Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Riverdale 42, Arcadia 7

Liberty-Benton 40, Arlington 0

McComb 42, Van Buren 7

Leipsic 42, North Baltimore 12

Pandora-Gilboa 16, Hopewell-Loudon 7

Cory-Rawson 54, Vanlue 0

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo Whitmer 41, Fremont Ross 3

Lima Senior at Findlay

Tol. Cent. Catholic 27, Toledo St. Francis 13

Oregon Clay 27, Toledo St. John’s 22

Northern 10 Conference

Upper Sandusky 28, Buckeye Central 12

Mohawk 42, Bucyrus 7

Wynford 31, Seneca East 13

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior 41, Elmwood 14

Genoa 56, Rossford 33

Otsego 28, Lake 10

Eastwood 77, Woodmore 7

Northwest Conference

Spencerville 34, Bluffton 10

Convoy Crestview 49, Allen East 21

Ada 22, Paulding 16

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 48, Delta 7

Bryan 49, Patrick Henry 14

Liberty Center 28, Swanton 7

Wauseon 42, Evergreen 14

Western Buckeye League

Elida 56, Lima Shawnee 16

Van Wert 38, Lima Bath 6

Kenton 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 30

St. Marys Memorial 35, Celina 14

Wapakoneta 48, Defiance 7

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern 54, Ridgemont 24

Lima Perry 29, Riverside 20

Marion Elgin 46, Waynesfield-Goshen 32

Sidney Lehman 55, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta 22, Fremont St. Joseph 12

Lakota 21, Willard 12

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison 21, Oak Harbor 17

Huron 40, Vermilion 28

Shelby 62, Port Clinton 7

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 24, Tiffin Columbian 10

Sandusky Senior 42, Clyde 28

Sandusky Perkins 20, Norwalk 0

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood 58, Cardinal Stritch 7

Gibsonburg 42, Danbury 0

Ottawa Hills 27, Edon 26

Hilltop 28, Montpelier 25

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 24, Versailles 10

Marion Local 21, Fort Recovery 10

Minster 42, New Bremen 21

Anna 42, Parkway 0

St. Henry 34, Delphos St. John’s 7

Northern Lakes League

Maumee 28, Bowling Green 14

Sylvania Southview 20, Napoleon 14

Perrysburg 34, Springfield 32

Anthony Wayne 10, Sylvania Northview 3

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 40, Lexington 0

Mount Vernon 62, Mansfield Madison 20

Mansfield Senior 28, Wooster Senior 21

Toledo City League

Toledo Woodward 40, Toledo Rogers 6

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

North Union 54, Galion 7

Buckeye Valley 42, Marion Harding 39

Marion Pleasant 27, River Valley 14

Clear Fork 35, Ontario 0

Firelands Conference

Plymouth 35, Ashland Mapleton 28

Western Reserve 44, Monroeville 21

Ashland Crestview 54, New London 0

Green Meadows Conference

Hicksville 47, Antwerp 7

Ayersville 14, Holgate 0

Fairview 28, Tinora 22

Edgerton 55, Wayne Trace 34

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Bluffton, Ind. 7

Lucas 28, Colonel Crawford 21

Ridgedale at Middletown Christian

Crestline 31, Toledo Christian 0

West Holmes 49, Warsaw Riverview 0

Around Ohio

Akr. East 67, Akr. North 0

Akr. Hoban 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0

Akr. Manchester 32, Orrville 21

Akr. Springfield 43, Mogadore Field 0

Alliance 38, Carrollton 7

Alliance Marlington 29, Can. South 21

Amanda-Clearcreek 21, Circleville 16

Amherst Steele 28, N. Olmsted 0

Ansonia 35, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 28

Ashtabula Edgewood 17, Ashtabula St. John 14

Ashville Teays Valley 31, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 12

Athens 14, Wellston 13

Aurora 35, Richfield Revere 7

Austintown Fitch 20, Erie McDowell, Pa. 0

Avon 19, N. Ridgeville 14

Avon Lake 28, Berea-Midpark 24

Barberton 34, Tallmadge 3

Bay Village Bay 42, Elyria Cath. 7

Beallsville 44, Bowerston Conotton Valley 22

Beaver Eastern 42, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Bedford 38, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Bellbrook 49, Day. Northridge 14

Bellefontaine 35, Spring. Shawnee 0

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 46, St. Paris Graham 26

Bethel-Tate 55, Lees Creek E. Clinton 14

Beverly Ft. Frye 33, Caldwell 0

Blanchester 42, Batavia Clermont NE 0

Bloom-Carroll 30, Gahanna Cols. Academy 17

Brookfield 45, Leavittsburg LaBrae 35

Brookville 28, Eaton 20

Byesville Meadowbrook 28, Coshocton 7

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Oak Glen, W.Va. 29

Cambridge 27, Marietta 20

Camden Preble Shawnee 26, Waynesville 17

Campbell Memorial 36, Warren Champion 12

Can. McKinley 27, Can. Glenoak 23

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 46, Grove City Christian 8

Canfield 24, Youngs. East 0

Canfield S. Range 31, Akr. Kenmore 8

Carrick, Pa. 27, Bridgeport 20

Casstown Miami E. 42, Arcanum 13

Castalia Margaretta 23, Fremont St. Joseph 12

Chagrin Falls 45, Geneva 7

Chagrin Falls Kenston 41, Madison 10

Chesapeake 42, S. Point 0

Chillicothe Unioto 34, Williamsport Westfall 7

Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Frankfort Adena 7

Cin. Aiken 24, Grant Co., Ky. 16

Cin. Anderson 58, Cin. Turpin 16

Cin. Colerain 38, Fairfield 12

Cin. Elder 35, Cin. Winton Woods 34, OT

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 49, Cin. Summit Country Day 20

Cin. Indian Hill 49, Cin. Finneytown 13

Cin. La Salle 17, Akr. SVSM 9

Cin. Madeira 55, Cin. Deer Park 14

Cin. Mariemont 35, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0

Cin. Moeller 41, Cle. St. Ignatius 20

Cin. Mt. Healthy 24, Cin. NW 7

Cin. N. College Hill 28, Cin. Country Day 0

Cin. St. Xavier 47, Clarkson North, Ontario 14

Cin. Sycamore 42, Cin. Oak Hills 6

Cin. Taft 32, Day. Dunbar 18

Cin. West Clermont 16, Loveland 8

Cin. West Clermont 16, Loveland 8

Cin. Western Hills 34, Cin. Hughes 6

Cin. Wyoming 48, Reading 14

Clayton Northmont 21, Centerville 14

Cle. Cent. Cath. 27, Warren JFK 16

Cle. Glenville 32, Cle. E. Tech 8

Cle. Hay 55, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. Hts. 35, Warrensville Hts. 14

Cle. JFK 20, Cle. Collinwood 14

Cle. John Adams 34, Cle. Whitney Young 22

Cle. Rhodes 22, Cle. John Marshall 13

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28, Ironton 7

Coldwater 24, Versailles 10

Collins Western Reserve 44, Monroeville 21

Cols. Beechcroft 18, Cols. Whetstone 0

Cols. Briggs 32, Cols. Africentric 8

Cols. Eastmoor 36, Cols. West 0

Cols. Franklin Hts. 20, Canal Winchester 19

Cols. Grandview Hts. 22, Baltimore Liberty Union 13

Cols. Hartley 23, Cols. DeSales 21

Cols. Independence 28, Cols. Marion-Franklin 20

Cols. Mifflin 45, Cols. East 12

Cols. Northland 53, Cols. Crusaders 0

Cols. Ready 27, London 23

Cols. Upper Arlington 34, Marysville 7

Cols. Watterson 31, Cols. St. Charles 7

Columbia Station Columbia 49, Brooklyn 13

Columbiana 24, Lisbon David Anderson 19

Columbiana Crestview 35, Kent Roosevelt 18

Conneaut 58, Girard, Pa. 20

Convoy Crestview 49, Harrod Allen E. 21

Corning Miller 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 12

Cortland Lakeview 35, Poland Seminary 30

Covington 63, Bradford 0

Creston Norwayne 19, West Salem Northwestern 7

Crooksville 50, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 56, Loudonville 32

Cuyahoga Hts. 39, Burton Berkshire 12

Dalton 33, Smithville 22

Danville 41, Centerburg 0

Day. Belmont 63, Cin. Shroder 0

Day. Christian 38, Lockland 0

Day. Thurgood Marshall 21, Cin. Woodward 20

Delaware Hayes 21, Thomas Worthington 17

Dover 40, Zanesville 7

Dresden Tri-Valley 20, New Concord John Glenn 13

Dublin Coffman 17, Hilliard Davidson 14

Dublin Scioto 42, Logan 7

E. Can. 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 13

E. Liverpool 35, Rayland Buckeye 6

E. Palestine 64, Toronto 20

Eastlake N. 31, Mayfield 16

Euclid 78, Brunswick 54

Fayetteville-Perry 43, Williamsburg 17

Findlay Liberty-Benton 40, Arlington 0

Franklin 34, Monroe 14

Fredericktown 32, Howard E. Knox 28

Ft. Loramie 49, New Madison Tri-Village 14

Gahanna Lincoln 49, Lancaster 36

Gates Mills Hawken 14, Middlefield Cardinal 12

Germantown Valley View 50, Day. Oakwood 7

Girard 66, Newton Falls 6

Glouster Trimble 31, Reedsville Eastern 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 13, Sugarcreek Garaway 0

Goshen 33, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31

Granville 42, Hebron Lakewood 0

Grove City Cent. Crossing 48, Galloway Westland 21

Hamilton New Miami 30, Cin. College Prep. 28

Hanoverton United 43, Leetonia 0

Harrison 56, Franklin Co., Ind. 20

Heath 35, Johnstown Northridge 17

Hicksville 47, Antwerp 7

Hilliard Bradley 28, Dublin Jerome 7

Hilliard Darby 17, Worthington Kilbourne 3

Huber Hts. Wayne 35, Kettering Fairmont 28

Huron 40, Vermilion 28

Independence 50, Richmond Hts. 20

Ironton Rock Hill 56, Gallipolis Gallia 55

Jackson 28, Hillsboro 6

Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, Doylestown Chippewa 27

Johnstown-Monroe 34, Utica 7

Kettering Alter 35, Hamilton Badin 0

Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Walnut Hills 16

LaGrange Keystone 43, Wellington 0

Lakewood 28, Westlake 25

Lancaster Fairfield Union 21, Circleville Logan Elm 6

Lewistown Indian Lake 20, Urbana 13

Liberty Center 28, Swanton 7

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 30, Hamilton 21

Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Bluffton, Ind. 6

Lima Perry 29, DeGraff Riverside 20

Linsly, W.Va. 34, Hannibal River 14

London Madison Plains 30, Spring. Greenon 6

Lorain 48, Maple Hts. 19

Lorain Clearview 26, Fairview 16

Lore City Buckeye Trail 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 13

Louisville 38, Beloit W. Branch 21

Lowellville 14, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0

Lucasville Valley 48, Belpre 7

Lyndhurst Brush 21, Chardon 20

Macedonia Nordonia 49, Cuyahoga Falls 34

Malvern 44, Strasburg-Franklin 38, OT

Marion Elgin 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 32

Martins Ferry 38, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 19

Mason 14, Cin. Princeton 0

Massillon Jackson 21, Can. Cent. Cath. 7

Massillon Perry 42, Uniontown Lake 7

Massillon Washington 35, Akr. Firestone 6

McArthur Vinton County 41, Bidwell River Valley 13

McDermott Scioto NW 48, Portsmouth Notre Dame 12

McDonald 47, Sebring McKinley 8

Mechanicsburg 42, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Medina 41, Elyria 14

Medina Buckeye 25, Oberlin Firelands 22

Medina Highland 42, Copley 21

Mentor 38, Solon 34

Miamisburg 24, Lebanon 13

Middletown Fenwick 36, Cin. Purcell Marian 6

Middletown Madison Senior 49, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Milford 39, Cin. Withrow 14

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Warsaw River View 0

Milton-Union 35, Carlisle 28

Mogadore 17, Garrettsville Garfield 0

Morrow Little Miami 14, Hamilton Ross 7

Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Madison 20

N. Can. Hoover 42, Green 17

N. Royalton 27, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 12

NDCL 45, Mentor Lake Cath. 14

Navarre Fairless 35, Canal Fulton Northwest 13

Nelsonville-York 35, Albany Alexander 0

New Middletown Spring. 52, Mineral Ridge 19

New Paris National Trail 41, Union City Mississinawa Valley 12

New Richmond 45, Mt. Orab Western Brown 16

Newark 14, Groveport-Madison 0

Newark Licking Valley 48, Newark Cath. 27

Northwood 58, Oregon Stritch 7

Norwood 31, Miami Valley Christian Academy 14

Oak Hill 36, Portsmouth Sciotoville 13

Oberlin 40, Rocky River Lutheran W. 27

Olmsted Falls 41, Grafton Midview 27

Orwell Grand Valley 62, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6

Painesville Harvey 32, Beachwood 20

Painesville Riverside 26, South 7

Parma 24, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 23

Parma Padua 31, Cle. Benedictine 17

Pataskala Licking Hts. 17, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 9

Pemberville Eastwood 77, Elmore Woodmore 7

Peninsula Woodridge 41, Akr. Coventry 14

Perry 40, Orange 28

Pickerington Cent. 24, Pickerington N. 21

Piketon 21, Chillicothe Huntington 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, New Carlisle Tecumseh 28

Plymouth 35, Ashland Mapleton 28

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 56, Pomeroy Meigs 16

Portsmouth W. 31, Waverly 27

Powell Olentangy Liberty 28, Lewis Center Olentangy 17

Proctorville Fairland 62, Portsmouth 34

Ravenna 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 21

Reynoldsburg 27, Grove City 7

Rittman 13, Apple Creek Waynedale 12

Rootstown 42, Mantua Crestwood 0

S. Charleston SE 33, Spring. Cath. Cent. 16

Salem 36, Minerva 0

Salineville Southern 42, Wellsville 0

Sandusky 42, Clyde 28

Sandusky Perkins 20, Norwalk 7

Sarahsville Shenandoah 8, McConnelsville Morgan 0

Shelby 62, Port Clinton 7

Southeastern 40, Bainbridge Paint Valley 6

Sparta Highland 62, Cardington-Lincoln 10

Spencerville 33, Bluffton 10

Spring. Kenton Ridge 55, Spring. NW 30

Springboro 41, Fairborn 0

Springfield 64, Beavercreek 28

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Day. Carroll 28

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14, Cin. Clark Montessori 7

St. Clairsville 42, Belmont Union Local 12

Steubenville 41, New Philadelphia 3

Streetsboro 22, Norton 19

Strongsville 39, Shaker Hts. 35

Struthers 20, Hubbard 14

Sullivan Black River 68, Sheffield Brookside 21

Sunbury Big Walnut 14, New Albany 0

Sylvania Southview 20, Napoleon 14

Thornville Sheridan 56, New Lexington 7

Tipp City Bethel 37, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 15

Tipp City Tippecanoe 47, Greenville 0

Trenton Edgewood 55, Oxford Talawanda 17

Trotwood-Madison 67, Riverside Stebbins 0

Troy 48, Sidney 21

Troy Christian 47, Cin. Hillcrest 8

Uhrichsville Claymont 47, Newcomerstown 6

Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 37, New Matamoras Frontier 14

Van Wert 38, Lima Bath 6

Vienna Mathews 41, Southington Chalker 13

W. Chester Lakota W. 35, Middletown 7

W. Jefferson 62, Spring. NE 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 30, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 14

W. Liberty-Salem 27, Milford Center Fairbanks 24

Wadsworth 54, Twinsburg 20

Wahama, W.Va. 41, Crown City S. Gallia 6

Washington C.H. 48, Greenfield McClain 10

Waterford 14, Racine Southern 6

Weir, W.Va. 44, Vincent Warren 6

Westerville S. 33, Westerville N. 30

Wheelersburg 59, Minford 7

Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Bexley 0

Wickliffe 21, Chesterland W. Geauga 14, OT

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49, Manchester 14

Wilmington 23, Batavia 7

Windham 54, Newbury 22

Wintersville Indian Creek 38, Lisbon Beaver 0

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 36, Barnesville 14

Wooster Triway 26, Massillon Tuslaw 20, OT

Xenia 42, W. Carrollton 12

Youngs. Mooney 15, Warren Harding 14

Zanesville Maysville 13, Philo 10

Zanesville Rosecrans 41, Sugar Grove Berne Union 13

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert

Toledo City League

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Firelands Conference

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

NW Ohio Game

Carey at West Middlesex, Pa.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Saturday’s District Matches

Division III

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(10) Cory-Rawson at (8) Allen East, 7

(13) Galion at Mansfield Christian, 5

(9) Mansfield St. Peter’s at (7) Van Buren, 5

(11) Ottawa-Glandorf at (5) Bluffton, 7

(12) Ada at (6) Ashland Crestview, 4

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Monday’s District Matches

Division IV

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(11) Ridgemont at (8) Arcadia, 6:30

(13) Upper Scioto Valley at (3) Mohawk, 6:30

(10) Vanlue at (7) Gibsonburg, 6:30

(12) Lakota at (5) Arlington, 6:30

(14) Riverdale at (1) Carey, 6:30

(9) Old Fort at (6) Hardin Northern, 6:30

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(11) Cory-Rawson at (10) Waynesfield-Goshen, 6:30

(9) Pandora-Gilboa at (6) McComb, 6:30

(12) Lima Temple Christian at (3) Ada, 6:30

(8) Miller City at (5) Lima Central Catholic, 6:30

(13) North Baltimore at (2) Columbus Grove, 6:30

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Division Series

Best-of-5

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Boston 10, Houston 3

New York 1, Cleveland 0

MONDAY’S Results

Houston 5, Boston 4, Houston wins series 3-1

New York 7, Cleveland 3

Chicago 2, Washington 1

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1, Los Angeles wins series 3-0

TUESDAY’S Result

Washington at Chicago, ppd., rain

WEDNESDAY’S Result

Washington 5, Chicago 0, series tied 2-2

New York 5, Cleveland 2, New York wins series 3-2

THURSDAY’S Result

Chicago 9, Washington 8, Chicago wins series 3-2

League Championship Series

Best-of-7

Friday’s Game

Houston 2, New York 1, Houston leads series 1-0

Saturday’s Games

New York (Severino 14-6) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 4:08 p.m. (Fox)

Chicago at Los Angeles (Kershaw 18-4), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

SUNDAY’S GAME

Chicago at Los Angeles, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)

MONDAY’S GAME

Houston at New York (Sabathia 14-5), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

TUESDAY’S GAME

Houston at New York (Gray 10-12), TBA (Fox or FS1)

Los Angeles at Chicago, TBA (TBS)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

x-Houston at New York, TBA (Fox or FS1)

Los Angeles at Chicago, TBA (TBS)

THURSDAY’S GAME

x-Los Angeles at Chicago, TBA (TBS)

FRIDAY’S OCT. 20 GAME

x-New York at Houston, TBA (Fox or FS1)

SATURDAY’S OCT. 21 GAMES

x-New York at Houston, TBA (Fox or FS1)

x-Chicago at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)

SUNDAY’S OCT. 21 GAME

x-Chicago at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74

N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106

New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142

Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83

Houston 2 3 0 .400 144 130

Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142

Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89

Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83

Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 164 111

Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74

Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122

Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132

N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112

Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97

Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 99 93

Chicago 1 4 0 .200 78 124

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87

L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121

Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125

San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1

Cleveland at Houston, 1

Detroit at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Atlanta, 1

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1

Chicago at Baltimore, 1

San Francisco at Washington, 1

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday’s Game

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30

Thursday’s GAME

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 22

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1

Carolina at Chicago, 1

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Atlanta at New England, 8:30

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 18 15

Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 22 16

Detroit 4 3 1 0 6 12 9

Florida 3 2 1 0 4 13 11

Ottawa 3 1 0 2 4 8 9

Boston 3 1 2 0 2 7 13

Montreal 4 1 3 0 2 5 13

Buffalo 4 0 3 1 1 9 18

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 5 3 1 1 7 21 14

Columbus 4 3 1 0 6 11 7

New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 18 11

Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 16 22

Philadelphia 4 2 2 0 4 13 13

Carolina 2 1 0 1 3 6 6

N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 14

N.Y. Rangers 5 1 4 0 2 11 18

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 5 4 1 0 8 17 14

Chicago 5 3 1 1 7 23 12

Colorado 4 3 1 0 6 15 9

Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 4 14 17

Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 13 14

Minnesota 3 1 1 1 3 11 11

Dallas 4 1 3 0 2 8 12

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 9 4

Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 12 9

Los Angeles 3 2 0 1 5 9 5

Anaheim 4 2 1 1 5 10 11

Vancouver 3 1 1 1 3 7 9

San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 7 11

Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 7 8

Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 9 16

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 4

Florida 5, St. Louis 2

Nashville 4, Dallas 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago 2

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2

Detroit 4, Arizona 2

San Jose 3, Buffalo 2

Friday’s Results

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Anaheim at Colorado, late

Ottawa at Calgary, late

Detroit at Vegas, late

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7

Toronto at Montreal, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Colorado at Dallas, 8

Columbus at Minnesota, 8

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30

Boston at Arizona, 9

Calgary at Vancouver, 10

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Vegas, 7

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 4 0 1.000 —

Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1

Toronto 3 2 .600 1½

Philadelphia 2 3 .400 2½

New York 0 5 .000 4½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 4 1 .800 —

Orlando 3 3 .500 1½

Miami 3 3 .500 1½

Atlanta 2 3 .400 2

Charlotte 2 3 .400 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Indiana 3 1 .750 —

Chicago 3 3 .500 1

Detroit 2 3 .400 1½

Milwaukee 1 3 .250 2

Cleveland 1 4 .200 2½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 4 1 .800 —

Dallas 4 2 .667 ½

San Antonio 3 2 .600 1

Memphis 3 2 .600 1

New Orleans 1 3 .250 2½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 5 0 1.000 —

Portland 4 1 .800 1

Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 1½

Minnesota 2 1 .667 2

Denver 3 2 .600 2

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 —

Golden State 1 2 .333 ½

Phoenix 1 3 .250 1

L.A. Lakers 1 4 .200 1½

Sacramento 1 4 .200 1½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Dallas 108, Atlanta 94

L.A. Clippers 104, Sacramento 87

Friday’s Results

Charlotte 111, Dallas 96

Cleveland 113, Orlando 106

Washington 110, New York 103

Memphis 142, New Orleans 101

San Antonio 106, Houston 97

Toronto 125, Chicago 104

Milwaukee 107, Detroit 103

Philadelphia 119, Miami 95

Brisbane Bullets at Phoenix, late

Haifa Maccabi at Portland, late

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, late

Sacramento at Golden State, late

END PRESEASON

Regular Season Schedule

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 8

Houston at Golden State, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7

Charlotte at Detroit, 7

Miami at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at Washington, 7

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30

New Orleans at Memphis, 8

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30

Denver at Utah, 9

Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30

Houston at Sacramento, 10

Portland at Phoenix, 10

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30

New York at Oklahoma City, 8

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35

New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39

Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38

Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42

Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47

New York 13 12 7 46 51 46

Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43

Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54

New England 11 15 6 39 48 58

Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51

D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 11 6 51 48 46

Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27

Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39

Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49

Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45

FC Dallas 10 9 13 43 43 43

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57

Minnesota United 10 16 6 36 45 64

Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48

Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s RESULT

Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta United FC at New York, 5

Columbus at Orlando City, 5

Montreal at Toronto FC, 5

New York City FC at New England, 5

Philadelphia at Chicago, 5

D.C. United at Portland, 7:30

FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30

Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30

San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30

Sunday, Oct. 22

Chicago at Houston, 4

Colorado at Seattle, 4

Columbus at New York City FC, 4

Los Angeles at FC Dallas, 4

Minnesota United at San Jose, 4

New England at Montreal, 4

New York at D.C. United, 4

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4

Vancouver at Portland, 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Results

Syracuse 27, Clemson 24

Washington St. (6-0) at California (3-3), late

Saturday’s Games

EAST

E. Michigan (2-3) at Army (4-2), Noon

Fordham (1-5) at Colgate (2-4), Noon

Lafayette (2-4) at Harvard (2-2), Noon

NC State (5-1) at Pittsburgh (2-4), Noon

UConn (1-4) at Temple (3-3), Noon

Texas Tech (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2), Noon

Princeton (3-1) at Brown (2-2), 12:30

Georgetown (1-4) at Lehigh (1-5), 12:30

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-2) at Bryant (2-3), 1

Dartmouth (4-0) at Sacred Heart (2-3), 1

Holy Cross (2-4) at Yale (3-1), 1

Penn (2-2) at Columbia (4-0), 1:30

Bucknell (2-3) at Cornell (1-3), 1:30

N. Illinois (3-2) at Buffalo (3-3), 3:30

William & Mary (2-3) at Delaware (3-2), 3:30

Rhode Island (2-3) at Maine (1-3), 3:30

Richmond (3-2) at Towson (2-3), 4

Duquesne (4-1) at Robert Morris (2-3), 6

New Hampshire (4-1) at Stony Brook (4-2), 6

CCSU (3-3) at Wagner (2-4), 6

SOUTH

Florida St. (1-3) at Duke (4-2), Noon

BYU (1-5) at Mississippi St. (3-2), Noon

Charleston Southern (2-3) at Presbyterian (3-3), Noon

South Carolina (4-2) at Tennessee (3-2), Noon

Boston College (2-4) at Louisville (4-2), 12:20

VMI (0-6) at Furman (3-3), 1

Savannah St. (0-5) at Morgan St. (0-5), 1

Davidson (2-3) at Stetson (1-5), 1

Howard (2-3) at Delaware St. (0-5), 2

Gardner-Webb (1-4) at NC Central (4-1), 2

Hampton (3-2) at Norfolk St. (2-3), 2

Old Dominion (2-3) at Marshall (4-1), 2:30

Prairie View (2-3) at Alcorn St. (4-2), 3

NC A&T (6-0) at Florida A&M (2-4), 3

Villanova (4-2) at James Madison (5-0), 3:30

Auburn (5-1) at LSU (4-2), 3:30

Northwestern (2-3) at Maryland (3-2), 3:30

Chattanooga (1-5) at Mercer (3-3), 3:30

Georgia Tech (3-1) at Miami (4-0), 3:30

Vanderbilt (3-3) at Mississippi (2-3), 3:30

Virginia (4-1) at North Carolina (1-5), 3:30

ETSU (3-3) at W. Carolina (4-2), 3:30

Navy (5-0) at Memphis (4-1), 3:45

MVSU (1-4) at Alabama A&M (2-4), 4

SC State (2-3) at Bethune-Cookman (2-3), 4

E. Kentucky (1-4) at Jacksonville St. (4-1), 4

E. Illinois (4-2) at Murray St. (2-4), 4

Abilene Christian (2-4) at Nicholls (4-2), 4

Charlotte (0-6) at W. Kentucky (3-2), 4:30

Georgia St. (2-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-2), 5

New Mexico St. (2-4) at Georgia Southern (0-4), 6

Kennesaw St. (4-1) at Liberty (3-2), 6

Wofford (5-0) at The Citadel (3-2), 6

Middle Tennessee (3-3) at UAB (3-2), 6:30

Tulane (3-2) at FIU (3-2), 7

Texas A&M (4-2) at Florida (3-2), 7

Tuskegee (4-2) at Jackson St. (0-5), 7

UTEP (0-6) at Southern Miss. (3-2), 7

Austin Peay (3-3) at Tennessee St. (4-2), 7

East Carolina (1-5) at UCF (4-0), 7

Arkansas (2-3) at Alabama (6-0), 7:15

Missouri (1-4) at Georgia (6-0), 7:30

Cincinnati (2-4) at South Florida (5-0), 7:30

MIDWEST

Jacksonville (4-1) at Butler (3-3), Noon

Rutgers (1-4) at Illinois (2-3), Noon

Michigan (4-1) at Indiana (3-2), Noon

Kansas (1-4) at Iowa St. (3-2), Noon

TCU (5-0) at Kansas St. (3-2), Noon

Campbell (4-2) at Dayton (2-4), 1

Tennessee Tech (0-6) at SE Missouri (1-4), 2

Marist (3-3) at Valparaiso (2-4), 2

N. Iowa (2-3) at S. Dakota St. (4-1), 3

Illinois St. (4-1) at S. Illinois (2-3), 3

Indiana St. (0-5) at South Dakota (5-0), 3

Ohio (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-5), 3:30

Toledo (4-1) at Cent. Michigan (2-4), 3:30

Miami (Ohio) (2-4) at Kent St. (1-5), 3:30

Akron (3-3) at W. Michigan (4-2), 3:30

Purdue (3-2) at Wisconsin (5-0), 3:30

Missouri St. (1-4) at W. Illinois (4-1), 4

N. Dakota St. (5-0) at Youngstown St. (3-2), 7

Ohio St. (5-1) at Nebraska (3-3), 7:30

Michigan St. (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2), 8

SOUTHWEST

Alabama St. (0-5) at Texas Southern (0-5), 3

Central St. (Ohio) (0-6) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-4), 3:30

Baylor (0-5) at Oklahoma St. (4-1), 3:30

Oklahoma (4-1) vs. Texas (3-2) at Dallas, 3:30

Houston (4-1) at Tulsa (1-5), 4

UTSA (3-1) at North Texas (3-2), 6:30

Coastal Carolina (1-4) at Arkansas St. (2-2), 7

Stephen F. Austin (2-4) at Cent. Arkansas (4-1), 7

SE Louisiana (3-3) at Houston Baptist (1-4), 7

Lamar (1-4) at Incarnate Word (0-5), 7

Northwestern St. (1-4) at Sam Houston St. (4-1), 7

FAR WEST

UNLV (2-3) at Air Force (1-4), 2

North Dakota (2-4) at Montana (4-2), 3

Colorado (3-3) at Oregon St. (1-5), 4

Montana St. (2-3) at E. Washington (4-2), 4:05

Wyoming (3-2) at Utah St. (3-3), 4:30

Appalachian St. (3-2) at Idaho (2-3), 5

N. Arizona (3-2) at Portland St. (0-5), 5

Morehead St. (2-4) at San Diego (3-2), 5

Utah (4-1) at Southern Cal (5-1), 8

S. Utah (3-2) at Weber St. (4-1), 8

UCLA (3-2) at Arizona (3-2), 9

Idaho St. (3-3) at Sacramento St. (2-3), 9

New Mexico (3-2) at Fresno St. (3-2), 10

Nevada (1-5) at Colorado St. (4-2), 10:15

Boise St. (3-2) at San Diego St. (6-0), 10:30

Washington (6-0) at Arizona St. (2-3), 10:45

Oregon (4-2) at Stanford (4-2), 11

San Jose St. (1-6) at Hawaii (2-4), 11:59

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic

Second Round

Pat Perez 66-65 — 131 -13

Xander Schauffele 65-67 — 132 -12

Sung Kang 67-68 — 135 -9

Cameron Smith 64-71 — 135 -9

Thomas Pieters 68-67 — 135 -9

Keegan Bradley 65-71 — 136 -8

Rafa Cabrera Bello 67-70 — 137 -7

Hideki Matsuyama 70-68 — 138 -6

Kyle Stanley 71-67 — 138 -6

Michael Kim 68-70 — 138 -6

Lucas Glover 71-67 — 138 -6

Adam Hadwin 71-67 — 138 -6

Brendan Steele 67-71 — 138 -6

Danny Lee 73-65 — 138 -6

Harold Varner III 72-67 — 139 -5

Branden Grace 72-67 — 139 -5

Jazz Janewattananond 70-69 — 139 -5

Kevin Na 66-73 — 139 -5

Scott Brown 70-69 — 139 -5

Poom Saksansin 65-74 — 139 -5

Wesley Bryan 71-68 — 139 -5

Gary Woodland 66-73 — 139 -5

Ollie Schniederjans 72-68 — 140 -4

Luke List 70-70 — 140 -4

David Lipsky 69-71 — 140 -4

Davis Love III 67-73 — 140 -4

Paul Casey 77-63 — 140 -4

C.T. Pan 70-70 — 140 -4

Jamie Lovemark 70-70 — 140 -4

Stewart Cink 72-68 — 140 -4

Anirban Lahiri 67-73 — 140 -4

Camilo Villegas 72-68 — 140 -4

Peter Uihlein 73-68 — 141 -3

Kelly Kraft 70-71 — 141 -3

Ben Crane 70-71 — 141 -3

Kevin Tway 74-67 — 141 -3

Justin Thomas 70-71 — 141 -3

Charl Schwartzel 70-71 — 141 -3

Phachara Khongwatmai 67-75 — 142 -2

Scott Stallings 73-69 — 142 -2

Jason Dufner 71-71 — 142 -2

Chez Reavie 68-74 — 142 -2

Morgan Hoffmann 70-72 — 142 -2

Jhonattan Vegas 72-70 — 142 -2

Colt Knost 71-72 — 143 -1

Ian Poulter 69-74 — 143 -1

Patrick Rodgers 70-73 — 143 -1

Rodney Pampling 72-71 — 143 -1

Jonas Blixt 69-74 — 143 -1

Richard T. Lee 73-70 — 143 -1

S.S.P Chawrasia 72-71 — 143 -1

Whee Kim 68-75 — 143 -1

Prayad Marksaeng 72-71 — 143 -1

James Hahn 72-71 — 143 -1

Graham Delaet 77-67 — 144 E

Scott Piercy 71-73 — 144 E

Chris Stroud 72-72 — 144 E

Charles Howell III 72-72 — 144 E

Nick Taylor 70-74 — 144 E

Gavin Kyle Green 73-71 — 144 E

Danny Chia 70-75 — 145 +1

Nicholas Fung 72-73 — 145 +1

Bud Cauley 77-68 — 145 +1

Richy Werenski 72-73 — 145 +1

Juvic Pagunsan 73-72 — 145 +1

Cody Gribble 77-68 — 145 +1

Emiliano Grillo 73-72 — 145 +1

Hao Tong Li 72-74 — 146 +2

Jim Herman 69-77 — 146 +2

Hudson Swafford 68-78 — 146 +2

Robert Streb 76-70 — 146 +2

Martin Flores 72-76 — 148 +4

Russell Knox 74-74 — 148 +4

Scott Hend 77-73 — 150 +6

Si Woo Kim 74-78 — 152 +8

Chad Campbell 78-74 — 152 +8

D.A. Points 76-79 — 155 +11

Grayson Murray 82-74 — 156 +12

LPGA Tour

KEP HanaBank Championship

Second Round

Angel Yin 68-65 — 133 -11

In Gee Chun 70-65 — 135 -9

Jin Young Ko 68-67 — 135 -9

Sung Hyun Park 66-69 — 135 -9

Seon Woo Bae 69-67 — 136 -8

Ji-Hyun Kim 68-68 — 136 -8

Marina Alex 67-69 — 136 -8

Cristie Kerr 67-69 — 136 -8

Lizette Salas 67-69 — 136 -8

Chella Choi 67-70 — 137 -7

Min-Sun Kim 66-71 — 137 -7

Minjee Lee 66-71 — 137 -7

Brooke M. Henderson 71-67 — 138 -6

Lexi Thompson 69-69 — 138 -6

Carlota Ciganda 72-67 — 139 -5

Brittany Lincicome 70-69 — 139 -5

Min-Ji Park 67-72 — 139 -5

Nelly Korda 73-67 — 140 -4

So Yeon Ryu 72-68 — 140 -4

Megan Khang 72-68 — 140 -4

Brittany Altomare 71-69 — 140 -4

a-Hye Jin Choi 71-69 — 140 -4

Haru Nomura 70-70 — 140 -4

Anna Nordqvist 70-70 — 140 -4

Candie Kung 72-69 — 141 -3

Charley Hull 71-70 — 141 -3

Ji Hyun Kim 71-70 — 141 -3

Mirim Lee 70-71 — 141 -3

Suzann Pettersen 70-71 — 141 -3

Hyo Joo Kim 70-71 — 141 -3

Sandra Gal 70-71 — 141 -3

Lydia Ko 68-73 — 141 -3

a-Alison Lee 74-68 — 142 -2

Su Oh 72-70 — 142 -2

Jessica Korda 71-71 — 142 -2

Azahara Munoz 71-71 — 142 -2

Amy Yang 70-72 — 142 -2

Ayako Uehara 70-72 — 142 -2

Nicole Broch Larsen 70-72 — 142 -2

Danielle Kang 74-69 — 143 -1

Michelle Wie 73-70 — 143 -1

Jane Park 72-71 — 143 -1

Mi Hyang Lee 71-72 — 143 -1

Mo Martin 69-74 — 143 -1

Hae Rym Kim 75-69 — 144 E

Gaby Lopez 74-70 — 144 E

Kim Kaufman 72-72 — 144 E

Caroline Masson 72-72 — 144 E

a-Chae Yoon Park 72-72 — 144 E

Jenny Shin 74-71 — 145 +1

Ariya Jutanugarn 74-71 — 145 +1

Sei Young Kim 73-72 — 145 +1

a-Shin Ae Ahn 72-73 — 145 +1

Angela Stanford 71-74 — 145 +1

Karine Icher 74-72 — 146 +2

Alena Sharp 74-72 — 146 +2

Jeong Eun Lee 73-73 — 146 +2

a-Peiyun Chien 72-74 — 146 +2

Austin Ernst 72-74 — 146 +2

Ji Hyun Oh 72-74 — 146 +2

Jacqui Concolino 71-75 — 146 +2

Shanshan Feng 76-71 — 147 +3

Mi Jung Hur 75-72 — 147 +3

Char Young Kim 75-72 — 147 +3

Sarah Jane Smith 75-72 — 147 +3

Jennifer Song 72-75 — 147 +3

Pornanong Phatlum 72-75 — 147 +3

Madelene Sagstrom 71-76 — 147 +3

Jeongeun Lee 71-76 — 147 +3

Katherine Kirk 74-74 — 148 +4

a-Solar Lee 74-74 — 148 +4

Ha Na Jang 75-74 — 149 +5

Hee a-Young Park 74-76 — 150 +6

Eun-Hee Ji 77-74 — 151 +7

Gerina Piller 76-75 — 151 +7

Ji Young Kim 71-80 — 151 +7

Olafia Kristinsdottir 74-79 — 153 +9

In-Kyung Kim 75-WD

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Larry Bowa senior adviser to the general manager.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Requested waivers on F Tyler Cavanaugh, G Quinn Cook and F Jeremy Evans.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived C Trevor Thompson.

INDIANA PACERS — Exercised the fourth-year option on C Myles Turner and third-year option on F Domantas Sabonis.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Tidjan Keita.

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Traded the rights to G Kenneth “Speedy” Smith to Grand Rapids for a 2017 second-round draft pick.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Fined Houston S Marcus Gilchrist $24,309 and Carolina OT Matt Kalil, Minnesota DT Jaleel Johnson, Philadelphia DE Brandon Graham and Dallas LB Anthony Hitchens $9,115 for their actions during last week’s games.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB NaVorro Bowman.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned LW Giovanni Fiore to San Diego (AHL) and G Angus Redmond from San Diego to Utah (ECHL). Recalled LW Nicolas Kerdiles from San Diego.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Luc Snuggerud to Rockford (AHL) and G Collin Delia from Rockford to Indy (ECHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Dante Salituro from Rapid City (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Frederic Allard from Milwaukee (AHL) to Norfolk (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Conner Bleackley from Chicago (AHL) to Tulsa (ECHL).

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Recalled F Evan Janssen from Rapid City (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned F Josh Winquist to Orlando (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released D Bo Driscoll. Signed D Dylan Olsen.

READING ROYALS — Released D Ryan Segalla. Signed D Adam Comrie.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Jeremy Morin.

Soccer

U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of men’s national team coach Bruce Arena.

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY — M Kaka announced he will not re-sign next season.

College

NCAA — Declared N.C. State freshman men’s basketball G Braxton Beverly ineligible this season.

TENNESSE — Named Quentin Eberhardt baseball strength and conditioning coach.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Eastwood, 9 a.m.

Cory-Rawson, McComb, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, Riverdale, Van Buren, North Baltimore & Leipsic in Blanchard Valley Conference championship at Owens Community College, 9 a.m.

Lakota & New Riegel at Sandusky Bay Conference championships

Prep Boys Soccer

Van Buren at Continental, 11 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Lakota at Northwood Quad, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.

