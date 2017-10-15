Cross country: H-L girls win 2nd straight BVC crown

Hopewell-Loudon’s depth and strong pack performance paid off in a second straight Blanchard Valley Conference girls cross country team title Saturday at Owens Community College’s Findlay campus.

The Chieftains didn’t have a top-five finisher, but placed five runners in the top 12 and eight total runners earned all-conference awards to top Liberty-Benton 32-44 for first place.

Freshman Taylor Leiter (21:01.99) and Renae Kapelka (21:25.18) led the charge for Hopewell-Loudon, as both earned spots on the all-BVC first team by finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.

The Chieftains’ Emily Pace (eighth, 21:41.97), Corrin Hoover (9th, 21:42.58) and Taylor Joseph (12th, 21:57.05) made the all-BVC second team. Ashley Brickner (15th, 22:04.99), Bailey Jameson (17th, 22:42.06) and Cameron Tidswell (21st, 23:27.53) earned spots on the honorable-mention list.

As for the girls individual title, Liberty-Benton senior Lindsey Bishop took the lead early and pulled away from the field to win the race in 20:13.89, nearly 18 seconds ahead of second-place Juleigha Collier from Riverdale.

Other all-BVC first-teamers in the girls race included Liberty-Benton’s Chloe Kin (3rd, 20:35.44) and Van Buren’s Autumn Pisarsky (4th, 20:42.54) and Justine Hunt (21:00.61).

In the boys race, Liberty-Benton’s Keith Sansalone pulled away from defending BVC boys champion Tyler Reinhart-Anez late in the race to win the BVC individual crown, and led the Eagles to the team title.

Sansalone, third in the BVC a year ago, toured the 5,000-meter course in 16:40.35 to finish more than 12 seconds ahead of Reinhart-Anez as the Eagles edged the Chieftains 32-36 for first place in the team standings..

The top seven finishers earned first team all-BVC honors, with runners seven through 14 and 15 to 21 landing spots on the all-BVC second team and honorable mention lists, respectively.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Carter Ritchey (fifth, 17:31.49) and Jordan Foster (sixth, 17:42.62) joined Sansalone and Reinhart-Anez on the first team.

Other first-teamers included Liberty-Benton’s Jonathan Ricker (seventh, 17:43.53) and McComb’s Jacob Rider (third, 16:58.2) and Cory-Rawson’s Jonathan Hoorman (fourth, 17:21.34), who ran together in the lead pack for the first 1½ miles.

Varsity Races

Boys Team Standings

1, Liberty-Benton 32. 2, Hopewell-Loudon 36. 3, McComb 83. 4, North Baltimore 102. 5, Van Buren 108. 6, Pandora-Gilboa 171. 7, Cory-Rawson, Leipsic & Riverdale NTS.

FIRST TEAM ALL-BVC

1, Keith Sansalone (L-B) 16:40.35. 2, Tyler Reinhart-Anez (H-L) 16:52.41. 3, Jacob Rider (McC) 16:58.2. 4, Jonathan Hoorman (C-R) 17:21.34. 5, Carter Ritchey (H-L) 17:31.49. 6, Jordan Foster (H-L) 17:42.62. 7, Jonathan Ricker (L-B) 17:43.53.

SECOND TEAM ALL-BVC

8, Elliott Veenstra (L-B) 17:50.04. 9, Jonathon Cade (L-B) 18:09.43. 10, Seth Leader (McC) 18:09.62. 11, Tyler Knestrick (L-B) 18:11.31. 12, Noah Pelton (NB) 18:13.65. 13, Marshall Reinhard (H-L) 18:18.79. 14, Kyle Rumschlag (H-L) 18:20.46.

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-BVC

15, Levi Trout (NB) 18:24.06. 16, Bryce Arbogast (H-L)18:33.34. 17, Brendan Herbert 18:35.59. 18, Caden Crawford (H-L) 18:39.92. 19, Jordyn Jury (H-L) 18:44.04. 20, Ethan Chambers (Leip) 18:45.71. 21, Connor Roush (H-L) 18:46.98.

Girls Team Standings

1, Hopewell-Loudon 32. 2, Liberty-Benton 44. 3, Riverdale 76. 4, North Baltimore 106. 5, Leipsic 116. 6, Pandora-Gilboa 158. 7, McComb, Van Buren & Cory-Rawson NTS.

FIRST TEAM ALL-BVC

1, Lindsey Bishop (L-B) 20:13.89. 2, Juleigha Collier (Riv) 20:31.55. 3, Chloe Kin (L-B) 20:35.44. 4, Autumn Pisarsky (VB) 20:42.54. 5, Justine Hunt (VB) 21:00.61. 6, Taylor Leiter (H-L) 21:01.99. 7, Renae Kapelka (H-L) 21:25.18.

SECOND TEAM ALL-BVC

8, Emily Pace (H-L) 21:41.97. 9, Corrin Hoover (H-L) 21:42.58. 10, Kendra Collier (Riv) 21:51.77. 11, Peyton Henry (Leip) 21:54.89. 12, Taylor Joseph (H-L) 21:57.05. 13, Audrey Murphy (L-B) 22:03.43. 14, Evie Stump (L-B) 22:03.64.

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-BVC

15, Ashley Brickner (H-L) 22:04.99. 16, Lydia Hartman (NB) 22:31.82. 17, Bailey Jameson (H-L) 22:42.06. 18, Sydnee Smith (NB) 22:52.88. 19, Tara Gleason (L-B) 23:02.25. 20, Audrey Leopold (Riv) 23:14.49. 21, Cameron Tidswell (H-L) 23:27.53.

Junior High Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty-Benton 34. 2, Hopewell-Loudon 43. 3, Van Buren 43. 4, McConb, Leipsic, Riverdale & North Baltimore NTS.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty-Benton 25. 2, Hopewell-Loudon 32. 3, Leipsic, Van Buren, North Baltimore, McComb & Riverdale NTS.

Comments

comments