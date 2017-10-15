Cross country: Sheets runs to first team all-NBC award

By SCOTT COTTOS

PEMBERVILLE — Dylan Sheets got diverted a bit from his race plan. But it didn’t keep him from becoming a first-team all-Northern Buckeye Conference cross country runner for the second time Saturday.

The Fostoria High School junior finished fourth in 17:23.81 in the NBC championships at Eastwood, an improvement of two spots over last year.

“My freshman year (at St. Wendelin), I didn’t know anything about cross country,” he said. “But I’m happy with what I’ve become.”

Increments of seven places in the boys and girls races determined the all-conference first and second teams and honorable mention.

Luke Coffman’s second-place showing (16:49.73) and Billy Barker’s fifth (17:24.31) helped Eastwood end Otsego’s five-year stranglehold on the boys team title as the Eagles edged the Knights 40-43. Elmwood, led by Trevor Bingham in 23rd place (18:41.03), was sixth with 175 points and Fostoria was last in the eight-team field with 177.

Eastwood and Genoa tied with 57 points in the girls team standings and the Eagles gained the nod for the title on the basis of a one-place difference between the squads’ sixth runners. Fostoria was fifth among seven teams with 117 points and Elmwood was sixth with 145.

Sheets went to the lead early in the boys race and stayed toward the front all the way through. He slipped past Eastwood’s Barker for fourth a few yards from the finish.

Genoa’s Sean Hoeft won the race in 16:46.77.

“My coaches wanted me to go out in first, but I kind of died out a little bit,” Sheets said. “I wanted top three because I was third in both (conference) jamborees, but I just gave it my all and I just sprinted in at the end, which I usually can’t do because I’m so tired. I just gave it my all.”

Coach Kim Fant-Cousin has enjoyed seeing Sheets finish toward the front of the NBC race in both of his years at FHS since his transfer from St. Wendelin.

“He went out strong, obviously, and held onto it for a little while,” she said. “He said he got gassed a little bit, but at the point where he was in the top three or four, he said he felt as though he could keep that position, which he did.

“He didn’t (achieve a personal record), but I told him this was a good way to ride on into next week” at the Galion district meet.

Sheets qualified for the Tiffin regional last year and this year he hopes to take his season a step further and run in the state meet.

“That’s been the goal all season,” Fant-Cousin said.

Elmwood’s other boys scorers were Kolton Bloom in 32nd (19:03.01), Cole Barton in 37th (19:17.89), Ben Armbruster in 47th (19:345.13) and Dylan Jenkins in 61st (20:38.03).

Following Sheets in scoring for the Redmen were Dominic Jackson (39th, 19:21.09), Justin Jordan (54th, 20:14.83), Caiden Twining (71st, 21:33.05) and Caleb Keller (75th, 22:06.75).

Fostoria’s girls had a second-team all-NBC performer in sophomore Erika Gonzales (10th, 22:04.27) and an honorable-mention runner in classmate Cashara Durst (20th, 24:01.83).

“I think I did pretty well today, as far as placement that I wanted,” said Gonzales, who enrolled at FHS after running at St. Wendelin last year. “I didn’t think I was going to be in the top seven the whole week when I was thinking about the race, but I thought I’d be up there close.”

Fant-Cousin said Gonzales has been a welcome addition to the program.

“The thing I like about her is she is a competitor — I mean, from start to finish,” Fant-Cousin said. “I’m really glad to have her as part of our team.”

Following Gonzales and Durst in scoring were Alice James (26th, 24:26.09), Kana Kagitani (27th, 24:30.12) and Dezerea Miranda (44th, 26:18.90).

Elmwood’s Liz Hoffman wrapped up the girls all-NBC second team with her 14th-place finish in 23:13.05.

“She’s a freshman and this is her first year ever of running cross country,” Royals coach Jason Barringer said. “She had never run before. She’s done really well.”

Other Elmwood scorers were Jena Sidle (30th, 24:54.07), Lainey Bingham (33rd, 25:14.21), McKenzie Mercer (35th, 25:20.29) and Grace Armbruster (46th, 26:24.75).

Varsity Races

boys team standings

1, Eastwood 40. 2, Otsego 43. 3, Genoa 90. 4, Woodmore 120. 5, Lake 150. 6, Elmwood 175. 7, Rossford 175. 8, Fostoria 177.

first team all-nbc

1, Sean Hoepf (Gen) 16:46.77. 2, Luke Coffman (East) 16:49.73. 3, Shane Tobar (Ots) 17:13.16. 4, Dylan Sheets (Fos) 17:23.81. 5, Billy Barker (East) 17:24.31. 6, Andrew Richardson (Ots) 17:39.04. 7, Thomas Urbina (Lake) 17:46.90.

second team all-nbc

8, Daniel Trombley (East) 17:47.42. 9, Lucas Pease (East) 17;51.08. 10, Sam Berry (Ots) 18:05.99. 11, Ty Simpson (Ots) 18:07.09. 12, Timmy Walker (Lake) 18:08.19. 13, Stone Zimmerman (Ots) 18:09.57. 14, Joey Emerine (Wood) 18:10.97.

honorable mention all-nbc

15, Bobby Bench (Gen) 18:11.33. 16, Cole Pawlowski (East) 18:11.77. 17, Nathan Payne (East) 18:12.14. 18, Will Agan (Ots) 18:14.43. 19, Derek Rightnowar (Gen) 18:22.29. 20, Caleb Frank (Ots) 18:25.82. 21, Pierce Overmyer (Wood) 18:27.10.

girls team standings

1, Eastwood 57 (winner by sixth-runner tiebreaker). 2, Genoa 57. 3, Woodmore 75. 4, Otsego 81. 5, Fostoria 117. 6, Elmwood 145. 7, Lake 166.

first team all-nbc

1, Lauren Welker (East) 20:35.42. 2, Ava Beam (Wood) 20:57.62. 3, Kylie Brinkman (Ots) 21:16.86. 4, Julie Spencer (Ots) 21:19.81. 5, Marianna Heninger (Gen) 21:21.85. 6, Melinda Barman (East) 21:27.79. 7, Sami Richards (Gen) 21:29.32.

second team all-nbc

8, Olivia Thatcher (Wood) 21:33.08. 9, Faith Morris (Wood) 21:54.42. 10, Erika Gonzales (Fos) 22:04. 27. 11, Caitlyn Diebert (Gen) 22:09.19. 12, Bri Petroff (Lake) 22:19.38. 13, Jordan Iffland (Gen) 22:53.10. 14, Liz Hoffman (Elm) 23:13.05.

honorable mention all-nbc

15, Sanaa Brown (East) 23:17.48. 16, Isabella Mancuso (Ots) 23:23.47. 17, Moira Cunningham (East) 23:54.33. 18, Molly Caris (East) 23:55.13. 19, Lucy Hoskins (Ross) 24:00.11. 20, Cashara Durst (Fos) 24:01.83. 21, Mackenzie Nighswander (Wood) 24:02.15.

Junior High Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Genoa 42. 2, Eastwood 47. 3, Elmwood 70. 4, Otsego 79. 5, Woodmore 115.

girls team standings

1, Woodmore 20. 2, Genoa 50. 3, Eastwood 74. 4, Otsego 82.

