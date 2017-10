Prep volleyball: Allen East ousts Knights from tourney

HARROD — Lydia Reineke had 18 kills Tuesday as Van Buren lost 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19 to Allen East in a Division III district volleyball opener.

The Mustangs (15-6), seeded fifth, advance to play at No. 3 seed Ottawa-Glandorf at 7 p.m. Saturday in a district quarterfinal. Van Buren ends it season at 12-11.

Lindsey Shaw had 22 assists and seven digs for Van Buren. Emma Reineke had six kills, Faith Dewalt had a team-high 11 digs, and Mackenzie Saltzman and Jessica Reinhart each had five digs.

