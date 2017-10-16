Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (20) 8-0 243

2. Lakewood St. Edward (4) 8-0 227

3. Toledo Whitmer (1) 8-0 178

4. Canton Mckinley 8-0 145

5. Hilliard Bradley 8-0 132

6. Cleveland St. Ignatius 7-1 113

7. Mentor 7-1 85

8. Centerville 7-1 60

9. Stow-Munroe Falls 7-1 53

10. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 8-0 44

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Pickerington Central 27. Cincinnati Moeller 23. Cincinnati Elder (1) 16. Huber Heights Wayne 15. Cincinnati Colerain 14. Euclid 13.

Division II

1. Avon (17) 8-0 236

2. Cincinnati Anderson (2) 8-0 198

3. Wadsworth (1) 8-0 182

4. Cincinnati Winton Woods (4) 7-1 161

5. Barberton 8-0 123

6. Akron Hoban 7-1 121

7. Cincinnati La Salle (2) 6-2 115

8. Columbus Walnut Ridge 7-0 110

9. Sidney 7-1 38

10. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7-1 23

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Medina Highland 20. Dayton Belmont 20. Olmsted Falls 17. Troy 13. Hudson 12.

Division III

1. Trotwood-Madison (18) 8-0 243

2. Canfield (4) 8-0 192

3. Toledo Central Catholic 7-1 184

4. Sandusky (3) 8-0 163

5. Medina Buckeye 8-0 119

6. Bay Village Bay (1) 8-0 104

6. (tie) Columbus Bishop Hartley 7-1 104

8. Franklin 7-1 71

9. Clyde 7-1 67

10. Parma Padua 7-1 34

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Kettering Archbishop Alter 32. Goshen 17. Bellefontaine 17. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 14. Columbus Marion-Franklin 13.

Division IV

1. Steubenville (21) 8-0 238

2. Germantown Valley View (3) 8-0 203

3. Perry (1) 8-0 178

4. Bellville Clear Fork 8-0 158

5. Shelby 8-0 151

6. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-0 120

7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-1 66

8. St. Marys Memorial 7-1 46

9. Poland Seminary 7-1 38

10. Girard (1) 8-0 33

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Oberlin Firelands 27. Cortland Lakeview 26. St. Clairsville 26. Newark Licking Valley 26. London 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23.

Division V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (17) 8-0 239

2. Wheelersburg (6) 8-0 213

3. Canfield S. Range (2) 8-0 199

4. Portsmouth West 8-0 153

5. Marion Pleasant (1) 7-0 139

6. Anna 7-1 126

7. Orwell Grand Valley 8-0 96

8. Archbold 7-1 73

9. Jamestown Greeneview 8-0 69

10. Bethel-Tate 8-0 45

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Sullivan Black River 15.

Division VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 8-0 253

2. Kirtland (4) 8-0 212

3. Mogadore (1) 7-0 180

4. Nelsonville-York 8-0 145

5. Rootstown 8-0 132

6. Coldwater 6-2 105

7. Liberty-Benton 7-1 96

8. Creston Norwayne 7-1 88

9. St. Henry 6-2 60

10. Lima Central Catholic 7-1 30

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Sarahsville Shenandoah 27. Chillicothe Southeastern 20.

Division VII

1. Norwalk St. Paul (12) 8-0 229

2. Dalton (11) 8-0 215

3. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights(3) 7-1 195

4. Danville 7-1 140

5. Convoy Crestview 7-1 136

6. Sidney Lehman 7-1 107

7. Lucas 7-1 94

8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 7-1 67

9. Pandora-Gilboa 7-1 63

10. McComb 7-1 41

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Minster 31. Waterford 29. East Canton 17. Delphos St. John’s 14. Haviland Wayne Trace 13.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at North Baltimore

Leipsic at Cory-Rawson

Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon

Pandora-Gilboa at McComb

Riverdale at Van Buren

Vanlue at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. John’s at Lima Senior

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Francis

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Mohawk at Carey

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Genoa

Elmwood at Otsego

Lake at Woodmore

Rossford at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Columbus Grove

Bluffton at Ada

Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview

Paulding at Spencerville

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Evergreen at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Van Wert

Defiance at St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Elida

Lima Shawnee at Lima Bath

Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Sidney Lehman

Riverside at Ridgemont

Upper Scioto Valley at Marion Elgin

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison at Vermilion

Port Clinton at Huron

Shelby at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Clyde

Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Danbury at Hilltop

Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch

Montpelier at Edon

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at Parkway

Fort Recovery at New Bremen

Marion Local at St. Henry

Versailles at Minster

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Madison

Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon

West Holmes at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at North Union

Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant

Galion Senior at Ontario

River Valley at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at South Central

New London at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at Monroeville

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton at Ayersville

Fairview at Holgate

Hicksville at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Antwerp

Other NW Ohio Games

Elyria Open Door Christian at Northwood

Lima Cent. Cath. at Troy Christian

Ridgedale at Crestline

Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

Toledo City League

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott

Other NW Ohio Games

Lucas at Hannibal River

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Monday’s District Matches

Division I

SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW DISTRICT

(17) Toledo Waite at (7) Sylvania Northview (7-8-1), 7

Division III

OTTOVILLE DISTRICT

(9) Miller City 4, (11) Paulding 0

(8) Fort Jennings 3, (5) Spencerville 1

(6) Continental 11, (13) Convoy Crestview 0

(7) Delphos Jefferson 3, (10) Lincolnview 1

(4) Lima Central Catholic 7, (12) Delphos St. John’s 0

GENOA DISTRICT

(7) Edison 3, (8) Ottawa Hills 2

(3) Eastwood 11, (14) Otsego 0

(5) Genoa 6, (12) Northwood 0

(9) Cardinal Stritch 2, (10) Delta 1

(4) Huron 7, (13) Toledo Christian 1

(6) Woodmore 1, (11) Evergreen 0

Tuesday’s District Matches

Division II

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

(7) Vermilion (5-8-3) at (2) Ontario (12-4), 7

(9) Sandusky (3-8-5) at (1) Mansfield Madison (15-1), 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(7) Celina (4-8-4) at (6) St. Marys Memorial (7-8-1), 6

(8) Kenton (7-5-3) at (5) Defiance (7-5-4), 5

LAKE DISTRICT

(11) Port Clinton (0-16) at (1) Lake (13-0-3), 5:30

(9) Rossford (6-9-1) at (2) Oak Harbor (10-5-1), 5

(7) Napoleon (4-7-5) at (3) Wauseon (8-7-1), 5

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Monday’s District Matches

Division I

SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW DISTRICT

(15) Lima Senior 4, (11) Toledo Start 2

Division II

ELIDA DISTRICT

(6) Celina 5, (9) Napoleon 2

(7) Defiance 2, (8) Lima Bath 1

LAKE DISTRICT

(7) Toledo Scott at Toledo Central Catholic (6-9-1), 6

(3) Bowling Green 6, (10) Wauseon 0

(2) Maumee 8, (11) Swanton 1

CLYDE DISTRICT

(9) Mansfield Senior (2-12-2) at (6) Norwalk (3-11-2), 5

(2) Lexington 9, (10) Galion 0

Tuesday’s District Matches

Division III

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN DISTRICT

(8) Mansfield St. Peter’s at (7) Riverdale, 7

(10) Cory-Rawson at (3) Oak Harbor, 7

(12) Eastwood at (4) Woodmore, 5

(9) Willard at (6) Ada, 5

KALIDA DISTRICT

(12) Paulding at (6) Lima Central Catholic, 5

(8) Fort Jennings at (7) New Knoxville, 5

(13) Spencerville at (3) Kalida, 5

(11) Lincolnview at (10) Miller City, 5

(9) Allen East at (5) Lima Temple Christian, 5

ROSSFORD DISTRICT

(9) Delta at (7) Liberty Center

(10) Rossford at (4) Lake, 7:30

(13) Cardinal Stritch at (5) Pettisville, 4:30

(11) Toledo Christian at (6) Maumee Valley Country Day, 5

(12) Toledo Emmanuel Christian at (8) Genoa, 7

Tuesday’s District Matches

Division III

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN DISTRICT

(8) Mansfield St. Peter’s (9-6) at (7) Riverdale (5-10-1), 7

(10) Cory-Rawson (5-10-1) at (3) Oak Harbor (11-3-2), 7

(12) Eastwood (3-12-1) at (4) Woodmore (12-4), 5

(9) Willard (7-7-2) at (6) Ada (11-5), 5

KALIDA DISTRICT

(12) Paulding (1-15) at (6) Lima Central Catholic (6-8-2), 5

(8) Fort Jennings (2-14) at (7) New Knoxville (5-10-1), 5

(13) Spencerville (0-16) at (3) Kalida (8-5-3), 5

(11) Lincolnview (3-13) at (10) Miller City (2-14), 5

(9) Allen East (5-10) at (5) Lima Temple Christian (10-4-2), 5

ROSSFORD DISTRICT

(9) Delta at (7) Liberty Center (13-3), 5

(10) Rossford (6-9-1) at (4) Lake (13-3), 7:30

(13) Cardinal Stritch at (5) Pettisville (12-2-2), 4:30

(11) Toledo Christian (4-11-1) at (6) Maumee Valley Country Day, 5

(12) Toledo Emmanuel Christian at (8) Genoa (7-9), 7

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Final 2017 State Rankings

Division I

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, Cin. Ursuline Academy (37) 378

2, Cin. Mount Notre Dame (1) 344

3, Cin. Mother of Mercy 249

4, Dublin Coffman 235

5, Mason 165

6, Cleveland St. Joseph 160

7, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 124

8, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 113

9, Toledo Notre Dame 95

10, Massillon Jackson 68

OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 15, Toledo St. Ursula 26 points.

Division II

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, Parma Padua (22) 288

2, Kettering Alter (5) 245

3, Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 174

4, Logan Elm (1) 155

5, Highland (1) 124

6, Unioto 102

7, Big Walnut 98

8, Hubbard (1) 81

9, Cin. McNicholas 75

10, Oak Harbor (1) 67

Division III

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, Coldwater (22) 357

2, Tuscarawas Valley (8) 283

3, Eastwood (4) 271

4, Independence (1) 229

5, Miami East (1) 170

6, Fairbanks (1) 156

7, OTTAWA-GLANODRF (2) 139

8, LIBERTY-BENTON 122

9, Versailles 85

10, Utica 68

OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 12, Swanton, 38 points; 13, Tinora, 22; 15, Huron 18.

Division IV

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, New Bremen (28) 390

2, St. Henry (1) 288

3, OTTOVILLE (3) 274

4, Norwalk St. Paul (4) 249

5, Fort Recovery 218

6, Buckeye Central 213

7, LEIPSIC 141

8, Racine Southern (4) 92

9, Marion Local 71

10, CAREY 41

OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 17, Delphos St. John’s (1) 12; 19, COLUMBUS GROVE 10.

Monday’s District Matches

Division IV

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(8) Arcadia 3, (11) Ridgemont 0

(3) Mohawk 3, (13) Upper Scioto Valley 0

(7) Gibsonburg 3, (10) Vanlue 1

(5) Arlington 3, (12) Lakota 0

(1) Carey 3, (14) Riverdale 0

(6) Hardin Northern 3, (9) Old Fort 1

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(11) Cory-Rawson 3, (10) Waynesfield-Goshen 1

(9) Pandora-Gilboa 3, (6) McComb 2

(3) Ada 3, (12) Lima Temple Christian 0

(5) Lima Central Catholic 3, (8) Miller City 0

(2) Columbus Grove 3, (13) North Baltimore 0

VAN WERT DISTRICT

(10) Parkway 3, (9) Antwerp 2

(4) Ottoville 3, (11) Lincolnview 0

(8) Convoy Crestview 3, (7) Delphos St. John’s 2

(6) New Knoxville 3, (13) Delphos Jefferson 0

(5) Marion Local 3, (12) Wayne Trace 0

NAPOLEON DISTRICT

(13) Fayette (0-22) at (12) Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6:30

(4) North Central 3, (8) Edgerton 0

(10) Stryker 3, (5) Ottawa Hills 2

(9) Edon (4-16) at (7) Holgate (9-13), 6:30

(11) Hilltop (4-18) at (6) Cardinal Stritch (8-12), 6:30

WILLARD DISTRICT

(12) Sandusky St. Mary’s 3, (13) Mansfield St. Peter’s 0

(8) Danbury at (6) Lucas (14-8), 6:30

(5) South Central 3, (7) Fremont St. Joseph 0

(10) Mansfield Christian (10-11) at (9) Crestline (8-14), 6:30

(4) Monroeville 3, (11) Wynford 0

Tuesday’s District Matches

Division III

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(9) Delta (8-12) at (8) Hicksville (12-10), 6:30

(11) Montpelier (11-11) at (6) Paulding (11-10), 6:30

(10) Archbold (9-13) at (5) Fairview (15-7), 6:30

(13) Northwood at (3) Swanton (21-1), 6:30

(12) Liberty Center (4-18) at (2) Tinora (21-1), 6:30

KALIDA DISTRICT

(11) Bluffton (3-19) at (1) Coldwater (20-1), 6:30

(6) Patrick Henry (14-7) at (4) Minster (12-10), 6:30

(9) Elmwood (5-15) at Liberty-Benton (21-1), 6:30

(7) Van Buren (12-10) at (5) Allen East (14-6), 6:30

SENECA EAST DISTRICT

(12) New London (5-17) at (10) Plymouth (5-16), 6:30

(13) Woodmore (0-21) at (4) Western Reserve (15-7), 6:30

(9) Genoa (7-15) at (5) Fostoria (15-7), 6:30

(8) Edison (6-16) at (7) Bucyrus (9-13), 6:30

(11) Margaretta (5-17) at (6) Colonel Crawford (12-10), 6:30

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

League Championship Series

Best-of-7

Friday’s RESULT

Houston 2, New York 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Houston 2, New York 1, Houston leads series 2-0

Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2

SUNDAY’S RESULT

Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1, Los Angeles leads series 2-0

MONDAY’S RESULT

Houston (Morton 14-7) at New York (Sabathia 14-5), late

TUESDAY’S GAMEs

Houston at New York (Gray 10-12), 5:08 p.m. (FS1)

Los Angeles (Darvish 10-12) at Chicago (Hendricks (7-5), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Los Angeles (Wood 16-3) at Chicago (Arrieta (14-10), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

THURSDAY’S GAME

x-Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

FRIDAY’S GAME

x-New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

x-New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m.

x- Chicago at Los Angeles, 4:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

SUNDAY’S GAME

x-Chicago at Los Angeles, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159

Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74

Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84

N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110

Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147

Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142

Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102

Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83

Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 177 130

Denver 3 2 0 .600 108 97

L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 116 131

Oakland 2 4 0 .333 124 126

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122

Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132

N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 105 132

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116

Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109

Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103

Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149

Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138

Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87

Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158

San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23

Sunday’s Results

Miami 20, Atlanta 17

Houston 33, Cleveland 17

New England 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10

Chicago 27, Baltimore 24, OT

Washington 26, San Francisco 24

New Orleans 52, Detroit 38

L.A. Rams 27, Jacksonville 17

Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33

L.A. Chargers 17, Oakland 16

Pittsburgh 19, Kansas City 13

N.Y. Giants 23, Denver 10

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday’s Game

Indianapolis at Tennessee, late

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 22

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1

Carolina at Chicago, 1

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Atlanta at New England, 8:30

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 6 5 1 0 10 23 18

Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 26 19

Ottawa 5 3 0 2 8 20 10

Detroit 6 4 2 0 8 20 15

Florida 4 2 2 0 4 16 15

Boston 5 2 3 0 4 14 18

Montreal 5 1 3 1 3 8 17

Buffalo 6 1 4 1 3 14 23

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 5 4 1 0 8 16 11

New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 21 13

Washington 6 3 2 1 7 23 22

Pittsburgh 6 3 2 1 7 20 25

Philadelphia 5 3 2 0 6 21 15

N.Y. Islanders 6 2 3 1 5 15 18

Carolina 3 1 1 1 3 7 8

N.Y. Rangers 6 1 5 0 2 13 21

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Chicago 6 4 1 1 9 25 13

St. Louis 6 4 2 0 8 18 16

Colorado 6 4 2 0 8 19 13

Winnipeg 5 3 2 0 6 16 18

Nashville 5 2 2 1 5 14 16

Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16

Dallas 5 2 3 0 4 11 13

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 5 4 0 1 9 16 9

Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 15 11

Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17

Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17

Vancouver 4 1 2 1 3 9 14

San Jose 4 1 3 0 2 8 14

Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 8 14

Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 11 22

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Vegas 3, Boston 1

Buffalo 3, Anaheim 1

Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Monday’s Result

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Philadelphia, 7

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Toronto at Washington, 7

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30

Colorado at Nashville, 8

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30

Carolina at Edmonton, 9

Buffalo at Vegas, 10

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30

Chicago at St. Louis, 8

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7

Vancouver at Boston, 7

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30

St. Louis at Colorado, 9

Carolina at Calgary, 9

Dallas at Arizona, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Regular Season

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 8

Houston at Golden State, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7

Charlotte at Detroit, 7

Miami at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at Washington, 7

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30

New Orleans at Memphis, 8

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30

Denver at Utah, 9

Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30

Houston at Sacramento, 10

Portland at Phoenix, 10

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30

New York at Oklahoma City, 8

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 20 5 8 68 72 35

New York City FC 16 9 8 56 54 41

Chicago 16 10 7 55 61 44

Atlanta United FC 15 9 9 54 68 38

Columbus 16 12 5 53 51 47

New York 13 12 8 47 51 46

New England 12 15 6 42 50 59

Philadelphia 10 14 9 39 44 46

Montreal 11 16 6 39 50 55

Orlando City 10 14 9 39 38 52

D.C. United 9 19 5 32 30 58

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 11 7 52 49 47

Seattle 13 9 11 50 49 39

Portland 14 11 8 50 58 49

Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27

Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45

San Jose 12 14 7 43 36 58

FC Dallas 10 10 13 43 43 47

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

Minnesota United 10 17 6 36 45 67

Los Angeles 8 17 8 32 44 62

Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta United FC 0, New York 0, tie

Chicago 3, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 1, Orlando City 0

New England 2, New York City FC 1

Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0

Colorado 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Houston 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

Los Angeles 3, Minnesota United 0

Portland 4, D.C. United 0

San Jose 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Seattle 4, FC Dallas 0

Sunday, Oct. 22

Chicago at Houston, 4

Colorado at Seattle, 4

Columbus at New York City FC, 4

Los Angeles at FC Dallas, 4

Minnesota United at San Jose, 4

New England at Montreal, 4

New York at D.C. United, 4

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4

Vancouver at Portland, 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATS FCS Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (160) 6-0 4167 1

2. North Dakota State (7) 6-0 4014 2

3. Jacksonville State 5-1 3741 3

4. South Dakota 6-0 3663 4

5. Wofford 6-0 3494 5

6. Central Arkansas 5-1 3352 6

7. Sam Houston State 5-1 3062 9

8. Eastern Washington 5-2 2975 10

9. Youngstown State 3-3 2642 8

10. Western Illinois 5-1 2463 14

11. Richmond 4-2 2456 13

12. North Carolina A&T 7-0 2174 15

13. South Dakota State 4-2 2138 7

14. Elon 5-1 2057 16

15. Villanova 4-3 1785 11

16. Samford 4-2 1523 19

17. Grambling State 5-1 1219 20

18. New Hampshire 4-2 1164 12

19. Western Carolina 5-2 1138 21

20. McNeese 5-1 851 22

21. Montana 5-2 736 24

22. Stony Brook 5-2 688 NR

23. Weber State 4-2 416 18

24. Illinois State 4-2 391 17

25. North Carolina Central 5-1 356 25

Others: Northern Arizona 276, Dartmouth 247, Nicholls 169, UNI 164, Delaware 160, Citadel 109, Southern Utah 100, Albany 94, Eastern Illinois 63, Kennesaw State 62, Columbia 48, Monmouth 44, Furman 14, Charleston Southern 14, Duquesne 12, Southern Illinois 7, Austin Peay 6, Alcorn State 4, Liberty 4, Mercer 4, Princeton 3, Southeastern Louisiana 3, UC Davis 2, Saint Francis U. 1.

FCS Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (26) 6-0 650 1

2. North Dakota State 6-0 624 2

3. Jacksonville State 5-1 589 3

4. South Dakota 6-0 575 4

5. Wofford 6-0 539 5

6. Central Arkansas 5-1 516 6

7. Sam Houston State 5-1 470 t9

8. Eastern Washington 5-2 467 t9

9. Youngstown State 3-3 389 8

10. Richmond 4-2 388 13

11. North Carolina A&T 7-0 382 11

12. Western Illinois 5-1 366 17

13. South Dakota State 4-2 315 7

14. Samford 4-2 259 18

15. Elon 5-1 243 20

16. Villanova 4-3 223 14

17. Grambling State 5-1 217 19

18. New Hampshire 4-2 191 12

19. McNeese 5-1 189 21

20. Nicholls 5-2 127 23

21. Western Carolina 5-2 125 25

22. Northern Arizona 4-2 102 24

23. Weber State 4-2 90 16

24. Illinois State 4-2 79 15

25. Montana 5-2 58 NR

Others receiving votes: Stony Brook 50, Northern Iowa 49, Kennesaw State 40, N.C. Central 31, Monmouth 29, The Citadel 22, Southern Utah 16, Delaware 13, Saint Francis 10, Dartmouth 7, Alcorn State 5, Albany 4, SE Louisiana 1.

AFCA Division II Coaches

Record Pts Pvs

1. Northwest Missouri State (34) 7-0 850 1

2. Shepherd 6-0 791 2

3. Indiana (Pa) 7-0 782 3

4. Minnesota State 7-0 754 4

5. Midwestern State 5-0 682 6

6. Indianapolis 7-0 678 5

7. Grand Valley State 6-1 635 7

8. Fort Hays State 7-0 616 8

9. Central Washington 7-0 572 10

10. Texas A&M-Commerce 5-1 541 11

11. Winona State 7-0 494 13

12. Ferris State 5-1 424 15

13. Ashland 6-1 423 16

14. Assumption 6-0 406 17

15. Sioux Falls 6-1 352 18

16. Colorado Mesa 6-1 307 20

17. Slippery Rock 6-1 288 9

18. West Alabama 6-1 271 23

19. Delta State 6-1 263 21

20. Wingate 6-0 243 24

21. Virginia State 6-0 165 NR

22. Humboldt State 5-1 154 25

23. Bowie State 6-1 95 14

24. Eastern New Mexico 6-1 66 NR

25. SE Oklahoma State 6-1 64 19

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado State-Pueblo 46; Notre Dame (OH) 28; California (Pa) 16; Findlay 16; Central Missouri 15; West Georgia 11; Virginia Union 1; Washburn 1.

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette (3-3) at Arkansas St. (3-2), 7:30

Memphis (5-1) at Houston (4-2), 8

Friday’s Games

Princeton (4-1) at Harvard (3-2), 7:30

W. Kentucky (4-2) at Old Dominion (2-4), 6

Marshall (5-1) at Middle Tennessee (3-4), 7

Air Force (2-4) at Nevada (1-6), 9:30

Colorado St. (5-2) at New Mexico (3-3), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Temple (3-4) at Army (5-2), Noon

Bryant (2-4) at CCSU (4-3), Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) (4-2) at Duquesne (5-1), Noon

Elon (5-1) at Rhode Island (2-4), Noon

Sacred Heart (2-4) at Robert Morris (2-4), Noon

Purdue (3-3) at Rutgers (2-4), Noon

Tulsa (2-5) at UConn (2-4), Noon

Colgate (3-4) at Holy Cross (2-5), 12:05

Columbia (5-0) at Dartmouth (5-0), 12:30

Drake (3-3) at Marist (3-4), 1

Liberty (3-3) at Monmouth (NJ) (5-1), 1

Yale (4-1) at Penn (2-3), 1

Fordham (1-6) at Georgetown (1-5), 2

Towson (2-4) at New Hampshire (4-2), 2

Brown (2-3) at Cornell (1-4), 3

Maine (2-3) at Albany (NY) (3-3), 3:30

Richmond (4-2) at Delaware (4-2), 3:30

Bucknell (3-3) at Lafayette (2-5), 3:30

UCF (5-0) at Navy (5-1), 3:30

Georgia Southern (0-5) at UMass (0-6), 3:30

Michigan (5-1) at Penn St. (6-0), 7:30

SOUTH

Louisville (4-3) at Florida St. (2-3), Noon

San Diego (4-2) at Jacksonville (4-2), Noon

Pittsburgh (2-5) at Duke (4-3), 12:20

Boston College (3-4) at Virginia (5-1), 12:30

Dayton (2-5) at Davidson (2-4), 1

Morgan St. (1-5) at Howard (3-3), 1

Stetson (2-5) at Morehead St. (2-5), 1

Bethune-Cookman (3-3) at NC A&T (7-0), 1

Mercer (4-3) at Furman (4-3), 1:30

W. Carolina (5-2) at VMI (0-7), 1:30

Samford (4-2) at Wofford (6-0), 1:30

The Citadel (3-3) at Chattanooga (1-6), 2

SC State (2-4) at Delaware St. (0-6), 2

Troy (4-2) at Georgia St. (3-2), 2

Florida A&M (2-5) at Hampton (4-2), 2

Norfolk St. (2-4) at NC Central (5-1), 2

UT Martin (3-3) at E. Kentucky (1-5), 3

Alcorn St. (5-2) at Grambling St. (5-1), 3

Va. Lynchburg (0-0) at MVSU (1-5), 3

Tennessee (3-3) at Alabama (7-0), 3:30

Coastal Carolina (1-5) at Appalachian St. (4-2), 3:30

Syracuse (4-3) at Miami (5-0), 3:30

North Carolina (1-6) at Virginia Tech (5-1), 3:30

James Madison (6-0) at William & Mary (2-4), 3:30

Kentucky (5-1) at Mississippi St. (4-2), 4

SE Missouri (2-4) at Austin Peay (4-3), 5

North Texas (4-2) at FAU (3-3), 5

Louisiana-Monroe (3-3) at South Alabama (2-4), 5

Savannah St. (0-6) at Charleston Southern (3-3), 6

UAB (4-2) at Charlotte (0-7), 6:30

BYU (1-6) at East Carolina (1-6), 7

Southern U. (3-3) at Jackson St. (0-6), 7

Gardner-Webb (1-5) at Kennesaw St. (5-1), 7

Southern Miss. (4-2) at Louisiana Tech (3-3), 7

Incarnate Word (1-5) at McNeese St. (5-1), 7

Cent. Arkansas (5-1) at Northwestern St. (1-5), 7

South Florida (6-0) at Tulane (3-3), 7

LSU (5-2) at Mississippi (3-3), 7:15

Wake Forest (4-2) at Georgia Tech (3-2), 7:30

MIDWEST

Idaho (2-4) at Missouri (1-5), Noon

Iowa (4-2) at Northwestern (3-3), Noon

Akron (4-3) at Toledo (5-1), Noon

Maryland (3-3) at Wisconsin (6-0), Noon

Campbell (5-2) at Butler (4-3), 1

Sacramento St. (3-3) at North Dakota (2-5), 1:30

N. Illinois (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-6), 2

W. Michigan (4-3) at E. Michigan (2-4), 2

Youngstown St. (3-3) at N. Iowa (3-3), 2

Kent St. (2-5) at Ohio (5-2), 2

Buffalo (3-4) at Miami (Ohio) (2-5), 2:30

Cent. Michigan (2-5) at Ball St. (2-4), 3

Jacksonville St. (5-1) at E. Illinois (5-2), 3

South Dakota (6-0) at Illinois St. (4-2), 3

S. Illinois (3-3) at Indiana St. (0-6), 3

S. Dakota St. (4-2) at Missouri St. (1-5), 3

Indiana (3-3) at Michigan St. (5-1), 3:30

Illinois (2-4) at Minnesota (3-3), 3:30

W. Illinois (5-1) at N. Dakota St. (6-0), 3:30

SMU (4-2) at Cincinnati (2-5), 4

Oklahoma (5-1) at Kansas St. (3-3), 4

Southern Cal (6-1) at Notre Dame (5-1), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. (5-1) at Texas (3-3), Noon

Iowa St. (4-2) at Texas Tech (4-2), Noon

SE Louisiana (4-3) at Abilene Christian (2-5), 3:30

Lamar (1-5) at Sam Houston St. (5-1), 4

Houston Baptist (1-5) at Stephen F. Austin (2-5), 4

Rice (1-5) at UTSA (3-2), 7

Auburn (5-2) at Arkansas (2-4), 7:30

West Virginia (4-2) at Baylor (0-6), 8

Kansas (1-5) at TCU (6-0), 8

FAR WEST

Montana St. (2-4) at N. Colorado (2-3), 2:30

Arizona St. (3-3) at Utah (4-2), 3:30

Oregon (4-3) at UCLA (3-3), 4

Portland St. (0-6) at Idaho St. (3-4), 4:30

Utah St. (3-4) at UNLV (2-4), 6

UC Davis (3-3) at N. Arizona (4-2), 7

E. Washington (5-2) at S. Utah (4-2), 7:05

Arizona (4-2) at California (4-3), 8

Weber St. (4-2) at Cal Poly (0-6), 9:05

Wyoming (4-2) at Boise St. (4-2), 10:15

Fresno St. (4-2) at San Diego St. (6-1), 10:30

Colorado (4-3) at Washington St. (6-1), 10:45

TRANSACTIONS

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Wade Baldwin IV and F Rade Zagorac.

UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Joel Bolomboy.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Katie Smith coach.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Vontarrius Dora from the practice squad. Signed DL Peli Anau to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Nelson Spruce. Released LB Jason Thompson from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year contract extension, through the 2018 season. Signed LB Hardy Nickerson from the practice squad. Signed TE Scott Orndoff to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Joe Callahan from the practice squad. Placed CB Quinten Rollins on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Josh Keyes. Waived LB Nigel Harris. Released RB LeShun Daniels from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Jalin Marshall to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OL Andreas Knappe to the practice squad. Released OL Jerry Ugokwe from the practice squad.

College

LOUISVILLE — Fired men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino.

MARYLAND — Announced athletic director Kevin Anderson is taking a six-month sabbatical. Named athletic department executive director, chief financial officer and chief operating officer Damon Evans acting athletic director.

SIENA — Named Abigail Rehfuss women’s lacrosse coach.

LOCAL & AREA

Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.

Softball Skill Lessons

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning on Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.

UF Soccer ID Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.

