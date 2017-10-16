Tuesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (20) 8-0 243
2. Lakewood St. Edward (4) 8-0 227
3. Toledo Whitmer (1) 8-0 178
4. Canton Mckinley 8-0 145
5. Hilliard Bradley 8-0 132
6. Cleveland St. Ignatius 7-1 113
7. Mentor 7-1 85
8. Centerville 7-1 60
9. Stow-Munroe Falls 7-1 53
10. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 8-0 44
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Pickerington Central 27. Cincinnati Moeller 23. Cincinnati Elder (1) 16. Huber Heights Wayne 15. Cincinnati Colerain 14. Euclid 13.
Division II
1. Avon (17) 8-0 236
2. Cincinnati Anderson (2) 8-0 198
3. Wadsworth (1) 8-0 182
4. Cincinnati Winton Woods (4) 7-1 161
5. Barberton 8-0 123
6. Akron Hoban 7-1 121
7. Cincinnati La Salle (2) 6-2 115
8. Columbus Walnut Ridge 7-0 110
9. Sidney 7-1 38
10. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7-1 23
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Medina Highland 20. Dayton Belmont 20. Olmsted Falls 17. Troy 13. Hudson 12.
Division III
1. Trotwood-Madison (18) 8-0 243
2. Canfield (4) 8-0 192
3. Toledo Central Catholic 7-1 184
4. Sandusky (3) 8-0 163
5. Medina Buckeye 8-0 119
6. Bay Village Bay (1) 8-0 104
6. (tie) Columbus Bishop Hartley 7-1 104
8. Franklin 7-1 71
9. Clyde 7-1 67
10. Parma Padua 7-1 34
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Kettering Archbishop Alter 32. Goshen 17. Bellefontaine 17. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 14. Columbus Marion-Franklin 13.
Division IV
1. Steubenville (21) 8-0 238
2. Germantown Valley View (3) 8-0 203
3. Perry (1) 8-0 178
4. Bellville Clear Fork 8-0 158
5. Shelby 8-0 151
6. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-0 120
7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-1 66
8. St. Marys Memorial 7-1 46
9. Poland Seminary 7-1 38
10. Girard (1) 8-0 33
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Oberlin Firelands 27. Cortland Lakeview 26. St. Clairsville 26. Newark Licking Valley 26. London 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23.
Division V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (17) 8-0 239
2. Wheelersburg (6) 8-0 213
3. Canfield S. Range (2) 8-0 199
4. Portsmouth West 8-0 153
5. Marion Pleasant (1) 7-0 139
6. Anna 7-1 126
7. Orwell Grand Valley 8-0 96
8. Archbold 7-1 73
9. Jamestown Greeneview 8-0 69
10. Bethel-Tate 8-0 45
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Sullivan Black River 15.
Division VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 8-0 253
2. Kirtland (4) 8-0 212
3. Mogadore (1) 7-0 180
4. Nelsonville-York 8-0 145
5. Rootstown 8-0 132
6. Coldwater 6-2 105
7. Liberty-Benton 7-1 96
8. Creston Norwayne 7-1 88
9. St. Henry 6-2 60
10. Lima Central Catholic 7-1 30
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Sarahsville Shenandoah 27. Chillicothe Southeastern 20.
Division VII
1. Norwalk St. Paul (12) 8-0 229
2. Dalton (11) 8-0 215
3. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights(3) 7-1 195
4. Danville 7-1 140
5. Convoy Crestview 7-1 136
6. Sidney Lehman 7-1 107
7. Lucas 7-1 94
8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 7-1 67
9. Pandora-Gilboa 7-1 63
10. McComb 7-1 41
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Minster 31. Waterford 29. East Canton 17. Delphos St. John’s 14. Haviland Wayne Trace 13.
Thursday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Waite
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at North Baltimore
Leipsic at Cory-Rawson
Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon
Pandora-Gilboa at McComb
Riverdale at Van Buren
Vanlue at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. John’s at Lima Senior
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Francis
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Mohawk at Carey
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Genoa
Elmwood at Otsego
Lake at Woodmore
Rossford at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Columbus Grove
Bluffton at Ada
Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview
Paulding at Spencerville
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Evergreen at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Van Wert
Defiance at St. Marys Memorial
Kenton at Elida
Lima Shawnee at Lima Bath
Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Sidney Lehman
Riverside at Ridgemont
Upper Scioto Valley at Marion Elgin
Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison at Vermilion
Port Clinton at Huron
Shelby at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Clyde
Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Danbury at Hilltop
Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch
Montpelier at Edon
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at Coldwater
Delphos St. John’s at Parkway
Fort Recovery at New Bremen
Marion Local at St. Henry
Versailles at Minster
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Springfield
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview
Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mansfield Madison
Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon
West Holmes at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at North Union
Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant
Galion Senior at Ontario
River Valley at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at South Central
New London at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at Monroeville
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton at Ayersville
Fairview at Holgate
Hicksville at Wayne Trace
Tinora at Antwerp
Other NW Ohio Games
Elyria Open Door Christian at Northwood
Lima Cent. Cath. at Troy Christian
Ridgedale at Crestline
Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph
Toledo City League
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott
Other NW Ohio Games
Lucas at Hannibal River
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Monday’s District Matches
Division I
SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW DISTRICT
(17) Toledo Waite at (7) Sylvania Northview (7-8-1), 7
Division III
OTTOVILLE DISTRICT
(9) Miller City 4, (11) Paulding 0
(8) Fort Jennings 3, (5) Spencerville 1
(6) Continental 11, (13) Convoy Crestview 0
(7) Delphos Jefferson 3, (10) Lincolnview 1
(4) Lima Central Catholic 7, (12) Delphos St. John’s 0
GENOA DISTRICT
(7) Edison 3, (8) Ottawa Hills 2
(3) Eastwood 11, (14) Otsego 0
(5) Genoa 6, (12) Northwood 0
(9) Cardinal Stritch 2, (10) Delta 1
(4) Huron 7, (13) Toledo Christian 1
(6) Woodmore 1, (11) Evergreen 0
Tuesday’s District Matches
Division II
LEXINGTON DISTRICT
(7) Vermilion (5-8-3) at (2) Ontario (12-4), 7
(9) Sandusky (3-8-5) at (1) Mansfield Madison (15-1), 5
ELIDA DISTRICT
(7) Celina (4-8-4) at (6) St. Marys Memorial (7-8-1), 6
(8) Kenton (7-5-3) at (5) Defiance (7-5-4), 5
LAKE DISTRICT
(11) Port Clinton (0-16) at (1) Lake (13-0-3), 5:30
(9) Rossford (6-9-1) at (2) Oak Harbor (10-5-1), 5
(7) Napoleon (4-7-5) at (3) Wauseon (8-7-1), 5
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Monday’s District Matches
Division I
SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW DISTRICT
(15) Lima Senior 4, (11) Toledo Start 2
Division II
ELIDA DISTRICT
(6) Celina 5, (9) Napoleon 2
(7) Defiance 2, (8) Lima Bath 1
LAKE DISTRICT
(7) Toledo Scott at Toledo Central Catholic (6-9-1), 6
(3) Bowling Green 6, (10) Wauseon 0
(2) Maumee 8, (11) Swanton 1
CLYDE DISTRICT
(9) Mansfield Senior (2-12-2) at (6) Norwalk (3-11-2), 5
(2) Lexington 9, (10) Galion 0
Tuesday’s District Matches
Division III
TIFFIN COLUMBIAN DISTRICT
(8) Mansfield St. Peter’s at (7) Riverdale, 7
(10) Cory-Rawson at (3) Oak Harbor, 7
(12) Eastwood at (4) Woodmore, 5
(9) Willard at (6) Ada, 5
KALIDA DISTRICT
(12) Paulding at (6) Lima Central Catholic, 5
(8) Fort Jennings at (7) New Knoxville, 5
(13) Spencerville at (3) Kalida, 5
(11) Lincolnview at (10) Miller City, 5
(9) Allen East at (5) Lima Temple Christian, 5
ROSSFORD DISTRICT
(9) Delta at (7) Liberty Center
(10) Rossford at (4) Lake, 7:30
(13) Cardinal Stritch at (5) Pettisville, 4:30
(11) Toledo Christian at (6) Maumee Valley Country Day, 5
(12) Toledo Emmanuel Christian at (8) Genoa, 7
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Final 2017 State Rankings
Division I
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, Cin. Ursuline Academy (37) 378
2, Cin. Mount Notre Dame (1) 344
3, Cin. Mother of Mercy 249
4, Dublin Coffman 235
5, Mason 165
6, Cleveland St. Joseph 160
7, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 124
8, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 113
9, Toledo Notre Dame 95
10, Massillon Jackson 68
OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 15, Toledo St. Ursula 26 points.
Division II
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, Parma Padua (22) 288
2, Kettering Alter (5) 245
3, Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 174
4, Logan Elm (1) 155
5, Highland (1) 124
6, Unioto 102
7, Big Walnut 98
8, Hubbard (1) 81
9, Cin. McNicholas 75
10, Oak Harbor (1) 67
Division III
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, Coldwater (22) 357
2, Tuscarawas Valley (8) 283
3, Eastwood (4) 271
4, Independence (1) 229
5, Miami East (1) 170
6, Fairbanks (1) 156
7, OTTAWA-GLANODRF (2) 139
8, LIBERTY-BENTON 122
9, Versailles 85
10, Utica 68
OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 12, Swanton, 38 points; 13, Tinora, 22; 15, Huron 18.
Division IV
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, New Bremen (28) 390
2, St. Henry (1) 288
3, OTTOVILLE (3) 274
4, Norwalk St. Paul (4) 249
5, Fort Recovery 218
6, Buckeye Central 213
7, LEIPSIC 141
8, Racine Southern (4) 92
9, Marion Local 71
10, CAREY 41
OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 17, Delphos St. John’s (1) 12; 19, COLUMBUS GROVE 10.
Monday’s District Matches
Division IV
FINDLAY DISTRICT
(8) Arcadia 3, (11) Ridgemont 0
(3) Mohawk 3, (13) Upper Scioto Valley 0
(7) Gibsonburg 3, (10) Vanlue 1
(5) Arlington 3, (12) Lakota 0
(1) Carey 3, (14) Riverdale 0
(6) Hardin Northern 3, (9) Old Fort 1
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
(11) Cory-Rawson 3, (10) Waynesfield-Goshen 1
(9) Pandora-Gilboa 3, (6) McComb 2
(3) Ada 3, (12) Lima Temple Christian 0
(5) Lima Central Catholic 3, (8) Miller City 0
(2) Columbus Grove 3, (13) North Baltimore 0
VAN WERT DISTRICT
(10) Parkway 3, (9) Antwerp 2
(4) Ottoville 3, (11) Lincolnview 0
(8) Convoy Crestview 3, (7) Delphos St. John’s 2
(6) New Knoxville 3, (13) Delphos Jefferson 0
(5) Marion Local 3, (12) Wayne Trace 0
NAPOLEON DISTRICT
(13) Fayette (0-22) at (12) Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6:30
(4) North Central 3, (8) Edgerton 0
(10) Stryker 3, (5) Ottawa Hills 2
(9) Edon (4-16) at (7) Holgate (9-13), 6:30
(11) Hilltop (4-18) at (6) Cardinal Stritch (8-12), 6:30
WILLARD DISTRICT
(12) Sandusky St. Mary’s 3, (13) Mansfield St. Peter’s 0
(8) Danbury at (6) Lucas (14-8), 6:30
(5) South Central 3, (7) Fremont St. Joseph 0
(10) Mansfield Christian (10-11) at (9) Crestline (8-14), 6:30
(4) Monroeville 3, (11) Wynford 0
Tuesday’s District Matches
Division III
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
(9) Delta (8-12) at (8) Hicksville (12-10), 6:30
(11) Montpelier (11-11) at (6) Paulding (11-10), 6:30
(10) Archbold (9-13) at (5) Fairview (15-7), 6:30
(13) Northwood at (3) Swanton (21-1), 6:30
(12) Liberty Center (4-18) at (2) Tinora (21-1), 6:30
KALIDA DISTRICT
(11) Bluffton (3-19) at (1) Coldwater (20-1), 6:30
(6) Patrick Henry (14-7) at (4) Minster (12-10), 6:30
(9) Elmwood (5-15) at Liberty-Benton (21-1), 6:30
(7) Van Buren (12-10) at (5) Allen East (14-6), 6:30
SENECA EAST DISTRICT
(12) New London (5-17) at (10) Plymouth (5-16), 6:30
(13) Woodmore (0-21) at (4) Western Reserve (15-7), 6:30
(9) Genoa (7-15) at (5) Fostoria (15-7), 6:30
(8) Edison (6-16) at (7) Bucyrus (9-13), 6:30
(11) Margaretta (5-17) at (6) Colonel Crawford (12-10), 6:30
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
League Championship Series
Best-of-7
Friday’s RESULT
Houston 2, New York 1
Saturday’s RESULTS
Houston 2, New York 1, Houston leads series 2-0
Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1, Los Angeles leads series 2-0
MONDAY’S RESULT
Houston (Morton 14-7) at New York (Sabathia 14-5), late
TUESDAY’S GAMEs
Houston at New York (Gray 10-12), 5:08 p.m. (FS1)
Los Angeles (Darvish 10-12) at Chicago (Hendricks (7-5), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Los Angeles (Wood 16-3) at Chicago (Arrieta (14-10), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
THURSDAY’S GAME
x-Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
FRIDAY’S GAME
x-New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
x-New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m.
x- Chicago at Los Angeles, 4:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
SUNDAY’S GAME
x-Chicago at Los Angeles, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159
Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74
Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110
Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142
Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83
Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 177 130
Denver 3 2 0 .600 108 97
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 116 131
Oakland 2 4 0 .333 124 126
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122
Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 105 132
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116
Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103
Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87
Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158
San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23
Sunday’s Results
Miami 20, Atlanta 17
Houston 33, Cleveland 17
New England 24, N.Y. Jets 17
Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10
Chicago 27, Baltimore 24, OT
Washington 26, San Francisco 24
New Orleans 52, Detroit 38
L.A. Rams 27, Jacksonville 17
Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33
L.A. Chargers 17, Oakland 16
Pittsburgh 19, Kansas City 13
N.Y. Giants 23, Denver 10
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Monday’s Game
Indianapolis at Tennessee, late
Thursday, Oct. 19
Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 22
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1
Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1
Carolina at Chicago, 1
Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Atlanta at New England, 8:30
Open: Detroit, Houston
Monday, Oct. 23
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 6 5 1 0 10 23 18
Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 26 19
Ottawa 5 3 0 2 8 20 10
Detroit 6 4 2 0 8 20 15
Florida 4 2 2 0 4 16 15
Boston 5 2 3 0 4 14 18
Montreal 5 1 3 1 3 8 17
Buffalo 6 1 4 1 3 14 23
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 5 4 1 0 8 16 11
New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 21 13
Washington 6 3 2 1 7 23 22
Pittsburgh 6 3 2 1 7 20 25
Philadelphia 5 3 2 0 6 21 15
N.Y. Islanders 6 2 3 1 5 15 18
Carolina 3 1 1 1 3 7 8
N.Y. Rangers 6 1 5 0 2 13 21
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Chicago 6 4 1 1 9 25 13
St. Louis 6 4 2 0 8 18 16
Colorado 6 4 2 0 8 19 13
Winnipeg 5 3 2 0 6 16 18
Nashville 5 2 2 1 5 14 16
Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 15 16
Dallas 5 2 3 0 4 11 13
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 5 4 0 1 9 16 9
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 15 11
Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 17 17
Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 12 17
Vancouver 4 1 2 1 3 9 14
San Jose 4 1 3 0 2 8 14
Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 8 14
Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 11 22
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Vegas 3, Boston 1
Buffalo 3, Anaheim 1
Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Monday’s Result
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2
Tuesday’s Games
Florida at Philadelphia, 7
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Toronto at Washington, 7
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30
Colorado at Nashville, 8
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30
Carolina at Edmonton, 9
Buffalo at Vegas, 10
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30
Chicago at St. Louis, 8
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7
Vancouver at Boston, 7
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30
St. Louis at Colorado, 9
Carolina at Calgary, 9
Dallas at Arizona, 10
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Regular Season
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Cleveland, 8
Houston at Golden State, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7
Charlotte at Detroit, 7
Miami at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at Washington, 7
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30
New Orleans at Memphis, 8
Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30
Denver at Utah, 9
Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30
Houston at Sacramento, 10
Portland at Phoenix, 10
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30
New York at Oklahoma City, 8
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 20 5 8 68 72 35
New York City FC 16 9 8 56 54 41
Chicago 16 10 7 55 61 44
Atlanta United FC 15 9 9 54 68 38
Columbus 16 12 5 53 51 47
New York 13 12 8 47 51 46
New England 12 15 6 42 50 59
Philadelphia 10 14 9 39 44 46
Montreal 11 16 6 39 50 55
Orlando City 10 14 9 39 38 52
D.C. United 9 19 5 32 30 58
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 11 7 52 49 47
Seattle 13 9 11 50 49 39
Portland 14 11 8 50 58 49
Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27
Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45
San Jose 12 14 7 43 36 58
FC Dallas 10 10 13 43 43 47
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
Minnesota United 10 17 6 36 45 67
Los Angeles 8 17 8 32 44 62
Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta United FC 0, New York 0, tie
Chicago 3, Philadelphia 2
Columbus 1, Orlando City 0
New England 2, New York City FC 1
Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0
Colorado 1, Real Salt Lake 0
Houston 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie
Los Angeles 3, Minnesota United 0
Portland 4, D.C. United 0
San Jose 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Seattle 4, FC Dallas 0
Sunday, Oct. 22
Chicago at Houston, 4
Colorado at Seattle, 4
Columbus at New York City FC, 4
Los Angeles at FC Dallas, 4
Minnesota United at San Jose, 4
New England at Montreal, 4
New York at D.C. United, 4
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4
Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4
Vancouver at Portland, 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
STATS FCS Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (160) 6-0 4167 1
2. North Dakota State (7) 6-0 4014 2
3. Jacksonville State 5-1 3741 3
4. South Dakota 6-0 3663 4
5. Wofford 6-0 3494 5
6. Central Arkansas 5-1 3352 6
7. Sam Houston State 5-1 3062 9
8. Eastern Washington 5-2 2975 10
9. Youngstown State 3-3 2642 8
10. Western Illinois 5-1 2463 14
11. Richmond 4-2 2456 13
12. North Carolina A&T 7-0 2174 15
13. South Dakota State 4-2 2138 7
14. Elon 5-1 2057 16
15. Villanova 4-3 1785 11
16. Samford 4-2 1523 19
17. Grambling State 5-1 1219 20
18. New Hampshire 4-2 1164 12
19. Western Carolina 5-2 1138 21
20. McNeese 5-1 851 22
21. Montana 5-2 736 24
22. Stony Brook 5-2 688 NR
23. Weber State 4-2 416 18
24. Illinois State 4-2 391 17
25. North Carolina Central 5-1 356 25
Others: Northern Arizona 276, Dartmouth 247, Nicholls 169, UNI 164, Delaware 160, Citadel 109, Southern Utah 100, Albany 94, Eastern Illinois 63, Kennesaw State 62, Columbia 48, Monmouth 44, Furman 14, Charleston Southern 14, Duquesne 12, Southern Illinois 7, Austin Peay 6, Alcorn State 4, Liberty 4, Mercer 4, Princeton 3, Southeastern Louisiana 3, UC Davis 2, Saint Francis U. 1.
FCS Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (26) 6-0 650 1
2. North Dakota State 6-0 624 2
3. Jacksonville State 5-1 589 3
4. South Dakota 6-0 575 4
5. Wofford 6-0 539 5
6. Central Arkansas 5-1 516 6
7. Sam Houston State 5-1 470 t9
8. Eastern Washington 5-2 467 t9
9. Youngstown State 3-3 389 8
10. Richmond 4-2 388 13
11. North Carolina A&T 7-0 382 11
12. Western Illinois 5-1 366 17
13. South Dakota State 4-2 315 7
14. Samford 4-2 259 18
15. Elon 5-1 243 20
16. Villanova 4-3 223 14
17. Grambling State 5-1 217 19
18. New Hampshire 4-2 191 12
19. McNeese 5-1 189 21
20. Nicholls 5-2 127 23
21. Western Carolina 5-2 125 25
22. Northern Arizona 4-2 102 24
23. Weber State 4-2 90 16
24. Illinois State 4-2 79 15
25. Montana 5-2 58 NR
Others receiving votes: Stony Brook 50, Northern Iowa 49, Kennesaw State 40, N.C. Central 31, Monmouth 29, The Citadel 22, Southern Utah 16, Delaware 13, Saint Francis 10, Dartmouth 7, Alcorn State 5, Albany 4, SE Louisiana 1.
AFCA Division II Coaches
Record Pts Pvs
1. Northwest Missouri State (34) 7-0 850 1
2. Shepherd 6-0 791 2
3. Indiana (Pa) 7-0 782 3
4. Minnesota State 7-0 754 4
5. Midwestern State 5-0 682 6
6. Indianapolis 7-0 678 5
7. Grand Valley State 6-1 635 7
8. Fort Hays State 7-0 616 8
9. Central Washington 7-0 572 10
10. Texas A&M-Commerce 5-1 541 11
11. Winona State 7-0 494 13
12. Ferris State 5-1 424 15
13. Ashland 6-1 423 16
14. Assumption 6-0 406 17
15. Sioux Falls 6-1 352 18
16. Colorado Mesa 6-1 307 20
17. Slippery Rock 6-1 288 9
18. West Alabama 6-1 271 23
19. Delta State 6-1 263 21
20. Wingate 6-0 243 24
21. Virginia State 6-0 165 NR
22. Humboldt State 5-1 154 25
23. Bowie State 6-1 95 14
24. Eastern New Mexico 6-1 66 NR
25. SE Oklahoma State 6-1 64 19
Others Receiving Votes: Colorado State-Pueblo 46; Notre Dame (OH) 28; California (Pa) 16; Findlay 16; Central Missouri 15; West Georgia 11; Virginia Union 1; Washburn 1.
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette (3-3) at Arkansas St. (3-2), 7:30
Memphis (5-1) at Houston (4-2), 8
Friday’s Games
Princeton (4-1) at Harvard (3-2), 7:30
W. Kentucky (4-2) at Old Dominion (2-4), 6
Marshall (5-1) at Middle Tennessee (3-4), 7
Air Force (2-4) at Nevada (1-6), 9:30
Colorado St. (5-2) at New Mexico (3-3), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Temple (3-4) at Army (5-2), Noon
Bryant (2-4) at CCSU (4-3), Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) (4-2) at Duquesne (5-1), Noon
Elon (5-1) at Rhode Island (2-4), Noon
Sacred Heart (2-4) at Robert Morris (2-4), Noon
Purdue (3-3) at Rutgers (2-4), Noon
Tulsa (2-5) at UConn (2-4), Noon
Colgate (3-4) at Holy Cross (2-5), 12:05
Columbia (5-0) at Dartmouth (5-0), 12:30
Drake (3-3) at Marist (3-4), 1
Liberty (3-3) at Monmouth (NJ) (5-1), 1
Yale (4-1) at Penn (2-3), 1
Fordham (1-6) at Georgetown (1-5), 2
Towson (2-4) at New Hampshire (4-2), 2
Brown (2-3) at Cornell (1-4), 3
Maine (2-3) at Albany (NY) (3-3), 3:30
Richmond (4-2) at Delaware (4-2), 3:30
Bucknell (3-3) at Lafayette (2-5), 3:30
UCF (5-0) at Navy (5-1), 3:30
Georgia Southern (0-5) at UMass (0-6), 3:30
Michigan (5-1) at Penn St. (6-0), 7:30
SOUTH
Louisville (4-3) at Florida St. (2-3), Noon
San Diego (4-2) at Jacksonville (4-2), Noon
Pittsburgh (2-5) at Duke (4-3), 12:20
Boston College (3-4) at Virginia (5-1), 12:30
Dayton (2-5) at Davidson (2-4), 1
Morgan St. (1-5) at Howard (3-3), 1
Stetson (2-5) at Morehead St. (2-5), 1
Bethune-Cookman (3-3) at NC A&T (7-0), 1
Mercer (4-3) at Furman (4-3), 1:30
W. Carolina (5-2) at VMI (0-7), 1:30
Samford (4-2) at Wofford (6-0), 1:30
The Citadel (3-3) at Chattanooga (1-6), 2
SC State (2-4) at Delaware St. (0-6), 2
Troy (4-2) at Georgia St. (3-2), 2
Florida A&M (2-5) at Hampton (4-2), 2
Norfolk St. (2-4) at NC Central (5-1), 2
UT Martin (3-3) at E. Kentucky (1-5), 3
Alcorn St. (5-2) at Grambling St. (5-1), 3
Va. Lynchburg (0-0) at MVSU (1-5), 3
Tennessee (3-3) at Alabama (7-0), 3:30
Coastal Carolina (1-5) at Appalachian St. (4-2), 3:30
Syracuse (4-3) at Miami (5-0), 3:30
North Carolina (1-6) at Virginia Tech (5-1), 3:30
James Madison (6-0) at William & Mary (2-4), 3:30
Kentucky (5-1) at Mississippi St. (4-2), 4
SE Missouri (2-4) at Austin Peay (4-3), 5
North Texas (4-2) at FAU (3-3), 5
Louisiana-Monroe (3-3) at South Alabama (2-4), 5
Savannah St. (0-6) at Charleston Southern (3-3), 6
UAB (4-2) at Charlotte (0-7), 6:30
BYU (1-6) at East Carolina (1-6), 7
Southern U. (3-3) at Jackson St. (0-6), 7
Gardner-Webb (1-5) at Kennesaw St. (5-1), 7
Southern Miss. (4-2) at Louisiana Tech (3-3), 7
Incarnate Word (1-5) at McNeese St. (5-1), 7
Cent. Arkansas (5-1) at Northwestern St. (1-5), 7
South Florida (6-0) at Tulane (3-3), 7
LSU (5-2) at Mississippi (3-3), 7:15
Wake Forest (4-2) at Georgia Tech (3-2), 7:30
MIDWEST
Idaho (2-4) at Missouri (1-5), Noon
Iowa (4-2) at Northwestern (3-3), Noon
Akron (4-3) at Toledo (5-1), Noon
Maryland (3-3) at Wisconsin (6-0), Noon
Campbell (5-2) at Butler (4-3), 1
Sacramento St. (3-3) at North Dakota (2-5), 1:30
N. Illinois (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-6), 2
W. Michigan (4-3) at E. Michigan (2-4), 2
Youngstown St. (3-3) at N. Iowa (3-3), 2
Kent St. (2-5) at Ohio (5-2), 2
Buffalo (3-4) at Miami (Ohio) (2-5), 2:30
Cent. Michigan (2-5) at Ball St. (2-4), 3
Jacksonville St. (5-1) at E. Illinois (5-2), 3
South Dakota (6-0) at Illinois St. (4-2), 3
S. Illinois (3-3) at Indiana St. (0-6), 3
S. Dakota St. (4-2) at Missouri St. (1-5), 3
Indiana (3-3) at Michigan St. (5-1), 3:30
Illinois (2-4) at Minnesota (3-3), 3:30
W. Illinois (5-1) at N. Dakota St. (6-0), 3:30
SMU (4-2) at Cincinnati (2-5), 4
Oklahoma (5-1) at Kansas St. (3-3), 4
Southern Cal (6-1) at Notre Dame (5-1), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. (5-1) at Texas (3-3), Noon
Iowa St. (4-2) at Texas Tech (4-2), Noon
SE Louisiana (4-3) at Abilene Christian (2-5), 3:30
Lamar (1-5) at Sam Houston St. (5-1), 4
Houston Baptist (1-5) at Stephen F. Austin (2-5), 4
Rice (1-5) at UTSA (3-2), 7
Auburn (5-2) at Arkansas (2-4), 7:30
West Virginia (4-2) at Baylor (0-6), 8
Kansas (1-5) at TCU (6-0), 8
FAR WEST
Montana St. (2-4) at N. Colorado (2-3), 2:30
Arizona St. (3-3) at Utah (4-2), 3:30
Oregon (4-3) at UCLA (3-3), 4
Portland St. (0-6) at Idaho St. (3-4), 4:30
Utah St. (3-4) at UNLV (2-4), 6
UC Davis (3-3) at N. Arizona (4-2), 7
E. Washington (5-2) at S. Utah (4-2), 7:05
Arizona (4-2) at California (4-3), 8
Weber St. (4-2) at Cal Poly (0-6), 9:05
Wyoming (4-2) at Boise St. (4-2), 10:15
Fresno St. (4-2) at San Diego St. (6-1), 10:30
Colorado (4-3) at Washington St. (6-1), 10:45
TRANSACTIONS
Basketball
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Wade Baldwin IV and F Rade Zagorac.
UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Joel Bolomboy.
Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Katie Smith coach.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Vontarrius Dora from the practice squad. Signed DL Peli Anau to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Nelson Spruce. Released LB Jason Thompson from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year contract extension, through the 2018 season. Signed LB Hardy Nickerson from the practice squad. Signed TE Scott Orndoff to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Joe Callahan from the practice squad. Placed CB Quinten Rollins on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Josh Keyes. Waived LB Nigel Harris. Released RB LeShun Daniels from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Jalin Marshall to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OL Andreas Knappe to the practice squad. Released OL Jerry Ugokwe from the practice squad.
College
LOUISVILLE — Fired men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino.
MARYLAND — Announced athletic director Kevin Anderson is taking a six-month sabbatical. Named athletic department executive director, chief financial officer and chief operating officer Damon Evans acting athletic director.
SIENA — Named Abigail Rehfuss women’s lacrosse coach.
LOCAL & AREA
Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.
Softball Skill Lessons
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning on Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.
UF Soccer ID Camp
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.