Cross country: Moes, Schaser lead Lakota to title

TIFFIN — Lakota’s Dylan Moes and Reilly Cozette raced to individual championships and the Raiders won the boys team title in Saturday’s Sandusky Bay Conference River League cross country meet at Hedges-Boyer Park.

Moes (17:04.56) and Braden Schaser (17:11.95) finished first and second, respectively, to pace Lakota to a 45-50 victory over Sandusky St. Mary’s in the boys team standings.

Both Lakota boys earned first-team all-SBC River Division recognition, as did teammate Connor Hill (fourth, 17:48.29) and Old Fort’s Mike Heilman (third, 17:23.08) and Gregory Steyer (sixth, 17:53.55).

Cozette claimed the girls’ race in 20:36.17 as the Raiders placed second in the girls team standings to St. Mary’s by a 25-64 margin.

Old Fort’s Alyson Pence was seventh in 22:50.45 and gained the last first-team all-SBC River spot.

SBC River Division

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lakota 45. 2, Sandusky St. Mary’s 50. 3, Old Fort 51. 4, Fremont St. Joseph 74. 5, New Riegel 116. 6, Tiffin Calvert NTS.

FIRST TEAM ALL-SBC RIVER

1, Dylan Moes (Lak) 17:04.56. 2, Braden Schaser (Lak) 17:11.95. 3, Mike Heilman (OF) 17:23.08. 4, Connor Hill (Lak) 17:48.29. 5, Mitchell Bourne (SSM) 17:50.18. 6, Gregory Steyer (OF) 17:53.55. 7, Carlos Torres (SSM) 17:56.89.

SECOND TEAM ALL-SBC RIVER

8, Devyn Smith (OF) 18:00.48. 9, George Kaftan (SSM) 18:04.26. 10, Luke Dudenhoefer (SSM) 18:11.44. 11, Nate Vasquez (FSJ) 18:13.63. 12, Clem Foos (FSJ) 18:14.63. 13, Robert Anstead (OF) 18:29.36. 14, Bryce Hohman (NR) 18:33.94.

HONORABLE MENTION

15, Cody Roush (Lak) 18:42.03. 16, Isaac Foos (FSJ) 18;47.49. 17, Chris Stosio (FSJ) 18:51.66. 18, Austin Michel (FSJ) 18;54.27. 19, Dan Gyurke (SSM) 18:55.76. 20, Hayden Hohman (NR) 18:57.94. 21, Jonathan Anstead (OF) 18:59.57.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Sandusky St. Mary’s 25. 2, Lakota 64. 3, Fremont St. Joseph 64. 4, Old Fort 84. 5, Tiffin Calvert & New Riegel NTS.

FIRST TEAM ALL-SBC RIVER

1, Reilly Cozette (Lak) 20:36.17. 2, Lex Pudloski (SSM) 20:39.89. 3, Ceci Yeckley (SSM) 22:01.53. 4, Sarah Molyet (FSJ) 22:25.17. 5, Meghan Miller (TC) 22;28.09. 6, Kenzie Finneran (SSM) 22:35.84. 7, Alyson Pence (OF) 22:50.45.

SECOND TEAM ALL-SBC RIVER

8,. Rachel Dorski (SSM) 22:51.58. 9, Kassidy Reynolds (TC) 23:01.43. 10, Annie Milkie (SSM) 23:09.07. 11, Emilyu Kessler (SSM) 23:12.69. 12, Bella Fischer (SSM) 23;12.92. 13, Faith Lamb (SSM) 23:13.12. 14, Morgan Meredith (SSM) 23:14.64.

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-SBC RIVER

15, Shayla Steinberger (FSJ) 23:22.77. 16, Julia Baker (Lak) 23;26.61. 17, Sara Morrow (SSM) 23:33.40. 18, Cassidy Eddington (NR) 23:48.68. 19, Zaynah Quiros (FSJ) 24:01.18. 20, Maddie Molyet (FSJ) 24:28.46. 21, Brooke Shank (Lak) 24:51.47.

Junior High River Division Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, New Riegel 34. 2, Old Fort 59. 3 Tiffin Calvert 61. 4, Lakota 70. 5, Fremont St. Joseph NTS.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Old Fort 29. 2, Sandusky St. Mary’s 30. 3, Lakota, Fremont St. Joseph & Tiffin Calvert NTS.

Comments

comments