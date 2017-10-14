Prep sports: Lakota’s Dull tied for second at girls state golf

COLUMBUS — There’s a first time for everything.

And Kyleigh Dull’s first round in the Division II state girls golf tournament went quite well.

The Lakota freshman recorded a 2-over-par 72 on the 5,394-yard Gray Course at Ohio State on Friday and will enter today’s second and final round tied for second place in the individual standings.

Dull’s round included 11 pars, four bogeys and three birdies, putting her in a tie with defending state champion Sarah Willis of Eaton, a senior who will play collegiately at Penn State.

Sophia Trombetta, an Independence senior who has committed to play at Michigan, took the first-round lead with a 68.

“Two over is the best round I’ve had all year, which I’m happy about because this is important,” said Dull, whose previous best was the 75 she shot as runner-up in last week’s district tournament at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Arlington.

Starting on the back nine, Dull shot 38. She then made two of her three birdies while covering the front in 34 strokes.

“I made a lot of putts,” she said. “But I played worse on the back nine, just like at sectionals and districts.”

Though Dull began Friday’s round with a case of nerves, she still thought she could come up with a big round.

“I was confident in my scoring,” she said. “I knew I had it in me.”

Dull will tee off at 10:50 a.m. on the back nine today in a group with Willis and St. Marys Memorial’s Jill Schmitmeyer. And while she’s hoping to finish in the top five, she wouldn’t at all mind tracking down Trombetta, noting that more pressure would likely be felt by a senior than a freshman.

“I feel like I can play well tomorrow,” she said. “At least I hope so.”

Trombetta led Independence to a 320-332 first-day lead over Lima Central Catholic. Independence also got a 75 from Lyndsay Blum, who is tied for seventh individually.

LCC’s Mary Kelly Mulcahy is tied for fifth place at 74.

Gibsonburg freshman Sydney Leyerle, who won the district championship last week at Sycamore Springs, shot a 77 and is in 11th place.

Van Buren, state runner-up a year ago, stands fourth in the Division III state boys tournament at OSU’s Scarlet Course after recording 324 strokes. Worthington Christian leads with 306 strokes to 315 for Gates Mills Gilmour and 319 for Strasburg-Franklin. Kalida is ninth at 349.

Brandon Wehrle led Van Buren with a 75 and is tied for sixth in the individual standings. Hunter Foltz carded an 82, Noah Frederick an 83 and Connor Ohlrich an 84 for Van Buren’s score. Fifth-man Quentin Weddell shot an 85.

Christian Nartker shot a 79 and Josh Klausing an 80 for Kalida. Josh Recker’s 93 and a 97 from Alec Edelbrock completed Kalida’s score. Luke Erhart shot a 102.

Bluffton’s Aaron Blecher and Riverdale’s Andrew Kuenzli qualified for state as individuals. Belcher carded an 81 in the first round, Kuenzli had a 92.

Upper Sandusky’s Brett Montgomery got off to an excellent start in the boys Division II state tournament at the NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. Montgomery carded an even-par 72 on Friday and is tied for fourth in the individual standings rankings entering today’s final round.

Charlie Toman of Notre Dame Cathedral Latin posted a 66 on Friday in leading his team to the early lead. Springfiled Shawnee’s Grant Engle fired 4-under 68 and Mason Witt of Jamestown Greenview had a 69. Montgomery is one of four golfers tied at 72.

State Golf Tournament

girls division iii team scores

1, Independence 320. 2, Lima Central Catholic 332. 3, Shelby 335. 4, Shaker Heights Laurel 339. 5, Newark Catholic & Sugarcreek Garaway 347. 7, Waterford 348. 8, Edison 354. 9, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 363 & Versailles 363. 11, Kettering Alter 377. 12, St. Henry 380.

Boys Division III team scores

TEAM STANDINGS: 1, Worthington Christian 306. 2, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 315. 3, Strasburg-Franklin 319. 4, Van Buren (Brandon Wehrle 75, Hunter Foltz 82, Noah Frederick 83, Connor Ohlrich 84) 324. 5, Cincinnati Seven Hills 327. 6, Brookfield 330. 7, Cincinnati Country Day 347. 8, Canton Central Catholic 348. 9, Kalida (Christian Nartker 79, Josh Klausing 80, Josh Recker 93, Alec Edelbrock 97) 349. 10, Toledo Ottawa Hills 371. 11, Spencerville 372. 12, Seaman North Adams 373.

boys division ii team scores

1, Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 297. 2, Gahanna Columbus Academy 301. 3, Kettering Alter 308. 4, Cincinnati Summit Country Day 313. 5, Dayton Oakwood 323. 6, Lancaster Fairfield Union 324. 7, New Concord John Glenn 328. 8, Galion 330. 9, Archbold 333. 10, Youngstown Ursuline 339. 11, Chillicothe Unioto 343. 12, Poland Seminary 364.

