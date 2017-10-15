Prep golf: Dull is first team all-Ohio

Posted On Sun. Oct 15th, 2017
Lakota’s Kyleigh Dull watches her tee shot on hole No. 16 at Saturday’s OHSAA girls Division II state golf tournament. (Photo by Michael Burwell.)

By MICHAEL BURWELL
Staff Writer
COLUMBUS — Kyleigh Dull found herself in a couple of star-studded groups on Saturday.
One on the course and one on the awards podium.
The Lakota freshman, playing with the defending state champion and another first-team all-Ohioan, fired a 4-over 74 in the second round and finished fourth with a two-day total of 146 in the OHSAA Division II girls state golf tournament at the Ohio State University Gray Course.
“I think my goal was to get first team and I did that,” said Dull, who earned a spot on the all-Ohio squad with her finish. “I didn’t win state, but I got three years ahead of me.
“I think I had a pretty good round today and that’s all I kind of care about is that I played my game. I tried to go shot by shot each time and I just tried to focus on my routine of everything. Things were pretty good today.”
Dull finished seven strokes behind Eaton’s Sarah Willis, who shot a 3-under 67 to defend her state title with a 72-67–139. St. Marys Memorial’s Jill Schmitmeyer, who was fifth a year ago, was also in Dull’s group and finished tied for runner-up with a 73-69–142.
“I played pretty well as a freshman. The state champion’s mom told me that I had a really bright future since I was only a freshman, and I think it was pretty awesome playing with her,” Dull said of Willis. “I didn’t know I was competing with the state champion overall looking back at it, but I think I was in a good group playing with them because they were really good golfers.”
Despite playing in her first state tournament, Dull said she felt comfortable on the par-70, 5,500-yard Gray Course. Her 74 was the second-best 18-hole score she had this season, with her opening-round 72 being her best.
“It is a big tournament, don’t get me wrong, but my nerves, they were OK,” Dull said. “They were OK compared to what I thought they were going to be … State is pretty big, but I was trying not to make it bigger than what it was. My dad told me it is state, but it’s not that hard of a course. It’s just like a beefed-up course that I used to play, and I was just like ‘yeah, you know, it’s not that hard.’ Par 70, you have a lot of scoring holes that you can do.”
Dull’s round included a birdie on the par-5 15th, but she had a pair of three-putt bogeys over her final three holes.
“I just tried to stay within my shots and I just tried to keep myself in pace with trying to get even par, even if I was four over at one time, I tried to get back down to three but then I made some three-putts that weren’t good, so I’d go back over to four,” Dull said. “I just don’t feel I ended as strong as I could, but I just tried to stay within myself. I think first team as a freshman, getting fourth place in the state of Ohio for Division II, is pretty neat.”
Independence, led by Sophia Trombetta’s runner-up finish (68-74–142), won the team title with a 320-332–652. Shelby (335-328–663) and Lima Central Catholic (332-335–667) finished second and third, respectively.
