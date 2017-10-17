Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Weekly Computer Rankings
Division I
Region 1 — 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-1) 27.2797, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (8-0) 26.5528, 3. Mentor (7-1) 23.4, 4. Canton McKinley (8-0) 22.4027, 5. Euclid (7-1) 20.9875, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (7-1) 20.6625, 7. Massillon Jackson (6-2) 17.475, 8. Massillon Perry (7-1) 15.1, 9. Solon (5-3) 13.275, 10. Austintown-Fitch (5-3) 11.9318, 11. Strongsville (4-4) 9.35, 12. Cle. Rhodes (6-2) 8.4324.
Region 2 — 1. Tol. Whitmer (8-0) 25.7625, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (8-0) 21.1875, 3. Dublin Coffman (6-2) 17.6352, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (5-3) 16.8875, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-2) 16.1521, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-3) 15.8, 7. Lorain (7-1) 15.6806, 8. Dublin Jerome (5-3) 13.9875, 9. Findlay (4-4) 11.1625, 10. Delaware Hayes (3-5) 8.725, 11. Brunswick (4-4) 8.3342, 12. Westerville Central (3-5) 8.3.
Region 3 — 1. Centerville (7-1) 25.3875, 2. Hilliard Bradley (8-0) 24.9, 3. Pickerington Central (7-1) 23.4533, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-2) 22.7923, 5. Clayton Northmont (6-2) 21.275, 6. Kettering Fairmont (6-2) 19.375, 7. Pickerington North (6-2) 19.3074, 8. Springfield (6-2) 17.0, 9. Reynoldsburg (6-2) 16.0625, 10. Hilliard Darby (5-3) 13.775, 11. Beavercreek (5-3) 11.625, 12. Miamisburg (4-4) 9.4875.
Region 4 — 1. Cin. St. Xavier (8-0) 28.6357, 2. Cin. Colerain (6-2) 20.875, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-4) 15.5, 4. Fairfield (5-3) 14.9125, 5. Cin. Elder (5-3) 14.9, 6. Milford (7-1) 13.275, 7. Cin. Sycamore (6-2) 12.7375, 8. Mason (6-2) 12.4625, 9. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-2) 12.4125, 10. Batavia West Clermont (5-3) 10.025, 11. Springboro (4-4) 9.8375, 12. Lebanon (2-6) 3.975.
Division II
Region 5 — 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-1) 19.1742, 2. Barberton (8-0) 18.2375, 3. Lyndhurst Brush (6-2) 16.2942, 4. Hudson (6-2) 16.025, 5. Bedford (7-1) 14.75, 6. Cle. Benedictine (5-3) 13.85, 7. Eastlake North (4-4) 10.6, 8. Garfield Hts. (4-4) 9.9875, 9. Mayfield (4-4) 9.6875, 10. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-4) 8.9261, 11. Green (3-5) 8.3375, 12. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-4) 8.065.
Region 6 — 1. Avon (8-0) 24.2768, 2. Wadsworth (8-0) 21.575, 3. Medina Highland (7-1) 17.7625, 4. Olmsted Falls (7-1) 17.3625, 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-1) 16.775, 6. Grafton Midview (6-2) 16.475, 7. Sylvania Northview (7-1) 16.2, 8. Amherst Steele (5-3) 12.4375, 9. Fremont Ross (4-4) 11.75, 10. Avon Lake (6-2) 11.225, 11. Tol. St. John’s (4-4) 11.1, 12. North Royalton (4-4) 10.15.
Region 7 — 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-0) 18.3499, 2. Massillon Washington (6-2) 16.6939, 3. Cols. Mifflin (7-1) 14.0284, 4. Ashland (7-1) 12.9125, 5. Boardman (5-3) 12.1098, 6. New Albany (4-4) 11.325, 7. Westerville South (4-4) 11.1125, 8. Pataskala Licking Hts. (6-2) 10.9, 9. North Canton Hoover (4-4) 10.7875, 10. Canal Winchester (4-4) 10.5125, 11. Dublin Scioto (4-4) 9.4625, 12. Cols. Northland (4-3) 9.2817.
Region 8 — 1. Cin. La Salle (6-2) 25.1875, 2. Cin. Anderson (8-0) 23.0827, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (7-1) 21.3782, 4. Sidney (7-1) 19.425, 5. Day. Belmont (8-0) 17.3712, 6. Troy (6-2) 16.9875, 7. Harrison (6-2) 16.4375, 8. Chillicothe (6-2) 14.45, 9. Trenton Edgewood (6-2) 12.7, 10. Ashville Teays Valley (6-2) 12.5875, 11. Marion Harding (5-3) 10.2437, 12. Lima Senior (4-4) 8.3625.
Division III
Region 9 — 1. Canfield (8-0) 23.175, 2. Medina Buckeye (8-0) 19.625, 3. Alliance (7-1) 16.725, 4. Tallmadge (6-2) 16.6862, 5. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-1) 16.2125, 6. Akron East (7-1) 15.9211, 7. Peninsula Woodridge (7-1) 15.3875, 8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-2) 14.475, 9. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-3) 13.2875, 10. Aurora (4-4) 12.925, 11. Alliance Marlington (6-2) 12.125, 12. Chardon (6-2) 11.7872.
Region 10 — 1. Tol. Central Cath. (7-1) 21.0995, 2. Parma Padua Franciscan (7-1) 20.9875, 3. Bay Village Bay (8-0) 20.175, 4. Clyde (7-1) 19.025, 5. Sandusky (8-0) 17.65, 6. Hunting Valley University School (6-2) 15.4, 7. Mansfield Senior (6-2) 13.1894, 8. Cle. Glenville (5-3) 9.6351, 9. Rocky River (5-3) 9.25, 10. Maumee (5-3) 7.7625, 11. Cle. Central Cath. (4-4) 7.7375, 12. Bowling Green (3-5) 7.325.
Region 11 — 1. Bellefontaine (7-1) 19.8875, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-1) 19.7375, 3. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-1) 19.1212, 4. Cols. Independence (6-1) 17.4603, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-1) 17.225, 6. Jackson (7-1) 15.6625, 7. Granville (7-1) 15.3441, 8. New Philadelphia (7-1) 14.875, 9. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-3) 12.7184, 10. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-4) 11.6894, 11. The Plains Athens (7-1) 11.4125, 12. Dover (5-3) 10.95.
Region 12 — 1. Trotwood-Madison (8-0) 21.6125, 2. Franklin (7-1) 18.4625, 3. Goshen (8-0) 17.4875, 4. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7-1) 15.9375, 5. New Richmond (7-1) 12.65, 6. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-2) 12.5114, 7. Day. Dunbar (5-3) 11.5833, 8. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-3) 11.3625, 9. Wapakoneta (5-3) 10.9625, 9. Elida (6-2) 10.9625, 11. Celina (5-3) 10.3875, 12. Wilmington (5-3) 10.275.
Division IV
Region 13 — 1. Steubenville (8-0) 25.1439, 2. Perry (8-0) 19.5625, 3. Cortland Lakeview (7-1) 15.75, 4. Poland Seminary (7-1) 14.6875, 5. Girard (8-0) 11.85, 6. Struthers (6-2) 11.65, 7. Canton South (6-2) 11.325, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-4) 9.5931, 9. Lisbon Beaver (6-2) 8.5875, 10. Salem (5-3) 8.575, 11. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (6-2) 7.2921, 12. Streetsboro (4-4) 6.8992.
Region 14 — 1. Bellville Clear Fork (8-0) 21.5875, 2. St. Marys Memorial (7-1) 17.8, 3. Shelby (8-0) 17.45, 4. Wauseon (6-2) 13.1125, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (6-2) 12.3718, 6. Sparta Highland (7-1) 12.25, 7. Oberlin Firelands (7-1) 11.5375, 8. Lorain Clearview (7-1) 11.0562, 9. Bellevue (6-2) 10.9375, 10. Van Wert (4-4) 8.95, 11. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (5-3) 8.1375, 12. Kenton (4-4) 8.1125.
Region 15 — 1. St. Clairsville (7-1) 18.7, 2. Newark Licking Valley (8-0) 15.575, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-2) 14.2875, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-0) 13.625, 5. New Concord John Glenn (6-2) 13.1625, 6. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-2) 11.35, 7. Byesville Meadowbrook (6-2) 11.1375, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 10.5133, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (6-2) 10.15, 10. Lancaster Fairfield Union (5-3) 10.0375, 11. Uhrichsville Claymont (7-1) 9.4625, 12. Pomeroy Meigs (3-5) 6.1625.
Region 16 — 1. Germantown Valley View (8-0) 22.1375, 2. Cin. Taft (6-2) 19.2885, 3. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-2) 17.325, 4. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 16.8857, 5. London (7-1) 16.7625, 6. Cin. Indian Hill (7-1) 16.7128, 7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-1) 14.7375, 8. Waverly (5-3) 13.175, 9. Springfield Shawnee (4-4) 11.4, 10. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-4) 10.6313, 11. Cin. Aiken (6-2) 9.5076, 12. Day. Oakwood (4-4) 8.3875.
Division V
Region 17 — 1. North Lima South Range (8-0) 18.975, 2. Sullivan Black River (7-1) 12.725, 3. Akron Manchester (6-2) 12.4375, 4. Orwell Grand Valley (8-0) 12.2375, 5. Navarre Fairless (6-2) 11.6375, 6. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-3) 10.3378, 7. Wickliffe (5-3) 8.8625, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (4-3) 6.7175, 9. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-4) 6.25, 10. Columbiana Crestview (4-4) 6.075, 11. Wooster Triway (5-3) 5.775, 12. West Salem Northwestern (4-4) 5.5375.
Region 18 — 1. Marion Pleasant (7-0) 18.5, 2. Eastwood (8-0) 17.225, 3. Archbold (7-1) 16.725, 4. Otsego (6-2) 14.225, 5. Liberty Center (6-2) 11.975, 6. Milan Edison (6-2) 11.4625, 7. Genoa (7-1) 11.0125, 8. Indian Lake (6-2) 10.725, 9. Huron (5-3) 10.3, 10. Lake (5-3) 9.8375, 11. Swanton (5-3) 9.675, 12. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-2) 8.6125.
Region 19 — 1. Wheelersburg (8-0) 21.8625, 2. Portsmouth West (8-0) 19.575, 3. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-2) 13.9875, 4. Johnstown-Monroe (6-2) 13.0164, 5. Belmont Union Local (6-2) 11.875, 6. Oak Hill (6-2) 11.25, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-2) 10.6572, 8. Proctorville Fairland (5-3) 9.825, 9. Martins Ferry (5-3) 9.5537, 10. Ironton (4-4) 8.4625, 11. Chesapeake (4-4) 8.125, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-5) 6.8625.
Region 20 — 1. Anna (7-1) 14.2375, 2. Middletown Madison (6-2) 13.7625, 3. Bethel-Tate (8-0) 13.3375, 4. Casstown Miami East (7-1) 12.9875, 5. Brookville (6-2) 12.25, 6. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-2) 11.9497, 7. Reading (5-3) 11.7125, 8. West Jefferson (7-0) 11.6814, 9. Jamestown Greeneview (8-0) 11.2727, 10. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-2) 9.6625, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (6-2) 8.9331, 12. Carlisle (5-3) 8.6625.
Division VI
Region 21 — 1. Mogadore (7-0) 18.2127, 2. Creston Norwayne (7-1) 16.6375, 3. Rootstown (8-0) 16.1492, 4. Kirtland (8-0) 14.075, 5. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-2) 11.575, 6. Columbia Station Columbia (5-3) 11.4625, 7. Columbiana (6-2) 11.3, 8. Independence (6-2) 10.9625, 9. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (7-1) 10.1276, 10. McDonald (7-1) 10.0375, 11. New Middletown Springfield (5-3) 9.175, 12. Smithville (5-3) 9.0651.
Region 22 — 1. Liberty-Benton (7-1) 16.3875, 2. Wynford (6-2) 13.3535, 3. Seneca East (6-1) 10.619, 4. Carey (7-1) 10.375, 5. Hicksville (6-2) 9.95, 6. Gibsonburg (7-1) 9.075, 7. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-2) 8.4, 8. Ada (5-3) 7.8375, 9. Fairview (4-4) 7.575, 9. Ashland Crestview (5-3) 7.575, 11. Ottawa Hills (5-3) 7.425, 12. Collins Western Reserve (4-4) 7.125.
Region 23 — 1. Nelsonville-York (8-0) 16.0875, 2. Chillicothe Southeastern (8-0) 15.8125, 3. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (7-1) 12.8144, 4. Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-1) 11.5063, 5. Galion Northmor (6-2) 11.1125, 6. Beverly Fort Frye (7-1) 10.9375, 7. Shadyside (6-2) 10.7923, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (6-2) 9.7292, 9. Howard East Knox (7-1) 8.975, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-4) 6.6345, 11. Grandview Hts. (4-4) 5.525, 12. Lucasville Valley (3-5) 5.35.
Region 24 — 1. Marion Local (8-0) 18.6875, 2. Lima Central Cath. (7-1) 16.625, 3. Tipp City Bethel (7-1) 12.3, 4. Coldwater (6-2) 12.175, 5. Spencerville (6-2) 11.775, 6. Mechanicsburg (6-2) 10.7418, 7. St. Henry (6-2) 10.4875, 8. West Liberty-Salem (7-1) 10.1402, 9. Miamisburg Day. Christian (7-1) 10.1327, 10. Fort Recovery (4-4) 8.1625, 11. Delphos Jefferson (6-2) 8.075, 12. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-4) 5.625.
Division VII
Region 25 — 1. Dalton (8-0) 16.625, 2. East Canton (6-2) 11.3625, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-0) 11.1091, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (6-2) 9.05, 5. Valley Christian (4-4) 8.8927, 6. Windham (6-2) 8.4923, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-5) 5.6269, 8. Toronto (4-4) 5.05, 9. Newbury (4-4) 4.2188, 10. Vienna Mathews (5-3) 4.0357, 11. Malvern (3-5) 3.6875, 12. Lowellville (4-4) 2.9.
Region 26 — 1. Norwalk St. Paul (8-0) 12.8375, 2. McComb (7-1) 11.8125, 3. Pandora-Gilboa (7-1) 11.375, 4. Edgerton (6-2) 10.8, 5. Wayne Trace (6-2) 10.4625, 6. Leipsic (6-2) 9.4625, 7. Tiffin Calvert (5-3) 8.9125, 8. Hilltop (7-1) 7.7, 9. Mohawk (6-2) 7.6944, 10. Ayersville (5-3) 7.2625, 11. Monroeville (5-3) 6.6625, 12. North Baltimore (4-4) 6.5375.
Region 27 — 1. Danville (7-1) 13.825, 2. Lucas (7-1) 13.625, 3. Waterford (7-1) 12.6125, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-1) 12.2375, 5. Glouster Trimble (6-2) 10.7375, 6. Corning Miller (6-2) 8.55, 7. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (6-2) 8.075, 8. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-4) 7.3875, 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville (6-2) 7.3819, 10. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (6-2) 7.0753, 11. Hannibal River (4-4) 6.7, 12. Racine Southern (5-3) 5.6125.
Region 28 — 1. Convoy Crestview (7-1) 12.6875, 2. Sidney Lehman Cath. (7-1) 10.8375, 3. Delphos St. John’s (4-4) 10.0875, 4. Fort Loramie (6-2) 8.8346, 5. Minster (4-4) 8.1125, 6. Riverside (5-3) 8.1, 7. Lima Perry (5-3) 6.0875, 8. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-4) 5.5625, 9. Ansonia (4-4) 5.2375, 10. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-4) 4.5395, 11. Springfield Cath. Central (3-5) 4.2436, 12. Lockland (3-4) 3.367.
Thursday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at North Baltimore
Leipsic at Cory-Rawson
Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon
Pandora-Gilboa at McComb
Riverdale at Van Buren
Vanlue at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. John’s at Lima Senior
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Francis
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Mohawk at Carey
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Genoa
Elmwood at Otsego
Lake at Woodmore
Rossford at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Columbus Grove
Bluffton at Ada
Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview
Paulding at Spencerville
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Evergreen at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Van Wert
Defiance at St. Marys Memorial
Kenton at Elida
Lima Shawnee at Lima Bath
Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Sidney Lehman
Riverside at Ridgemont
Upper Scioto Valley at Marion Elgin
Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison at Vermilion
Port Clinton at Huron
Shelby at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Clyde
Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Danbury at Hilltop
Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch
Montpelier at Edon
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at Coldwater
Delphos St. John’s at Parkway
Fort Recovery at New Bremen
Marion Local at St. Henry
Versailles at Minster
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Springfield
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview
Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mansfield Madison
Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon
West Holmes at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at North Union
Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant
Galion Senior at Ontario
River Valley at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at South Central
New London at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at Monroeville
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton at Ayersville
Fairview at Holgate
Hicksville at Wayne Trace
Tinora at Antwerp
Other NW Ohio Games
Elyria Open Door Christian at Northwood
Lima Cent. Cath. at Troy Christian
Ridgedale at Crestline
Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph
Toledo City League
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott
Other NW Ohio Games
Lucas at Hannibal River
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday’s District Matches
Division II
LEXINGTON DISTRICT
(2) Ontario 8, (7) Vermilion 0
(1) Mansfield Madison 9, (9) Sandusky 0
ELIDA DISTRICT
(7) Celina 2, (6) St. Marys Memorial 1
(5) Defiance 1, (8) Kenton 0
LAKE DISTRICT
(1) Lake 10, (11) Port Clinton 0
(2) Oak Harbor 6, (9) Rossford 0
(7) Napoleon 2, (3) Wauseon 1
Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals
Division III
FINDLAY DISTRICT
(8) Allen East (8-8-1) at (1) Riverdale (11-2-3), 7
(7) Van Buren (8-5-3) at (3) Mansfield Christian (14-3), 5
(11) Ottawa-Glandorf (4-9-4) at (4) Liberty Center (11-3-2), 5
(6) Ashland Crestview (11-6) at (2) Liberty-Benton (11-3-2), 5
GENOA DISTRICT
(7) Edison (8-7-2) at (2) Swanton (10-4-2), 5
(5) Genoa (9-6-2) vs. (3) Eastwood (11-5-1), 5
(9) Cardinal Stritch (7-6-3) at (1) Archbold (16-0), 5
(6) Woodmore (9-4-4) vs. (4) Huron (12-3-2), 5
OTTOVILLE DISTRICT
(9) Miller City (3-12-1) at (1) Kalida (8-4-4), 5
(6) Continental (8-8-1) vs. (8) Fort Jennings (5-11-1), 5
(7) Delphos Jefferson (8-9) at (2) Coldwater (8-6-2), 5
(4) Lima Central Catholic (9-6-2) at (3) Ottoville (12-2-2), 5
Thursday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW DISTRICT
(15) Lima Senior (3-13) at (4) Toledo St. Ursula (9-4-3), 5
(11) Toledo Whitmer (9-7) at (6) Ashland (10-6), 5
(9) Sylvania Southview (6-10) at (7) Sylvania Northview (7-8-1), 5
(14) Toledo Bowsher at (1) Perrysburg (11-2-3), 7:30
SPRINGFIELD DISTRICT
(13) Tiffin Columbian (5-7-3) at (3) Toledo Notre Dame (9-4-3), 5
(12) Fremont Ross (7-8-1) at (5) Oregon Clay (8-5-3), 5
(16) Toledo Start at (2) Anthony Wayne (13-2-1), 5
(10) Springfield (9-6-1) at (8) Findlay (5-8-3), 5
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday’s District Matches
Division III
TIFFIN COLUMBIAN DISTRICT
(8) Mansfield St. Peter’s 2, (7) Riverdale 1
(3) Oak Harbor 1, (10) Cory-Rawson 0
(4) Woodmore 5, (12) Eastwood 1
(6) Ada 4, (9) Willard 0
KALIDA DISTRICT
(6) Lima Central Catholic 4, (12) Paulding 0
(7) New Knoxville 1, (8) Fort Jennings 0
(3) Kalida 8, (13) Spencerville 0
(10) Miller City 2, (11) Lincolnview 1
(5) Lima Temple Christian 4, (9) Allen East 0
ROSSFORD DISTRICT
(7) Liberty Center 2, (9) Delta 1
(4) Lake 4, (10) Rossford 1
(5) Pettisville 6, (13) Cardinal Stritch 0
(6) Maumee Valley Country Day 3, (11) Toledo Christian 0
(8) Genoa 9, (12) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 0
Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
FINDLAY DISTRICT
Mansfield Madison(5-8-2) at Perrysburg (6-7-3), 5
Oregon Clay (9-5-2) at Findlay (8-6-2), 5
Fremont Ross (8-7) at Ashland (8-5-3), 5
Tiffin Columbian at Anthony Wayne (12-1-3), 5
SYLVANIA SOUTHVEW DISTRICT
(15) Lima Senior (7-9-1) at (1) Toledo St. Francis (12-1-2), 5
(18) Toledo Waite at (4) Sylvania Northview (6-4-5), 7
(12) Toledo Whitmer (9-5-2) at (5) Sylvania Southview (7-6-3), 5
(16) Toledo Bowsher at (3) Toledo St. John’s (12-1-3), 5
Thursday’s District Quarterfinals
Division II
LAKE DISTRICT
(6) Toledo Central Catholic (4-11-1) at (1) Sandusky (10-5-1), 5
(5) Bryan (5-10-1) at (4) Otsego (6-7-3), 5
(8) Port Clinton (1-11-3) vs. (3) Bowling Green (7-9-1), 5
(9) Sandusky Perkins vs. (2) Maumee (7-6-3), 5
ELIDA DISTRICT
(6) Celina (6-8-2) at (2) Kenton (14-1-1), 7
(10) Upper Sandusky (3-12-1) at (4) Lima Shawnee (11-2-3), 5
(7) Defiance (5-9-2) at (1) Elida (15-1), 6
(5) Wapakoneta (10-5-1) at (3) St. Marys Memorial (12-2-2), 5
CLYDE DISTRICT
(6) Norwalk at (1) Vermilion (14-1-1), 5
(8) Clear Fork (1-10-4) at (3) Ontario (12-2-2), 5
(7) Clyde (6-9-1) vs. (2) Lexington (10-4-3), 5
(5) Huron (11-3-2) at (4) Edison (10-4-2), 5
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday’s District Matches
Division III
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
(8) Hicksville 3, (9) Delta 1
(6) Paulding 3. (11) Montpelier 0
(5) Fairview 3, (10) Archbold 1
(3) Swanton 3, (13) Northwood 0
(2) Tinora 3, (12) Liberty Center 0
KALIDA DISTRICT
(1) Coldwater 3, (11) Bluffton 0
(4) Minster 3, (6) Patrick Henry 0
(2) Liberty-Benton 3, (9) Elmwood 0
(5) Allen East 3, (7) Van Buren 0
SENECA EAST DISTRICT
(12) New London 3, (10) Plymouth 1
(4) Western Reserve 3, (13) Woodmore 0
(5) Fostoria 3, (9) Genoa 0
(7) Bucyrus 3, (8) Edison 2
(11) Margaretta 4, (6) Colonel Crawford 1
Wednesday’s District Matches
Division I
LAKE DISTRICT
(17) Lima Senior (5-15) at (13) Toledo Bowsher (14-6), 6:30
NAPOLEON DISTRICT
(16) Fremont Ross (8-14) at (15) Toledo Start, 6:30
Division II
FINDLAY DISTRICT
(10) Port Clinton (4-16) at (8) Toledo Rogers, 6:30
(9) Upper Sandusky (7-15) at (6) Rossford (8-14), 6:30
(11) Toledo Scott at (5) Maumee, 6:30
(12) Toledo Woodward at (3) Toledo Central Catholic (10-10), 6:30
BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
(9) Lima Bath (7-14) at (8) Elida (5-17), 6:30
(11) Napoleon (1-21) at (6) Defiance (11-10), 6:30
(10) Van Wert (4-18) at (7) St. Marys Memorial (11-11), 6:30
SENECA EAST DISTRICT
(10) Clear Fork (3-19) at (1) Lexington (19-3), 6:30
(8) Vermilion (8-14) at (6) Ontario (16-5), 6:30
(9) Mansfield Madison (4-18) at (2) Norwalk (14-8), 6:30
(7) Bellevue (10-12) at (5) Shelby (14-8), 6:30
Thursday’s District Quarterfinals
Division IV
FINDLAY DISTRICT
(8) Arcadia (13-10) at (2) New Riegel (17-5), 6:30
(7) Gibsonburg (17-6) at (3) Mohawk (18-4), 6:30
(5) Arlington (18-5) at (4) Hopewell-Loudon (16-6), 6:30
(6) Hardin Northern (17-4) at (1) Carey (20-3), 6:30
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
(11) Cory-Rawson (8-14) at (1) Leipsic (19-3), 6:30
(9) Pandora-Gilboa (8-15) at (3) Ada (16-7), 6:30
(5) Lima Central Catholic (11-12) at (4) Continental (16-5), 6:30
(7) Kalida (7-15) at (2) Columbus Grove (17-6), 6:30
VAN WERT DISTRICT
(10) Parkway (9-14) at (1) New Bremen (21-1), 6:30
(8) Convoy Crestview (17-6) at (4) Ottoville (22-1), 6:30
(6) New Knoxville (12-11) at (2) St. Henry (18-4), 6:30
(5) Marion Local (14-9) at Fort Recovery (19-3), 6:30
NAPOLEON DISTRICT
(12) Toledo Emmanuel Christian at (1) Toledo Christian, 6:30
(10) Stryker (8-15) vs. (4) North Central (13-10), 6:30
(7) Holgate (10-13) at (3) Ayersville (12-9), 6:30
(6) Cardinal Stritch (9-12) at (2) Pettisville (15-7), 6:30
WILLARD DISTRICT
(12) Sandusky St. Mary’s (5-16) at (1) Norwalk St. Paul (21-1), 6:30
(6) Lucas (15-8) vs. (5) South Central (13-10), 6:30
(9) Crestline (11-11) at (2) Buckeye Central (21-1), 6:30
(4) Monroeville (17-6) at (3) Tiffin Calvert (19-3), 6:30
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
League Championship Series
Best-of-7
Friday’s RESULT
Houston 2, New York 1
Saturday’s RESULTS
Houston 2, New York 1
Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1, Los Angeles leads series 2-0
MONDAY’S RESULT
New York 8, Houston 1
TUESDAY’S Results
New York 6, Houston 4, series tied 2-2
Los Angeles (Darvish 10-12) at Chicago (Hendricks (7-5), late
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Los Angeles (Wood 16-3) at Chicago (Arrieta (14-10), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
THURSDAY’S GAME
x-Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
FRIDAY’S GAME
New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m.
x- Chicago at Los Angeles, 4:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
SUNDAY’S GAME
x-Chicago at Los Angeles, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159
Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74
Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110
Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147
Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 146 164
Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 119 195
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83
Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 177 130
Denver 3 2 0 .600 108 97
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 116 131
Oakland 2 4 0 .333 124 126
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122
Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 105 132
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116
Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103
Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87
Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158
San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146
Sunday’s Results
Miami 20, Atlanta 17
Houston 33, Cleveland 17
New England 24, N.Y. Jets 17
Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10
Chicago 27, Baltimore 24, OT
Washington 26, San Francisco 24
New Orleans 52, Detroit 38
L.A. Rams 27, Jacksonville 17
Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33
L.A. Chargers 17, Oakland 16
Pittsburgh 19, Kansas City 13
N.Y. Giants 23, Denver 10
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Monday’s Result
Tennessee 36, Indianapolis 22
Thursday’s Game
Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25
Sunday’s Game
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1
Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1
Carolina at Chicago, 1
Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Atlanta at New England, 8:30
Open: Detroit, Houston
Monday’s Game
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 27 23
Toronto 6 5 1 0 10 28 19
Detroit 6 4 2 0 8 20 15
Ottawa 6 3 1 2 8 20 13
Florida 5 2 3 0 4 17 20
Boston 5 2 3 0 4 14 18
Montreal 5 1 3 1 3 8 17
Buffalo 6 1 4 1 3 14 23
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 6 5 1 0 10 21 13
New Jersey 6 5 1 0 10 26 17
Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 25 29
Philadelphia 6 4 2 0 8 26 16
Washington 7 3 3 1 7 23 24
N.Y. Islanders 6 2 3 1 5 15 18
Carolina 3 1 1 1 3 7 8
N.Y. Rangers 7 1 5 1 3 17 26
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Chicago 6 4 1 1 9 25 13
St. Louis 6 4 2 0 8 18 16
Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 20 17
Nashville 6 3 2 1 7 18 17
Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 18 23
Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16
Dallas 5 2 3 0 4 11 13
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 5 4 0 1 9 16 9
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 15 11
Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17
Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 12 14
Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17
San Jose 4 1 3 0 2 8 14
Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 8 14
Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 11 22
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2
Tuesday’s Results
Philadelphia 5, Florida 1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT
Toronto 2, Washington 0
Vancouver 3, Ottawa 0
New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
Nashville 4, Colorado 1
Columbus 5, Winnipeg 2
Arizona at Dallas, late
Carolina at Edmonton, late
Buffalo at Vegas, late
Montreal at San Jose, late
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30
Chicago at St. Louis, 8
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7
Vancouver at Boston, 7
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30
St. Louis at Colorado, 9
Carolina at Calgary, 9
Dallas at Arizona, 10
Friday’s Games
Vancouver at Buffalo, 7
San Jose at New Jersey, 7
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7:30
Washington at Detroit, 7:30
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8
Montreal at Anaheim, 10
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Regular Season
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 102, Boston 99
Houston at Golden State, late
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7
Charlotte at Detroit, 7
Miami at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at Washington, 7
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30
New Orleans at Memphis, 8
Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30
Denver at Utah, 9
Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30
Houston at Sacramento, 10
Portland at Phoenix, 10
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30
New York at Oklahoma City, 8
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Sunday’s GAMES
Chicago at Houston, 4
Colorado at Seattle, 4
Columbus at New York City FC, 4
Los Angeles at FC Dallas, 4
Minnesota United at San Jose, 4
New England at Montreal, 4
New York at D.C. United, 4
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4
Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4
Vancouver at Portland, 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette (3-3) at Arkansas St. (3-2), 7:30
Memphis (5-1) at Houston (4-2), 8
Friday’s Games
Princeton (4-1) at Harvard (3-2), 7:30
W. Kentucky (4-2) at Old Dominion (2-4), 6
Marshall (5-1) at Middle Tennessee (3-4), 7
Air Force (2-4) at Nevada (1-6), 9:30
Colorado St. (5-2) at New Mexico (3-3), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Temple (3-4) at Army (5-2), Noon
Bryant (2-4) at CCSU (4-3), Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) (4-2) at Duquesne (5-1), Noon
Elon (5-1) at Rhode Island (2-4), Noon
Sacred Heart (2-4) at Robert Morris (2-4), Noon
Purdue (3-3) at Rutgers (2-4), Noon
Tulsa (2-5) at UConn (2-4), Noon
Colgate (3-4) at Holy Cross (2-5), 12:05
Columbia (5-0) at Dartmouth (5-0), 12:30
Drake (3-3) at Marist (3-4), 1
Liberty (3-3) at Monmouth (NJ) (5-1), 1
Yale (4-1) at Penn (2-3), 1
Fordham (1-6) at Georgetown (1-5), 2
Towson (2-4) at New Hampshire (4-2), 2
Brown (2-3) at Cornell (1-4), 3
Maine (2-3) at Albany (NY) (3-3), 3:30
Richmond (4-2) at Delaware (4-2), 3:30
Bucknell (3-3) at Lafayette (2-5), 3:30
UCF (5-0) at Navy (5-1), 3:30
Georgia Southern (0-5) at UMass (0-6), 3:30
Michigan (5-1) at Penn St. (6-0), 7:30
SOUTH
Louisville (4-3) at Florida St. (2-3), Noon
San Diego (4-2) at Jacksonville (4-2), Noon
Pittsburgh (2-5) at Duke (4-3), 12:20
Boston College (3-4) at Virginia (5-1), 12:30
Dayton (2-5) at Davidson (2-4), 1
Morgan St. (1-5) at Howard (3-3), 1
Stetson (2-5) at Morehead St. (2-5), 1
Bethune-Cookman (3-3) at NC A&T (7-0), 1
Mercer (4-3) at Furman (4-3), 1:30
W. Carolina (5-2) at VMI (0-7), 1:30
Samford (4-2) at Wofford (6-0), 1:30
The Citadel (3-3) at Chattanooga (1-6), 2
SC State (2-4) at Delaware St. (0-6), 2
Troy (4-2) at Georgia St. (3-2), 2
Florida A&M (2-5) at Hampton (4-2), 2
Norfolk St. (2-4) at NC Central (5-1), 2
UT Martin (3-3) at E. Kentucky (1-5), 3
Alcorn St. (5-2) at Grambling St. (5-1), 3
Va. Lynchburg (0-0) at MVSU (1-5), 3
Tennessee (3-3) at Alabama (7-0), 3:30
Coastal Carolina (1-5) at Appalachian St. (4-2), 3:30
Syracuse (4-3) at Miami (5-0), 3:30
North Carolina (1-6) at Virginia Tech (5-1), 3:30
James Madison (6-0) at William & Mary (2-4), 3:30
Kentucky (5-1) at Mississippi St. (4-2), 4
SE Missouri (2-4) at Austin Peay (4-3), 5
North Texas (4-2) at FAU (3-3), 5
Louisiana-Monroe (3-3) at South Alabama (2-4), 5
Savannah St. (0-6) at Charleston Southern (3-3), 6
UAB (4-2) at Charlotte (0-7), 6:30
BYU (1-6) at East Carolina (1-6), 7
Southern U. (3-3) at Jackson St. (0-6), 7
Gardner-Webb (1-5) at Kennesaw St. (5-1), 7
Southern Miss. (4-2) at Louisiana Tech (3-3), 7
Incarnate Word (1-5) at McNeese St. (5-1), 7
Cent. Arkansas (5-1) at Northwestern St. (1-5), 7
South Florida (6-0) at Tulane (3-3), 7
LSU (5-2) at Mississippi (3-3), 7:15
Wake Forest (4-2) at Georgia Tech (3-2), 7:30
MIDWEST
Idaho (2-4) at Missouri (1-5), Noon
Iowa (4-2) at Northwestern (3-3), Noon
Akron (4-3) at Toledo (5-1), Noon
Maryland (3-3) at Wisconsin (6-0), Noon
Campbell (5-2) at Butler (4-3), 1
Sacramento St. (3-3) at North Dakota (2-5), 1:30
N. Illinois (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-6), 2
W. Michigan (4-3) at E. Michigan (2-4), 2
Youngstown St. (3-3) at N. Iowa (3-3), 2
Kent St. (2-5) at Ohio (5-2), 2
Buffalo (3-4) at Miami (Ohio) (2-5), 2:30
Cent. Michigan (2-5) at Ball St. (2-4), 3
Jacksonville St. (5-1) at E. Illinois (5-2), 3
South Dakota (6-0) at Illinois St. (4-2), 3
S. Illinois (3-3) at Indiana St. (0-6), 3
S. Dakota St. (4-2) at Missouri St. (1-5), 3
Indiana (3-3) at Michigan St. (5-1), 3:30
Illinois (2-4) at Minnesota (3-3), 3:30
W. Illinois (5-1) at N. Dakota St. (6-0), 3:30
SMU (4-2) at Cincinnati (2-5), 4
Oklahoma (5-1) at Kansas St. (3-3), 4
Southern Cal (6-1) at Notre Dame (5-1), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. (5-1) at Texas (3-3), Noon
Iowa St. (4-2) at Texas Tech (4-2), Noon
SE Louisiana (4-3) at Abilene Christian (2-5), 3:30
Lamar (1-5) at Sam Houston St. (5-1), 4
Houston Baptist (1-5) at Stephen F. Austin (2-5), 4
Rice (1-5) at UTSA (3-2), 7
Auburn (5-2) at Arkansas (2-4), 7:30
West Virginia (4-2) at Baylor (0-6), 8
Kansas (1-5) at TCU (6-0), 8
FAR WEST
Montana St. (2-4) at N. Colorado (2-3), 2:30
Arizona St. (3-3) at Utah (4-2), 3:30
Oregon (4-3) at UCLA (3-3), 4
Portland St. (0-6) at Idaho St. (3-4), 4:30
Utah St. (3-4) at UNLV (2-4), 6
UC Davis (3-3) at N. Arizona (4-2), 7
E. Washington (5-2) at S. Utah (4-2), 7:05
Arizona (4-2) at California (4-3), 8
Weber St. (4-2) at Cal Poly (0-6), 9:05
Wyoming (4-2) at Boise St. (4-2), 10:15
Fresno St. (4-2) at San Diego St. (6-1), 10:30
Colorado (4-3) at Washington St. (6-1), 10:45
LOCAL & AREA
Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.