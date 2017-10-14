Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Riverdale 42, Arcadia 7
Liberty-Benton 40, Arlington 0
McComb 42, Van Buren 7
Leipsic 42, North Baltimore 12
Pandora-Gilboa 16, Hopewell-Loudon 7
Cory-Rawson 54, Vanlue 0
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo Whitmer 41, Fremont Ross 3
Lima Senior at Findlay
Tol. Cent. Catholic 27, Toledo St. Francis 13
Oregon Clay 27, Toledo St. John’s 22
Northern 10 Conference
Upper Sandusky 28, Buckeye Central 12
Mohawk 42, Bucyrus 7
Wynford 31, Seneca East 13
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior 41, Elmwood 14
Genoa 56, Rossford 33
Otsego 28, Lake 10
Eastwood 77, Woodmore 7
Northwest Conference
Spencerville 34, Bluffton 10
Convoy Crestview 49, Allen East 21
Ada 22, Paulding 16
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 48, Delta 7
Bryan 49, Patrick Henry 14
Liberty Center 28, Swanton 7
Wauseon 42, Evergreen 14
Western Buckeye League
Elida 56, Lima Shawnee 16
Van Wert 38, Lima Bath 6
Kenton 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 30
St. Marys Memorial 35, Celina 14
Wapakoneta 48, Defiance 7
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern 54, Ridgemont 24
Lima Perry 29, Riverside 20
Marion Elgin 46, Waynesfield-Goshen 32
Sidney Lehman 55, Upper Scioto Valley 0
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta 22, Fremont St. Joseph 12
Lakota 21, Willard 12
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison 21, Oak Harbor 17
Huron 40, Vermilion 28
Shelby 62, Port Clinton 7
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 24, Tiffin Columbian 10
Sandusky Senior 42, Clyde 28
Sandusky Perkins 20, Norwalk 0
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood 58, Cardinal Stritch 7
Gibsonburg 42, Danbury 0
Ottawa Hills 27, Edon 26
Hilltop 28, Montpelier 25
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 24, Versailles 10
Marion Local 21, Fort Recovery 10
Minster 42, New Bremen 21
Anna 42, Parkway 0
St. Henry 34, Delphos St. John’s 7
Northern Lakes League
Maumee 28, Bowling Green 14
Sylvania Southview 20, Napoleon 14
Perrysburg 34, Springfield 32
Anthony Wayne 10, Sylvania Northview 3
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 40, Lexington 0
Mount Vernon 62, Mansfield Madison 20
Mansfield Senior 28, Wooster Senior 21
Toledo City League
Toledo Woodward 40, Toledo Rogers 6
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
North Union 54, Galion 7
Buckeye Valley 42, Marion Harding 39
Marion Pleasant 27, River Valley 14
Clear Fork 35, Ontario 0
Firelands Conference
Plymouth 35, Ashland Mapleton 28
Western Reserve 44, Monroeville 21
Ashland Crestview 54, New London 0
Green Meadows Conference
Hicksville 47, Antwerp 7
Ayersville 14, Holgate 0
Fairview 28, Tinora 22
Edgerton 55, Wayne Trace 34
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Bluffton, Ind. 7
Lucas 28, Colonel Crawford 21
Ridgedale at Middletown Christian
Crestline 31, Toledo Christian 0
West Holmes 49, Warsaw Riverview 0
Around Ohio
Akr. East 67, Akr. North 0
Akr. Hoban 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
Akr. Manchester 32, Orrville 21
Akr. Springfield 43, Mogadore Field 0
Alliance 38, Carrollton 7
Alliance Marlington 29, Can. South 21
Amanda-Clearcreek 21, Circleville 16
Amherst Steele 28, N. Olmsted 0
Ansonia 35, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 28
Ashtabula Edgewood 17, Ashtabula St. John 14
Ashville Teays Valley 31, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 12
Athens 14, Wellston 13
Aurora 35, Richfield Revere 7
Austintown Fitch 20, Erie McDowell, Pa. 0
Avon 19, N. Ridgeville 14
Avon Lake 28, Berea-Midpark 24
Barberton 34, Tallmadge 3
Bay Village Bay 42, Elyria Cath. 7
Beallsville 44, Bowerston Conotton Valley 22
Beaver Eastern 42, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Bedford 38, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Bellbrook 49, Day. Northridge 14
Bellefontaine 35, Spring. Shawnee 0
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 46, St. Paris Graham 26
Bethel-Tate 55, Lees Creek E. Clinton 14
Beverly Ft. Frye 33, Caldwell 0
Blanchester 42, Batavia Clermont NE 0
Bloom-Carroll 30, Gahanna Cols. Academy 17
Brookfield 45, Leavittsburg LaBrae 35
Brookville 28, Eaton 20
Byesville Meadowbrook 28, Coshocton 7
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Oak Glen, W.Va. 29
Cambridge 27, Marietta 20
Camden Preble Shawnee 26, Waynesville 17
Campbell Memorial 36, Warren Champion 12
Can. McKinley 27, Can. Glenoak 23
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 46, Grove City Christian 8
Canfield 24, Youngs. East 0
Canfield S. Range 31, Akr. Kenmore 8
Carrick, Pa. 27, Bridgeport 20
Casstown Miami E. 42, Arcanum 13
Castalia Margaretta 23, Fremont St. Joseph 12
Chagrin Falls 45, Geneva 7
Chagrin Falls Kenston 41, Madison 10
Chesapeake 42, S. Point 0
Chillicothe Unioto 34, Williamsport Westfall 7
Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Frankfort Adena 7
Cin. Aiken 24, Grant Co., Ky. 16
Cin. Anderson 58, Cin. Turpin 16
Cin. Colerain 38, Fairfield 12
Cin. Elder 35, Cin. Winton Woods 34, OT
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 49, Cin. Summit Country Day 20
Cin. Indian Hill 49, Cin. Finneytown 13
Cin. La Salle 17, Akr. SVSM 9
Cin. Madeira 55, Cin. Deer Park 14
Cin. Mariemont 35, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0
Cin. Moeller 41, Cle. St. Ignatius 20
Cin. Mt. Healthy 24, Cin. NW 7
Cin. N. College Hill 28, Cin. Country Day 0
Cin. St. Xavier 47, Clarkson North, Ontario 14
Cin. Sycamore 42, Cin. Oak Hills 6
Cin. Taft 32, Day. Dunbar 18
Cin. West Clermont 16, Loveland 8
Cin. Western Hills 34, Cin. Hughes 6
Cin. Wyoming 48, Reading 14
Clayton Northmont 21, Centerville 14
Cle. Cent. Cath. 27, Warren JFK 16
Cle. Glenville 32, Cle. E. Tech 8
Cle. Hay 55, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Cle. Hts. 35, Warrensville Hts. 14
Cle. JFK 20, Cle. Collinwood 14
Cle. John Adams 34, Cle. Whitney Young 22
Cle. Rhodes 22, Cle. John Marshall 13
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28, Ironton 7
Coldwater 24, Versailles 10
Collins Western Reserve 44, Monroeville 21
Cols. Beechcroft 18, Cols. Whetstone 0
Cols. Briggs 32, Cols. Africentric 8
Cols. Eastmoor 36, Cols. West 0
Cols. Franklin Hts. 20, Canal Winchester 19
Cols. Grandview Hts. 22, Baltimore Liberty Union 13
Cols. Hartley 23, Cols. DeSales 21
Cols. Independence 28, Cols. Marion-Franklin 20
Cols. Mifflin 45, Cols. East 12
Cols. Northland 53, Cols. Crusaders 0
Cols. Ready 27, London 23
Cols. Upper Arlington 34, Marysville 7
Cols. Watterson 31, Cols. St. Charles 7
Columbia Station Columbia 49, Brooklyn 13
Columbiana 24, Lisbon David Anderson 19
Columbiana Crestview 35, Kent Roosevelt 18
Conneaut 58, Girard, Pa. 20
Convoy Crestview 49, Harrod Allen E. 21
Corning Miller 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 12
Cortland Lakeview 35, Poland Seminary 30
Covington 63, Bradford 0
Creston Norwayne 19, West Salem Northwestern 7
Crooksville 50, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 56, Loudonville 32
Cuyahoga Hts. 39, Burton Berkshire 12
Dalton 33, Smithville 22
Danville 41, Centerburg 0
Day. Belmont 63, Cin. Shroder 0
Day. Christian 38, Lockland 0
Day. Thurgood Marshall 21, Cin. Woodward 20
Delaware Hayes 21, Thomas Worthington 17
Dover 40, Zanesville 7
Dresden Tri-Valley 20, New Concord John Glenn 13
Dublin Coffman 17, Hilliard Davidson 14
Dublin Scioto 42, Logan 7
E. Can. 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 13
E. Liverpool 35, Rayland Buckeye 6
E. Palestine 64, Toronto 20
Eastlake N. 31, Mayfield 16
Euclid 78, Brunswick 54
Fayetteville-Perry 43, Williamsburg 17
Findlay Liberty-Benton 40, Arlington 0
Franklin 34, Monroe 14
Fredericktown 32, Howard E. Knox 28
Ft. Loramie 49, New Madison Tri-Village 14
Gahanna Lincoln 49, Lancaster 36
Gates Mills Hawken 14, Middlefield Cardinal 12
Germantown Valley View 50, Day. Oakwood 7
Girard 66, Newton Falls 6
Glouster Trimble 31, Reedsville Eastern 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 13, Sugarcreek Garaway 0
Goshen 33, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31
Granville 42, Hebron Lakewood 0
Grove City Cent. Crossing 48, Galloway Westland 21
Hamilton New Miami 30, Cin. College Prep. 28
Hanoverton United 43, Leetonia 0
Harrison 56, Franklin Co., Ind. 20
Heath 35, Johnstown Northridge 17
Hicksville 47, Antwerp 7
Hilliard Bradley 28, Dublin Jerome 7
Hilliard Darby 17, Worthington Kilbourne 3
Huber Hts. Wayne 35, Kettering Fairmont 28
Huron 40, Vermilion 28
Independence 50, Richmond Hts. 20
Ironton Rock Hill 56, Gallipolis Gallia 55
Jackson 28, Hillsboro 6
Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, Doylestown Chippewa 27
Johnstown-Monroe 34, Utica 7
Kettering Alter 35, Hamilton Badin 0
Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Walnut Hills 16
LaGrange Keystone 43, Wellington 0
Lakewood 28, Westlake 25
Lancaster Fairfield Union 21, Circleville Logan Elm 6
Lewistown Indian Lake 20, Urbana 13
Liberty Center 28, Swanton 7
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 30, Hamilton 21
Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Bluffton, Ind. 6
Lima Perry 29, DeGraff Riverside 20
Linsly, W.Va. 34, Hannibal River 14
London Madison Plains 30, Spring. Greenon 6
Lorain 48, Maple Hts. 19
Lorain Clearview 26, Fairview 16
Lore City Buckeye Trail 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 13
Louisville 38, Beloit W. Branch 21
Lowellville 14, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0
Lucasville Valley 48, Belpre 7
Lyndhurst Brush 21, Chardon 20
Macedonia Nordonia 49, Cuyahoga Falls 34
Malvern 44, Strasburg-Franklin 38, OT
Marion Elgin 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 32
Martins Ferry 38, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 19
Mason 14, Cin. Princeton 0
Massillon Jackson 21, Can. Cent. Cath. 7
Massillon Perry 42, Uniontown Lake 7
Massillon Washington 35, Akr. Firestone 6
McArthur Vinton County 41, Bidwell River Valley 13
McDermott Scioto NW 48, Portsmouth Notre Dame 12
McDonald 47, Sebring McKinley 8
Mechanicsburg 42, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
Medina 41, Elyria 14
Medina Buckeye 25, Oberlin Firelands 22
Medina Highland 42, Copley 21
Mentor 38, Solon 34
Miamisburg 24, Lebanon 13
Middletown Fenwick 36, Cin. Purcell Marian 6
Middletown Madison Senior 49, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Milford 39, Cin. Withrow 14
Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Warsaw River View 0
Milton-Union 35, Carlisle 28
Mogadore 17, Garrettsville Garfield 0
Morrow Little Miami 14, Hamilton Ross 7
Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Madison 20
N. Can. Hoover 42, Green 17
N. Royalton 27, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 12
NDCL 45, Mentor Lake Cath. 14
Navarre Fairless 35, Canal Fulton Northwest 13
Nelsonville-York 35, Albany Alexander 0
New Middletown Spring. 52, Mineral Ridge 19
New Paris National Trail 41, Union City Mississinawa Valley 12
New Richmond 45, Mt. Orab Western Brown 16
Newark 14, Groveport-Madison 0
Newark Licking Valley 48, Newark Cath. 27
Northwood 58, Oregon Stritch 7
Norwood 31, Miami Valley Christian Academy 14
Oak Hill 36, Portsmouth Sciotoville 13
Oberlin 40, Rocky River Lutheran W. 27
Olmsted Falls 41, Grafton Midview 27
Orwell Grand Valley 62, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6
Painesville Harvey 32, Beachwood 20
Painesville Riverside 26, South 7
Parma 24, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 23
Parma Padua 31, Cle. Benedictine 17
Pataskala Licking Hts. 17, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 9
Pemberville Eastwood 77, Elmore Woodmore 7
Peninsula Woodridge 41, Akr. Coventry 14
Perry 40, Orange 28
Pickerington Cent. 24, Pickerington N. 21
Piketon 21, Chillicothe Huntington 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, New Carlisle Tecumseh 28
Plymouth 35, Ashland Mapleton 28
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 56, Pomeroy Meigs 16
Portsmouth W. 31, Waverly 27
Powell Olentangy Liberty 28, Lewis Center Olentangy 17
Proctorville Fairland 62, Portsmouth 34
Ravenna 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 21
Reynoldsburg 27, Grove City 7
Rittman 13, Apple Creek Waynedale 12
Rootstown 42, Mantua Crestwood 0
S. Charleston SE 33, Spring. Cath. Cent. 16
Salem 36, Minerva 0
Salineville Southern 42, Wellsville 0
Sandusky 42, Clyde 28
Sandusky Perkins 20, Norwalk 7
Sarahsville Shenandoah 8, McConnelsville Morgan 0
Shelby 62, Port Clinton 7
Southeastern 40, Bainbridge Paint Valley 6
Sparta Highland 62, Cardington-Lincoln 10
Spencerville 33, Bluffton 10
Spring. Kenton Ridge 55, Spring. NW 30
Springboro 41, Fairborn 0
Springfield 64, Beavercreek 28
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Day. Carroll 28
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14, Cin. Clark Montessori 7
St. Clairsville 42, Belmont Union Local 12
Steubenville 41, New Philadelphia 3
Streetsboro 22, Norton 19
Strongsville 39, Shaker Hts. 35
Struthers 20, Hubbard 14
Sullivan Black River 68, Sheffield Brookside 21
Sunbury Big Walnut 14, New Albany 0
Sylvania Southview 20, Napoleon 14
Thornville Sheridan 56, New Lexington 7
Tipp City Bethel 37, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 15
Tipp City Tippecanoe 47, Greenville 0
Trenton Edgewood 55, Oxford Talawanda 17
Trotwood-Madison 67, Riverside Stebbins 0
Troy 48, Sidney 21
Troy Christian 47, Cin. Hillcrest 8
Uhrichsville Claymont 47, Newcomerstown 6
Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 37, New Matamoras Frontier 14
Van Wert 38, Lima Bath 6
Vienna Mathews 41, Southington Chalker 13
W. Chester Lakota W. 35, Middletown 7
W. Jefferson 62, Spring. NE 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 30, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 14
W. Liberty-Salem 27, Milford Center Fairbanks 24
Wadsworth 54, Twinsburg 20
Wahama, W.Va. 41, Crown City S. Gallia 6
Washington C.H. 48, Greenfield McClain 10
Waterford 14, Racine Southern 6
Weir, W.Va. 44, Vincent Warren 6
Westerville S. 33, Westerville N. 30
Wheelersburg 59, Minford 7
Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Bexley 0
Wickliffe 21, Chesterland W. Geauga 14, OT
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49, Manchester 14
Wilmington 23, Batavia 7
Windham 54, Newbury 22
Wintersville Indian Creek 38, Lisbon Beaver 0
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 36, Barnesville 14
Wooster Triway 26, Massillon Tuslaw 20, OT
Xenia 42, W. Carrollton 12
Youngs. Mooney 15, Warren Harding 14
Zanesville Maysville 13, Philo 10
Zanesville Rosecrans 41, Sugar Grove Berne Union 13
Saturday’s Games
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert
Toledo City League
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Firelands Conference
South Central at Norwalk St. Paul
NW Ohio Game
Carey at West Middlesex, Pa.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday’s District Matches
Division III
FINDLAY DISTRICT
(10) Cory-Rawson at (8) Allen East, 7
(13) Galion at Mansfield Christian, 5
(9) Mansfield St. Peter’s at (7) Van Buren, 5
(11) Ottawa-Glandorf at (5) Bluffton, 7
(12) Ada at (6) Ashland Crestview, 4
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Monday’s District Matches
Division IV
FINDLAY DISTRICT
(11) Ridgemont at (8) Arcadia, 6:30
(13) Upper Scioto Valley at (3) Mohawk, 6:30
(10) Vanlue at (7) Gibsonburg, 6:30
(12) Lakota at (5) Arlington, 6:30
(14) Riverdale at (1) Carey, 6:30
(9) Old Fort at (6) Hardin Northern, 6:30
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
(11) Cory-Rawson at (10) Waynesfield-Goshen, 6:30
(9) Pandora-Gilboa at (6) McComb, 6:30
(12) Lima Temple Christian at (3) Ada, 6:30
(8) Miller City at (5) Lima Central Catholic, 6:30
(13) North Baltimore at (2) Columbus Grove, 6:30
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Division Series
Best-of-5
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Boston 10, Houston 3
New York 1, Cleveland 0
MONDAY’S Results
Houston 5, Boston 4, Houston wins series 3-1
New York 7, Cleveland 3
Chicago 2, Washington 1
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1, Los Angeles wins series 3-0
TUESDAY’S Result
Washington at Chicago, ppd., rain
WEDNESDAY’S Result
Washington 5, Chicago 0, series tied 2-2
New York 5, Cleveland 2, New York wins series 3-2
THURSDAY’S Result
Chicago 9, Washington 8, Chicago wins series 3-2
League Championship Series
Best-of-7
Friday’s Game
Houston 2, New York 1, Houston leads series 1-0
Saturday’s Games
New York (Severino 14-6) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 4:08 p.m. (Fox)
Chicago at Los Angeles (Kershaw 18-4), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
SUNDAY’S GAME
Chicago at Los Angeles, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)
MONDAY’S GAME
Houston at New York (Sabathia 14-5), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
TUESDAY’S GAME
Houston at New York (Gray 10-12), TBA (Fox or FS1)
Los Angeles at Chicago, TBA (TBS)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
x-Houston at New York, TBA (Fox or FS1)
Los Angeles at Chicago, TBA (TBS)
THURSDAY’S GAME
x-Los Angeles at Chicago, TBA (TBS)
FRIDAY’S OCT. 20 GAME
x-New York at Houston, TBA (Fox or FS1)
SATURDAY’S OCT. 21 GAMES
x-New York at Houston, TBA (Fox or FS1)
x-Chicago at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)
SUNDAY’S OCT. 21 GAME
x-Chicago at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74
N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106
New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142
Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83
Houston 2 3 0 .400 144 130
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142
Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83
Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 164 111
Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74
Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122
Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112
Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97
Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 99 93
Chicago 1 4 0 .200 78 124
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125
San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1
Cleveland at Houston, 1
Detroit at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Atlanta, 1
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1
Chicago at Baltimore, 1
San Francisco at Washington, 1
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Monday’s Game
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30
Thursday’s GAME
Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 22
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1
Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1
Carolina at Chicago, 1
Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Atlanta at New England, 8:30
Open: Detroit, Houston
Monday, Oct. 23
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 18 15
Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 22 16
Detroit 4 3 1 0 6 12 9
Florida 3 2 1 0 4 13 11
Ottawa 3 1 0 2 4 8 9
Boston 3 1 2 0 2 7 13
Montreal 4 1 3 0 2 5 13
Buffalo 4 0 3 1 1 9 18
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 5 3 1 1 7 21 14
Columbus 4 3 1 0 6 11 7
New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 18 11
Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 16 22
Philadelphia 4 2 2 0 4 13 13
Carolina 2 1 0 1 3 6 6
N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 14
N.Y. Rangers 5 1 4 0 2 11 18
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 5 4 1 0 8 17 14
Chicago 5 3 1 1 7 23 12
Colorado 4 3 1 0 6 15 9
Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 4 14 17
Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 13 14
Minnesota 3 1 1 1 3 11 11
Dallas 4 1 3 0 2 8 12
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 9 4
Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 12 9
Los Angeles 3 2 0 1 5 9 5
Anaheim 4 2 1 1 5 10 11
Vancouver 3 1 1 1 3 7 9
San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 7 11
Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 7 8
Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 9 16
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 4
Florida 5, St. Louis 2
Nashville 4, Dallas 1
Minnesota 5, Chicago 2
Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2
Detroit 4, Arizona 2
San Jose 3, Buffalo 2
Friday’s Results
Washington 5, New Jersey 2
Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Anaheim at Colorado, late
Ottawa at Calgary, late
Detroit at Vegas, late
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7
Toronto at Montreal, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Colorado at Dallas, 8
Columbus at Minnesota, 8
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30
Boston at Arizona, 9
Calgary at Vancouver, 10
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Vegas, 7
Buffalo at Anaheim, 9
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 4 0 1.000 —
Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1
Toronto 3 2 .600 1½
Philadelphia 2 3 .400 2½
New York 0 5 .000 4½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 1 .800 —
Orlando 3 3 .500 1½
Miami 3 3 .500 1½
Atlanta 2 3 .400 2
Charlotte 2 3 .400 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 3 1 .750 —
Chicago 3 3 .500 1
Detroit 2 3 .400 1½
Milwaukee 1 3 .250 2
Cleveland 1 4 .200 2½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 4 1 .800 —
Dallas 4 2 .667 ½
San Antonio 3 2 .600 1
Memphis 3 2 .600 1
New Orleans 1 3 .250 2½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 5 0 1.000 —
Portland 4 1 .800 1
Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 1½
Minnesota 2 1 .667 2
Denver 3 2 .600 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 —
Golden State 1 2 .333 ½
Phoenix 1 3 .250 1
L.A. Lakers 1 4 .200 1½
Sacramento 1 4 .200 1½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Dallas 108, Atlanta 94
L.A. Clippers 104, Sacramento 87
Friday’s Results
Charlotte 111, Dallas 96
Cleveland 113, Orlando 106
Washington 110, New York 103
Memphis 142, New Orleans 101
San Antonio 106, Houston 97
Toronto 125, Chicago 104
Milwaukee 107, Detroit 103
Philadelphia 119, Miami 95
Brisbane Bullets at Phoenix, late
Haifa Maccabi at Portland, late
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, late
Sacramento at Golden State, late
END PRESEASON
Regular Season Schedule
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Cleveland, 8
Houston at Golden State, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7
Charlotte at Detroit, 7
Miami at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at Washington, 7
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30
New Orleans at Memphis, 8
Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30
Denver at Utah, 9
Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30
Houston at Sacramento, 10
Portland at Phoenix, 10
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30
New York at Oklahoma City, 8
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35
New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39
Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38
Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42
Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47
New York 13 12 7 46 51 46
Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43
Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54
New England 11 15 6 39 48 58
Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51
D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 11 6 51 48 46
Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27
Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39
Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49
Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45
FC Dallas 10 9 13 43 43 43
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57
Minnesota United 10 16 6 36 45 64
Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48
Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s RESULT
Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta United FC at New York, 5
Columbus at Orlando City, 5
Montreal at Toronto FC, 5
New York City FC at New England, 5
Philadelphia at Chicago, 5
D.C. United at Portland, 7:30
FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30
Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30
San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30
Sunday, Oct. 22
Chicago at Houston, 4
Colorado at Seattle, 4
Columbus at New York City FC, 4
Los Angeles at FC Dallas, 4
Minnesota United at San Jose, 4
New England at Montreal, 4
New York at D.C. United, 4
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4
Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4
Vancouver at Portland, 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Friday’s Results
Syracuse 27, Clemson 24
Washington St. (6-0) at California (3-3), late
Saturday’s Games
EAST
E. Michigan (2-3) at Army (4-2), Noon
Fordham (1-5) at Colgate (2-4), Noon
Lafayette (2-4) at Harvard (2-2), Noon
NC State (5-1) at Pittsburgh (2-4), Noon
UConn (1-4) at Temple (3-3), Noon
Texas Tech (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2), Noon
Princeton (3-1) at Brown (2-2), 12:30
Georgetown (1-4) at Lehigh (1-5), 12:30
St. Francis (Pa.) (3-2) at Bryant (2-3), 1
Dartmouth (4-0) at Sacred Heart (2-3), 1
Holy Cross (2-4) at Yale (3-1), 1
Penn (2-2) at Columbia (4-0), 1:30
Bucknell (2-3) at Cornell (1-3), 1:30
N. Illinois (3-2) at Buffalo (3-3), 3:30
William & Mary (2-3) at Delaware (3-2), 3:30
Rhode Island (2-3) at Maine (1-3), 3:30
Richmond (3-2) at Towson (2-3), 4
Duquesne (4-1) at Robert Morris (2-3), 6
New Hampshire (4-1) at Stony Brook (4-2), 6
CCSU (3-3) at Wagner (2-4), 6
SOUTH
Florida St. (1-3) at Duke (4-2), Noon
BYU (1-5) at Mississippi St. (3-2), Noon
Charleston Southern (2-3) at Presbyterian (3-3), Noon
South Carolina (4-2) at Tennessee (3-2), Noon
Boston College (2-4) at Louisville (4-2), 12:20
VMI (0-6) at Furman (3-3), 1
Savannah St. (0-5) at Morgan St. (0-5), 1
Davidson (2-3) at Stetson (1-5), 1
Howard (2-3) at Delaware St. (0-5), 2
Gardner-Webb (1-4) at NC Central (4-1), 2
Hampton (3-2) at Norfolk St. (2-3), 2
Old Dominion (2-3) at Marshall (4-1), 2:30
Prairie View (2-3) at Alcorn St. (4-2), 3
NC A&T (6-0) at Florida A&M (2-4), 3
Villanova (4-2) at James Madison (5-0), 3:30
Auburn (5-1) at LSU (4-2), 3:30
Northwestern (2-3) at Maryland (3-2), 3:30
Chattanooga (1-5) at Mercer (3-3), 3:30
Georgia Tech (3-1) at Miami (4-0), 3:30
Vanderbilt (3-3) at Mississippi (2-3), 3:30
Virginia (4-1) at North Carolina (1-5), 3:30
ETSU (3-3) at W. Carolina (4-2), 3:30
Navy (5-0) at Memphis (4-1), 3:45
MVSU (1-4) at Alabama A&M (2-4), 4
SC State (2-3) at Bethune-Cookman (2-3), 4
E. Kentucky (1-4) at Jacksonville St. (4-1), 4
E. Illinois (4-2) at Murray St. (2-4), 4
Abilene Christian (2-4) at Nicholls (4-2), 4
Charlotte (0-6) at W. Kentucky (3-2), 4:30
Georgia St. (2-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-2), 5
New Mexico St. (2-4) at Georgia Southern (0-4), 6
Kennesaw St. (4-1) at Liberty (3-2), 6
Wofford (5-0) at The Citadel (3-2), 6
Middle Tennessee (3-3) at UAB (3-2), 6:30
Tulane (3-2) at FIU (3-2), 7
Texas A&M (4-2) at Florida (3-2), 7
Tuskegee (4-2) at Jackson St. (0-5), 7
UTEP (0-6) at Southern Miss. (3-2), 7
Austin Peay (3-3) at Tennessee St. (4-2), 7
East Carolina (1-5) at UCF (4-0), 7
Arkansas (2-3) at Alabama (6-0), 7:15
Missouri (1-4) at Georgia (6-0), 7:30
Cincinnati (2-4) at South Florida (5-0), 7:30
MIDWEST
Jacksonville (4-1) at Butler (3-3), Noon
Rutgers (1-4) at Illinois (2-3), Noon
Michigan (4-1) at Indiana (3-2), Noon
Kansas (1-4) at Iowa St. (3-2), Noon
TCU (5-0) at Kansas St. (3-2), Noon
Campbell (4-2) at Dayton (2-4), 1
Tennessee Tech (0-6) at SE Missouri (1-4), 2
Marist (3-3) at Valparaiso (2-4), 2
N. Iowa (2-3) at S. Dakota St. (4-1), 3
Illinois St. (4-1) at S. Illinois (2-3), 3
Indiana St. (0-5) at South Dakota (5-0), 3
Ohio (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-5), 3:30
Toledo (4-1) at Cent. Michigan (2-4), 3:30
Miami (Ohio) (2-4) at Kent St. (1-5), 3:30
Akron (3-3) at W. Michigan (4-2), 3:30
Purdue (3-2) at Wisconsin (5-0), 3:30
Missouri St. (1-4) at W. Illinois (4-1), 4
N. Dakota St. (5-0) at Youngstown St. (3-2), 7
Ohio St. (5-1) at Nebraska (3-3), 7:30
Michigan St. (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2), 8
SOUTHWEST
Alabama St. (0-5) at Texas Southern (0-5), 3
Central St. (Ohio) (0-6) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-4), 3:30
Baylor (0-5) at Oklahoma St. (4-1), 3:30
Oklahoma (4-1) vs. Texas (3-2) at Dallas, 3:30
Houston (4-1) at Tulsa (1-5), 4
UTSA (3-1) at North Texas (3-2), 6:30
Coastal Carolina (1-4) at Arkansas St. (2-2), 7
Stephen F. Austin (2-4) at Cent. Arkansas (4-1), 7
SE Louisiana (3-3) at Houston Baptist (1-4), 7
Lamar (1-4) at Incarnate Word (0-5), 7
Northwestern St. (1-4) at Sam Houston St. (4-1), 7
FAR WEST
UNLV (2-3) at Air Force (1-4), 2
North Dakota (2-4) at Montana (4-2), 3
Colorado (3-3) at Oregon St. (1-5), 4
Montana St. (2-3) at E. Washington (4-2), 4:05
Wyoming (3-2) at Utah St. (3-3), 4:30
Appalachian St. (3-2) at Idaho (2-3), 5
N. Arizona (3-2) at Portland St. (0-5), 5
Morehead St. (2-4) at San Diego (3-2), 5
Utah (4-1) at Southern Cal (5-1), 8
S. Utah (3-2) at Weber St. (4-1), 8
UCLA (3-2) at Arizona (3-2), 9
Idaho St. (3-3) at Sacramento St. (2-3), 9
New Mexico (3-2) at Fresno St. (3-2), 10
Nevada (1-5) at Colorado St. (4-2), 10:15
Boise St. (3-2) at San Diego St. (6-0), 10:30
Washington (6-0) at Arizona St. (2-3), 10:45
Oregon (4-2) at Stanford (4-2), 11
San Jose St. (1-6) at Hawaii (2-4), 11:59
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
CIMB Classic
Second Round
Pat Perez 66-65 — 131 -13
Xander Schauffele 65-67 — 132 -12
Sung Kang 67-68 — 135 -9
Cameron Smith 64-71 — 135 -9
Thomas Pieters 68-67 — 135 -9
Keegan Bradley 65-71 — 136 -8
Rafa Cabrera Bello 67-70 — 137 -7
Hideki Matsuyama 70-68 — 138 -6
Kyle Stanley 71-67 — 138 -6
Michael Kim 68-70 — 138 -6
Lucas Glover 71-67 — 138 -6
Adam Hadwin 71-67 — 138 -6
Brendan Steele 67-71 — 138 -6
Danny Lee 73-65 — 138 -6
Harold Varner III 72-67 — 139 -5
Branden Grace 72-67 — 139 -5
Jazz Janewattananond 70-69 — 139 -5
Kevin Na 66-73 — 139 -5
Scott Brown 70-69 — 139 -5
Poom Saksansin 65-74 — 139 -5
Wesley Bryan 71-68 — 139 -5
Gary Woodland 66-73 — 139 -5
Ollie Schniederjans 72-68 — 140 -4
Luke List 70-70 — 140 -4
David Lipsky 69-71 — 140 -4
Davis Love III 67-73 — 140 -4
Paul Casey 77-63 — 140 -4
C.T. Pan 70-70 — 140 -4
Jamie Lovemark 70-70 — 140 -4
Stewart Cink 72-68 — 140 -4
Anirban Lahiri 67-73 — 140 -4
Camilo Villegas 72-68 — 140 -4
Peter Uihlein 73-68 — 141 -3
Kelly Kraft 70-71 — 141 -3
Ben Crane 70-71 — 141 -3
Kevin Tway 74-67 — 141 -3
Justin Thomas 70-71 — 141 -3
Charl Schwartzel 70-71 — 141 -3
Phachara Khongwatmai 67-75 — 142 -2
Scott Stallings 73-69 — 142 -2
Jason Dufner 71-71 — 142 -2
Chez Reavie 68-74 — 142 -2
Morgan Hoffmann 70-72 — 142 -2
Jhonattan Vegas 72-70 — 142 -2
Colt Knost 71-72 — 143 -1
Ian Poulter 69-74 — 143 -1
Patrick Rodgers 70-73 — 143 -1
Rodney Pampling 72-71 — 143 -1
Jonas Blixt 69-74 — 143 -1
Richard T. Lee 73-70 — 143 -1
S.S.P Chawrasia 72-71 — 143 -1
Whee Kim 68-75 — 143 -1
Prayad Marksaeng 72-71 — 143 -1
James Hahn 72-71 — 143 -1
Graham Delaet 77-67 — 144 E
Scott Piercy 71-73 — 144 E
Chris Stroud 72-72 — 144 E
Charles Howell III 72-72 — 144 E
Nick Taylor 70-74 — 144 E
Gavin Kyle Green 73-71 — 144 E
Danny Chia 70-75 — 145 +1
Nicholas Fung 72-73 — 145 +1
Bud Cauley 77-68 — 145 +1
Richy Werenski 72-73 — 145 +1
Juvic Pagunsan 73-72 — 145 +1
Cody Gribble 77-68 — 145 +1
Emiliano Grillo 73-72 — 145 +1
Hao Tong Li 72-74 — 146 +2
Jim Herman 69-77 — 146 +2
Hudson Swafford 68-78 — 146 +2
Robert Streb 76-70 — 146 +2
Martin Flores 72-76 — 148 +4
Russell Knox 74-74 — 148 +4
Scott Hend 77-73 — 150 +6
Si Woo Kim 74-78 — 152 +8
Chad Campbell 78-74 — 152 +8
D.A. Points 76-79 — 155 +11
Grayson Murray 82-74 — 156 +12
LPGA Tour
KEP HanaBank Championship
Second Round
Angel Yin 68-65 — 133 -11
In Gee Chun 70-65 — 135 -9
Jin Young Ko 68-67 — 135 -9
Sung Hyun Park 66-69 — 135 -9
Seon Woo Bae 69-67 — 136 -8
Ji-Hyun Kim 68-68 — 136 -8
Marina Alex 67-69 — 136 -8
Cristie Kerr 67-69 — 136 -8
Lizette Salas 67-69 — 136 -8
Chella Choi 67-70 — 137 -7
Min-Sun Kim 66-71 — 137 -7
Minjee Lee 66-71 — 137 -7
Brooke M. Henderson 71-67 — 138 -6
Lexi Thompson 69-69 — 138 -6
Carlota Ciganda 72-67 — 139 -5
Brittany Lincicome 70-69 — 139 -5
Min-Ji Park 67-72 — 139 -5
Nelly Korda 73-67 — 140 -4
So Yeon Ryu 72-68 — 140 -4
Megan Khang 72-68 — 140 -4
Brittany Altomare 71-69 — 140 -4
a-Hye Jin Choi 71-69 — 140 -4
Haru Nomura 70-70 — 140 -4
Anna Nordqvist 70-70 — 140 -4
Candie Kung 72-69 — 141 -3
Charley Hull 71-70 — 141 -3
Ji Hyun Kim 71-70 — 141 -3
Mirim Lee 70-71 — 141 -3
Suzann Pettersen 70-71 — 141 -3
Hyo Joo Kim 70-71 — 141 -3
Sandra Gal 70-71 — 141 -3
Lydia Ko 68-73 — 141 -3
a-Alison Lee 74-68 — 142 -2
Su Oh 72-70 — 142 -2
Jessica Korda 71-71 — 142 -2
Azahara Munoz 71-71 — 142 -2
Amy Yang 70-72 — 142 -2
Ayako Uehara 70-72 — 142 -2
Nicole Broch Larsen 70-72 — 142 -2
Danielle Kang 74-69 — 143 -1
Michelle Wie 73-70 — 143 -1
Jane Park 72-71 — 143 -1
Mi Hyang Lee 71-72 — 143 -1
Mo Martin 69-74 — 143 -1
Hae Rym Kim 75-69 — 144 E
Gaby Lopez 74-70 — 144 E
Kim Kaufman 72-72 — 144 E
Caroline Masson 72-72 — 144 E
a-Chae Yoon Park 72-72 — 144 E
Jenny Shin 74-71 — 145 +1
Ariya Jutanugarn 74-71 — 145 +1
Sei Young Kim 73-72 — 145 +1
a-Shin Ae Ahn 72-73 — 145 +1
Angela Stanford 71-74 — 145 +1
Karine Icher 74-72 — 146 +2
Alena Sharp 74-72 — 146 +2
Jeong Eun Lee 73-73 — 146 +2
a-Peiyun Chien 72-74 — 146 +2
Austin Ernst 72-74 — 146 +2
Ji Hyun Oh 72-74 — 146 +2
Jacqui Concolino 71-75 — 146 +2
Shanshan Feng 76-71 — 147 +3
Mi Jung Hur 75-72 — 147 +3
Char Young Kim 75-72 — 147 +3
Sarah Jane Smith 75-72 — 147 +3
Jennifer Song 72-75 — 147 +3
Pornanong Phatlum 72-75 — 147 +3
Madelene Sagstrom 71-76 — 147 +3
Jeongeun Lee 71-76 — 147 +3
Katherine Kirk 74-74 — 148 +4
a-Solar Lee 74-74 — 148 +4
Ha Na Jang 75-74 — 149 +5
Hee a-Young Park 74-76 — 150 +6
Eun-Hee Ji 77-74 — 151 +7
Gerina Piller 76-75 — 151 +7
Ji Young Kim 71-80 — 151 +7
Olafia Kristinsdottir 74-79 — 153 +9
In-Kyung Kim 75-WD
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Larry Bowa senior adviser to the general manager.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Requested waivers on F Tyler Cavanaugh, G Quinn Cook and F Jeremy Evans.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived C Trevor Thompson.
INDIANA PACERS — Exercised the fourth-year option on C Myles Turner and third-year option on F Domantas Sabonis.
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Tidjan Keita.
NBA G League
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Traded the rights to G Kenneth “Speedy” Smith to Grand Rapids for a 2017 second-round draft pick.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Fined Houston S Marcus Gilchrist $24,309 and Carolina OT Matt Kalil, Minnesota DT Jaleel Johnson, Philadelphia DE Brandon Graham and Dallas LB Anthony Hitchens $9,115 for their actions during last week’s games.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB NaVorro Bowman.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned LW Giovanni Fiore to San Diego (AHL) and G Angus Redmond from San Diego to Utah (ECHL). Recalled LW Nicolas Kerdiles from San Diego.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Luc Snuggerud to Rockford (AHL) and G Collin Delia from Rockford to Indy (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Dante Salituro from Rapid City (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Frederic Allard from Milwaukee (AHL) to Norfolk (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Conner Bleackley from Chicago (AHL) to Tulsa (ECHL).
American Hockey League
IOWA WILD — Recalled F Evan Janssen from Rapid City (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned F Josh Winquist to Orlando (ECHL).
ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released D Bo Driscoll. Signed D Dylan Olsen.
READING ROYALS — Released D Ryan Segalla. Signed D Adam Comrie.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Jeremy Morin.
Soccer
U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of men’s national team coach Bruce Arena.
Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY — M Kaka announced he will not re-sign next season.
College
NCAA — Declared N.C. State freshman men’s basketball G Braxton Beverly ineligible this season.
TENNESSE — Named Quentin Eberhardt baseball strength and conditioning coach.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Cross Country
Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Eastwood, 9 a.m.
Cory-Rawson, McComb, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, Riverdale, Van Buren, North Baltimore & Leipsic in Blanchard Valley Conference championship at Owens Community College, 9 a.m.
Lakota & New Riegel at Sandusky Bay Conference championships
Prep Boys Soccer
Van Buren at Continental, 11 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Lakota at Northwood Quad, 10 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.