), 1

Stetson (2-5) at Morehead St. (2-5), 1

Bethune-Cookman (3-3) at NC A&T (7-0), 1

Mercer (4-3) at Furman (4-3), 1:30

W. Carolina (5-2) at VMI (0-7), 1:30

Samford (4-2) at Wofford (6-0), 1:30

The Citadel (3-3) at Chattanooga (1-6), 2

SC State (2-4) at Delaware St. (0-6), 2

Troy (4-2) at Georgia St. (3-2), 2

Florida A&M (2-5) at Hampton (4-2), 2

Norfolk St. (2-4) at NC Central (5-1), 2

UT Martin (3-3) at E. Kentucky (1-5), 3

Alcorn St. (5-2) at Grambling St. (5-1), 3

Va. Lynchburg (0-0) at MVSU (1-5), 3

Tennessee (3-3) at Alabama (7-0), 3:30

Coastal Carolina (1-5) at Appalachian St. (4-2), 3:30

Syracuse (4-3) at Miami (5-0), 3:30

North Carolina (1-6) at Virginia Tech (5-1), 3:30

James Madison (6-0) at William & Mary (2-4), 3:30

Kentucky (5-1) at Mississippi St. (4-2), 4

SE Missouri (2-4) at Austin Peay (4-3), 5

North Texas (4-2) at FAU (3-3), 5

Louisiana-Monroe (3-3) at South Alabama (2-4), 5

Savannah St. (0-6) at Charleston Southern (3-3), 6

UAB (4-2) at Charlotte (0-7), 6:30

BYU (1-6) at East Carolina (1-6), 7

Southern U. (3-3) at Jackson St. (0-6), 7

Gardner-Webb (1-5) at Kennesaw St. (5-1), 7

Southern Miss. (4-2) at Louisiana Tech (3-3), 7

Incarnate Word (1-5) at McNeese St. (5-1), 7

Cent. Arkansas (5-1) at Northwestern St. (1-5), 7

South Florida (6-0) at Tulane (3-3), 7

LSU (5-2) at Mississippi (3-3), 7:15

Wake Forest (4-2) at Georgia Tech (3-2), 7:30

MIDWEST

Idaho (2-4) at Missouri (1-5), Noon

Iowa (4-2) at Northwestern (3-3), Noon

Akron (4-3) at Toledo (5-1), Noon

Maryland (3-3) at Wisconsin (6-0), Noon

Campbell (5-2) at Butler (4-3), 1

Sacramento St. (3-3) at North Dakota (2-5), 1:30

N. Illinois (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-6), 2

W. Michigan (4-3) at E. Michigan (2-4), 2

Youngstown St. (3-3) at N. Iowa (3-3), 2

Kent St. (2-5) at Ohio (5-2), 2

Buffalo (3-4) at Miami (Ohio) (2-5), 2:30

Cent. Michigan (2-5) at Ball St. (2-4), 3

Jacksonville St. (5-1) at E. Illinois (5-2), 3

South Dakota (6-0) at Illinois St. (4-2), 3

S. Illinois (3-3) at Indiana St. (0-6), 3

S. Dakota St. (4-2) at Missouri St. (1-5), 3

Indiana (3-3) at Michigan St. (5-1), 3:30

Illinois (2-4) at Minnesota (3-3), 3:30

W. Illinois (5-1) at N. Dakota St. (6-0), 3:30

SMU (4-2) at Cincinnati (2-5), 4

Oklahoma (5-1) at Kansas St. (3-3), 4

Southern Cal (6-1) at Notre Dame (5-1), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. (5-1) at Texas (3-3), Noon

Iowa St. (4-2) at Texas Tech (4-2), Noon

SE Louisiana (4-3) at Abilene Christian (2-5), 3:30

Lamar (1-5) at Sam Houston St. (5-1), 4

Houston Baptist (1-5) at Stephen F. Austin (2-5), 4

Rice (1-5) at UTSA (3-2), 7

Auburn (5-2) at Arkansas (2-4), 7:30

West Virginia (4-2) at Baylor (0-6), 8

Kansas (1-5) at TCU (6-0), 8

FAR WEST

Montana St. (2-4) at N. Colorado (2-3), 2:30

Arizona St. (3-3) at Utah (4-2), 3:30

Oregon (4-3) at UCLA (3-3), 4

Portland St. (0-6) at Idaho St. (3-4), 4:30

Utah St. (3-4) at UNLV (2-4), 6

UC Davis (3-3) at N. Arizona (4-2), 7

E. Washington (5-2) at S. Utah (4-2), 7:05

Arizona (4-2) at California (4-3), 8

Weber St. (4-2) at Cal Poly (0-6), 9:05

Wyoming (4-2) at Boise St. (4-2), 10:15

Fresno St. (4-2) at San Diego St. (6-1), 10:30

Colorado (4-3) at Washington St. (6-1), 10:45

LOCAL & AREA

Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.

