Pro football: Hyde having fun in Buffalo

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

A disappointing loss in Cincinnati and an unexpected detainment in Buffalo not withstanding, Micah Hyde is enjoying his first year as a member of the Bills.

Buffalo fell 20-16 to the Bengals on Sunday and a planned visit to Fostoria on Monday for a fundraiser to benefit his IMagINe for Youth Foundation was scuttled when coach Sean McDermott kept the team in Buffalo at the beginning of their bye week.

But, overall, Hyde, a former all-Ohioan at Fostoria High School, is having a good time in his fifth NFL season after having played four with the Green Bay Packers.

“It’s awesome so far,” he said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “It’s only 4½ hours away, so it’s easy for my family to come to the games. And it’s the first time in my career I’ve been able breathe and just focus on football. It’s just a blessing.”

After growing up in Fostoria, Hyde played at Iowa, and he found Iowa City to be similar to Fostoria, though larger. And he said he’s found Green Bay and Buffalo to be much like the other places in which he’s spent time.

“I can’t get away from the cold,” he joked. “But it’s me. The same type of people in all of those places. I love it.”

After four seasons as a jack-of-all-trades member of the Green Bay Packers’ secondary and special teams, Hyde is now entrenched at strong safety for the Bills, with whom he signed as a free agent in the spring.

The Bills’ defense has stood out early in the season, which includes impressive back-to-back wins over the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons and a 3-2 record. And Hyde leads the league in interceptions with four.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Hyde, who picked off 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan twice in the Atlanta game. “I have my career high in just five games. But it’s still early in the season. There’s a lot more football to play.”

Hyde, who has 12 career interceptions, has always had a knack for finding the football. Those who have followed his career are likely to recall his backhanded pick of a pass by the Minnesota Vikings’ Teddy Bridgewater in the final week of the 2015 regular season and his key interception of Dak Prescott in the Packers’ playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys last January.

“I think it’s just natural,” Hyde said of his ball-hawking ability. “And all the hard work pays off.”

Hyde’s defensive coordinator in Buffalo is Leslie Frazier, who, coincidentally, was a secondary coach in Philadelphia when Hyde’s uncle, fellow Fostoria graduate Damon Moore, played safety for the Eagles in the 1990s. McDermott was also on the Eagles’ staff at that time.

Hyde enjoys playing for Frazier, a former Vikings head coach who started at cornerback on the 1985 champion Chicago Bears.

“He’s a real players’ coach,” said Hyde of Frazier, who he said “puts people in position to make plays.”

“He’s been there before, so he knows what it’s like.”

As for rookie head coach McDermott, Hyde said the expression of a team taking on the personality of its coach certainly fits with the Bills.

“We’re a tough group, and we try to keep it simple,” he said. “He’s a humble guy and he’s real down to earth. And with the players, he’s more about character than anything else.”

Hyde said he’s hopeful this season’s Bills can end the franchise’s 17-year playoff drought. Such a feat, he said, would thrill an enthuastic fan base for whom he enjoys performing.

“This place is rowdy,” he said of New Era Field. “(The fans) are wild and they love their football.”

