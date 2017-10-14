Prep football: Forest’s Loveridge runs for 206 yards in win over Arcadia

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Aidan Loveridge ran for 206 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as Forest steamrolled Arcadia 42-7 in Riverdale’s 2017 throwback game Friday night in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

The encounter was the second in Riverdale’s Heritage Series which was established by honor each of the three school districts which makeup the current consolidation.

Mount Blanchard was the designated team last year.

Loveridge put his name alongside some of the district’s gridiron stalwarts Friday night, while the Falcons’ defense did its part by holding Arcadia to just 81 total yards.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Loveridge, a senior, carried 22 times and led Forest’s 274-yard rushing effort, scoring on runs of 43, 8, 55 and 9 yards in a 35-point first-half outburst.

Loveridge’s cousin, Alec, completed just 3 of 7 passes for 92 yards, but two of those completions went for scores on a 63-yard bomb to Gage Murphy and 6 yards to Cody Mason.

Arcadia’s lone score came in the fourth quarter on a 21-yard pass from Hayden Rader to Tristan Martinez.

The victory leaves Forest 5-3 overall, 3-3 in the BVC. Arcadia falls to 2-6, 1-5.

Arcadia 0 0 0 7 — 7

Forest 15 20 0 7 — 42

First Quarter

FOR — Ai. Loveridge 43 run (Matthew Mason kick)

FOR — Ai. Loveridge 8 run (Scott pass from Al. Loveridge)

Second Quarter

FOR — Ai. Loveridge 55 run (Mason kick)

FOR — Ai. Loveridge 9 run (Mason kick)

FOR — Murphy 63 pass from Al. Loveridge (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

FOR — Mason 6 pass from Al. Loveridge (Mason kick)

ARC — Martinez 21 pass from Rader (Stoner kick)

PANDORA-GILBOA 16

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 7

BASCOM — Pandora-Gilboa and Hopewell-Loudon went scoreless in the first quarter and matched one another with a touchdown in the second.

But the Rockets did all of the second-half scoring in topping the Chieftains 16-7 in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Jared Breece paced P-G, now 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the BVC, with 234 total yards and both Rocket touchdowns. Breece ran for a team-high 102 yards on 19 carries and completed 13 of 21 passes for another 132 yards, including a 45-yard TD pass to Carter Nofziger who reeled in seven passes for a game-high 116 receiving yards.

H-L’s Zach Kreais found Jaret Nelson for a 22-yard score to open the game’s scoring midway through the second quarter.

Kreais finished with 252 yards passing completing 17 of his 33 attempts, while Logan St. Clair caught five passes for 109 yards for the Chieftains (2-6, 1-5 BVC).

Pandora-GIlboa 0 7 6 3 — 16

Hopewell-Loudon 0 7 0 0 — 7

Second Quarter

H-L — Nelson 22 pass from Kreais (Nelson kick)

P-G — Breece 1 run (Hok kick)

Third Quarter

P-G — Nofziger 45 pass from Breece (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

P-G — Hok 24 FG

MCCOMB 42

VAN BUREN 7

VAN BUREN “” Kheaghan Loe rushed nine times for 122 yards to help McComb drop Van Buren 42-7 on Friday night in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Cam Morris added 155 yards through 11-for-21 passing and Tanner Schroeder made three catches for 74 yards as the conference-leading Panthers improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the BVC.

Jacob Leal carried 17 times for 83 yards for the Black Knights (4-4, 3-3 BVC).

CORY-RAWSON 54

VANLUE 0

RAWSON — Austin Price returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Eric Ritter returned an interception 60 yards for another score on the ensuing possession as Cory-Rawson stung Vanlue 54-0 in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

The Hornets, who improved to 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the BVC, held a 14-0 lead before their offense took the field.

The offense wasn’t any slower, however, as Deontae’ Davis — who scampered for 86 yards on six carries — added a 34-yard touchdown run before the first quarter ended. Blaine Peterson scored twice on runs of 6 and 8 yards and Price added 78 yards and TD on five rushes.

Treg Price paced the Wildcats (1-7, 0-6 BVC) with 141 yards on 37 carries and completed 2 of 6 passes for 16 yards, both to Xavier Temple.

Vanlue 0 0 0 0 — 0

Cory-Rawson 21 20 13 0 — 54

First Quarter

C-R — Price 70 kickoff return (Ritter kick)

C-R — Ritter 60 interception return (Ritter kick)

C-R — Davis 34 run (Ritter kick)

Second Quarter

C-R — Marshall 1 run (Ritter kick)

C-R — Peterson 6 run (Ritter kick)

C-R — Peterson 8 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

C-R — Davis 17 run (kick failed)

C-R — Price 19 run (Ritter kick)

