Prep Volleyball Roundup: Arcadia buries Ridgemont

ARCADIA — Tori Green had 15 kills, three blocks and three aces Monday as Arcadia defeated Ridgemont 25-9, 25-17, 25-18 in a Division IV district opener at Arcadia.

The eighth-seeded Redskins (13-10) will play at No. 2 New Riegel (17-5) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a district quarterfinal. Ridgemont finished its season at 5-16.

Arcadia’s Caity Cramer had 10 digs, served three aces and handed out 25 assists on 67 of 68 setting. Sydney Ramsey had a team-best 13 digs and was 28 of 28 serving with five aces. Samantha Watkins added six kills and six digs.

Arcadia (13-10)

SERVING: Sydney Ramsey 28-28, Caity Cramer 20-20, Tori Green 9-11. ACES: Ramsey 5, Green 3, Cramer 3. KILLS: Green 15, Samantha Watkins 6, Emma Saltzman 5. SPIKING: Green 26-29, Watkins 18-21, Saltzman 10-13. ASSISTS: Cramer 25. SETTING: Cramer 67-68. DIGS: Ramsey 13, Cramer 10, Watkins 6. BLOCKS: Green 3.

GIBSONBURG 3

VANLUE 1

GIBSONBURG — Vanlue fell to higher-seeded Gibsonburg 25-17, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20 in Monday’s Division IV Findlay District opener.

The Wildcats, who were the 10th seed, fell to 6-17 overall to end their season. Seventh-seed Gibsonburg will play No. 3 Mohawk in a sectional final at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Sycamore.

Amanda Clymer paced Vanlue with team-highs of 16 kills and five blocks, while Maliah Snook led with five points with 12 kills and two aces.

Audrey Phillips led the Wildcats in both assists (20) and digs (9), while Emma Franks served three aces and matched Snook’s five points and Emma Biller spiked seven kills.

vanlue (6-17)

POINTS: Maliah Snook 5, Emma Franks 5. SERVING: Emma Biller 13-15, Amanda Clymer 10-10, Lauren Kin 10-10. ACES: Franks 3, Snook & Kin 2. KILLS: Clymer 16, Snook 12, Biller 7. SPIKING: Clymer 55-59, Snook 30-36, Biller 16-18. ASSISTS: Audrey Phillips 20, Biller 15. SETTING: Phillips 72-75, Biller 52-52. DIGS: Phillips 9, Madi Yeater 6, Bethany Smith 5. BLOCKS: Clymer 5, Snook & Biller 1.

ARLINGTON 3

LAKOTA 0

ARLINGTON — Hannah Willow smacked 12 kills and served seven aces in leading Arlington over Lakota 25-5, 25-9, 25-6 in a Division IV district volleyball opener Monday.

Arlington (18-5), the No. 5 seed in the Findlay district, advanced to take on No. 4 Hopewell-Loudon at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at H-L. Lakota finished 4-17.

Alyssa Jordan added 25 assists, while Olivia Griggs had six digs, six aces and three blocks for the Red Devils.

No information was reported by Lakota.

ARLINGTON (18-5)

ACES: Hannah Willow 7, Olivia Griggs 6, Jenna Pepple & Addy Lafferty 5. KILLS: Willow 12, Kylie Rausch 7, Lafferty 5. ASSISTS: Alyssa Jordan 25. DIGS: Griggs & Moriah Helms 6. BLOCKS: Griggs 3, Jordan, Lafferty & Willow 2.

HARDIN NORTHERN 3

OLD FORT 1

DOLA — Shelby Alloway and Rylie Bame slammed 20 kills each on Monday in leading Hardin Northern to a 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17 win over Old Fort in the first round of the Division IV district volleyball tournament.

Cassidy Deckling added nine kills and had six ace serves. Madison Robson set up the offense with 44 assists. Alloway had 10 digs and Bame nine.

Seeded sixth in the district field, Hardin Northern (17-5) will face No. 1-seeded Carey at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the district quarterfinals.

Kiely Tayor led Old Fort with 14 kills. Morgan Miller had seven kills and six digs and Madison Guth had 17 assists for the Stockaders (8-15).

HARDIN NORTHERN (17-4)

ACES: Shelby Alloway 3, Rylie Bame 2, Cassidy Deckling 6. KILLS: Alloway 20, Bame 20, Deckling 9. ASSISTS: Madison Robson 44. DIGS: Alloway 10, Bame 9, Deckling 8, Robson 7, Gabby Weaver 6, Morgan Pauley 6.

OLD FORT (8-15)

KILLS: Kiely Taylor 14, Morgan Miller 7, Jenna Clouse 5. ASSISTS: Madison Guth 17, Emily Hull 5, Miller 3. DIGS: Miller 6, Clouse 5, Savannah McCoy 3. BLOCKS: Morgan Wilkinson 2.

COLUMBUS GROVE 3

NORTH BALTIMORE 0

NORTH BALTIMORE — Carlee McCluer fired nine aces and 10 kills as Columbus Grove rolled past North Baltimore 25-7, 25-2, 25-15 in a Division IV district volleyball opener Monday.

Columbus Grove (17-6), the No. 2 seed in the Ottawa District, will host No. 7 Kalida at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rylee Sybert added 26 assists and eight digs, while Amy Vorst registered 16 digs for Columbus Grove. Paige Bellman added 10 kills and a pair of blocks.

Katelyn Weinandy and Alivia Light had 18 and 10 digs, respectively, for North Baltimore (2-20).

COLUMBUS GROVE (17-6)

ACES: Carlee McCluer 9, Rylee Sybert 2. KILLS: McCluer 10, Paige Bellman 10, Lauren Birkemeier 4. ASSISTS: Sybert 26. DIGS: Amy Vorst 16, Birkemeier 12, Sybert 8. BLOCKS: Bellman 2.

